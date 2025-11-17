I have MAJOR QUESTIONS after Tucker Carlson’s Thomas Crooks exposé

Tucker Carlson recently revealed new information about the attempted Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks that appears to debunk the narrative that he had practically no online presence. Glenn reviews the new evidence and asks the questions we NEED answers to.
GLENN: Let me walk you through some things that Tucker Carlson has just released. And I want you to hear it. Not as partisan, you, but as -- as an American, who I think deserves straight answers. Because there's -- there's something happening in our country, and we all know it.
And it's easy for us to get lost and go town can the road of conspiracies.
And, you know, one of my favorite lines from John Kennedy, you know, Senator John Kennedy is, we need some new conspiracy theories.
Because the old ones, all turned out to be right.
And we don't need new conspiracy theories. What we need are conspiracy facts.
And we are starting to see the outline of something that does not -- should not make everybody feel really good.
And I'll get into that here in just a second.
But first, the more we learn about Thomas Matthew Crooks, this is the would-be assassin, that got within an inch.
A refraction of an inch of killing President Trump, the story bends in Washington.
And when a story bends forever, that -- that tells me somebody is very, very busy trying to keep it from breaking.
From day one, the FBI, and the cheerleaders in the mainstream media.
MSNBC, CNN, the whole alphabets, all pushed one story line. Crooks was pro-Trump. Anti-immigration. A fringe right-winger radicalized by MAGA memes. Remember that?
That's what the Biden administration said about him. Then we never heard anything else.
Because the story is incomplete. And as we're finding out now. It's also, very, very misleading.
We were told over and over again, he had almost no online footprint. How many times did you hear that, Stu?
He had almost no online footprint.
STU: Yeah. I do remember, as you kind of mentioned. Bits and pieces, came out. He said this. It wasn't a prolific poster.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. And how did this guy come up this sophisticated way of coming up to kill without any online footprint?
Okay. So apparently, there's a very large footprint. He had a discord account. He had a Snapchat account.
He was extremely active on YouTube. His comment history.
And that's where things start to get really, really strange.
So let me take you through the phases of the guy who tried to kill Donald Trump.
Here's phase one.
In 2019, violent, yes.
But directed at Democrats.
In 2019, Crooks' YouTube comments were violent. Very violent. No question.
But they were directed almost entirely to anti-Trump people. And democratic officials.
When I say violent, he was talking about decapitations.
And shootings, taking out government officials.
Now, we all know. I mean, you may not know. I know, but you may just feel like, of course. That's happening.
The government is monitoring everything. Okay?
There are key words. Decapitation of fill in the politician. That shows up!
That rings alarm bells.
If you are talking about violent things, and politics, you get on a list. It's just -- and, you know, you should get on a list. You're talking about things like this.
Taking out government officials. You should. The government should be monitoring stuff like that. Now, remember, this isn't a period when the US government -- we later have learned, was monitoring social media more aggressively than any other point in US history. Okay?
They were looking for these kinds of things. People were arrested for memes! At this time.
But Crooks, nothing. Nothing.
Not a warning. Not a knock on the door. Not the one single action.
Why?
Why?
Because he at that time, apparently was a MAGA reporter.
Why was there no knock on his door.
Now he has a pivot. And I'm not really sure why this happened. Something happened.
And it might have been COVID. Here's the part of the story, no one ever told you.
In 2020, Crooks' online comments, they flip, and they flip dramatically. Suddenly, he is violently anti-Trump. He has anti-Trump supporters.
And, again, still extremely violent. But the FBI and the media, why did they only report the first half of the story.
The half that fit the predetermined story line.
I think we all know, that's the way the system was working.
Why leave out the part where he abruptly becomes very anti-Trump?
Why not tell the American people the whole truth?
Why frame him exclusively as a pro-Trump radical, when the -- when the data clearly contradicts this.
He was. And then he wasn't. You tell me!
Okay. Then enters somebody we don't know who this is. Named Willie Tepes. T-E-P-E-S.
He's the ghost in the machine. Around the same time of the flip, a bizarre online persona appears in Crooks' orbit.
Willie Tepes. Now, this account begins encouraging Crooks' violence, openly, agreeing with assassinations, approving of attacks on government officials.
But here's the kicker. The name Willie Tepes, appears on a national socialist website in Sweden. Now, we don't know if that's the Willie Tepes. But that's the one you can find online.
And we know for a fact, that the State Department, and the intelligence community monitor these circles aggressively.
Okay?
So now you're -- you have our State Department.
We have our intelligence community.
That is monitoring people online, especially Nazis.
In the rest of the world.
And Nazis here. And yet, there's nothing!
Not a single red flag is triggered. Not a single investigation. No monitoring. No intervention.
So why was this FBI monitoring, you know, Catholic churches and priests?
But nothing on Thomas Matthews Crooks. Why?
You're going to have to draw your own conclusions.
And I honestly don't know -- I have fears. But I don't know the reason!
Now, here's where his YouTube history goes absolutely insane!
As the assassination attempt nears, Crooks' search history explodes.
Tucker laid this out.
He searched Trump hundreds of times.
He searched Jack Ruby. He searched bomb making. Car attacks. Sniper attacks. Successful assassinations. How to escape police gunfire. All of these things should ring every NSA alarm bell.
Nothing! Again, nothing! Not then. Not during the attempt. Not afterward. They didn't try to stop him. They didn't stop him. They didn't prevent or try to prevent. They didn't warn anyone.
Instead, as soon as he was shot, they rushed out a narrative. A very specific narrative.
And then they shut down anything that conflicted with it!
Okay. If that's not weird enough, here's where it gets even more unusual. The FBI -- Trump's own FBI at the time, kept all of Crooks' shifting political and violent history quiet.
Okay. I understand it. When it's Biden's FBI.
But now Trump's FBI.
Now, why didn't Trump's FBI immediately come out. Because I know that you have tan Bongino.
We have it on tape, where he is saying, the guy had no footprint. No digital footprint.
And he's in -- he's being questioned in front of the Senator or the House.
And he's like, look, that's not possible.
There's no way this 20 something-year-old had no digital footprint.
Well, now, he's second in command at the FBI. He would know this!
Why didn't the FBI do anything?
And I want to be really careful on Trump's FBI, or Biden's FBI.
Because I'm not sure there is a difference anymore.
I want you to think of the FBI, and this Deep State, I want you to think of an iceberg.
Okay?
You see an iceberg. And you see just the top of it.
Two-thirds of that is under the water. So we're seeing the tops change. And we're seeing people put in at the top. And we're like, oh, the iceberg is different now. But I'm not sure that anybody has any idea how deep that iceberg goes. So I'm not even -- I'm not willing to blame the people up at the top.
I'm -- I'm questioning, does anyone know how deep this goes. Because I don't think it matters, who is running it. Even more bizarre, they suddenly release the body for cremation. There's no extended autopsy. There's no forensic review. There's no independent experts. It's just all gone. And the crime scene is washed and scrubbed.
It's all washed. Literally washed and scrubbed, before a full reconstruction can be done. Why would you do that?
You don't do that in a presidential assassination attempt. You don't do that in a local homicide case.
Unless, you want something gone.
Unless you want something buried.
Unless you want a narrative. And only that narrative. To survive.
So that's what Tucker laid out today.
Now, based on this, there are questions that need to be asked.
And so let me give you the questions that I have, that need to be asked, and we must demand answers! You feel the republic slipping through your fingers. If we do not correct these things, we have -- we do not have a government of, by, and for the people.
We don't. You must answer these questions. We must demand these questions be answered.
Okay. So let's start with some questions, that have to be asked, just on this case.
Why did the FBI present only the early pro Trump posts?
And they hid the anti-Trump phase?
There's two answers that need to be had. The first one is under Biden.
And I think we know the answer to that. They were building a narrative. Okay.
But it should be asked and answered.
Why did that happen?
Who was involved in that decision?
Then you have to say, okay. After that election, why did the FBI still toe that line. Who made that decision?
Next, we know they're monitoring people. And I'm for the government, finding, hey, how do I build a bomb? How do I get away from an assassination scene?
Successful assassinations, and where are these political people being, you know -- where are they going to be in the future?
That is -- that should be tied together by an algorithm. And it should be notified, so somebody is watching this.
Okay?
We know it's already being done. So why did they ignore Crooks' really unbelievable threats. When ordinary Americans were arrested for memes, why was he completely ignored?
Why did the intelligence agency monitoring extremism somehow miss a kid, openly fantasizing about assassinations?
And then connecting with some guy, it looks like, is from Sweden, who is part of a big Nazi movement over in Sweden.
Why was that ignored?
Why did they clean the scene prematurely?
Why was every digital trace of his political shift kept out of the public discussion? Why did they say he had almost no footprint, when the footprint looks to be really, really large. It was just scrubbed!
Why did every single mistake that our FBI and government made, why does it seem to point in the same direction.
Towards ignorance? Negligence. Hiding inconvenient at that time.
Shaping a political narrative!
When every accident points the same way. It stops looking like an accident.
So was this incompetence?
I don't know what conclusion Tucker is pulling from all of this.
I just appreciate the information.
And I'm not telling you this is a conspiracy.
I am telling you, there is something wrong here.
There is something very wrong.
The official story is impossible to believe.
And the question every American should be asking themselves is really simple: Why would our government the same government that monitors everything, suddenly becomes blind, deaf, and mute, the moment a presidential assassin emerges on their radar. It's not a partisan question.
Because one -- under one president, you can say, oh, well, that's because they were doing -- but then when the president is changed. And this president was the one that they tried to kill. And he said, I want answers to this.
The narrative didn't change.
Why?
Why?
That's not a pro-Trump question. That is a self-preservation question.
If the -- if the government can see everything that you do, and somehow missed all of this! What does that say about our FBI and our DOJ and our CIA.
Because they all would have been involved in this. I mean, they're either lying, they're incompetent. Or they only monitor the people they want to monitor.
None of these options should help us sleep at night. Okay?
The FBI and the mainstream media, MSNBC for sure, referenced leaks from Crooks' social media, the YouTube comments that showed he was pro-Trump. And anti-immigration.
We were also told that Crooks had almost no online social footprint. But he had discord. Snapchat. Very active YouTube. His YouTube comments, in 2019, very violent, decapitating of government officials. And then something happened. He switches. Something is not right here!
I think this iceberg is way beneath the water line.
I think this thing goes so deep, I'm not sure that these -- I had a friend to me, I think the CIA is completely out of control!
And this is a guy, you would not know his name. And you wouldn't know his name for a reason.
But he was very, very highly placed, years ago.
And this is the kind of stuff he did. And he said, I don't think the CIA answers to anybody anymore.
I'm not sure that it's just the CIA. I'm not sure -- it feels a little like you can shuffle the -- the chairs on the deck of the Titanic.
But it's the -- it's what's below the water line that really makes the difference, on that ship.