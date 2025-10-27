Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) has stepped out of her infamous "Darth Vader" role from "The Biggest Loser" and joins Glenn to dismantle the smearing of RFK Jr., fire back at those calling Charlie Kirk a bigot, and confess that she is “terrified” of what the modern Left has become — while noting how "the Right is looking a heck of a lot more diverse these days." From the glowing horrors of Fruit Loops and GMOs to the “catastrophic quartet of Big Food, Big Ag, Big Pharma, and Big Insurance” re-engineering our food to overcome the effects of drugs like Ozempic, the pair wonder if it’s time for a 12-step program for food addiction. Jillian delivers wake-up calls on the transgender movement and the “psyop” of body positivity, before reflecting on training "The Biggest Loser" contestants and the vital role of personal responsibility and escaping victimhood. She describes the vaccine debate as a “red herring,” and Glenn breaks down his stance on gay marriage, MAHA, and what the liberals of his generation got right.
Jillian Michaels Exposes the REAL Biggest Losers | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 271
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Hello, America. Well, the time is finally here that I can talk to you about the Torch and what it is and when it begins, and what it all means.
So the day is finally here where I can talk to you about all of this. And my next phase of my career. So if you don't mind, just give me a few minutes to speak on from a personal and professional note.
When I began TheBlaze, years and years and ago.
The world looked extraordinarily different, than it did.
The left owned all the airwaves. The networks. The studios. The universities.
You know, if you didn't seat world their way, you just weren't welcomed in it.
And you weren't going anywhere.
At the time, when I was dominating those airwaves. The left told me, you want to say those -- you just go on the internet and do a podcast.
At a time when a podcast didn't mean anything. It was a joke if you were a podcaster at the time.
At the time, nobody had really figured out the -- the podcast.
Nobody had even considered live subscription networks.
With real talent, that could not just be heard and survive, but could dominate and thrive.
So when I left Fox, I never forget, Roger ails, he told me, he said, the internet is a fad.
I said, I don't think that it is. And the left had thought that they had won. That I had been banished into the wilderness into something called podcasting. On my last show, I said to the left that you will pine for the days when I was only on for one hour every day on Fox news.
But as usual, they lacked vision and they didn't see what I saw. And what I saw was freedom.
Entire networks and generations of new voices, that would finally be set fee with. That would not have to climb that impossible ladder that I had to climb!
Out of that wilderness came TheBlaze.
And through these doors, walked the next generation of truth-tellers.
And they're still walking through these doors.
Let me just name a few. And I will leave a lot of people out, and I apologize. But buck Sexton, Lawrence Jones, now at Fox, Allie Beth Stucky, who is the Wall Street Journal today, as being The leading women's voice for the conservative movement.
Dana Loesch. Will Cane. The first time that Matt Walsh of appeared on television, it was with me, on what was then called GBTV. And my own personal fave, whose career got a start from a nobody to now the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. No one had ever built a live subscription-based network of independent thinkers. It hadn't been done. It hadn't even been dreamed of. No one had ever streamed across radio and television. And online, simultaneously, and -- and based it on online.
And to do it, we had to invent new things! I mean, the infrastructure didn't exist. We had to partner at the time with Major League Baseball to be able to do it. Because no one else, but Major League Baseball had even thought of it.
Today, if you look around, at the landscape, things have dramatically changed. Megyn Kelly. Tucker Carlson. Ben Shapiro.
The biggest names in news. All online. All independent.
And it's because of you, seeing the future and going, I -- I think that might change the media. And together, we brought the networks to their knees.
It's funny, because now it's becoming full circle. You know, one of them that they drove out, Bari Weiss is now being welcomed back as a conquering hero, newsroom savior at CBS News. It's crazy.
But for me, my part of this mission is complete. I wanted to start TheBlaze. I wanted to create this ecosystem.
And we did. Media now has really capable voices, minds, and hands, to do things.
And the Blaze is at -- hitting new heights, every single month.
And I can now turn what I want to do, which is my next disruption and my next creative venture.
Because as a nation, we are -- we are now suffering from a lack of true education, true individual empowerment, and true nongovernmental rescue. So let me start with education.
In January, I am launching the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American history. It is a privately funded trust, that will continue to do in accelerated fashion what I began almost 20 years ago. For nearly two decades, I have been collecting the physical evidence of America's soul, the -- the documents. The letters. The artifacts that tell the true story of who we are.
And it's amazing to me, after 20 years, how big this thing has gotten. And how few people even in my own audience really know what it is. Because we haven't really unveiled it, except in glimpses here and there. But with the help of David Barton and Wall Builders, that library has now become the third largest private collection of founding documents in the world.
It is surpassed only by the Library of Congress and the National Archives. It houses and also preserves the largest collection of pilgrim and Jamestown documents and items in the world.
The entire collection now contains well over a million documents and items of evidence, of the greatness of the American experiment, as well as our scars and our mistakes.
But it is definitive proof of our beginnings. This library is proof that America was founded on Judeo Christian values. It is proof that our mission was not slavery, but freedom for all mankind.
It is proof that while we have committed terrible wrongs, we have also accomplished miraculous things. It is proof that our story began, not in Jamestown, but in Plymouth, Mass. It is proof that when science divorces itself from moral truth, darkness follows, and usually profound darkness. From the race hygiene laws, born here in America.
That inspired the Nuremberg laws in Nazi Germany. To the American eugenics society that lit the path for Mengele's horrors.
History repeats itself.
If it doesn't, it at least rhymes, again and again and again.
And once again, we are fighting the same ancient evil. The culture of death.
But it library is proof that man can rule himself. That Tesla was the genius, not Edison. That some Native American tribes were glorious and peaceful. While others were bloodthirsty and slave owners. No different than the English that came to Jamestown.
Over the last three years, my team has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds and thousands of man-hours, digitizing this unparalleled archive.
And in the last year-plus. I have been working on building something the world has never seen before.
What was once contained and still physically is, in a tornado-proof vault, and then another, they call it a mountain here.
But I call it a Texas hillside. And a third location. A granite valuate in the Rocky Mountains.
All of this history is now also contained in a digital vault.
So these facts and artifacts will never ever be lost. Unless you want to shut down the entire internet.
But more than just preservation. Which was my first goal.
We have now created the first independent, proprietary, AI-driven American historical library.
And it is as you will see, next year, complete with its own librarian.
We call him George.
George is built from the writings of George Washington himself. The writings of the Founders. The thousands of sermons that they heard from their church pulpits. The books that they -- they read. And the principles they lived by.
He could find any artifact, any document, any speech, and delivered it to you as evidence, that what you were taught in school, was either misguided, out of ignorance.
A half-truth. Or most likely an out-and-out lie.
He will also be able to teach the Constitution.
He will teach the Federalist papers. The civics.
American history in a way that no one has -- has even thought of.
No one has ever generated. And it can generate it all without hallucination, as it is all contained within a secure, isolated server, where every document is memorized verbatim.
That is different.
It means, that that approaches half of all of the digital data humanity produced in the entire 1990s, combined.
This is not ChatGPT. This is not Wikipedia. This is verified, factual, memorized, first source truth.
Powered now by proprietary technology. And the grates private collection of American history ever assembled. And this is only part of what I'm announcing today.
So this enormous library featuring our librarian George, that will be able to teach you and your family in ways, you cannot imagine. But will be able to soon!
And on separate servers, we have digitized over 30 years of my life's work. Every book. Every radio show. Every episode. Every special.
Every speech. Every bit of research.
Sourced and documented research, with historic verification, and that, too, will be ready to teach you anything you might need from the rise of the caliphate to the structure of our government. From economic truth, to the funding networks of the left, from George Soros to Arabella Advisers.
We're working with two new sets of researchers that have come into the fold for what I'm launching for the torch, next January.
You will be very excited. These two researchers.
You know who they are. Their teams. And we are putting some stuff together, that will first be turned over to the FBI.
And then made into a special for you.
But all of this will be on demand.
All verified. And all powered by the torch.
Which is going to be a new tool. A new app, that will be found at GlennBeck.com.
It's going to be released on January 5th.
I would ask that you would sign up for my free email newsletter at GlennBeck.com. Right now. That way, we can alert you. You can be one of the first to become a founding member, when the app is released.
But this is the next chapter. This is the final chapter of my career. To try to restore curiosity. Try to restore the ability to ask questions about history. And then get honest results back without any bias. Just based on actual documents.
And all of it begins appropriately at the beginning of the 250-year of our nation's founding.
Now, so you know, the show, this show, that you hear. The radio show, will still be heard on radio and on Blaze TV. And Blaze TV is going on. It's going to be announcing some new and very exciting expansion very soon.
But you will find all of the extras at the Torch app at GlennBeck.com. And even this show on the app, is going to have a completely new addition that is -- we're kind of -- we're in beta testing right now. I hope, it's going to be shocking in its -- in its usefulness. But beginning January 5th, rolling out over the next 12 months, you will find new history shows. New deep dive investigations. And most importantly, you will find perspective, honest history, and hope.
And we begin the year with two brand-new podcasts. One of them is America's story. It's a year-long celebration of our 250th birthday.
It is the original story, and it is really, really, really good. In the months ahead, we will also go where others cannot go or will not go digitally or literally.
Next year, Mercury One. The Nazarene Fund. And the American journey experience. Three of my journeys that you have helped build. Are expanding their mission as well.
And beginning in the first quarter of next year, I'm personally going to take you into the heart of Islamic darkness. That's going to be one of the things that we really delve into deeply.
The Islamization of the entire west!
And I will be taking you into the killing fields of Nigeria. Where Christians are being slaughtered by Islamist militants and militias, in the largest Christian slaughter in human history.
We will be there.
And I will take you to the places most people don't know about. Or won't cover.
And I will take you to the cliffs, the world is about to jump off of, without anyone even knowing that that is a live.
A cliff.
And that will be Nigeria, also, the front lines of South Korea, where communism is threatening to swallow another free ally, probably in the next 24 months.
To the places where faith and truth and freedom are under siege.
And we don't need more despair.
We need more action. And we need it to be bold and decisive. And you will be a part of that. We are not going to just take you and show you problems.
We're going to be offering solutions.
You'll be part of a movement, that will rescue and rebuild and redeem.
I've been working on this for a while. And I've been praying all the time. Just tearing myself apart.
And just a couple of weeks ago, I felt somebody was giving me a blessing.
I felt strong for the first time in my life, I know why I was born.
And in that, I realize, I don't have a lot of time to waste.
And -- and I have a lot of work to do. I want -- I would love to help you find your reason, you were born. Because we all have to. The Torch is not just a platform. The Torch is a mission. And it is a mission to illuminate. It is a mission to bring light where there is darkness.
It is a light to guide those in darkness to safety. And this is my next and final step in my career. And it is the culmination of everything that I have done and built from Fox to TheBlaze. From my first item of American history, to now the largest private library in the country.
From radio to TV to books, to now history itself.
This is the moment that I tried to pass the Torch to you. And founding memberships are going to be open soon. And I would love for you to be a partner with us. And I am asking you one last time, to help me build something to change the world for good.
We've done it once before. We've done it actually several times together. But the truth still matters. And the torch of Lady Liberty. The torch of truth must never, ever go out.
So this is the Torch. And it begins in January. January 5th. Sign up for my free email newsletter. You will be given the first opportunity to become a founding member of this very ambitious project, to make history once again by sharing history. In new and game-changing ways. The Torch, at GlennBeck.com. Begins January 5th.
(music)
Let's change the world yet again.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Let me ask you something: You go to work. You're working with somebody. You've worked for 30 years.
And they say to you: You know, if you've ever really seriously considered alternative citizenship, you should really consider it right now.
How do you take that? What is that friend trying to say to you, Stu?
STU: I mean, it could be that I have information about your government, illegal poker games.
GLENN: What the hell is that?
STU: Well, I mean, I -- I was thinking about it, a little bit.
GLENN: Uh-huh. This is what he said to me in the break. We were talking about other things. Okay. We have to talk about this. We have to talk about this.
And, by the way, Glenn, if you've ever really considered alternative citizenship, now is probably the time to do it. I'm like, excuse me? What?
"Ten seconds!"
Wait a minute. What?
STU: Well, my thought process was --
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: -- you know, there was a makers of Relief Factor -- there was a truce of sorts in our country. Where you didn't go after your political enemies.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: With the force of law.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Democrats decided, if you remember recently.
GLENN: I do.
STU: That they were going to break that truce. And just dissolve all the traditions that we had in that area, by trying to throw Donald Trump in prison over and over again.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Now, you may have noted that, you know, we're having a situation where I think this is going to be the norm going forward.
And when the next tell me gets in office.
I'm not saying that you're at the top of the list, to get to a gulag. But you're not at the bottom of it.
GLENN: And you're just going to skate? You're just fine?
STU: Oh, I turn state's evidence immediately on you. The easiest thing in the world for me. Because I can just go in there and be like, oh, let me tell you all the stuff I know about Glenn.
And I'm free. I'm pretty sure that's how that works.
But I do think, you know. Donald Trump will not be president forever.
GLENN: What country. What country?
STU: Well, AOC is the president of the United States.
GLENN: Oh, please don't.
STU: Do you think there will be -- and, by the way, not completely outlandish.
She's right in the middle of the pack right now in the democratic primary, if she were to run.
And you never know what will happen.
There's a bunch of different things.
That could never happen.
By the way, Mamdani, it looks like there's absolutely no way of stopping him from mayor of New York. Anyway, what was your point?
STU: My point is, someone like that gets into office? They're going to come after anyone who has ever said anything about low taxes.
GLENN: If anybody thinks -- I mean, we must win the midterms. And we must win 2028.
I mean, because he has come after -- you know, when he starts saying, you're a terrorist organization.
Which I believe.
You know, Antifa is a terrorist organization.
When you say, I'm coming after George Soros, Bill Gates. And the Ford foundation, all of these things, you are -- you have declared war.
And they are not -- when they have the opportunity to punch back, they are going to punch back.
God help us! God help us!
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: He's either going to wipe it out. Or we're screwed.
We're screwed.
STU: Yeah. And look, we could all. You hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
GLENN: Yeah. So what country is going to be the country.
First of all, I would never shut up. So I go to Antarctica. I'm organizing the penguins. I'm like, look at.
We have to go back to America, and free America. I mean, where do you go, where the United States -- remember how they were uniting people, you know, under Biden, they were trying to get Elon Musk, you know, destroy him in like four different countries.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: So where do you go?
You go nowhere.
STU: Well, first of all, someone who has known you for 30 years. It's true. You never shut up.
Including movie theaters. And concerts.
GLENN: Not true.
STU: And funerals.
GLENN: Concerts.
STU: Yes. And so that's number one.
I do agree with you on that part of it.
I think your goal in a situation like that. You probably have put more thought into that than I have. Your goal into a situation, where a government has become weaponized to come after you, is to move your name down the list.
And one of the ways you do that, is you just add barriers. Like, if you're not -- if you're at your house in Texas, they just show up.
If you're in another country, they've got to make a few phone calls. Just add barriers. There's a lot of people they will target. Make yourself lower on the list.
GLENN: Yeah. You're in another countries. You know which country comes to mind?
Two words. Red mist.
That's what comes to mind. And if they're back in charge with big food, big Pharma, they're like, red mist? Put it on the Froot Loops!
STU: Yeah, it's very inexpensive artificial coloring.
GLENN: It's very good. Very good.
All right. Let me take some phone calls. Tammy in Virginia, welcome to the Glenn Beck Program.
CALLER: Hi.
GLENN: Hi, Tammy.
CALLER: Nice to be here.
GLENN: Thank you. It's your turn.
STU: Now is the time -- we've not done this in a while. It's more difficult --
GLENN: Now is your turn.
CALLER: I've got it.
GLENN: Okay. Good.
CALLER: What I was taught, I was thinking of -- if the Civil War came to the country, it would between the people on the streets. Never, have I ever dreamed, that the government officials, like in Illinois and California, not the administration.
GLENN: Yeah.
CALLER: And I'm wondering, where does this lead?
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Well, let me say this, Tammy. It's a little like, I'm an alcoholic. And for several years, before I admitted I was an alcoholic.
I would ask myself every day, am I an alcoholic?
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: When you're asking the question, hmm. Pretty good shot, you're deeply down that road. Okay?
So if you're asking, is this going to develop into a Civil War? I've never asked that before, up until recently, you know what I mean?
I've lived for 62 years. I've lived in America.
Never had that -- never had that thought. We going to go into a Civil War? Never had that thought. Okay?
Now you kind of ask yourself every day, if they're doing this and they are blocking the feds from actually doing constitutionally what they're supposed to do, and that is then triggers the Constitution on an insurrection, which would mean the government then has to -- has the right and the power to go into those states. And put down an insurrection.
Yeah. I don't think we need to ask ourself where that's leading. We know where it's leading.
And it's no place good. But there is a difference.
You know, are we in a Civil War? Again, I go back to the alcoholic thing. You don't need to ask that thing. You don't. You don't. When it comes, you don't.
STU: Wait. You're saying, we are in a Civil War, and you're going to ask that question? Or you're saying we're not?
GLENN: I'm saying, the likelihood of going into a Civil War, is higher than any time in my lifetime. Because we're all asking that question of, is this going to lead to a Civil War? I mean, what happens? Yeah, we're all asking this question, because we all have the same feeling. I can't find the way out of this because they're going -- they're using police to go against federal police. So you've got that conflict.
STU: It's bad. That's not Civil War.
GLENN: No, no, no. I know. I said, it's more likely to happen, because we're seeing these things. When you go into a Civil War, no one is going to ask, is this a Civil War? Because civil wars are quite obvious.
It's not like, oh, it's a police action.
No, Civil War will destroy everything.
It's how we turn into Haiti. You don't want a Civil War. You want to do everything you can to avoid a Civil War.
STU: So is it like, you know, Michael Moore, walks into a restaurant.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: First of all, the chefs are terrified. But walks into a restaurant.
GLENN: The owner is very happy. He's just like, we're going to run out of food. Somebody go out and get more.
STU: So Michael Moore walks into a restaurant, sit down at a table, looks across the restaurant. And across the restaurant, on the other side of the restaurant is Jennifer Aniston.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Now.
GLENN: I don't know where you're going with this, but it's an interesting scenario so far.
STU: Now, he eats Jennifer Aniston. No. So walking into the restaurant, the chances of Michael Moore having a fling with Jennifer Aniston were incredibly low. Like almost this year.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Now that they're in the same location, the odds are increased. However, still it's very unlikely. That's where we are with Civil War.
GLENN: If he's mixing her drinks, the odds go up. Now, who is mixing our drinks? You know what I mean? You know what I'm saying?
STU: You're saying, it's not necessarily a high probability event of a Civil War.
GLENN: No. But it is becoming more and more likely.
It doesn't mean that it's high. I think we're at 15 percent now.
STU: 15 percent! You think it's that high for Civil War!
GLENN: Yeah. Maybe 20.
STU: Holy crap. That's depressing. This is what I'm saying about citizenship. Let's go somewhere else.
GLENN: Yeah. War game this.
You have people who are intentionally funding a -- a Colour Revolution.
STU: But you've been talking about that for 20 years.
GLENN: Right. And notice things are starting to happen and come true? When I was talking about it, that's when everybody was like, that's crazy!
We're going to watch TV on our phones too.
Okay?
STU: Right.
GLENN: Now all this stuff is happening. And everything that I told you was like, these people are all going to work together to do this. And it's going to be a Colour Revolution.
We now have proof that they are doing a Colour Revolution, here in America. And they're funding it, to $300 million, for the No Kings weekend. Okay?
We know what their intent is.
So we also know that, you know, at you see the stuff on Snap.
Look at this. So they're now saying we're going to run out of money for SNAP.
STU: Right. We're starting to get to that point.
GLENN: Right. You look at X. And you'll see person after person after person, Americans, you got to get ready to loot after SNAP is going to get canceled.
STU: And SNAP is the food stamps. The new name for food stamps, if you don't know.
GLENN: So we can't get a job. We won't have any food. And there's people that are seriously now saying, we should riot.
STU: And lots of influence from foreign governments, that might own particular apps that you're on.
GLENN: Correct. So it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what's real. It's -- there was this book called positioning, the battleground of your mind.
It is -- it was what started, and explained the Cola Wars. Okay?
Pepsi versus Coke. Came out in the early '80s.
STU: And that's the kind of Civil War I like, by the way.
GLENN: Me too. And what it talked about was perception is reality. And, you know, when you perceive something one way. And society perceives it one way. Then it becomes reality.
The -- the perception here for a lot of people on the left is the only way to solve this is through violence.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And that's becoming more.
I would say that that's. I'm hopeful that it's less than 5 percent of our population.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Believes that violence is the answer.
But that number is growing. And the apathy toward violence, political violence is growing, probably faster, than the actual people that would commit the violence. Right.
STU: Yeah. And I do think. When you talk about social media. Perception is an interesting part of that. It's why when they say in relationships. In your marriage. Don't talk about divorce. Like don't threaten divorce when you mean it, because it becomes closer and closer to reality. So I can see what you're saying from that standpoint. I think a lot of people have this idea, maybe it's because some spend their weekends for free, reenacting the Civil War. That it might not be that bad.
It would be very bad, very bad. It's not something that you want to keep bringing to the forefront of our political conversation.
GLENN: No. No.
STU: I will say that. And have I know you're warning against it, for sure.
GLENN: I'm not advocating obviously.
STU: I know. I know.
GLENN: I am warning. That's my job. Is to warn for anybody who has eyes and ears, listen up.
This is the plan from the left.
The government has now recognized that. And is trying to now curb that. But they're dead serious about Colour Revolution. And so when you know that that is happening, you -- you have to put in gear, the opposite direction.
We -- we have to go the opposite direction, and try at all costs to hold things together, keep people peaceful, as long as possible, to hopefully turn this corner.
Because a corner is being turned.
But as the light grows stronger, would you agree with me, the light in Charlie's death, the light has grown stronger. Okay?
I believe it has. Good is starting to wake up. But at the same time, the darkness is growing darker. Can you disagree with that, in the last five weeks?
Have you not seen real darkness?
Of course. That's the way it always works. It's a race to the finished line. Let's stay on the right side of the light.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. Tomorrow, I'm going to be at Dickies Arena with Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly is -- is doing her traveling stage show.
I don't even know if that's what you would call it.
STU: That's exactly what you would call it. She calls it the Megyn Kelly traveling stage show. It's an experience.
GLENN: Whatever it is. Experience. Megyn Kelly experience.
STU: It's going to be a great tour.
GLENN: Yeah, it's going to be a great tour. She has a lot of people, and then she has me in Fort Worth. And I can't wait to go. Can't wait to go.
STU: Dickies Arena?
GLENN: Yeah, Dickies Arena. Bring your family. Bring your friend. It's going to be a good night.
Making a pretty big announcement tomorrow night. And I'm also going into the vault today, to see what I'm going to bring for history.
Teach something from history. I think I know what I want to share with Megyn, and you tomorrow night. Dickies Arena. Get your tickets at MegynKelly.com.
MegynKelly.com.
STU: Very cool.
Now, as you mentioned, you have a vault filled with all sorts of historical documents, items from our history.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: And I -- I think this makes you a little overqualified to answer the new citizenship test. That is being --
GLENN: We have a new citizenship test?
STU: Yeah. New citizenship test.
GLENN: Boy. Can you imagine what it was under Biden?
STU: No.
GLENN: How much do you hate America, on a scale from one to ten?
STU: Are you supposed to be here?
If you click no, you're in!
The federal government rolled out a longer, harder exam this month for aspiring Americans. Test your knowledge with the quiz. Washington Post has this. If you want to take it -- if you're by yourself. You want to check these off. See how many you can get.
You want to take this, Glenn?
GLENN: No.
STU: You don't. I think it will be -- you should be able to do these. The first one --
GLENN: I hate these. You walk in. Oh, there's going to be something, that will make me look really stupid. All right. Go ahead.
STU: The first one, if you get it wrong.
You, now, a normal person, walking around, thinking about their lives. Could easily get something like this wrong.
You should not get something like this wrong.
Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? Is it Benjamin Franklin, John Adams.
GLENN: They give you. It's multiple choice.
STU: Multiple choice. Thomas Jefferson or George Washington.
GLENN: Thomas Jefferson.
STU: But, I mean -- I will put that in there, see if it's right. Oh, wow.
It's right. It's correct.
I will say, you have a copy of the original draft of the Declaration of Independence. I have seen you give 20 speeches based on it. And all things that it says. It's very focused on Thomas Jefferson. And your analysis of his thought process in that moment. Of course, you get that right. But I think an average person, could see some famous founder.
GLENN: Give me the names again.
STU: Benjamin Franklin.
GLENN: Benjamin Franklin's writing is on the original draft.
STU: John Adams, that's right.
GLENN: John Adams, his writing is on the original draft. So you could say, it was a committee of five. The three of them were really instrumental in that. So if you would have given me only three choices, I would have had a hard time.
You know, I would have said, Thomas Jefferson. But you could also say, all of -- all of the above.
STU: Right. George Washington.
GLENN: George Washington was not --
STU: No. And Salena Gomez. Was she?
GLENN: Oh, she was, yeah.
STU: She was a big factor.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Name a power that is only for the federal government. A --
GLENN: Oh, my gosh, it's multiple choice.
STU: A, print paper money. B, declare war. C, make treaties.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: D, all of the above.
GLENN: D, got to be. Yes, all of above.
STU: That's correct. We might let you win. We might let you win in this country.
What amendment says all persons, born or naturalized in the United States and subjected to the jurisdiction thereof are US citizens?
What a fascinating one for them to stick in here. Now, you should know this. I knew this one. You should know this one.
GLENN: Give me the choices.
STU: A, Second Amendment.
GLENN: No.
STU: B, Sixth Amendment.
GLENN: No.
STU: C, 12th amendment. D, Fourteenth Amendment.
GLENN: I want to say the 14th. But it could be --
STU: Fourteenth Amendment. Final answer?
GLENN: Yes.
STU: Do you want to phone a friend?
GLENN: No, because I would call you, and you are not my friend.
STU: Fourteenth Amendment is correct. And that's what, of course, interesting. Because they are specifically, the Trump administration is push agree for a particular interpretation of that Amendment, which includes the phrase they often leave out: In the jurisdiction thereof.
Okay. Question number four.
GLENN: Okay. See, the multiple choice. I knew it was the Fourteenth Amendment. But when you have the choices. I mean, the 12th. The 14. The 14. Always go with your first guess.
Not that that was a guess. All right. Go ahead.
STU: The American Revolution had many important events.
Name, one! The battle of Gettysburg. B, Battle of the Bulge. C, the battle of Yorktown!
GLENN: Yes.
STU: D, the Battle of Plattsburgh.
GLENN: No. So it's C. Yorktown?
STU: C, Yorktown. Yes, it is correct. Correct. Good job with that. You didn't think Battle of the Bulge?
GLENN: I didn't think so, and I don't want to even think about that one. On where that would lead some people to go.
(laughter)
STU: Let's leave that.
GLENN: Let me -- let me give you a safer place, Lizzo.
STU: There you go.
Why were the Federalist papers important?
Is it, A, they supported passing the Constitution?
D -- B, they stoked tensions, leading to the Civil War.
C, they inspired Americans to break from the British crown.
Or, D, they inspired the Declaration of Independence.
GLENN: A. Constitution.
STU: A, correct! Yes. That is correct.
Although, you know --
GLENN: I would be a wealthy man if this were like on Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
STU: Yeah, just gets you nothing. Actually, all it does is get you entry into a country that will tax you into oblivion. Okay. Next up.
GLENN: Who wants to be a millionaire and is going to lose it all?
STU: Six, James Madison is famous for many things. Name one! He was the first --
GLENN: Foot fungus.
STU: That's right. That's E.
GLENN: James Madison, right?
STU: James Madison. First secretary of state is at, B, helped draft the Declaration of Independence. C, founded the University of Virginia. D, president during the war of 1812.
GLENN: Dolley Madison saved the painting of George Washington, so it would be War of 1812. President is War of 1812.
STU: Correct!
Madison fourth president, father of the Constitution for the first time.
Another new question, similarly asked about how a fellow Founding Father and Federalist paper's co-writer, Alexander Hamilton. So there you go.
When did all women get the right to vote?
GLENN: Wait. What?
STU: When -- this is a news to a lot of people.
GLENN: Hold it just a second!
STU: Now, we're talking about men who are saying they're women too. They get to vote as well.
GLENN: Right.
STU: When did all women get the right to vote? 1919? 1920? 1925? 1934?
GLENN: This is a trick question.
STU: No. They actually can vote, Glenn.
GLENN: This is a trick question.
STU: No.
GLENN: Because I think the vote happened in 1919.
Or at least it started. I remember in 1919. But I think it -- it finalized in 1920.
STU: I would have guessed 1920. I would be honest with you. Total guess.
This is the type of thing. What does this have to do with citizenship.
This isn't the question that should be on here. I'm not going to critique it. I'm not learning -- the date between 1919 and 1931, who cares? Like, you always talk about, why am I teaching dates? You always talk about this.
You know, why are dates the important thing? It's the story. It's what's behind the story.
The range of dates in a 12-year period to me makes no difference. You guessed 1920, which was actually what I was going to guess. I have no idea if it was right, 1920.
GLENN: I think 1919 is when the -- the people's vote happened. And then it had to go through ratification or something.
STU: Right. So that had to be a period of longer than just 1920.
GLENN: No. 1919. 1920.
STU: So that's really a tough one. Why did the United States enter the Persian Gulf War?
GLENN: Oil!
STU: That is actually answer B. To secure oil in Kuwait. A is to defend the US from Iraqi threats.
GLENN: No.
STU: C, to force the Iraqi military from Kuwait.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: D, to defeat Saddam Hussein.
GLENN: C.
STU: C is correct, although, there are parts of that thing, that I would say were elements in that decision.
GLENN: When did you start hating America, Stu?
STU: I love this country, Glenn. I've gotten them all right so far. Even the one I totally guessed at, of 1920, I got right.
Okay. Name one example of an American innovation.
A, the lightbulb. B, the stethoscope. C, the computer. D, the electromagnet.
GLENN: Oh, I have no idea. I have a problem with these.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: It's the lightbulb. As we know it, was American. But before that was France? Maybe?
But I think a lightbulb as we know it was Edison. What was the next one?
STU: The stethoscope.
GLENN: No idea where that came from. Don't really care.
STU: Right. The computer?
GLENN: During. That's England.
STU: Okay. The electromagnet.
GLENN: Think that's English. But I think that was a socialist.
That's why I think it was an English socialist that came up with that.
And I always wondered. Why don't you just give that all away. Mr. Socialist.
I have to go the lightbulb.
STU: That's what my guess would be as well.
It is correct!
But, I mean, the computer. That's always one that they -- you can go to Turing, of course.
But that wasn't what we think of as a computer. It was, you know, the basis --
GLENN: Phrase the question again.
STU: Name one example of an American innovation. We certainly have innovated with the computer.
GLENN: Yeah. We did. But it wasn't -- I think -- I mean, you'll have to look it up.
I think Turing was the one who first kind of came up with the idea of what we think of now as the modern --
STU: The basis. They talk about this with the innovation of the internet. Trying to calculate who actually started that. A lot of people are like, oh. The US government started it. But actually, a guy who was employed for the US government. Had the idea before he was in the US government. Actually, he was employed, largely because of an idea that he had, before he was in the government.
He was hired by the government for that purpose.
So like, I don't know.
There's a great book called how innovation works.
Which is Matt Ridley.
That has a great section on the -- on the lightbulb. And a lot of these things worth your time. If you feel -- if you're interested. Forever
All right. Last one. What is Memorial Day? Is it a holiday to honor military history?
Is it a holiday to honor soldiers who died in military service?
Is it a holiday to mark the beginning of summer?
Or is it a holiday to honor veterans?
GLENN: It's the -- to honor those who gave their lives. It's a tricky question. Because a lot of people think veterans. But it's those who gave their lives.
STU: The way you remember that. Of course, there's Veteran's Day.
GLENN: Right. There's a memorial for people who died.
STU: So, of course, the answer is, it marks the beginning of summer. Now, it is -- honor soldiers who die in military service. So you had ten of ten there, Glenn.
GLENN: Okay. So if I pass now, do I have to marry my brother?
STU: Yes. It's the Ilhan Omar amendment of the Constitution.
GLENN: Okay. That should be on there. You can't marry your brother in this country.
STU: That's question 11. By the way, you only have to get 12 of 20. We only give you ten questions. The real test is 20 questions. You have to get 12 of them correct.
You have to get 60 percent.
GLENN: Oh, come on.
60 percent.
That's -- that's -- that's an abomination.
STU: What is the average American?
Not the average American in this audience. What is the average American person out of 20 questions, how many do they get right out of that?
GLENN: Okay. 60 percent is high. Because that's -- just looking at. I'm thinking about that. I'm thinking, two. Out of the ten. Maybe two?
It's really bad.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So this -- this White House reconstruction thing is just killing me. I just think it is hysterical, the way the left is just figuring. Donald Trump's destruction of the White House is now complete!
Yes. And he's moving the grave of Adolf Hitler. And going to bury him, in the rose garden!
Anyway, the White House has responded, and this is hysterical. And I don't know if you can -- yeah. Good. You have it up on the screen.
If you're watching TheBlaze. I'll take it through radio. If you're watching TheBlaze. This is fabulous.
The White House, at WhiteHouse.gov has just put together, a major events time line, the history of the White House, 1791 to 1800. Design plans commence for the White House. Then the rebuilding after the war of 1812. After the fire, that the British set.
Then the addition of the South Portico in 1824. Then addition of the North Portico, 1829, 1830.
Addition of the West Wing, 1902. 1909, addition of the Oval Office. 1913, addition of the Rose Garden. 1934 to '42, the addition of the East Wing. Forty-eight to '52, total reconstruction of the White House. 1970 to '73, addition to the briefing room.
The next on the time line. 1998, the Bill Clinton scandal. President Bill Clinton, his affair with the intern, Monica Lewinsky, exposed, leading to the White House perjury investigations. Oval Office tryst. Fueled impeachment for obstruction.
Then 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood visit. Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood. A group that promotes Islamic extremism and has ties to Hamas.
Then 2020, the addition of the Tennis Pavilion. 2023, cocaine discovered during the Biden administration.
(laughter)
STU: The picture for that one is fantastic.
GLENN: It's fantastic.
STU: It's a picture of Hunter Biden in the bathtub.
GLENN: Yeah. Hold his nipples. Then 2023 to 2024, Trans Day of Visibility.
STU: Oh, gosh, this picture is not as great. Same pose though.
GLENN: It does. It does. Then 2025, north and south flagpoles are installed.
(laughter)
I mean, it is -- it is -- the White House -- what are they saying there? What are they saying?
Get your scandals in order!
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Let's look at scandals in the White House!
Is it the scandal that I redid the Rose Garden, or that I'm tearing this down, that was built 100 years ago?
And I'm going to now replace it with a ballroom, and we're paying for it, entirely with private money, no tax dollars?
You didn't care about the cocaine in the White House.
Or the -- the sperm room in the Oval Office.
(laughter)
I mean, I'm sorry. I was thinking much worse than that. It was a lot worse than that, Stu.
STU: Good. Good, you're on proficient at editing yourself. That you did get --
GLENN: I am.
I'm very good. Very good.
I mean, it's amazing. I love this White House. They're willing to do it.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: They're just like, let's look at the big scandals here of the renovations.
STU: I saw someone asking yesterday, give me one argument as to how you could possibly be okay with this?
I don't know. It seems like it will be nice and useful. That's kind of my argument. I think it will be useful for future presidents, to have something on campus, big events.
GLENN: Yeah. And he won't have it. So he won't be using it. It's not for him. It will be for the country. And it's free! And it's free. Let me say it again: It's free.