Ben Shapiro & Glenn Beck Reveal the TURNING POINT for the Media

The Legacy Media’s time is up and New Media outlets like BlazeTV and the Daily Wire are rising to take their place. Ben Shapiro joins Glenn Beck to make the case that he can pinpoint the exact day that Joe Biden killed the Legacy Media: his disastrous 2024 debate against Donald Trump. “In that moment, the Legacy Media died,” Ben says. “The entire American public was subjected to the reality that these people lie with an agenda. And you can’t put that genie back in the bottle.”
President Trump has made it clear: the globalist “house of cards” is trembling under its own weight. But we have a choice: are we going to fear it, or are we going to face it?” Glenn argues that Donald Trump is facing it with a controlled fire, getting rid of all the underbrush and giving us a chance to rebuild and rethink how we live. “We cannot continue to rely on far-off enemies.” We CAN make things again – new things. We can stand on our own two feet. But in order to do that, we must reject the lies and embrace the truth, which many people who hate Donald Trump seem reluctant to do. Why, Glenn asks, do they still give Democratic politicians the benefit of the doubt when they lied to us about ESG, DEI, globalism, COVID’s origins, and so much more? And on top of that, they were “literally stealing from you” through USAID and NGOs?
GLENN: So it has been a little frightening this week. And you're looking at things.
And, you know, Donald Trump might seem calloused to some.
Because he will just say, you know, hey. Stop freaking out. Stop freaking out.
And it's easy to say that, as a negotiator. If you're negotiating in a company. And you can say to your staff, behind closed doors. Listen, we are going to do some stuff.
But I'm negotiating. Don't freak out. Anybody freaks out. We will lose the negotiation.
Don't freak out. He's been trying to do that.
But he has to say it on a global stage. Where everybody is watching him.
So he's trying to say, don't freak out. I've got this.
I've got this.
And it's required us to have faith.
And, you know, that's hard to give to a politician. Any politician.
Especially if you didn't vote for that politician. If you don't like Donald Trump. You're not going to give him the benefit of the doubt.
You will think he's destroying the country.
And it's really interesting. Because those who didn't vote for Donald Trump, because they thought he would destroy the country, most likely voted for the last administration.
And it didn't matter that they were literally on the take from one of our enemies.
Literally making millions of dollars, taking money, to influence decisions, from China.
It didn't matter that they were lying. They were cheating. That they were literally stealing from you, now we know, through USAID.
Through all of these NGOs. They were literally stealing from you.
Let alone, lying to you!
Remember when I told you about The Great Reset? Something ESG.
DEI.
All these things that we now are very, very well aware of, and we know. They are absolutely true.
They were implemented by the same people who said they were conspiracy theories.
I mean, that's the one thing I can't get past is the people. How do you get past?
How do you hate Donald Trump so much, that you can still run to the people who have lied to you over and over again?
About things that do matter. You know, when Donald Trump said, I have the biggest -- I had the biggest crowd ever!
It doesn't matter. If he's telling the truth or lying.
Does that matter?
No. We're not. We're not. We're not. Trying to undermine capitalism and go to a global government through ESG and DEI and the World Economic Forum.
That lie matters. That one matters. That one will matter for generations.
That one matters to your children and your grandchildren.
But for some reason, some people will just continue to dismiss that.
I want to remind you, that while we're in this situation, with China. First of all, China is the source of COVID.
Did you see this week, what they came out with, on -- that Biden covered up something we reported on, almost, I mean, within a couple of months of COVID.
We said, you know, we've been doing our homework on this. And there was an event with the global army. And all of the armies around the world, that were kind of war gaming and getting together. And our troops were there too.
And it was all in Wuhan. And they came home, and they were sick.
Remember that? And we were like, that might have been the first kind of outbreak of this.
And everyone called us conspiracy. They just -- they just released the documents that show that Joe Biden that afternoon. It was try.
And they buried it.
So we're dealing with a country like China. Really, really bad. You know that, and I know that.
We are dependent on China now! And that can't happen.
Do you remember what COVID was like, when everybody was like, oh, you can't get that. You can't get that.
You can't get surgical masks, because they're all made in China.
How many times did we, in 2020, 2021, 2022 say, I've never seen this in the United States before.
Wait a minute. There's a shortage of, what?
Okay. We weren't used to that.
Don't forget that. Don't forget that.
Especially when it comes to things like medication and rare earth minerals.
You may not know exactly what rare earth minerals are. Or your friends might not know.
But rare earth minerals are what -- it's going to control the world!
You don't have access to rare earth minerals, you can't make batteries or chips.
Okay? Nothing! China is buying them up from all over the world.
And we have created this country, where we can't even mine our own rare earth minerals, and underneath some of our mountains, we have more rare earth minerals than every place in the world combined!
But our government has shut that off. Now, why?
Again, may I remind you of what we just came out of.
The Cloward and Piven strategy. Cloward and Piven were these two university professors, back in the '60s. And when I first brought them up, back in the early 2000s, everybody was like, that's crazy.
She's just a sweet old lazy lady.
She didn't mean any of that stuff.
Yes, she did. Yes, she did.
She was the one at the White House, with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. That did the motor voter law.
That was her. Why?
Get people, everybody who is registered for a license. Get them registered to vote.
The whole thing -- her whole plan with her husband, Cloward and Piven, the whole thing was to collapse America. Economically.
Overwhelm the system, and collapse it economically.
We're dealing with that reality.
Okay?
Whether it's intentional or not.
We all know, we all know, you look back -- I look at this world, and you see, my gosh.
It's just a sprawling, chaotic system, that we've all been swept up in.
And it has strangely worked in many ways, until it doesn't work.
Because of his something like COVID.
And then all falls apart.
And you look at everything that we're doing. The endless wars.
The draining of our spirit.
And our resources. With these endless wars. Government spending like there's absolutely no tomorrow.
Printing money, until it feels like Monopoly cash. Globalism, that has left us leaning on our enemies, for things as basic as medicine and rare earth minerals.
Elites in our universities. And now running our schools. That are destroying our children, by teaching them to be victims.
And not teaching them how to empower themselves, by learning how to think!
Worst of all, the global governments. The World Economic Forum.
The WHO. The United Nations.
All of those things that have said to us, for years. No. We're not doing that. We're not doing that.
And now we know that they have been doing that. And with our help, from the elites in our own governments. And they have redesigned the world.
They have infiltrated a compliant press, that denies the truth.
They are continually defying common sense.
And they are defying the -- the will of the people. Openly.
Openly. Destroying our nations.
Destroying our history.
Our unity. Now arresting those who dare stand against them.
Whether it's the guy down the street on the school board or at the school board meeting. That is like, hey. You guys are all crooks. What are you doing to my kids?
Those who are protesting rape gangs in England.
Actual leaders running for higher office against the machine in France and Romania.
They tried to do it here.
This is all a house of cards.
And it's trembling under its own weight. And deep down. Every single one of us know it.
One way or another.
We all know it. Whether you're in denial or not, that's up to you. Even those on the left, the ones who have been loudest about keeping it going, all along. The ones who are now protesting and burning Tesla. Unless you're a useful idiot. Unless you're someone who is like, yeah. Our side is always right.
I will burn down a Tesla factory.
Unless you're just a useful idiot, you know, this is not about what's right and wrong.
This is about keeping the decline of this nation, and the entire West, on that path.
Because the elites, some of those that are tied to the last president, and his circle. Pushed this idea, of the Great Reset.
Which is a managed decline.
They see the cracks, just as much as I do. They're trying to control the fall, so they can control our future.
They know there's too much money to be lost. So let's get together with all the big banks. And the big corporations.
And finding out more and more. Our CIA. And everybody else.
And we will manage this collapse, keep the people down. Keep the people quiet. And then we will control everything, and we will reset. That's -- that's not -- God didn't give you the right to do that! God didn't give anybody for anybody to do that to a whole population of people!
So this is what we've been fighting against. And now Donald Trump is standing up and saying, that is so deep and metastasized. To save it, we have to turn this thing 180 -- this is the world's largest aircraft carrier, ever in the imagined nation of mankind. It's like an imperial stormtrooper ship. You know, of a -- of a -- you know, of an aircraft carrier.
Practically half a continent. And you have to turn that thing around!
So let me talk to you about fear.
Just that, should scare the hell out of all of you. Every single one of us, it should scare our children and our children's children. It should scare everybody within the sound of my voice. Because you know it's true!
There is trouble, whether it's intended or not, this doesn't work anymore!
Okay?
And basis we got off common sense. And common values.
Now the question is: Are you going to fear it, or are you going to face it?
And that's really what this election, I think was about. At least for me!
I see one guy who is willing to stand up and say the truth, and then actually follow through with action.
I don't see politicians follow through with action. He is actually not afraid of doing it! I'm not afraid of the truth.
You shouldn't be afraid of the truth. The truth will set us all free!
It's scarier to pretend it's not there!
Yeah. It's going to be tough. It's going to be really tough. We have some hard times ahead of us. There's no sugarcoating.
Nobody should sugarcoat that.
But it's, what is the goal at the end?
Is it for the elites to control everything?
Or is it to give you power?
Because both of them are risky. Both of them could end in violent revolution.
Both of them could fail.
But I know which side I want to win. I want the side that says, hey. These values are worth fighting for, and trying to save.
And it might be our World War II. It might be our Great Depression.
It might be our Civil War. But I would rather take that on, then pass it on to my children. Because I would have my children to have the opportunity sooner rather than later to be free.
The system has been running on fumes. And when it finally sputters out, we're going to feel the jolt, one way or another.
What's been happening this week, is dedicated people, who know what's going on. That says, okay.
I don't want the pain.
But I would rather take it on my shoulders now, than pass it on my kids.
Because we might be able to save it now, if we're honest about what we're facing.
Let me carry the load. Let me mess with the mess that we've made. So they don't have to!
Because a controlled fire is good!
Forest fires are good too, in the end. Long run. But a controlled fire is good.
It gets rid of all the underbrush. And it actually replenishes the soil, so something good could grow. And some controlled burns are going to happen. We have a chance here to rebuild, to rethink how we live.
We cannot continue to rely on far off enemies. We have to start looking closer to home. To our own soil.
To our own hands. To our own people.
We can make things again.
Not the things we made in the past.
We're never going back to those days.
Something new and better is on the horizon.
But we can grow things.
We can stand on our own 2 feet. It's time to say, you're 25 years old. You're not a kid. Adolescence now. Adolescence now lasts until you're 25!
In George Washington's time, you were an adult when you were 13!
Are we getting better or weaker? This is not going to be easy. But what is the -- what's at the end, will either be completely bogus, or real again.
And somewhere inside of me, I know we're not done yet.
World has been through collapse before, empires fall, systems crumble.
But the ones who make it, are the ones who dust themselves off.
So I am for one, willing to take the hit.
I am willing to grit my teeth. Because I believe in what's on the other side.
And I know it's -- you can say it's easy for you to say, Glenn. But I only succeed when you succeed.
I get paid a salary because you have the money to buy things that we advertise. So if you don't succeed, I don't succeed.
I lose everything too. I just want to encourage you to pray on this, this weekend.
And -- and find the strength to at least face the truth. And turn the page.
Because it's not just about survival.
It's a new start!
Colossal CEO: Did China's Human Experiments Make the CIA Fund Dire Wolves?
Why did Colossal Biosciences choose to bring back the dire wolf first, instead of the woolly mammoth or dodo bird? And why is does the CIA invest in them? Glenn speaks with Colossal co-founder and CEO Ben Lamm, who explains the dire wolf choice and makes the case that the U.S. must lead in “synthetic biology” technology before China does. Unlike Colossal, which Lamm says is NOT experimenting on humans or even primates, China has already admitted that it’s trying to make smarter humans. So, what kind of experiments is it doing in secret? Lamm also addresses the names of the 2 male dire wolves – Romulus and Remus – and what extinct animal the company plans to bring back next.
GLENN: Ben Lamm, Colossal cofounder CEO. Welcome to the program.
BEN: Hey, thanks for having me back, Glenn. It's good to talk to you.
GLENN: You bet. It's good to talk to you. First of all, I have to show you this picture of George R.R. Martin with the dire wolf. I mean, that's brilliant. That's really brilliant.
BEN: George R.R. Martin, you know, made dire wolves popular in pop culture. Many people think they're a myth. But, you know, they were an American wolf.
They were the largest, strongest American wolf.
You know, we got challenged, you know, working on the mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo, but we got challenged by some of our indigenous partners and the government and a few others. Saying, why aren't you working first on an American species?
Like, why aren't you prioritizing that?
We got a lot of pressure and feedback.
When we got close to it, we were like, well, if we don't bring George R.R. Martin in, he's kind of mean. He's the guy who made them the most popular.
GLENN: You know, it kills me -- I did the same thing. I saw the video of the wolves howling and stuff, and little babies.
And I'm like, oh, they're so cute. They're an apex predator, been gone now for 10,000 years.
Why bring them back?
STEPHEN: So Colossal is a de-extinction and preservation company. Right?
And so we will lose up to 50 percent of biodiversity between now and 2050. And so we need new tools in the fight. Right? We think it's better to have the extinction tool kit and not need it, than not have the extinction toolkit and need it.
And so we're working on all these species. And we started having meetings with MHA Nation, one of the largest tribal groups here in the United States. And they started to give it the feedback that we need to do more for wolf conservation. Not enough going on in wolf conservation. It would be amazing if we could work on something like the great wolf.
So then they started filing it from their oral traditions, that they believe, that the great wolf was the dire wolf. I kind of sat with you -- again, the dire wolf?
So we had these great conversations, and then a few months later, we were in North Carolina.
And we learned that the most endangered wolf in the world, is the American wolf!
The red wolf, there's 15 left.
When you think about Americana, you think about the bison, you think about the bald eagle, and you think about wolves.
It would be a travesty to lose these.
GLENN: Yeah, but wait. But wait, wait, wait.
I mean, I live in -- for half the year in a place that has mountain lions and wolves.
They're both very, very important to have.
BEN: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: But they're also spooky as hell.
BEN: Yeah.
GLENN: You're not talking about -- you're not talking about preserving that species.
You just introduced a species that's been gone for 10,000 years!
BEN: Yeah. We have. And they are in a secure, expansive ecological reserve in the north.
And if they ever go back into the wild. It would be in collaboration with the government as well as some of the tribes. And they would go back on secure private lands. They are to be dire wolves.
I think you're not going to be walking down the street, worried about dire wolves.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, I just know, last time, the government got involved with wolves, it was a Yellowstone, and that didn't work out well for anybody.
BEN: You know, rewilding -- rewilding works, as long as it's done thoughtfully and managed. And the problem is, is sometimes people just get so overzealous on certain sides of the table, that they just go out and buck the patriarchy.
It really needs to be studied. It really needs to be managed. It needs to be thoughtfully taken out. But a lot of times people don't realize that, and they just get overzealous. Right?
And they politicize it.
At the end of the day, losing biodiversity, it should be a bipartisan -- and we really need to save these animals. And so by doing what we're doing, Glenn, we're actually building technology to save animals.
And so we were actually able to clone.
No one is talking about this. This is crazy. We are actually able to clone four red wolves, with more genetic diversity than the existing 15 that are still left in the wild.
That's a 25 percent bump in genetic diversity, that has been gone, you know, for tens -- you know, for over a decade.
GLENN: Okay. So, I mean, you -- you describe your company.
I'm sorry. I love the technology. I love what you're doing. I love the way you think.
It's also terrifying.
BEN: I know. We talk a lot about it.
The last time I talked to you. You asked about the CIA.
But, you know, we fall into a category called synthetic biology.
Right? So being able to use AI in software, as well as able to edit and rewrite genomes, is really critical technology.
It's as important technology as space technology. And other deindustrialized technologies.
And our adversaries are advancing. And we are trying --
GLENN: Let me. Because I -- this is -- like everything now, especially with AI. Any of this -- CRISPR. All of this technology.
You can't stop it. You can't put it back in the bottle. Because others are doing it.
BEN: Correct.
GLENN: What China is doing with this. Trying to breed smarter humans. Stronger humans.
You know, fighters. I mean, it's -- the stuff of Nazi movies.
BEN: That's actually what they said publicly.
So everything you're saying, is what they said publicly.
They said that the sequencing, many humans as possible.
They use COVID as this ruse to pull in as many things as possible. Sequencing them.
Then they say, they are looking for the genes that are making the smartest people. And we are going to engineer people.
That's not even crazy, concerned conspiracies.
They have said that out loud. So what have they not said out loud?
GLENN: Right. Any idea what they haven't said out loud?
BEN: I mean, if you think about what colossal is trying to do, right? We're trying to at least do it.
We don't do anything with humans. Even if we work with the federal government. We have this moratorium, that we're not working with humans. Only animals. We're working -- nonhuman primates. We're only working on species, but we are going to these technologies, and that application to humans, right?
And we are understanding from like a 72,000-year-old scull, what made a dire wolf bigger and stronger. And had a bigger jaw. And stronger muscles. And denser bones. We can now understand that with our technology. And engineer that into our -- being the gray wolf. Right?
So think about that same type of data, applied to humans. Right?
I think you can look at it, as adversarial countries. Advancing in technologies. In a way where they can look at, how can we enhance humans?
For us, we as an American company. That works very closely with the federal government. The Secretary of Interior just endorsed our work. And we work very closely with the Department of Interior.
GLENN: It's not necessarily an endorsement on my audience lines. You should deemphasize that with my audience. Because that's not a good thing.
BEN: It's not what anyone likes.
GLENN: Okay. All right. Yeah. Good for you. Good for you. Yeah.
BEN: I think it's important for us to always be -- Colossal, we're pretty bipartisan. We work with both sides. But I do think it's important to be transparent when things happen. And I think that us as America has to lead in synthetic biology. And Colossal is one of the most --
GLENN: So what is the difference between directed evolution and playing God?
BEN: It's a great question. You asked me this last time, right? I think that we as humans play God quite a bit, right? So I will look at it from an ecosystems perspective. When we overfish the ocean or we cut too much down of the rain forest, we are playing God at some level. When we eradicate species. But now we have these tools and technology that we can bio bank species, protect them, and even bring them back. And I think this will be even helpful for how we balance progress. As well as how we balance protection.
And I think that we need these tools now more than ever. Because we can lose up to 50 percent of all life on earth, between now and 2050, that's the current trend line.
GLENN: So, you know, AI is dangerous.
It's glorious. And horrifying at the same time.
Just depends on, you know, who is using it. And how that thing goes.
And it's judge Elon Musk says, we have to have -- we have to have the singularity, as -- as defined as human computer interface.
So we -- we merge as one.
That's not -- that's something of sci-fi movies.
Do you believe that the genetic editing tech, that you are helping to design, is going to be transferred to humans.
Is there a time that you think, oh, well, that probably has to?
BEN: I think that we will be able to look -- one of the biggest things that Colossal works on is what's called multi-splice editing. Being able to edit multiple parts of the genome, at the exact same time.
Right? And so that's part of what we really, really need to continue to advance these. Most in deep states, specifically one that drives, you know, predispositions to cancer are multi-genic in nature. Right?
So for us, I think it's very, very important to advance those technologies, so that you probably about sickle cell anemia, whether it's CRISPR tools and technologies that are being used to do a single knockout.
But most genes, or most of these are multi-genic in nature.
You have to be able to edit multi-part of the genome.
I think a lot of our technologies will be beneficial long-term, to help us cure any inherent -- that's a good thing!
GLENN: How much of this is AI-driven?
STEPHEN: I think 30 percent of our work, what would be possible without AI.
GLENN: And imagine that number is growing exponentially. I mean, I know our --
BEN: Exponentially -- exponentially.
GLENN: You know, you name the dire wolves Romulus and Remus, and I'm not a mythology expert, but I do know, abandoned at birth, raised by wolves, found in Rome. Yada, yada, yada, but didn't Romulus also kill Remus.
BEN: Yeah. Romulus. Romulus is the big one. They do love each other. So we're hoping that not all of history will repeat itself, right? So we're -- we're pretty -- we're pretty bullish on, it will work out better this round.
GLENN: Okay. Good. Good. So am I, I guess. I mean, I guess I'm rooting for that. All of us are together on that one.
That's a great goal to have.
BEN: We're all rooting for the fall of Rome.
GLENN: What is the next thing that you talk about that we'll tell the world about some day?
BEN: Yeah. So we're making a lot of progress. I think we're on the very cusp of a pretty big breakthrough for the dodo project. Right?
Talk about dire wolves and dodos. You know, we made some updates on the Tasmanian tiger. And other --
GLENN: Can we slow down on the apex predators, just a little bit?
BEN: They're very important. I mean, look, elephants kill more people than wolves. There are -- you have five wolf attacks confirmed in the last 100 years. You have a higher probability of getting struck by lightning, while getting eaten by a shark, than getting attacked by a wolf.
GLENN: No, I know that, but have you ever been in the wild?
BEN: I have been, yeah.
GLENN: The wolf walks up? Terrifying.
BEN: I've actually never been -- I've been very close to wolves, in certain ecological preserves.
GLENN: Yeah, no. I've been on my own land, and a wolf walks out from the bushes, and you're like, oh, dear God. Because they are spooky.
BEN: Yeah. In that way. It's definitely spooky, right?
Mountain lions and wolves personally. But I saw a mountain lion first.
The scariest thing I ever saw was, I was actually in Cape Tribulation in Australia once, and a Castlereagh bird walking out, and that seemed like a living velociraptor. And it was just me.
I was by myself. And I was like, I'm going to die. They are very aggressive.
They're very hard to -- look, living with nature is what we've got. Right? We have to figure out how we do that. In our next species, we probably have a big update on, is the dodo. We're very close to a fundamental step in the dodo resurrection. We don't have dodos. We haven't for a long time, but I do think we're pretty close to a fundamental step --
GLENN: Okay. One last thing. You say that you are trying to help species survive. Because we are going to lose all these species.
Why are you bringing things back like the dire wolves?
Humans didn't have anything to do with the extinction. Why are you bringing those back?
BEN: Well, so anthropologic effects, if you can look at kind of the rapid, you know, Younger Dryas cooling period. Also, compared globally, not just in America, of the rise of anthropologic effects. Early humans did drive a lot of the extinction of Megaphonics here in the United States, as well as globally.
I do think there's a lot of data that is starting to suggest, some of the affects -- of the Dryas Cooling Period. That was a rapid period. That may have had meteorological effects that affected it, right?
So for us, we want to build these. We want to use these technologies, to bring back these species.
So that we can study them.
We can look to re-wild them, if it makes sense. And also pair them to build technology for wolves, right? In the case of the dire wolf. In the case of the mammoth.
And one of the things that no one really talks about is every single week, we get dozens of letters from parents and kids, and pictures of little woolly mammoths and dodos. Hopefully now dire wolves. And people are telling us and teachers are telling us, that their kids are excited about science now.
Right?
And people are getting more and more excited about science. And so if you ask a teacher or a parent about colossal, many of them know.
More teachers than parents know, because kids are telling them in the classroom. And I think we need science now more than ever.
And I think kids are excited about science, through the extinction, while also helping conservation is a really good thing.
Ben, there is no better spokesperson for Colossal, than you. Colossal cofounder and CEO, Ben Lamm. Thanks, Ben, for being on. I appreciate it, God bless.