Transcript
GLENN: Blaze.com has a news story out: J.D. Vance responds to the possibility of a Vance/Rubio presidential ticket. Responds to a --
I -- I love his response. He was speaking on Pod Force One. It's a podcast from the New York Post. And they asked him about, you know, how do you feel about a Vance/Rubio ticket?
And he said, it -- well, you know, we get along really, really well. The reason why we're successful, is because all of us work together really well.
STU: Which is not necessarily the case of the first term. You cannot say that about the people working in the White House.
GLENN: No. And most. Most.
I mean, I was saying this to a friend of mine, we were talking. And he asked me about a Vance/Rubio ticket. And I said, I talked to J.D. Vance and Rubio in the hallways of the White House. Just recently.
And about that. And I said, and they both said exactly the same thing.
Let's get through the next three and a half years. Things could change quickly in the next three and a half years.
STU: It's true.
There is a feeling I think on the right. That there's a lot of exciting things happening. Many of them positive.
GLENN: Three and a half years say long way.
STU: We are a long ways away. We are a long way away from the midterm elections.
I mean, think about this. We are what know.
We are -- to this point, closer to Trump's inauguration, than we are to the midterms.
GLENN: To the midterms.
STU: That seems impossible!
GLENN: I know. Impossible.
STU: In my head. But that's true to this moment.
GLENN: It's true. So it's crazy how much could change in the next four years, let alone the next one year.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And things are going really, really well.
STU: That's for us. I know you're moving on to something else. The left hates this more than they've hated anything ever. Every person I've known on the left has been driven completely insane by this.
GLENN: Wait. Wait. By all of this, or by all of the leadership. Of the other side?
I mean, what -- what is really driving them insane
STU: They're totally driven by Trump. I'm not revealing anything new here. I think it's more extreme now, than it was in the first term.
GLENN: It is. But it's not -- they're not driven insane by Donald Trump.
I mean, Donald Trump does -- he does help them along, because he likes toying with them.
STU: Sure. Sure.
GLENN: So that doesn't help.
However, it is -- the response from the media. And the response from the Democrats that have made him into Hitler.
Not Donald Trump.
STU: No. I mean, their analysis of Donald Trump is that he's the worst human being of all time. I think that's helped along by leadership. Helped along by the media.
GLENN: They would elect Pol Pot over Donald Trump.
At this point.
STU: Pol Pot implemented a lot of policies that they liked.
GLENN: That's true. That's true. We should all be against the killing fields. But at this point, I'm not sure they would be against the killing fields.
STU: I don't know if the Hamas wing of the democratic party is against the killing fields.
I'm not sure about that. But I will say, if you look at overall. You look at approval ratings of Donald Trump. They're not at their highest point right now. That's not just Democrats.
That's the entire country.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: So if that were to continue, if a couple things go wrong, if the economy turns down.
We talked a lot about the economy being at risk, especially outside of the AI bubble.
I was reading something yesterday about, you know, the AI situation. It's funny. It's basically giving us all of these gains. It's almost all AI-related. All these -- we talked to experts about this. It's almost all a bunch of money being passed in between like seven companies.
And at the end of the day, let's just say that were to collapse. It would hurt our economy. And who knows where we would be.
GLENN: Even if it doesn't collapse, think of all the jobs that are probably going to be lost in the next three years. We're starting to see jobs lost because of AI now. It's going to become very, very unpopular.
And AI I think is going to become very, very unpopular. And those who, you know, are using AI. This is getting very dicey for me. I'm starting to regret everything that I've done in the last two years.
But it's going to become very, very unpopular, because it will take jobs. If companies decide to use it as people, and not as a tool for people. But, anyway, let's -- let's move on.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: The one thing. The one thing that they said, that is the point I wanted to make on this was, and they say it in TheBlaze article.
A lot of the good work we've done is because we do it as an administration, and we're all able to work together. What both of them said to me, on separate occasions, when I said this was, I said to Rubio and to Vance. You are killing it!
You're just killing it right now. And they both said, no, no, no. Both of them separately. No, no, no, no. He's killing it. Pointing to the Oval Office, "He's killing it. We're just following what he is directing us to do."
And I'm like, "Yeah. But you're also doing a very effective job at doing that. I've seen presidents give orders. I saw Donald Trump trying to give orders last time. And it didn't work out well."
And he's like, "No. We're a great, great team."
STU: That's good to hear.
GLENN: Yeah, but what I wanted to say was, I can't think of a time in my lifetime, I mean, I was not around the White House of the Reagan years. So I don't know. But I can't think of a time where I have seen honest credit, given by the top leadership in hallway conversations, to the president.
You know what I mean?
It was -- because it was honest. It was real. It wasn't like, you know. Oh, no.
It's not me. It's him. It was real.
No, no, no. You don't understand. His grand strategy amazing.
And we're just following it.
You know, that told me a lot.
A lot.
And told me a lot about the quality of people around him.
STU: And to be honest about it. It's also the right answer.
You didn't get the sense that they -- they are saying the thing they know is going to keep them in the good graces.
GLENN: No, I didn't. I didn't.
STU: That's good. That's really good.
GLENN: Yeah, I don't think either of those guys would have said -- they would have said thank you. It wasn't like that. It wasn't like that. It was no, no, no, no. You don't understand. He is running the show.
STU: I think the Venezuela boat situation is an interesting highlight of this.
Again, we've talked about all the questions about it. There's some stuff to discuss.
However, like, that is something that is super important, to Marco Rubio. Like, that is -- I would say, central to his -- that entire situation is very central to his belief system.
And his --
GLENN: Yes. Freeing the people of Venezuela.
STU: Really important to him. And the fact that Trump really takes that seriously. And is doing something about it, is really important to Rubio. I think it's --
GLENN: But I don't think -- see, that's the way I think most administrations would look at it, like I want to help Rubio out. I know you're really passionate about this. Let me do this. And I agree with you. But I really think, it's the other way around. I think Donald Trump is like, here's why this is important.
STU: Oh, I think --
GLENN: And it's a little bit with Rubio, what you're dealing with, what you're thinking. Let me show you the grand strategy of how it has to happen. And I think the big, big vision is coming from Donald Trump.
And it accomplishes everything that everybody else is looking to do. But it's much bigger vision.
The big vision is coming from him, I think.
STU: Yeah. I think, the other thing that is very central to Donald Trump belief system. Besides the idea that he doesn't want people coming across the border illegally. He's very against illegal subs. Not just a crime, that is associated with them.
But he's like, obviously, been really hard against that -- his entire life.
GLENN: No. I think -- I mean, I think -- I mean, you wouldn't do this, because of the Constitution.
But I think if he could, I think you would be like, yeah. Drug dealers. Execute.
STU: Well, he's kind of said that. What was the guy in the Philippines?
GLENN: Yeah, kind of like that. Look, he just kills them.
STU: And that's what some of the criticism is over the boats. Right?
Surprised to hear, there's not a lot of great trial attorneys involved in the process, when -- there's not defense being presented when -- when the drone is overhead. They believe these are threats. They believe they have this -- this -- that's going to go through the courts. It's going to be challenged.
GLENN: I know.
STU: And they will have to deal with that. But he is -- he is -- more importantly than stopping those drugs from coming in. Because you see the boats. You're like, well, what could that even do to our country? Swallowed up like -- that wouldn't even get through a Washington, DC, cocktail party, the amount of drugs they could carry on one of those boats.
GLENN: Well, if Hunter.
STU: If Hunter is there obviously.
GLENN: Or somebody else from the Biden administration.
STU: Right. Who knows who it could have been, with all the cocaine in the White House. But, I mean, the point there is, the message.
The message is quite clear what -- what they're sending to -- to Venezuela. Which is not just don't send boats. It is stop everything you're doing. By the way, did you notice that very large ship off your coast?
Like, we are sending all sorts of messages to them.
Much deeper than a please stop delivering some cocaine here.
GLENN: Do you think the fact that we sent one of our biggest bombers from North Dakota to just buzz the coastline. Just in the international waters.
STU: It's a beautiful coastline. Some sightseeing.
GLENN: Did you see this?
Two of our bombers from the air base in North Dakota ran what I would describe as -- and I think they want him to describe it in Venezuela, the same way. As a trial run!
Two times, now, we have sent two bombers. Big bombers. Right to the line of Venezuela. Right to international waters.
They flew all the way down from North Dakota. Down, made that run.
And then headed on home!
He is sending all -- the guy is brilliant.
He is sending all kinds of signals.
You guys should take care of him.
STU: What you know signal he's saying to me?
That he doesn't care about global warming. He see not care about the emissions from that plane.
GLENN: Hold on just a second.
Doesn't that feel good?