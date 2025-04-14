Ravaged by political corruption, decades of mass murder, unfettered human trafficking, and a spiraling fentanyl crisis, Mexico is a “fragile narco-state,” says Brandon Darby, co-founder of Breitbart’s Border and Cartel Chronicles. While Mexican media and journalists are silenced by fear of cartel retribution, Darby has spent years exposing atrocities like the mass graves found miles from our southern border, giving a voice to a nation ignored and terrorized into silence. Darby criticizes U.S. diplomatic efforts focused on reforming Mexico’s justice system and depicts a U.S.-Mexico border rife with lawlessness and violence, urging Trump to enact border policies that “treat the cartels like we treat al-Qaeda” and not to forget that “China is courting Mexico.”
Why Trump Must ANNIHILATE Mexico’s Cartels Like ISIS | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 253
Trump Exposes Globalist Lies: Is This the End of Their House of Cards?
President Trump has made it clear: the globalist “house of cards” is trembling under its own weight. But we have a choice: are we going to fear it, or are we going to face it?” Glenn argues that Donald Trump is facing it with a controlled fire, getting rid of all the underbrush and giving us a chance to rebuild and rethink how we live. “We cannot continue to rely on far-off enemies.” We CAN make things again – new things. We can stand on our own two feet. But in order to do that, we must reject the lies and embrace the truth, which many people who hate Donald Trump seem reluctant to do. Why, Glenn asks, do they still give Democratic politicians the benefit of the doubt when they lied to us about ESG, DEI, globalism, COVID’s origins, and so much more? And on top of that, they were “literally stealing from you” through USAID and NGOs?
GLENN: So it has been a little frightening this week. And you're looking at things.
And, you know, Donald Trump might seem calloused to some.
Because he will just say, you know, hey. Stop freaking out. Stop freaking out.
And it's easy to say that, as a negotiator. If you're negotiating in a company. And you can say to your staff, behind closed doors. Listen, we are going to do some stuff.
But I'm negotiating. Don't freak out. Anybody freaks out. We will lose the negotiation.
Don't freak out. He's been trying to do that.
But he has to say it on a global stage. Where everybody is watching him.
So he's trying to say, don't freak out. I've got this.
I've got this.
And it's required us to have faith.
And, you know, that's hard to give to a politician. Any politician.
Especially if you didn't vote for that politician. If you don't like Donald Trump. You're not going to give him the benefit of the doubt.
You will think he's destroying the country.
And it's really interesting. Because those who didn't vote for Donald Trump, because they thought he would destroy the country, most likely voted for the last administration.
And it didn't matter that they were literally on the take from one of our enemies.
Literally making millions of dollars, taking money, to influence decisions, from China.
It didn't matter that they were lying. They were cheating. That they were literally stealing from you, now we know, through USAID.
Through all of these NGOs. They were literally stealing from you.
Let alone, lying to you!
Remember when I told you about The Great Reset? Something ESG.
DEI.
All these things that we now are very, very well aware of, and we know. They are absolutely true.
They were implemented by the same people who said they were conspiracy theories.
I mean, that's the one thing I can't get past is the people. How do you get past?
How do you hate Donald Trump so much, that you can still run to the people who have lied to you over and over again?
About things that do matter. You know, when Donald Trump said, I have the biggest -- I had the biggest crowd ever!
It doesn't matter. If he's telling the truth or lying.
Does that matter?
No. We're not. We're not. We're not. Trying to undermine capitalism and go to a global government through ESG and DEI and the World Economic Forum.
That lie matters. That one matters. That one will matter for generations.
That one matters to your children and your grandchildren.
But for some reason, some people will just continue to dismiss that.
I want to remind you, that while we're in this situation, with China. First of all, China is the source of COVID.
Did you see this week, what they came out with, on -- that Biden covered up something we reported on, almost, I mean, within a couple of months of COVID.
We said, you know, we've been doing our homework on this. And there was an event with the global army. And all of the armies around the world, that were kind of war gaming and getting together. And our troops were there too.
And it was all in Wuhan. And they came home, and they were sick.
Remember that? And we were like, that might have been the first kind of outbreak of this.
And everyone called us conspiracy. They just -- they just released the documents that show that Joe Biden that afternoon. It was try.
And they buried it.
So we're dealing with a country like China. Really, really bad. You know that, and I know that.
We are dependent on China now! And that can't happen.
Do you remember what COVID was like, when everybody was like, oh, you can't get that. You can't get that.
You can't get surgical masks, because they're all made in China.
How many times did we, in 2020, 2021, 2022 say, I've never seen this in the United States before.
Wait a minute. There's a shortage of, what?
Okay. We weren't used to that.
Don't forget that. Don't forget that.
Especially when it comes to things like medication and rare earth minerals.
You may not know exactly what rare earth minerals are. Or your friends might not know.
But rare earth minerals are what -- it's going to control the world!
You don't have access to rare earth minerals, you can't make batteries or chips.
Okay? Nothing! China is buying them up from all over the world.
And we have created this country, where we can't even mine our own rare earth minerals, and underneath some of our mountains, we have more rare earth minerals than every place in the world combined!
But our government has shut that off. Now, why?
Again, may I remind you of what we just came out of.
The Cloward and Piven strategy. Cloward and Piven were these two university professors, back in the '60s. And when I first brought them up, back in the early 2000s, everybody was like, that's crazy.
She's just a sweet old lazy lady.
She didn't mean any of that stuff.
Yes, she did. Yes, she did.
She was the one at the White House, with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. That did the motor voter law.
That was her. Why?
Get people, everybody who is registered for a license. Get them registered to vote.
The whole thing -- her whole plan with her husband, Cloward and Piven, the whole thing was to collapse America. Economically.
Overwhelm the system, and collapse it economically.
We're dealing with that reality.
Okay?
Whether it's intentional or not.
We all know, we all know, you look back -- I look at this world, and you see, my gosh.
It's just a sprawling, chaotic system, that we've all been swept up in.
And it has strangely worked in many ways, until it doesn't work.
Because of his something like COVID.
And then all falls apart.
And you look at everything that we're doing. The endless wars.
The draining of our spirit.
And our resources. With these endless wars. Government spending like there's absolutely no tomorrow.
Printing money, until it feels like Monopoly cash. Globalism, that has left us leaning on our enemies, for things as basic as medicine and rare earth minerals.
Elites in our universities. And now running our schools. That are destroying our children, by teaching them to be victims.
And not teaching them how to empower themselves, by learning how to think!
Worst of all, the global governments. The World Economic Forum.
The WHO. The United Nations.
All of those things that have said to us, for years. No. We're not doing that. We're not doing that.
And now we know that they have been doing that. And with our help, from the elites in our own governments. And they have redesigned the world.
They have infiltrated a compliant press, that denies the truth.
They are continually defying common sense.
And they are defying the -- the will of the people. Openly.
Openly. Destroying our nations.
Destroying our history.
Our unity. Now arresting those who dare stand against them.
Whether it's the guy down the street on the school board or at the school board meeting. That is like, hey. You guys are all crooks. What are you doing to my kids?
Those who are protesting rape gangs in England.
Actual leaders running for higher office against the machine in France and Romania.
They tried to do it here.
This is all a house of cards.
And it's trembling under its own weight. And deep down. Every single one of us know it.
One way or another.
We all know it. Whether you're in denial or not, that's up to you. Even those on the left, the ones who have been loudest about keeping it going, all along. The ones who are now protesting and burning Tesla. Unless you're a useful idiot. Unless you're someone who is like, yeah. Our side is always right.
I will burn down a Tesla factory.
Unless you're just a useful idiot, you know, this is not about what's right and wrong.
This is about keeping the decline of this nation, and the entire West, on that path.
Because the elites, some of those that are tied to the last president, and his circle. Pushed this idea, of the Great Reset.
Which is a managed decline.
They see the cracks, just as much as I do. They're trying to control the fall, so they can control our future.
They know there's too much money to be lost. So let's get together with all the big banks. And the big corporations.
And finding out more and more. Our CIA. And everybody else.
And we will manage this collapse, keep the people down. Keep the people quiet. And then we will control everything, and we will reset. That's -- that's not -- God didn't give you the right to do that! God didn't give anybody for anybody to do that to a whole population of people!
So this is what we've been fighting against. And now Donald Trump is standing up and saying, that is so deep and metastasized. To save it, we have to turn this thing 180 -- this is the world's largest aircraft carrier, ever in the imagined nation of mankind. It's like an imperial stormtrooper ship. You know, of a -- of a -- you know, of an aircraft carrier.
Practically half a continent. And you have to turn that thing around!
So let me talk to you about fear.
Just that, should scare the hell out of all of you. Every single one of us, it should scare our children and our children's children. It should scare everybody within the sound of my voice. Because you know it's true!
There is trouble, whether it's intended or not, this doesn't work anymore!
Okay?
And basis we got off common sense. And common values.
Now the question is: Are you going to fear it, or are you going to face it?
And that's really what this election, I think was about. At least for me!
I see one guy who is willing to stand up and say the truth, and then actually follow through with action.
I don't see politicians follow through with action. He is actually not afraid of doing it! I'm not afraid of the truth.
You shouldn't be afraid of the truth. The truth will set us all free!
It's scarier to pretend it's not there!
Yeah. It's going to be tough. It's going to be really tough. We have some hard times ahead of us. There's no sugarcoating.
Nobody should sugarcoat that.
But it's, what is the goal at the end?
Is it for the elites to control everything?
Or is it to give you power?
Because both of them are risky. Both of them could end in violent revolution.
Both of them could fail.
But I know which side I want to win. I want the side that says, hey. These values are worth fighting for, and trying to save.
And it might be our World War II. It might be our Great Depression.
It might be our Civil War. But I would rather take that on, then pass it on to my children. Because I would have my children to have the opportunity sooner rather than later to be free.
The system has been running on fumes. And when it finally sputters out, we're going to feel the jolt, one way or another.
What's been happening this week, is dedicated people, who know what's going on. That says, okay.
I don't want the pain.
But I would rather take it on my shoulders now, than pass it on my kids.
Because we might be able to save it now, if we're honest about what we're facing.
Let me carry the load. Let me mess with the mess that we've made. So they don't have to!
Because a controlled fire is good!
Forest fires are good too, in the end. Long run. But a controlled fire is good.
It gets rid of all the underbrush. And it actually replenishes the soil, so something good could grow. And some controlled burns are going to happen. We have a chance here to rebuild, to rethink how we live.
We cannot continue to rely on far off enemies. We have to start looking closer to home. To our own soil.
To our own hands. To our own people.
We can make things again.
Not the things we made in the past.
We're never going back to those days.
Something new and better is on the horizon.
But we can grow things.
We can stand on our own 2 feet. It's time to say, you're 25 years old. You're not a kid. Adolescence now. Adolescence now lasts until you're 25!
In George Washington's time, you were an adult when you were 13!
Are we getting better or weaker? This is not going to be easy. But what is the -- what's at the end, will either be completely bogus, or real again.
And somewhere inside of me, I know we're not done yet.
World has been through collapse before, empires fall, systems crumble.
But the ones who make it, are the ones who dust themselves off.
So I am for one, willing to take the hit.
I am willing to grit my teeth. Because I believe in what's on the other side.
And I know it's -- you can say it's easy for you to say, Glenn. But I only succeed when you succeed.
I get paid a salary because you have the money to buy things that we advertise. So if you don't succeed, I don't succeed.
I lose everything too. I just want to encourage you to pray on this, this weekend.
And -- and find the strength to at least face the truth. And turn the page.
Because it's not just about survival.
It's a new start!
Colossal CEO: Did China's Human Experiments Make the CIA Fund Dire Wolves?
Why did Colossal Biosciences choose to bring back the dire wolf first, instead of the woolly mammoth or dodo bird? And why is does the CIA invest in them? Glenn speaks with Colossal co-founder and CEO Ben Lamm, who explains the dire wolf choice and makes the case that the U.S. must lead in “synthetic biology” technology before China does. Unlike Colossal, which Lamm says is NOT experimenting on humans or even primates, China has already admitted that it’s trying to make smarter humans. So, what kind of experiments is it doing in secret? Lamm also addresses the names of the 2 male dire wolves – Romulus and Remus – and what extinct animal the company plans to bring back next.
GLENN: Ben Lamm, Colossal cofounder CEO. Welcome to the program.
BEN: Hey, thanks for having me back, Glenn. It's good to talk to you.
GLENN: You bet. It's good to talk to you. First of all, I have to show you this picture of George R.R. Martin with the dire wolf. I mean, that's brilliant. That's really brilliant.
BEN: George R.R. Martin, you know, made dire wolves popular in pop culture. Many people think they're a myth. But, you know, they were an American wolf.
They were the largest, strongest American wolf.
You know, we got challenged, you know, working on the mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo, but we got challenged by some of our indigenous partners and the government and a few others. Saying, why aren't you working first on an American species?
Like, why aren't you prioritizing that?
We got a lot of pressure and feedback.
When we got close to it, we were like, well, if we don't bring George R.R. Martin in, he's kind of mean. He's the guy who made them the most popular.
GLENN: You know, it kills me -- I did the same thing. I saw the video of the wolves howling and stuff, and little babies.
And I'm like, oh, they're so cute. They're an apex predator, been gone now for 10,000 years.
Why bring them back?
STEPHEN: So Colossal is a de-extinction and preservation company. Right?
And so we will lose up to 50 percent of biodiversity between now and 2050. And so we need new tools in the fight. Right? We think it's better to have the extinction tool kit and not need it, than not have the extinction toolkit and need it.
And so we're working on all these species. And we started having meetings with MHA Nation, one of the largest tribal groups here in the United States. And they started to give it the feedback that we need to do more for wolf conservation. Not enough going on in wolf conservation. It would be amazing if we could work on something like the great wolf.
So then they started filing it from their oral traditions, that they believe, that the great wolf was the dire wolf. I kind of sat with you -- again, the dire wolf?
So we had these great conversations, and then a few months later, we were in North Carolina.
And we learned that the most endangered wolf in the world, is the American wolf!
The red wolf, there's 15 left.
When you think about Americana, you think about the bison, you think about the bald eagle, and you think about wolves.
It would be a travesty to lose these.
GLENN: Yeah, but wait. But wait, wait, wait.
I mean, I live in -- for half the year in a place that has mountain lions and wolves.
They're both very, very important to have.
BEN: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: But they're also spooky as hell.
BEN: Yeah.
GLENN: You're not talking about -- you're not talking about preserving that species.
You just introduced a species that's been gone for 10,000 years!
BEN: Yeah. We have. And they are in a secure, expansive ecological reserve in the north.
And if they ever go back into the wild. It would be in collaboration with the government as well as some of the tribes. And they would go back on secure private lands. They are to be dire wolves.
I think you're not going to be walking down the street, worried about dire wolves.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, I just know, last time, the government got involved with wolves, it was a Yellowstone, and that didn't work out well for anybody.
BEN: You know, rewilding -- rewilding works, as long as it's done thoughtfully and managed. And the problem is, is sometimes people just get so overzealous on certain sides of the table, that they just go out and buck the patriarchy.
It really needs to be studied. It really needs to be managed. It needs to be thoughtfully taken out. But a lot of times people don't realize that, and they just get overzealous. Right?
And they politicize it.
At the end of the day, losing biodiversity, it should be a bipartisan -- and we really need to save these animals. And so by doing what we're doing, Glenn, we're actually building technology to save animals.
And so we were actually able to clone.
No one is talking about this. This is crazy. We are actually able to clone four red wolves, with more genetic diversity than the existing 15 that are still left in the wild.
That's a 25 percent bump in genetic diversity, that has been gone, you know, for tens -- you know, for over a decade.
GLENN: Okay. So, I mean, you -- you describe your company.
I'm sorry. I love the technology. I love what you're doing. I love the way you think.
It's also terrifying.
BEN: I know. We talk a lot about it.
The last time I talked to you. You asked about the CIA.
But, you know, we fall into a category called synthetic biology.
Right? So being able to use AI in software, as well as able to edit and rewrite genomes, is really critical technology.
It's as important technology as space technology. And other deindustrialized technologies.
And our adversaries are advancing. And we are trying --
GLENN: Let me. Because I -- this is -- like everything now, especially with AI. Any of this -- CRISPR. All of this technology.
You can't stop it. You can't put it back in the bottle. Because others are doing it.
BEN: Correct.
GLENN: What China is doing with this. Trying to breed smarter humans. Stronger humans.
You know, fighters. I mean, it's -- the stuff of Nazi movies.
BEN: That's actually what they said publicly.
So everything you're saying, is what they said publicly.
They said that the sequencing, many humans as possible.
They use COVID as this ruse to pull in as many things as possible. Sequencing them.
Then they say, they are looking for the genes that are making the smartest people. And we are going to engineer people.
That's not even crazy, concerned conspiracies.
They have said that out loud. So what have they not said out loud?
GLENN: Right. Any idea what they haven't said out loud?
BEN: I mean, if you think about what colossal is trying to do, right? We're trying to at least do it.
We don't do anything with humans. Even if we work with the federal government. We have this moratorium, that we're not working with humans. Only animals. We're working -- nonhuman primates. We're only working on species, but we are going to these technologies, and that application to humans, right?
And we are understanding from like a 72,000-year-old scull, what made a dire wolf bigger and stronger. And had a bigger jaw. And stronger muscles. And denser bones. We can now understand that with our technology. And engineer that into our -- being the gray wolf. Right?
So think about that same type of data, applied to humans. Right?
I think you can look at it, as adversarial countries. Advancing in technologies. In a way where they can look at, how can we enhance humans?
For us, we as an American company. That works very closely with the federal government. The Secretary of Interior just endorsed our work. And we work very closely with the Department of Interior.
GLENN: It's not necessarily an endorsement on my audience lines. You should deemphasize that with my audience. Because that's not a good thing.
BEN: It's not what anyone likes.
GLENN: Okay. All right. Yeah. Good for you. Good for you. Yeah.
BEN: I think it's important for us to always be -- Colossal, we're pretty bipartisan. We work with both sides. But I do think it's important to be transparent when things happen. And I think that us as America has to lead in synthetic biology. And Colossal is one of the most --
GLENN: So what is the difference between directed evolution and playing God?
BEN: It's a great question. You asked me this last time, right? I think that we as humans play God quite a bit, right? So I will look at it from an ecosystems perspective. When we overfish the ocean or we cut too much down of the rain forest, we are playing God at some level. When we eradicate species. But now we have these tools and technology that we can bio bank species, protect them, and even bring them back. And I think this will be even helpful for how we balance progress. As well as how we balance protection.
And I think that we need these tools now more than ever. Because we can lose up to 50 percent of all life on earth, between now and 2050, that's the current trend line.
GLENN: So, you know, AI is dangerous.
It's glorious. And horrifying at the same time.
Just depends on, you know, who is using it. And how that thing goes.
And it's judge Elon Musk says, we have to have -- we have to have the singularity, as -- as defined as human computer interface.
So we -- we merge as one.
That's not -- that's something of sci-fi movies.
Do you believe that the genetic editing tech, that you are helping to design, is going to be transferred to humans.
Is there a time that you think, oh, well, that probably has to?
BEN: I think that we will be able to look -- one of the biggest things that Colossal works on is what's called multi-splice editing. Being able to edit multiple parts of the genome, at the exact same time.
Right? And so that's part of what we really, really need to continue to advance these. Most in deep states, specifically one that drives, you know, predispositions to cancer are multi-genic in nature. Right?
So for us, I think it's very, very important to advance those technologies, so that you probably about sickle cell anemia, whether it's CRISPR tools and technologies that are being used to do a single knockout.
But most genes, or most of these are multi-genic in nature.
You have to be able to edit multi-part of the genome.
I think a lot of our technologies will be beneficial long-term, to help us cure any inherent -- that's a good thing!
GLENN: How much of this is AI-driven?
STEPHEN: I think 30 percent of our work, what would be possible without AI.
GLENN: And imagine that number is growing exponentially. I mean, I know our --
BEN: Exponentially -- exponentially.
GLENN: You know, you name the dire wolves Romulus and Remus, and I'm not a mythology expert, but I do know, abandoned at birth, raised by wolves, found in Rome. Yada, yada, yada, but didn't Romulus also kill Remus.
BEN: Yeah. Romulus. Romulus is the big one. They do love each other. So we're hoping that not all of history will repeat itself, right? So we're -- we're pretty -- we're pretty bullish on, it will work out better this round.
GLENN: Okay. Good. Good. So am I, I guess. I mean, I guess I'm rooting for that. All of us are together on that one.
That's a great goal to have.
BEN: We're all rooting for the fall of Rome.
GLENN: What is the next thing that you talk about that we'll tell the world about some day?
BEN: Yeah. So we're making a lot of progress. I think we're on the very cusp of a pretty big breakthrough for the dodo project. Right?
Talk about dire wolves and dodos. You know, we made some updates on the Tasmanian tiger. And other --
GLENN: Can we slow down on the apex predators, just a little bit?
BEN: They're very important. I mean, look, elephants kill more people than wolves. There are -- you have five wolf attacks confirmed in the last 100 years. You have a higher probability of getting struck by lightning, while getting eaten by a shark, than getting attacked by a wolf.
GLENN: No, I know that, but have you ever been in the wild?
BEN: I have been, yeah.
GLENN: The wolf walks up? Terrifying.
BEN: I've actually never been -- I've been very close to wolves, in certain ecological preserves.
GLENN: Yeah, no. I've been on my own land, and a wolf walks out from the bushes, and you're like, oh, dear God. Because they are spooky.
BEN: Yeah. In that way. It's definitely spooky, right?
Mountain lions and wolves personally. But I saw a mountain lion first.
The scariest thing I ever saw was, I was actually in Cape Tribulation in Australia once, and a Castlereagh bird walking out, and that seemed like a living velociraptor. And it was just me.
I was by myself. And I was like, I'm going to die. They are very aggressive.
They're very hard to -- look, living with nature is what we've got. Right? We have to figure out how we do that. In our next species, we probably have a big update on, is the dodo. We're very close to a fundamental step in the dodo resurrection. We don't have dodos. We haven't for a long time, but I do think we're pretty close to a fundamental step --
GLENN: Okay. One last thing. You say that you are trying to help species survive. Because we are going to lose all these species.
Why are you bringing things back like the dire wolves?
Humans didn't have anything to do with the extinction. Why are you bringing those back?
BEN: Well, so anthropologic effects, if you can look at kind of the rapid, you know, Younger Dryas cooling period. Also, compared globally, not just in America, of the rise of anthropologic effects. Early humans did drive a lot of the extinction of Megaphonics here in the United States, as well as globally.
I do think there's a lot of data that is starting to suggest, some of the affects -- of the Dryas Cooling Period. That was a rapid period. That may have had meteorological effects that affected it, right?
So for us, we want to build these. We want to use these technologies, to bring back these species.
So that we can study them.
We can look to re-wild them, if it makes sense. And also pair them to build technology for wolves, right? In the case of the dire wolf. In the case of the mammoth.
And one of the things that no one really talks about is every single week, we get dozens of letters from parents and kids, and pictures of little woolly mammoths and dodos. Hopefully now dire wolves. And people are telling us and teachers are telling us, that their kids are excited about science now.
Right?
And people are getting more and more excited about science. And so if you ask a teacher or a parent about colossal, many of them know.
More teachers than parents know, because kids are telling them in the classroom. And I think we need science now more than ever.
And I think kids are excited about science, through the extinction, while also helping conservation is a really good thing.
Ben, there is no better spokesperson for Colossal, than you. Colossal cofounder and CEO, Ben Lamm. Thanks, Ben, for being on. I appreciate it, God bless.
UNCOVERED: Kamala Had a "Spreadsheet" for if Biden Didn't Make It
When she was Vice President, Kamala Harris and her staff carried around a spreadsheet of Republican judges who could swear her in as president if President Biden either died in office or had to step down. "Fight" co-author Amie Parnes joins Glenn to detail just how serious Harris' plan was, as well as the DNC’s plans, since they knew the real mental state of Joe Biden. Amie describes what was hidden from the public by the White House: Biden was forgetful, needed constant makeup to make him look more alive, and much more: "they were clearly concerned about the optics around his age and around his mental acuity." She also details why Biden agreed to his disastrous debate with Donald Trump and why she believes this information is only now getting out.
GLENN: Amie is with us. Amie Parnes, Hill senior political correspondent. Author of Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House.
Amie, how are you?
AMIE: Hi, Glenn, thank you for having me.
GLENN: You bet!
You know, so can we play the -- just that little collage of all the people that said, this wasn't happening. Do we have that? Can we play that real quick?
VOICE: Joe Biden has vision. He has knowledge. He is a strategic thinker. This is a very sharp president, in terms of his public presentation. He makes a slip of the tongue here or there, what's the deal?
VOICE: You're asking me my personal opinion. He is sharp. He is on top of things. He -- when we have meetings with him, with his staff. He's constantly pushing us. Trying to get more information.
VOICE: I can tell you, this was the day before that interview. I can tell you, he was sharper, than anyone I've spoken to, about --
GLENN: Okay. Stop.
This was happening all the time, Amie. Everyone was saying, how sharp he is.
That was, according to your book, just absolutely not true, and everybody in the White House knew that. Go ahead.
AMIE: Yeah. No.
It's something that we really did you go into in reporting out this book.
And we have questions about what interactions certain people had with the president.
We detail how Eric Swalwell, a congressman from California, for example, attended a congressional picnic with the president, a year before this debate debacle, this disaster.
And, you know, I'll just remind them, President Biden who he was.
And this was someone who they competed against, in the presidential 2020 election. He should know who he is. And there is detail after detail in this book. You know, in your book, you talk about how there were bets being made. How they were looking. Shopping for judges. On who was going to swear her in.
They thought he was going to die before the election.
I mean, did you -- did I get the sense from anyone while you're searching this book, that anyone thought, maybe. This isn't really good for the Constitution?
AMIE: I mean, that's why you're seeing a lot of arrows being thrown in the direction of the former president and his aids.
People are really, really upset about -- they think it's a cover-up. They think that they should have been more candid, even within their own party, about the president's cognitive abilities.
And, you know, Glenn. I -- I covered the president for a long time.
And I tried to get after the story.
And the White House was constantly -- I know my colleagues were as well.
It's not like I -- but the White House would batter us. When we asked questions about his mental acuity and his age. It was a constant, constant battle.
GLENN: But was there anybody that knew, that should have spoken out, I mean, in the press or anything?
I mean, it's one thing to -- it's one thing to speculate.
It's one thing, to I hear rumors.
And if you're shut off from it.
But, you know, in the White House, it seems like, there were quite a few people that knew, this is a disaster!
Who is -- who is running the country, at that point? Who was the president?
AMIE: I mean, this close set of advisers kept him really close. And that's why I think you didn't see him as much.
Right now, President Trump is out there, talking to reporters every day.
I think the press corps wanted Biden to see Biden do similar things. And take a similar media approach. He did not.
And, you know, we detail in the book, there's a fundraiser, where someone, you know, says that these -- he's going to die at the fundraiser.
There are other moments, where, you know, we take you inside bill Murphy's house.
And we detail how he's speaking to just a couple of -- a couple of dozen fundraisers, at a small house. And he was on the floor, to guide him from place to place. He needs a teleprompter. You know, these aren't common things.
GLENN: At a house. At a house.
AMIE: Yes.
And, you know, makeup. This was -- this was another revelation in our book.
Whenever he traveled overseas. He was met with a makeup artist. That was his first order of business. Sometimes he missed meetings because the makeup artist wasn't there to touch him up. There were clearly concerns about the optics around his age and around his mental acuity.
GLENN: You write at one point, that the makeup artist. He goes in, he sits in for the makeup. And he calls it a day. And that was it.
AMIE: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And these were aides talking to us about it. Obviously, they knew about it. They said, at times, he looked really frazzled. He would get out of the limousine. And would look around, and wouldn't know where he was. So, yeah. It's very startling even to people who were telling us these stories.
GLENN: But, you know, it's one thing to be -- it's one thing to go, yeah. That was really weird.
It's another to realize, that is the man, that has to make the decision, you know, for the country, God forbid we're attacked or whatever!
And he's not there.
Was -- was there anyone inside fighting and saying, we have got to alert the American people?
We have to invoke the 25th amendment.
25th, isn't it, Stu?
We've got to invoke the 25th amendment.
This isn't right. The people have put their power in this man.
He is no longer capable of making these decisions.
I think a lot of people would have had respect for that!
Instead, I walk away going, was there no one that cared about the Constitution?
And cared about what could have happened with this guy in charge?
AMIE: No. And I think that's why you're seeing so much fire aimed at his close set of advisors right now, because they could have been more candid.
And, you know, Democrats in general, I think were confused as to his cognitive abilities.
I think the reason why he wanted to do this debate. And his advisers wanted to do this debate, earlier. This disaster born in June last year. Is because they wanted -- they knew that he was losing in the polls. Obviously, they wanted to change the trajectory of the phrase.
And they thought that that was a moment, that could help them. Instead, it brought out, you know -- it displayed everything, for the American public.
GLENN: Wow. So I honestly thought, for the longest time.
They did that. Knowing -- somebody was like, no. Let's put him on the stage. And let's do it now, before things get completely out of hand.
And he's going to be running for reelection.
I -- I really thought they put him on stage that early.
Because I've never seen that happen before in American politics.
Put him on stage that early, so he would be exposed. And everyone would be like, okay. We can't run him.
AMIE: No, and what's fascinating, Glenn, is we take you inside. We open the book, inside Nancy Pelosi's living room. And she's watching the debate alone. She's warned President Biden, at the time. She said, oh, you don't want it to be Trump.
She mentioned it under the guise of, oh, why would you belittle yourself, and appear on stage with him, but she knows.
And Jill Clayburgh, who is also watching the debate alone, in his living room. He's there, he's having a drink and watching it. They're all alone. They're not at the debate watch party together. Because they almost know what is about to happen there. Watching the train wreck unfold, bit by bit, and alone.
GLENN: So what do we do to ensure this -- let me ask it before I ask you that again.
Again. Who was running the country?
AMIE: That's a very good question.
I think, obviously, his -- his close set of advisers had a great big role in that.
You see Ron Klain these days. Trying to distance himself. He's the former chief of staff.
Trying to distance himself from the optics of what was happening.
GLENN: But it's not -- it's really not optics. It is the truth.
AMIE: Yeah.
GLENN: Somebody was making decisions because the president could -- you know, I've -- I was always fascinated in history by Woodrow Wilson.
Edith Wilson ran the White House for a while. It was his own party that came in -- it was the same thing. People were like, rumors.
And they were like, I don't think he's really there.
And he wasn't seen for a long time. So the leadership of the party came. Finally forced the First Lady. And said, because she was the one saying, he's going to run for a third term.
And he said, no. No. No. Or we'll expose ail of this right now. He's not running for a third term.
And, you know, it seems to be the same thing. I'm wondering how many presidents have we had that, you know, nobody seems to really care that the elected official, isn't actually doing what that official is supposed to do.
They're just unelected people making the decisions.
AMIE: And the fact of the matter, Glenn. You see the former president all, but disappear from public view, since leaving office.
And that I think speaks volumes about his state of mind.
GLENN: Was -- was Kamala that in the know.
Which, I mean, if God forbid, something would have happened. Who would have grabbed the football.
Who would have been the one.
AMIE: It would have been Kamala Harris.
You teased this earlier. But her communications director would carry around this spreadsheet of Republican judges.
Because he felt almost like she had to be validated in that moment. And only a Republican judge could really swear her in.
And have that validation, from Republicans. He thought that there was no way, that such a divisive country, and, you know, people would support her.
And so we detail how he came into that role. With the spreadsheet.
He traveled with it.
The DNC had plans.
If things happened to the president.
And we expose all of this for the first time in this book.
GLENN: Can you find anything?
I'm a self-taught historian. But I'm pretty good at it.
I've never seen anything like it, in American history.
Have you?
AMIE: It's pretty rational. It's really unprecedented.
It was really interesting to report out.
You know, I think people have questions about the media. And how we went about reporting this.
And it's -- it's almost like the president needed to leave office for people to actually admit what was actually happening.
GLENN: Why?
AMIE: And tell us stories. That's what's interesting. I think when you cover a president, they're always worried that the White House is going to come down hard on them, and so they're -- they're less prone to want to tell you things.
And then when they leave office, this is when the floodgates open up.
GLENN: Is anybody going to be held accountable for this?
AMIE: I mean, I think right now. The party. I think that's why you're seeing the democratic party scrambling.
First of all, they have to come out and admit what happened here.
And almost look themselves in the mirror, and talk about Joe Biden. The other day, Jake Tapper asked Tim Walz about it. And Tim Walz kind of stepped around the question. I think they need to be very frank about what was happening.
And what they were witnessing. And they don't -- they don't want to do that right now.
GLENN: You know, it's interesting to me.
I just told this story on the air, because people are kicking around, Donald Trump wants to run for a third term.
No. No. That's against the Constitution. And that was put there for a very clear reason. And it wasn't put in there, by the Republicans.
It was put in by the Democrats.
FDR's own party when they saw what had happened to the presidency. It just gained far too much power.
And it's not good for anybody when that happens.
And, you know, here you have -- as soon as FDR died. That's when all the Democrats were like, okay. Okay. We have to make sure that doesn't happen again.
But they were for him, when he was alive.
It seems like the same thing here. That everybody was like, okay.
It's cool.
But is anybody going to step now, and say, this cannot happen ever again?
AMIE: I think that's what has to happen, Glenn.
Somebody has to take responsibility for it.
And no one is.
And I'm curious to see how the Democrats reckon with this.
GLENN: Hmm.
Amie, thank you very much.
I'm glad somebody finally told the story. And got the story.
It is -- if we don't fix this, it's just going to happen again.
And it will happen with the other party.
I mean, it will.
You give people, in power, an inch.
They are going to take a mile.
And this cannot happen. This just cannot happen again.
Amie, thank you so much.
AMIE: Thank you, Glenn.
GLENN: You bet. Amie Parnes. Fight, inside the wildest battle for the White House.
REVEALED: The Terrifying Anti-American Plans of Pro-Hamas Groups
Are pro-Hamas groups planning an intifada in America? Capital Research Center investigative researcher Ryan Mauro tells Glenn that many of these groups that called for the destruction of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack are now talking about restoring “occupied Turtle Island.” Ryan explains how this term is the American equivalent of calling Israel “occupied Palestine” and why these groups could become much more mainstream soon. Plus, he reveals whether they’re receiving government funding.
GLENN: Ryan Mauro is a counterterrorism expert, investigative researcher from the Capitol Research Center, where he monitors extremist groups in the US.
He is also an adjunct professor at Regent University. Ryan, welcome to the program. Good to have you back.
RYAN: Of course, Glenn.
GLENN: You bet. Man, I read your story today. And America faces pro-Hamas intifada on its own soil. It is terrifying, the facts.
Do you want to take us through this? Right sure. So over at Capitol research center, where I work, we've done a series of studies. Because we wanted to collect data, to see just how anti-American the so-called pro-Palestinian movement. I think so-called. Because it's really not pro-Palestinian in groups. Don't even talk about that issue all that much.
But we want to see a level of altruism within that movement.
As I talk about in your program before, the latest study that we did, we wanted to see, how he has changed from the 15 months before the October 7th attacks. And then also look at the 15 months after the October 7th attack. Seeing, if they have changed. Who they found, based on their online postings. And their engagement and everything.
Anti-Americanism which they've always existed. Has now basically taken it over.
It's absolutely exploded. To the point where, it calls for anti-American violence, particularly towards the police has increased by about 3,000 percent.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
RYAN: When you look at about 500 of the so-called pro-Palestinian activists and organizations, charities, and groups like that.
GLENN: Oh, my goodness.
RYAN: And the overall within anti-American vitriol has increased by 186 percent since the October 7th attack.
GLENN: Okay. So tell me about these organizations. You say, they're not even really pro-Hamas anymore. They're anti-American.
Is this -- have these just been shill organizations, kind of Marxist organizations, from the beginning?
Or is this just a natural morphing from -- you know, we've got to get rid of baby Satan. To get rid of the great Satan?
RYAN: So many of them were Marxists or anarchists to begin with.
And you can tell, they weren't really forward about it. They have since become more forward about it. Many groups that have suspected terrorism are more open about it. They have a comfortable environment, an environment where it was rewarded. So the mask was able to be dropped. And October 7th was kind of like that, that tempting moment, where to show to your own radical audience, whether you're authentic or not.
You have to say something.
You couldn't just be silent anymore. And so the result is, that the mask has dropped on a lot of these pro-Palestinian groups, as to what they were really about. And they have a lot of new groups for them. Some as nonprofits. And some just as online groups that are unregistered as anything.
And so the anti-Americanism that was always there, is now a central focus.
And in some cases, more than the focus, than it is on Israel, even.
GLENN: So when you say they're really anti-American, your article talked about Fourth of July.
And how many of these anti-Israel groups, how they reacted to Fourth of July?
RYAN: As cynical as I am, I was even shocked by this. So I looked at, as many groups as I possibly could.
With a limited time frame. How they reacted to the Fourth of July holiday, last year. And what I found was over 250 anti-Israel groups, condemning the holiday. They refused to celebrate it.
In most cases saying, America is an illegitimate colonial state, using the same terminology, to delegitimize Israel.
They should -- so blatantly endorsing violence.
I saw one that was ridiculing Martin Luther King for being non-violent.
And so I look at all of this, and you can really see the infrastructure, and we're talking about easily hundreds of registered nonprofits.
And thousands of unregistered groups.
GLENN: Any of them getting money from our government?
RYAN: Yes. That has been seen in the past, particularly as regards to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Various organizations. I've done research into that. So that is certainly an issue. They get money from the big donors. The predictable names. Like the George Soros network.
And so you have these sort of mainstream left-wing democratic money powerhouses.
That are just giving money out, whether they realize, what they have to do with it or not.
They might say, oh, social justice. Then they might say, oh, you're a good guy.
But this is a business!
Like, they condemn capitalism. Either -- like, they get bonuses and raises as they fundraise more off of this.
GLENN: So tell me about the Students for Justice in Palestine. I'm trying to remember, because I know I have done in-depth stories on them.
But they now are just a blur.
Who is -- who are students for justice in Palestine?
And who is funding them? And what are they doing?
BRANDON: So Students for Justice in Palestine is kind of the back bone of the protest against Israel and the United States.
That you've seen since the October 7th attacks.
They have a presence on -- they claim, over 200 college campuses. So they're all over the place.
They're sort of the main focal point.
Not much is known of their leadership and fundraising or anything like that, because there is a particular arrangement, through complicit non-profits that they have, to make it like, you can't see anything.
I mean, there is no transparency.
We know there is a link to American Muslims for Palestine, which is run by people who come from the Hamas network, as groups are shut down. They then gravitated over to this group, that formed American Muslims for Palestine. And Students for Justice in Palestine is kind of part of that, even though we don't know too many details.
We know that they're tied to them.
And Students for Justice in Palestine did get some negative attention for their protest after the October 7th attack, especially because they openly supported them.
They were one of the first groups to actually celebrate them. Many of these groups before the Israelis even retaliated in large measure for the attack, were already saying, Israel is a genocidal state.
Stop them from retaliating. And these attacks are wrong. So what really wasn't noticed, because everyone was so shocked by them supporting the October 7th attacks, was that that same statement.
Also, where they said, they don't just support the groups that did it. They were part of that. They were part of Hamas. They were part of the popular front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is like the Communist counterpart to Hamas. And they called for violence, to resist occupied places. And then referred to the United States as occupied turtle island. That's a call for violence on American soil.
GLENN: Explain turtle island.
BRANDON: So turtle island is a terminology that comes from a Native American myth, that when the world was created. Particularly north and Central America. It was created on the back of a turtle during a global flood.
And the Native American tribes referred to it as Turtle Island collectively. Until the white man -- the settlers showed up. And then genocided them all.
And so when these groups refer to the US as Turtle Island, it's the same thing as saying, well, Israel shouldn't be called Israel. It should be called Palestine. Because this is an illegitimate country, that everyone's moral fiber is obligated to fight and to destroy.
GLENN: And truly, they're just at the beginning. And so it seems ridiculous.
But it -- it's not ridiculous. And it is working in many ways, over in Israel.
It's the erasing of the entire history, of a country.
Its legacy.
Everything about us.
By taking and saying, this is -- let me give you the quote.
Liberating colonized land is a real process, that requires confrontation, by any means necessary!
In essence, de-colonization is a call to action, a commitment to the restoration of indigenous sovereignty.
It calls upon us to engage in meaningful action, that goes beyond symbolism and rhetoric.
Resistance comes in all forms.
Armed struggle. General strikes. And popular demonstrations. All of it is legitimate.
And all of it is necessary!
Wow.
RYAN: It's unbelievable.
And the people involved in this. The students involved in this. Those are your future employers. Your future politicians. Your future influencers. I mean, that's where everything is headed. And the trend lines are not good. I was looking at a poll from 2017. And obviously, everything has gotten much more radical since then.
And they polled American results and asked them about various things related to that. And that poll in 2017, found that 8 percent of American adults supported Antifa.
Another 8 percent said that they liked white nationalism.
That's a total of about 16 percent, in 2017.
Now, if you consider the fact that Trump won the election by about one and a half percent, what that means is that -- and these groups coalesce, and form a voting bloc. Or even if they don't vote, they are just able to influence minds.
They can determine elections. And you better believe the political, industrial complex, and politicians are going to increasingly realize that and be tempted to pander to them.
GLENN: Is this why the Democratic Party seems to have just completely lost their mind.
And are going with AOC, and everybody else is a massive radical?
RYAN: I think so. I mean, this is the grassroots now.
These are the activists. The people that -- they may not represent the majority of the opinion. But they certainly, formed the majority of the online opinion makers.
GLENN: I -- you see the numbers of support for Israel.
Compared to support for the Palestinians.
And it's the support for Israel is now at record lows.
On both sides.
That -- is that a result of these organizations?
RYAN: I believe so. I think it's also a result of foreign governments that promote seditionist type beliefs and behaviors.
They want to achieve what's called discourse collapse. Where basically you fill the American news ecosystem with so much BS. That people just kind of believe what they want, or believe what appears upon their eyes most often. And I think that's why you're seeing these crazy fringe beliefs becoming mainstream.
That's great. I think if you put it all together, I would say -- when we hear death to America, we think it's crazy. But I would say, death to America is crazy as a belief system.
But as a goal, it's actually achievable. And I hope people wake up and realize that.
GLENN: Right as always. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. You're doing just God's work on this. Thank you. Ryan Mauro.
RYAN: Thank you.
GLENN: Capitol Research Center investigative researcher and counterterrorism expert. It is. It is truly something we need to be very, very aware of. We -- we have won a four-year period here. But that can change on a dime.
As we're seeing this week, you know.
Economy goes away.
And Donald Trump does not win. The Republicans don't win.
And you go back to crazy town USA.
That surrounds themselves with these kinds of people.
Do you want to live in a society, that is built on the backs of these kinds of people?
The answer should be a resounding no!
But because we have such a bad media, education system, and everything else, and we're so polarized in politics, that we can no longer see the truth, these people are going to -- they are going to be the -- well, they will make Thomas Jefferson's prediction of, if we don't fight the Muslims now, he was saying this. When he was president of the United States.
Our first foreign war was with the Muslims over -- with the Barbary pirates.
And he stopped it.
And he said, I want you to know, there -- they're never going to quit.
They're never going to end.
They believe all of these things in their Koran. And they have a right to enslave you. To kill you. To take over all lands.
They have a right to the entire earth!
And if we don't defeat them now, they are going to be our first foreign war, and maybe our last foreign war.