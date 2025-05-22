Whoopi is WRONG. Here’s why Biden’s health cover-up matters

Whoopi Goldberg recently asked on “The View” why is it “important to know now” about President Biden’s cognitive and health declines while in office. Glenn Beck gives a fiery response, making the case that the American people MUST be told the truth.
Transcript
GLENN: If I suspect does Donald Trump was incompetent. Or somebody else was running things.
Or we were being lied to in any way, shape, or form. I would be on the air, today. Telling you that.
And every journalist, worth their salt.
No, every American has that responsibility!
No matter what the cost. No matter that it's going to mean that Kamala Harris is in.
Nope, sorry.
You -- I believe in the American people. More than I believe in me. And certainly, more than I do some group of people, whose whole existence is to get a politician elected.
If the truth doesn't matter on this, then neither does your vote.
And if that is true, we do not have a republic at all.
We have something else.
He doesn't know it is. But something we were never, ever meant to be.
That is why all of this matters.
I mean, here's Whoopi, yesterday, on the View.
VOICE: So should anonymous sources, who talked to Tapper and spoke up about their concerns, while he was still in office. And my other question is: Why is this important to know now?
VOICE: Yeah.
STU: Yeah!
VOICE: It's insane.
You know, we've got a lot of stuff to be concerned about, at the moment.
GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop. Stop.
You're in the hospital. You just found out that several patients were left to die by a certain doctor, but you don't know which doctor.
You're now in the hospital with the same thing that they have. And you -- you say, could I get the name of that doctor, that -- and they say, no. That's not important.
That is about them. They are already dead. Don't worry about it.
You would get out of that hospital!
Okay?
That's the situation.
You don't know who did what! You certainly cannot be treated or healed, when you have no idea, who was hiding the death of those patients and protecting, what? An incompetent doctor. No, thank you!
No. That hospital is not for me!
GLENN: So there's a -- there's a couple of things that all tie into what we were just talking about, with -- with Whoopi Goldberg saying, what difference does it make?
Now, why do we need to know who was running the White House?
Why? I mean, it's so insane. It's honestly like saying, all right! So the bank was robbed.
They got their money back through insurance policy. Everybody is made whole. Why does this matter?
Why are we still going after these bank robbers? Are you crazy? I mean, the logic just does not work anymore. For a lot of people.
Because ends justify the means. You cannot take the position that Whoopi Goldberg is held for so long, with -- and then say, wow.
You know, we should go after those people. We should look into that. Because that's a danger to the republic. And once you say that. Then you're like, wait a minute. I've been saying that Donald Trump was a danger to the republic. I denied all of this. What did I really believe now?
What side am I really on? What -- I don't have to like Donald Trump. But I do have to recognize my errors, and most people just can't do that.
And it is really sad. But that is what makes people leader. And then also makes people either leaders for the dark side. Or they just destroy themselves. Because the truth does matter.
And if you don't reconcile that in you. There's no way you can connect into the flow of life, for those of you listening in California.
There's a couple of things on this. Here's why it matters: Is anybody above the law?
We know that's against the law. And it matters, when it's happening. And after it's happening.
Okay?
You have a couple of people. You have the New York mayor.
Was arrested. For protest and charged with trespassing. By the US attorney for the district of New Jersey.
And she also arrested McIver. Who could be against MacGyver? Not that MacGyver. Congresswoman McIver. Now, it's on tape. They're seen pushing through guards, ICE guards.
This is not -- they were part of a protest, and they used that protest to storm the gates, to get past the guards.
That's not -- that's not doing your Constitutional duty. That's not. So why are we persecuting?
Because if you want to -- if you want to assemble peacefully in protest, I'm all for you.
I can despise what you're protesting for. But I'll stand with you.
Okay? Because you have that right to do it.
But you don't have the right to whip up a mob, and storm the gates.
You don't. That's where you're -- you're -- your constitutional rights stop right at that door.
Does it matter?
Yes. If we would have put people behind bars, who were looting Macy's. And burning cities down.
And we would have concentrated on the people, who actually believed that there was a problem with the police.
And wanted a real solution, if we would have listened to those peaceful protesters. And put the other protesters behind bars, we wouldn't be sitting in this situation.
Once you ignore something, you teach bad people, or even people who are just frustrated with the system, oh, well, if they can do it. I can do it too.
I mean, as soon as we stopped enforcing the law because of BLM. What happened to crime?
Do you think crime going up all over the country is for no reason whatsoever?
No. We stopped enforcing the law. We stopped arresting people for small crimes.
You know, now you can steal up to a thousand dollars. Well, what do you think happened?
Everybody went, well, I didn't steal a thousand dollars. I will know exactly what I'm going to steal. And I will take those things, and I can walk out. No harm, no foul.
That's why you lost your CVS, in many stores -- or, in many states all across the country.
Because if you teach that, well, then, everybody will just capitalize on it. You have to teach the opposite.
Your actions matter to our society.
Now, yesterday, Jay Bhattacharya, hosted his first staff town hall meeting. Sorry, it was on Monday.
At the National Institute of Health. He's the NIH director. This is -- this is Fauci's old stomping ground. So he's holding a -- an open town hall. And he's taking questions. And he's answering questions. And there were 1200 submitted questions. He took the questions. Answered as many as he could.
It was on in public, and, you know, you could go there, and you could also watch it online.
And he said, if it's true that we sponsored research that caused the pandemic, then that's a different story. And if you look at the polls of the American people. That's what most people believe.
It is -- I'm quoting. It is possible, the pandemic was caused by research, conducted by human beings.
It is also possible that the NIH partially sponsored some of that research. Now, as soon as he said that, dozens of NIH officials got up and walked out of the room.
And his response was, it's nice to have free speech.
You're welcome, you guys. Free speech.
If it is true, that we sponsored research, that caused the pandemic, and if you look at the polls of the American people. That's what most people believe.
I've looked at the scientific evidence. And I believe it's true!
What we now have to do is make sure that we do not engage in research, that is posing any risk to human populations. They got up. Even though, the CIA, everybody.
Everybody is now coming to the conclusion, this was cooked up in the lab. Okay?
EcoHealth looks like it was involved.
EcoHealth was a recipient of cash from the NIH.
We know that Fauci covered things up, and was in bed with EcoHealth.
We know all of that stuff, right?
We know it! Is it -- do we have absolute truth?
No. But we have -- we have -- beyond -- I believe, beyond reasonable doubt.
Okay. But still, let's pursue that.
Let's find out.
I predict that you will start seeing arrests, on COVID.
You're going to start seeing arrests of people that covered up. That is essential.
Why?
Because you just hate science?
Why?
Because you're just for Donald Trump, and anybody who was against Donald Trump should go to jail?
No!
Listen to what he said. If it's true, we sponsored research that caused the pandemic. And I've looked at the scientific evidence, and I believe it is.
Notice he said, I believe. He didn't say, it is.
He said, I believe it is.
If it's true, what we have to do is make sure that we do not engage in research that's posing any risk to human populations.
That's why it matters! That's why this matters!
Because if you don't admit it, if you don't track down, how did this happen? You cannot prevent it from happening again. You can't save the republic by ignoring that the president wasn't in control of his faculties, or the government!
You can't ignore that, and save the republic!
You can't ignore the truth, that the NIH, most likely, but you don't move until you know, that they were involved in a cover-up, because they were funding things they weren't supposed to be funding.
But Fauci was so arrogant, that he thought it was okay for him to do.
You can't predict -- you can't prevent the next pandemic, if you don't fix what was -- was causing this pandemic. That's why it matters, Whoopi.
They're going after Andrew Cuomo now, over the nursing home deaths. Okay?
DOJ is opening up an investigation on that. Whether he goes to jail or not, Stu. I know he has an opinion on this.
Weather he goes to jail or not. Whether he's guilty of it, or not.
Has to be proven in a court of law. I have seen the evidence. We've talked about it before. To me, it looks very -- it looks beyond a reasonable doubt, to me.
But this is in the court of law.
It needs to be investigated. It needs to be tried, in open and fair court. And if he's guilty, he needs to go to jail. Why?
Why would you do that? Because you hate the Cuomos?
No, because I love people more!
And I don't people to be able to be killed in a nursing home, because they're expendable. They're old. It doesn't matter anyway.
I don't want that happening!
And you can't solve that, unless you put the people behind bars that encouraged that! Because they'll just do it again. And if they don't, somebody else will do it.
This is why yesterday Trump just unloaded.
On the New Jersey Democrat charged with, you know, storming the gates at ICE.
Give me a break. Did you see her? She was out of control, he said. Out of control.
She assaulted a federal agent outside a New Jersey ICE facility. The days of that crap are over. In this country.
We are going to have law and order.
That's all I want. I don't want vengeance.
I don't want anything done in anger.
I want the system to work. I want law, for all people, to be equal. And I want order. We do it the right way.
That's why he was asking for.
Why does it matter? Because you can't -- you can't have it, if you don't enforce it now.
This, by the way, is the reason why his approval ratings are surging. Did you see he's up again in the polls?
All of these things are connected.
All of our problems, I would say, I shouldn't say all of our problems.
Most of our problems are caused in our country, politically. Because we no longer care about the Constitution.
We don't even know what it is.
And I'm not talking about the politicians. They give lip service to that. They don't know it.
They don't care. It never comes up in conversation. I know. I've talked to senators.
I've talked to representatives, on both sides of the aisle.
They never talk about the Constitution when they're putting anything together. They don't care!
Okay? They think they know better.
Rules are different now.
But they're not. So there's two reasons, why we're in the situation, we're in. One, three.
One, nobody notices the Constitution. Nobody is following it.
Two, nobody is listening to the sage advice of three presidents.
One, George Washington.
What was his farewell address about?
Don't get involved in these parties. These parties will kill you. They will figure it out. Don't overspend. Don't get involved in everybody else's affairs overseas. Be a friend to everybody. Now, if they attack you. We have to be strong.
But we're not involved in anybody else's business. Stay out of that business. Don't run up debt.
Well, they're -- all you have to do is listen to that guy. That one. Then we don't listen to Eisenhower, who said, okay. We have to do things now, to have a strong defense. So we will have a standing army now.
And because defense is now about nuclear weapons, we are going to have to have science, which means we will have to have education.
And so the money to education, to universities, to science. And to the military, has to be guarded by the American people.
Because the universities will train everybody to give what the government wants.
They won't be pursuing science anymore for science.
They will give it, what the government wants. So you will get the answers, the government wants.
Science will do the same thing. And the military will also start to promote foreign wars and wars of all kind. Because they want to sell weapons.
Warning. Do we listen to him?
No. No. Educational, scientific, and defense. All of them.
Sold out. And we don't really have any control. And the -- the last one, is Ronald Reagan.
Who said, within this generation. If we don't teach now, this is 1988. If we don't teach them now, the next generation will not be able to defend this country. Because they won't know our history. History is being lost.
It must be restored in schools and in our homes.
If we would have just listened to those three, and known the Constitution. We would not be any of these situations we are in now.
What do you say?
Let's listen to those three guys. Repair that. And learn the Constitution. That's what you can do as a citizen.