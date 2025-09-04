Blog
Max Lucado: Are We Living in the End Times?play icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCASTSeptember 04, 2025

Max Lucado: Are We Living in the End Times?

Glenn Beck sits down with pastor and author Max Lucado to break down the shocking signs of prophecy that seem to be unfolding right before our eyes. From global deception, political turmoil, and persecution of Christians to the rise of immorality and cultural chaos, the warnings Jesus gave in the Olivet Discourse sound eerily similar to today’s headlines. Max Lucado explains the “super sign” that marks the beginning of the end, why the darkness seems to be growing stronger, and how believers should respond with faith and hope rather than fear. This is a sobering yet encouraging reminder to stay awake, stay faithful, and recognize the times in which we live.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Max Lucado HERE

Epstein's Former Lawyer REVEALS The Inside Deal that was Madeplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

Epstein's Former Lawyer REVEALS The Inside Deal that was Made

Glenn Beck sits down with Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, to dive into the explosive controversy surrounding the Epstein list and the unanswered questions the public still demands. Dershowitz reveals why the narrative around Epstein has been twisted, why there may never be a “client list” as people imagine, and why he believes every single document must be released. From shocking accusations, false claims, and media manipulation to the deeper truth about who knew what, this conversation pulls no punches. Is the public finally ready to see everything?

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Alan Dershowitz HERE

Mother admits she prefers AI over her DAUGHTER?!play icon
RADIO

Mother admits she prefers AI over her DAUGHTER?!

Glenn Beck gives his thoughts on a story he read where an older mother admitted to liking her AI “companion” more than her daughter: “My first thought was, ‘we can’t do this! We’re going to lose our humanity'…and then as I was thinking about this, I thought, ‘maybe we have already lost our humanity…’”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So I read this story from CBS News, a couple of days ago. And I -- I jotted down some thoughts, that I want to share with you.

But I honestly, up until this morning. I didn't know if I was going to share these thoughts with you. Because I don't know.

I'm in this really unique place right now. Where I -- start. Here's my first thought on this.

My first thought on this was, she found a new companion. You know who the new companion is? AI? AI. She spends, I spend five hours a day with my new companion, and we play games. We do trivia. We just talk. And I like her more than my daughter.

Wow!

So my first thought was, this has got to stop. We can't -- we can't do this. We cannot allow -- we're losing our humanity. That's what -- we are going to lose our humanity!

And then as I was thinking about this, and what I wanted to share with you, I thought, gosh. Maybe we've already lost our humanity. In a different way. In a different way. And then I just started going down this rabbit hole about me. You know, who are you to say any of this stuff?

I'm in a weird prays right now. It's a good place. But it's a weird place.

You know, this isn't ideal that she's found a companion.

And I want to say, we have to stop this.

But then, what do you replace it with?

Then we just have this old woman at home, by herself, rotting away, not talking to anybody?

Have we lost our humanity? My thought was, what have I done to exercise my humanity? Instead of just getting on the radio and just going, blah, blah. You know what you should do? You know what we should do? And then not doing any of it.

What am I actually doing to close the distance between knowing and doing?

Very little. Very little.

Because we do know. We know what the intellectually, spiritually, we know exactly what we should do. We know what Jesus would do. What would Jesus do?

He would stop. He would notice the old lady. He would sit down. He would eat with her. He would chat with her. He would spend time. He touched the untouchable. He didn't outsource compassion.

He didn't like, you know what. Yeah. She's -- let her have the AI thing.

He wouldn't have done that. He made room.

And so I started thinking, and this is why I didn't want to share this necessarily with you. Because, I mean, I don't know if you can relate to this.

But why don't we do this all the time.

Because, really in the end, this is the kind of stuff -- this is the only stuff that matters. This is the only stuff that matters.

Human connection.

And I am so bad at that, in many ways. Look, my best friend, has always been this. I started this, when I was 13 years old. And I could tell, this, anything. And it never rejected me.

And it became my best friend. But in that, my relationship is with this. Which, in a way, turned into a relationship with you. When I was a kid, I was just in a room by myself. And I was just yapping.

But now, I feel like, I know you.

But I get so -- I just -- I -- I don't know.

Sometimes, if you ever feel like there's a hole, in you.

That you're missing something. That you're like, I think I'm missing a piece. That other people have, you know what I mean? Because at times, there is something that keeps us from doing the most human things. And I think part of that is fear. And this is something that goes not just to the elderly, but it goes to you, and it also goes to our kids. Look, why are we -- why are we embracing fake AI friends, and talking to them, and everything else? Why are our kids on social media?

Because real face-to-face stuff, real kindness, is really risky.

It's really risky. If I step into your loneliness, it means, I have to feel my own loneliness.

You know.

Give me a sec.

Hey, how are you? You don't really want an answer. You don't want an answer. So we all say the same thing: Fine. I'm pretty good.

You're not. You're not really fine. You're not pretty good. You might be having a great day. You might be having a horrible day. But you'll say, fine. Pretty good.

And you're doing it out of a courtesy. Because you know when you ask the question, you don't want somebody to say, you know. I'm really struggling right now.

Because then you're like, oh, dear God. I've got to stop my day and sit down and talk to you. I didn't really want to know.

I -- I don't have time for this. You know what I mean?

We -- we stop being human, and we just play this little game. Because I don't want to have to rearrange my afternoon. I'm really busy.

So we -- we keep that risk, at arm's length.

And now we're eliminating it!

Because AI is always fine.

Machines never cry. They never ask for a ride to the doctor, or to the airport.

You don't have to sit with them, after -- you know, I'm waiting for some test results to come in. Would you sit with had he.

No. It doesn't have to.

It will sit with you, because it has nothing else to do.

It's part of -- we bury this human part of us, because of convenience. And it's weird.

Because our economy makes everything easy. Except, all the things that actually matter. Because I don't know if you can make those easy.

You know, we can get groceries, in an hour.

Get them delivered. I used to saw somebody -- is it Walmart or Costco? Somebody is delivering things by drone now.

Just dropping it in your backyard. I mean, wow. I mean, you can get anything. Movies in seconds. Opinions in a second. But friendships? Actual friendships? They're slow!

They're in inefficient. They're messy.

It's -- it happens in the blank space between the calendar blocks. The -- the spaces that we're -- we all have learned to hate, I guess.

We've optimized our life, to the point where love and -- falling in love, all that. Is like a bug in the system. And part of it is habit as well.

Fear and habit. I mean, our kids know, the non-stop playing on the gaming. The endless scroll, it's just hallowing out inside. They know that. They know.

But the loop is sticky. It was geared to be sticky. The short hit of engagement, you know.
Beats the slow growth of a relationship.

And I think we're all becoming experts at something that we should just at least notice. And that is, we are all experts at almost connecting.
I'm almost connected. How are you?
I'm not having a good day.

Is there anything I can do?

No. Okay. I'm almost connected.

The other part is pain. That stops us from being human, I think.

I mean, I'm a recovering alcoholic. And, boy, I know this one.

I know the hard truth.

We will not change. We can be in pain. But we will not change, until the pain becomes absolutely unbearable!

I went to -- I went to a store, to look at a bike the other day. And I sent a picture of this bike to my wife, and she said, I don't know who has my husband's phone.

But where is he?

Because I'm not going to do that -- I'm not going to -- I'm not riding a bike. I'm not riding a bike. God wouldn't let us invent cars. Okay?

The bikes.

She came home one day. And I was swimming in the pool. She was like, what is happening to you?

And I'm like, my back is killing me so bad. I've got to exercise.

Okay!

Well, that's -- at 61, that's a genius move.

Finally!

Until the pain becomes unbearable, until the comfort of staying the same is more painful than the cost of change, we don't do it.

You know, real question on AI is: With AI, will we -- will we feel the real pain that it is going to cause humanity soon enough, to change?

Or does the machine just soften the edges, just enough, that we just adapt downward? You know, just -- they're lowering the temperature, a few degrees at a time.

You never notice the temperature drop. It's just slowly.

That's the danger. That's the real danger.

Not that a chat bot runs your life.

But it -- it makes a diminished life, tolerable.

It's an anesthesia. Let's just sleep a little bit.

An imitation of companionship. That never asks for anything in return.

And never interrupts.

You know, she probably likes it more than her daughters. Because her daughter probably has edges, she doesn't like. The AI will get rid of all those edges.

And if we're not careful, the lonely will not just be alone.

They'll be alone with an elegant coping mechanism.

So, yeah. I -- I want -- I want to warn the line of humanity being blurred.

I'm going to argue.

And you'll hear a lot of this.

Personhood. Personhood is really critical, that we pay attention to this.

Presence.

Really important.
But that's only really half of the sermon, given by the man that's least qualified to preach to you. The other -- the other half is -- is a question.
Is THIS the Left’s new “1619 Project”?play icon
RADIO

Is THIS the Left’s new “1619 Project”?

The New York Times recently published an op-ed titled, “Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the Court.” This article calls for “a new Constitution” that would change the very fabric of the Founding Fathers’ vision for America, akin to how the 1619 Project tried to rewrite America’s history. Glenn Beck explains how our governmental system works and why it’s a much better option than direct democracy.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. This is such an amazing story. That is coming now, from the left. And the New York Times. On let's -- let's change the Constitution.

Let's change. You want to give me a quick. I just lost the story. Can you give me a quick update on this one?

JASON: The title of this. Well, kind of like you hinted. Speaks for itself.

The title is this: Abolish the Senate in the electoral college, and pack the court. It's a discussion on what -- I mean, it's almost like they're doing a 1619 Project.

GLENN: No.

STU: But instead of focusing on that, now they're trying to change the history of why the Founders created our government the way they did.

And it's a complete abomination. I mean, the Founders pretty much saw government as an evil. A necessary evil. But they did everything in their power to limit it as much as they could.

Now, this -- this article, this opinion.

Whatever it is. Seems to argue, exactly the opposite.

What's really amazing to me, they actually have the balls, to mention things like the Federalist papers.

And then turn around and then title this thing, in the electoral college.

I mean, it's argued specifically, not only the need for an electoral college.

But why!

GLENN: So you know, what's amazing to me, they make several points in this article, where they are like -- the electoral college.

Trying to say, it's only a democracy, if we have no electoral college.

Well, we're not -- we're not a democracy.

We are a republic.

And democracies fail every single time.

There is no such thing as a true democracy.

Where everybody is voting on every -- you know, on every item.

They fail every time!

You have a democracy. And the reason why the left likes it.

Is because you can convince. Look at New York.

You can convince people of something like communism. And then that's the last election, that you will have, in country after country. That's what happens.

The people are voting -- you know, they vote in. And they're like, you know what, this is the answer to all of our problems.

This is the answer to cancer.

And then you don't have another vote again. You don't -- you don't have it.

You don't have the republic. First of all, you can't vote on every single thing!

You can't.

Because you don't know all the ins and outs of everything.

So you have to elect somebody, that is as close to you, as possible.

And you elect them, first, in the House.

Of representatives.

The House of Representatives. The reason why there's only a two-year term on those guys, is because that's the closest to you. The Congress is the one that is supposed to control the purse strings.

But that's not try anymore.

You want to know why our spending is out of control?

Because Congress no longer does its job.

Congress no longer controls the purse strings.

So they've given that up, because they haven't done a budget or anything else. And nobody is holding anybody responsible for the spending. What you're supposed to do is every two years, when they get out of control on spending, you can vote them out with, and say, nope. Don't want any of that. It's the closest to the people. That's why they have to run every two years.

Then the Senate, which the progressives have already changed, and he makes a case in here, again, in the New York Times' editorial, that we're not -- we haven't done enough to the Senate. In 1913, the -- the progressives, under Wilson, they decide, they're going to change the Senate from the way it was originally, in the Constitution.

The way the Founders did it, was remember, they want the people.

But they also were really concerned about the federal government.

So they wanted the states to make sure the states were represented.

So no -- everyone knew that no -- Texas is not going to vote for something, because New York wants it, and it's not good for Texas.

If Texans are elected by the state, they only represent the state. Right now, you have Chuck Schumer. Why does he raise money in California?

Why does he -- why are these people running around, even on our side, all around the country? Why do we care? Here's why we care: Because they no longer represent the state. It's just another higher level, I guess, of Congress.

We already have that body. Now we're supposed to have something that protects the individual states.

Well, the progressives didn't like that.

Because they need a democracy.

And they want an all-powerful federal government. And so, they abolish that from the Constitution. And the 17th amendment changed the way that we vote for senators.

So they've already screwed it up once. This is what progressives always do. They'll fix health care. And then they'll say, and it's so broken. Now it's even worse. So let's fix it again.

No, you guys should be left out of it. Okay?

You guys should not be fixing anything. Because you don't know your butt from your elbow. So they're already changing that. Now they're saying, that that has to be changed even more. Because it's not representative.

Well, no. Because it's supposed to equalize.

The reason why we have 400 -- what is it? 434 representative, it's more than that now. That number changes, as our population grows.

So the population grows. You get in your area, you'll get more Congress people. Because it represents the people.

The Senate only has two senators, from Delaware, or California.

And this article is saying, that's not fair. Because there's more people in California, than there are in Delaware.

Well, if you do that, then you completely erase the states. Then Delaware, Wyoming, Idaho.

All of these other states that have small populations, the only ones that matter, will be California, Texas, New York, Florida.

That's it. They'll make all the decisions. Now, you in Nebraska, do you want New York and California and even Texas, making all the decisions for you?

Of course not.

Of course not.

That's why the Senate has two senators.

Not 50 senators for California.

Two, the same as your state. They've already undercut the -- the state power, one time.
Now they want to cut it, completely! And make it into another representative body of the people.

That's not what it was for. They knew that Congress would react quickly. The House of representatives would be so connected to the people, that they would act quickly.

And they could do really stupid things, because when there's a panic, these elected officials want to move, because their constituents are yelling at them!

And it wouldn't necessarily be the right thing. So they wanted to balance that, with the state power!

The state, those senators, were elected by the legislators, in that state.

Which I don't love!

But it might bring things back into play, where we don't care about Chuck Schumer anymore.

Unless you live in New York.

You only care about your senator!

Because they were the balance, from the public saying, we've got to put the Patriot Act in!

No.

The Senate should be able to say, no. That takes power away from the states, and gives an all-consuming federal government, all kinds of power to them. No! And then when those two houses, both the state, and the peoples living in the states, could agree, then it goes to the president. And the president is only supposed to veto when he feels it's unconstitutional.

Not because he doesn't like it. Not because his party tells him. But because it's unconstitutional. You don't have the power to do that. However, Congress can say, Mr. President, I'm sorry. You're wrong. And they can with, three-fourths, they can vote again and pass it in the House, with three-fourths.

Or they can take it to the Supreme Court.

And the Supreme Court is only supposed to decide whether it's constitutional.

Look at the damage that the left and the progressives have done, to this system.

It was brilliant. The powers in the House, with the people. The power -- they always say, when there's a problem: Follow the money, right?

The money is the power. So they've taken that power, to create laws, and given it to the executive branch, the presidential branch. They stopped doing passing a budget. We haven't had a budget since George Bush. They stopped passing a budget.

So they have no real power left in them, anymore. Then they gutted the state, with the -- the Senate. And then, they made the president, they made him into the -- the veto power into whatever his party says.

They've completely revamped this thing.

Already!

And it's not working. Why?

Because they've bastardized it.

If the president -- they can't get it done in the House. They can't get it done in the Senate. And have and they can't get it done by the president.

Then they've expanded the power of the Supreme Court.

And now the Supreme Court can legislate from the bench.

They can say, well, you know what, I think what they meant was this!

No. That's not your job.

That's not your job.

Your job is to say, this is constitutional. This is not constitutional.

To give you an idea of how weak the Supreme Court was supposed to be, when the designers of the Capitol put together the three branches of government, they -- they didn't include a space for the Supreme Court.

You know where the Supreme Court, until FDR.

The Supreme Court used to meet in the basement of the Capitol! They didn't have any space. They had the basement of the Capitol.

But FDR wanted to make sure that the Supreme Court could rule the country. And if he couldn't get it passed in the House and the Senate, he'd get it through the Supreme Court. That's why he put them on a pedestal. And that's why he tried, exactly what this article is saying, to do. Pack the Supreme Court!

What does that mean? That means: What we're going to do here is, we're just going to load up on Supreme Court justices. We have nine Supreme Court justices. That's not in the Constitution.

You can have seven. You can have 12. It's not in the Constitution.

But our tradition is, there has been nine Supreme Court justices.

So we all accept that. When you start -- imagine, lefties, how would you feel if Donald Trump said, we're going to pack the Supreme Court? I'm going to add five more Supreme Court justices right now.

What would you do? What would you do? You would lose your mind!

Why? Because you know he would pack it with the people that would just agree with him!

That's not what the Supreme Court is supposed to do.

That's why, if Donald Trump said he was going to pack the Supreme Court, I would be against it, and I would be a leading opposition voice of Donald Trump, on that. If that's what he wanted to do.

But you're suggesting that, as something that would be good for the country.

It would not be good for the country!

And, by the way, once you have packed the Supreme Court, you get up -- there's some countries that have 47 Supreme Court justices.

They just keep putting them in. Until they can absolutely control it.

Once you pack a Supreme Court, you destroy the country.

That is the last gasp of a republic. Or of a country.

You pack the Supreme Court.

So they've changed absolutely everything. And in this op-ed, he's also suggesting, that, you know. Another thing we should do is we should just add states.

Let me just add states.

We'll just keep adding states. Again, packing the Senate. What? What? When you say, we want to -- what is the thing, they want to reimagine America? Refound America.

You're not refounding it. You're working on something completely different. That's not America.

JASON: Yeah, the other headline on the main headline is why the left can't win.

I'm adding my own ellipses here. Dot, dot, dot, without a new Constitution. That's how radically they're thinking on this. Just insane.

GLENN: I mean, it -- but it's true!

They don't like the outcome. They don't like the fact that they almost had us. They almost had us. They have -- they have taken and twisted education. They took and twisted the media. They made the -- all -- just groups that are marching at their orders.

Teaching, and using propaganda. And brainwashing techniques. To teach these twisted views. And then reinforce them in the media.

They had that. It wasn't enough!

Before, they had music. They had the movies.

It wasn't enough.

They just keep gobbling and gobbling and gobbling.

And the reason why they're out at this point, is because we're on to them.

They figured it out. The people will always -- you know, we -- we will always be late, but we'll always figure it out. And then we'll do the right thing.

They're trying to take away all of the escape doors. All of the exit doors. They're trying to lock them all down, so you can't get out of this nightmare hell house, that they're building for us.

From fighter jets to spacewalks: The Jared Isaacman storyplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

From fighter jets to spacewalks: The Jared Isaacman story

Jared Isaacman may be the ultimate embodiment of the American dream, or he's possibly the real-life version of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” character, Maverick. He is a wildly successful businessman who started a billion-dollar company out of his parents’ basement when he was a teenager. He has never been in the military, yet he owns and flies his own fighter jets. And in his spare time, he’s an astronaut who has worked with SpaceX, and he became the first civilian in history to perform a spacewalk. When President Trump nominated him to be the new head of NASA, he seemed like an ideal outsider choice who would soar to confirmation. But then, he ran into a firestorm of turbulence that he’s not used to navigating: D.C. politics...

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Jared Isaacman HERE