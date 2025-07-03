Blog
We need REAL jobs in America — Trump should do THIS now!
July 03, 2025

We need REAL jobs in America — Trump should do THIS now!

It is clear we need to create more productive, high-paying jobs for American citizens. But that doesn't mean bringing back the same exact jobs of the past in massive numbers. It means creating and supporting jobs of the present and future that will better the lives of Americans. Glenn Beck and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts break down exactly what this entails and how President Trump can make it a reality.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts HERE

The most INCREDIBLE World War II story you've NEVER HEARD
RADIO

The most INCREDIBLE World War II story you’ve NEVER HEARD

One of the biggest American World War II cemeteries in Europe is in a small town in the Netherlands, where thousands of Dutch people continue the tradition to this day of “adopting” a fallen US soldier and checking in on his family. “The Monuments Man” author Robert Edsel joins Glenn Beck to tell this incredible story, which he documents in his new book, “Remember Us.”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Robert, welcome back to the program. How are you, sir?

ROBERT: Great to talk to you!

GLENN: It's great to talk to you.

Can you remind me? You were on with us, after Monuments Men. And you talked about this great service that is still going on, where people that -- they were still looking for paintings and pieces of art, that had been taken by the Nazis.

And if I remember right, didn't somebody in our -- our own audience reach out to you, and say, I think we found one of those paintings?

ROBERT: Yes, sir. Absolutely.

The Glenn Beck audience. And Glenn Beck, you yourself deserve a lot of credit.

Because I hadn't walked out of your studio last time. You know, in Dallas at Las Colinas.

Headed back to our office at Monuments Men and Women Foundation office, before someone in my office contacted me and said, we've already had a lead, as a result of your interview with Glenn. And it turned out someone whose aunt had been given two paintings during World War II.

She had worked for the government overseeing Germany, and these two paintings were missing.

We were able to identify who the rightful owner was, and get them back.

So it's a great thing that you performed. And, you know, it's a magnificent conclusion, though obviously a very difficult part of history.

GLENN: What was it like to give that back to the family?

ROBERT: It was a deeply moving experience. We -- the foundation found and returned more than 30 works of art, from paintings to documents, ancient books. Tapestries, to museums. Individual collectors, and so on.

And, you know, when we see, oftentimes, the people just stand there, and they cry.

They don't even know what to say. Because they may have worked 50 or 60 years, trying to find some work of art that's been missing. And they haven't had leads. And to -- to see us standing there, with something that belongs to them.

Not asking for anything in return. Don't charge anybody for doing it. Because we feel like everybody who went through World War II already paid enough.

Words -- words just fail. It's just pure gratitude.

GLENN: I can't wait for you to tell this new story.

Tell me the story of the care takers. The care takers of --

ROBERT: Well, it's a story that found me, just as Monuments did.

I have written about -- in the Monuments Men, I told the story of two Monuments Officers who were killed in combat, one British soldier and one American, Walter Huchthausen. And Huchthausen was killed. He once did a last casualty at war. He was killed in the last month of World War II, and is buried in the American benevolence, American cemetery, in Margraten in the Netherlands. I knew that story, and I had made mention of a young girl who was harbored in September '45, asking for the address of his mother, wanting to write her and tell her, that she walked 5 miles, several times a week, from her house to the American military cemetery. It was called then. To put flowers on his grave. Because her family knew them. And they were grief-stricken to know that they were killed.

And I knew that story too. I mentioned that. And then in 2015, the nephew of Huchthausen wrote me and included a photograph of this elderly lady with this crown of white hair. And he said, here's a photo with Frida, and I couldn't place who this was.

I had no idea who it was. And I realized, my God, this is that 19-year-old girl that is still alive. So I flew to England. She married a British soldier after the war. And I went to meet with her. She started showing me photographs of when the American -- Americans liberated her area of the Netherlands.

And all these American soldiers that they knew.

And she said, you know about the American military cemetery.

She said, have you been there?

And I said yes. And she said, so you know about the great adoption program?

And I said, what? She said, the great adoption program.

I said, I have no idea what you're talking about. So I started doing some research on this. And learned, at the end of World War II, our largest World War II cemetery in Europe, was not Normandy. It was the Netherlands American cemetery, where 17,800 boys and a few women buried at this cemetery by May 1946.

And by that time, every single grave had a Dutch person, a local person, who volunteered to be an adaptor of that brave.

Go out there on the first death date of the soldier, Veterans Day, Memorial Day.

And if they had the contact information for the next of kin, send them a photograph of the grave.
And a letter.

Because they realized, it was okay to adopt the bodies of dead boys.

But where the real need was, was to reach across the ocean, into the American homes and try to assuage the grief of the families.

And they knew some of these boys. And I found it the most heartwarming, uplifting, and certainly unique conclusion to a World War II story that I think has been written.

GLENN: So are they still some of them still doing this?

ROBERT: Not some. In fact, there were about -- in 1940, 748.

American families were given the choice to have their loved ones sent home, or to be left overseas in a military cemetery.

The Army had no idea, how many -- how many families would want their boys sent home, and as a consequence, they couldn't tell how many cemeteries they would need.

We thought almost everybody would want to have the families sent home. But it turned out not to be the case. So about 61 percent came home. About 39 percent stayed in Europe, which was about the numbers from World War I.

Although, the numbers in this area, in the Netherlands were higher.

The -- the graves that are there now.

There are 10,000 boys there. And four women.

8300 graves. 1700 names on the walls of the missing.

Every one of them has an adaptor for 80 years.

All those graves have been adopted, without interruption.

There's a waiting list of almost a thousand people in the Netherlands, to become a doctor. This is a -- not just a --

GLENN: This is --

JASON: A privilege. Because they take their kids out to the cemetery. They turn the cemetery into a classroom. And you go out there. And, yes, there's a somber element. They're instilling in their kids, you're able to think, and say what you want to. Because of the freedom that was given to you, by this American girl or boy. And we don't do that in our country anymore.

GLENN: So this is one of the most incredible stories that I've -- I've ever heard.

And I'm shocked that the world doesn't know this!

Is -- have you -- is there anything like this, anywhere else in the world?

JASON: No. We couldn't even find a comp of any nature.

There are -- that is not to say, the people in Normandy area, don't care about Normandy and other cemeteries. They do, of course. As do the Belgians in other cemeteries.

But there's no place that created an organic great adoption program, during the war, in January 1945!

These people in this area of the Netherlands were so grateful, having been neutral in World War I.

And having not lost their freedom for 100 years!

And they didn't like it!

And when the Americans liberated them in September 44. I'll never forget this woman Freda. This elderly woman I met, looked at me, the first time I interviewed her. I knew her for eight years. The last eight years of her life.

I delivered a eulogy two summers ago. She looked at me, there were the eyes of the 19-year-old. And she said, when I saw that first tank over the hill and I realized, we were saved.

I looked at my dad, and I said, Papi, these American boys come all the way across the ocean to say this. And there were tears in her eyes.

Because they didn't -- they couldn't imagine how we could have moved that equipment across -- across the ocean.

And why we would have cared so much.

So there isn't anything like it.

But January 45, these people in this little town of Margraten.

A mile from the cemetery, organized a meeting of the town leaders. The town who got 1200 people.

And they were trying to find an answer to the question: How do you thank your liberators, when they're no longer alive to thank? And they came up with this idea of this great adoption program, and it's a story that I tell, following the lives of about 12 different American combat soldiers.

Bomber recipients.

Tankers.

Because we don't know that story.

We don't what knows to an American story, when they're killed on the field of battle.

Because it's depressing.

We move on to the next scene in a movie.

Well, I want people to know, you started your program with freedom is not free.

It's ugly.

Let's talk about that. Let's talk about what the cost is.

Let's talk about the stripping line that the body goes through, and the removal of dog tags, one being put in the mouth, if there's still a head. And the other being nailed to the cross, because they don't have time to stencil the names on yet.

Let's talk about that, and let people know, it's not just a Marvel movie. Or a gang war.

This is real. This is painful. And, of course, at the end of the war, when we Americans declare victory, and move on with our lives, there's millions of family members in the United States, whose lives will never be the same.

So it is -- it's still happening today. It's still happening today.

GLENN: The name -- the name of the book is Remember Us.

And take us -- I mean, because that's really kind of the -- the -- the beauty of it.

Take us through the rest of the book, just briefly.

It starts with what?

ROBERT: Well, I follow -- I began what a nice life was in the Netherlands. Until May 10, 1940.

And the Netherlands does not get much attention from World War II, and yet everybody has heard of Battle of the Bulge. And Battle -- those are all within 50 miles of what we're talking about.

They happened around there. Of course, World War II, in western Europe, begins right here in this area. Because the German tanks roll across the border.

So I cover the life of these 12 different Americans. I interviewed all their family members. Some make it through the war. Some don't.

You read the book, you realize who makes it, who doesn't. But their lives converge around this area of the Netherlands. And when post-world War II stories end, with the war being over, remember us kicks into a transcendent moment when the Dutch come up with this idea of this great adoption program. The Americans refuse to provide the names and addresses of the next of kin.

So they're foiled with trying to achieve their ultimate objective. Which is to try to contact all the American families.

And frustrated, there was -- one of the key figures of the book.

A woman who is the mother of 12 children.

Who takes it upon herself. She's a woman of action.

She writes president Truman. And pleads for him to get involved.

When that doesn't work. She gets on the first airplane, she's ever flown on. She leaves her kids behind.

She flies to New York. Lands in LaGuardia Field.

She goes to Washington, and meets the members of Congress. Including a young guy from Texas, named Lyndon Johnson.

Who says, young lady, you need to go to Texas. Because there are so many military bases there.

She flies to our hometown. And lands in Lovefield.

In June of 1946. And is met by two family members. And for five weeks, she lives with American families, that lost somebody during a war.

And to each of them she says, leave your boys with us. When the election comes.

We will watch over them, like our own forever.

And they have done that. Now, today, these 10,000 Dutch doctors only have contact information for 20 percent of the American families.

They couldn't ever get the others.

GLENN: You're kidding me. Where is the list? Do you have a list?

ROBERT: Yeah. The Monuments Men and Women Foundation entered into a joint venture with the Dutch Foundation for Adopting Graves.

Not charging anybody for this. And we have created a website called foreverpromise.org.

And on that website is a list of all 10,000 men and women, more women that are buried at the cemetery, or whose names are on the walls missing.

And it's a searchable database. We're asking people to go and see. Do you have someone you know, or a relative, who is buried there.

And if so, we have a short questionnaire. What's your relationship? Are you aware of this great adoption program? Are you in contact with your adopter? Would you like to be? Would you allow us to share your contact information?

I connected a lady from Richmond, Texas. Saturday night. To her -- to this young Tammy, that's the adopter of her brother.

She's 93 years old.

She was in tears. At the thought when she leaves this world, there will be someone there to watch over her brother.

And that's what we're all about is this connecting.

GLENN: Rob, I have to tell you.

You've really done something with your life. I mean, I know you don't need me to say it.
But what a great job you have. And what a great service you have done for so many years.

Thank you so much.

Please, look this up.

The forever promise project.

You can find it at foreverpromise.org. Foreverpromise.org. Robert Edsel is the author's name. The book is Remember Us. It's a perfect read for this week.

RADIO

Canada FORCED this hospice center to EUTHANIZE its patients?!

Canada is forcing its Medical Assistance in Dying program, which offers euthanasia as a “medical treatment” option, on hospice centers. Delta Hospice Society executive director Angelina Ireland joins Glenn Beck to give the horrific details of how far the government went to try and get her to bend the knee: “I call it a culling. It’s a Canadian cull.”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me take you to Canada for just a second.

And I want to -- this is a story that happened a while ago. But I want to just show you the dangers of public/private partnerships.

You're hearing this all the time. And every time, Joe Biden would say, public will she private partnership. It was all the Green New Deal and everything else.

I kept saying, that is fascism. That is exactly the deal that Mussolini and Hitler made. That's the difference between Communism and fascism.

They let you do your own thing. But you're a partner with the government. And as long as you abide by all of their rules, you're fine!

But the minute you disagree, you don't have a say. They'll throw you out on the street, so fast, your head will spin.

And that's exactly what happened to a hospice center. The Delta Hospice Society.

I have the -- the executive director on. Angelina Ireland.

And I asked her to come on today, to tell us the story of what happened, to her hospice facility.

Angelina, thank you for joining me.

ANGELINA: Hello, again. Thank you so much for having me today.

GLENN: You bet. You bet.

So you -- the hospice society is a public/private partnership with Canada.

You guys raised $8.5 million to build this property. And you negotiated a 25 or 35 million-dollar lease for the property. Right?

Tell me about this.

ANGELINA: Right. So we're a private society. So a 34-year organization.

Palliative care is basically, you take care of people, when they're chronically ill or terminally ill. You take care of them well.

So we fundraised over a couple -- a few years ago, $8 million to open a hospice and a palliative care support center next door. And so we raised that money.

We got a 35-year land lease with the public health authority. We built two buildings. A ten-bed hospice, a 7500 square foot supportive care center, where we did our counseling, all the supportive programs.

And then the service agreement was for operating costs. So every year, they give us $1.4 million, and we built those buildings. We opened them, and we operated our program, at the hospice for ten years.

Everything went fine, until this thing they called, the state euthanasia program called MAID. Right?

GLENN: Maid.

ANGELINA: And then the province basically came to us and said, you will have to start providing euthanasia. You will have to start killing your patients in the hospice. Because you're getting -- you're getting public money, right?

We said, absolutely not. We absolutely will not.

At which point, you're exactly right.

The fascism kicked in. I just call it stone cold communism.

And said, you're not getting any money, if you don't start killing your patients.

So then they cancelled that service agreement.

Which means, that's fine.

Look, we don't need your money. We'll be fine without your money.

Which apparently is the wrong answer.
(laughter)

GLENN: Yeah.

ANGELINA: Then they went after the lease. And we had 25 years left on that land lease, and they cancelled it.

And now, these incidentals like the buildings on them, they just consider those to be some kind of an old shack or fence, and they expropriated. So at the end of the day, they evicted, the organization from our buildings. They expropriated those assets, which were valued at eight and a half million dollars. Kicked us out, and took -- took our stuff.

And then they -- they started to operate our hospice, and they put in the euthanasia.

GLENN: Unbelievable.

They give no money for the buildings. I mean, it was their land, right? That's kind of the public/private partnership. You're taking money from them to run it, but you said to them, we don't need it.

But also, that was -- was that not federal land, that you were on? Or some sort of medical kind of preparedness of Canada.

JASON: It was. Well, it was.

Which is considered to be -- well, it was belonged to the health authority, but it was a registered lease. The titled office with 25 years left.

GLENN: Right. Right.

ANGELINA: So we had a right to be there. And of course to continue on for another 25 years.

But, of course, no, they didn't allow it.

GLENN: So when you went to the court. What did the court say?

ANGELINA: Well, you see, we didn't that get far. Because we went to three very, very prominent lawyers. And they told us straight-up.

You're not going to win.

You understand this, people?

You might walk in with one lawyer. They're going to walk in with 15 lawyers, all funded by the taxpayer.

GLENN: The government. Yeah.

ANGELINA: And you may win the first round. But you will not win -- they will tie it up. And it's called lawfare. They advised us again and again and again, to just move on. Take our punches. Take the licking from the government, and move on.

The important thing for us, was to hold on to our organization.

Because then the euthanasia after this, came for us. To try to take everything.

And we still have assets. But we did lose our bricks and mortar in the moment.

GLENN: That is crazy.

You know, I have described what's happening all around the world. With the -- with the extreme left.

With Islamists.

Not Muslims.

Islamists.

What is happening with the Communists and the fascists, is a death cult. It all seems to revolve around death. They take glee in death.

And Canada is shockingly, in many ways, leading the way on this with MAID.

You don't even know how many people are killed now with MAID a year, do you?

ANGELINA: No. We don't. We do not. I call it a culling. It's a Canadian cull. They're killing the sick people, the mentally ill, the disabled. Veterans. Homeless. The poor.

And then they're going after the children. But we do not know the numbers, exactly. I mean, the government is admitting to 60,000. There's absolutely no way it's 60,000.

I think they forgot a zero.

It's widespread. It's now considered a health care option.

When the doctor comes to a sick and vulnerable patient and saying, how would you just like to die? It's gotten completely out of hand.

It's truly a national horror for Canadians. For certainly people of faith in my country.

Pro-life for my country.

That we have no control over this.

We have no access to authentic true numbers, information.

And this whole consortium, that I call empire MAID has taken over the health care system.


GLENN: What is the -- what's the goal of this?

Do you think?

What's really behind it?

ANGELINA: Certainly. You know, so they want to talk about -- they -- they have captured the moral high ground on this, right?

If you want to be compassionate. You will have to start to kill people.

That's the only way to be compassionate. That's the only way to provide human rights.

So that very potent message, they've been able to roll it to a narrative, which is incredibly horrid.

The word is like -- it aches me. It's overwhelming.

GLENN: Yeah. Right.

ANGELINA: But why? Our public health care system, which is what happens when any government goes completely public. We have no private available.

It is illegal. It's bankrupt. We have --

GLENN: Hold on just a second. I want Americans to hear this.

Private health care, being a doctor and providing private health care is illegal in Canada.

ANGELINA: Yes, it is. The only thing you can do is to have cosmetic things done privately. That's it. You want a boob job, a nose job. You can go ahead, get a doctor and pay for that.

Everything else, it must be administered through the state, period. It has to go up to the Supreme Court of Canada. So this is undisputable.

Private health care is illegal.

GLENN: You know, I look at -- we're -- you have several states that are now trying to pass much of this.

And they are in the laws, that are being passed.

It is -- it is -- it's a requirement not to put assisted suicide down on the death.

So you have cancer.

But you didn't die of cancer.

You had cancer.

You have depression. And the doctors said, well, you can kill yourself over that.

It does not say, assisted suicide.

It is going to be illegal to put that on the death certificates.

It just has to say, depression.

Cancer.

Whatever it is.

That they helped you kill yourself over, that's -- that's what the cause of death is.

So you'll never, ever be able to count it!

You'll never be able to track it!

It is just evil, evil what's happening.

ANGELINA: It's true.

And how many people will be killed by the state? That is going to be the question. You will never know, that you are giving far too much power to the state.

Unaccountable.

Unquestionable.

GLENN: Are you -- are you shocked at the -- because I am here in America.

I mean, we just -- New York just voted for an Islamist who is saying, you know, he is for Hamas.

He is also a communist.

And they just elected him, or, you know, chose him as the Democratic candidate.

And nobody really seems to care!

When it comes to death all over, when you're seeing these things happen, I am shocked by my own citizens! Do you feel that way in Canada?

ANGELINA: Well, I personally am not shocked.

Because I know that the only thing that the socialists and the Communists ever do well, was kill people.

This should not come as a shock to anyone.

The -- the short sightedness unfortunately of a people. Is that they tend to get rewarded in the short term.

They give them stuff, money. Benefits.

It's only crops.

Ultimately, it will -- at the literal demise to allow, this kind of philosophy, political ideology.

To come into your country. Somewhere are you hopeful for the future, Angelina?

ANGELINA: You know, I love my country. To be honest with you, I am not. I am not.

We have seen in my country, an overwhelming immigration. That has come in. Talking about millions of people in a very short time.

That has literally destroyed our infrastructure, brought the health care system, to its knees.

A lot of people in my country, don't even have a family doctor.

They can't find a family doctor. They have to wait for months, upon years for the simplest of procedures.

And it isn't getting any better. So, you know, I pray because, of course, I am a person of faith. And I'm an apologetic Christian.

This is, again, very unpopular in my country.

But, you know, only God will be able to help us.

At this point.

GLENN: Thank you for ending it that way. Angelina, I appreciate it. Thank you for standing up and being vocal, and letting people of the world know that light still does exist, even though the darkness is growing.

Darker, faster. Thank you, Angelina. Appreciate it.

From Canada.

Did the Swamp RUIN the Big Beautiful Bill?play icon
RADIO

Did the Swamp RUIN the Big Beautiful Bill?

The Senate just sent the “Big Beautiful Bill” back to the House. But Rep. Chip Roy joins Glenn Beck with a warning: This isn’t the same bill President Trump proposed! The Swamp has made sure to cut back on its reforms. But are Trump’s tax cuts too important to fail?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Chip Roy is with us from the great state of Texas.

Chip is a congressman, and welcome to the program. How are you, Chip?

CHIP: Well, Glenn, I'm -- you know, I'm continuing to work through, and trying to deliver the American people. But it's getting hard.

I'm with you. I'm tired of this bill right now.

GLENN: Yeah, you're living the dream, brother.

You are just living -- who doesn't want your job?

My gosh, what's -- what -- a glorious. Glorious, fun-filled life you must live.

CHIP: Yeah, there's -- there's been -- no, no, no.

GLENN: So tell me.

Tell me, is this thing gotten better or worse?

CHIP: Unfortunately, Glenn. I believe it's gotten worse.

Now, we've not seen the final product of the Senate. We don't have the tax. We've got to review it.

I try to be level-headed during these things. I had enormously strong and good friends in the administration, who in good faith, want to see this pass. Just as you do. Just as I do, just as the American people do.

They want to see a move forward in legislation to make tax cuts permanent. To deliver on the border funding that we need. You know, Steven Miller is a long-time friend. I've known him 25 years.

Russ Voit is a long-time friend. I've known him for 25 years. We've been working together in the trenches for as long as I can remember. We all want to deliver.

The problem is, the swamp is going to swamp.

And right now, we have a bill, that in my estimation, violates the house framework.

But more importantly, would add significantly to the deficits. Now, we have differing views.

GLENN: More. More than it did. More than it did, right?

CHIP: Quite a bit, in my view.

And look, there is going to be a debate about this. About tax cuts. And revenues. And all the stuff.

And I get it. Baseline. CBO. All these different things. I'm just telling you, Glenn, as objectively as I can, I look at the math, and I look at how you factor in economic growth, which I'm doing. Factor in revenues. And expenditures.

And what we're doing, on mandatory spending.

Which is not enough.

The fact that we're only repealing half of the green new scam, if we're lucky.

The fact that we're continuing to allow Medicaid. To go to illegals. Because of some arcane center rules.

The fact that we're continuing to allow Obamacare subsidies to fund transgender surgeries.

The fact that we're going to -- in my estimation, have probably a couple of trillion of deficit spending in the first four years.

Which means, you will have more interest.

Which means, it's going to stack up, all to get savings, in five years.

That's not what you and I signed up for.

Now, I'm looking at this, trying to say, okay.

The president wants tax cuts. So does I.

The president wants borders, so do I.

I think the president wants us to repeal the entire Green New scam. I think the president wants us to get good reforms. Be careful.

Like handle Medicaid appropriately, and all of that, for our American citizens that depend on it.

But we haven't delivered. Because the Senate has a bunch of people in it, who don't want to deliver, and they are hiding behind the parliamentarian, and they're delivering the product that I didn't come to Washington, to sign up for, Glenn.

GLENN: All right. So let me ask you this. They're hiding behind the parliamentarian.

Is that -- I mean, they -- they say, there was a change in the bill, because of the Medicare paid to the illegals. And the parliamentarian said you have to keep it in there. Some arcane rule or whatever.

Couldn't the Senate Republicans just ignore that?

Is it fair -- what?

CHIP: They could overrule the parliamentarian. They could make a change, if they wanted to do so.

GLENN: Right.

CHIP: Now, some of these things take 60 votes. If they want to address this, they can address it.

But the real issue here is that behind the closed doors, what you know, is that there are senators, who don't want to make the reforms.

Don't want to make the changes. They're making their own policy choices. Based on what they want.

Right? You've got Lisa Murkowski right now. Instead of wanting to reform Medicaid, she wants to get a special carve-out for additional spending, for people in Alaska.

You've got, you know, Tillis. You've got others. They want us to go the wrong direction, when it comes to Medicaid reform.

And, Glenn. I've got to be honest. How many times have you and I been on the phone over the last decade, talking about shutdowns by discretionary spending. Like every two years.

GLENN: Oh, I know.

CHIP: Countless times. Every time we have one of those fights. The people of this town say, Chip, you need to shut up because the real problem is mandatory spending. Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid.

It's not fighting over all this stuff. You're wasting all our time.

I didn't think it was a waste of our time.

I didn't think we should be funding weaponized government.

I didn't think we should continue to jack up spending for the alphabet soup of regulations in America.

But I said, okay. Guys, here we are.

We are going to do this reconciliation package. We will reform Medicaid, right? We ended up fighting like cats and dogs to get the reforms, the work requirements we got out of the House. It was good. Not great.

The Senate, now they're working through it. And they are fighting every inch. And it got actually a little better in certain respects, thank to Rick Scott.

He's been fighting hard. Mike Lee, Ron Johnson. We've got a little bit more of what's called provider taxes. But overall, we're not meeting the moment.

We're not getting enough Medicaid reform.

We're getting watered down, somewhat on illegals. How about missed taxes, Glenn?

We passed a measure in the House, to tax money going from America, so people going here illegally back to their own country.

The Senate -- it's crazy!

GLENN: Why? Why? Why?

CHIP: Because they don't like the policies, Glenn. Because here's the thing, there are bankers. Banks. Who came here and said, guys, this would be really hard on us.

If we had to enforce this policy.

Money flowing from our banks and institutions.

Mexico.

And Columbia.

And places. We really need a carve out, so the banks won't be taxed by this, and then they will go.

It would be way too burdensome on the people who come here and they're working hard, and they want to spend money on their families. But you and I both have a heart for what people face. And want to say, hey, I get it. You've got an honest person here, who is following the law, who came here illegally. They want to send money back home to their country. They can still do that. They can still find a way to do that, but we're taxing. Instead of saying, no, we're not going to do it.

But the biggest thing at the end of the day. Deficits go up, and I didn't sign up for deficits to go up.

GLENN: So you're not going to vote for them?

You're not voting for this.

CHIP: I can't. I cannot vote for this as it's currently structured. If we can come to some agreement.

And, Glenn, this is important.

The president rightly wants us to find a way to get a bill up. I get that. And I want to deliver. For six months, I've been busting my butt.

I voted for a bill that came out of the house, that I didn't like. It wasn't good enough. But I thought it was an important step.

I worked to come up with a budget framework with Jerry Harrington and others, to figure out, how to get this done and get it out of the House.

I think we made progress. We did get Medicaid reforms that are good. We did get some tightening down on the green new scam, and others didn't want to do it.

But we are now fighting a Senate that's watering down important stuff.

And importantly, the way they tax to spend policies. Overall, I can't look at this any way objectively, without telling my voters, the people that sent me to Washington to represent them. That the deficits will go up.

Now, last point, the president and the administration will say, look, guys, don't worry about that. We'll make it up with tariffs, and we will pay higher economic growth. Well, two things.

Number one, on the economic growth front, we assumed growth in our bill, Glenn.

We assumed 2.6 percent growth.

Now, you might say, well, gosh, we need three or four. Yeah, but we have to do a ten-year budget. 2.6 percent growth is a lot higher than what we've been experiencing the last two decades on average.

We picked a sweet spot of 2.6 percent growth. It is true, that if we have 4 percent growth for a decade, we will have much more of it.

I hope that's true. You hope that's true.

And if it is true, then great. It's gravy, that will give us money to buy down the debt. And save money. And get the deficits down further.

But I can't budget to two and a half percent. Sitting at 2 percent growth

It would be irresponsible.

GLENN: So I'm with you, Chip. I'm with you. And I've said this for a long time -- the Republicans are going to lose. They are going to lose, and they're going to lose because you're just not delivering for the American people, what you promised you would.

Donald Trump seems to be.

You know, at least he is trying.

He's doing a lot of the things he promised he would do.

I don't see that happening with the Republicans.

And so, you know, I don't know what -- what the midterm is going to look like.

But I will tell you this. He has to have that tax cut passed.

He's got to have it.

If we don't get that tax cut. Everything the Republicans have been trying to do. Or the Republican voters have wanted.

It's over. It's over.

Because the economy will spiral out of control without that tax cut. Agree or disagree?

CHIP: So I agree we must deliver on the tax cut. And I believe we will. When push comes to shove, there's no way we will get to December, and not provide an extension of tax cuts, that were so important in 2017.

Now, I'll remind everybody, the corporate rates were made permanent already.

Right?

What we're talking about dealing with is the expiration of certain personal tax issues. Marginal rate. But also child tax credit. Also standard deduction, et cetera. Now, I'm not sure.

I've got different views, on different ones of those policies.

Overall, we want to ensure, this stays in the pockets of the American people.

We have to deliver on that.

I will tell you this, if we don't address the inflation tax.

If we don't address the extent to which people are fleeing the American bond markets.

Because we are so irresponsible.

Then we're going to be doing a disservice to our kids and grandkids who can't afford a house.

They can't afford a house because the mortgage rates are too high.

GLENN: They can't afford it now, Chip.

They can't afford it now.

CHIP: So I think what we need to do, is I'm prepared to go back to the drawing board today. I want to go home tomorrow, or the next day.
Let's just get busy. We've been working on it.

Let's tighten down some of the spending.
Let's tweak what we've been doing and get the tax policy done. Get it set. Let's go back to the House bill, for example, that we passed.

It was a good, solid bill.

And get the Senate to adopt it, and pass it.

Or make some modest changes. But we have to get rid of some of these ridiculous things. Like Medicaid for illegal aliens, like pork that's going to Alaska.

Like specific giveaways.

And, you know, get rid of those things.

Go back to the House bill.

Make sure the inflation act is getting terminated.

Deliver on the tax cuts. Deliver on the border.

Deliver for the president.

I'm prepared to do that. But I will not swallow a crappy bill because the Senate tries to jam me with it.

GLENN: I have to tell you, I don't know how it's unpopular to say, no. We're not giving illegals any Medicare.

We're not.

Do you remember -- who was it, when we were in Congress. Barack Obama talked about Obamacare. He said, you lie!

Joe Wilson, wasn't it?

And everybody had a cow. Well, look at what we're doing. Look at what we're doing.

Look at what we're giving illegals.

The answer is no.

No, no, no, no. And I don't understand how that is not so simple.

I don't understand any Republican that doesn't understand, the green new deal, no! No!

USAID. No!

DOGE. Cut it. Why can't they see what -- I mean -- there is -- I mean to tell you, Chip. I don't mean to take this out on you. You're one of the good guys. You're trying to do this.

We're in between a rock and a hard place.

The president has to have what the president needs. To get the economy going.

We wait until January. You're right on top of the midterms.

You have -- the president is not turning this economy around, fast enough.

Because he can't get anyone in Congress to do Jack crap on anything!

You need to cut the freaking spending. And the waste. And the garbage.

And I tell you, I am with Elon Musk 100 percent.

100 percent.

You are one of these weasel Republicans, who don't -- who just go along, and just be like, you know what, we're going to have another five or $6 trillion to our debt.

I'm done. I'm done.

And Elon has said, I will -- if it's the last thing I do. I will make sure that none of these people get reelected. That's not going to be good.

That's not going to be good. For the republic.

Let alone, the Republican parties.

But, you know what, I've had enough. I've had enough.

And I think the American people have too.

CHIP: Well, Glenn, I will tell you this, July 4th is obviously Friday, Independence Day. Two hundred forty-nine years ago, and we already celebrated. We celebrate their courage. We celebrate Lexington and Concord.

We celebrate all the things -- we celebrate the men that stormed the beaches in Normandy.

And we celebrate all of the great courage that our men in women in uniform have done to fight in this country. How can I say, no, sorry, I'll have to vote for this bill, because there will be some political pressure.

When I regale the boys at the Alamo, sitting there, taking bullets. Knowing they were going to die.

But ran into a wall of bullets in Normandy.

Look, we have to deliver.

We have no choice. We all agree on that.

I'm sure I'm going to get labeled, you know, a -- any number of things.

That I'm not delivering on the president's agenda, that I'm jamming up a bill. Look, and I get it.

And I won't get defensive about it. The president wants this bill. And he is right to want this bill.

The Congress has to deliver a bill worth sending them. And I'm prepared to stay here, until we do.

But I won't vote for a bill, because I'm told I have to. Because a bunch of losers who are swamp creatures, who want pork and giveaways. Who don't have the cojones to stand up and deliver for the American people. And to actually reduce spending, and not hide behind parliamentaries. Not hide behind tax cuts.

They want to hide behind a tax cut, to tell me at the border, to tell me, you have to vote for this bill. Don't worry about this spending.

No, kiss my ass.

I will stand up and fight for the border and the tax cuts and the spending cuts. We've got to do it!

STU: It was very reminiscent of Daniel Boone there for just a second. Or I'm sorry. Not -- Davey Crockett, not Daniel Boone.

So thank you for that. Chip, God bless. Have a great holiday. Stand -- stand firm in what you believe in.

And just keep the fight. I appreciate the attitude that you have towards the president.

Give the president what he needs. Fight for the president, what he's asking for.

But you got to fight the swamp at the same time. Have to. Have to. Thank you, Chip. Appreciate it.