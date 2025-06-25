Trump GOES NUCLEAR on Israel & Iran over ceasefire fiasco

President Donald Trump was FURIOUS after Iran and Israel exchanged missile fire just hours after he announced a ceasefire deal in their "12 Day War." So, what went wrong? Is the ceasefire over? And did Trump have a hidden goal with his ceasefire?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. Last night, I was driving out with my niece. And I heard the news that there was a -- there was a cease-fire.
And I looked at her. Because we had just been saying earlier in the morning.
She's -- she lives up here in the ranch.
And we were just talked about it.
And I said, you know what is really strange?
Is I'm not getting any sense of real trouble. And I know trouble has to be just over the horizon.
And I don't know. Maybe God is not talked to me anymore.
And she said, no. I feel the same way. In fact, you feel a real sense of peace. And I said, yeah. I think I do too. And I don't understand it. Because the world is on fire.
What is the warning that we should be giving?
What should we be doing?
And then we're driving, and we hear that, you know, peace.
And it shocks both of us.
Cease-fire.
Between Iran and Israel? Are you kidding me?
That's the first real diplomatic break through in a war that has been edging towards the abyss forever.
And, you know, will be the final battle, I believe in the end.
And who brokered it?
Donald J. Trump.
Not NATO. Not the UN. Not the globe. Not a roundtable of seasoned diplomats, sipping espresso in Brussels.
Trump, and he announced it via social media, naturally. He said both parties have agreed to an end to the hostilities, and it would be 24 hours. I think -- I think Iran had to behave itself for the first 12 hours. Then Israel could join. And behave itself for the next 12 hours.
Then after that, everything stops.
Iran said they would stop missile launchers. The takes on this, have been mast. You know it. And I know it. Forty-eight hours earlier, you know, the -- the -- the Israelis had flat end the Iranian revolutionary guard positions.
They had in response, Iran had just leveled sections of Tel Aviv, 200 people wounded in Israel. Black smoke over Damascus. Missiles intercepted over Oman. The region was on fire.
But the fire paused briefly, and then it didn't.
I get up this morning, and here's what the president says. As he's heading for Marine One. We have edited it, and you will understand why we've edited the president's words when you hear it, if you haven't heard it yet. Listen.
DONALD: They violated it, but Israel violated it too.
You know, Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I had never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay. Now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them.
So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that.
Well, we have basically two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don't know what the (bleep) they're doing. Do you understand that?
GLENN: I think everybody did, Mr. President. Then he took to social media.
Israel, do not drop those bombs. Bring your pilots home now. Donald J. Trump, president of the United States.
I don't think I've ever seen him like this before. Now, let that sink in for a second.
The US president publicly telling Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.
Stop your retaliation.
Damage was done. Israel had already -- you know, resumed the airstrikes. This time, a vengeance the Israeli defense minister didn't mince word.
He blamed Iran for breaking the truce.
Launching missiles at civilian targets, again in Israel.
And, of course, you know, Iran denied everything.
They always do.
Play the -- play the sot here of -- of Iran saying how they won the war. This is from Iranian TV yesterday.
Listen to this.
VOICE: It is true --
GLENN: Yesterday, the people conducted a signet radiation.
And they heard the Israelis say, that there were over 500 casualties, in our attacks yesterday, in addition to 300 people that are still missing.
And they are stuck under the rubble. More than 200 people were injured. More than 200. So our operation yesterday, alone, more than a thousand people were killed or injured.
Or still missing. Perhaps America has joined the war. Because we're very, very close to annihilating Israel.
It was -- we were in the closing stages.
No, not really. But did you notice, is that the way we would have reported that story in the west? If we were the ones that were sending the missiles over. Would we say, hey. Just the open. We did 300 people. We killed 300 people.
And then there were like 300 casualties.
Maybe as much as 500 casualties.
And then just in the last two days, we've killed a thousand people.
Is that the way we would have reported that?
That should tell you everything you need to know, about choose life, choose death. Which side is on the side of life. And which side is on the side of death.
Talking about a thousand people dying. Not -- not military targets.
A thousand people dying. Okay.
So Iran is denying reality. Multiple sources. US Intelligence. IDF radar. Eyewitnesses on the ground in Jerusalem confirmed rockets were fired from Iranian proxies in Syria. And southern Lebanon, without -- within hours of the truce.
So does that mean that peace was just a mirage?
Well, here's what I think it means. It means behind the headlines. And the diplomatic smiles. And everything else, the truth about Iran remains. It's the only thing that we know for truth.
They don't negotiate for good faith. They never have. They're liars.
They don't actually want peace. They want to dominate the Middle East. And they want Israel gone. And they also want America humiliated.
So the cease-fire is a test. And Iran failed. And yet, the coverage, who is the villain?
If you watched the coverage, the villain was Israel, or Donald Trump.
The mainstream anchors last night. I don't know if you saw this. I mean, it looked like somebody was killing their children.
When they found out that there was a cease-fire, it looked like, oh, my gosh. No. No.
But they were -- I mean, when they announced the collapse, you know -- they couldn't -- they couldn't blame Trump, the night before for war.
And their glee was almost reckless. I mean, they were just -- they were just so happy.
They had stunned silence the night before when it was good news, and then when it was bad news, they were like, eh, see, we told you!
Here's the thing: Trump's pressure campaign worked. His unpredictability worked. Iran blinked. Now, they tried to treat the cease-fire quietly. They got caught. Israel responded, because we would too.
So now what? Trump is now on the plane headed over to, NATO. Not as the wild car, but the man who came this close to brokering an impossible peace between two mortal enemies.
He has. And, you know, the peace might be back on, by the time he lands.
The world really needs to face this question. What if Donald Trump is right?
What if boldness, not a bunch of pencil pushers, not a bunch of politicians.
What if boldness is what keeps the war from boiling over? What if the thing the world hates the most, mocks the most, was the thing that's holding back the flood?
Yeah. The cease-fire collapsed. Last night.
But I think history will remember this moment, not as a failure. But as a reveal.
A spotlight shined behind the Israel motives of the regime.
In case, you didn't get it yet.
It was a spotlight on the media last night.
So invested in failure, of this. They couldn't even fake relief.
When peace arrived. Couldn't fake it!
I think what Donald Trump did is -- you know, I said last night.
Maybe it was just to a friend.
This is why I would make a very bad president.
Because when the fate of the world is at stake, I would be like, I -- I can't make that decision.
I can't make. And you have to have somebody who can make the decisions.
And I just don't think I could do it. I really don't.
Could you have done what Donald Trump did? Stu, can you have done what Donald Trump did in the last week?
If you were the president, and you had to stand there, all by yourself. Your own base was -- everybody was turning on you.
And you said, nope!
I believe this is the right thing to do. With what was at stake, and what is at stake, could you have done it?
STU: Those are two -- I think two separate questions.
I think I would be able to take a stand for something, when my base disagreed with me.
That type of stuff we do.
It's very difficult.
GLENN: Yeah. The whole world is at stake.
STU: Doing everything he did over the past -- I mean, the guy seemingly has no shortage of energy. I don't know if there was a fountain of youth situation.
I don't know if there was just like, I -- I mean, if he just loves --
GLENN: Genetics.
Really good genetics. That's what it is.
Great genetics.
All right.
STU: Yeah, there's been a lot for him to do.
I mean, if there's -- he still has the bill going on. When was the last time we even mentioned the big, beautiful bill that is going through the Senate right now?
And it's a massive part of what he has to deal with. Not to mention, he's going over to these meetings in Europe, right now.
The -- the topic isn't even Israel and Iran. It's Ukraine, and Russia.
Like, that --
GLENN: And 5 percent!
STU: And five -- yeah. And the funding. Yeah. For NATO.
GLENN: I mean, that is crazy.
STU: Yeah. It's a lot.
GLENN: We couldn't get them to one and a half percent.
He finally got him to 2 percent.
Now he's like 5 percent. You have to cough up 5 percent, each of you.
And I think it's fantastic.
Right!
But it looks like it might happen, this time.
You've got that look on your face. Like, yeah. A lot of things might happen.
And you're right. A lot of things might happen.
Anything could happen. And a lot of things might happen.
STU: Yeah. There's a part of me that's concerned about encouraging Germany to spend more money on defense. Like, that's the only hesitation, I keep coming up with this one.
Maybe them spending 2 percent is more than they need to spend honestly.
Because they get a lot of big defense going in Germany.
Things don't always turn out so well. I do understand, that's their agreement. They are supposed to be spending 5 percent on their defense.
That's part of their arrangement.
I agree. There's a lot of stuff going on.
I definitely could not handle all the stuff he's doing right now.
I don't think it's possible for most humans to do it.
GLENN: So are we closer to peace than we were yesterday?
STU: Yeah. I think so.
We don't know if this thing will hold out. Hold up, right?
We don't know if this arrangement holds up.
If we can get to a place where, what we have is even. What we had, you know, three or four weeks ago.
Where these countries still hated each other.
And were sort of on the verge of war all the time. Which is what the situation has been for as long as I can remember. For Israel and Iran.
Except for the fact they can't be many targets had been taken out in Iran.
And their nuclear program had seen been diminished significantly.
And a lot of their military leadership. Has been knocked out.
And, you know, and on and on.
All the things that Israel has achieved, during the past couple of weeks.
Even if it bounces back to where it was. Iran is in a much worse position.
And I think that's a real positive, frankly.
Yeah. I think we're in a better position thousand.
And the best-case scenario. Maybe this thing does hold. I don't think the Applebee's situation will happen any time soon.
Or we all get together, and they share a margarita at the bar. I think that won't happen.
I think it's unlikely.
Maybe Trump can make that happen.
That being said.
I feel like, we are going to be in a better position, largely because the worst actor in this situation. Is weaker.
That's good.
GLENN: Yes. Yes. Yeah. I agree.
And, by the way, your Applebee's thing will never happen. It's not kosher. Nor is it Halal.