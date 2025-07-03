We need REAL jobs in America — Trump should do THIS now!

The Senate just sent the “Big Beautiful Bill” back to the House. But Rep. Chip Roy joins Glenn Beck with a warning: This isn’t the same bill President Trump proposed! The Swamp has made sure to cut back on its reforms. But are Trump’s tax cuts too important to fail?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Chip Roy is with us from the great state of Texas.
Chip is a congressman, and welcome to the program. How are you, Chip?
CHIP: Well, Glenn, I'm -- you know, I'm continuing to work through, and trying to deliver the American people. But it's getting hard.
I'm with you. I'm tired of this bill right now.
GLENN: Yeah, you're living the dream, brother.
You are just living -- who doesn't want your job?
My gosh, what's -- what -- a glorious. Glorious, fun-filled life you must live.
CHIP: Yeah, there's -- there's been -- no, no, no.
GLENN: So tell me.
Tell me, is this thing gotten better or worse?
CHIP: Unfortunately, Glenn. I believe it's gotten worse.
Now, we've not seen the final product of the Senate. We don't have the tax. We've got to review it.
I try to be level-headed during these things. I had enormously strong and good friends in the administration, who in good faith, want to see this pass. Just as you do. Just as I do, just as the American people do.
They want to see a move forward in legislation to make tax cuts permanent. To deliver on the border funding that we need. You know, Steven Miller is a long-time friend. I've known him 25 years.
Russ Voit is a long-time friend. I've known him for 25 years. We've been working together in the trenches for as long as I can remember. We all want to deliver.
The problem is, the swamp is going to swamp.
And right now, we have a bill, that in my estimation, violates the house framework.
But more importantly, would add significantly to the deficits. Now, we have differing views.
GLENN: More. More than it did. More than it did, right?
CHIP: Quite a bit, in my view.
And look, there is going to be a debate about this. About tax cuts. And revenues. And all the stuff.
And I get it. Baseline. CBO. All these different things. I'm just telling you, Glenn, as objectively as I can, I look at the math, and I look at how you factor in economic growth, which I'm doing. Factor in revenues. And expenditures.
And what we're doing, on mandatory spending.
Which is not enough.
The fact that we're only repealing half of the green new scam, if we're lucky.
The fact that we're continuing to allow Medicaid. To go to illegals. Because of some arcane center rules.
The fact that we're continuing to allow Obamacare subsidies to fund transgender surgeries.
The fact that we're going to -- in my estimation, have probably a couple of trillion of deficit spending in the first four years.
Which means, you will have more interest.
Which means, it's going to stack up, all to get savings, in five years.
That's not what you and I signed up for.
Now, I'm looking at this, trying to say, okay.
The president wants tax cuts. So does I.
The president wants borders, so do I.
I think the president wants us to repeal the entire Green New scam. I think the president wants us to get good reforms. Be careful.
Like handle Medicaid appropriately, and all of that, for our American citizens that depend on it.
But we haven't delivered. Because the Senate has a bunch of people in it, who don't want to deliver, and they are hiding behind the parliamentarian, and they're delivering the product that I didn't come to Washington, to sign up for, Glenn.
GLENN: All right. So let me ask you this. They're hiding behind the parliamentarian.
Is that -- I mean, they -- they say, there was a change in the bill, because of the Medicare paid to the illegals. And the parliamentarian said you have to keep it in there. Some arcane rule or whatever.
Couldn't the Senate Republicans just ignore that?
Is it fair -- what?
CHIP: They could overrule the parliamentarian. They could make a change, if they wanted to do so.
GLENN: Right.
CHIP: Now, some of these things take 60 votes. If they want to address this, they can address it.
But the real issue here is that behind the closed doors, what you know, is that there are senators, who don't want to make the reforms.
Don't want to make the changes. They're making their own policy choices. Based on what they want.
Right? You've got Lisa Murkowski right now. Instead of wanting to reform Medicaid, she wants to get a special carve-out for additional spending, for people in Alaska.
You've got, you know, Tillis. You've got others. They want us to go the wrong direction, when it comes to Medicaid reform.
And, Glenn. I've got to be honest. How many times have you and I been on the phone over the last decade, talking about shutdowns by discretionary spending. Like every two years.
GLENN: Oh, I know.
CHIP: Countless times. Every time we have one of those fights. The people of this town say, Chip, you need to shut up because the real problem is mandatory spending. Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid.
It's not fighting over all this stuff. You're wasting all our time.
I didn't think it was a waste of our time.
I didn't think we should be funding weaponized government.
I didn't think we should continue to jack up spending for the alphabet soup of regulations in America.
But I said, okay. Guys, here we are.
We are going to do this reconciliation package. We will reform Medicaid, right? We ended up fighting like cats and dogs to get the reforms, the work requirements we got out of the House. It was good. Not great.
The Senate, now they're working through it. And they are fighting every inch. And it got actually a little better in certain respects, thank to Rick Scott.
He's been fighting hard. Mike Lee, Ron Johnson. We've got a little bit more of what's called provider taxes. But overall, we're not meeting the moment.
We're not getting enough Medicaid reform.
We're getting watered down, somewhat on illegals. How about missed taxes, Glenn?
We passed a measure in the House, to tax money going from America, so people going here illegally back to their own country.
The Senate -- it's crazy!
GLENN: Why? Why? Why?
CHIP: Because they don't like the policies, Glenn. Because here's the thing, there are bankers. Banks. Who came here and said, guys, this would be really hard on us.
If we had to enforce this policy.
Money flowing from our banks and institutions.
Mexico.
And Columbia.
And places. We really need a carve out, so the banks won't be taxed by this, and then they will go.
It would be way too burdensome on the people who come here and they're working hard, and they want to spend money on their families. But you and I both have a heart for what people face. And want to say, hey, I get it. You've got an honest person here, who is following the law, who came here illegally. They want to send money back home to their country. They can still do that. They can still find a way to do that, but we're taxing. Instead of saying, no, we're not going to do it.
But the biggest thing at the end of the day. Deficits go up, and I didn't sign up for deficits to go up.
GLENN: So you're not going to vote for them?
You're not voting for this.
CHIP: I can't. I cannot vote for this as it's currently structured. If we can come to some agreement.
And, Glenn, this is important.
The president rightly wants us to find a way to get a bill up. I get that. And I want to deliver. For six months, I've been busting my butt.
I voted for a bill that came out of the house, that I didn't like. It wasn't good enough. But I thought it was an important step.
I worked to come up with a budget framework with Jerry Harrington and others, to figure out, how to get this done and get it out of the House.
I think we made progress. We did get Medicaid reforms that are good. We did get some tightening down on the green new scam, and others didn't want to do it.
But we are now fighting a Senate that's watering down important stuff.
And importantly, the way they tax to spend policies. Overall, I can't look at this any way objectively, without telling my voters, the people that sent me to Washington to represent them. That the deficits will go up.
Now, last point, the president and the administration will say, look, guys, don't worry about that. We'll make it up with tariffs, and we will pay higher economic growth. Well, two things.
Number one, on the economic growth front, we assumed growth in our bill, Glenn.
We assumed 2.6 percent growth.
Now, you might say, well, gosh, we need three or four. Yeah, but we have to do a ten-year budget. 2.6 percent growth is a lot higher than what we've been experiencing the last two decades on average.
We picked a sweet spot of 2.6 percent growth. It is true, that if we have 4 percent growth for a decade, we will have much more of it.
I hope that's true. You hope that's true.
And if it is true, then great. It's gravy, that will give us money to buy down the debt. And save money. And get the deficits down further.
But I can't budget to two and a half percent. Sitting at 2 percent growth
It would be irresponsible.
GLENN: So I'm with you, Chip. I'm with you. And I've said this for a long time -- the Republicans are going to lose. They are going to lose, and they're going to lose because you're just not delivering for the American people, what you promised you would.
Donald Trump seems to be.
You know, at least he is trying.
He's doing a lot of the things he promised he would do.
I don't see that happening with the Republicans.
And so, you know, I don't know what -- what the midterm is going to look like.
But I will tell you this. He has to have that tax cut passed.
He's got to have it.
If we don't get that tax cut. Everything the Republicans have been trying to do. Or the Republican voters have wanted.
It's over. It's over.
Because the economy will spiral out of control without that tax cut. Agree or disagree?
CHIP: So I agree we must deliver on the tax cut. And I believe we will. When push comes to shove, there's no way we will get to December, and not provide an extension of tax cuts, that were so important in 2017.
Now, I'll remind everybody, the corporate rates were made permanent already.
Right?
What we're talking about dealing with is the expiration of certain personal tax issues. Marginal rate. But also child tax credit. Also standard deduction, et cetera. Now, I'm not sure.
I've got different views, on different ones of those policies.
Overall, we want to ensure, this stays in the pockets of the American people.
We have to deliver on that.
I will tell you this, if we don't address the inflation tax.
If we don't address the extent to which people are fleeing the American bond markets.
Because we are so irresponsible.
Then we're going to be doing a disservice to our kids and grandkids who can't afford a house.
They can't afford a house because the mortgage rates are too high.
GLENN: They can't afford it now, Chip.
They can't afford it now.
CHIP: So I think what we need to do, is I'm prepared to go back to the drawing board today. I want to go home tomorrow, or the next day.
Let's just get busy. We've been working on it.
Let's tighten down some of the spending.
Let's tweak what we've been doing and get the tax policy done. Get it set. Let's go back to the House bill, for example, that we passed.
It was a good, solid bill.
And get the Senate to adopt it, and pass it.
Or make some modest changes. But we have to get rid of some of these ridiculous things. Like Medicaid for illegal aliens, like pork that's going to Alaska.
Like specific giveaways.
And, you know, get rid of those things.
Go back to the House bill.
Make sure the inflation act is getting terminated.
Deliver on the tax cuts. Deliver on the border.
Deliver for the president.
I'm prepared to do that. But I will not swallow a crappy bill because the Senate tries to jam me with it.
GLENN: I have to tell you, I don't know how it's unpopular to say, no. We're not giving illegals any Medicare.
We're not.
Do you remember -- who was it, when we were in Congress. Barack Obama talked about Obamacare. He said, you lie!
Joe Wilson, wasn't it?
And everybody had a cow. Well, look at what we're doing. Look at what we're doing.
Look at what we're giving illegals.
The answer is no.
No, no, no, no. And I don't understand how that is not so simple.
I don't understand any Republican that doesn't understand, the green new deal, no! No!
USAID. No!
DOGE. Cut it. Why can't they see what -- I mean -- there is -- I mean to tell you, Chip. I don't mean to take this out on you. You're one of the good guys. You're trying to do this.
We're in between a rock and a hard place.
The president has to have what the president needs. To get the economy going.
We wait until January. You're right on top of the midterms.
You have -- the president is not turning this economy around, fast enough.
Because he can't get anyone in Congress to do Jack crap on anything!
You need to cut the freaking spending. And the waste. And the garbage.
And I tell you, I am with Elon Musk 100 percent.
100 percent.
You are one of these weasel Republicans, who don't -- who just go along, and just be like, you know what, we're going to have another five or $6 trillion to our debt.
I'm done. I'm done.
And Elon has said, I will -- if it's the last thing I do. I will make sure that none of these people get reelected. That's not going to be good.
That's not going to be good. For the republic.
Let alone, the Republican parties.
But, you know what, I've had enough. I've had enough.
And I think the American people have too.
CHIP: Well, Glenn, I will tell you this, July 4th is obviously Friday, Independence Day. Two hundred forty-nine years ago, and we already celebrated. We celebrate their courage. We celebrate Lexington and Concord.
We celebrate all the things -- we celebrate the men that stormed the beaches in Normandy.
And we celebrate all of the great courage that our men in women in uniform have done to fight in this country. How can I say, no, sorry, I'll have to vote for this bill, because there will be some political pressure.
When I regale the boys at the Alamo, sitting there, taking bullets. Knowing they were going to die.
But ran into a wall of bullets in Normandy.
Look, we have to deliver.
We have no choice. We all agree on that.
I'm sure I'm going to get labeled, you know, a -- any number of things.
That I'm not delivering on the president's agenda, that I'm jamming up a bill. Look, and I get it.
And I won't get defensive about it. The president wants this bill. And he is right to want this bill.
The Congress has to deliver a bill worth sending them. And I'm prepared to stay here, until we do.
But I won't vote for a bill, because I'm told I have to. Because a bunch of losers who are swamp creatures, who want pork and giveaways. Who don't have the cojones to stand up and deliver for the American people. And to actually reduce spending, and not hide behind parliamentaries. Not hide behind tax cuts.
They want to hide behind a tax cut, to tell me at the border, to tell me, you have to vote for this bill. Don't worry about this spending.
No, kiss my ass.
I will stand up and fight for the border and the tax cuts and the spending cuts. We've got to do it!
STU: It was very reminiscent of Daniel Boone there for just a second. Or I'm sorry. Not -- Davey Crockett, not Daniel Boone.
So thank you for that. Chip, God bless. Have a great holiday. Stand -- stand firm in what you believe in.
And just keep the fight. I appreciate the attitude that you have towards the president.
Give the president what he needs. Fight for the president, what he's asking for.
But you got to fight the swamp at the same time. Have to. Have to. Thank you, Chip. Appreciate it.