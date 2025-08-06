Blog
Tulsi Gabbard's Blunt Message to Far-Left Rioters & Lib Media Liarsplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCASTAugust 06, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard's Blunt Message to Far-Left Rioters & Lib Media Liars

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard puts radical left protesters and rioters on notice as she makes clear her stance towards these bad-faith actors and others who seek to harm the United States and honest, hardworking Americans. Gabbard also tells Glenn Beck about her view of the modern mainstream and media and why their disingenuous nature has led to a catastrophic drop in their relevance.

Watch More of Glenn Beck's recent interview with Tulsi Gabbard HERE

How Democrats who fled Texas could be REMOVED from officeplay icon
RADIO

How Democrats who fled Texas could be REMOVED from office

Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives have fled the state to delay a redistricting vote, which they claim is full of Republican gerrymandering. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Glenn Beck to debunk these claims and reveal a way Governor Greg Abbott could either bring the Democrats back or even remove them from office.\

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Ken Paxton. Welcome to the program.

KEN: Great to be back, Glenn. Hope you're doing well.

GLENN: The same. By the way, how are the polls going for you? How is the race? You're running against Cornyn.

KEN: Well, it's going well. I mean, the numbers -- every poll I've seen, even polls I haven't done, have me way up. My polls have me up 25 points, and we just continue -- I just continue to do the same job I've done over the last 11 years.

He's obviously changed his focus from being what he was, to being an all-in Trump guy over the past few months. It's a miracle.

GLENN: It's a miracle, I know. I know.

Okay. So, Ken, let's talk a little bit about gerrymandering. And what is happening here in the state of Texas.

The -- the -- go ahead.

KEN: No, no, no. Go ahead. And ask the question. I should at least wait for the question.

GLENN: The Democrats don't like the fact that the Republicans are going to do some gerrymandering here, which is done everywhere else. So they have left the state. This is the third time they've done it. So what is their plan?

What is -- what should happen?

And what are you, as the attorney general and the governor going to do about it?

KEN: First of all, it's pretty ironic that they're going to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts, three of the most liberal states.

And some of the most gerrymandered states in the country. I think Illinois might be the most gerrymandered. If you look at Illinois and how strong, I think 82 percent of the members of Congress are -- are Democrats. Whereas, 48 percent of the population votes Republican, so it doesn't match up closely.

So they leave Texas with Democrats. Some of them go to Chicago to a state, that is completely gerrymandered. So it's really, hypocritical in my view.

What they're doing, you already mentioned, in the prelude of talking to me. What the goal is -- honestly, I would have locked them up, when they were in the House, Ted's house, Peter could have shut the doors and kept everybody in. We have done that -- we did that back in 2003.

And once the doors are locked, you can't get out. And you spend the night there, and you vote. And they couldn't have done that.

They did not do that.

They let the cat out of the bag.

The cat is gone. So now you either arrest them, which you're not going to get help, from jurisdictions, like Illinois, Boston -- in Boston, you're not going to get help. Or New York.

So arresting them is not a likely scenario, until they come back.

What happened in the past is our governors have waited them out. Because ultimately, they -- many of them have to come back. They have jobs. They have families. They're not going to live in Illinois. It's cold up there. New York is cold. Boston is cold.

So they come back, and we vote. And every time, we ultimately have been successful.

Another option, we're looking at -- as a matter of fact, when I get off this call, anyway, a bunch of my lawyers talked about this.

This Koporento (phonetic), which is a possibility that we looked into, a couple of years ago. We suggested, it might be a way to take existing members out of their position. If they failed to show up, to perform their duties.

GLENN: Now, you take them out of the positions. Then there has to be a special election. So you can't go right to vote. Right?

KEN: Yeah. No. That changes the quorum. I think it will change the quorum.

So you have less members, your quorum numbers change.

So Abbott could also appoint. I think could appoint, and at least until a special election.

Some of these might be appointing position as well, for a period of time.

GLENN: Wow.

KEN: So there's a possibility. It's definitely not a fast process. Although, we're trying to figure out a way to fast track it.

So that we can get answers, sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it's just a waiting game. Either way, in the end, we know how it will turn out.

Because governor Abbott will not back down.

And they will just keep calling back, until they show up.

GLENN: This is a nuclear weapon, that they launched.

And all you're going to hear from the media, is if you launch back, they're just going to say, that you're using a nuclear weapon.

You're destroying the republic, et cetera, et cetera. But they're the ones that launch the nuclear strike.

And this is the third time, they've tried this.

And it doesn't work.

KEN: Well, what's interesting, Glenn.

I mean, I was in the Texas House, starting in 2003. Sort of 10 years in the house, two years in the Senate.

AG for 11.

And the only thing they've ever left on. It's not abortion.

It's not, you know, welfare.

You know what it is?

It's always this. This is what they care about.

They care about controlling Congress.

About controlling things through manipulation.

And these are the rules of the game.

The Supreme Court laid down the rules.

As you said, you can gerrymander, as long as it's political. The legislature has every right, to draw the lines however they want to.

And they can be really bad lines for the other party, but they're allowed to do it under Texas -- under US Supreme Court president.

GLENN: And it is a state's decision.
This is not a federal decision. This is a state's decision. Every -- every state can do whatever it is. What do you think about New York, which is already gerrymandered?

What do you think about New York that says, well, if Texas is going to do that, then we will just gerrymander even more?

KEN: Well, look, they -- they are entitled to do whatever their state Constitution, their laws allow them to do. There's always a risk.

You go too far. And you stretch those seats too far. There are Republicans in New York. I know. My family is from there. There are Republicans. And if you draw this too tightly, you can -- you can end up losing some of this down the road.

GLENN: I will -- I will tell you, that, you know, the problem with gerrymandering, in my opinion. And the Founders, you know, both Jefferson. And I think it was -- I think it was Adams. And Jefferson wrote about this.

And this is about 1820. So after gerrymandering. It started.

And they talked about how this was a flaw in the Constitution.

That they wish they would have put in, what are called stakes, and it comes right from the Old Testament.

Where, you know, you start with 500 people. And then that's a square.

And then when that becomes, you know, a thousand people, you cut it in half. And then it becomes another square.

And so it just -- you can't gerrymander. Everything just keeps growing. And you just keep cutting it in squares.

Because the problem is: When you gerrymander, all of a sudden, your neighbors don't matter. All of a sudden, you might be represented by somebody who is way away from your community, instead of somebody who is living right in your community.

And the other thing is, you no longer care about the middle.

You're only playing to the extremes. Because you have cut everyone else out, that would help balance you, at all.

It's really dangerous!

Do you agree with that, or no?

KEN: No, I absolutely agree with you.

That's just not the system that the Founders put in place, and as a result, you know, the Democrats are going to do it.

You can sit back and say, well.

Philosophically I'm against this.

And the Democrats are just going to control the House and the Senate forever.

Because we're against this.

So you can't let that happen.

GLENN: Right. Right.

KEN: So I agree with you.

It's not ideal.

But you play by the rules. Just like in football, you may not like the rules, but you play by the rules you've got.


GLENN: Correct. So you're going to decide -- so a warrant, or warrants have been issued, right?

But it's one where they come into the state. And you don't take them to jail. You take them to the House.

Right?

KEN: Yes. It's not a prison sentence. I mean, unless you consider being on the Texas House floor, which I often did, a prison sentence.

The doors are shut, and you're stuck with all those people, sometimes you wish you weren't.

Yeah. It's just -- once they step in the state, will be escorted back the House. Presumably, they'll do what I said to do.

And either, they already know -- if they come back, they are going to stay. They have made their decision.

So who knows when that will be?

But I think in the end, it won't matter, it will happen, the way -- the way Republicans appointed it.

GLENN: Ken, thank you very much.

Are we -- you're going to be looking into, who paid for these flights. It's my understanding, that some of them were flying private jets.

I would like to know who paid for those.

That just has to be declared, before the next election, or at the end of the year.

KEN: So during special session, we have to report on their campaign expenditures and their campaign contributions.

So that will all be seen by the public, but then I think a month after session, or something like that.

So the special session was 30 days. I forget exactly what they called it.

Sometimes -- I would say, some time in September, we should know that information.

GLENN: Wow. Thank you so much, Ken, I appreciate it.

Keep up the good work. God bless. Buh-bye.

So, Stu, I mean, it's nuclear war.
It's nuclear war.

STU: It's a very pathetic version of nuclear war, where you run away to JB Pritzker.

It's not -- it's not the day after exactly.

GLENN: It's sissy. It's sissy nuclear war.

It's Democrat nuclear war.

STU: It really is pathetic.

It's this -- you're scampering away, to hide behind a very large governor in another state.

And we should also highlight why it's Illinois.

There's a reason for this, right?

Like, you know, you could go -- there's an Indian -- a Native American reservation with a -- with the world's largest casino Glenn, right over the border at Texas.

They could go there, and stay there.

And they would be across state lines. They're in Illinois, because, you know --

GLENN: Fundraiser.

STU: Exactly.

GLENN: They're looking because they want JB Pritzker to be their sugar daddy.

And they also realize, that JB Pritzker's likely to run for president in 2028. These people want to be close to those types of -- that type of money. He's a billionaire. And that type of influence.

And so they're going there, to sort of scout, whatever the next gig is. Or wherever the next donation is coming from.

It has nothing to do with, you know, caring about any of this.

Like, of course, they care about the seats. You know, Ken is right. That's seemingly their most central interest is power.

But this is -- this is -- this works on multiple fronts, for their continued power.

And this is why they're doing it. Even though, they know they will fail.

There's no way, this ends with -- with Texas not having a quorum, for the rest of the term.

Like, that's not how this ends.

GLENN: No. No.

You know, and what's sad is, they're supposed to be talking about property tax relief.

But if you really want to help your constituents, you pass that. You -- you change the property tax rules.

The property tax in Texas, is just -- like, Florida, completely out of control. Completely out of control.

STU: Yeah. I certainly agree with that. But there's also the flood. These flood victims.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: And it's funny, because, the way the media is spinning this. Is that Republicans are stopping it.

It's like, no. Wait a minute. The Democrats are in another state.

What do you mean the Republicans are stopping the funding?

They come back, and they can start as it does they will do the maps.

That will be part of it.

That will happen either way. This way will also give the money to the people that need it, in these flood zones.

That is -- and it's fascinating that the Republicans get the blame for that.

Just like Israel is getting the blame for the starving hostages now.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: You know, where wait a minute. Hamas is starving the hostages. But it's Israel's fault that they're starving?

It's hard to even follow the logic. But that's where we are.

GLENN: I know. I know.

The other thing is that they were getting rid of the star tests.

Which your kids have taken star testing. Stu?

STU: Maybe. I don't know.

I don't pay attention to it, much.

They come and go.

GLENN: Yeah. The star testing is the state of Texas.

The standard -- standardized test.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: And everybody hates it.

Teachers hate it. Kids hate it.

Because you're teaching half of the year, just to that test.

And it's ridiculous.

You've got to stop teaching to tests!

That's what makes schools so depressing. Is you're just memorizing for a test.

You're just memorizing. And what is that teaching you?

That's not teaching how to think. That's teaching you what to think, and how to answer questions on a test, that you've memorized. It's ridiculous.

I don't know why we do it. And that's another thing that is on the list.

But, you know, the Democrats had to get out of town. So they could -- gosh darn it. So they could stand for their constituents!

The REAL Takeaway from the Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad "Controversy"play icon
RADIO

The REAL Takeaway from the Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad "Controversy"

Why were so many on the political left triggered by Sydney Sweeney's American Eagles "Jeans" commercial and other recent advertisements she has done? Glenn Beck and his co-host Stu Burguiere break it down and also examine how this story is yet another warning sign for what is coming from AI in the near future.

THIS is what the media should show you from Gazaplay icon
RADIO

THIS is what the media should show you from Gaza

Hamas has released footage of a starving hostage who says he’s digging his own grave… so, where is the media outrage? Glenn Beck reviews the photos, which look eerily like they were taken at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. Plus, he reviews the story of an East Jerusalem resident who found a way to give aid to the Gazan people while bypassing Hamas and private contractors, who have turned hunger into “a business.”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Now, I don't know if you saw the living skeleton hostage, the video that came out on Friday. Of the Hamas hostage.

It is -- it's really sick. I've only seen the pictures. I haven't seen the video.

But the pictures of this guy, who was buff. And really healthy looking. I mean, he looked really -- like he was really in shape.

He was out at the -- you know, at the concert, there in -- there in Israel.

And at the concert, he's one of the guys that was grabbed by Hamas.

They released a five-minute clip of him.
He's 24 years old. He's in a tunnel, he's standing in this tunnel with a ceiling as high as he is. They show him crossing off dates on a calendar, and digging a grave. He says, I haven't seen for a few days in a row. And if you look at him, he's nothing, but skin and bones.

I haven't seen a Jewish person look like this, since the Holocaust.

I mean, that is the image that I think -- that Hamas is trying to send to the world.

Because I think they're proud of all of this. In the middle of the video, a person behind the camera hands them a can of beans. And David said, this can is for two days. This whole can is for two days, so I don't die. This is the grave that I think I'll be buried in. Time is running out.

This is the deliberate starvation, of this hostage.

And you would say, well, the kids are starving. Now I -- let me tell you another story. I want to read this one verbatim.

When much of the world had written off Northern Gaza as unreachable, 30-year-old east Jerusalem resident, Sara Awatta and her team, carved out a lifeline. Under the umbrella of Mena Aid, a regional partner coalition operating through the multi-faith alliance and in coordination with Israeli authorities, she built a system, that moved hundreds of trucks of food and supplies into Gaza bypassing Hamas and private contractors, who had turned hunger into a business.

Did you catch that line? Bypassing Hamas and private contractors, who had turned hunger into a business. More than 100,000 families have been fed.

The cost? Her own safety.

Quote, I never imagined, that I would be creating safe, independent, humanitarian route, would become the reason my life might end, said Sara.

After delivering 346 trucks of aid, between September '24 and February '25, we have reached 100,622 families. We decided to scale up distribution on June 30th, at a time when no one was able to get anything into Gaza because of looting, chaos, and multiple layers of obstruction on the ground.

Operating through Mena Aid, her team designed an alternative route to deliver food and essential supplies.

In Israel, a trusted logistics company transported the goods from the Port of Ashdod to the Curam Shalome (phonetic) and Zitkum (phonetic) crossings. Inside Gaza, another logistics partner handled the transport, while her staff, coordinating to realtime with Israel shadowed every shipment.

Once the aid crosses into Gaza, it's picked up by another trusted logistics partner.

Our teams are present, during the off-loading, and accompany the aid from the crossing to secure warehouses. Inside the warehouses, we begin distribution immediately, aiming to deliver everything the same day. And at most, within two to three days.

Nothing is allowed to sit idle.

That level of control, allowed them to achieve what few others could, reaching northern Gaza where people had not seen a stable supply of food for months.

Her breakthrough exposed a darker reality.
An economy where hunger itself has become a business.
Now, this is reporting. That she says, quote, there's a lot of private sector businessmen.

Some associated with Hamas. And other political groups.

By the way, this is not somebody who lives in the Jewish quarter of Israel.

She's living in the Islamic quarter of Jerusalem.

They tried to use -- they try to use aid to make millions of dollars.

Because there's such a shortage of goods, and prices are so high.

Some steal aid, and sell it in the market.

Others try to take over the supply route, so they can resell it. Her team's success, threatened by those who profit from scarcity.

By flooding the market with free goods, they not only fed families, but also drove down the inflated prices charged for basics like sugar and flour.

If there's no sugar in Gaza, and we bring it in for free. They can't keep selling it at outrageous prices. So we became their problem.

Israeli authorities also tried to cut off these private sector schemes, by shutting down the routes that allowed commercial profiteering. Listen to that. Did you -- have you heard anywhere, New York Times?

While this helped curb some corruption, it also made the remaining humanitarian channels, more dangerous. The private sector was blocked. And so those who lost their profits, started trying harder to threaten and infiltrate the humanitarian route.

They couldn't control it. So they tried to break it, and me. The attacks on her came quickly.

I began receiving death threats, not just from Gaza, but from the West Bank. Heartbreakingly, some came from people I once trusted. One of the most painful betrayals come from someone close to her. She said, I even discovered I was in a relationship full of lies. That person was part of a game, that wanted to exploit the aid operation, and he tried to use me too.

But I stood firm. I made sure he and people like him never got near it.

And now my life is at risk. Because I refuse to let the private sector hijack aid for commercial gain, or let political actors bend it to serve their goals.

The families she helps, are the reason she refuses to quit, she said.

We've created distribution model, based on verified beneficiary lists, using ID checks to ensure fair and dignified access to food. People stood in line calmly, organized, and even in impossible conditions. That's something the media just doesn't show.

The dignity and patience of the people.

Now, why isn't everyone covering this woman?

I want to get this woman on the phone, if possible. I want to talk to this woman. I would feel very comfortable in helping raising money for her. She's somebody who understands that there is a problem.

That's the only reason why people are not saying, hey, we can't -- we can only do so much with the food thing in Gaza. Because it's hijacked. It's hijacked, and used for political purposes. Do you think the Hamas fighters look like the guy in the tunnel?

No, of course not. Absolutely not. Why?

Because they have the food.

They're only giving it to people, they want to give it to. They're controlling everything.

They're -- they're -- honestly, Hamas, they're animals. They're animals.

But I don't have a problem with people from Gaza. Children. Women.

Now, I don't know if they're part of Hamas or what.

But, I mean, I don't mind helping feed them, if the food is actually being distributed.

But it hasn't been.

This woman seems to be distributing the food.

Carving out a lifeline. And risking her life to do it.

Thank you, Fox news, for bringing this story to my attention.

It's fabulous!

43-year-old prediction proves how WRONG the media isplay icon
RADIO

43-year-old prediction proves how WRONG the media is

Glenn and Stu review a 43-year-old prediction from CBS’ Dan Rather, where he claimed that much of Florida would be underwater soon due to global warming. Plus, they reveal the reason we KNOW the global elites don’t really fear climate change.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. This is not going to age well.

It's something that should have been said to Dan Rather about 43 years ago. Stu just found this video.

STU: Yeah, it kind of went viral over the weekend, and I just happened to notice it. And it was just a callback.

It's interesting to always look back at what people were saying, the people you were supposed to understanded and trust had been -- the evidence about what could go on in the future.

They outline many, many times, what they believed is going to happen. And every once in a while, they are a little too specific. Like, they get into specifics. If you're going to make claims of future doom, the appropriate way, if you want to maintain your -- you know, save face if things go wrong.

Is to kind of keep it general and vague.

Which a lot of times they'll do in the global warming world.

They will say really bad things are coming.

And they won't be particularly specific.

Just general horror is around the corner.

GLENN: Right. And they will do it within 100 years. And you'll see the beginning of his in 100 years. So all of us will be dead.

STU: Yeah, so Dan Rather -- this is back in the '80s, forty-three years ago, talking about, what was around the corner here with new evidence from scientists, and look out for what's coming.

VOICE: Concerned about rising temperatures on planet earth, heated up a hearing here in Washington today.

For years, scientists have theorized about the dangers of the so-called greenhouse effect, the warming of the earth's atmosphere, due to the burning of coal and oil. And in recent months, as David Cowan reports, research has uncovered facts to support that theory.

STU: Oh.

VOICE: Many scientists claim that the temperature of the earth's atmosphere has been rising over the past 100 years. That the great sheets of pack ice in Antarctica are melting at a much more rapid rate than previously. Finally, that the sea level has been rising with increasing swiftness over the past 40 years.

If these scientists are correct, about 25 percent of Florida would be flooded, along with low-lying areas all over the world.

Climate changes could produce widespread destruction of agriculture.

The American farm belt might be too dry, and the weed and corn crops would have to move to Canada. Scientists blame the odorless, colorless, carbon dioxide gas for these potentially dangerous changes around the planet. It is the greenhouse effect. The gas allows sunlight to filter down and warm the earth.

But like the glass of a greenhouse, the carbon dioxide tends to trap heat so that it cannot rise into space.

STU: Oh, no. Oh, no.

GLENN: The scientists maintain that the coal, oil, and gas that we've been burning for 100 years have produced more and more carbon dioxide, and helped overheat the earth.

Now, some political leaders endorse the demands for more CO2 monitoring stations like this one in Hawaii.

STU: By the way, the politician was Al Gore in 1982. Making these claims.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

STU: So 25 percent of Florida, underwater. Glenn, I don't know if you could look around.

GLENN: We laugh, because it showed the map of the United States, and then it showed the map of Florida.

And Florida was just like this little stick that came out of the bottom. It's ridiculous. It was like America had a bike stand all of a sudden. Just ridiculous.

STU: Yeah. Basically, only if you were in Central Florida, would you have any civilization left. Now, you see, we would not have any agriculture in our country. All of it would have to go to Canada, which you might know. Consider we have been talking a lot about international trade lately, we actually have -- we produce a heck of a lot when it comes to agriculture here in this country.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: All of these claims, of course, didn't come true.

In fact, the coastline of Florida remains one of the best places to buy a home, in the country.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

STU: Most expensive places to buy a home in the country.

People are moving to Florida by the millions.

GLENN: You know, if global warming was true. And the coastlines were going away. No bank, and no insurance company in the world, would underwrite a loan.

STU: Right.

GLENN: Nobody. Nobody would.

Why would you write a 25-year-old mortgage on a house, that if in 25 years, it would be 10 feet underwater. That would be the dumbest thing you could ever do.

Why would you do it?

Because they know.

You know, money doesn't talk, it screams.

And when money is still says, no. Go ahead. Build their 25-year loan. You know this is a bunch of bullcrap. It's just bullcrap.

STU: Yeah. These aren't just small investments.

30 years after this Dan Rather report.

You wrote a book. A best-seller for a while. Called An Inconvenient Book. There was a chapter about global warming. It wasn't all about Al Gore's -- it wasn't a parody of Al Gore's book. But that was the first chapter in the book. The picture that was taken for the first page of that was a picture of the Miami skyline. Which is -- you know, back -- this is 2006ish, maybe.

And it's just flooded with cranes. All you see is cranes all over the entire skyline.

There's so much destruction going on in Miami. You can't believe it.

Of course, a couple years ago after that. 2008. There was a collapse. We've had COVID in between there.

And in between this entire period, there have been multiple additional construction moves in Miami.

The picture that is in that book. It's so outdated. There's double and triple the amount of skyscrapers that have been built in this area.

GLENN: No.

It's underwater.

STU: Yeah. If it was going to be underwater.

If people actually believed it was going to be underwater, there's no way they would be investigating this type of money into developing Miami and other coastline communities.

It would make no sense.

They all know this isn't true. Or they believe that humanity would come up a solution to it. Right?

Which is also a real possibility.

Like, there are times where there have been -- there are a lot of areas that have problems with flooding. That have generally speaking, been controlled because of human innovation.

This is usually what happens in these situations. So even if they're right. I mean, I don't think 25 percent of Florida has any chance of being underwater.

But even if this -- that problem gets worse, and sea levels do rise a few more inches than expected. Humanity typically has a way of dealing with that.