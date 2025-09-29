The Failed 'Assassination' of Katie Hopkins | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 267

This conversation may get British comedian and political commentator Katie Hopkins arrested when she returns home. She doesn’t care. In a podcast episode that’s both hilariously irreverent and deeply vulnerable, Katie chronicles her extraordinary life — from surviving a terrorist plot to behead her to sending a photo of her butt to Australia’s deputy prime minister after her deportation for criticizing COVID lockdowns. Her exposés on the treatment of white farmers in South Africa led to her detention and her comedy nearly landed her in jail, but Katie remains unbowed, insisting that in an “age of madness,” we need those who are “unafraid.” For the first time, Katie reveals her response to threats of arrest for the “crime of telling jokes online,” stating, “If I’m arrested, I choose it.” She dives into her experience at the Unite the Kingdom rally, shedding light on the growing unrest in Britain, including what she describes as an Islamic “takeover” of the nation and the chilling reality of Pakistani “r*pe gangs.” Katie also gives her opinion on Tommy Robinson, praises Marco Rubio for “growing a significant pair,” and shares her admiration for the U.S. Second Amendment, including her desire to become a “buckle bunny” for a U.S. sheriff. The podcast takes a serious turn in the discussion of the U.K.’s response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the survival of the monarchy, and Katie’s perseverance when faced with the threat of losing her children and the award-winning musical that threatened her life. “I have sparkles on,” she says, gesturing to her glittering red pantsuit. “All is well.”
GLENN: I want to talk to you about what I believe is coming, in our society, what you need to prepare for.
Hopefully, I'm wrong. Generally speaking, you know, gross exaggeration here.
But I'm right on a lot of these things.
I'm just really bad at timing.
You know, I talked to you three, four years ago, that I thought the week. The year that we ended up doing, you know, BLM. I thought that was the year that assassinations were going to come. And we're here now. And I don't -- I pray that this is wrong. But we're not done. And I want to talk to you about that, in a second. But I also want to talk to you a little about putting the killer to death.
There are people that are really very excited about putting this killer to death. A public execution. In front of the White House.
Televised for the whole world to see. A sign that the right is no longer just messing around.
Okay. That's a really bad idea.
First of all, that's not justice.
If anyone deserves the death penalty, it would be someone like this.
Took an innocent man away from his wife and kids forever.
It is the state law that matters. And the state of Utah has the death penalty, and they use it.
But should we be crying for the death penalty?
I mean, is that an eye for an eye. Would that be a victory?
So yesterday, I saw a second version of what justice looks like.
But it's not -- what I just said about executing people. Maybe that's -- maybe that's some kind of justice.
But it's all justice, no mercy.
Yesterday, I saw justice mainly mercy. From Erica Kirk. And I want to play this. This is what she said. Cut one.
ERIKA: My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.
(applauding)
That young man. That young man, on the cross, our savior said, "Father forgive them, for they not know what they do." That man, that young man, I forgive him.
(applauding)
I forgive him, because it was what Christ did. And it's what Charlie would do.
The answer to hate is not hate, the answer we know from the gospel is love, and always love! Love for our enemies. And love for those who persecute us.
GLENN: What an amazing, an absolute amazing example of being Christ-like.
So let me take this a step further. The man who killed Charlie deserves death. I mean, I think we all have the right to hate him.
Especially the wife that will never see her husband again. But that's not victory. And that's not what we're supposed to do.
It's natural for us to want revenge.
And that's what he wanted. He wanted revenge. He wanted to stop the man who he believed was spreading hate. Except, he didn't. This always works in the opposite way. Always!
But Erika just showed us what true vengeance, if you will, looks like.
Because she knows who the real enemy is. The real enemy doesn't care about the killer, at all. At all. The real enemy used that kid and is done with him, okay?
If he would die right now, it wouldn't matter. Maybe the real enemy would rejoice.
But it doesn't matter. Just another old soul lost forever!
Another member of God's family ripped away from him.
And all those who follow God, well, they're too busy cheering on his death to realize what just happened.
So I want to be very, very careful here. Because I'm going to make the point for the death penalty in this case, as well.
Paul, the apostle put it really plainly. He said, for we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness in this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Want to take real revenge? Deny evil what it wants. Do good instead. The -- the real enemy shrieked in pain when she said that. That's not what the real enemy wants. It wants hatred. He needs hatred.
That you make them shriek, when you pray for the redemption of everyone. And everybody is now seeing how Christians are reacting to Charlie's death, even as the killer -- we haven't burned cities down. We're not screaming in the streets. We are denying what evil wants.
But forgiveness -- forgiveness is different, isn't it? Isn't forgiveness different than justice?
Forgiveness is absolutely required of Christians. But justice is mercy. Those are the scales. Justice and mercy.
Justice is about order, accountability, and the consequence of choices. But if you just go for justice, that hardens into deep and profound cruelty. It leaves strict law without compassion, leaves no room for growth. No room for redemption.
The human condition of weakness. It punishes, but it never heals. A world with all justice and no mercy, is just a cold tribunal. Where even the small mistakes are crushed under the weight of total imperfect law.
But justice must be satisfied. One of the problems we're having right now is justice is never paid by anybody.
They get away with anything.
And we are crying out for justice! Which makes it harder because sometimes, mercy is confused with no justice!
Mercy, by itself is compassion.
It is forgiveness.
It is second chances.
But mercy without justice, loses its meaning, entirely.
It just becomes indulgence.
There are no boundaries. No consequences. No standards of right and wrong anymore.
None of it!
It devolves into the society that we have right now! And wrongdoing just remains unchecked.
Victims are forgotten. Society erodes, and there is no accountability, whatsoever.
So which one do you want? Which one do you want?
Justice protects the innocent. But mercy redeems the guilty.
Order and love! I want both!
God's law demands justice.
Yet, his character demands mercy.
You know, I think Utah has the firing squad. And if they go for death penalty, I would hope that everybody on that firing squad is weeping.
That they are providing justice, that must be served, but they are doing it with a soft and gentle heart, and mercy.
If you're struggling with this message, I get it.
I don't blame you. Hate is really natural. And it's justified at times, it really is. But it also weighs us down. That's why we're supposed to look to Christ.
That's why we're supposed to look to God. You know, Jesus has nails in his body. Can you imagine what that was like?
Imagine what that was like for him to even breathe, let alone talk. And the reason why usually those who were crucified, they had to break their legs, was because they could use their legs to pull themselves up, because hanging in that position, as you would sag more and more, it's not only ripping the nails. But it's also causing your lungs to collapse.
You cannot breathe. So imagine, nails in your feet. And you are pushing yourself up, to be able to breathe, and to forgive someone! To say out loud, Father, forgive them! Wow. Wow.
And he had every right to come back from the dead, and go, all right!
You want to play that way? Well, let me show you what I can do, but he didn't. Instead, he came back and told his followers, many who abandoned him, to go into the world and try to save those who put holes in his hands. And his feet.
And they knew that they would die. They knew that they would die. But Christ knew that no matter how evil men can become. That's not the real enemy.
The real enemy needs hatred because with hatred we can lose our first citizenship.
We lose the kingdom of God.
And that's all he wants.
That's all the real enemy wants.
Hatred to separate us from our father, and separate all mankind.
Because he's mad at dad. I happen to believe that justice needs to be served. I believe that we are in such chaos, because justice hasn't been served in quite some time. The laws of Utah are for murder like this, it is the death penalty.
And that is the law. I don't want the laws changed to make a point.
I don't want him having the exception, and not paying a price for the -- I believe the death penalty, is the right went.
Because I believe that there has to be -- I mean, that has to be punished.
It has to be punished. Especially when it is so egregious.
But it must be done with mercy! Love them, forgive them.
Give justice. But pray that they go back home.
GLENN: Megyn Kelly, welcome to the program.
MEGYN: It's great to be here. How are you doing, Glenn?
GLENN: I'm good. How did you do it last night? Because I have to do it in a couple of weeks. And I don't have the patience. I don't have the patience.
MEGYN: I know. I'm excited that you're going. No, it's a very interesting experience. I did not know what to expect.
I had never done this with Charlie or otherwise. I mean, I had been destined to do it together at Virginia Tech. And, you know, frankly, I wasn't sure whether Turning Point would continue forward with the tour or not obviously given what happened. And when they said, "We're doing it," of course, I said, "I'll be there."
And so I didn't know what to expect, especially without Charlie. When I agreed to do it originally, I thought Charlie was going to be there.
GLENN: That's the way I was.
MEGYN: Glenn Youngkin was there. Kind of opened up, and was perfectly on message. Just like a message of faith. That guy has got such a great future ahead of him.
In any event, I went out there, and the questions were so diverse. I mean, one guy asked me which Star Wars trilogy was the best. The first three or the Revenge of the Sith? Another person asked me: Would you rather be a human with a pineapple brain or a pineapple with a human brain?
GLENN: Jeez.
MEGYN: And then we started to get into politics and Trump. And we had a couple of adversarial questions, which were fun. And, but for the most part, I'm sure it's because it's so close to Charlie's death, it was people who loved him. Students who wanted to hear more of his kind of messaging. And students who wanted to be reassured about their own future, the future of the Turning Point movement. And, of course, how to handle far leftism, all over their college campus.
GLENN: So do you think -- do you think this is kind of a setup?
I mean, I think, you know, ten days after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, that was the left on their best behavior. And it wasn't good behavior.
But it was better than what I think is now happening. And what is coming.
And, you know, I've been talking about what's happening in South Korea. And it looks like something we should really pay attention to.
Because it looks like the -- it looks like the playbook they're going for. Caused so much chaos. That the government has to respond.
And when you're causing the chaos, keep saying, they're authoritarians. They're fascists. They're going to lock everything down. And when there's no choice to lock it down, then they say, see, and then the whole thing is on fire.
Where do we go from here? What's changed?
What is going back to normal? What is normal now, when it comes to this kind of stuff?
MEGYN: I mean, I want to preface my remarks by saying, like you, I imagine, I'm in sort of a weird place mentally still.
GLENN: Yeah, me too.
MEGYN: After the Charlie assassination.
And I think the kids call it based, others might call it radicalized. But I just have a pretty clear and strong view of what our side needs to do next. I'm not sure about the left. And I'm not even sure I care to spend much time thinking about them.
GLENN: Yeah.
MEGYN: I really feel more strongly than ever. That I don't care what they call us. We need to make them suffer.
Not -- not physically.
But with lawfare, and even with some censorship.
In order to get things back to normal.
GLENN: What's the line on that?
What's the line on that?
MEGYN: So we do need people to actually have committed crimes.
I was not a fan of the President Trump tweet at Pam Bondi. Or whether that was a DM or whatever.
If Pam Bondi doesn't find actual crimes, she should not indict anybody. But if she finds crimes, our days of looking the other way are done. Our days of being benevolent. Of being, oh. We're not going to indict Hillary Clinton.
No. No. No, no.
GLENN: I agree. Yeah.
MEGYN: And I think I'm in a minority. But I'm totally in favor of what Brendan Carr did last week. 100 percent in favor.
GLENN: So I did too.
And I felt like -- I am too.
MEGYN: Good. Good.
Glenn, they have to feel our pain. Why, whenever we're in control, do we take the high ground, only to get beaten to a pulp again, when they're back in control.
And we continue to say, oh, these are our principles.
In order to make clear to everyone who holds them. And they use it against us.
No!
You know what, now that we've had a whole week of these leftists saying the things we say about censorship and big government and free speech. And a week now, we have them on record, and they learned! So when they use it against us. The next time they're in power, we've got the receipts.
GLENN: I'm just not going to change my principles.
But I am not going to play by the rules, that they're not playing by. You know, you're not going to not play by the rules. And then say, you have to play by the rules.
Screw you. Screw you.
I'm going to play by the rules. But I will use every rule we have, to shut your nonsense down.
MEGYN: Amen. I couldn't agree more.
It's about tactics. You and I haven't moved at all on our principles. We hate lawfare. We hate government censorship.
We don't believe hate speech is problematic. It's kind of why the First Amendment was invented.
GLENN: Yes.
MEGYN: However, it's the left that stripped us from those principles, not us. And now, the question is: How do we wrestle the country back to states, back to the old states, prior to the left losing its mind?
And I'm just really firmly of the belief, they must be brought to heal. Again, not with physical violence.
But with the same tactics. In terms of policy. And approaching governing, that they use against us.
I can see that very clearly as the only way forward.
GLENN: I just can't take -- they did everything they could, to destroy me.
They did everything they could to destroy you.
It's a long line of all of us, that they have done.
And then they get a little boo-boo on their knee for five days, and then all of a sudden, you know, Hitler is in office.
I mean, I mean, oh, wow.
You had to sit at home, making your $30 million for five days. Oh, that sucks.
MEGYN: Oh, Jimmy kept a picture in his right (inaudible) not under the -- he couldn't take it. And those tears out on that stage were for him. What a joke, that crying, whiney baby. He had celebrated everyone on the right's cancellation.
He danced on our professional graves, and he has the nerve to want us to feel sorry for him, because he had a five-day paid vacation? We don't!
GLENN: Yeah. Where is he with Roseanne? Where was he on Roseanne?
Nowhere. Absolutely nowhere, and they took her show away. They destroyed her.
GLENN: Okay. Glenn, destroyed Roseanne.
And over -- and people defended Jimmy by saying, he's a comedian. So is Roseanne!
No one has defended her. None. But let me take my situation, because it happens to be apt here.
When I got cancelled at NBC for literally asking a question about blackface Halloween costume. Why I grew up in the '70s and '80s. You can wear those, like you were on Diana Ross or Michael Jordan. And not to cancel. But clearly, in the 2000s, and that was my question. I got cancelled. Did Jimmy Kimmel at the time come out and say, you know what, this is BS. I have to admit, I wore blackface. Many times. Jimmy did, not -- not me. But I wore it repeatedly at Karl Malone's. I wore it at Oprah in a fat suit, starving facts. When I was with Karl Malone, I even spoke in ebonics, mocking black people. So this is wrong what you're doing to her, NBC.
I don't -- I don't support this. He didn't say a word! He let me twist in the woman. He -- like, why should any of us feel sorry for him?
He totally threw the cancellation of anybody whose politics he doesn't share. So I'm thrilled he felt some pain last week.
His show, it's insulated now because of the controversy. But it will go back to its mid-week ratings, and then ABC will almost certainly cancel it. But now they've got a little distance between today and that day.
GLENN: Let me talk about your tour.
Because you -- you invited me to come out on your tour on Saturday, October 25th at the Dicky's Arena in Fort Worth. What are you doing on your tour?
MEGYN: Uh-huh. So I went on Tucker Carlson's tour as a guest last fall. I loved it.
GLENN: Yeah. Me too.
MEGYN: I had never done that before. It was so fun, Glenn.
GLENN: Yeah.
MEGYN: I thought, I should do this. I don't get help enough. And I was so energized like seeing our viewers and our fans and our listeners out there. It was just good for the soul. So that's what made me do it, and it's just a -- not huge. I was like, I don't have the energy. And I am a mom. That's too much. Whereas, ten, I could do.
So we picked some of our top cities. And got some of our top people like you. And we will go out. And we will basically tape an episode. But we will put a bunch of liberals around. And make it, I hope super fun, intellectually stimulating. You know, rowdy and just a good time to come out and have a moment of levity and celebration.
GLENN: Yeah. I will tell you, this is what I enjoyed about the Tucker tour. And I think it will be even more so with yours. It just felt good to be in a group of a lot of people.
Where you could relax and you could just be yourself. And, you know, just -- just enjoy company of other people that, you know, think like you do, without all of the hatred and everything else.
Just enjoy yourselves.
MEGYN: Oh, so true, Glenn. It reminds me in 2012, I was at the Republican National Convention. And I was a straight news person at the time. I wasn't wearing my politics on my sleeves. But Ann Coulter walked into one of the back rooms where the Fox people were all getting ready. And I said, how are you doing, Ann? And she said, I'm great. I'm in a sea of Republicans.
(laughter)
I totally got it, and get it even more so today. Yeah. Thanks.
GLENN: Yeah. Megyn, what was your takeaway from the weekend?
We were both there, in Phoenix. What is the lasting, is it lasting, what is the lasting thing you take away from all of this?
MEGYN: If there's two words that I remember from that day, that will stay with me there, Charlie's army. That phrase really grabbed me.
And I do think that's what's been unleashed. These kids on these college campuses. The applications are up to, I think, Andrew Kolvet said 122,000 now. 122,000 Turning Point chapters. There were 2,000 the way Charlie died. Two.
GLENN: That's crazy.
I didn't know that. That's crazy!
MEGYN: Yes. Yes.
There were I think 900 college campuses and I think 1100 high schools, and now we're up to 122,000. It's crazy how many young people feel motivated to say, these are my values. And I'm no longer going to hide them, or apologize for them.
That's a sea change. You know, I just think Charlie's army will be a laughing legacy of Charlie Kirk sitting at Turning Point to outlive him.
GLENN: Oh.
MEGYN: I just never thought it would happen this soon, but he would be so proud.
And I also think, you know, like Frank Turek, who spoke at the funeral. Yes, he came on last week, last Friday. And he's a man of faith.
And he argued -- very effectively. And was one of Charlie's mentors on it, a Christian doctrine.
And he said, if he went to Charlie and said, Charlie, you're going to have to make a sacrifice.
It's going to be incredibly painful for Erika and your children and your friends and family. But you are going to inspire a whole generation of new evangelicals, of new people of faith, of new Republican voters, of new and outspoken conservatives on campus.
Your work had been achieved at age 31. He said, Charlie would have said, sign me up.
And I believe that, Glenn.
GLENN: I do too. I do too.
How do we get tickets to your tour?
MEGYN: Just go to MegynKelly.com. Megyn with a Y. M-E-G-Y-N. Linda did not know how to spell.
GLENN: Megyn, I look at you, and everybody that does what you do, in a different way, since Charlie's death. I kind of look at you as a firefighter. You're putting your boots on, and you're running into the burning building and not away from it, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for you. So God be with you. Stay safe.
MEGYN: I've got, my friend, much love.
GLENN: You bet.
GLENN: I couldn't let the week pass without talking to Ryan Mauro. He's the capital research center, investigative researcher. Counterterrorism expert. He is the guy that really -- the DOJ is preparing probes into Soros and the Open Society and everything else because of what Ryan did and exposed on this program. What was it?
Last week, two weeks ago, when was that, Ryan?
RYAN: I think it was about a week ago, just a lot has happened.
GLENN: Yeah. I know. It has.
And now, first of all, explain what you exposed, and then what the DOJ is doing.
RYAN: Sure. So when I was doing my regular investigations into the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic groups, the question was always coming up of funding. So I had this amazing realization was that nobody had gone through all of George Soros' grants from his Open Society Foundations to all of these different groups, just in drips and drabs. No one had actually systematically gone through it all.
So it took me many months, but I did that, and the grand total, based on the known records was over $80 million since 2016, going to domestic terrorists info groups in the US.
And pro-terrorism groups in the US. And around the world. Including many, that very obviously is tied to foreign terrorist groups. Both communist and Islamist.
And so we put together this report. I released it with you, on Charlie Kirk's program.
Exactly one week after his martyrdom.
And I know that you and your team, everybody did what they could, to get to President Trump. I was using my own context. A few good things. But you never know. And it just gets reported yesterday by the New York Times, that fighting this report that we released, the Justice Department, from the deputy AD actually put out orders in attorneys in, I think, six states to prepare probes into Soros and the Open Society Foundation, and I hope the grantee and not just all the way at the top. And there's a whole bunch of other things that could be done beyond what's being talked about and argued about right now. As -- that are being talked about.
And I hope soon are.
Because there are more effective things that could be done.
GLENN: Like what?
RYAN: I think like the tax exempt status. The majority of the report is showing how there's a spot in the IRS tax code, saying that a tax exempt nonprofit cannot meet criminal activity. They can't sponsor. They can't participate in it.
You can use the word "encourage" at one point.
And so that to me, seems the local starting point. And the most radical group, including one, truth out. Actually wrote in the article, about our research that we -- we did, on the anti-Israel network.
GLENN: Yep.
RYAN: And they were freaking out. They were saying, this would be -- doing this type of thing would result in, I believe they called it a quick death.
For most groups. And the ones that remained. They said, would suffer from mass chaos.
So they said, that's the option that's going to hurt them the most.
Can then there's a bunch of other things that I could also propose.
GLENN: This is why when Trump and Elon Musk went after USAID, they freaked out.
Because that was the source of a lot of funding, going to these NGOs.
And they couldn't have those cut off.
When you go after somebody like Soros and the open society, where his fingers are in almost every pie. It's right.
It will cause chaos.
But they're not going to go away quietly.
They're just not going to take it.
What do you think -- what's the other side of this?
RYAN: I think they're going to at the very least, try to turn it into a political victory, and then get more aggressive as they start losing.
But I think they still don't get it. I think that they're nervous. But they're not panicking like they should, because they're so arrogant. Because when you go to their website, they say the grants that are on their website, which is the basis of this report, those are the ones that are uncomfortable sharing.
They said, releasing this information could damage the operations themselves. They're not going to put it there.
So this horrific sub is what they're comfortable telling the world. And then feeling like, they can get away with it.
The statement they put out, was basically just, no. We're not doing that. Just the single fact. Nothing.
They're trying to take our free speech away. Everybody is just guaranteed tax-exempt status no matter what you do.
GLENN: Right.
RYAN: No, that's a privilege. That's why that exists. Yeah. It's going to get ugly.
GLENN: So the Open Society Foundation. Let me take three organizations. And you tell me, how are they connected to terror?
The Sunrise Movement.
RYAN: Ah, so they're supposedly about climate change. Actually, they're very fearful for the Chinese Communist Party. And they say they're non-violent, but they don't condemn violence fully. And that's why they promote things like the Antifa anarchists and telling people to donate to them.
GLENN: The movement for black lives. This is not Black Lives Matter, Inc. Is it? Or is it?
RYAN: It's not. It's part of the movement. But they're the movement deep within it. So this would be a powerhouse within them.
They -- they endorsed the October 7th attacks.
And then they and a bunch of other Soros-like groups said, you know, you think it's just about how to talk to people. Put something like that together. No, there's instructions.
And it's like different criminal activity.
And stuff that would qualify as domestic terrorism.
GLENN: How would you -- because George Soros has to have some of the best attorneys in the world.
How are you going to get it to him, or does it matter that it goes to him?
RYAN: The network is so big, you can do a lot of good without it getting to him.
At the very least, ripping away the tax-exempt status. That would just cripple his network.
That would be very -- a very bad situation for him.
There's other things you can do, like designating foreign entities as individual, as transnational criminal organizations, or for absolvement in terrorism and other things. And then trying to stitch it together.
Because that would sever the link between the US and the international network. And then that gives you a basis for launching the investigation, against those that are in the United States. And have those tied.
Because that's evidence of criminal activity.
So there's a whole range of things that could be done
GLENN: Any idea how long you think this will take the Justice Department before they're actually ready to press charges or do whatever it is, they're going to do?
RYAN: I don't know.
Personally, it's very urgent. And Trump is definitely demanding immediate action, and he's not the most patient man in the world. I imagine that you'll hear things moving.
I think if it's fully grasped, what could be done through the Treasury Department and the IRS with the tax exempt situation. If they were to have a meeting with Open Society, with the research center, and myself, it would not be hard for us to deliver the damning evidence that they need against organization after organization after organization, and just one day, you start hearing about dozens of groups, and then dozens more groups, having their statuses removed. And politically, it would be a hell storm. I mean, it would be quite the fight.
But it would be well worth it, and one that I believe we would win.
JOHN: Tell me what you know, if anything, about the John Brown Society.
RYAN: The John Brown Gun Club. Yeah. So they are Antifa. They would call themselves anti-fascists. You know, they still put Antifa in their name.
But they have material that is in favor of the popular front of the liberation of Palestine on their website. They're basically a militia. They deny it.
I try to stop saying far left and far right in regards to these organizations. Because they're very pro-gun.
There is some truth, to like the idea that a complete circle. Where you go really far to one side. You end up on the other side of the spectrum.
Because they're very pro-gun. Militia-like. And PSLP, the group that they are quite fond of. Participated in the October 11th attack.
That's a little bit of a concern. Most of the infrastructure, even if they're pro-Hamas. Is actually more loyal to PSLP, the Marxist-Leninist terrorist group, that although, it talks about even October 7th, was a joint Communist Islamist terrorist attack. Just, everyone just thinks of Hamas and kind of leaves it there.
GLENN: Gosh, you remember when I said that Islamists and Communists would work together, and everybody said that was nuts.
And I'm like, of course they would.
They want to destroy us and the Western world first. They'll absolutely work together, until they've accomplished that.
Then it will get ugly.
JOHN: They basically merged now.
Like, you were right about that then. And it became increasingly true, and now it's one machine where you hit a button. And they all work together.
And so you have the anarchists there. You have all sorts of extremists there.
That's I didn't personally call it a seditionist movement. And sometimes the global seditionist movement, because there are foreign governments involved in this. Because even the white supremacists, people that would be called far right, when you tackle a problem like I do, and you're in that, 24/7, it's almost like a single entity. It's all of us who mean well and want a civil society to function well, even if we disagree on everything, it's all on one side. And then it's all these other guys who want to basically burn everything down. And spread poison everywhere.
They're on the other side.
GLENN: Ryan, thank you so much for everything you do.
I couldn't let week go by, without saying, congratulations. And thank you. As someone who watched -- you bet. As somebody who watched George Soros, forever, forever, and ever. And been saying, why aren't we looking into any of this? Finally, you did.
And now the government is -- is taking heat. And maybe we'll see some justice here. So thank you.
