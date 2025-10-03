Trump’s Memphis crime crackdown BEGINS... is Portland NEXT?

President Trump has begun his crackdown on crime in Memphis, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Portland streets are still being controlled by Antifa. Glenn and Stu discuss this drastic difference and ask: which environment would you rather live in?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: Did you hear Stephen Miller yesterday, talking about what we're doing now in Memphis by order of the governor. The governor has asked for help, national help. So the National Guard is on its way in to Memphis to put an end to the madness in Memphis. And here's Stephen Miller on this yesterday.
VOICE: We will liberate this city from the criminal element that has plagued it for generations. This is not just a strategy shift. This is an attitude shift. We are not going to live in an environment anywhere, where there is a street that belongs to a criminal, where there is a neighborhood that belongs to a gag, where there is any physical space, anywhere, that belongs to anyone, other than other than the law-abiding citizens and the families of Memphis. The idea that there is a square inch of block in this city, where a citizen doesn't feel safe is unacceptable! This is Memphis.
This is the United States of America. And all that work is done. It's over.
It's finished!
GLENN: That is -- wow.
Meanwhile, in Portland, Antifa has their 100 nights of rule. They have now ruled the streets for 100 nights.
And police aren't doing anything at all.
I mean, Stu, what are we headed for?
STU: Ooh. It's amazing. First of all, the Stephen Miller thing, some people might look at that and say, it's a bit utopian.
Right? How are you going to -- it's nirvana, you will stop all crime?
No, but that should be the aspiration.
Should it not at least be the goal? One that you admit to and acknowledge?
GLENN: Is it aspirational or reasonable to say, there's no street in America that should belong to the mob or to, you know, gangs or whatever?
There's no street! You might say, there's going to be crime!
But there is no street that should be off-limits and run by anybody else, other than the elected representatives of the people.
STU: First of all, both of us lived near New Haven, Connecticut. Some streets are run by the mob, and they're run very well if the mob existed.
GLENN: Well, I'm not saying the mob exists. If it does exist, I, of course, love the mob.
STU: Huge fans of it. Great pizza places. But, yeah. Agreed.
That should -- it should not be overtaking a community. I went on a vacation this summer, and I was in an area in Florida. And I just remembered walking around and thinking, it doesn't seem like anything could possibly go wrong in this place.
You know, there are places like that in America.
Turning major cities into those areas, is not probably fully plausible.
However, that should be our goal. Our goal should be that people don't walk around terrified, don't walk around scared.
You should be able to at the very least, Glenn, with approaches that we all know and understand, be able to reduce crime massively in these cities.
It's all carrying. It's only carrying in resources to make that happen. We all know that we can stop crime, largely, if we put enough resources at it and actually care. Throw enough resources at it and actually care. And that's what it seems to be that Stephen Miller and Trump are talking about here.
GLENN: You know, I think -- I think that's generally true.
But I think what has really been lost is not caring.
As much as common sense!
I mean, you can't -- you can care all you want.
But if you're not putting, into it.
If you're not saying, oh, by the way. How do we stop crime.
I don't know. We punish the criminals.
That's how you stop crime.
STU: That's a better way of phrasing it, than throwing resources at it. Because throwing resources could be some liberal program, hugging each criminal. That's not what I'm talking about.
GLENN: Because that's what they say.
They say, they're the ones that care so much. And we will take care of these poor criminals.
And how dare you judge them.
We will make it happy and healthy with hugs. No.
Common sense is required.
STU: Right. You look at DC. You put a bunch of, in that case, troops and National Guard and such like that.
GLENN: This case too.
STU: Right. And that one though, they are specifically in Portland talking about -- and in Memphis, it's being welcomed, as we've talked about by the governor. In Portland, they're talking about protecting federal buildings, which is under their scope.
But it is a -- it's a situation where any city could do this themselves. You don't need a federal response to hire a bunch of law enforcement officers to enforce the law. You don't need that. You should be able to do it yourself.
That's what I'm talking about when I say people carry.
Right? It's about -- like, these cities do the Skid Row thing. Right? They just kind of like, oh, well, cordon off that area.
Like Chicago. I've been to Chicago several times over the past few years when it's been a big topic of conversation.
And each time I've been there, honestly I haven't felt unsafe at all in Chicago. That's largely because I'm not going to any of the areas where all these murders are happening.
You know, I'm sure some of the crime obviously happens in the more tourist areas. Generally speaking, walking around the areas of Chicago, where you would go, if you were just visiting to, you know, check out a baseball game. Or see a concert. Or whatever you may be doing.
Most of that stuff seems completely fine in the city. Because they've cordoned off all the areas of violence. To the places they don't care about.
And all the people on the left will say. What do you mean. We don't care. We're the only ones that care about those areas. Do you?
You don't show it very well.
If you actually do care about those people in lower income areas, where all the crime is. I don't know. Do something about it.
Stop trying to blame Donald Trump who lives thousands of miles away.
GLENN: Would you listen to a parent that said, I care about my children.
I care deeply about my children. But then was hugging it out with everyone who is hurting your children, making your children unsafe. Maybe killed one of your children. Maybe raped one of your children.
No!
You would never -- you would never assign, oh, that parent really loves his children.
He's enabling all of the abusers. No.
You would say, you're part of the abuse.
You're part of the problem, and those children would be taken from you.
STU: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
GLENN: You know, so you can't tell me you love your city. We're just doing this through love. No. No. You don't.
You know, you can claim that. But your actions do not match the fruit of the word love.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: They don't.
STU: You know, in Portland, they're talking about -- Dave Marcus was out there. He works for Fox news. He was out there, actually looking.
He said, I can't believe this is actually happening. He went to check it out, to see what was actually happening out there.
He was saying, it's clear, the police have been told, that they can't do anything.
GLENN: Oh, in Portland?
STU: In Portland. They're told, they're not allowed to take on the Antifa members who are taking over the community every night for 100 nights.
Like, that is -- that is a centralized decision somewhere. Where a decision is being made. That they don't care about these people.
They don't care about their community. They don't care.
They rather let Antifa run wild. And it's like, if that's your decision. First of all, you should pay for it politically. But secondly, you're making -- you are endangering every member of your community with the decision like that.
And that's the type of stuff that common sense and just caring can solve.
GLENN: You know, I'm just looking for that story from Fox news. I think it's the same one you were talking about.
I read it this morning. And it's terrifying.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: He's there on the streets and he's watching what's happening. People -- normal people getting surrounded. One guy drives up in a truck. And they surround his truck.
And, you know, screaming all kinds of things at him.
And he talks to the guy in the truck. And says, why are you even here?
And he said, I can't take it anymore.
We just can't give up our city.
Another woman, she had her car surrounded.
And, you know, they were ready to I can't think her out of the car. And she's just a woman, driving down the street.
And they just -- just -- they're ready to beat her! Arrive and he helps her get into her car, and she goes away.
And when he walks back, the police are there, and they question him. And they say, what just happened. What did you just do?
And he's like, are you kidding me? I did what you guys should have done. I went over there and helped that woman get back into the car.
They were like, good, thank you. What do you mean good, thank you?
Why aren't you doing it? One woman is filling out a form for police. They're not doing it.
But they escorted her out of the scene. Made her go a mile and a half away. So she wouldn't cause any trouble with Antifa.
That's unreasonable.
Now, the governor of -- of Portland doesn't want to do anything about it. Okay.
STU: Mayor.
GLENN: The mayor. And the.
Neither of them are interested in having Donald Trump go in.
But just so you know. Federal buildings are something else.
You know, you're coming after a federal courthouse. You're coming after ICE. You're coming after the FBI. The United States has a right to defend that land.
And it will. And it should.
But, I mean, we are just -- I think today, if you listen to, you know, at least the -- two of the hours today.
Last hour and this hour of today's posts. You'll get an understanding of where we are.
In today's world.
It is -- it's accelerating rapidly.
And if these things continue, at this pace, by 2028, America will be pretty much alone in the world. And the rest of the world will be begging us to help them with their freedom.
Because it is slipping away, quickly. Quickly. Pray for your nation.