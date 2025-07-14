Are fired USAID workers plotting REGIME CHANGE in America?!

Glenn Beck reviews a potentially terrifying story: some former USAID workers, who were fired under Trump, may be planning to use their color revolution tactics to “undermine Trump’s power” and plot regime change. Also, former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins to discuss how the ambush at a Texas ICE detention facility looked eerily similar to what he saw while fighting in Afghanistan.
Journalist Whitney Webb has worked to uncover some of the most dangerous stories of our lifetime, and she joins Glenn to reveal just how eye-opening it’s been. Her new two-volume book, “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein,” examines Epstein’s elaborate network of corruption and power, from Bill Clinton to Ghislaine Maxwell and many more. Her research into transhumanism has given her a terrifying perspective on the World Economic Forum and tech elites, including Elon Musk. And she tells Glenn the dark truth about Biden’s push for electric vehicles that she noticed while living in Chile.
The United States is facing possibly the largest debt crisis in our history as our national debt rises faster and faster. Glenn Beck warns: is our bankruptcy inevitable? Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss the recent protest during an ICE raid on a farm in California.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Now, here's another thing. And I will hit this once.
Because it's a little -- it's a little overwhelming.
But I just think you should know it.
Since the dead ceiling was raised on July 3rd. July 3rd.
The US debt is up $410 billion.
Just in the first two days.
Let me say that again.
We raised the debt ceiling. And the US debt goes up 410 billion, almost half of a trillion dollars in two days!
Now, this comes after the US Treasury ended extraordinary measures, raising the debt ceiling by 5 trillion.
We are in the midst of the US' largest crisis.
Largest one ever. Now, listen to this.
After hitting the debt limit of $36.1 trillion in January of 2025, Treasury began extraordinary measures to conserve cash. Last week, when Trump's big, beautiful bill was signed into law. The debt ceiling from 36.1 to $41.1 trillion. And what happened?
In two days, up 410 billion. Raised due to a technical process.
Now, Stu, I don't want to get all technical here. But I think that -- that the debt ceiling going up, and then us spending an additional $410 billion. I think that technical process. And, again, if I'm too wonky, maybe you can explain it, is out of control politicians that are just spending too much.
But maybe that's just me. Is that too technical. Is that too wonky, to get to?
STU: Yeah. You're in nerd world with that one, Glenn. People aren't going to understand it.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
So they were just -- they were just doing what you do, when you don't have the money. They were just moving bills around. And paying what they absolutely had to. Until the debt ceiling was raised.
And then when they did, they were like woo. Because we were completely out of money.
Now we can print some more. Now we're free to borrow a record 41.1 trillion dollars in debt.
Now, here's the part that kind of opens your eyes. To put this into perspective, at the start of 2020, the US had $23.2 trillion in at the time. In 2020, $23.2 trillion.
Where are we now?
Well, we just moved that debt ceiling up to 41 trillion, because we're at $36.1 trillion.
With the new limit, we will mark $17.9 trillion increase, since 2020. That's a 77 percent increase in our debt. Have you thought of it this way?
At our current pace, we will reach the new debt ceiling much sooner than expected.
The treasury posted a 316 billion-dollar deficit in May. That's the third largest in record.
For the first eight months of 2025, the budget gap hit $1.3 trillion. The third largest in history.
Over the last 12 months. The US borrowed 1.9 trillion.
Or 158 billion, every month.
That is half -- this is half of the May levels.
But let's take 158 billion to be conserve.
US current debt stands at 36.6.
We are 4.5 trillion below the limit now.
At our current pace, it will take us 28 months, to hit that limit.
STU: Jeez.
GLENN: In fact, the debt ceiling crisis. It looks like it will hit us now, every two years. The debt ceiling is hit faster than it can be moved. From June 2023 and October 2021, we're the last debt ceiling crisis. The US budget deficit has averaged 9 percent of GDP over the last five years.
But over the last 12 months, the budget gap has hit 7 percent of GDP. That is higher than during 2001, or any of the 1980 recessions.
We now spend 7.1 trillion dollars, 24 percent of our GDP. We have a spending problem.
That's our problem. We are issuing so much debt now, bond prices are falling. And yields are rising. What does that mean? It means, we're charging less, and we're paying out more in interest. That's not going to help us!
The US spent a record of $1.2 trillion on interest expense alone.
That's more than the total spending on defense. Medicaid, and the veterans program.
At our current pace, we're set to see US cost exceed $2 trillion within a matter of years!
Over the next ten years, the US is projected to pay $13.8 trillion just in interest.
For interest alone. This is not taxpayers. This is per person in the United States.
For interest alone, we are now on the hook for $40,500 per person, just for the interest!
This is four times Social Security cash deficit in the next ten years.
Five times the cost of 403 US weather and climate disasters. Since 1980.
403, weather and climate disasters.
It's the cost of 403 of those! Sorry.
It's the -- it's five times the cost of those, since 1980! I just wanted to -- I mean, just want to start there. Wake up to your situation.
People are arguing about all of the wrong things right now, and they are -- we think we are skating. And we think that this can last forever. It's not going to last forever, and then you add things on top of this.
Like, what is happening with -- with ICE?
I don't know if you saw the video of the protesters. Some protester that was firing some sort of a weapon, at a federal agent during the ICE raid at a farm in California. Let me play this. Cut two, please. This is the raid --
VOICE: Take a look at this video right here. It appears a protestor fired some kind of gun at federal agents. This happened this afternoon.
It was a really chaotic scene at the time.
A lot of smoking was being launched at the protesters. Again, it appears that a protestor fired back with that weapon.
It looks like he fired at least a couple of times. We've not heard about any agents being hurt.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: So we are entering a very violent. Very, very violent time. First of all, let me talk about this particular raid. This was at a legal pot farm!
Okay. I think we can probably in the past, just done an hour on that. You know, oh, it's a legal pot farm.
Okay. Forget about that. That's not a problem apparently anymore.
It's being tended, this legal pot farm is being tended by illegals. That are coming across the border.
Well, we don't want to hurt our farming community.
I don't think of our farming community, as pot farms. But maybe that's just me.
Again, why get -- why get down in those details?
STU: Yeah. Glenn, this is just an existential question here.
But is it a legal pot farm, if the workers are illegal?
GLENN: Stu. Stu, again, that would be hour two of any past show that we have ever done together.
STU: Okay. All right.
GLENN: All right. So they go in, and they're trying to bust the illegals.
All right. What happens? Well, there starts to be protests. These protests come.
They start firing at ICE.
ICE has to put tear gas down.
Now the illegals are running to save themselves.
But who is running amongst this crowd?
Apparently, a bunch of children.
Now, I suppose those legal pot farms are providing a good education for those kids.
You know, probably has a pot farm day care center for those kids. So they can be out of the fields. And of course not working for their parents. Because that would be underage labor. You wouldn't want that to happen in America.
You know, all these people that have these bleeding hearts. Like, oh, this is just so wrong.
You're not even thinking anymore.
You're not even thinking.
You just see a video where you have kids running with their parents. Children running from the fields of this pot farm.
What were they doing there?
Certainly, that wasn't underage labor, was that?
Because you would be against that.
Wouldn't you?
Or are you?
Or are you only against that, if it's white children?
I'm not sure. I'm confused.
So you have the underage children. And these bleeding hearts, who are saying, we have to let these people go.
We have to let them just do what they do!
Really? You mean work in the shadows?
You mean engage in possible child labor? Okay. Possibly making, what?
A dollar an hour. Yeah. No, no, no. That's really, really, really good.
Then let's just let these protesters, and they're not protesters.
They are terrorists now.
We just let these terrorists get away with firing guns at our -- at our ICE agents. Things are changing in America. Let's just look at the violence, just in the last couple of weeks.
You have the July 4th ICE ambush, which is what?
ICE 25 miles outside of the city of Dallas. They have a detention center.
A coordinated well-planned attack.
Guy is covered in black. You know, in -- in military gear. They come and they start shooting fireworks at the detention center. Then a few of them break off, and they start spray painting the cars. Which brings unarmed ICE agents out of the building, to try to stop them from defacing the -- the cars.
They're unarmed. Well, this group has snipers in the woods. Hiding in the woods.
As soon as those unarmed agents come out, they start shooting them. Shot one of them in the neck. Thank God, he's still alive. What do you call that?
What do you call that? A Revolutionary War. Terrorism. It's certainly not a peaceful protest. Neither was it yesterday.
And, meanwhile, we have Congressmen who are actually trying to pass a bill in Congress right now, saying that the ICE members can't wear masks.
Well, you know what, when your bad guys stop wearing masks. When your people who are on the -- on the college campuses stop wearing masks, maybe we can live in a community and live in a society where our police officers don't have to wear masks.
Don't give me this. That's gets appear zero stuff.
By the way, the gestapo never wore masks.
They didn't care.
This is the kind of stuff that you see in the third world countries.
You mean like riots on the streets?
Yeah. It's stuff you see in third world countries. And you're dragging us into a third world country.
And, you know what, it's just -- it's -- it's time!
It's time. It's just time to say, enough is enough. And I'm not saying take extraordinary measures.
I'm saying, can our US government, our FBI, our department of justice stop acting like every Bond villain I've ever seen.
And here's what I mean by that. It's like you take these guys off the street, and then you strap them on to a table. And you say, the laser is going to cut your head in half.
No. It's not going to. We all know it's not going to.
Can we stop acting like Bond villains? Can we actually take care of the problem?
Actually arrest these people. Try them. And put them in jail.
We need to start setting a few examples. Otherwise, this is going to ton spiral out of control.
The FBI has opened a criminal investigation against former CIA Director John Brennan. But will Americans finally see justice for his alleged crimes and cover-ups? Or will the Deep State protect him? Former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins Glenn Beck to give his prediction.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Let's bring in Jason Buttrill who is our chief researcher on the program.
You know, I'm reading a lot about John Brennan, and, you know, I think everybody knows he's a bad guy.
Well, everybody, but MSNBC and CNN.
They know he's a bad guy. But, you know, Jason, as I was starting to really refresh my memory. And look into Brennan, as we're -- it looks like maybe the Department of Justice is going to take him on.
And maybe prosecute him for some pretty bad perjury. I started looking into him, and I didn't realize. I had completely forgotten.
He was the guy who was the main guy that was pushing for torture, during the war.
I mean, he couldn't torture enough people.
And then he actually had a little group that would meet with the president, and they would develop the kill list. Do you remember, Stu?
Talking about the kill list, that Obama was doing? You know, every week. They developed a kill list. And everybody was like, what do you mean a kill list? Who is on the kill list?
It was John Brennan who was doing all of that stuff. He's a really, really dark dude. And, you know, hopefully we'll actually send him to jail for the things that he allegedly has done, besides, you know, develop the kill list. Jason, welcome to the program.
JASON: Hey, thanks, Glenn. I don't -- you know, it depends on -- I don't know. John Brennan has been one of the most slippery, I don't know how to describe him.
Whether it's like Bond villains. Or actually maybe it's more accurate to kill him like a Batman villain.
You remember like in Batman. You know if like the Joker is connected and remains in that comment or cartoon, or if it's the Penguin.
You know at the end of the comic, they're going to get away.
You will just see them in a slide. You know, all of a sudden in page where they slip away. They have to live again. You know, to the villain in another comic book.
GLENN: Oh, I know.
Yeah, I know.
And we are playing the role of a -- of a -- of a Bond villain as well, when it comes to justice.
Our DOJ is like, oh. And we have sharks that are going to eat you.
We have strapped you to this table. But they are going to start with your shoestrings. And then, we will leave. But before you know it, you will be dead in the belly of a shark. And they're not going to -- it's not going to kill them.
Just shoot them in the head. What are you doing?
Stop with the shark thing. That's what our DOJ is like. They just have these guys get away with murder.
JASON: Yeah. As you point out, with Brennan, it goes way, way back.
He was -- as you outlined. He was one of the guys that were right at the center of the enhanced interrogation, or torture controversy.
He -- he always said, hey, I was not in the enhanced interrogation techniques, air quoted, program.
But he was one of the guys, that was defending transferring some of the suspects, the country, where, you know, the rules are a lot less, you know, strict than they are here in the United States.
Where you can employ some of these.
Yeah. It goes beyond that.
He actually withdrew his name. You know, from being in the BCI director because of this.
But like any fat man villain or Bond villain, if he decides to run again, and he's confirmed by a massive amount. He just keeps on slipping through.
GLENN: Well, how does he get -- let me ask you: How do you think he gets this power?
Because he just keeps slipping through.
And, you know, if I remember right, it was Dianne Feinstein that -- that actually came at him, and said, you and the CIA are spying on the committee in -- in the Senate.
And they were investigating the torture, or enhanced interrogation. And he was knee-deep. Maybe neck-deep in that. And he said, we're not spying -- the CIA would never do that.
It's just unthinkable. Well, it turns out, yes. They were spying.
And then he never -- they never pushed for any kind of penalty on him.
He said, well, I'm going to find out, who did this.
And then they will pay.
Nobody paid. Nobody. Nothing. Does he have stuff on -- on members of the Senate and the House? Is that what -- is that what's happening here? How does he keep getting away with this?
Understanding John Brennan, in my opinion is understanding how the Deep State operates.
That example that you just put out there, with spying on the intelligence committee.
Deny. Deny. Deny.
Later it comes out, Glenn. That five CIA employees. Five, improperly accessed.
Five!
And then finally after a while. Like months later. He's apologizing to the Senate intelligence committee.
You know, all, but admitting this happened.
But no resignations.
No prosecutions. This goes on and on and on.
STU: Hang on.
And then on that same case, five years later, he writes his -- you know, his biography.
And he talks about how none of that happened.
So he admits it.
First, he denies it.
Then he's caught. Then he admits it.
He says, I will take care of it.
Nothing happens. Time goes by.
And then he writes a book. And then he goes, all of that. None of that happened.
That was all wrong. This guy is just --
JASON: Yeah. It really is.
And it's the same with the Steele dossier.
You know, did think it in front of Congress.
And then later, now we're coming out. Now we can see that he totally -- it appears like he was just completely lying.
Now we're trying to figure out what about he told John Durham. Because maybe they can get him for saying the same statements to John Durham. If they can, then maybe we can go after him.
But I really don't know.
I really don't know if the audience wants to hear this right now.
I don't know if it will make a difference.
This is how the Deep State operates.
To understand it, and understand John Brennan.
You understand, the executives don't control Deep State apparatuses. That's not how it works.
You have multiple people, and people that were under John Brennan and the CIA, are still there. They're still there.
The Deep State controls the Deep State apparatus, not the executive. Not Congress.
None of them. It is the shady individuals that continue to get away with things. We catch them in lies that never really matters.
I think if we could actually get some justice on this, that John Brennan could actually get -- you know, outed publicly, that he had in the past. This time, something actually happened. That I think that would be a huge step forward in getting rid of some of these people. That just linger. And secretly pull strings, while we're demanding I couldn't wait.
STU: So tell me what happened with the -- the ICA.
You know, the new report out, about the intelligence community assessment.
What is this story all about?
JASON: Yeah, it's a trade craft. The CIA trade craft review.
GLENN: What does that mean?
A trade craft review?
JASON: It's kind of a sexy way of juts saying, how did we operate, you know, from this time, to this time period?
GLENN: Okay.
JASON: And it points out, you know, how things -- like I said. It points out, in part of it. How things like the Steele dossier, ended up getting included into the, you know, whole Russia gate scandal.
And it looks very, very clear, that -- you know, that should not have -- unverified intelligence should not have gotten as far as the president's desk?
It should not have done it.
Even if it had, then it should have been heavily caveated showing, that this is just opposition research bullcrap.
Well, it didn't.
And if you look at it, very, very physically. It shows that if you are, let's say a Bond villain. Or a Batman villain. And you really, really want this damaging information, that's just opposition research, to somehow make it into the hull of the White House. And then knowing that that's going to get leaked down to the media.
They have perfected, you know, the CIA perfected this kind of operation. They know exactly what they're doing. Who would be responsible for doing it?
Why would they be doing it? And it would be for election interference.
And then that's allegedly what John Brennan was actually doing.
That's what it looks like he was doing.
Now we have the intelligence community assessment, showing that this is what happened. With that information and with now being able to go back to people like John Durham or looking at exactly what statements were made to him. So we can fit them into the statute of limitations. Or before it runs out.
GLENN: Which is in the middle of August.
Which really pisses me off. It's another thing like the -- the debt ceiling. Oh! You know, we've had all these years to fix it. But now we have to fix it tonight, and then it's never fixed.
I mean, I'm telling you, this is -- this is not going to be good!
You know, this -- this Epstein thing is not going to go away. It's just not going to go away.
And I'm sorry, but I think the president is on the wrong side on this.
And I'm not assigning any kind of reason for it, but he wants it to just go away.
And I have my belief, I expressed them yesterday.
It's about Intel, again. But you can't keep stacking these things up. You just can't.
John Brennan is a known bad guy, Russiagate. You would think that Donald Trump would be all over this. Because it affected his life so much. This guy is a very, very bad guy.
And both sides of the aisle know it.
And for some reason, nobody can ever do anything about John Brennan. He's got to be investigated and prosecuted if that's where the evidence leads.
But you can't just walk -- if the statute of limitations runs out on this guy, I think -- I think you've got another chink in the armor. A big one!
JASON: Yeah. Yeah. And not just him. I mean, I would go a lot further and say, who were the people that were directly underneath him?
Who were his subordinates? Who were their subordinates?
How many people had knowledge of this?
What we're really talking about is how it operates.
This is how things happen, outside of the wishes of the president.
You know, the executive or even Congress.
This is how -- you know, this is how outside.
This is how justice and how operations work, you know, from people who are not elected.
People that we did not give a mandate to.
This is how this operates. You have to root out every single one of them.
Identify them.
Have them stand in front of justice and see if we can just finally start to will this thing away.
If we do not, then the future does not look great for what we want for this country.
GLENN: Oh, and it's everywhere.
You know, Kevin O'Conner. He's the White House physician for Biden. The testimony that he gave, well, fine. You know, give him -- give him immunity. Give him immunity.
I don't want to know about the private conversations, you know, about his health.
Although, I do think that is really important. We're talking about the president of the United States. He's not just a private citizen. He's property. You know, the president can't say -- if the Secret Service says, sir, you're not going into that room.
The president no longer has the right to say, I'm going into that room.
Sorry, while you're prosecute. It's almost F you're property of the United States of America. And control over your own person in many ways. I'm sorry. But, you know, the physician, client. Or physician patient confidential, I'm not sure that exists, when you're president of the United States.
But there's no reason why you shouldn't give this guy immunity, and then say, okay. Who said, what?
Were you ever told to lie?
I'm not sure you will get the truth out of this guy. Because he is a -- he is a Biden guy, through and through. But people should start going to jail on that.
I'm so sick and tired of these investigations, that start to show promise and then nothing happens. Nothing.
It's been 20 years of investigations, and no one goes to jail.
It's been 20 years of riots on the streets. You know, people burning cities down. People, you know, looting stores. Destroying our economy.
Destroying the safety in our city. And no one goes to jail. President Trump has got to start sending some big, big messages. And he is on so many fronts.
But this one cannot escape his view.
He's got to be on this one.
All right. Jason, thank you very much.
With Elon Musk’s announcement of Grok 4, humanity is closer than ever before to creating AGI – artificial general intelligence – which would change everything. Glenn Beck breaks down what’s coming in the next year with AI, which even Elon Musk called “terrifying.”
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Let me tell you the biggest story of the day.
And I think it is the biggest story possibly of all mankind, as of today.
It's going to change rapidly.
I don't know if anybody -- did either of you guys watch the Elon Musk thing last night?
STU: No, I did watch a few minutes of it.
GLENN: Okay. Did you, Jason?
JASON: No. I sure didn't.
GLENN: Okay. So the xAI team was there to unveil Grok 4. This is the latest intelligence, and let me be very, very clear.
Last night was not your typical tech launch. This is a moment that demands everyone's full attention.
We are now at the crossroads, where promise and peril are going to collide. Okay?
I have explained to you, for years, AGI.
AI. AGI. And ASI. Narrow intelligence is what we've always had.
General intelligence is the next step. And that is, it's better that man, one -- one, you know, like Grok. Can do everything. That you can do.
Better that you can do.
Okay?
And then there's super intelligence. ASI.
Artificial super intelligence.
That's when things get really, really creepy.
When you hit AGI, the road to ASI could be overnight.
Okay?
We need to understand what's at stake here. Because Grok four brought us closer to that second stage, than ever before.
Grok four is a powerhouse. They demonstrated it last night.
It surpasses the expertise of Ph.D.-level sailors in all fields.
It can get 100 percent on any -- any test for any field, mathematics, physics. Engineering.
You name it.
This is not a search engine.
This is a system that tackles problems, so intricate, they -- they go beyond our existing knowledge base.
Okay?
Let's say there is -- let's say, we have a fusion reactor. And the magnetic containment system goes down. I don't even know what I'm talking about at this point.
But it goes down.
And the top minds all on earth are like, I don't know what to do. Grok 4 can step in, model the physics, design new material, stabilize the system, and avert catastrophe. And it can do it about that fast. Now, this is the capability, that Musk says is just around the corner.
Mark my words. You know, how many -- how many years did I say, between 2027 and 2030, we would start to see this?
STU: Oh, a million times.
That was always --
GLENN: For years. Right? Yeah, always the window.
And everybody, even Ray Kurzweil said, oh, that's way too optimistic. We may be 2050.
And then people started going, 2040, 2030.
Grok shows us 2026 or 2027 is when we're going to hit it. This is the last year, that we have, before things get really weird.
Okay?
Last night, Elon Musk is touting this -- this AI.
And all of the solutions.
And then he says.
Hmm. Probably three times.
Something like this.
And I'm quoting. This is one of them.
It's somewhat unnerving to have created intelligence that's greater than our own.
He then goes on to call it terrifying, twice.
Now, this is a man who has launched rockets, you know, into orbit.
Going to Mars.
And he says, twice!
You know, after he sees the results of it. He says, you know, it's really -- in a way, quite terrifying to see what it's doing.
But we just have to make sure that it remains good!
Oh, okay.
All right. Sure.
Now, the key point in the announcement was the mention of ARC-AGI.
I had never heard of ARC-AGI. I had no idea what it was. But I noticed AGI. And I went, uh-oh. That sounds important. So this is the gold standard. The bench mark testing for artificial general intelligence.
Okay.
As I've said before, AGI. Artificial General Intelligence is a machine that matches all human cognition, across all domains.
Reasoning, creativity.
Problem solving. Not just specialized tasks like playing Go or analyzing x-rays. Everything. For instance, Musk said by mid-next year to the latest end of next year, it will be able to create a full length movie, just from a text prompt.
And do it all at once!
So, in other words, it will say, create a movie, and you just explain the Godfather.
It will do the casting. It will do the writing. It will do the filming, if you will. It will -- score the music, and it will happen that fast.
Almost in realtime. We are nowhere near the computational power now, to do that separately.
But this will do it all at once. It will make a movie with all of it, simultaneously.
So the arc AGI system is the benchmark on how close we are to AGI. Remember, scary things happen at AGI.
Terrifying things happen at ASI. ASI could be a matter of hours, or days after we hit AGI.
Grok 4 scored 16.2 percent on the ARC-AGI scale.
Why is that important? You're like, well, only 16 percent away.
Because last time, it barely broke 8 percent.
And that -- they took that test, last time with Grok three.
And it took us forever to get to 8 percent.
Now, what is it? A year later.
We're at 16 percent. Remember, these things are not linear. The next time, we could be at 32, we might be at 64.
We are on the verge. This is the last year of -- I can't believe I'm saying this. Of normalcy. Okay?
This year is -- we're going to look back at this year, probably two years ago, gosh, remember the good old days, when everything was normal.
And you could understand everything.
This is how close we are!
Everything you and I talked about last night, Stu, about what we're doing in January, make -- put -- does it make it even more critical that that happens like, oh, I don't know.
Right now.
STU: Yeah. For sure.
GLENN: You are going to need to know your values, your ethics, your rights.
You are going to need to know absolutely everything.
Now, Grok 4 is not true AGI yet.
It lacks the full autonomy and the generalized reasoning of a human mind. But it is the closest that we've come.
It's a system that can adapt, innovate, at a level that outpaces specialized AIs by a wide margin.
This is a milestone. This is not a destination, but it's something that should jolt everybody awake. So here's what's coming over the next six months. By December 2025, that's this Christmas!
December 2025, he believes, Musk, that Grok 4, will drive breakthroughs in material sciences.
So, in other words, imagine a new -- brand-new alloy, that is lighter than aluminum. Stronger than steel.
And it revolutionizes aerospace and everything else, or a drug that halts Alzheimer's progression, tailored to a person's DNA.
Grok will drive breakthroughs through material science. So brand-new materials that nobody has ever thought of.
Pharmaceuticals that we never thought could be made.
And chemical engineering, putting together chemicals that no man has ever thought.
That's going for happen by December.
Imagine a chemical compound that makes carbon capture, economically viable. The climate change stuff, that's over.
It will be over.
Because this will solve that! These are not fantasies.
This is Grok 4.
Musk said something that he never thought. He believes that within the next year, by 2027, Grok 4 will uncover new physical laws.
So that will rewrite the understanding -- our understanding of the entire universe.
That there will come -- like there's gravity. Hey, you know what, there's another law here that you never thought of. Wait. What?
That, he says, will come by 2027. This is going to accelerate human discovery, at an unprecedented scale.
I told you, at some point. I said, by 2030. It might be a little earlier than that.
Things will be happening at such a fast rate, you won't be able to keep up with them.
And it will accelerate to the point to where you won't even understand what all of this means.
Or what the ramifications are!
Are you there yet?
In six months, Grok 4 could evolve into a system, that dwarfs human expertise in economics, defense, all of it.
Now, again, it's a bit terrifying to quote Elon Musk. Why?
Because we don't know, what else comes with this.
This is like an alien life form.
We have no idea, what to predict. What it will be capable of.
How it will view us, when we are ants, to its intellect.
Okay?
It is a tool, but it is also Pandora's box.
If Grok 4 is the biggest step towards AGI.
And maybe one of the last steps to AGI.
My feeling is: What I've been saying forever.
2027 to 2030, I'm leaning more toward the 2027 now.
Because of this announcement last night.
We are on the verge of AGI.
And everything in human existence changing overnight.
And as Musk said himself, two times, it's terrifying!
We should act like it is terrifying.
Or risk losing the control of the future, that we're all trying to build. That's the biggest story of the day.
I think! In my opinion.