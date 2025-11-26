Rep. Chip Roy EXPOSES How Radical Islamic Cells are Spreading Across America

Texas officials are warning that foreign ideological networks, including CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates, and Sharia-aligned organizations, have already embedded themselves inside the state through political activism, funding pipelines, mosque expansion, Sharia courts, and aggressive community influence. Glenn Beck and Rep. Chip Roy explain why Texas is now the frontline of a coordinated movement that uses nonprofit status, immigration loopholes, campus activism, and foreign funding to undermine U.S. law and cultural stability. As Europe reels from decades of the same mistakes, Texas is declaring these groups a threat and moving to shut them down, but the question remains: Will America act in time to stop the network that’s already operating inside the country?
GLENN: So, Chip, when you saw this come from the governor, you and I have talked about things like this for a long time. This -- this -- we should have done this with CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, a long time ago!
Instead, under -- I believe, it started really under George Bush. But then it just got worse and worse and worse.
We were letting CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood and everyone else, into our Department of Homeland Security. I mean, decades ago.
Tell me a little bit about why it's important. What Texas did.
And then let's follow it up with enforcement of that.
CHIP: Yeah. Well, first of all, you and I have talked about this for a long time, as I think I've talked to you on your show, it was the last substantive conversation I had with Charlie Kirk. Because it was very clear to me. It was clear on to him.
I think it was clear to you.
That our side, for way too long.
Even today. Thebe it's waking up. Have been asleep with the war on the left, that has been in process for decades.
Everybody is walking to London. They're waking up to Paris.
They're seeing now Dearborn. And Minneapolis.
And, oh, my gosh. Mamdani. Wait a minute. There's a problem in Texas too.
Some of us have been saying that for a while, and going back all the way to the Holy Land Foundation. Right? The Holy Land Foundation which was a Dallas/Ft. Worth issue, 25 years ago.
You and I talked about that last time. For listeners to understand how long this has gone back. You have unindicted coconspirators, associated with the Holy Land Foundation that are not tied to CAIR.
You have CAIR celebrating October 7th. You have all sorts of indications. In fact, the story yesterday in the New York Post.
Our friend Amy and her organization, they helped break that story, and having it out in the world. About the extent to which CAIR is tied, and their financial ties to the dispute issues on campuses.
All of the -- the connections that they have got with the radical terrorism, that we have to connect all of those dots.
And now, for the governor. I think, appropriately, you know, they've been targeting. They passed something in the legislature next spring.
We have to be much more aggressive. The governor is right to be aggressive here. This will have increased scrutiny and tools, and now I have to dive into exactly what those tools are, with respect to what it opens up to on the state level.
But the mere statement by the governor that both -- obviously, dealing with the Muslim Brotherhood. But CAIR. That CAIR is, in fact, an organization that we should treat as such is so critically important. Because it's masquerading as some, you know, oh, the councilman. You know, of American Islamic relations are -- it's crazy.
Like it's -- and the idea that they should get tax breaks is insane.
Which is why I introduced legislation to introduce their tax benefits.
That's the bear minimum.
I can tell you, but I can't go too far into it. Lots of really good conversations are occurring with the appropriate official law enforcement entities in Washington, to follow the money.
We've got to follow the money. I believe that there's a criminal organization, that is connecting all of these dots. You and I talked about that before.
It's not just the Islam issue. The Islamification of America, but also the Soros DAs, the open borders, Antifa. Southern Poverty Law Center. And, by the way, SPLC is now putting a target on me, because I'm daring to speak out about this.
It's all connected. It's all connected, Glenn.
GLENN: So what is it the state can do?
I mean, first of all, I think for anybody who doesn't understand, and, Texans, wake up!
If you lose Texas, you lose the West!
As Texas goes, so goes America.
And as America goes. So go the rest of the world.
And, you know, if you're looking at Dearborn. You're looking at, you know, these places in Minnesota.
And you're seeing that.
And you think that's not related to you.
It is worse in Texas. The numbers in Texas are staggering! And what they're -- I mean, just what's happening in the small little town that -- my studios are in.
It's the most diverse ZIP code in America. Las Colinas, Texas.
And I've been ringing this bell for 12 years when I first got there.
I started doing stuff on the Sharia law. The movement to bring Sharia law to Las Colinas, Texas.
And, Chip, I got to send you a copy of this interview I just did. I did it with the imams in the -- the biggest mosque in Las Colinas.
And one of them halfway through just blurted out, yeah, we all agree, hands should be chopped off if you steal. And I just let him go for a while. And it was clear, Sharia law is happening.
And now they have put these Sharia courts into place, to has come things. Because, well, it's their right to has come it as a religion.
No. No. No.
Not when it comes to usurping the Constitution of Texas or the United States of America. And that's happening now in Texas!
So give me. Give the person who is not necessarily paying attention some idea of what is coming and is here already in Texas.
JASON: Well, first of all, you know, you've got an explosive growth of the mosques that are growing in Texas.
We have over 300 and counting. More being planted in Texas, every day, than any other state in the union. You've got the Islamic center down in Houston, which is 150,000 square feet. That has major issues.
You noticed. I saw that imam down in Houston, going, well, you can't take this on the shelf.
They're trying to take over and change what should be done down here with the implementation of Sharia. There are activist Sharia courts in Texas, which the government rightly yesterday said, they're going to shut down, because they're in conflict with Texas law. And notably, what he's doing with the Declaration.
The governor is making very clear, that he connect the dots with the legislation, that the legislature passed.
With that declaration to say, no land and can be acquired with anybody associated with these organizations.
Now, again, I think this is the tip of the spear.
I think -- I don't mean this negatively. It's kind of obvious. Let's go after these guys. But there are myriad organizations that these will go after and shut down.
Let's be clear. I don't even know why we are allowing any foreign nationals to own Texas land.
GLENN: I don't either.
CHIP: Literally, let's just be very aggressive, and very clear.
I don't why massive corporations are owning our land, by the way. Separate issue, but all related. I'm bothered also by boardrooms in New York buying up our ranches and meat packing plants and everything else.
GLENN: Me too.
CHIP: Because, again, it's all related. The red/green alliance, the Marxist Islamic issue is all connected to root out and destroy western civilization. So that is to say, what the governor did is really critically important. It is a step so that we can go stop some of these things in these enclaves like Epic City.
But we need to be much more aggressive. And, again, I introduced legislation as you know to vet people for Sharia law and adherence to Sharia law when we're admitting them to the United States.
But today, I'm filing a bill called The Pause Act, to pause all immigration, until we have sorted our crap out, until we dealt with H-1Bs. Until we got rid of diversity and -- diversity chain migration. So we dealt with the veto, which, by the way, we need to challenge, which is the Supreme Court case thing that says we must educate illegal children. Until we've dealt with birthright citizenship. Until we've cleaned up our mess.
Until we've put in place, standards for not admitting people that are inherent to Sharia Law. Why are we importing more people?
Let's put Americans to work. Let's stop destroying our culture. Let's freeze it in Texas. Let's do exactly what the governor is doing, and more!
STU: Did you see what's happening in Germany?
In Germany, one of their ministers said, there's no longer a problem in Syria. The war is over. It's peaceful. Everyone in Germany who came for refugee status to Germany, you're all going home. Now, they're not going to do it. However, they did strip citizenship from a Serbian immigrant who praised Hamas as heroes. And this same minister came out and said, you know, your citizenship has to be contingent on shared systems of values.
And they're starting, at least to talk about stepping -- stepping up.
I think this is the right thing to do. Have we thought about -- have we thought about if you have refugee status, and your part of the world has now calmed down going, get out. Go home.
CHIP: Absolutely, we should do that. We have been talking about that, and the need to reverse, frankly, the abuse. There's two elements, okay? The reversal of the abuse of asylum, parole, refugee laws that were abused. Right?
You had people coming in, who really weren't in need of refugee status. Or weren't actually qualified for asylum. And they were abusing paroles on a case-by-case basis. So there's that whole mess. Then when you have a legitimate case for asylum or for refugee status, then we should review those. And say, okay. Guess what? They have calmed down. You can go back! Those are very specific provisions and laws.
You know, they're designed for that specific persecution, or very specific situations in war and otherwise. And when that's no longer the case, then you no longer have the reason to have that qualified status in the United States. So we should address that.
But let's remember, Glenn, I think it's so important, that we have to understand. Like, we're talking about the Muslim Brotherhood. I don't have it right in front of me. But I read that the proclamation by the governor. He was pointing out, that, you know, when that organization was founded like 100 years ago, or something.
Early last century. That it was founded. It was very specific about jihad. And very specific about jihad being an obligation.
Right.
And if that obligation comes from Allah. And that's for everybody adherent to Islam, in the eyes of the Muslim Brotherhood. And so understand what's happening!
And people need to realize that. Because this is -- everybody wants to go and say, well, you know, we can't talk about the First Amendment.
Bull! That is not true. Okay?
First of all, we can talk about it because of the First Amendment. Second of all, we can talk about it, because, yes. You can believe what you want. Right?
Our Constitution. Our Bill of Rights says that. But when you are turning that into a political movement, designed very specifically. To undermine our country.
And you undermine the rule of law. Then, no.
You do not have a right to do that. You certainly don't have a right to be admitted into our country.
And we need to recognize that and address it, or we're going to lose. And then we're going to be like Germany. And we're going to be like London or we're going to be like Paris. And we will be looking around going, what do we do now?
Right? We have 10 percent of the population, and growing. And, you know, 1500 seats in elected officials throughout the United Kingdom.
You've got 85 jurisdictions in Scotland, where they can choose Sharia law instead of -- as an alternative to Scottish law. We can't get to that point.
We have to stop this right now.