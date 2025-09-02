During the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton tried to imprison a group of 4 American veterans by any means necessary, all to help guarantee Iraq elected the president the Obama administration wanted. And we only know this because of Wikileaks. Investigative journalist Gina Keating joins Glenn Beck to tell this insane story.
How Wikileaks EXPOSED Hillary Clinton’s scheme against American heroes
25 YEARS of Deep State operations REVEALED
Glenn Beck breaks out the mega-chalkboard to lay out the most in-depth timeline of Deep State operations we’ve ever had. It’s 25 years’ worth of unelected bureaucrats upending the world piece by piece with YOUR tax dollars…
'You're Going to See Indictments': Russiagate Walls Closing In | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 265
The walls are closing in for the perpetrators of Russiagate as the Trump administration continues to release documents, and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) tells Glenn Beck that “you’re going to see indictments.” As the former attorney general of Missouri, Schmitt took the Left’s tyrannical actions to court, which he details in his new book, “The Last Line of Defense.” Now in Congress, he’s continuing the fight to bring the deep state to justice. Sen. Schmitt tells Glenn why people like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Comey, and George Soros should beware. Plus, he gives an inside look at Dr. Fauci’s gain-of-function congressional hearing and Missouri v. Biden, the case he won against the deep state’s attempts to use social media companies to censor Americans. Schmitt also gives his take on whether President Trump can crack down on crime in cities like Chicago.
Unveiling the REAL trend of leftist violence
This chalkboard was compiled before the horrific Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, which falls right in line with this horrific trend of radical leftist violence. The media insists the Left is peaceful and the Right is dangerous. But Glenn Beck pulls out the chalkboard to show the REAL trend over the past 8 months.
Cross lightings: Klan's nighttime horror EXPOSED
What really happens inside the Ku Klux Klan? Retired FBI undercover agent Scott Payne sits down with Glenn Beck to reveal the shocking story of how he infiltrated the KKK, underwent their secret initiation, and witnessed firsthand the bizarre rituals and twisted theology that drive America’s most infamous hate group. From “cross lightings” in the dead of night to the disturbing doctrine of “Christian Identity,” Payne exposes how the Klan masks its hatred under the guise of faith and history. This shocking conversation not only pulls back the curtain on the Klan’s hidden world but also shows the incredible risks law enforcement agents take to dismantle violent extremism from within.
