The REAL reason Trump seized an OIL TANKER off Venezuela's coast

The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela that President Trump said was siezed "for a very good reason." While Glenn Beck doesn't know the official reason, he believes Trump is sending a clear message with this action - not to Venezuela, but to China...
GLENN: Okay. What do you know about the oil tanker that we seized yesterday.
STU: I mean, very little of what's in the news, that's it.
GLENN: Oil tanker. Yeah. What oil tanker?
This oil tanker has been a bone of contention between us and Venezuela for a very, very long time.
Because they are taking oil, basically to China.
And we have said no. And they've also been doing it with Iran. And taking some Iranian oil with this tanker, et cetera, et cetera.
It's -- a -- it's a troubled oil tanker.
So finally, Donald Trump just said yesterday, enough is enough.
That is not -- that's a message to China!
That's all that that was. You know, we -- we are -- when you look at what's happening in Venezuela, here's what I want you to understand: The world is profoundly changing.
Now, I would have been telling you this, had Kamala Harris been in. I would have been telling you, the world is profoundly changing. And it's going to go into a global structure.
And we're going to have one world government. And then China and Russia. And there would be that.
The West would go into one world government. That's what I would be telling you today. I'm telling you now, we're going -- we're going into another kind of reset.
Not The Great Reset. But a different reset. And this one is going to go to nation states. And the United States is protecting itself and setting up. You remember the chalkboard when I said, you know, the -- the disease from the Islamists and the anarchists. And the socialists and communists would spread around the world?
The last part of that chalkboard is not that it would spread around the world, but it would try to collapse the systems.
Okay?
Our systems, both east and west are collapsing as we know it.
And, you know, another chalkboard I put out, about 2015.
I wish I had Glenn AI up right now. Because I could go find it for you. I think around 2017, I put a chalkboard up. And I said, there are two things left. There's collapse of the currency. And there's war.
And they always -- one happens before the other. But they always go hand in hand. Usually, what happens, when you get into an end of an empire.
A dying empire, which we are. When you get to there, what happens is, you usually have the rising power, which many will believe, is China.
But it's not.
The rising power comes up, and they will make a first strike.
And they will strike us in some way or another, to put us out, and then they rise up to the top. Okay?
That's usually what happens. This time, there is no rising power because China is bluffing. We're bluffing. We cannot get out from under this debt.
The entire world has this debt. So there's a debt explosion that's going to happen. How that shapes up. How that turns out. I don't know.
But war will come with it because it is going to be such a profound change. Now, what's happening is, we're not going into one system. We're going into two systems. There will be one system for the east, and one system for the West. I'm convinced of that.
What Donald Trump is doing is, everything that's happening in Venezuela. Yes, it has something to do with drugs in our own streets. Et cetera, et cetera.
But mainly, it is saying to Iran, Russia, and China, get the hell out of our hemisphere.
You're no longer welcome here. That's why Russia and China were -- were coming into the Japanese airspace just yesterday. And we in Japan had to push them back. They're not trying to start a war. They're checking us. They're putting us in check. Because they're going to do the same thing to that hemisphere. They're going to say, okay. Fine. You have the West. We have the East.
And that I think is what's come. And how that works out, it -- it always -- war and currency collapse. Those always go hand in hand.
I -- I don't know this time, because you're -- you're going to lose. I mean, we're going to lose South Korea as an asset. South Korea is going to be -- it will fall to the Chinese. When that happens. What happens to Japan?
Do they fall to the Chinese too? What happens to Taiwan? Does that fall to the Chinese? Let me bring Jason in on this. Do you agree with what I'm saying so far?
JASON: Yeah. Pretty much. I definitely think we're entering into a stage of hemispheric control. And the tanker situation is a perfect example of everything that we've been talking about since this whole Venezuela thing started. You look at tankers and sanctions since, I think, 2022 under the Biden administration.
And what they discovered then, was that the Iranian Republic Guard Corp was sending direct orders basically to the people that were involved with this tanker, to take Iranian oil, eventually over to Asia, which pretty much means China.
And then make money, that they were filtering back to Iran. Well, another player in that, was this extremely Russian oligarch. The Russians. We know he's not doing this on his own.
We know that Russia is involved in some way. So you have all these players involved in trying to control assets or at least use the hemisphere of America to do this thing. To pull it off.
You have Russia. You have the Iranians. You have China.
All these people are operating in our backyard. It was crazy. Did you see the Venezuelan opposition leader Machado?
GLENN: Yes. In Norway?
JASON: Yes.
GLENN: So she was -- she was -- they forbid her for leaving Venezuela. She just gotten the Nobel Peace Prize. She's the opposition leader, and the Nobel Prize just went to her for peace.
And she showed up. I don't know what's going to happen to her when she goes back.
JASON: Yeah, she was asking directly because of this situation and everything going on with our build-up, you know, in South America. If she supported a US invasion, a ground operation or something like that. And she goes to an invasion. Well, Venezuela is already being invaded.
Who did she give us an example of the invasion? She named specifically, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other international terror organizations.
And drug trafficking organizations.
This is known to everyone. This is not just about drugs.
Now, do I -- I want to make this clear. I'm not advocating for us to go in and do any kind of war. I don't want involvement.
GLENN: I don't want that. I don't want that.
JASON: But what you're saying about hemispheric conflict is developing. Like, there's no stopping it. Now is the chance of how do we maneuver ourselves into where we can -- I don't know. Somehow influence. Or not -- like, I don't want to get involved in this whole China/Taiwan thing.
If any of this sounds beneficial, or at least I don't know, optimistic, is that now these players within that hemisphere. Like Japan.
Japan, they have the number three economy in the world. It's around that area.
They have a juggernaut economy. It's not doing well like all the other are not doing well. But they also have a major military, that is not authorized to do offense operation. I mean, they are a perfect check to China. Why are we always the ones that are the first people they call to go and handle a situation? Regional powers are emerging, like Japan.
GLENN: See, this is the exact opposite.
This is what people need to understand. This is what needs to happen. It is going to happen. It will either going to go into China and their sphere of influence and the West as a global, you know, one world order.
Okay? Those would have been the two powers. That is coming. Would it have collapse or possible war. Yes. Because everything is changing. And to get people to change that much, probably would mean some war.
So what's happening is Donald Trump has just said, no. Nation states. Individual states matter.
That's where the people are. They want their own representation in their own state. And so the United States is standing up for that.
And so you're going to see, for instance, in the Eastern hemisphere. You're going to see Japan, Australia, they're going to have to stand on their own 2 feet. Because we're not going to be able to do it.
So they're going to have to stand on their own 2 feet. When it comes to this hemisphere, Donald Trump is making sure that we have you all of the -- all of the resources locked down. All of the rare earth minerals locked down. Everything that we're going to need to survive as a hemisphere. Because at best, we're going to go into some sort of a Cold War. Would you agree with that?
JASON: At best.
GLENN: At best. Yeah.
JASON: Yes. I tell you what, Glenn, we talked yesterday on the TV show about the year 2027, which we're about to start a clock on the 12-month countdown to 2027.
So many predictions have been made about that year, 2027. For one, China being able to or being ready to take back Taiwan. That's huge.
For the other, artificial intelligence, all the experts that are now predicting 2027 as being the year that that starts. Where we finally kind of realize, okay. There's definitely no going back now.
This is the main geopolitical and educational and everything goal for every single nation state like the race is on.
Well, I guess, at that point, it will be -- it will be decided. This is the person that is the first one to the race. And will control it.
That's the countdown that we're on right now.