Live Radio

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

How Dr. Fauci Weaponized Power to Crush Free Speech | Sen. Eric Schmittplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCASTSeptember 03, 2025

How Dr. Fauci Weaponized Power to Crush Free Speech | Sen. Eric Schmitt

Dr. Anthony Fauci and government officials assured us to “follow the science,” but was it really science or censorship cloaked in authority? Glenn Beck and Senator Eric Schmitt expose the chilling parallels between Fauci’s tactics and the infamous Milgram experiment, showing how Americans were pressured into obedience while dissenters were silenced, deplatformed, and punished. From the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit to the creation of a real-life “Ministry of Truth,” this conversation reveals how free speech came under attack like never before. If our First Amendment can be silenced in the name of “public health,” what freedoms are safe? This is a warning every American needs to hear.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Senator Eric Schmitt HERE

Is THIS why NASA hasn’t returned to the Moon?play icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

Is THIS why NASA hasn’t returned to the Moon?

The bureaucracy at NASA is so bad that it’s keeping the United States from reaching its potential in space, former nominee for NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman tells Glenn Beck. NASA is even behind when it comes to its greatest accomplishment in the past few decades, the International Space Station, Isaacman warns. Is this the real reason we haven’t returned to the moon yet?

Watch this full conversation HERE

25 YEARS of Deep State operations REVEALEDplay icon
TV

25 YEARS of Deep State operations REVEALED

Glenn Beck breaks out the mega-chalkboard to lay out the most in-depth timeline of Deep State operations we’ve ever had. It’s 25 years’ worth of unelected bureaucrats upending the world piece by piece with YOUR tax dollars…

Watch the full chalkboard HERE

How Wikileaks EXPOSED Hillary Clinton’s scheme against American heroesplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

How Wikileaks EXPOSED Hillary Clinton’s scheme against American heroes

During the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton tried to imprison a group of 4 American veterans by any means necessary, all to help guarantee Iraq elected the president the Obama administration wanted. And we only know this because of Wikileaks. Investigative journalist Gina Keating joins Glenn Beck to tell this insane story.

Watch this full podcast HERE

'You're Going to See Indictments': Russiagate Walls Closing In | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 265play icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

'You're Going to See Indictments': Russiagate Walls Closing In | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 265

The walls are closing in for the perpetrators of Russiagate as the Trump administration continues to release documents, and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) tells Glenn Beck that “you’re going to see indictments.” As the former attorney general of Missouri, Schmitt took the Left’s tyrannical actions to court, which he details in his new book, “The Last Line of Defense.” Now in Congress, he’s continuing the fight to bring the deep state to justice. Sen. Schmitt tells Glenn why people like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Comey, and George Soros should beware. Plus, he gives an inside look at Dr. Fauci’s gain-of-function congressional hearing and Missouri v. Biden, the case he won against the deep state’s attempts to use social media companies to censor Americans. Schmitt also gives his take on whether President Trump can crack down on crime in cities like Chicago.