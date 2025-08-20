The Deep State & Military-Industrial Complex: How the Dots Connect | Glenn Greenwald & Glenn Beck

After President Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, two things were made abundantly clear: 1. America is truly in charge once again and is LEADING the world. Not through military force or a projection of power. But because of President Trump, because of ACTION. And number two, President Trump is doing something that hasn't been done since the Reagan administration. Glenn shares the story of the time he was invited to meet with President George W. Bush after he made a comment that Bush disagreed with. What Glenn learned about the presidency during that meeting shocked him. But Glenn reveals how Trump leadership stands apart from all the presidents before him, and its refreshing to see.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So I want to give you -- I want to give you the two things that I think are the two messages that we should take from all of this.
America is truly once again, in charge. That's number one.
We are leading the world. And we're not leading the world through military force.
We're not leading the world through just words and projection of power.
We're leading the world because Donald Trump is actually going places. And leading the world.
You know, when you -- when you look at, he's been saying here over the last couple of days.
You know, I stopped six wars.
Well, yes, and no.
I guess. You could say that, you know, we could quibble over were these wars, or were these just flare-ups?
But I don't know anybody who has done more for world peace, as a president, in just the last couple of months. In a two-month period. I don't know of a president who has done more for world peace than Donald Trump.
Name -- name anyone who is close.
If they're lucky, they'll solve one thing.
He has gone in six different times now. And not all of them are -- you know, we're all having our fingers crossed, that the Middle East and Iran is at least peaceful for a little while.
Same thing with Ukraine and Russia. It's not done yet. But hopefully, when it is done, it will last a while.
It's not going to be a forever peace. But look at what he did. He stopped Pakistan and India.
From having a nuclear war!
He is -- he is bringing peace to the world, like I've never seen before.
And, again, as I said, maybe for the first time in my lifetime, America is the global leader.
And -- and I think I say that because, well, I mean. Ronald Reagan was the global leader in the 1980s.
That's the last time that I think that that would even be close.
But Ronald Reagan still had his detractors. And they never. Came to the table.
You know, Ronald Reagan, his power came from just the political prowess that he had here in America.
And his -- just strength of will, that he just wouldn't give up. And then he also had Margaret matcher and the pope on his side.
This president really has not had anybody on his side. Nobody on his side.
But you'll notice, they're no longer taking him on, and calling him a thug, a clown, a dictator, or anything else.
They're not calling him any of those things. At least the world leaders. The European leaders are no longer saying those things.
They're taking him seriously, because he's actually getting things done.
So, A, America is in the leadership role. Now, why is that one worth really standing back and admiring for a minute?
Because every president, every president has tried to reverse that. Every president has been working on this new global coalition.
Do you notice, he's not talking about -- this is what you hear from every president.
We have a global coalition. We're cobbling together. All these, you know, states of the willing.
All of these people who are coming together. And they're willing to stand together. Well, that's happening.
But Donald Trump is not setting out to get a global coalition. He's leading the world.
And the coalition is forming around him. And he's really not part of the coalition.
He's leading the coalition. He's saying, we're not going to do this. We're not doing this ourself. But let me show you how it can be done. Now, you guys go and do it.
We're not providing the arms, we're selling ammunition. We're selling arms to the Europeans. They want to do it. They can do it.
So, again, it's a different kind of leadership. We are not the ones paying for it.
We're not the ones carrying all the weight on our shoulders.
He's saying, look, I can get this done. But then, it's your job to do it. It's not ours. It's yours.
That is unlike anything I've ever seen before. Okay?
So while he is building coalitions, he's leading them. He's not just another one of the coalition.
That's true leadership. Especially in a time when the whole world has said for a long time now, and many of us believed, the era of America's leadership is over.
Is it?
Because it sure doesn't look like it to me now.
And that is -- and that has been done in six months.
Finally, a guy who knows how to wield the power of the United States, without being a bully.
Now, the second thing: And I don't think anybody really understands this.
I was in -- during the -- was it, 2007, 2008 election?
I went to the White House. Because I was called on the carpet by George W. Bush. Because I was not happy with -- with the war. And the way it was going.
And I had made some comment about, I don't remember even what it was. But I made some comment on the air, that, you know, hey, left. You want to impeach him. Here's the thing you impeach him on.
Because this is actually impeachable.
And that didn't sit well with the Bush administration. They didn't like that. And I get a call on the way home from the studios. And it's the White House. And is this the first time the White House had ever called me, without me reaching out first. And I get a call. And it's a 202 number. And I'm like, it's 1414. 202. I can't remember. 458 or something. 1414. And I remember 202. That's Washington, DC. And 1414, I remember, that's the number of the White House.
And I look at it for a while. And I'm like, I think that's the White House. And I pick it up.
Mr. Beck?
Yes. The president would like to see you in the Oval tomorrow morning at 10:00.
Now, I'm on the morning at 10 o'clock in the morning. Do you think you could make that -- I didn't even know what to say. I literally held the phone away from my head. I'm driving. And I look at the phone. And I look at the road. And I don't even know what to say.
And I'm just -- you know, I said, well, hang on. Let me check. I check.
And I put the phone back up against my ear, and I said, okay. It looks good. Yeah. I can be there.
Hang up the phone.
It was freaky. I get there, and the first thing the president says -- I sit in the chair, in the Zelinsky chair. And the first thing the president says to me is -- and laced with profanity. You know, a lot of people think they know how they could be the F-ing president. Well, they have no idea how to be the F-ing president.
I'm like, oh, my gosh, this is going to be the longest hour of my life.
And he read me the Riot Act.
After it was all over and he had it out of his system, we stood up at the end, and it was the day that Barack Obama had said that if he were president, he would just fly our planes over the border into Pakistan. And he would just bomb Pakistan.
Well, this is a point where Pakistan is kind of helping us, okay? They're not our friends. They're more frenemies. But they're kind of helping us at this point. And he says, Barack Obama says -- and if he would have done that, the whole -- the whole coalition of the willing, all of that crap would have gone right out the window.
And so I said to the president as I'm walking out, he's standing by the Oval. Or by the Resolute Desk. And I said, Mr. President, I don't know if you heard this, but today, Barack Obama -- he said, oh, I heard about that. Don't worry about that. Don't worry about that.
I said, okay.
He said, trust me, Glenn, whoever comes into this office, no matter which party they're in, they are going to sit behind this desk, and they're going to realize, because they're going to be advised by exactly the same people that have been advising me, that they really have no choice. This is what they have to do.
And he said, have a good day.
And I'm like holy cow! I walked out. And I -- do you remember me calling you after that, Stu?
STU: Yes.
GLENN: And I was freaked out. I was like, this is not good.
The president isn't really the president! The president is just listening to all these advisers, who are in, advising the last president. And the president before that. And it's all State Department stuff.
And they're just -- they're just suiting a long plan. What difference does it make who we have in the office, if that's true, remember that?
STU: Yeah. One specific part of that, that you didn't mention was -- because he was very angry at you. But that part of the conversation was meant to make you feel good, right?
GLENN: Yes.
STU: It wasn't like an anger thing. It was like a, hey, it's okay! Calm down. All of the decisions will remain the same. And it's like, that didn't calm you down much.
GLENN: No. It made it worse.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: And so why do I bring this story up, which I've told before. Why do I bring this story up?
I bring this story up because when Donald Trump sat at the table and said, just going to get old Vlad on the phone. And he stands up, walks out of the room. With all the world leaders.
And he just picks up the phone and calls Vladimir Putin. And says, hey. I mean, want to keep you up to speed on what's going on.
He didn't ask for permission.
He didn't have anybody whispering in his ear. He's leading the State Department. He's leading the world.
He's keeping his own counsel. That hasn't been done by a president in, I don't know how long. And it's why we're once again the leaders of the world!
Because these -- these advisers, all of these doctors and professors and, you know, people who have been in the State Department their whole life and know better than everybody, Donald Trump has said to them, shut up. I've seen your record. It doesn't work!
We've been doing it for 100 years. We're losing credibility. We're losing money. We're losing power and influence.
I don't want to hear it! This is the direction we're going. And he didn't have the juice to be able to fire all of those people, last time.
And he put the wrong people in position. Now, at the State Department is Rubio.
And I've got to tell you, Rubio is one of the last guys I would have picked. I would have thought, Rubio was a big, big globalist.
Look at who Rubio has turned out to be.
So the two things that are happening, are really -- are really based on one thing. And that is, the president of the United States is in charge of his administration.
The president of the United States keeps his own counsel. The president of the United States listens to the -- his own gut. For the first time that I have seen since Ronald Reagan -- and Ronald Reagan did it in one place, and that was the Soviet Union. He knew the difference between good and evil, and he called it, and he didn't care what anybody said.
Donald Trump is doing this in -- in example after example after example. He's keeping his own counsel. And he is telling his people: This is what I'm going to do. Find the Constitutional way to do it.
Because this is what has to be done! And he's not taking no for an answer. And he's not kowtowing to the people who have been there forever. Oh, Mr. President, you have to listen to this man.
He's not listening to him. If it doesn't make sense to him, he's not listening to him. And he is not waiting for permission from anyone.
That's the takeaway from this last four days. America is leading, because we actually have a leader who knows who he is, knows what he wants to do, and is not going to take no for an answer, unless it's unconstitutional. He gets it done.
That in six months? That's a remarkable development.