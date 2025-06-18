The KEY to understanding Trump’s threats to Iran

Many Americans are debating whether President Trump will attack Iran and help Israel, or if he’ll keep his promise to stay out of this war. Glenn Beck explains what he believes is the key to understanding Trump’s
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I think America is all warred out. I know I am.
I'm all warred out. We've been the police. War's policemen since I've been a kid.
It's never helped us. It's never done anything, except push us towards bankruptcy, and more of our people killed.
You know, we've had Afghanistan. Iraq. Libya. And they ended for, what?
Nothing. Nothing.
What did we get out of that? Nothing!
Are we safer?
No. We're not safer. Look at our streets. Look what's coming across our border.
We have 8,000 terrorists, in our country, right now!
That didn't make us safer by any stretch of the imagination. What did we do that for?
We've also been lied to by our government, over and over and over again.
At least the last 100 years on this progressive nonsense, on the State Department, and how they want to fight wars now.
There hasn't been a real end of a real war, in how long?
Since World War II?
There's not -- are these all police actions. And they never -- they don't seem to work out.
I'm done with all of that. I think you are too. And we can't afford another war.
Now, that being said, I think Iran and I've said this since 2003, Iran is the head of the snake.
It wasn't Afghanistan.
It wasn't Iraq. You know, I thought the strategy from Bush was to take Afghanistan and Iraq and squeeze forever the government of Rand Paul.
Enough to have it topple and let the people take over, in Iran.
But that didn't -- I don't think that was even their strategy. I think that was me maybe hoping.
You know, and all the talk about the nukes in Iran, I have a hard tame. You know, weapons of mass destruction. George Bush. They weren't there.
They weren't there.
So now they have -- I mean, I've heard since, what?
Now. 2005.
Iran could be just days away from a nuclear weapon. Then once they have one, then they could produce all the -- I don't know. I've heard this since 2005. You have no credibility with me anymore, that they're just days away from a nuclear weapon!
Now, are they days away? Maybe!
I don't know.
So what do we do?
Well, I'm pretty happy with the current course.
Israel seems to be doing a bang up job.
You know, and have you noticed, it's not really causing any more problems in the streets.
In Saudi Arabia, or Egypt. Or any other place.
They all seem to be cool with what's going on.
And why is that? Because everyone in the Middle East knows this is right. What is Egypt doing? First of all, maybe we should be a little more like Egypt, you know, without the authoritarian regime. Maybe we should look at our borders the way Egypt looks at its border with the Palestinians!
You know, there's a two-story wall, all just -- I mean, it is razor wire everywhere.
Nobody is coming across that border, coming out of -- of -- of the Palestinian section, into Egypt.
They don't want them.
Strangely, neither does Jordan. Strangely, neither does the UAE. Strangely, neither does Saudi Arabia, or any other Gulf culture. They don't want them. Why?
Because revolution always follows.
Thus, let me again, bring you back to Egypt. What happened over the weekend.
All these Palestinian protesters. The kinds that are on our streets.
The Palestinians just -- I mean, the Egyptians just picked them up.
Put them on a bus. And said, get hell out of here. Or we'll throw you in jail.
We can't protest peaceful. No. Not in Egypt.
It's not America.
You're not doing that in Egypt. And one of the reasons why you're not doing that in Egypt. Egypt knows, the Palestinians, no matter where they go. They sew the he seeds of revolution.
That's been the pattern over and over and over again, when one of the Gulf states take them.
So why is that a problem for Donald Trump to do exactly what the Egyptians and the Saudis and the UAE, and everybody else is doing. Which is, hey, Israel, keep going!
I mean, I'm not going to say that out loud. But keep going.
Can we help you with anything on that one? Because don't turn around on us. We will deny it.
But go ahead. They're all doing that!
All of them! What is the other thing they're doing? They're not siding with the Palestinians. They're not letting the Palestinian, you know, revolution break out in their countries.
So why is it such a problem in our country? To do what they're doing!
Which leads me to believe, maybe, just maybe, there's a lot of anti-Semitism on this one.
I've never seen a country exercise a war this precisely as the one that Israel is doing. I mean, it's unbelievable.
It's unbelievable.
Okay. So now, let me take to you the third part of what I want you to really think about.
Are we actually preparing for war?
Because every sign says yes. And maybe we are. I don't know.
Every sign says yes. We are mobilizing.
We are moving assets in. Yesterday, I think it was the Israelis said, everybody needs to get out of Tehran. That looks like massive bombing coming there. That doesn't seem like Israel. Does it?
We're talking about maybe using one of our B52s. And the only bomb that can get into the plant, to be able to get under the mountain to take out their nuclear facilities.
We're the only ones that can do it, and we're talking about doing that. However, at the same time, Donald Trump said, no, to killing the leaders of Iran. Which were the leaders that put the plan in place for the assassination of Donald Trump.
So it doesn't seem like he's being vindictive here.
What is actually happening?
How do you make sense of the world?
May I just suggest, what do you know about Donald Trump?
What do you know at the core of his being, who he is?
You know that he is a pro-tariff guy.
You know that he hates war.
To the core.
You know that he's terrified of nuclear war.
And he's a negotiator. I don't think that's in the right order.
I think he's a negotiator first. And when you negotiate at this high level, you don't tell everyone what you're doing.
First of all, the first thing you have to do is establish credibility.
And especially in a country like Iran, where the American president has never had any credibility.
Because they say, you know what, you cross this red line. And you're done. Then they cross the red line. And they're like, okay. Well, don't cross this red line or you're done.
Then they cross that red line, and nothing happens! Okay. Well, don't cross it. Shut up with your red line. It means nothing to us anymore.
What did Donald Trump do?
He gave Iran 60 days to negotiate. Sixty days.
What happened at midnight on Day 61?
Israel unleashed hell on them.
Donald Trump said, you have 60 days. And please, get to the negotiating table. You don't want to see what happens on Day 61.
Don't do it. Don't. Don't.
I'm holding them at bay. Don't. Let's negotiate. Okay? Now he has credibility.
So now when they're talking about, you know what, what we might do. He will say, yeah. Well, I'm talked to Israel, about letting them use that bunker buster.
You know, I also think you're a really dangerous knight right now. I think, you know, put us on a war footing, would you?
Now the American people are looking at Donald Trump going, he just might do it. Are we going to war? He just might do it.
What do you think Iran is saying? Iran is saying the same thing! Oh, good God. He just told us 60 days.
He's not bluffing. He's not bluffing.
The guy does not bluff. He's nuts. He's insane.
Whatever you want to say about him. He's a negotiator. And the one thing that Iran really does not understand, I think is negotiating from the best negotiator in the world.
But I am afraid the American people don't understand that either.
Now, I could be wrong. So I'm not saying this is what's going on.
But I believe this is what's happening.
I believe he's negotiating.
And, you know, he will follow it up.
But what did he say?
As soon as the bombs went out. He said, I told them, 60 days. A, establish credibility.
Then the next statement was, please come back to the table. Or it's only going to get worse.
Okay?
Then while the whole world is watching the G7, something happens, and he flies back. He leaves the G7. And he flies back, at 3:00 a.m. He arrives, and he goes directly in to the situation room, and they're moving assets around the world.
And then says, hey. Iran, you should negotiate. You should negotiate.
We're still at the negotiation table. I would suggest you get back.
How freaked out do you think they are?
Now, here's the thing. Have you ever been in tough negotiations with somebody, and they start to say things. And you're like, wait. This wasn't part of the plan.
We didn't discuss this.
But they're the leader. What should you do? If you're in negotiations, you should be going, yeah.
Yeah. We talk about that. You know, all day long. You go out in a hallway. Or you go into another room, and you go, what are you doing?
What are you doing?
We didn't talk about this. But you never say it at the table. Never.
Because if they spot any division, that game is over. So what's happening online?
Right now, we're dividing ourselves. I think the president is negotiating. I -- I know the president hates war. I know the president hates nuclear war.
I know the president likes Israel, but he's not wanting to fight their wars.
I know the president knows how much trouble we're in, with Islamic extremism, especially the kind that comes from the Twelvers in Iran!
If I know all of those things to be true, he's negotiating. And he's hoping that Israel will do the job we won't have to.
But we can back them up by being tough negotiators. And saying, you know what, go ahead. Put us on a war footing.
Because then, their side is at the table going, what the hell, is this guy -- and somebody at the table is going, he told us 60 days. In sixty days, we were having bombs raining down on us.
He will do it!
But there's also somebody at the table that said, eh, just lost Tucker Carlson. That guy helped him get elected. Eh, just lost, you know, whoever, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin and Glenn Beck.
And they're all fighting against each other. He's not going to be able to hold his base together.
If he's -- if he's bluffing, fine. If he's not bluffing, it won't be long, because they'll tear him apart.
Now, how does that -- because you, and me, and Tucker, and Sean. And, I mean, it used to be just the big anchors, on CBS. ABC. NBC.
Now it's not just even us. It's you!
They're watching us, as we're sitting at the table. We're blinking.
Repeatedly. I -- I don't know what -- I don't know.
I have no inside information.
I just think, I know Donald Trump, and what he abhors. I know Donald Trump on what he is terrified of.
And that is nuclear war. And global war.
He knows that will be the end of us. All of us. I just don't see him as that guy.
And so I have to ask, is the world's best negotiator, now negotiating? And I believe the answer is yes. For the first time, you have a president that is a good negotiator.
Stop blinking. That doesn't mean I'm for war. It just means, stop blinking!