Are European Union elites working to “sabotage” President Trump’s plans for the West? Glenn speaks with Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, who makes the case that Trump is trying to reset the West and stop the “managed decline” of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. But many European leaders are so embedded into that old system that they won’t go down without a fight. Glenn and Kevin also discuss Trump’s negotiations with Mexico and Canada, whether former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was right to call Britain a “failed state,” and why Kevin believes Trump’s cabinet, JD Vance, and one other thing are Trump’s biggest wins.
Is the EU Plotting to “SABOTAGE” Trump? Heritage Foundation President Sounds Warning
How Sage Steele Overcame Fear and Beat Disney
Former ESPN host Sage Steele joins Glenn to tell the incredible story of how she overcame fear, fought Disney for canceling her, and won: “It’s all God.” When she put her trust in Him, she says, her fear went away. “It was smarter to stay quiet...But, God, it feels good to be true to myself.”
Former Sniper WARNS Major “Instability” May Hit This Summer
Former U.S. Army Special Forces Sniper Tim Kennedy joins Glenn to warn that “real instability” is coming across many parts of the world, including the Middle East, Haiti, Congo, and other parts of Africa. And one of the main signs of this is “the killing of Christians” at high levels in those regions. With a civil war brewing in Afghanistan, “genocide” level attacks in regions of Africa, and more trouble on the horizon, predictive models have found that things could very likely boil over soon. But Kennedy details how the Trump administration, especially Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi, are working overtime to “get ahead of what we know is coming” and keep Americans safe.
GLENN: We're talking to Tim Kennedy. Talking to the president about the border, and what's going on with the border this week. And I said, you know, if I were, you know, a Mexican citizen. And knowing that my government was in bed with the cartels. I would be hoping that some special forces just showed up in the middle of the night. And started killing people. In these cartels. And I said, well, that would be news breaking if I said that was a good idea.
You know, I hope it doesn't come to that. It was clear, that that is on the table. I mean, that really has to happen. Does it not?
I mean, that is a collapsed narco state in Mexico. Isn't it?
MATT: Yeah, we -- the rules of war that we'll be experiencing for the next five to ten years are not the traditional maneuver warfare that people remember from Korea and from Vietnam, and from even -- you know, we know who our enemy is. These are going to be businesses.
These are syndicated criminal organizations, that do not fight fair, and the cartel owns both the businesses, the corporations, and the criminal networks that are involved in that.
So, yes. It's absolutely on the table. And a group of people that are sitting on like the go button, are absolute savages, Mr. Beck.
GLENN: They are. I know some of them. I know some of them.
And they're just like -- and they're just -- they're just champing at the bit to go, I know. I know.
TIM: That's the truth.
We're in conversation with the cartels right now. And the cartels are saying, hey, we don't want to die. We don't want to be wiped off the face of the planet, which we know is not going to happen. So, you know, are there other options. Hey, what if we stopped human trafficking?
What if we stopped fentanyl production entirely?
What if -- what if all of that just goes away. What if we stop and seal the border on the south side. What are you -- will we maybe be allowed to transport some cocaine and some marijuana?
I'm totally fine with this. If we stop fentanyl. Human trafficking. Gun smuggling. And we stop the invasion of our border, I'll -- and we don't have to do a while bunch of killing.
You know, whatever.
But they know they're on the brink of --
GLENN: I hope they do.
TIM: Of existence.
GLENN: I hope they do.
You know, when you look at what's happening here.
And what they're bringing over here.
I mean, it has to stop, dead in its tracks.
It has to stop.
And it has to stop soon. The president is dealing with these courts. Which I just think is judicial insurrection as Mike Lee puts it. And it has to stop.
The president has to protect our borders, and has to protect our cities. This is -- you know, this is the opium wars, done to China by the English.
You know, 200 years ago. 150 years ago. And now they're doing it to us.
That's what -- that's what is happening.
TIM: Yeah.
GLENN: Tell me about the Christians and genocide, that you believe is on the horizon.
TIM: Just yesterday.
Back at the White House yesterday.
Listening to some brief about -- there's some brilliant companies that are able to do predictive modeling.
Using literally every public and classified source of information.
And there's these events that are pretty predictable.
You know, they predicted what would happen in Afghanistan. Predicted what would happen in Ukraine.
They see regionally that on the very near horizon, as soon as like late summer.
We are going to see real instability throughout CENTCOM and the Endo-Pacific region.
And some of those things -- some of the catalysts that are -- the data points are what are the killing of Christians.
And it's happening all over CENTCOM.
And --
GLENN: Explain CENTCOM. Explain CENTCOM for anybody who doesn't what CENTCOM means. Explain that.
TIM: Just imagine the Middle East starting kind of in north Africa.
And western Asia. And everything that has lots of deserts. And lots of Muslim countries -- just -- by coincidence, there's also Israel. That's in CENTCOM.
One of the few non-Muslim democracies, in that whole entire region.
Ask, you know, the Houthis and Hamas. And Hezbollah.
And then in former countries, like in Syria and Iraq, Afghanistan, those places, it's just a massacre of Christians, right now.
GLENN: So let me take a one-minute break.
Come back, because I want to talk to you more about that. Because you've been involved. We've been with you with Mercury One, and trying to help. And I know what we're gearing up for.
And I want to see if there's anything that you need and you would recommend, besides told prayers for Christians.
And I want to go deeper into what this predictive model is showing in just a second.
GLENN: So, Tim, maybe we'll have you on -- we're doing a big benefit for the Nazarene Fund.
This fall.
I don't even have details on it. I just heard about it yesterday.
What that is, we go and rescue Christians. Or we pay and help people like you, go rescue Christians.
We just empower people like you, to help.
I would love to invite to that. When we get closer, I will.
Tell me about this predictive model. Why is it saying that it's going to get so bad? What's coming our way?
TIM: Yeah.
The Nazarene Fund, and Mercury One, just for -- love you guys.
I don't -- you know, we publicly can't say a lot of the things that we do at save our allies.
But none of it is possible without you, quite frankly.
Like if you look at me, and our team in Afghanistan. Or in Ukraine. Providing humanitarian aid. And pulling people out of the war zones.
Although to the Far East, as far as I possibly can get in far Russia.
Every place that we have been, has been because of you, quite frankly. Mr. Beck.
GLENN: Please. Stop calling me Mr. Beck.
Give credit. This audience is so gracious. They are so gracious.
TIM: Yeah. They just have an understanding.
Samaritan purse. Mercury One. Nazarene Fund.
We see you guys every single place, in the worst, most dire condition. So, you know, Glenn, thank you so much.
To your question, you know, we are -- if you just look in the past month, you know, you can look to Syria. You can look to the -- next to our bill.
You can look to the Congo.
Where you see thousands of Christians being killed.
You see Muslim converts, that were being specifically targeted. Down in Congo just last week.
Another 29 Christians were killed. In 2025, in like the region in Syria. There was like this region of violence. Another thousand were killed.
And so if you take -- if we're going to look for similar areas in the region, and try to predict the instability of a particular administration or government.
There's a whole bunch of -- and we can take historical data from the past 50 years. And start looking at, okay.
Economically, what is happening for instability?
What is happening culturally?
What is happening on -- in the markets?
What's happening in like -- really clear data points. And we have this bell curve of what's normal. And then you have these outliers that are -- that then keep occurring, every time there's a coup. Or every time there's genocide.
Or every time -- and there's enough data now, where we -- especially with AI. And we can scrape all of history.
We can then very accurately start, you know -- all the special operations side. I'm trying to find somebody in space and time.
It's -- that's -- used to be a difficult thing, to predict where a human is going to be.
So I could maybe bring them to justice, and if we look at the first 95 days of the president in office, and our intelligence community specifically, that told them they're going to work. With, you know, Kash Patel, enabling them. Pam Bondi.
45 Americans that have been illegally detained abroad brought home.
You know, we're knocking on the door of 100 radical terrorists, want to do harm to Americans. Dead.
And we are trying to get ahead of what we know is coming. Which is, complete near Civil War in Afghanistan.
Trying to get stability in Congo -- obviously, we see what's happening in Haiti.
And every time one of these places starts becoming less secure and stable, that is the breeding ground for radical adversarial groups, that are funded by our adversaries, like and mine Iran.
To then conduct attacks on Americans.
But they're not doing it direct.
It's like via proxy.
But Haiti, if we don't pay attention to it, China will use it.
Congo will --
GLENN: Yeah, I know.
TIM: And it just keeps happening.
GLENN: Tim, I can't thank you enough for what you do. You're really a remarkable man. It was such an honor to see you at the White House.
And as usual, see you at the White House and you're serving. Serving veterans.
So thank you for everything, Tim.
God bless you.
TIM: Yeah, you're amazing. Always in your corner. Let me know what you need.
GLENN: You've got it. Thank you, Tim Kennedy. US Army Special Forces. He's a sniper. Former UFC fighter, and really a servant to our vets.
Next year, it's going to be a tough year. All the way around us the world.
It's going to be very tough. What he's saying, is coming.
I -- you know, people say, I think Donald Trump will say for a reason, to save the republic. I'm not sure, that we understand God's mind.
It may have just been to postpone and give us more time to prepare. I'm not sure.
I hope we save the republic. But it might be time to prepare. Because things are very, very dicey in the world, and we just need to be prayerful.
Thoughtful. Jesus-like people.
Will Violent Activists Go to Jail? DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon UNLEASHED | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 255
Is there really a “bloodbath” in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice? Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, joins Glenn to discuss firebombing at Christian churches, “violence” against free speech, and the fate of the innocent people persecuted under the Biden administration. Harmeet reveals how the FACE Act doesn’t just protect abortion centers but pro-life pregnancy centers as well, says it’s time for violent activists to be prosecuted, and explains why “you don’t have to sue everybody.” Then, she and Glenn break down anti-Semitism on college campuses, her focus on the Second Amendment, and her advice to Congress to prevent a repeat of COVID-19 government tyranny.
Why Judges Illegally Blocking ICE Must Face Jail Time
A Wisconsin judge allegedly blocked federal agents from arresting an illegal in her own courtroom. Another judge in New Mexico allegedly brought an illegal alien gang member into his home. This isn’t justice, Glenn says. It’s judicial insurrection, as Senator Mike Lee said. And if they truly broke the law, Glenn believes these judges need to go to jail. But no matter how angry we get, he warns, we cannot abandon the Constitution. If we toss it aside, we become what we’re fighting against, and then it’s all gone.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
STU: There is a new development in the -- we were talking a little bit off the air recently about the courts and what the president needs to do, because there's a real battle going on with the courts.
And --
GLENN: I have an open letter, I will publish for a little while for the president. It's time he takes actions against the court.
You know, constitutional actions against the court. He needs to stop this.
STU: Yeah. Some people are saying now, there's a constitutional crisis. Based on. No, I'm serious.
The left is saying -- Mike Lee is saying this too.
STU: Both sides are saying.
GLENN: They're saying the opposite directions. Mike Lee is saying, this is judicial insurrection. Mike Lee does not use that language.
If you know Mike Lee, he's like, well, I don't know.
That could be a little harsh.
You said the guy was a wiener.
I know. And I regret that.
You know, he doesn't use that kind of language. For him to say, judicial insurrection. Is big.
STU: Yeah. It is. And he knows the courts. He knows the story really well.
The story is today.
This is coming sort of from Kash Patel.
Put an asterisk on that.
It says, federal agents on Friday, arrested a judge in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest. That's according to Kash Patel sort of.
And the reason I say sort of is because Patel made the announcement in an ex-post, which was then quickly deleted. So it's a little bit murky here.
But the FBI did not immediately respond to request to CNBC for comment on why the Post was removed. Patel wrote that the FBI believes that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was intentionally misdirecting federal agents away from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse next week.
Thankfully her agents chased down the perp on foot. He's been in custody since, but the judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public Patel said in the post.
GLENN: She needs to be arrested. She needs to be arrested, just like everybody else.
You know, did you see that the New Mexico judge and his wife, arrested? Did you hear about this?
These guys. A judge and his wife. They see at Home Depot or something.
Some guy who is looking for a job. And they say, hey. You're great.
Why don't you come over and help us work at our Royce.
They put him up. He's an illegal gang member.
I think he's MS-13.
And they know it. And he's leaving at the house.
No. Nothing is going on here. Well, turn over the gang member. What gang member. What are you talking about?
These guys are going to jail. They should. That's a judge and his wife harboring a fugitive. They should go to jail
STU: Yeah. You're not supposed to do this. And judges, my understanding on it, and the left has told me over and over again, that no one is above the law. I understand the judges would fit into that. They deserve to be prosecuted.
GLENN: Right. And that's the thing.
You know, people say, they will throw -- no. I don't want people thrown in jail. Just to throw in jail. I want justice to be served.
I want them to have fair representation.
I want the truth mattering.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: You know, I want the truth told. You have to provide, you know, witnesses and evidence.
But if you're founds guilty by a jury of your peers. Not one of your cozy buddy judges. Yeah, you go to jail! Period.
I'm so sick and tired of us having to do everything, and we'll go to jail. I'm sick of tired of paying my taxes.
I really am. I'm sick and tired of paying my taxes.
I pay my taxes. I live within the rules.
I don't cheat.
I don't steal. I don't do any of that stuff.
And neither does probably 99.9 percent of everybody listening.
I'm sure there's a Democrat in here someplace. Everybody who is listening, you play by the rules, every day! Every day you play by the rules. You pay your student loan.
You didn't go to college. I didn't go to college. Because I couldn't afford to go to college. Okay?
I knew I was raised at a time where you had to earn it. You didn't take out loans.
You weren't going to repay. You earned it. You worked hard.
So I went one semester.
One semester. That's all I could afford.
I couldn't afford any more.
I stopped going. Okay?
I pay my bills. I play by the rules.
And everybody else who doesn't -- did you see that Stacey Abrams is actually thinking about running for governor again?
STU: Yes.
GLENN: She just got $2 billion, given by the -- by the Biden administration of our tax dollars. To her little sham of an operation.
He doesn't know she see.
I don't know what it was supposed to do.
You can't tell me that something that raised, what $100? $100,000?
STU: It was $100. Maybe 200. But it was nowhere near 100,000.
GLENN: Yeah. Okay. Let's just be kind.
Let's say, raise ten thousand dollars. I think it was in the hundreds. $10,000, on her own. Then all of a sudden, gets a grant from the government of $2 billion?
STU: Happens all the time.
GLENN: All the time.
I would be walked out of this building in handcuffs. If that would have happened in Mercury One.
And I should be. If that happened, everybody who was involved with it should go to jail.
She's thinking about running again. I'm sick of it. I'm just sick of it.
STU: Do you think, now, take what you just said. That frustration. I'm sick of it.
The taxes. Nothing is ever fair. Et cetera, et cetera.
GLENN: Life is not fair. I'm not looking for fair.
STU: I'm summarizing.
GLENN: Yeah. Get off my back.
STU: You know what I'm saying. My point is not to attack you on that point. It's the point that tons of people are feeling. Probably also on the left. But definitely on the right. Are you concerned at all, about the outcome of that feeling?
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Yes!
STU: Well, I agree that you should do what you can in the Constitution.
Within the Constitution. To -- to hold people responsible for their actions. Totally agree there.
And I feel like we all agree on that. There is, I believe, a little bit of an appetite brewing.
Which is more like, screw what the Constitution says. We need to -- and if we keep looking at the Constitution. We will continue to lose. We've tried that before.
Blah, blah, blah. Can you just abandon the Constitution?
GLENN: No, you cannot.
You cannot. We must not.
We will become everything we despise.
We will become petty little dictators.
We will become a -- a horrid nightmare of a nation, if we abandon the Constitution.
I can't tell you how many times, I and the president used the word Constitution in our conversations this week.
So what are the Constitutional remedies, Mr. President?
What can you do constitutionally?
The minute you get off the Constitution, it's over!
It's over.
We cannot -- we lose everything, if we get off the Constitution.
And anybody who says. Well, we'll just get off -- you never go back. You never go back.
You know how you give -- you give the government a little bit of leeway. Yeah. I will give them a little bit of power.
And they never get them back. They just keep hogging more and more. They never give it back. Well, this time, we won't use the Constitution. You never get it back. Never. And we will not be part of that -- and this is the really scary thing. People feel they have done their job.
70 percent of the American people agree with Donald Trump on the deporting of -- of illegals.
70 percent. What happens, you're seeing this in Europe.
What happens when the elites force their way down the throats of the people, and say, no!
In this republic, 70 percent are saying, send them home!
Send them home now. And the left, which is just cratering in popularity. You have the left cratering. You have the elite media making this whole thing.
What? Whose story are they telling? The Deep State?
The deep, deep left?
The anti-American people?
The what? MS-13?
Whose side are you on right now?
And when 70 percent of the American people feel they've done the right thing, they've played by the rules. They went to the polls. They expressed their point of view.
They went and they'll talk to a stupid pollster now, and still say, I'm for that.
And that number is still 70 percent.
If you don't listen to the people, you're in trouble.
And in this nation, hopefully that means that Donald Trump wins more in the midterms.
But I don't know. Bit if -- if the Republicans, the Democrats, the media, and everybody else, doesn't start listening to the people, it will end the way it always ends, and that is really bad, and I don't recommend it!
Humble yourself, and start listening to the people!