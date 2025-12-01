How Your Food is ENGINEERED to Be Addictive as it Makes America Sick

America’s food, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and insurance systems have fused into a single profit-driven machine that engineers addiction, manipulates policy, and prioritizes corporate gain over public health. Jillian Michaels exposes how Big Agriculture, Big Food, and Big Pharma have captured once-well-intentioned laws, weaponized food science, and engineered ultra-processed products designed to hook consumers and keep them sick. From “bliss point” chemistry to chemicals hidden behind innocent labels, this eye-opening conversation uncovers how the health of an entire nation was sacrificed for profit and why the system is now too coordinated to ignore.
