Live Radio

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Is THIS Trump's REAL plan for the government shutdown?play icon
RADIOOctober 03, 2025

Is THIS Trump's REAL plan for the government shutdown?

The government shutdown is here! But is this really just about a dispute over illegal immigration and healthcare? Or do President Trump and his OMB Director Russ Vought have additional plans? Glenn and Stu explain how the shutdown could lead to much-needed government layoffs and spending cuts.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Well, the government is shut down. Boy, oh, boy, oh, boy.

I'm really -- I had somebody call me at home last night. Somebody called for the family and said, "Is it safe to fly tomorrow?" And I'm like, "What -- why? What are you hearing?"

"The government is shutting down. Planes going to fall out of the sky?"

No, they're not going to fall out of the sky. Well, let just say that. I -- today, I'm not sure I would -- I would try to be some place that's not under the sky.

Let's just say that to be safe, be some place, not under the sky. Because the planes are going to be falling.

And when you say the planes will fall out of the sky, I mean more than Boeing planes are going to be falling out of the sky today. Because it will be chaos. Complete chaos.

The government is just -- and, by the way, you'll probably -- you should start taking Mandarin, because the Chinese are going to invade. Because the army is on furlough now. Because of these damn Republicans. Oh, wait.

No, hang on just a second. It's the Democrats. The Democrats are being so unbelievably irresponsible. You know what they always say, when the Republicans do this? They're so irresponsible. You're like, wait a minute. No.

This time, they're being very, very irresponsible. The Democrats are. Because the Republicans just would not allow health care to be extended to all illegal aliens.

I heard -- I actually heard somebody on CNN yesterday, this is -- saying, all people have a right to health care!

No. I mean, you mean American citizens?

No. All people. So illegals?

All people of earth, should be able to have universal health care.

Oh! Okay. Well, why don't we just start writing that check for the Chinese too.

You know, the -- the poor Greeks, man. They really have -- Cuba, they're having a hard time with their health care system.

There are a lot of places collapsing. We should just write the check for everybody on earth, for their health care.

How's that even make sense?

Now, the Democrats are in a really precarious situation because they had to acquiesce to the extreme left. Because their base wants to fight.
And I think literally fight.

But at least at this particular case, it means, you can't -- you have to -- you have to walk out on a deal. You cannot accept it. Unless you have universal health care.

And so they said, no.

Republicans, what a surprise.

No. Not going to do it. Actually, it's kind of a surprise. Wouldn't you say that Stu. It's kind of a surprise. That they're not saying yes to even more spending.

STU: Yes. And we can't rule it out quite yet. The fact that they didn't immediately before the shutdown, agree to whatever they wanted to spend was nice.

GLENN: Correct. Correct.

So if I may make a prediction. See where I am on this.

My prediction on how this will work. We will shut down, because the Republicans didn't want to spend more money. And the Democrats wanted to spend a trillion dollars more.

And so what will happen is, we'll shut down. But we'll spend more money.

And we'll end up paying for it.

And then they'll just sign another continuing resolution. And nothing will really be done.

That will be --

STU: That's a little pessimistic there, Glenn.

GLENN: Well, it only comes -- it only comes from 60 years of watching our government.

STU: Yes, although I do think things are a little different right now.

GLENN: Yeah, I do.

STU: I think Republicans are in a place where they have more cards than the Democrats do. There's a good chance the Democrats wind up getting blamed by this. By the American people. Not the media. But by the American people. They don't like shutdowns. Although, I'm not honestly that much broken up about them.

GLENN: Oh, I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled.

STU: Then you have the other part of this. Then you have the Russell Vought. You know, Donald Trump.

GLENN: Do you think that's real? By the way, is that how you say his name? Because I always thought it was Russ Vought.

STU: I hear it both ways.

So I don't know. I will just go back and forth to confuse people. But, yeah. That's -- the -- in case you don't know what we're talking about here. There's a -- Russ. He put together this plan. Over the four years while they were out of power. To try to maximize opportunities like this.

There's this long profile, just written in the New York Times about how scary and terrifying he is. For those reasons.

GLENN: Because he's smart and prepared.

STU: When you hear Trump talk about, hey, we will fire these people, and not bring them back.

GLENN: That's Trump's plan.

STU: It's Trump's idea with Russ' execution behind it.

That's the thought here.

Maybe you should get some long-term gains out of this.

One of my other favorite nuggets on this, Glenn.

The health care credits that they're looking for.

That the Democrats say they want.

They're like, we have to have these. We can't have a seven-week, which was the proposal by Republicans. Seven weeks, just continuing the spending and figuring things out.

So currently, those tax credits are in effect. They are available right now. Republicans want to end them.

The interesting part is, they don't run out in the seven-week period that Republicans are proposing to increase -- to continue the spending. So they wouldn't go away, if everybody is just signed on to the Republican plan.

Which, by the way, I mean, neither one of us particularly like. Just increasing -- spending at these ridiculous levels for another seven weeks. But these credits that they're so worried about, like they're going to kill all these people. And the health care is going to go away.

Don't go away during that time period. They go away after that. And they're saying. Well, people are going to get notified that they're going away in that period. And therefore, we have to shut county the government. So that people wouldn't get notifications, that they might be going away. We have to stop it before that.

That's their big plan.

GLENN: You would think that the Democrats would want people to be notified, that they're going away. Because it would help their case.

STU: Right. There's an argument to be made. Maybe they do.

I think a lot of that is, they're making things up as they go along.

GLENN: That doesn't sound like the Democratic Party.

STU: Like, Chuck Schumer last time. When he was threatened with evil Russ and his evil plans. Said, okay. We're going to fold. And we will just keep the government going, at the current levels.

And this time, he is saying, the exact opposite.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: Because last time, his idea was, well, they're going to fire all these people.

This time, they're saying, well, they're firing all these people anyway.

They just change -- move the goal post. Change the arguments. And act as if this all makes sense.

GLENN: So here's what I would like to see Donald Trump do.

Because I read this morning. And I don't know what rag it was. Donald Trump. He's bluffing. He's bluffing.

No. I don't think he is. I hope he's not. Listen to Donald Trump yesterday on this cut one.

VOICE: If DOGE is already reducing the federal workforce, why is it necessary to link more federal judges cut to a shutdown?

VOICE: Well, the Democrats want to shut it down. So when you shut it down, you have to do layoffs, so we would be laying off a lot of people that will be very affected. And the Democrats, they will be Democrats.

As you know, this country, no country can afford to pay for illegal immigration, health care for everybody. That comes into the country. And that's what they're insisting. And obviously, I have an obligation to not accept that.

That would affect everybody. You know, when I see what we're doing with AI. And all the plants that are opening up in the country.

$17 trillion are coming in.

If you compare that to Biden.

Biden had, in four years, less than a trillion. We have 17 trillion more than that. I think it will be much more than that, David. By the end of this year.

I think it will be -- it's a record. It's already a record. In 18 months. It's a record by a lot. So we're doing well as a country. So the last thing we want to do is shut it down.

But a lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we don't want, and they would be Democrat things.

But they want open borders. They want men playing in women's sports. They want transgender for everybody. They never stop. They don't learn. We won an election in a landscape. They just don't learn.

So we have no choice. I have to do it for them, for the country.

GLENN: So I -- I'm hearing him say here, over and over again. Is, yeah. We're just going to shut these things down. We don't want them.

And it's a permanent thing. You're going to have to go through reauthorization to get these non-essential programs back. And, you know, if they're not mandated, he's saying, Russ is planning to just cut them all. If it's not mandatory spending, cut it. I think that is absolutely fantastic.

I mean, I don't know why we haven't done that before. Now, it's going to go into the court system, et cetera, et cetera.

But that's one I'm willing to die on. That's a hill I want to take.

STU: And, of course, you're right. Every single one of those jobs have a lawsuit attached to it. And they will get some of them reversed. No question about that.

GLENN: Right. We should fire twice of the amount of people.
STU: Right. If they will reverse half of them, just fire twice as many.

Yeah. And I think that partially one of the reasons -- the question from the reporter was, hey. You're doing this with DOGE already. How come?

Well, part of it, was a lot of the DOGE stuff got blocked. A lot of the DOGE stuff got blocked by courts, and it's a real problem. This is a way they think they have a little more legal clearance on it.

Glenn, can I give you one trip down memory lane here though? Fun trip down memory lane. Let's go back to 2009, if we could.

Barack Obama. He's doing the State of the Union address.

GLENN: Oh, my God.

STU: And in the middle of this great man's address, as he's talking about the wonders of Obamacare. An evil Republican legislator screams out, "You lie!" From the audience.

It's a massive controversy. A terrible.

GLENN: Because you don't do that. You don't call the president of the United States a liar.

STU: Decorum, sir.

GLENN: Decorum. Decorum. You can call him a Nazi. But you don't call him a liar!

Okay.

STU: So he says, you lie. Why does he say you lie?

He says, because Barack Obama is up there on the stage. And Barack Obama says, with Obama care, we're not going to be giving any health care to illegal immigrants.

GLENN: You lie.

STU: You lie. That's the controversy.

Everyone says, of course, every media report is, of course, this isn't Obamacare.

How would he even claim such a thing?

And then the next president -- the next presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, puts it in the middle of her website! Running for office.

That's 2016.

It's part of her platform, that illegal immigrants will get care under Obamacare.

Part of her platform.

They go from you lie. To part of the platform, in just one presidential election. And then, we should note, now, that it's so shocking, that illegal immigrants wouldn't get health care, out of Obamacare.

We need to shut the government down, over it!

STU: That is how your country works, in three easy steps.

GLENN: Yep.

That is -- that is by definition, progressivism.

STU: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.

GLENN: You -- you move in the direction. But you say, no. It will never be that. Then the next president. The next opportunity, you move a little further.

And then the next president, the next opportunity, you're like, of course, that's what it is.

I mean, it's just right there.

STU: And then you say, how dare you, hurt these poor people by taking away that plan we say didn't exist. Oh, it's so frustrating.

GLENN: Right. And nobody knows. Because people are so stupid. They don't remember, you lie. They -- they have been ratcheted up into their hatred for the other side. And they always lie. They always lie. They always lie.

Like, when he stood up and called President Obama a liar. No. They weren't lying. They were telling the truth, because they understand how progressivism works.

But you refuse to see, you know. This is my favorite question to ask people. Is how did you get there?

How did you get there?

What do you mean?

How did you get to where illegal aliens should. Because you were against that ten years ago. In fact, you said, that's a lie. That will never happen.

Okay. So take me. That's a lie. That will never happen. Which you were passionate about.

Because you understood, we couldn't afford that. Tell me the logic, that had been introduced to you, over the last ten years. That made you move from that's a lie, that will never happen. How un-American of you to even say we would think that way. To, how dare you, even try we shouldn't be paying for that health care! Help me with the logic.

Because I want to understand.

My guess is: You've just been riding a wave of feelings and propaganda. So please, tell me, how did you get from that place, ten years ago, to this place, today?

Because there is no new information. There's none. In fact, the new information shows, it's even more insane to do it today, than it was ten years ago.

South Korea's slide into authoritarianism: A warning for the Western worldplay icon
RADIO

South Korea's slide into authoritarianism: A warning for the Western world

Glenn Beck speaks with Pastor Rob McCoy about the rapid collapse of South Korea into authoritarianism and what it means for the entire Western World. McCoy shares his firsthand experiences from the trip, detailing how the government is packing the Supreme Court, arresting opposition, and opening borders to foreign influence. With parallels being drawn to what could happen in America and Europe, this is a stark warning about the dangers of complacency and the erosion of freedom.

Watch Glenn Beck's recent episode of 'Glenn TV' which dives deeper into the current situation in South Korea HERE

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Rob McCoy, Turning Point's faith cochair. Good friend of Charlie Kirk, and Charlie Kirk's pastor. He just got back from South Korea. Pastor, welcome back. How are you?

ROB: I'm good, Glenn, and I think you're a likable character.

GLENN: Spend some time. Get to know me. Come on. Come on.

So let's talk about what you experienced in South Korea.

We talked, I think a week ago, or maybe a little longer. Where they're starting to -- I mean, it's bad. I talked to Pastor Son last night from Korea on the TV show, and it is really becoming dystopian and authoritarian over in -- in South Korea.

ROB: Yeah, it reminds me of the Hemingway novel, The Sun Also Rises, where he said, it happens gradually and then suddenly.

And that's what's happening in South Korea.

They've packed the Supreme Court from 14 justices. Now they're going to 30.

It's no longer rule of law. It's rule by law.

GLENN: Yes.

ROB: And they just arrested the communications commissioner. It's awful. I mean, I met with Assemblywoman Na, who was a previous judge. And she's the longest serving assemblywoman in the conservative party. And she's fearful. I mean, they're making a hit list to get all these people arrested, and we're losing an ally rapidly.

GLENN: Yeah. And if we lose that ally, we don't really have a way to protect Australia, New Zealand, Japan. I mean, that is a massive strategic area for us.

And that's not my first concern. But it is a -- it is a very large concern. My first concern is: Is what's happening over there, is happening to all of the western world.

They just are a little further ahead, than seemingly everybody else.

ROB: Exactly. The Chinese. So we took a flight after I had spoken in Pastor Son's Church in Busan. And then we flew into Seoul to meet with some folks and also do a protest in front of the courthouse for Pastor Son. But on the plane, it's interesting, they had listed all visa requirements for the Chinese.

And the Koreans are the most polite people on the planet. We get on this plane, and it's packed. And as we're getting off, they're bum-rushing to get off the plane. And they said, these are all Chinese people.

And they -- they -- if they're there, I think it's four months, they have the ability to vote.

China is invading without any shots being fired, all of South Korea.

GLENN: Yeah.

ROB: And Pastor Son is a rarity in that country in that he's standing in opposition to that.

Most of the pastors are silent. They're starting to get encouragements. They're starting to stand. We did have a good attendance in the protest in front of the courthouse. But we have a lot of work to do, to get these people away.

Like I said, we will lose an ally. More importantly, this country will fall to Communism.

GLENN: That is so crazy to think.

I mean, when we think of North Korea and what they've gone through, and how close of an ally, and how they're for freedom. And they understand North Korea. They have just -- this new regime has come in and done everything that has been tried to be done in Europe by just opening up the borders. Except, they're opening it to Communist Chinese. And it's just slipping away, so fast.

How -- how long do you think before it's done!

ROB: Well, you know. I met with some business leaders. I met with politicians.

And the greatest stopgap we have. And I don't know if the administration knows this.

I'm -- you know, Glenn, you're in the book of whose who. I'm in the book of who's he?

I'm not a political operative. I don't know a lot of political names.

I don't even think we have a South Korean ambassador, appointed right now.

GLENN: We don't.

ROB: And the greatest stopgap we have is tariffs. If the president can establish two-tiered tariffs by simply saying, "Look, religious freedom and no arresting of the opposition party, this will be your tariff. If you don't, this is what you're going to get." And just smoke them.

Because these -- these business owners want their country back.

They're willing to take a hit. Because they're watching the country evaporate before their very eyes.

And the president can do that with these tariffs. He did it for two reasons. One is to bring manufacturing back and, two, is to have political leverage. And this country needs help! They've been our greatest ally.

Real quick, I spoke to Pastor Son's church on that Sunday. And it was to the day, the 75th anniversary of the UN forces liberating soul from the grasp of the communist Chinese.

And here we are. We are giving it right back to them. Because we are sound asleep at the wheel.

GLENN: You saw the pastor for, what? Ten minutes with his son. For the first time since he's been arrested.

What was that like?

ROB: You know, the man is amazing. I go in there. I sit down. His wife is there. And she's as strong as could be. She reminds me of the Korean equivalent of Erika Kirk. You know, she has this husband. But here he is in prison. And he just said, I'm standing strong.

And I told him, Pastor Son, you're the freest man in Korea. And you're here to God.

Defiance to tyrants is obedience to God.

And he is doing that. And then I told him, I said, you know, I came here because you're my friend. More importantly, to fulfill a promise for Charlie.

And I've never seen this man cry, ever.

And you don't cry in Korea. And he broke down crying. And his son even commented to me, I've never seen my dad cry like this. This is unbelievable.

GLENN: Yeah, he told me that last night.

He said, my father broke down in tears. He said, I didn't know what to think. I've never seen him cry.

ROB: Yeah. But he even said, I'm on a mission trip. And I said, you're probably going to have to stay here until the church wakes up.

He said, as long as it takes.

He's committed to getting his country back.

And, you know, most of the folks I talked to, I said, look, you guys are going to be political dissidents if this doesn't hold out.

And they said, we're not going to leave this one. We're going to fight for it.

You know, God gave us this country, it's important to us. It's important to America. And I wish our government would wake up to this, which I hope they will.

And, you know, churches because of your help, Glenn, are waking up. A lot of pastors want to go over there, but the current president has now outlawed foreign protesting.

He's doing everything he can to just stop any opposition voice.

And I'm surprised, they got out of the country. Because I turned to the police and I said, look, Romans 13 says your minister of justice to execute wrath on those who do evil.

You don't point your gun at those who are doing good. You're here to protect the people.

You know, not enslave them.

And then I walked right through with my friend Steven Martin. Pastor Steven from Texas, and we walked through those police officers, looked them right in the eye after I said that.

Five of us were looking at us like, thank you. And the others were bowing their head in shame. They're in a lot of trouble, and we have to pray for them. But we also have to activate as a government.

GLENN: I'm going to call the President either today or tomorrow, Rob. Would you just write a note to me. And tell me exactly what you need me to hear, and I will pass that on to him.

ROB: Yes, sir. I will do exactly that, Glenn.

GLENN: Yeah. How can we help?

ROB: Well, first of all, Glenn. I just want to commend you and your entire audience. You have been the pebble in the pond, and the ripples are going out. And, you know, the definition of friend is when the whole world goes out, they come in. You're that friend. And you've created this stir.

So I would say to all your radio audience. Any connection you have in your circle of influence.
Get this out. Most of the pastors I'm talking to, they're saying, we didn't do. We just didn't know.

Well, it's catching up. And it's like wildfire. And we know those are out here in California. And you're starting a fire. And I'm grateful for it.

GLENN: It's happening so -- it's happening so fast!

I mean, when you think of South Korea, you don't think of it being a country that is about be taken by the Chinese.

You know, that's about to go communist. And it's already gone authoritarian.

I mean, the things that they have done now, they are just arresting anyone who is a conservative, they're just arresting them. And throwing them in Yale. They're dismantling everything.

As you said, I talked to Alan Dershowitz about the rise and fall of democracies. And he said, the last thing, and is this the knockout punch is they change the Supreme Court.

And they usually end up, you know, doubling the size of it, or whatever. He said, when they do that, you no longer have the rule of law.

And as you started with, they've just done that.

I mean, and it's -- it's so bad, for the west!

It's so bad.

ROB: Yeah, just to give Americans an idea, especially conservative Americans, we went through the Biden administration. Imagine Kamala winning and getting the -- the House and the Senate, by filibuster. Proof majority.

Packing the Supreme Court.

That's where we are today.

They would be suppressing religious freedom. They're silencing opposition voice. They would have put President Trump in jail for 700 years. They would have imprisoned his family. Anyone who stood with him, they would be imprisoned. Just what we went through. Just imagine it exponential, and that's where Korea is right now.

GLENN: Your sign of hope from over there?

Let me ask you this: The people who did the -- and I don't even want to mention names. But I had one of the young ladies in my office. And she said, you know, we were part of this, Charlie. We brought Charlie over yada, yada, yada.

And I -- you know, I -- I said to her, you're going home, and you might be arrested. And she said, oh, yeah.

I know, but I have to go home. How are they feeling?

How is that movement?

ROB: Because of that young lady's work and these young people. There were certain times where I would be in a large mall in Seoul or I would be in Busan. People would come up with autographs because they have seen either the church service or they had seen YouTube videos produced by a number of, you know, outlying non-traditional media that we had done there.

And they were coming up for autographs. They wanted a picture. And it's young people. They want their country back. And they're looking. They started a movement there. And pastors are waking up as well.

So my -- my hope is that there is -- there is 20 percent of that nation that is committed to doing anything necessary to stand in opposition to this, even be put in jail. And we've got to come and help them.

And I told them. I said, look, you know, Churchill was completely surrounded.

All of Europe had fallen. And he held on in Great Britain until America had interpreted war. Hang on. Hang on. I'm going to go back and do my best.

President Trump takes action in Memphis, Antifa reigns in Portlandplay icon
RADIO

President Trump takes action in Memphis, Antifa reigns in Portland

President Trump has begun his crackdown on crime in Memphis, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Portland streets are still being controlled by Antifa. Glenn and Stu discuss this drastic difference and ask: which environment would you rather live in?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Did you hear Stephen Miller yesterday, talking about what we're doing now in Memphis by order of the governor. The governor has asked for help, national help. So the National Guard is on its way in to Memphis to put an end to the madness in Memphis. And here's Stephen Miller on this yesterday.

VOICE: We will liberate this city from the criminal element that has plagued it for generations. This is not just a strategy shift. This is an attitude shift. We are not going to live in an environment anywhere, where there is a street that belongs to a criminal, where there is a neighborhood that belongs to a gag, where there is any physical space, anywhere, that belongs to anyone, other than other than the law-abiding citizens and the families of Memphis. The idea that there is a square inch of block in this city, where a citizen doesn't feel safe is unacceptable! This is Memphis.

This is the United States of America. And all that work is done. It's over.

It's finished!

GLENN: That is -- wow.

Meanwhile, in Portland, Antifa has their 100 nights of rule. They have now ruled the streets for 100 nights.

And police aren't doing anything at all.

I mean, Stu, what are we headed for?

STU: Ooh. It's amazing. First of all, the Stephen Miller thing, some people might look at that and say, it's a bit utopian.

Right? How are you going to -- it's nirvana, you will stop all crime?

No, but that should be the aspiration.
Should it not at least be the goal? One that you admit to and acknowledge?

GLENN: Is it aspirational or reasonable to say, there's no street in America that should belong to the mob or to, you know, gangs or whatever?

There's no street! You might say, there's going to be crime!

But there is no street that should be off-limits and run by anybody else, other than the elected representatives of the people.

STU: First of all, both of us lived near New Haven, Connecticut. Some streets are run by the mob, and they're run very well if the mob existed.

GLENN: Well, I'm not saying the mob exists. If it does exist, I, of course, love the mob.

STU: Huge fans of it. Great pizza places. But, yeah. Agreed.

That should -- it should not be overtaking a community. I went on a vacation this summer, and I was in an area in Florida. And I just remembered walking around and thinking, it doesn't seem like anything could possibly go wrong in this place.

You know, there are places like that in America.

Turning major cities into those areas, is not probably fully plausible.

However, that should be our goal. Our goal should be that people don't walk around terrified, don't walk around scared.

You should be able to at the very least, Glenn, with approaches that we all know and understand, be able to reduce crime massively in these cities.

It's all carrying. It's only carrying in resources to make that happen. We all know that we can stop crime, largely, if we put enough resources at it and actually care. Throw enough resources at it and actually care. And that's what it seems to be that Stephen Miller and Trump are talking about here.

GLENN: You know, I think -- I think that's generally true.

But I think what has really been lost is not caring.

As much as common sense!

I mean, you can't -- you can care all you want.

But if you're not putting, into it.

If you're not saying, oh, by the way. How do we stop crime.

I don't know. We punish the criminals.

That's how you stop crime.

STU: That's a better way of phrasing it, than throwing resources at it. Because throwing resources could be some liberal program, hugging each criminal. That's not what I'm talking about.

GLENN: Because that's what they say.

They say, they're the ones that care so much. And we will take care of these poor criminals.
And how dare you judge them.

We will make it happy and healthy with hugs. No.

Common sense is required.

STU: Right. You look at DC. You put a bunch of, in that case, troops and National Guard and such like that.

GLENN: This case too.

STU: Right. And that one though, they are specifically in Portland talking about -- and in Memphis, it's being welcomed, as we've talked about by the governor. In Portland, they're talking about protecting federal buildings, which is under their scope.

But it is a -- it's a situation where any city could do this themselves. You don't need a federal response to hire a bunch of law enforcement officers to enforce the law. You don't need that. You should be able to do it yourself.

That's what I'm talking about when I say people carry.

Right? It's about -- like, these cities do the Skid Row thing. Right? They just kind of like, oh, well, cordon off that area.

Like Chicago. I've been to Chicago several times over the past few years when it's been a big topic of conversation.

And each time I've been there, honestly I haven't felt unsafe at all in Chicago. That's largely because I'm not going to any of the areas where all these murders are happening.

You know, I'm sure some of the crime obviously happens in the more tourist areas. Generally speaking, walking around the areas of Chicago, where you would go, if you were just visiting to, you know, check out a baseball game. Or see a concert. Or whatever you may be doing.

Most of that stuff seems completely fine in the city. Because they've cordoned off all the areas of violence. To the places they don't care about.

And all the people on the left will say. What do you mean. We don't care. We're the only ones that care about those areas. Do you?

You don't show it very well.

If you actually do care about those people in lower income areas, where all the crime is. I don't know. Do something about it.

Stop trying to blame Donald Trump who lives thousands of miles away.

GLENN: Would you listen to a parent that said, I care about my children.

I care deeply about my children. But then was hugging it out with everyone who is hurting your children, making your children unsafe. Maybe killed one of your children. Maybe raped one of your children.

No!

You would never -- you would never assign, oh, that parent really loves his children.

He's enabling all of the abusers. No.

You would say, you're part of the abuse.

You're part of the problem, and those children would be taken from you.

STU: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
GLENN: You know, so you can't tell me you love your city. We're just doing this through love. No. No. You don't.

You know, you can claim that. But your actions do not match the fruit of the word love.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: They don't.

STU: You know, in Portland, they're talking about -- Dave Marcus was out there. He works for Fox news. He was out there, actually looking.

He said, I can't believe this is actually happening. He went to check it out, to see what was actually happening out there.

He was saying, it's clear, the police have been told, that they can't do anything.

GLENN: Oh, in Portland?

STU: In Portland. They're told, they're not allowed to take on the Antifa members who are taking over the community every night for 100 nights.

Like, that is -- that is a centralized decision somewhere. Where a decision is being made. That they don't care about these people.

They don't care about their community. They don't care.

They rather let Antifa run wild. And it's like, if that's your decision. First of all, you should pay for it politically. But secondly, you're making -- you are endangering every member of your community with the decision like that.

And that's the type of stuff that common sense and just caring can solve.

GLENN: You know, I'm just looking for that story from Fox news. I think it's the same one you were talking about.

I read it this morning. And it's terrifying.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: He's there on the streets and he's watching what's happening. People -- normal people getting surrounded. One guy drives up in a truck. And they surround his truck.

And, you know, screaming all kinds of things at him.

And he talks to the guy in the truck. And says, why are you even here?

And he said, I can't take it anymore.

We just can't give up our city.

Another woman, she had her car surrounded.

And, you know, they were ready to I can't think her out of the car. And she's just a woman, driving down the street.

And they just -- just -- they're ready to beat her! Arrive and he helps her get into her car, and she goes away.

And when he walks back, the police are there, and they question him. And they say, what just happened. What did you just do?

And he's like, are you kidding me? I did what you guys should have done. I went over there and helped that woman get back into the car.

They were like, good, thank you. What do you mean good, thank you?

Why aren't you doing it? One woman is filling out a form for police. They're not doing it.

But they escorted her out of the scene. Made her go a mile and a half away. So she wouldn't cause any trouble with Antifa.

That's unreasonable.

Now, the governor of -- of Portland doesn't want to do anything about it. Okay.

STU: Mayor.

GLENN: The mayor. And the.

Neither of them are interested in having Donald Trump go in.

But just so you know. Federal buildings are something else.

You know, you're coming after a federal courthouse. You're coming after ICE. You're coming after the FBI. The United States has a right to defend that land.

And it will. And it should.

But, I mean, we are just -- I think today, if you listen to, you know, at least the -- two of the hours today.

Last hour and this hour of today's posts. You'll get an understanding of where we are.

In today's world.

It is -- it's accelerating rapidly.

And if these things continue, at this pace, by 2028, America will be pretty much alone in the world. And the rest of the world will be begging us to help them with their freedom.

Because it is slipping away, quickly. Quickly. Pray for your nation.


Digital ID & Religious Persecution: New Globalist Plans to ENSLAVE You | Glenn TV | Ep 459play icon
TV

Digital ID & Religious Persecution: New Globalist Plans to ENSLAVE You | Glenn TV | Ep 459

We’re at a crossroads — freedom or total control. We see it in the U.K., where people are thrown in jail for waving their flag or sharing a meme. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s push for digital IDs is just the latest piece of a control-freak puzzle that’s been coming together for years, with nudges from the U.N. and World Economic Forum. Award-winning journalist Alex Newman tells Glenn Beck that the survival of freedom depends on stopping this agenda before it's too late. But it’s not just the Brits who are slaves to global elites — Glenn Beck points out how governments worldwide are racing toward totalitarianism. He shares a jaw-dropping story from South Korea, where Reverend Son of Segero Church in Busan was arrested for calling out policies he saw as anti-biblical. His son Chance tells Glenn that just days before he was assassinated, Charlie Kirk promised to make Rev. Son’s stance against the South Korean regime an international human rights issue. Chance calls on Americans to pick up Charlie’s torch and remind the world what liberty looks like.

Eric Trump EXPOSES the Left’s double standard on “weaponized justice”play icon
RADIO

Eric Trump EXPOSES the Left’s double standard on “weaponized justice”

Democrats are crying about “weaponization of justice” when it comes to the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. But they cheered on the lawfare attacks against the Trump family. President Trump’s son Eric Trump joins Glenn Beck to call out the hypocrisy. Plus, he details the true extent of the persecution his family faced, which he wrote down in his new book, “Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation.”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Hello, Eric, how are you?

ERIC: Glenn, it's great to be on.

GLENN: It great to have you. Great to have you.

Your book. What your family has gone through is just the radically souped up version of what I think a lot of people feel they have gone through in their life.

But, man, they have -- they have tried to kill you guys. They have tried to put you in jail. They tried to destroy you every single step of the way.

Tell me about the motivation for putting that all down on paper.


ERIC: Yeah. Glenn, I think that's right. It went on number one, almost instantly, Under Siege. And it's been incredible. But I came up with -- you're right.

I was a guy who didn't have any constitutional protections. I was in the government. So guess who they came after?

They came after me. I was the most subpoenaed person in American history, all because I ran the Trump organization, which was effectively what my father spent his entire life doing. And they wanted to see us taken town. They wanted to see us destroyed.

I mean, look what they did. Right? Between two impeachments. They raided our home. They silenced us. They gag ordered us. There's more gag orders than I possibly could count. They took us off of Twitter. They took us off of Facebook. They took us off of Instagram.

You know, they made up the phony dossier that was paid for by Hillary Clinton. They made up Russia gate. Glenn, I was the guy getting the calls from the FBI saying, you know, Eric, I hear you have secret servers communicating with the Kremlin in the basement of Trump Tower. I mean, give me. Give me a break. They tried to take out our Supreme Court justices. I mean, they did everything.

They weaponized the media. They weaponized the DOJ. They weaponized the FBI. They charged my father 91 times. Ninety-one criminal counts. They fined the Trump organization almost $600 million can for not doing a damn thing wrong.

And all of this stuff has been overturned. They wanted to see us nonexistent.

They wanted to see our family broken. They wanted to see my father in jail. They probably wanted to see me in jail. Then I said on Sean Hannity one night. You know, they've done all of this to us. They put us under siege. I wouldn't be surprised if they tried to kill my father.

And then you saw what happened in Butler. And then you saw what happened eight weeks later, you know, in West Palm. You saw what just happened to Charlie. I mean, I published his book. Literally, three days before Charlie Kirk's assassination.

I mean, you want to talk about another time they tried to put our movement under siege. They've done it to you. They've done it to every one of your listeners. They've debanked us and deplatformed us.

And the story had to be told from a first-person perspective, who effectively dealt with all of it. And the greatest part of the whole story is we won. We won, and we're saving the country right now.

GLENN: So, Eric, how do you deal -- I just had a conversation with somebody I think is really, really smart.

Doesn't agree with me politically, but very well-educated, very smart, and a reasonable person.

And he immediately brought up the weaponization of our government with the DOJ and James Comey. And I said, I'm sorry.

I'm sorry. Blood is shooting out of my eyes right now. Hang on, the weaponization of our government with the DOJ and James Comey?

And I had to explain to him, that your Dad didn't say, you're fired if you don't go get him. Your father said, make a decision. Make a decision.

You don't let the statute of limitations go out. And it went through a grand jury process, two out of the three charges were valid. And so you prosecute.

That's different than what you guys. Can you compare James Comey and what's happening there, to what was done with you guys?

ERIC: Well, I'll give you a little inside baseball. So I was the guy that got called when they were raiding Mar-a-Lago. Right? Obviously, I run all of our commercial properties, and our entire portfolio. Everything in the Trump organization. So I get a call from one of my team members. The FBI is here with the search warrant. And I go, excuse me?

We have the greatest relationship with all law enforcement, where we love law enforcement. No, they're coming in. They have a search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago right now. And I said, you must be kidding me. Why?

Well, they're saying the national archives asked the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago. You mean -- buy a public library. You know, you have 30 FBI agents there with machine guys because of Norah, you know, asked for a raid?

I went on Fox News that night. I think it was Jesse Waters, I went on Fox News that night. And, give me a break. Like, I wasn't born yesterday. You don't raid Mar-a-Lago, the former president's home and very likely the future president.

Again, because my father was so great. You don't raid that home, based on the national archives. Like you better believe Biden was behind it. And sure enough, 18 months later, it comes out, that Biden was behind it.

And Merrick Garland was 100 percent behind it. And they were the ones that authorized it. The weaponization is unlike anything I had ever seen. Glenn, we were a family that never got as much as a speeding ticket ever in our lives, and we lived a pretty fast life in terms of business and life.

Until my father decided that he was looking to run again in 2024. In which case, they indicted him 34 times for $130,000 that he didn't even make.
I mean, people -- people who are sitting in the courtrooms, couldn't even possibly believe it.

Again, we had every single one of them overturned. When I hear them talking about James Comey. Clearly. It very much looked like it -- to Ted Cruz. And that congressional hearing. That testimony that day.

I mean, give me a break. These guys. I probably spent $400 million, defending ourselves from hoaxes. I mean, the Russia hoax, we had disproved to the FBI.

We didn't have secret servers. There are no servers in the basement of Trump Tower. Because the basement was flooded. You don't put -- like, Computer's 101, you don't put servers in basements. Right?

You know, we didn't know anybody in Russia. They knew this. And they let this sham get perpetrated for three years so that one greedy woman could possibly get, you know, two more bills.

And then when she lost to him in embarrassing fashion, to people who didn't know where the damn delegate was. I.e. our family. Because we had never been in politics before. You know, they needed some way to justify her embarrassing performance.

GLENN: They took your father off the ballot in Maine. They tried to take him off in Colorado. That to me is the weaponization of the political system. By going after you guys for the servers, by changing documents, literally, the FBI changing documents to go after people in your organization, on the -- the Russiagate stuff. Changing the documents for a FISA court.

That's true weaponization. Is there a chance that the Comey thing is going to go to bleed in a larger prosecution, because I've been watching this. Eric, I've been watching this from the beginning.

I was watching this when I was not for your father being president in 2016. Saying, wait a minute.

This isn't right.

What is this?

This isn't right.

It is so clear that this now was -- I mean, the evidence is all there!

That this was a plan from the beginning, that is, quite honestly, I believe, still going on.

Is there is there a chance.

I mean, do you know if the grand conspiracy thing is going to happen?

ERIC: Listen, I hope it does, right?

I'm not in government. But it's the entire thesis of the book. I've dealt with this more than anyone in the country for a ten-year period of time.
They wanted us gone. I mean, Glenn, they were planting documents in Mar-a-Lago in my father's office. They were planting top secret folders, on -- on the carpet of my father's office.

They admitted that to Judge Cannon that they literally brought in top secret folders and they staged photo shoots on my father's office floor. Right?

The whole thing was contrived.

The whole thing was a setup. The Russia thing was a scam.

The dirty dossier that said my father was doing horrible things, the most unthinkable things. You know, it was -- it was a sham, the impeachment number one was a sham. The impeachment number two was a sham. To have seven judges in Colorado just delete my father's name from a ballot was a sham. The fact that, again, a guy who works very hard, and never crossed any line in his life became the most subpoenaed person in American history. It was a sham. I mean, you know, I must have a laptop from hell. I wasn't Hunter Biden. I wasn't doing illicit drugs. I wasn't partaking in prostitution. I didn't have racy photos all over my -- and I sure as hell wasn't doing illegal business deals all over the world of every shady country, as he very much seemed to be doing. And yet, they came after us relentlessly. So do I think that that criminality has to be paid for in some way? I do. And I find it so ironic, when you see Chuck Schumer up there. And Jake Tapper. I'm not sure if you saw him the other day. "This is the weaponization of the government at its finest."

Give me a break. I've taken more arrows than anybody could possibly take and still be standing. And my father, he has taken unlimited arrows, all in the sense of this nation that we love. And it's -- it's true irony. And it's true projection.

GLENN: So let me take ten seconds for a station ID. And then I want to talk to you about, has there ever been a time when you guys said, enough!

Back in ten seconds. (music)

GLENN: So I don't know. I mean, I am amazed at your family. I'm amazed at your father. The things that you guys have put up with. The things that you have come through.

And at some point, did anyone in the family say, dad, please, I mean, we want grandpa to be around? Stop! Please. Did that ever happen?

ERIC: You know what, it's kind of funny. I think that's exactly what they thought was going to happen. I thought that they could take this kind of New York billionaire and make his life so uncomfortable, that he would want to go back to Palm Beach, Florida, play golf, hang out with his grandkids. Fly around on Trump Force One. You know, live in Mar-a-Lago. Live a great life. Right?

And there's no question that was their calculus. You know, how do we make fun of him? How do we silence him? How do we bankrupt him? How do we go after his family? How do we raid his home? How do we indict him, right? How do we break up his business. How do we break up his business. How do we strip the Trump name off of every building in New York City. Those are all the things that I dealt with. I think they only misunderstood him.

And maybe it's like a masochist-type quality, but the harder they hit him, and the harder they hit us, the more resilient we were.

I was in the courtrooms, Glenn, with my father every single day. When they turned around in New York and ran off 34 felony -- bogus felony counts with the corrupt judge. And you know a lot about that trial.

My father turned around. Shook my hand.

We left the courthouse. We did a press conference. I was on the front stairs of that courthouse every single day to the press. You remember, my father was gagged. And then we went down, we did a big fundraiser. I mean, we literally left the courthouse after having 34 felony indictments and went to a political fundraiser.

I mean, the man never stopped. He was the Energizer Bunny in a red tie wearing a suit on steroids.

And the harder they hit him, the harder he worked, the harder he fought back.

But beyond that, I think more the American people realized, the whole thing was a sham.

I mean, there's only so many times you can cry wolf, before everybody realizes it's nonsense.

And they cried wolf in Russia, and everybody saw that.

And they cried wolf with the impeachments and everybody saw that. And people fundamentally started to distrust the mainstream media in the country. And independent voices like yours, all of a sudden, became the most powerful we've ever seen in the nation's history. And, you know, and all of a sudden, this whole thing turned around. Where people started realizing, hey. The harder they hit this guy, the more I like him. Because this is the system. This is the corruption at work. And listen, it obviously worked. Because my father won the popular vote. He won every single swing state.

You know, he won 11 counties in California that had never been wronged by a Republican. In 37 years, no Republicans won Miami Dade County. We won it by 11 points.

And every single state in the country, all 50 states cast way right. You know, and so clearly, their games didn't work.

But that's what they wanted. They wanted to make his life so damn uncomfortable. That he would bow out of the race. And say, you know what, let's just go live my glory years at Mar-a-Lago, living out the American Dream as the next president. And they wholly underestimated the man.

GLENN: But you -- the whole family was like?

I mean, everybody in the family?

I mean, I don't say this. You guys are amazing. Even if you would have said, Dad, stop it.

Please, not for us.

For you, stop it.

It's not a sign of weakness.

I mean, I'm amazed that number in the family ever just sat down and said that.

ERIC: Glenn, at that point, I think we were up to our eyeballs, admitting, you know, they had us in every -- you know, I had a hundred depositions. I had a hundred subpoenas in my desk.
They were raiding our homes. They were trying everything they possibly could to take us out, to bankrupt us. You had Leticia James in New York.

The corruption that overturned five to zero, you know, by the appellate courts. And New York was an absolute sham with a sham judge. You had the Alvin Bragg nonsense. You had the Fani Willis nonsense with her boyfriend in Georgia. You had the Jack Smith, and he plants documents in Mar-a-Lago and ransacked Melania's closet and Barron's room, you know, in our home.

You know, at this point, we were -- we were neck deep in it. I mean, we had no other choice. I mean, if we would have given up then, we would have been dead. They would have taken us out.

And there was one point, I talked about it in the book. Where my father looks at me, coming out of that courtroom. And he says, honey, I don't know how, but we're going to win.

And I said, listen, we either win, or we're all going to be in jail. Because that's exactly what these corrupt people will do to us.

And, again, it's a great irony that I find in the way the Democrats are treating the Comey indictment this week. It's -- they would have put us all in jail and had us rot there for eternity, you know, had we not pulled it off.

That was their exact intent.

And they weaponized the -- the entire system, in order to let that happen.

GLENN: Oh, yeah.

So my wife and I just -- gentlemen just moved to Florida. And we lived near the Trump National Golf Course. We were driving by.
And I thought, everything this family has done. Everything this brand has gone through, I think it's a more powerful brand now, that happen -- than ever before.

And part of it is the way you guys have dealt with the -- just weathered every storm.

But also, I think your dad. I've had a lot of respect for your dad as a builder. And, you know, I watched him build buildings in New York. And honestly, Eric, I really thought.

Because he could build things twice as fast as anybody else in New York.

And I'm like, how does this guy not have mob connections? How do you do business without the mob?

And nothing. Clean. Clean. Clean.

So I don't know how he does what he does.

He's just a machine.

But I feel like, everything he has done, in a strange -- in a strange change of topic here, I think he found the golf course and the golf resorts, are like -- that's -- I think he's -- I think he's the best at that in the world now.

ERIC: Yeah. Well, thank you, by the way. And that's a great compliment to me, because I've done every single one of them with him. And I bought, you know, most of those properties and does we're really good at it. And it's really funny. When I -- when he's talking about Gaza the other day, and he goes, you know, the potential for this place. What I could make this place into, would be so incredible. And the Democrats come out. Oh, ha, ha. What do you know about building?

Like when AOC came after Elon Musk. Oh, ha, ha, ha. Elon Musk. Like, the least qualified person to run the FAA. I'm sitting there thinking, this guy is catching rockets with chopsticks. Like, you might not want to belittle him. He's got about 4,000 times the IQ of you, AOC. And they're trying to do the same with my father. I mean, there's no one that's a better builder, and I had his genetics. I mean, he'll tell you, the two of us are like two peas in a pod with that. That's what I do.

By the way, Glenn, I got the library approved yesterday. It's going to be in Miami, Florida, and it's spectacular.

So we just got the greatest site in Florida, and I will be building that. And I promise you, it's not going to look like the Barack Hussein Obama Presidential Library in Chicago, that looks like a jailhouse.

They're literally going around neighborhoods in Chicago. They're like, what does that building look like? Everybody is like, man, it looks like a jail. It will be a spectacular building. But no. I think my father will -- now, ten years ago, I would have said, what he would have wanted on his tombstone was the greatest developer, the greatest builder. You know, I think today, it's a man who literally not only inspired a nation, but opened the eyes of the entire nation to how we were getting ripped off. The flaws of government.

And how much better we could be running this country, which he's doing right now.

GLENN: Well, I've never seen anything like it. You know, when he said, I will be the greatest president. I thought, wow. That's. I'm a historian. I know history. That's a pretty high standard. I told him myself, I think you're -- I think you're in the Abraham Lincoln.

You keep going. You're in the Abraham Lincoln, George Washington kind of territory.

And it might take a hundred years for people to realize that, but I've never seen anything like it.