Will Violent Activists Go to Jail? DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon UNLEASHED | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 255

Is there really a “bloodbath” in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice? Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, joins Glenn to discuss firebombing at Christian churches, “violence” against free speech, and the fate of the innocent people persecuted under the Biden administration. Harmeet reveals how the FACE Act doesn’t just protect abortion centers but pro-life pregnancy centers as well, says it’s time for violent activists to be prosecuted, and explains why “you don’t have to sue everybody.” Then, she and Glenn break down anti-Semitism on college campuses, her focus on the Second Amendment, and her advice to Congress to prevent a repeat of COVID-19 government tyranny.
GLENN: We're talking to Tim Kennedy. Talking to the president about the border, and what's going on with the border this week. And I said, you know, if I were, you know, a Mexican citizen. And knowing that my government was in bed with the cartels. I would be hoping that some special forces just showed up in the middle of the night. And started killing people. In these cartels. And I said, well, that would be news breaking if I said that was a good idea.
You know, I hope it doesn't come to that. It was clear, that that is on the table. I mean, that really has to happen. Does it not?
I mean, that is a collapsed narco state in Mexico. Isn't it?
MATT: Yeah, we -- the rules of war that we'll be experiencing for the next five to ten years are not the traditional maneuver warfare that people remember from Korea and from Vietnam, and from even -- you know, we know who our enemy is. These are going to be businesses.
These are syndicated criminal organizations, that do not fight fair, and the cartel owns both the businesses, the corporations, and the criminal networks that are involved in that.
So, yes. It's absolutely on the table. And a group of people that are sitting on like the go button, are absolute savages, Mr. Beck.
GLENN: They are. I know some of them. I know some of them.
And they're just like -- and they're just -- they're just champing at the bit to go, I know. I know.
TIM: That's the truth.
We're in conversation with the cartels right now. And the cartels are saying, hey, we don't want to die. We don't want to be wiped off the face of the planet, which we know is not going to happen. So, you know, are there other options. Hey, what if we stopped human trafficking?
What if we stopped fentanyl production entirely?
What if -- what if all of that just goes away. What if we stop and seal the border on the south side. What are you -- will we maybe be allowed to transport some cocaine and some marijuana?
I'm totally fine with this. If we stop fentanyl. Human trafficking. Gun smuggling. And we stop the invasion of our border, I'll -- and we don't have to do a while bunch of killing.
You know, whatever.
But they know they're on the brink of --
GLENN: I hope they do.
TIM: Of existence.
GLENN: I hope they do.
You know, when you look at what's happening here.
And what they're bringing over here.
I mean, it has to stop, dead in its tracks.
It has to stop.
And it has to stop soon. The president is dealing with these courts. Which I just think is judicial insurrection as Mike Lee puts it. And it has to stop.
The president has to protect our borders, and has to protect our cities. This is -- you know, this is the opium wars, done to China by the English.
You know, 200 years ago. 150 years ago. And now they're doing it to us.
That's what -- that's what is happening.
TIM: Yeah.
GLENN: Tell me about the Christians and genocide, that you believe is on the horizon.
TIM: Just yesterday.
Back at the White House yesterday.
Listening to some brief about -- there's some brilliant companies that are able to do predictive modeling.
Using literally every public and classified source of information.
And there's these events that are pretty predictable.
You know, they predicted what would happen in Afghanistan. Predicted what would happen in Ukraine.
They see regionally that on the very near horizon, as soon as like late summer.
We are going to see real instability throughout CENTCOM and the Endo-Pacific region.
And some of those things -- some of the catalysts that are -- the data points are what are the killing of Christians.
And it's happening all over CENTCOM.
And --
GLENN: Explain CENTCOM. Explain CENTCOM for anybody who doesn't what CENTCOM means. Explain that.
TIM: Just imagine the Middle East starting kind of in north Africa.
And western Asia. And everything that has lots of deserts. And lots of Muslim countries -- just -- by coincidence, there's also Israel. That's in CENTCOM.
One of the few non-Muslim democracies, in that whole entire region.
Ask, you know, the Houthis and Hamas. And Hezbollah.
And then in former countries, like in Syria and Iraq, Afghanistan, those places, it's just a massacre of Christians, right now.
GLENN: So let me take a one-minute break.
Come back, because I want to talk to you more about that. Because you've been involved. We've been with you with Mercury One, and trying to help. And I know what we're gearing up for.
And I want to see if there's anything that you need and you would recommend, besides told prayers for Christians.
And I want to go deeper into what this predictive model is showing in just a second.
GLENN: So, Tim, maybe we'll have you on -- we're doing a big benefit for the Nazarene Fund.
This fall.
I don't even have details on it. I just heard about it yesterday.
What that is, we go and rescue Christians. Or we pay and help people like you, go rescue Christians.
We just empower people like you, to help.
I would love to invite to that. When we get closer, I will.
Tell me about this predictive model. Why is it saying that it's going to get so bad? What's coming our way?
TIM: Yeah.
The Nazarene Fund, and Mercury One, just for -- love you guys.
I don't -- you know, we publicly can't say a lot of the things that we do at save our allies.
But none of it is possible without you, quite frankly.
Like if you look at me, and our team in Afghanistan. Or in Ukraine. Providing humanitarian aid. And pulling people out of the war zones.
Although to the Far East, as far as I possibly can get in far Russia.
Every place that we have been, has been because of you, quite frankly. Mr. Beck.
GLENN: Please. Stop calling me Mr. Beck.
Give credit. This audience is so gracious. They are so gracious.
TIM: Yeah. They just have an understanding.
Samaritan purse. Mercury One. Nazarene Fund.
We see you guys every single place, in the worst, most dire condition. So, you know, Glenn, thank you so much.
To your question, you know, we are -- if you just look in the past month, you know, you can look to Syria. You can look to the -- next to our bill.
You can look to the Congo.
Where you see thousands of Christians being killed.
You see Muslim converts, that were being specifically targeted. Down in Congo just last week.
Another 29 Christians were killed. In 2025, in like the region in Syria. There was like this region of violence. Another thousand were killed.
And so if you take -- if we're going to look for similar areas in the region, and try to predict the instability of a particular administration or government.
There's a whole bunch of -- and we can take historical data from the past 50 years. And start looking at, okay.
Economically, what is happening for instability?
What is happening culturally?
What is happening on -- in the markets?
What's happening in like -- really clear data points. And we have this bell curve of what's normal. And then you have these outliers that are -- that then keep occurring, every time there's a coup. Or every time there's genocide.
Or every time -- and there's enough data now, where we -- especially with AI. And we can scrape all of history.
We can then very accurately start, you know -- all the special operations side. I'm trying to find somebody in space and time.
It's -- that's -- used to be a difficult thing, to predict where a human is going to be.
So I could maybe bring them to justice, and if we look at the first 95 days of the president in office, and our intelligence community specifically, that told them they're going to work. With, you know, Kash Patel, enabling them. Pam Bondi.
45 Americans that have been illegally detained abroad brought home.
You know, we're knocking on the door of 100 radical terrorists, want to do harm to Americans. Dead.
And we are trying to get ahead of what we know is coming. Which is, complete near Civil War in Afghanistan.
Trying to get stability in Congo -- obviously, we see what's happening in Haiti.
And every time one of these places starts becoming less secure and stable, that is the breeding ground for radical adversarial groups, that are funded by our adversaries, like and mine Iran.
To then conduct attacks on Americans.
But they're not doing it direct.
It's like via proxy.
But Haiti, if we don't pay attention to it, China will use it.
Congo will --
GLENN: Yeah, I know.
TIM: And it just keeps happening.
GLENN: Tim, I can't thank you enough for what you do. You're really a remarkable man. It was such an honor to see you at the White House.
And as usual, see you at the White House and you're serving. Serving veterans.
So thank you for everything, Tim.
God bless you.
TIM: Yeah, you're amazing. Always in your corner. Let me know what you need.
GLENN: You've got it. Thank you, Tim Kennedy. US Army Special Forces. He's a sniper. Former UFC fighter, and really a servant to our vets.
Next year, it's going to be a tough year. All the way around us the world.
It's going to be very tough. What he's saying, is coming.
I -- you know, people say, I think Donald Trump will say for a reason, to save the republic. I'm not sure, that we understand God's mind.
It may have just been to postpone and give us more time to prepare. I'm not sure.
I hope we save the republic. But it might be time to prepare. Because things are very, very dicey in the world, and we just need to be prayerful.
Thoughtful. Jesus-like people.
A Wisconsin judge allegedly blocked federal agents from arresting an illegal in her own courtroom. Another judge in New Mexico allegedly brought an illegal alien gang member into his home. This isn’t justice, Glenn says. It’s judicial insurrection, as Senator Mike Lee said. And if they truly broke the law, Glenn believes these judges need to go to jail. But no matter how angry we get, he warns, we cannot abandon the Constitution. If we toss it aside, we become what we’re fighting against, and then it’s all gone.
STU: There is a new development in the -- we were talking a little bit off the air recently about the courts and what the president needs to do, because there's a real battle going on with the courts.
And --
GLENN: I have an open letter, I will publish for a little while for the president. It's time he takes actions against the court.
You know, constitutional actions against the court. He needs to stop this.
STU: Yeah. Some people are saying now, there's a constitutional crisis. Based on. No, I'm serious.
The left is saying -- Mike Lee is saying this too.
STU: Both sides are saying.
GLENN: They're saying the opposite directions. Mike Lee is saying, this is judicial insurrection. Mike Lee does not use that language.
If you know Mike Lee, he's like, well, I don't know.
That could be a little harsh.
You said the guy was a wiener.
I know. And I regret that.
You know, he doesn't use that kind of language. For him to say, judicial insurrection. Is big.
STU: Yeah. It is. And he knows the courts. He knows the story really well.
The story is today.
This is coming sort of from Kash Patel.
Put an asterisk on that.
It says, federal agents on Friday, arrested a judge in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest. That's according to Kash Patel sort of.
And the reason I say sort of is because Patel made the announcement in an ex-post, which was then quickly deleted. So it's a little bit murky here.
But the FBI did not immediately respond to request to CNBC for comment on why the Post was removed. Patel wrote that the FBI believes that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was intentionally misdirecting federal agents away from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse next week.
Thankfully her agents chased down the perp on foot. He's been in custody since, but the judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public Patel said in the post.
GLENN: She needs to be arrested. She needs to be arrested, just like everybody else.
You know, did you see that the New Mexico judge and his wife, arrested? Did you hear about this?
These guys. A judge and his wife. They see at Home Depot or something.
Some guy who is looking for a job. And they say, hey. You're great.
Why don't you come over and help us work at our Royce.
They put him up. He's an illegal gang member.
I think he's MS-13.
And they know it. And he's leaving at the house.
No. Nothing is going on here. Well, turn over the gang member. What gang member. What are you talking about?
These guys are going to jail. They should. That's a judge and his wife harboring a fugitive. They should go to jail
STU: Yeah. You're not supposed to do this. And judges, my understanding on it, and the left has told me over and over again, that no one is above the law. I understand the judges would fit into that. They deserve to be prosecuted.
GLENN: Right. And that's the thing.
You know, people say, they will throw -- no. I don't want people thrown in jail. Just to throw in jail. I want justice to be served.
I want them to have fair representation.
I want the truth mattering.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: You know, I want the truth told. You have to provide, you know, witnesses and evidence.
But if you're founds guilty by a jury of your peers. Not one of your cozy buddy judges. Yeah, you go to jail! Period.
I'm so sick and tired of us having to do everything, and we'll go to jail. I'm sick of tired of paying my taxes.
I really am. I'm sick and tired of paying my taxes.
I pay my taxes. I live within the rules.
I don't cheat.
I don't steal. I don't do any of that stuff.
And neither does probably 99.9 percent of everybody listening.
I'm sure there's a Democrat in here someplace. Everybody who is listening, you play by the rules, every day! Every day you play by the rules. You pay your student loan.
You didn't go to college. I didn't go to college. Because I couldn't afford to go to college. Okay?
I knew I was raised at a time where you had to earn it. You didn't take out loans.
You weren't going to repay. You earned it. You worked hard.
So I went one semester.
One semester. That's all I could afford.
I couldn't afford any more.
I stopped going. Okay?
I pay my bills. I play by the rules.
And everybody else who doesn't -- did you see that Stacey Abrams is actually thinking about running for governor again?
STU: Yes.
GLENN: She just got $2 billion, given by the -- by the Biden administration of our tax dollars. To her little sham of an operation.
He doesn't know she see.
I don't know what it was supposed to do.
You can't tell me that something that raised, what $100? $100,000?
STU: It was $100. Maybe 200. But it was nowhere near 100,000.
GLENN: Yeah. Okay. Let's just be kind.
Let's say, raise ten thousand dollars. I think it was in the hundreds. $10,000, on her own. Then all of a sudden, gets a grant from the government of $2 billion?
STU: Happens all the time.
GLENN: All the time.
I would be walked out of this building in handcuffs. If that would have happened in Mercury One.
And I should be. If that happened, everybody who was involved with it should go to jail.
She's thinking about running again. I'm sick of it. I'm just sick of it.
STU: Do you think, now, take what you just said. That frustration. I'm sick of it.
The taxes. Nothing is ever fair. Et cetera, et cetera.
GLENN: Life is not fair. I'm not looking for fair.
STU: I'm summarizing.
GLENN: Yeah. Get off my back.
STU: You know what I'm saying. My point is not to attack you on that point. It's the point that tons of people are feeling. Probably also on the left. But definitely on the right. Are you concerned at all, about the outcome of that feeling?
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Yes!
STU: Well, I agree that you should do what you can in the Constitution.
Within the Constitution. To -- to hold people responsible for their actions. Totally agree there.
And I feel like we all agree on that. There is, I believe, a little bit of an appetite brewing.
Which is more like, screw what the Constitution says. We need to -- and if we keep looking at the Constitution. We will continue to lose. We've tried that before.
Blah, blah, blah. Can you just abandon the Constitution?
GLENN: No, you cannot.
You cannot. We must not.
We will become everything we despise.
We will become petty little dictators.
We will become a -- a horrid nightmare of a nation, if we abandon the Constitution.
I can't tell you how many times, I and the president used the word Constitution in our conversations this week.
So what are the Constitutional remedies, Mr. President?
What can you do constitutionally?
The minute you get off the Constitution, it's over!
It's over.
We cannot -- we lose everything, if we get off the Constitution.
And anybody who says. Well, we'll just get off -- you never go back. You never go back.
You know how you give -- you give the government a little bit of leeway. Yeah. I will give them a little bit of power.
And they never get them back. They just keep hogging more and more. They never give it back. Well, this time, we won't use the Constitution. You never get it back. Never. And we will not be part of that -- and this is the really scary thing. People feel they have done their job.
70 percent of the American people agree with Donald Trump on the deporting of -- of illegals.
70 percent. What happens, you're seeing this in Europe.
What happens when the elites force their way down the throats of the people, and say, no!
In this republic, 70 percent are saying, send them home!
Send them home now. And the left, which is just cratering in popularity. You have the left cratering. You have the elite media making this whole thing.
What? Whose story are they telling? The Deep State?
The deep, deep left?
The anti-American people?
The what? MS-13?
Whose side are you on right now?
And when 70 percent of the American people feel they've done the right thing, they've played by the rules. They went to the polls. They expressed their point of view.
They went and they'll talk to a stupid pollster now, and still say, I'm for that.
And that number is still 70 percent.
If you don't listen to the people, you're in trouble.
And in this nation, hopefully that means that Donald Trump wins more in the midterms.
But I don't know. Bit if -- if the Republicans, the Democrats, the media, and everybody else, doesn't start listening to the people, it will end the way it always ends, and that is really bad, and I don't recommend it!
Humble yourself, and start listening to the people!
Glenn shares behind-the-scenes stories from his incredible trip to Washington, DC, and the White House. When Glenn sat down for an exclusive interview with President Trump, he didn’t think Trump would also give him a personal tour of the White House, including the Oval Office, his latest troll of Hillary Clinton, and even his personal residence and the Lincoln Bedroom. Glenn describes the historic treasures Trump showed him, like a copy of the Gettysburg Address. But Glenn can’t tell his favorite parts of the day because of an NDA. But he gives a hint: Trump is NOT at all who the media portrays him as.
GLENN: Thank you. Interesting week.
STU: I bet it was.
GLENN: Interesting week.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Learned an awful lot. I've got to go up at least a quarter. Every quarter. There is so much going on. It is moving so fast. And you get a -- you get a completely different perspective when you're actually there talking to the people that are moving the pieces. And I had a lot of conversations that I can't divulge on the air.
I can't say, unfortunately -- I was with the president yesterday.
And it was an incredible, absolutely incredible -- and the thing I was most excited to share was his heart. He -- it was amazing.
Did the interview. Went into the Oval Office. And he left me alone with my wife in the Oval Office for like five minutes. Now, I'm like.
He was lucky, I didn't go through the drawers.
You know, I look -- where is that little hidden puzzle piece, that I saw on national archive.
But, I mean, he left us alone for five minutes. Nobody is left alone in the Oval for five minutes.
And he walks in five minutes later. Tania was so uncomfortable. Like, I don't know what to say.
What do I do?
And I'm like, they said, make yourself comfortable.
So have a seat, wherever you want. You know, probably not behind the desk. But have a seat. So we just go around. And I was alone with the Declaration of Independence. I mean, it was incredible in the Oval Office!
STU: Any part of you think, maybe I just kind of put -- fold it up. Put it in my pocket. Nobody notices. None of that?
GLENN: No. Uh-uh.
STU: Darn it.
GLENN: This is the first time I've been in the Oval Office. The first time you're overwhelmed. The first time you're like -- because it's a magical place. It really is a magical place.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: And so he said, he walks in. And he's like, you know, nobody -- I'm like.
STU: He said, what?
GLENN: Nobody sits in here without the president. Or, you know, without somebody else.
STU: Right. Yeah, that's really rare.
GLENN: And I said, I'm aware of that. He said, but I knew you would want to look at everything. So I thought you would be more comfortable if you were here by yourself. Oh, it was fantastic.
So we sit down. We talk. We go do the interview. And while we were talking in the Oval, we were conversing about a few things. And he said, and Abraham Lincoln came up. We were talking -- he is well-versed on the presidents. He is becoming a historian. He really is! He's really done his homework.
And he said, are you a fan of Abraham Lincoln? I said, yeah. And he said, you ever been to the Lincoln bedroom? I said, no. Want to go?
I'm like, wait. Of course I do. Yes. Let's do this interview.
So we do the interview. And he -- I'm told, he only has 40 minutes. Now we've just eaten ten.
And so we go. We do the interview. And his aides are cutting us off. And I'm like, I've got at least ten more minutes of questions.
And so we're getting cut off. And as we stop. His aide says, sir, the National Security Council is waiting for you.
And he says, right. I'm going to take them to the Lincoln bedroom first.
And they're like, the security counsel is meeting right now. They're waiting for you.
He said, let them wait. I'm going to take -- so he takes us, the longest way possible. He takes us through the entire White House, room by room.
Shows us all of the meanings behind things. All of the amazing, amazing -- like nobody knows about the White House. Takes us to the -- takes us to the basement, which is not really the basement. You know, it's the actual first floor where all of the guests come in. And they come up the grand staircase and everything else.
But it's the basement. And he's walking through. And he's showing me a troll, first of all.
I have to show you these paintings. I just see this painting of Laura Bush. And Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. Up on a wall. He said, I walk by them every day.
And I say, this is not right. And he said, and then I got this painting of me. And, you know, it's me, with the flag face. Looking kind of tough.
And he said, I thought I put them between the two. And it had just gone viral. Just released a picture of him. And just gone viral.
It was a troll. The guy is just trolling. And he said, yeah. Don't you love it?
I just think it works. This trio really works. And I said, can I get a snap of them?
So we did this picture, the two of us, you know, on the ground floor of the White House. The tour goes by this every day.
Okay?
And all of a sudden, this thing goes viral. And they start -- memes start to be made, with J.D. Vance. In the pictures, they change -- people just started changing all the pictures behind us.
This is a meme before -- you know, going off before we finished.
And then he takes us upstairs. Takes us through all these things.
And the -- the aides keep gathering. There's like 20 of them now, following us. And I keep hearing, sir, the national security is waiting. He's like, I know. I know.
And so we got up to the executive residence. And the reason why he had to give us -- the reason why he had to do this tour, is because you're not allowed in the residence. And you're not allowed into the Lincoln bedroom, without the president of the United States.
It's the only one that can do it.
Melania cannot come down and do the tour.
It has to be the president. He's telling them. I'm sorry. But rules are rules. And so he takes us up, into the Lincoln bedroom.
It was the most incredible thing I have -- I mean, it's like -- it's a time capsule. It's really his bed. Which is about 6 inches longer than like the big king-size bed. It might have been longer than a California queen. It was very narrow.
Like, obviously, you know, he's not like Hugh Hefner. It's a very narrow bed.
But very, very long.
The mirror on one hand was extended to, you know, for somebody who is like six-nine, I think. Barron could use that mirror.
And then on the other side of the room is a writing desk.
And on this one table, all these things about his son. Lincoln's son who had died. And this really eerie picture of Lincoln. This painting.
And the president said, that was his favorite painting of himself. And it's really. It was spooky almost.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And I couldn't take a picture. You're not allowed to take any photos in the Lincoln bedroom.
And I was so bummed because I couldn't wait to show them we. But they're in his writing desk. And on it, is the Gettysburg address. One of four of the Gettysburg addresses. He gave -- Lincoln was at Gettysburg. And said, Mr. President. That was a great speech.
Do you have a copy of it? And he said, sure. And hands him a speech.
And says, here. This is a New York reporter. Takes it. Types it up, and then throws it away.
So during the war, Lincoln writes four copies of the Gettysburg address.
In the four copies, only two of them say, this nation under God. Two of them don't say that. And we don't know why.
But the one there says, this nation under God. So it was just almost like a spiritual thing. We come down, and we're ending the tour.
And I said, I have to ask. I said, I know you're Donald J. Trump. But -- now, what do you think I'm going to ask. Because he cuts me off right there, and he tries to answer. And I was amazed that he knew what I was even going to ask. Where do you think I'm at? I know you're Donald J. Trump, but --
STU: I mean, it could be anything obviously.
GLENN: He said every day, and that's the right answer! But I didn't still know if he knew what I was talking. And I say, every day?
And he said every day, Glenn. I wake up every day, and I -- I say to myself, I can't believe I'm in this house.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: I mean, he's still humble about it. He's still -- he respects that place. I mean, a lot of the -- well, he didn't tell me this. So I don't think I signed anything about it.
He didn't tell me this.
So the -- the word is, that Hillary stole a lot of the glass door knobs at the White House. Okay. That's the word.
Don't if it's true.
But stole them. He came in, and he redid all of the doorknobs, and they are beautiful. This guy has put serious money into the White House.
And he's never going to get any credit. And the rumor was, on those doorknobs, that they were going to take them out. I don't know if they did on Biden. But they don't want any of the Trump stuff in there. And took out the doorknobs.
But he's -- he's poured a ton of money upgrading that house, and he'll never get credit for it.
But he deserves it. All right. I'm going to talk to you a little bit about what we talked about on the important stuff here in just a second.
STU: So you were able to go through all of this, and look at all these incredible documents.
This is kind of like your fantasy league life, right?
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.
STU: Every document you could ever want. Every piece of history you could ever look at.
You would spend no time actually being president, if you were president.
GLENN: I don't know when this guy has time. I really don't.
Some of the Secret Service guys said, he's here, in the middle of the night, working on stuff.
He'll do full day.
Then he's there. Who is up at this hour?
It's him.
STU: That's not the way the media presents him.
They say, he's watching TV.
Watching Fox news all day.
GLENN: Oh, there's no way.
This guy has learned so much.
There's no way I had a conversation with him, five, six years ago. No way.
STU: You notice a difference?
GLENN: Oh, huge. His learning curve is straight-up.
Absolutely straight-up.
And in the interview. There's nothing. I could have said things.
Remember the nuclear triad question that he was hit with?
Where he didn't really -- there's not a question I could ask him, where he doesn't know the answer.
Literally. Literally.
I mean, everything I ask him off-air or on-air, he's there. He knows it. If it's happening in the world, he knows it. I don't know how he keeps up like this.
STU: It is -- I mean, his energy level is impressive. There's no doubt about that.
I don't know. The bar was set pretty low the last four years. But his -- that's been one of the things, I don't think there's ever been really much at -- disagreement on.
The fact that we -- we did, years ago, went around with candidates, around Iowa, for example. Just in campaigning, and it was like, oh, gosh. By the end of the weekend, I wanted to sleep for a week.
Because it was just so much.
Running around. Doing -- can't imagine being president of the United States. He's always energized.
GLENN: He's always energized. I mean, and I saw him. When I got on to the plane last night. Because I know, he went from -- he went from my interview, directly to the National Security Council.
And then by the time I'm sitting at the airport, there's a video of him meeting with the people that were in the lobby, waiting for him all of these veterans.
And he's doing stuff with veterans on TV.
I mean, the guy is just boom, boom, boom.
Remember Joe Biden was like, he'll have -- he'll have some pudding.
STU: Oh, yeah. The pudding and the lid.
GLENN: And the lid. And that's it.
This guy is going non-stop.
STU: Obviously, we're just setting up the main course here.
Which is your interview with him.
That airs on Blaze TV tonight.
GLENN: It was on last night.
STU: I watched it on Blaze TV last night. It airs on YouTube tonight.
But, you know, you guys went into -- every -- every topic. Any questions he didn't -- you know, he didn't think he wanted to go to or wasn't comfortable with. Is there anything that he was off-limits? Anything like that?
No. He was joking with me. He was going across the hallway. He said, after the interview, he said no. Try to be kind to me.
Well, if you don't, I'll just say, he's over. He's worthless. He'll do whatever you want.
(laughter)
But, no. There was nothing. In fact, we didn't -- you know, we wouldn't. And we didn't give him any indication. Other than it was about the 100 days. And everything that's gone down the last 100 days and were coming.
So that's pretty broad. He said a few things.
And I want to give I one of them here. We were talking about the tariffs.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And I said, you know, how do you negotiate, when you have a group of elites like the WEF. When you have China who is against you.
And the world trade -- or, the World Economic Forum.
All the elites in England.
That are -- they're fine with the great, Great Reset. How do you negotiate with people who don't mind blowing the whole thing up?
Listen to this.
DONALD: I don't have to negotiate. I don't have to negotiate. I'm talking to people out of respect. But I don't have to. So we're this giant store that people want to come in and buy bye from. We're the United States. We have the richest consumer, et cetera, et cetera. Right?
But we're not going to be that way for long if we do something. But we're this giant store, and they all want to come in and take our product. But to take our product, they are going to have to pay.
And we will either make a deal with them, or we will just set a price. Because some countries are worse than others. Some countries have ripped us off really badly, and some countries have just ripped us off a little bit, but almost all of them have ripped us off. Because we've had really poor leadership. And what's going to happen, is we're going to negotiate -- we are negotiating with 70 different countries. But we're negotiating. We're showing great respect. But in the end, we may make deals. But either that, or I just set a price. I said, here's what you will pay for the privilege of servicing the United States of America.
And they have an option. They can maybe talk to me a little bit. Or they can not jump.
You know, they don't have to shop at this big store. Or they can shop.
But in any event, they will have to pay. Look, we owe 36 trillion for a reason.
The reason is: The trade. Also, the endless wars, the stupid wars that we fought. We're going to the Middle East. We blow up. We leave. We don't get anything.
And you're a big fan of exactly what I'm saying. I mean, let's not do this. Let's not do that.
It's stupid. Endless wars. Endless wars. That they don't even want us. You know, we got into wars. They didn't even want us.
So all of that stuff. You know, when I left four years ago, you know, we had no wars. We had no Israel and Hamas. And, by the way, it would have never happened. Because their enemies were broke.
They were broke.
I have sanctions so strong on Iran.
They were totally broke. They had no money for Hamas and Hezbollah. We didn't have Russia-Ukraine. That would have never happened by the way. We didn't have the Afghanistan embarrassment. One of the great embarrassments in the history of our country.
We didn't have any inflation. Don't forget, I charged China hundreds of billions worth of tariffs. They talk about inflation. We had no inflation.
Because that doesn't cause inflation.
Stupidity causes inflation. High energy causes inflation. When they took over my energy -- we were making it like nobody has ever seen.
GLENN: I know.
DONALD: And then the prices doubled. By the way, because of that, Putin went in. You see what's going on now. It's going down.
GLENN: Yeah, I do.
DONALD: It makes it much harder for Putin to prosecute the war.
GLENN: It was fascinating.
We talked about a few things.
Judicial insurrection. Was one of them!
Another pretty strong response on that one, as well.