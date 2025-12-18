The Western World is UNDER ATTACK... And THESE Shocking Stories are Proof

A wave of global instability is forcing Western nations to confront hard truths they’ve ignored for years. From Australia’s deadly attack and a media narrative that excuses extremist violence, to France canceling its iconic New Year’s celebration over “security concerns,” the cracks in Western resolve are becoming impossible to hide. This conversation exposes how denial, mass migration without assimilation, and media double standards are eroding public safety, cultural confidence, and the West’s ability to defend itself from growing threats.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: You know, there's more on the -- the shooting in Australia. Did you see the comment from the mom?
The -- the hero who disarmed. He's a hero. He's getting a lot of accolades.
But here's the family of Ahmed al Ahmed. No, no, no. That's the good guy. Hang on just a second.
That's the hero. I'm just looking through all of the stories. Here it is. Here it is.
Mother of the Bondi beach shooting suspect. The mother of Naveed Akram, who along with his father, allegedly killed more than a dozen people at a Hanukkah celebration, said on Sunday, insisted her son was a good boy.
Now, I mean, I can understand, you know, you wanting to believe that, because your son is your son. You know, but I don't think -- I don't think anybody in Rob Reiner's family is thinking the brother is a good boy. They might love him still, but he's not a good boy if he indeed did that.
STU: Yeah, there could be an element of thinking, right? Like, you know, he's been overcome by addiction, or overcome by mental illness. And I think he's a good boy underneath hat. You can have that Islamic extremist terrorist son if you want.
But what you would have to say I think accompanying that, was he got infected by this extremism. And, you know, by his dad who, you know, led him down a terrible path.
GLENN: Right. Her husband.
STU: Right. That's a plausible thing, if you believe. He can't be a good boy if he's murdering people, unless, of course, Glenn, you believe that the outcome was positive.
GLENN: Well, it was positive, yes.
She said, he doesn't have a firearm. Yeah, he does.
He doesn't even go out. He doesn't mix around with friends. Well, now you're describing a loner.
He doesn't drink, smoke, or go to bad places. Anyone would wish to have a son like my son. He's a good boy.
No. No. I'm safe to say, I don't want a son like that.
STU: No. Yeah, I'm pretty sure she was about to say, and he stays away from trans fats.
That's great, just doesn't have much to do with this particular incident.
GLENN: Yeah, I would say that. Also --
STU: Can I follow up, while we're in this realm here real quick with this audio. This is -- you mentioned this briefly. But let's play a game here: Can you find the logical problem with this particular audio from ABC News?
This is about the somewhat associated shooting of the pro-Palestinian group. Or the pipe bombing, from the pro-Palestinian group you discussed earlier this hour. This is a real clip, not edited.
GLENN: All right.
VOICE: Nowhere did they allege that any of these individuals wanted anybody to be harmed as a result of these pipe bombs. Specifically, it does appear that their aim was to sent a political message, as they said, prosecutors yesterday in this news conference.
VOICE: Carol and Page also discussed plans for follow-up attacks after their bombings, which included plans to a target ICE agents and vehicles with pipe bombs.
STU: Now, can you detect any issue with that?
GLENN: I found two.
I found two.
One, they're not targeting anybody with the use of the pipe bomb!
STU: Right.
GLENN: Now, maybe. Maybe nobody gets hurt like that.
But experience and history tells me. Sometimes when you don't know what you're doing, pipe bombs hurt people.
STU: Right. Yes.
GLENN: And sometimes when you do know what you're doing, pipe bombs hurt people.
That's the -- that's problem number one. Problem number two was, they stated they were then going to target ICE agents?
STU: Right.
GLENN: As if ICE agents aren't people?
STU: You know, Glenn, that is exactly what I came up with. I think, I've heard this statement. You mentioned the same sentiment earlier on the program. A lot of people are saying this. I guess, in their conversations that were, you know, picked off as we were going through this investigation. There were some similarities. If you think back to early environmental terrorist attacks.
ALF and ELF, some of those attacks -- not all, but some of those attacks were targeted at infrastructure, and things around the -- you know, the oil industry. But not -- you know, intentionally trying not to harm the workers or whatever.
And some of their I guess conversations back and forth echoed that sentiment. Like, let's put them this a place where people aren't going to be.
Again, I don't think that's good. I don't think of these people as heroes. But Hollywood would make movies over people like that and how wonderful and glorious they were.
But at the end, they seemed to ignore, that they had attacks planned against ICE agents. And the only way that makes logical sense is if you don't think ICE agents are people.
GLENN: Are people. Yeah. Yeah.
Yeah. Dehumanize. Dehumanize. Dehumanize. That's why I've been saying, we've got to stop MAID. We have to appreciate life again.
We have to stand for life. All life!
If we don't, you can just say, well, that's not really a person.
You've got to stand for life.
One more story in this, just to show you how close we are to losing Europe.
The French who aren't -- are not used to waving the white flag.
You know, they're -- they're -- they're tough. They have decided on New Year's Eve, that they are not going to hold the fireworks show, that they always hold at the art drive.
So they always have a New Year's Eve concert and fireworks show, but this year, they've decided that they're going to scrap it, wait until you hear what they were going to replace it with. But they're going to scrap it because there are security concerns such as, quote, unpredictable crowd movements.
You mean, like the crowds that are coming over on boats and coming on to your shore? You mean those crowd movements? Because, I mean, I think we know what they're saying here. They're saying that they're very concerned that there might be trouble. There might be some sort of, you know, shootings or activity or terrorists. But they're not -- they're just saying, it's unpredictable crowd movements. And so we're -- we're suggesting that we cancel the decades old fireworks celebration on New Year's Eve.
That's like canceling Times Square. Okay?
We're going to cancel that. And instead, replace it with -- this is a quote.
With a prerecorded video to be viewed in the safety and comfort of your French living room.
(laughter)
GLENN: Oh. So we're watching an old celebration.
Why not? Dick Clark. We got all those tapes of Dick Clark. Let's just cancel New Year's Eve and Times Square and just play one from 1977. I mean, who didn't love that?
STU: Not only is that completely insane. It's also a great example of why virtual school didn't work.
Right?
You know, that's not the same thing. My wife say big fan of around this time of year. Every television has the Yule log on it, you know. And at his help you. It's nice. It helps you celebrate the season, a little bit. But it's not the same as going around the fire, and feeling the heat, it's not the same.
GLENN: Right. Yeah. There's no warmth. There's no warmth. But leave it to the French to surrender. I mean, we've lost France. We've lost France.
If they're not willing to say what's going on. Look, there's terrorists here. And we're afraid of a large crowd. And we're lost, because we let too many people in here. We have no idea who they are. And they're dangerous. And they want to kill us and kill our civilization.
We're working on that, so we can have this next year.
This year, we will to have cancel it.
But they're not saying that. They're saying, you know what, watch it from home. And it will be a videotape of an old one. Oh, okay.