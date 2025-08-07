Blog
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Contributor, Jemal Countess / Stringer | Getty Images
GLENNAugust 07, 2025

The dangerous rise of foreign allegiances in Congress

The rise of dual loyalties in Congress is a dangerous trend. Rep. Ramirez's allegiance to Guatemala calls into question her commitment to America’s laws and sovereignty.

When an elected official swears an oath to uphold the Constitution and defend the United States, that pledge should mean something. But what happens when a member of Congress chooses to place her allegiance with another country over the United States? It’s a violation of that oath, plain and simple.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), a sitting member of Congress, openly stated in Spanish during a political event in Mexico City, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

If we don’t demand that our elected leaders place their loyalty to the United States above all else, then we risk the very foundation of this republic.

Ramirez didn’t have a casual slip of the tongue. Her statement was a declaration of her loyalty to another nation. And it’s not just her words that are troubling; her husband, according to Rolling Stone, is in the U.S. illegally. That’s a violation of our immigration laws — laws that Ramirez should be sworn to uphold.

Ramirez’s statement isn’t an isolated incident. This is part of a growing pattern where elected officials, like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), proudly identify with their country of origin before America. They claim cultural pride, but celebrating your heritage is distinctly different from putting your identity above the country that gives you the freedom and opportunity to express that identity.

Heritage vs. loyalty

I’m proud of my heritage, as many Americans are. My wife’s family is a great example. They’re Italian-Americans who are very proud of their roots. But they would never say they’re “Italian before American.” They are Americans who cherish their heritage.

This is what Theodore Roosevelt meant when he said, "There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism." This is not a swipe at immigrants. This is a call for unity under one flag, one national destiny. For too long, we’ve allowed dual loyalties to take root in the very institutions that are meant to protect our sovereignty. This is how nations crumble.

George Washington warned against foreign entanglements and divided loyalties in his Farewell Address. He understood the dangers of dual allegiances. He knew the republic couldn’t survive if its leaders pledged allegiance to foreign powers instead of the Constitution.

This isn’t about whether you love your country of origin. It’s about the fundamental principle of loyalty to the United States. You can’t serve in Congress, be part of the body that governs and protects America, if you’re more loyal to another country than to the sovereignty and integrity of the U.S.

National security at risk

This issue goes beyond politics. It goes to the very heart of our national identity. The growing influence of foreign allegiance among our elected officials poses a direct threat to national security. You can’t be trusted to defend America’s borders and enforce immigration laws if you’re willing to place another country above your sworn duty.

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

Congress must hold these people accountable. Ramirez must be removed from any committees related to national security or immigration. She has shown that her loyalty lies elsewhere. Her position on the Homeland Security Committee is not only a conflict of interest, it’s a violation of the trust placed in her by the American people.

Her husband’s illegal status must be investigated thoroughly. If you or I were in the same situation, we’d be facing the consequences. There’s no reason why she and her family should be above the law.

Time to act

This issue is about loyalty, integrity, and national security. If we don’t demand that our elected leaders place their loyalty to the United States above all else, then we risk the very foundation of this republic. The time to act is now.

Will Congressional lawmakers listen to the American people and choose America, or will they continue to play politics with our sovereignty? We need to know, now more than ever, whom these leaders are really serving.

Why Jim Acosta’s AI Parkland victim “interview” is GROTESQUEplay icon
RADIO

Why Jim Acosta’s AI Parkland victim “interview” is GROTESQUE

Former CNN host Jim Acosta recently “interviewed” an AI-generated depiction of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver. Glenn Beck calls the stunt dystopian and sick, asking: “What does it truly mean to be alive if, in death, you’re more useful?”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So here's a story that I think, if we don't stop and pay attention to right now, just one small story, it may seem like something small. But if we don't pay attention to it right now. I don't think we recognize what it means to be human in a generation, from now, if that long. Journalist. I shouldn't say journalist.

Publicity hound Jim Acosta just did an interview -- I can't even say that. Just did -- I don't even know what you would call it.

Did a publicity stunt, not with a witness.
Not a grieving parent. He sat down with an AI ghost.

It's an AI recreation of a 17-year-old kid, named Joaquin Oliver. He was murdered in the Parkland Massacre.

And then he called it journalism. He called it a conversation, but it wasn't.

It was neither!

It was -- it wasn't even human. Let me play this grotesque pantomime for you. Listen.

VOICE: Joaquin, I would like to know, what your solution would be for gun violence.

VOICE: Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard.

It's about building a culture of kindness and understanding; what do you think about that?

VOICE: I think that's a great idea, Joaquin.
(laughter)

STU: That is the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. I had -- I had seen all the headlines. I hadn't actually seen the...
(laughter)

GLENN: Now, it is so --

STU: Sorry.

GLENN: It's so bad, it's funny, at this point. Right? It's just horrible.

I want to put this into perspective: This is a digital ventriloquist act. He's a puppet. It's the image of a dead kid, long buried, animated. Like a puppet, for the politics of those who are still living.

Now, let me ask you something, that, you know, we haven't dared to ask out loud yet.

And that is, what does it mean?

What his it truly mean to be alive?

In death, you're more useful.

What are the Republicans saying. Or sorry, the Democrats saying right now to some of the people in Congress.

They're saying, you need to take a bullet. Why?

Because you're more useful, if you're dead.

If somebody assassinates you. So what does it mean to be alive, if in death, you're more useful?

What does it mean when your image. Your voice. Your soul as captured by a memory or photograph, can be summoned back again.

Not by God. But by algorithms and agenda.

I hate to go all religious on you. But I have to tell you, if this isn't the making of a graven image, I don't know what is.

Thou shall not making a graven image.

You don't make for yourself an idol or any likeness of what is in heaven, above, or on earth beneath.

You know, the Native Americans used to -- they would never let you take your picture.

Some of them. Some tribes.

They would never let you take your picture. Because they thought it would steal your soul.

This doesn't have a soul. This is taking your image, bringing you back to life, without a soul.

When man starts creating a likeness, to wield power or emotion, we stop serving God. And we start serving ourselves.

And I'm going to be generous here. And say, don't blame the parents.

I don't -- I don't question their grief, in any way, shape, or form.

But this -- this -- this is no longer theirs.

This is not their son. This is a political puppet.

The minute Joaquin's AI avatar spoke political opinions into a camera, it stopped being about grief, and became propaganda!

And this, my friend, is only the beginning.

What happens when governments use AI resurrected faces for propaganda?

What happens when terrorists Use Deepfake hostages?

Hostages who are already dead? Pleading for help?

You don't think that could happen with Hamas?

You don't think that Hamas couldn't have made an image, in fact, the video that we say last week, could have very well been AI.

And the kid could be dead.

Now, it's not. But that's what's coming.

What happens when we begin to trust synthetic testimony, over human -- actual human experience?

This isn't just immoral.

This is very, very dangerous. This is soul-erasing.

This is post-human.

You are entering a world now, that is -- it's post-human!

This is the dystopian world. And we're just beginning to step into it. We're entering an age, where the dead can be programmed, to speak the words of the living.

Where the brief is nothing more than a marketing tool.

Where death is not your end!

But just the data set now, to be parsed and projected. And used politically.

And here's the real sick part of this: The more meaningful your death, the more valuable your ghost.

If that doesn't shake to you your core, nothing is going to.

If this doesn't wake you up to the dangers of AI, nothing will.

If this doesn't wake you up to go, oh, dear God, I've got to get back to the basics, I have to start asking the questions, what does it mean to be human? Nothing will!

We -- we have to draw really strong, ethical hard lines in the sand, on the use of AI. The use of likeness of the dead. It should be codified into law, internationally. And I'm not saying, you know, you're not bringing characters back. You know, you're not bringing -- you're not bringing things back to, you know, show them in movies, or for entertainment or whatever.

But when you're bringing dead children back, I don't know. I think there's a problem here.

There's a problem. We -- and we also have to teach our kids discernment here. Critical thinking.

You know, and more than critical thinking. Moral reasoning has got to be taught.

We need a generation that knows the difference between the real and the artificial.

Between the sacred and the synthetic.

Because that's going to be blurred.

All of it is blurred. How long before a Jim Acosta clown isn't the one doing it, but somebody serious? Transparency, from media. From tech.

Not after the fact. But before the images even appear on the screen.

Now, to his credit, he did say, this was AI. Of course. But it's a ghost!

We have to reawaken the soul, the concept of the soul. This is why I've said for years, that Ray Kurzweil is one of the scariest guys I have ever met. Because he doesn't believe in the soul.

He believes that that -- what you just saw, is just as real, as the real kid.

Some -- the soul can't be copied. It can't be coded.

It can't be commodified.

Because we lose our soul, in our culture.

If we lose it in our -- in our culture, in our politics. In our mourning. In our journalism.

Then you've got nothing left.

And doesn't Joaquin Oliver deserve dignity in life? Everybody knows he deserves peace in death.
Right?

What he didn't deserve, is to be animated by code, to deliver a political message like a branded mascot.

I'm sorry, but if this is the parents' doing, the parents -- the parents, shame on you. Shame on you.

I -- I understand your grief as much as a person can, that hasn't lost a child. I understand your grief, but this is sick.

You know where this road leads? It lees to a future where grief can be licensed.

Where every dead child becomes a campaign.

And where being alive, no longer requires a pulse.

Just a well-trained AI model.

You never die!

That's not compassion. That is not progress. That is hell, wearing the mask of empathy.

Shame on you, Jim Acosta!

Because out of all the people that could have done this, you're only doing it for PR. You're only doing it because you need the attention.

It's sick. And Americans have to stand up and say, no more. You have to at least, in your personal life, make a decision, what is life?

And what is death worth?
How Violent Mobs Took Over the Democratic Party — Expert's Warning!play icon
TV

How Violent Mobs Took Over the Democratic Party — Expert's Warning!

Glenn Beck talks with Kyle Shideler, homeland security and counterterrorism expert at the Center for Security Policy, about the troubling rise in politically motivated physical attacks coming from the far-left. What truly unites all these groups which have seemingly interests, and what does the Trump administration do to eliminate this growing threat before the problem spirals out of control?

Watch This FULL Episode of Glenn TV HERE

Trump Just Uncovered a MUCH BIGGER Scandal than Russiagate | Glenn TV | Ep 450play icon
TV

Trump Just Uncovered a MUCH BIGGER Scandal than Russiagate | Glenn TV | Ep 450

For almost a decade, Glenn Beck has tried connecting the dots between Ukraine, Russiagate, the Open Society Foundations, and the weaponization of government under Obama and Biden. Recent revelations from the ODNI disclosure from Tulsi Gabbard and the Durham annex reveal a scandal that goes deeper than Russiagate to expose the full scope of the operation to take out President Trump. Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of "Blood Money," reveals the depth of Hillary Clinton and George Soros' corruption and how it all ties into the Trump Ukraine impeachment. Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of the Federalist, discusses whether people like former CIA Director John Brennan or even Obama will face justice and what crimes the DOJ could charge them with.

Why Democrats SUDDENLY “care” about gerrymanderingplay icon
RADIO

Why Democrats SUDDENLY “care” about gerrymandering

What is gerrymandering? And why are Texas Democrats suddenly screaming about it while ironically fleeing to Illinois, the most gerrymandered state in the nation? Glenn Beck breaks down gerrymandering and why he believes the Texas Democrats don't really care about "justice."

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. I want to play a couple of sound bites that came out yesterday.

First of all, let me start here with cut seven. This is a state representative from Texas, Ron Reynolds. He went on CNN.

And said, he wasn't worried about anything that the State of Texas was -- was claiming to do to him, because they were fleeing the state. Because they're on the right side of history. Here's cut seven.

VOICE: I'm not worried about Governor Abbott's threats of going to jail, or a $500 fine, because we're standing on the right side of history, making our own trouble, to fight, to preserve, and protect our democracy. We're on the right side of history. We're not beholden to the MAGA extremists, that are trying to disenfranchise black and brown communities. We're doing everything we can, to protect Texans. And so we're not going to cower to Governor Abbott's attempts to put us into jail. This is worth our democracy. This is not just about Texas. As Dr. King said, injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. This is about protecting our democracy.

Because if they can do it in Texas, they can do it anywhere else. So we're going to stand strong.

We're not going to back down. And we're going to keep pressing forward. To protect every single Texan. So they won't be disenfranchised.

We won't go back to the days of Jim Crow. We will stand up to racial gerrymandering.

GLENN: Okay. This is -- this is crazy.

There's so much there.

I mean, first of all, be really careful when you say you're on the right side of history.
I mean, I don't know about you, but I question all the time. And I think this is really healthy. Am I on the right side of history?

I don't know. I don't know what the answer. History will tell me the answer. Am I on the right side?

Am I -- am I fighting for the things that are right, correct, eternally true, and righteous?

I don't know. I mean, there is so many things that I go back and forth on, that I just don't know.

And I think that's really important to question yourself. So anybody, when they are firm on, you're on the right side of history. And we know. We don't question. We're on the right side of history.

Really? Because you were the ones with ESG. Forcing people to follow these rules like, you know, there's no difference between a man and a woman.

You know, men in women's sports.

Men can have a baby.

Really?

That's not working out well.

You know, that you're on the side that Dr. Martin Luther King was wrong.

That -- that the color of the skin does matter. That was your position. And you said, you were on the right side of history.

I don't think you're on the right side of history won that one. You know, it seems to be falling apart on you. Because now you're quoting Dr. Martin Luther King.

I thought we didn't -- we didn't agree with Dr. Martin Luther King.

I mean, that was your position, two years ago!

So when you're -- when you listen to anybody who says, they're on the right side of history. Be very, very careful.

You know, the one thing that I'm absolutely certain of. 100 percent certain of, is I'm not certain of anything.

The more I learn, the less certain I become, on certain things.

Right side of history, I don't know. I'm going to do my best. And let God sort it out, at the end.

I don't know. And then they say, if they can do this in Texas. If the Republicans can do this in Texas, they can do it anywhere.

They have been doing it everywhere, since 1812!

If you knew the history of gerrymandering, it comes from elder -- or Gerry Elbridge. Right? Gerry Elbridge, I think. Or Elbridge Gerry, that's it. Elbridge Gerry. He was a founding father. 1812, he is the governor, I think of Massachusetts. They start to draw these squiggly lines for the Congressional map. It's later, in the 1840s, called gerrymandering.

But that's how it started. They've been doing it forever. And the worst place, well, I'll get to that here in just a second.

So let me play the second clip here. And that is, on the Don Lemon show. Who knew he still had a show?

Another Texas state rep. Yolanda Jones said this, cut six.

VOICE: Then immigration happened, and everybody thought they accepted this. They don't accept this. They are showing us who they are.

We should believe them. And we better have the courage to stand up. Otherwise, we will follow for anything.

And in this country, we will be defeated, deported. I mean, we will lose all of our rights. And if you think it can't happen. It can. And I will liken this to the Holocaust.

People are like, well, how did the Holocaust happen?

How is anybody in the position to kill all these people?

Well, good people become silent.

Or good people didn't realize, that what happens to them, can very still happen to me and somebody I love.

And so even if you made it, you have an obligation to help people who can't. Because God forbid, they end up targeting you, and your family.

VOICE: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.

GLENN: Okay. I agree with everything she said, except what she's applying it to!

How is this the Jerry -- I mean, I think it's a little insulting to those who had relatives stuffed into ovens! To say, that gerrymandering is like the Holocaust!

But maybe that's just me!

But you know what this is all about?

This is all about when a group of people in the government, no longer believe in its own people!

When 57 elected Democrats from Texas, they didn't just walk out on their duties, they walked out on the people.

They fled the state to avoid voting on redistricting maps, they say, are unfair.

They say, they're standing up for democracy. But where did they run?

This tells you a lot in the story. Illinois. New York. Massachusetts.

The states, whose maps are textbook examples of political gerrymandering!

They ran to Massachusetts, where it was -- it was Elbridge Gerry, that gerrymandering is named after, he was the governor of Massachusetts!

They fled to the belly of the beast, while crying wolf back home. So the first thing you need to know, this is not about justice. This is about power. And they are betting that you are too distracted and your friends are too distracted or discouraged to notice.

So let me be clear on what is actually happening here.

GLENN: Okay. So the Department of Justice in Texas. This is what's really happening. They decided that the Texas congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act. Not because it eliminates minority representation. But because it doesn't create coalition districts where different racial groups are lumped together to form artificial minorities.

So what they're saying, in bureaucratic doublespeak is, Texas has to draw maps, that elect Democrats. That's the game.

This is not about race. It's about arithmetic. If a Republican map spreads voters to thin its race, but if a Democratic map does the same to Republicans, it's equity!

That's -- that's not -- that's not the law. That's manipulation. And our Founders talked about this. In Federalist Papers number ten, James Madison warned us of the dangers of factions. Organized groups that put their own interests above the public good, and that's what we're experiencing everywhere.

He said, let me quote: The instability, injustice, and confusion, introduced into the public councils, have been the mortal diseases which popular governments have everywhere perished, end quote.

That's what this is. This is a faction. A political machine. So drunk on power. That it can't even pretend to be consistent, anywhere.

They invoke democracy. And then they run away from their duty to vote. They wear shirts that say, let the people vote. While ignoring votes in New York, that ignore an independent redistricting commission.

This is the rot Madison warned us about. Faction over function. Power over principle.

So let's look at Illinois for a second.

In Illinois, they didn't try to just gerrymander there.

They eradicated the Republicans.

They drew a map, so surgical. So cynical.

That analysts have now said, this is the worst gerrymander in the country!

It's in Illinois.

Republicans, now. I want you to hear this.

Republicans now hold three out of 17 seats.

Okay.

Well, the voters spoke.

Well, did they?

They won over 40 percent of the vote.

40 percent of the vote!

But they only hold three out of 17 seats.

That's not representative.

That's gerrymandering!

And now, Texas Democrats, they're running for cover.

They're hiding behind the very injustice they claim to oppose.

They also don't recognize, that by millions, because of their policies. Millions of people have moved in to Texas.

Since the census.

There is no real representation of -- of the people. Because millions of people have moved in.

So what do we do?

Well, this is something I think you're going to hear me talk about a lot lately. Is look to the future. And rebuild.

First thing we have to do is expose the hypocrisy on this.

Not with shouting. But with actual facts.

You have to use your voice.

You have to first teach what gerrymandering is.

It's legal. Okay. I don't like it.

I wish -- I will do a beach blackboard today.

You know, I don't have a blackboard anywhere near my house. But I do have a beach near my house. And I was out explaining this to somebody the other day. And I just took a stick, and I wrote it out on the beach. And I'm going to do this today. Because there is a way to fix this.

But you have to share the map. You have to show the math. Because the truth still matters. We have to defend the Constitution. The tenth amendment. State sovereignty. It's not a throwaway line. Texas has the right to draw the maps without DC micromanagement. Okay? They can draw the maps the way they want to draw the maps. The same thing with Illinois. They can draw the maps the way they want.

It's not fair. I don't like it. But it is the law!

Then we have to call for local reforms. We have to have independent redistricting commissions, that actually mean something.

Not performative democracy.

But actual checks and balances. I don't know if you can get there.

But the more local we make this, the better!

See, you know, gerrymandering makes us more extreme.

Because they'll run a line of constituents through a neighborhood. One side of the street, because this group on this side of the street, votes for Democrats. And on the other side of the street, it's Republicans. They literally will run that line, through to gather up all of the Democrats on the street, and forget the Republicans.

So that means that that Congress person no longer has to moderate at all.

They don't -- they don't -- the more extreme they become, the better off!

Because they're only talking to their side.

When you gerrymander, which we have forever. Our Founders warned against it.

Because you're creating these factions. You're creating distance between each other, and you have to equip your neighbors on this.

If they don't understand this, walk them through it. Print the maps. Compare the numbers. Build an informed electorate.

That's what -- that's our job. That's our job. Nobody will do this for us. Don't look to the Republicans to do it. They will spin it their own way.

And the other way, is refuse to retreat.

If 57 lawmakers can run away from their posts, make sure everybody knows, you're not going to run away from yours. We stay. We vote.

We hold the line.

You know, this -- this whole thing. Everything we do today, everything. Everything in the news you see, this isn't about Epstein.

This isn't about redistricting. This isn't about immigrants. This is about the restoration of trust! Trust! All of it. Can you trust the people who are redesigning the maps?

No.

Why?

Because it's in their best interest to gerrymander.

Well, I'm only doing it because they're doing it.

Okay. Then maybe you do that, bit let's work towards stopping this. Let's -- let's work towards a system where we don't gerrymander. Okay? But that's only going to be solved at the state level, where it belongs. You know, America can't survive a political class that lies with one face, and governs with another. But it can survive if her people, the remnant of those who really understand America and understand our history. If we rise with open eyes, with strong backs. And hearts grounded in principle, when we realize, we're not powerless. We're not pawns.

We're the ones with power.

That's when everything will change.

And I will tell you, I think I said this earlier today.

I'm not sure where the storm is.

I know the storm is on the beach.

I know it's on shore.

I just don't know what part of the storm is on shore. I don't know if we're hitting the worst part of it yet.

I don't think so.

But I know it's onshore now.

We have to batten down the hatches, and then start, you know, piling supplies up. And I'm not talking about boards to board up the windows.

I'm talking about building up our supplies to rebuild. Because this storm is going to pass us.

And I don't know what the devastation is going to be like on the other side.

But, you know, just like Mercury One does.

We -- we put supplies, just outside of the storm's pattern.

Because we know, we've got to get them as close as we can, to where the storm is supposed to hit.

Without it being hit itself, so once the storm passes, we can push in, and we can rebuild fast.

When this storm is over, we're going to have trouble, if we're standing here with no supplies, nothing prepared.

To rebuild quickly.

Because that's when people will realize, there's nobody coming.

There is nobody going to rebuild.

There's no help.

If we're not there to help, that's when things get really nuts!

So I -- I just -- I'm very excited for next year.

And you'll understand a little more, you know, in the coming days and weeks of -- of why I'm not talking about it yet.

But I can't wait to get started. Because I just know what we have to do.

And that is something that I don't feel like I understood for a very long time. You know. I knew I was supposed to warn. But I always felt there was something more to do.

I think my mission has changed. I've been given a new calling.

And it's to rebuild!

Rebuild and rebuild right now.