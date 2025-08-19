Should Ukraine give up land to Putin to end the war?

As President Trump continues to navigate through his peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine, it's beginning to look like both sides are going to have to give something up in order to bring peace. But is that fair? Glenn gives a history lesson of the only other time in recent history where a country was forced to give up what it had won: Israel in 1967. So, what's the path forward? Peace demands sacrifice. Survival outweighs pride. Both countries claim injustice. The question is: Are you willing to trade more land for more lives? Are you willing to give back, or give up enough to stop the killing?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: So I was -- I was thinking about this, and doing some research on, when has any country been asked to give land up, that it won in a war?
And you can say that it was, you know, their fault. And everything else. But you want to make sure that you're very careful on punishment for those -- those transgressions. Remember, the aggressor, really bad aggressor, in World War I was Germany. And the world decided to punish Germany. And Germans didn't like it. And that led right directly to World War II. I think without the Versailles treaty being done the way it was done, we would have -- we wouldn't have World War II.
We may not have ever seen Hitler rise to power.
It would be a good thing. But you would also set a standard and say, hey. Bad guys. You don't win when you do these things.
So this is a really tough balance. But there is only one country in particular, in the history of the world, that has -- that has faced this burden, where the whole world is turning up, and saying, you have to get this back.
Back in 1967, it was Israel.
They were surrounded.
Encircled. And threatened with destruction, by every single neighbor.
Every country in the region, decided together, they were going to attack on multiple fronts.
Now, their intention was to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. But Israel not only survived, it turned the tide. In six days, it gained territory so dramatically, that the map of the Middle East had to be withdrawn, dramatically.
They occupied huge swaths of territory. In Jordan, and in Egypt.
All over the Middle East. All of a sudden, they had all this territory.
And then something extraordinary happened.
They said, and you don't see this in Russia. Listen carefully to this.
You don't see this very often.
They said, we don't want all this territory.
We want to be left alone. And we really just want a few buffer zones.
We don't need all of this land in Jordan.
We don't need all of this land in Egypt. We just want to make sure that this can't happen to us again.
Well, that's what Russia is saying. Now, whether that's true with Vladimir Putin or not. That's true, for you to decide.
What they're saying, they want just a buffer zone, away from NATO.
And what Ukraine is saying, we want to be part of NATO. Because we don't trust Russia. Nor should they.
So we -- we want to have -- we want NATO partnership.
Basically, what they want is, if Russia attacks us, then all of NATO, Europe, and America, need to go in and fight that war. With them.
That's what they really want.
Well, Donald Trump his -- his allies came out, this weekend. And said, they are very close to an Article V kind of agreement.
Article V comes from the NATO charter.
Which means, it was for Europe, against Russia.
Anybody who attacks a NATO country, it's an attack on all of us.
And we all band together.
Now, does that happen?
Well, kind of it did, after 911.
Not everyone was involved.
But it wasn't -- it wasn't, you know, like it was intended to be. But that's fine.
That's what -- that's what Ukraine wants.
What Russia says they want, whether it's true orbit or not, I don't know.
But what they say they want is a buffer zone.
If Russia can give up, and look instead at the Israeli example of voluntary, they gave most of it back. The Sinai. Gaza. And parts of the West Bank.
They -- they wanted to keep as part of a buffer zone.
But they were in there. Because it was a buffer zone, to them. Okay?
But land four times its own size.
Paid for in blood. On an attack that they didn't do. Others did to them.
They gave all of that, back. In pursuit of peace.
And they said, look, we don't -- we're not here for more land. We just want our land. And to be left alone. And to have the right to exist.
Now, you've done this to us, several times.
So we want, just exactly what Russia could say. We've been attacked by the West, over and over again. They come through this door of either Poland, or now they're worried about Ukraine.
So we want a buffer zone.
Well, the world didn't give them that buffer zone. It's the disputed territories.
The occupied territories. But that's why Israel wanted it. And then they gave everything else, back. A nation smaller than New Jersey, carved out, just this little buffer zone, so they have a -- a way to protect themselves, in case this would ever happen again. Now, compare this with Russia and Ukraine.
Crimea was taken in 2014. In -- they invaded Ukraine outright in 2022.
And they hold huge swaths of land, under the occupation. So what's the path forward?
Well, either continued bloodshed. And I just -- I think it's important that we put this into perspective: 20,000 Russians, according to the US, 20,000 Russians died last month!
How long did the Vietnam War go on? That was a total of about 55,000 Americans. In one month, you're almost half of the entire Vietnam War.
There's a lot of bloodshed, and a lot of bloodshed, that is happening on the other side, as well.
How many have the Russians killed, month after month after month?
So to stop this, is there something we can look to from 1967?
You know, a recognition of the reality on the ground. And then some hard choices on both sides. But anchor it all in peace.
Marco Rubio said this weekend, and he's right.
Peace demands sacrifice. And Israel proved that, by returning Sinai to Egypt. In exchange for recognition. And an end to the hostilities.
It wasn't perfect. It didn't solve every agreement. But it worked. And Egypt and Israel, haven't gone to war in half a century.
Again, it's messy.
It's ugly. But we haven't had a war between Egypt and Israel, in half a century. Survival outweighs pride.
And here's the challenge for Russia, and Ukraine. Both claim history, in that.
Deep, deep history in that area.
Both claim injustice. And Ukraine, I think you have a much more solid claim on injustice against the Russians, than they do the other way.
But question is, not whose parchment, who owns this land, who has the oldest deed here. The question is: Are you willing to trade more land for more lives?
Are you willing to give back, or give up enough to stop the killing?
And that's not just on the Ukraine side. That is also on the Russian side. No other country has done what Israel does. Nobody.
No -- there's no example like this.
No other modern country has been attacked by multiple neighbors, survived, expanded, and then voluntarily gave all of that land back. And then, it's still being judged for not getting all of it back!
And the closest comparison is probably from 1971. India took some land from Pakistan. In a war. And then they gave it back.
After World War II, we didn't occupy. We gave the land back.
But neither one of those examples have the double standards that Israel has to live through.
But if Russia and Ukraine are serious about ending the war, they might want to look to Sinai.
They might want to look back. Because that's the model. Not endless battles. Not shifting borders by force.
But the humility, to give back what you can. And the wisdom to keep only that in which you have to have for your own security.
And then Russia has to do that. And Ukraine has to be willing to swallow that they have lost some of these things.
But it's in trade for their security. And if Donald Trump can get Russia to accept an Article V-like security agreement, that in and of itself is miraculous.
And we could actually all go home and say, well, avoid a nuclear war on that.
Because remember where we were. Remember. In 2022, Joe Biden was saying, this is nuclear war.
If these things happen, this will be nuclear war!
Remember how freaked out we all were. Likes, wait a minute. Wait a minute.
Nobody has been talking about nuclear war in 50 years.
What do you mean nuclear war? We could avoid that.
I don't know who you voted for, nor too I care.
Is I -- I would hope that we are all praying for cooler heads to prevail.
Because this one now comes down to, how many more innocent lives, that are not involved in this, who are being drafted, on both sides.
Being forced to fight this war. On both sides! How many more people are we going to kill, or allow being killed. Because of -- because of what?
Because of pride.
I don't want to see Putin rewarded for anything that he did.
Nothing!
But war is war.
You know, you don't -- you know, if you're willing to continue to fight.
But Ukraine will not be able to win this war against Ukraine.
I mean, against Russia.
Would you agree with that, Jason. Jason Buttrill is with us.
Would you agree? Unless we all get involved and it's world war.
JASON: That's the thing. Depending on how many people get pushed into this.
There's some crazy developments in this war.
Technologically advancements.
Ukraine. Drone warfare has escalated you out their roof on this.
GLENN: Crazy.
JASON: Some of the videos coming from.
The crazy thing, Ukraine is actually leading, I think in just ingenuity.
As far as drone warfare.
You can watch volunteers on X right now.
That shows some of these first person drones, chasing down Russian soldiers, across the battlefield.
And it's going back and forth.
STU: It's terrifying.
JASON: To answer your question more specifically, no, it's basically a war of attrition in numbers. The Russians have war. And the only way that Ukraine can effectively over time win, is if we get involved. Other NATO countries get involved. That's where things spin out of control.
GLENN: And here's another thing: While we're talking about new technology, let me go back to the B-2 bomber flying over Donald Trump and Putin.
And everybody in the media was like, he's on the red carpet. And he saluted him with a flyover.
No. No. No. That was intimidation. That was clearly intimidation.
What was the message?
Why -- why did he say, fly the B-2 bomber?
Back in 1940, Jack Northrop dreams up the flying wing. And it's -- it's radical. It has no tail.
It was the YB-49. It was really futuristic. Now, the Germans were working on the flying wing as well.
But nobody could get it to stabilize. And, you know, the testing, they killed it by 1950. Because they just couldn't get it stabilized. Now, fast forward to the 1980s. Under Ronald Reagan, doing the same thing, remember. This bomber came back in the 1980s. What else was happening in the 1980s?
It was Ronald Reagan meeting with the leader of -- of Russia. And Gorbachev.
And Ronald Reagan was playing the heavy. It's an evil empire. We're going to end it.
And everybody is like, he will get us into nuclear war. He's like, would you calm down? I have a strategy here. Back in the 1980s, when that was going on, all of a sudden, Northrop Grumman, the aerospace company, they came up with the B-2.
Now, it was first flown for people to see in 1989, but we have it before then.
Okay. Those things were always out before -- it's a UFO, it's like this flying wing, flying. Well, why was this such a big deal?
No one has been able to make a flying wing, except us.
Okay? It's precision. It can drop those bombs in Iran. And it can hit a bomb. 50,000 feet, it can drop a bomb, and it will drop a bomb, and hit the top of a Pepsi can.
That's remarkable precision. Okay?
And it's unseen, with radar. It's untouchable.
But here's the thing.
It was a message to Putin. We freedom it up in the '40s. We perfected it in the '80s, and still, in 2025, nothing comes close.
This is -- this is who we are.
Putin's radars didn't even blink. But I can tell you, he felt the shadow of that wing.
This is why that flyover was such a big deal. It was absolute proof, America is in the leadership role again.
We don't just lead. We dominate, from the vision, to the victory!
Sleep tight, world.
The B-2 is watching. And America is leading again!