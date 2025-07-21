Jared Isaacman may be the ultimate embodiment of the American dream, or he's possibly the real-life version of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” character, Maverick. He is a wildly successful businessman who started a billion-dollar company out of his parents’ basement when he was a teenager. He has never been in the military, yet he owns and flies his own fighter jets. And in his spare time, he’s an astronaut who has worked with SpaceX, and he became the first civilian in history to perform a spacewalk. When President Trump nominated him to be the new head of NASA, he seemed like an ideal outsider choice who would soar to confirmation. But then, he ran into a firestorm of turbulence that he’s not used to navigating: D.C. politics. Jared sits down with Glenn Beck to tell the story behind that, including whether Elon Musk played a role and why America must defeat China in the AI and space races.
SpaceX Astronaut Exposes NASA's Shocking Failures | Jared Isaacman | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 259
GLENN: All right. There is a website I want you to go to. It's called RestoreAmericanSchools.com.
And it is a partnership with the American Journey Experience. If you don't know what the American Journey Experience, that is a -- an offshoot of Mercury One. It is our history department. And you will be hearing a lot about the American journey experience soon.
But this is the -- this is the one that we are collecting all of the documents. We're preserving history.
And we're teaching history.
So we put a partnership together, with Patriot Mobile.
American journey experience.
And wall builders. Plus, the pro-family legislative network.
Which is an amazing organization.
Ten other groups have all gotten together. And this is a movement to restore the Ten Commandments, back into public school classrooms.
This is really, really important.
The commandments were in -- you know, in our education system, for 150 years.
Our textbooks. It was hanging them in the classroom walls.
You know, it's what the Supreme Court justices look at, when they're sitting at the bench, adjudicating.
They look. And right in front of them is Moses with the Ten Commandments.
Why?
The Ten Commandments are critical for a free society.
Why?
Oh, here he goes on that God stuff. No. Hear me out.
Commandment number one. You'll have no other gods before me.
Oh, see.
There's the God stuff.
No, no, no.
This doesn't have to be about theological differences, okay?
This is a warning about idolatry in all of its forms. When we make the state or money or race or creed or technology, anything, the ultimate authority, we create a god that will consume us.
Okay?
This commandment teaches us that the truth comes from something much, much higher.
It's the beginning of limits on power.
Limits on government.
Because they are not a God.
I want to show you, how the Ten Commandments alone, can restore our republic.
I just to have know, how to read them, without just focusing on the religious aspect of it.
So no God before -- before me.
No king. No mob.
No party. No job.
Nothing!
Nothing. You shall not make yourself a carved image. Okay.
I haven't made a graven image in a very -- a very long.
In fact, maybe ever.
I've always skated past number two. Because I'm like, got that one down, you know. Hey, Lord, you say what you want. But I never made a graven image.
This is actually when people begin to serve images, instead of truth. Because tyranny always follows.
This frees your mind. It's a call to seek truth.
Not manipulation. All right?
We are full of images, in the media. Manufactured images. And its relevance with AI, which is now creating images that will be your partner. Your lover. Your friend.
Don't create those images!
Now that is more urgent than ever. Because if you bond with that, now you've made that technology your God. So now you've got the graven image thing, and God!
I shall not take the Lord -- of the name -- the Lord thy God in vain. This is not just about cursing.
This is about the misuse of moral authority.
And I learned that. We have now the American Journey Experience. We have the largest collection of Jamestown and Pilgrim documents and artifacts in the world.
And one of the things that the Pilgrims printed right before the king went. And tried to get them, was -- was a -- a little pamphlet, almost, and it was going to their church in Perth, England.
And they printed it. And they said, don't do these things. They're not in the Bible.
But their testimony is on the front page.
And I didn't understand this at first.
All it said was you shall not take the Lord thy God's name in vain. And I'm like, okay. All right. I know that. So they're not swearing in the pamphlet. What does that mean?
No, it means, we will not misuse our moral authority.
We will not invoke God or any higher cause for wicked ends.
They're saying, we know we are speaking on behalf of God.
We -- we know the punishment for that.
So we're telling you, the truth.
That is -- I mean, that's an amazing thing.
If you could live that one, so much, where your testimony is, I know that -- I know the commandment, not to take the Lord God's name in vain!
Number four, remember the Sabbath day, and keep it holy.
Well, I don't want.
What is that? What is that for western society?
What does that mean?
You don't work seven days.
Now, where would the progressive movement be?
If they couldn't stop child labor. Well, not in pot farms.
But they couldn't stop child labor, under Teddy Roosevelt.
Do you think we would have -- do they have -- do they have seven-day workweeks. Or do they have weekends off? You know, in China.
Did -- when slaves were around, did -- did they have weekends off?
They were like, hey.
You can whip me, but not on a Saturday or a Sunday.
Because I'm not working today.
No!
This -- this is something radical.
Dignity for workers. The right to rest.
The rhythm of renewal.
In a world that never sleeps, we forget the human soul, needs time, unmonetized.
Unplugged.
Rest. One day. Did you see? Are you beginning to see how these are the reason why we have lost our way as a society, is because we've forgotten the Ten Commandments. And it really doesn't.
I've said this for a year. If Moses would have come down and said, these are the Ten Commandments, and God commanding it. We get what we get.
When I go into an amoral society, and nobody cares about God, everybody forgets it. But if we would just repackage it as most top ten tips, and we put it into a slick Instagram thing and Mo is there going, hey. Hey. I've got something cool to tell you about. Everybody would live it. Because it's what builds civilizations. Honor your father and your mother. Why? Why is that so important?
Because civilization begins with the family, not with the state.
Not with the corporation. It doesn't survive without generational wisdom. Without generational wisdom, you have cultural amnesia. And in a society that mocks its elders and abandons its children is suicidal.
That's what that means. Six, you shall not murder.
That's a pretty good one. It's always been misinterpreted. God never said, you shall not kill. It said, you shall not murder.
That one should be obvious.
But, you know, from the womb to the street, to the clinic, we've redefined life to suit this convenience.
The commandments say, no one is spendable. A
Life is has value.
Not because the state permits it.
But because life is sacred.
And are doesn't belong to you.
You cannot snuff it out.
Why as we lose our understanding of the Ten Commandments, are we suddenly seeing this rise in assisted suicide?
Why are the bluest states in the union saying, yeah. The state can kill you.
You know, you just -- you need a doctor, to help you out on that.
No. That's murder!
That's murder. That's why it's on the rise.
Because we have lost the understanding. Thou shall not murder.
What it's really saying is, life is sacred.
You shall not commit adultery.
This one is today. This one is almost everything we've talked about in the last few weeks. And we haven't talked about marriage. We haven't talked about adultery.
This one is about trust. This one is about making a covenant and keeping your word.
A society that treats vows as disposable -- as disposable. Treats people as disposable.
If there's no vow.
If I look at you in the eye and say, I vow to do this. And then I'm like, yeah!
And that was on Saturday.
Then fidelity is dead! Trust is dead.
And the community dies.
Shall not steal.
Hmm. That's pretty clear.
I would like to bring this into the IRS. Property rights. Personal responsibility.
This one is the foundation of capitalism. Not cronyism.
Earned stewardship.
Without this, there's no incentive to build.
This is why we have the patent laws.
That's just another way of our society saying, you shall not steal!
That person came up with it.
They have the right to that idea.
Not you.
You want to use that. Pay them. Otherwise, you're stealing their idea.
Without thou shall not steal, you wouldn't have patents.
Without patents, you wouldn't have America.
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
Truth matters. In court, in media, in conversation.
If lies rule, justice dies.
We're seeing that. This is the anchor of fairness.
This is the anchor of journalism.
This is the anchor of law.
This is the anchor of all society.
You can't lie.
You shall not covet.
That's all about greed. All about envy. If we don't -- if we don't stop envying.
If we -- look at what's happened.
Our society has -- because we've lost track of the Ten Commandments.
Our society now pits the rich and the poor.
It pits -- we've never -- in my lifetime. I've never seen it. Where people are like, yeah. They're rich.
Who cares?
Let their children die in a flood.
I've never seen that. Never!
That's covet. That's they have something I want, and I don't care what happens to them, because I want their stuff.
You have no civilization.
When we remove the Ten Commandments, we didn't just remove God. We removed the blueprint for all civilization.
Without the Ten Commandments, we cannot right the ship.
We cannot fix ourselves.
So here's what I want you to do.
I want you to go to restore American schools.com.
There are two states right now, and many more are being worked on.
This year, Texas passed the Ten Commandments bill. SP-10, sponsored by Phil King and Candy Noble. Arkansas just passed SP-433, sponsored by Jim Dodson and Representative Alyssa Brown.
These two states now, it is by law, if the community produces the Ten Commandments, and it's in a certain form, certain size. Whatever.
Can we show the one that we have?
You can frame it.
Or you can just have it, you know, a stiff thing that they can put up.
Then they have to put this up in the school.
They must -- they're required by law! So here's what I would like you to do.
I would like you to adopt a school.
In one of those two states.
I would like you to adopt a school.
I would like you to tell all of your friends.
And go to the website.
Because it's also talking about other states, where this is a movement.
If we can restore the Ten Commandments, with the understanding of what it means to civilization, we can fix our society.
Now, these Ten Commandments, nobody is making any money on it.
They're a dollar each.
So you've got a school.
And you've got, you know, ten classrooms. Buy ten of them. It's ten bucks. Bring them to the school. Or send them to the school. And say, under law, these are required to be posted.
Send them as many as you possibly can.
Because they have to post them.
So, you know, because I know, some will say, we posted it. It's in the closet, behind the door.
I don't know how the laws are written. But they have to be posted. So state can't do it.
If we want the state to do less, we have to do more.
This is a dollar. Get the Ten Commandments into every single one of these two state schools. And help us turn the other states!
It is the answer.
It is the formula, for western civilization.
GLENN: All right. Salena Zito.
First of all, Salena, congratulations.
Let me just say this.
I don't know if it's the first time that's been said to you, on a national broadcast.
But I want to introduce you to Salena Zito.
A number one York Times best-selling author. Hello, Salena.
SALENA: This is the first time. You're going to make me cry.
GLENN: I was with -- the first time -- the first time I was the number one New York Times best-selling author, when it really meant something. When the New York Times wasn't just like, aah!
I was with Vince Flynn. And he said, congratulations. And I said, congratulations. And I said, thank you.
And he said, I want you to know how hard it is for me to say that.
Because I worked my whole life writing to get there.
And you, you just wrote a story and now you're number one.
I feel for you!
Because you worked your whole life to -- in writing and studying and how to write. And listening to people.
And I'm so proud of you. And happy for you, Salena.
SALENA: Well, I have to take this moment. First, thank you, Glenn, for taking your time to introduce your listeners to the book. And to the importance of the book. Not just about what happened that day, not just about me being a witness to history.
But also, why things are happening the way they are.
That's what the book Butler does. And it really is a profound look at what is happening in the country.
And I think it's -- it conclusion at the end, what the chapter called the reckoning.
And it's about my profession.
And -- and it really tells you everything that you need to understand about what is happening with my profession. And you can see it with the whole Epstein thing.
And also, the --
GLENN: Okay. Hang on. I want to get into the Epstein thing.
I've got so much to talk to you about. To get perspective on.
Big thing to start here.
Could we please play the CBS reporter, who now has had to have therapy?
Listen.
VOICE: For those of us there, it was such a horror, because you saw an emerging American.
And it wasn't the shooting, Chuck.
I've got diagnosed with PTSD, in 48 hours.
Trauma relief.
Not because of the shooting.
But you saw it in the eyes. The reaction of the people.
They were coming for us.
If he didn't jump up with his fist.
They were going to come and kill us.
GLENN: I know!
Wow. Salena, I did not -- I did not get that from anybody.
But he was there. He saw it.
SALENA: Oh. Well --
GLENN: You were there. What did you see?
SALENA: Okay.
Well, I didn't see that. You know, first of all, when you're a journalist the -- your last reaction should be, this was about me. Right?
Because you're there, and just to tell the story of what happened.
You're not there to talk about the feelings.
And so -- and it's just so insulting, for him to frame it that way.
Because he -- he was talking about, you know, people were turning around and yelling at the camera.
He thought they were yelling at him.
No. They were saying, we also are going to fight. This is about standing up for America.
And I know that, because it's in the book, Butler.
GLENN: So -- well, he didn't read it. He was too busy with therapy.
So -- so wait. So you're saying, that when they looked at the cameras, they weren't looking at -- they weren't looking at the American people, sending a message through the camera?
SALENA: Yeah. Yeah. And I know this. After the shooting, it's an hour later.
Everyone is in the parking lot. Remember, there's 50,000 people there. There's at least 15 to 20,000 cars. And people can't move. Now, if they were angry and wanting to hurt him, they would have not been peaceful. Sharing food. Sharing water.
Hugging. Singing. It was a very aspirational moment.
And one guy was talking to me. And he said, yeah. We -- we -- we looked at the camera, and said, we will fight.
And like, yeah.
I gave the camera a finger.
Went and told the whole world, that America is not backing down.
And you can't take us out.
Now, if you -- and he would have taken the moment, to think about it.
Maybe, you know, he couldn't do it in that moment.
But maybe more reflective afterwards, and understood what was happening, in the moment.
He wouldn't be talking about himself and his feelings!
GLENN: But wait. Is this?
Is this what your psychiatrist told you? After the shooting?
(laughter)
SALENA: Yeah. Yeah.
I have the psychiatrist.
GLENN: But wait a minute.
You were just a couple -- yeah. You were just a couple of feet away from the president who was bleeding.
You could see that. You had a Secret Service agent on your back.
You were in the line of fire. And what do you mean, you didn't -- you didn't go to a psychiatrist after?
(laughter)
SALENA: I don't know.
I mean, you know, we have a job to do as journalists. And, you know, even though I cover politics and shooting isn't typically part of it.
If you come up as a journalist, you know, you cover cops. You cover things that happen all over a city or a region.
You learn to completely detach and do your job.
That's what you do as a journalist. That's your job. That's your function. You are supposed to deliver the news as it happens. And your feelings are not supposed to be part of it.
GLENN: Okay.
Let me give you something different. This was just about two hours ago, posted on X by Suzanne Crabtree.
I don't know if you know her. She's the national political correspondent for RealClearPolitics. Okay.
SALENA: Yeah.
GLENN: Okay. She just announced on X, that the Wall Street Journal did that report yesterday, where they showed this letter and this drawing that Donald Trump sent to Epstein. What?
You didn't believe that? It was in the Wall Street Journal. You didn't believe that, Salena?
SALENA: Not for a second. That's not his signature. Everybody knows his signature.
And he wouldn't draw that sloppy.
He is very tailed about everything that he does.
He would not draw that picture.
GLENN: All right.
Okay.
So I think everybody, even Elon Musk is like, okay.
Come on!
All right?
Everybody knew that immediately, except for the Wall Street Journal.
And the reporter, that apparently got that inside card or letter, that he was sending to Jeffrey Epstein.
Now, here's what Suzanne Crabtree just report beside two hours ago.
The Wall Street Journal reporter that did that story yesterday, worked for the main -- worked for Main Justice.
Which is Glenn Simpson's wife's publication. For those who don't know who Glenn Simpson is, he's the founder of Fusion GPS.
If you don't know who Fusion GPS is, they're the ones that were paid by Hillary Clinton, for the Epstein file.
I mean, it's -- I -- how?
What?
SALENA: So how does an editor allow something to go past their desk like that?
You have to press and ask questions of a reporter. You have to make sure that everything they have said, especially something that could possibly be as salacious as this appeared to be, you have to make sure that all the -- that everything is unearthed. That's your responsibility, as an editor.
That this got on to a page, in a storied news organization, is just beyond the pale to me.
My editor would have throat punched me, if I would have tried to pull something off like that.
(laughter)
GLENN: I love that.
SALENA: I'm sorry.
GLENN: I was just talking to -- no, no, no. That's all right. It's so funny. I was just talking to Donald Trump's wallet yesterday. And I was like, have you gained weight? And he said, yeah. A little bit from CBS. But I'm about to put on pounds now with the Wall Street Journal.
I mean, this is -- this is ripe for lawsuits and defamation. Is it not?
SALENA: Yeah. It is.
And here's the thing, Glenn.
And I don't think people are talking about this enough.
Take a look at all the wins that the president has had.
Not just since he was sworn in.
But just in the space of the last six weeks.
It's been unprecedented in history.
GLENN: Yes.
SALENA: So how do you stop those wins, if you don't like what he's doing?
I mean, that's the question.
And I think the Wall Street Journal provides the answer.
GLENN: Well, I mean, I hate to -- I hate to ask Jason to explain, you know, how this has worked.
But, Jason, could you explain to Salena, what's happened here today and be yesterday?
JASON: Are you talking about, your prediction?
Is that what we're going to now?
GLENN: I don't -- I don't know.
Whatever it is you want. Whatever it is you have.
JASON: Salena, what happened was. I'm Glenn Beck's writer and chief researcher.
And we did this amazing show on Wednesday and show.
Where we were going to talk about a whole bunch of Epstein stuff.
He throws it out at the last minute. Which never has happened to me, ever.
He's never done that to me.
He throws it out.
You know, I have this theory, that I think that -- one of the reasons why Donald Trump is so pissed off.
And why he's naming Hillary Clinton and all these things in this post, is because maybe he has inside information. That they're about to start releasing information.
That ties him, in some way to this.
GLENN: Yeah.
That's not true.
That you -- you know, he knows that this is coming.
And we're not seeing it.
He knows it.
And he's like, you guys cannot be this stupid.
Now, I said on Wednesday, I don't know if this is true.
I -- but this is the only thing that makes sense to me.
And look at what's happening.
Which also brings me to, why they're ignoring the left.
You know, the -- the Democrats have just let the left take over, and they're revolutionaries. And there is blood on the streets.
Or at least it's coming in buckets, I believe.
If the Democrats don't start stepping up.
And I said, I don't think they are.
This is a few weeks ago.
I don't think they are. Because they're afraid of their own supporters.
I'm not sure that's true.
After what we just saw with this letter in the Wall Street Journal, and what is coming out of real clear investigations now, about the -- the conspiracy investigation, that's going on.
I think they're more afraid of jail. Than they are blood in the streets.
I think, they -- think they are desperate now, to stop this any way, they can.
Because they know, it's over!
What do you think of that?
SALENA: Well, the key word that you just said, Glenn. Is desperate.
And desperate people do desperate things.
And we see that. When this story came out yesterday. I was driving home from DC.
And thanking Jesus for getting out of there.
And I thought, this is -- this is so obvious. They're -- they're -- and to your point, if you just sort of follow everything -- everything that the president has said, everything that he has had posted.
And then all of the sort of things like Epstein. Epstein. Epstein.
And then this Wall Street Journal.
I mean, it's so -- it's so obvious.
Even a 12-year-old could put the puzzle pieces together. That they were prepping to do this.
Because they know, a bigger problem is coming their way.
They know it. They can feel it.
It's coming down and about.
GLENN: It's amazing.
Salena, thank you so much for your perspective. And congratulations on the number one New York Times best-seller. Salena Zito.
The author of Butler, a must-read. If you want to understand, not just what happened on that day, but understand where we're headed. What's happening in our country. What the press is missing.
I mean, I swear to you, I wish people had an open enough mind.
That people who disagreed with me, would just read this book. Because if you had an open mind. You might be able to understand what people like me and others, who are not revolutionaries. Who don't want to round you up.
Who don't want any of the stuff your side claims you want.
You would begin to understand us.
Really, well. Well written.
Well-researched and well-done by Salena Zito.
Thanks, Salena. Appreciate it.
GLENN: And then again, some things are not going everybody's way.
For instance, if you're in a Coldplay concert, may I suggest you don't go -- if you're a CEO. Don't go with the HR director and make out.
That might not work out well for you. I don't know if you saw this. The CEO of the tech company, astronomer Andy Byron was at the Coldplay concert.
And he's standing there, with his coworker. And they're in a love embrace.
Just enjoying the concert.
Then all of a sudden, he comes up on the JumboTron.
And they see themselves on the kiss cam. And all of a sudden, he just like he melts. He -- look at. Just goes down at the ground.
I would say, he just drops down to his knees. That's probably a bad analogy on this one. He just drops to the ground and just disappears, you know. Like, oh, crap.
She stands there frozen like, what is going on?
He's married. He's married.
And, you know, wife and children.
And at the Coldplay concert. Not a good day for him.
I'm wondering what -- what do you suppose was waiting for him when he got home, Jason?
JASON: Nothing good. Let me tell you that.
Nothing good. I can't imagine -- you must have known -- I was reading through some of the comments like the internal text threads and stuff, from the workers at his company. And it sounds look everybody knew about it.
GLENN: Oh, I have to see this.
JASON: It sounds like everybody pretty much knew what was going on, and they were pretty much elated, that he was finally getting outed for finally doing this, pretty wild.
GLENN: Yeah. Especially -- especially well the HR director. That HR director should not have a job as HR ever again. You know, that's the person who is like, no sexual harassment.
You are the one caught with the CEO in a love embrace. That's really -- that's going to look well -- she's going to walk in with a resume. And they will look at her and go, you were the one with -- yeah. We've already filled the position.
I mean, that's not good.
That's just not good.
Let's see. Is there something -- yeah. I played this earlier. But I don't think it hurts to play it again. Because it was such an enormous announcement.
Cut six.
JASON: Before we start the show. I want to let you know something that I found out last night.
Next year will be our last season.
The network will be ending the network in late May.
GLENN: No! No. How can that be!
What?
JASON: Yeah. I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of the late show on CBS. Now, I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away.
GLENN: Oh, right. Right. Well, you got to be proud.
You got to be proud.
You know, when a company fires you from a job you were hired to do that just had a whole bunch of legends that came out of it, you know, and then they fire you, and then they're like, it got so bad under him.
We are just going to -- we can't.
And there's no way to revive the format.
I mean, that's, again, good luck with that resume, Stephen Colbert.
You know, I can't wait for that to happen finally with Jimmy Kimmel.
When is that going to happen with Jimmy Kimmel?
These guys that just took -- just took the joy out of every bit of laughter for so long. Well, things are changing.
JASON: Glenn, when I was a kid, like junior high and high school. We would all watch Letterman and Leto. They were pretty much the only two.
But everyone would watch them. All the time.
Including like Saturday Night Live.
We would all watch it.
And everybody would talk about next day at school.
No one does that anymore.
Because it sucks.
No one does.
And it's sad. Especially well Saturday Night Live. So sad.
GLENN: No. And Saturday Night Live is one of the last communal things we have. You know what I mean?
It's one of the last communal -- it's on Saturday. You watch it on Saturday, and everybody talks about it on Monday. Or you watch the clips.
It's the last thing that we have, where everybody is kind of watching it in real time, or very close to realtime. And you can talk about it. And it's just -- it's -- it's horrendous, what they have done. And, you know, this again, is yet another sign, of how the culture is changing, how we are winning.
These guys -- you know, Stephen Colbert, they didn't just let him go, because his ratings sucked. It's not just the ratings. He can't get a sponsor. He can't -- nobody wants to sponsor that program anymore. Ratings suck, and even the woke Pfizer people are like, you know what, this is kind of going to turn ugly.
We should probably distance ourselves from Stephen Colbert.
It's pretty intense.
I just saw something, what was it? A movie I was flipping by.
And I saw a trailer for it.
It came out in 2020.
And it was talking about the Me Too movement. And -- and it just had references and kind of jokes about, hey, you can't say that.
Me too.
But it was seriously -- I mean, it -- it was -- it was joking. But it was seriously saying, you can't say those things anymore.
You can't do those things anymore.
And I thought, oh, my gosh.
This is going to age so poorly.
All of these things are going to age so horribly in the next three years!
In the next three years, all of that stuff is going to look like ancient history.
And, you know, I thought I would bring that up, because it's Friday.
And I don't know.
Makes me feel pretty damn good.
There are competing visions for the future of America which are currently in totally different directions. If the globalist elites have their way, the United States will slide into a mass surveillance technocracy where freedoms are eroded and control is fully centralized. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to break down exactly what their goal is and why we need to hold the line against these ominous forces.
