Glenn's Show Prep

NurPhoto / Contributor | Getty Images
May 19, 2025

Glenn: Tapper reveals Dems’ Biden health fraud

Top Democrats knew Biden’s health was deteriorating but covered it up to keep power. Jake Tapper’s book finally lifts the lid on their deception.

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book confirms what we suspected all along: Joe Biden’s health was rapidly declining, and the Democratic Party establishment knew it. Rather than be honest with the American people, they chose to cover it up, to prop up Biden just long enough to survive the election cycle. And the media helped them do it.

For years, any mention of Biden’s cognitive decline was framed as a “right-wing smear,” a baseless conspiracy theory. But now, Tapper and Thompson reveal that Biden’s top aides privately discussed the need for a wheelchair after the election — because the man can hardly walk.

We had no functioning president for much of the past administration.

And while Biden’s closest aides were planning that, they and their allies in the press were publicly spinning the fantasy that Joe Biden’s halting gait was due to a heroic foot fracture from a dog-related incident four years ago. They said his frailty was due to his “vigor.” That’s not a joke. That’s a quote.

And while they said this, they were having special shoes made for him with custom-made soles to help him stand. They weren’t planning for a second term. They were planning how to prop him up — literally — just long enough to survive the election. That is a cover-up.

It doesn’t bother me that Biden might need a wheelchair. What bothers me — what should bother every American — is that his aides talked about hiding it until after the election.

Biden wasn’t leading

Needing a wheelchair in your 80s is not a moral failing. It’s human. I own President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wheelchair — it sits in my museum. That chair represents the strength and resilience of a man who, despite paralysis, led this nation through World War II against a dictator who was gassing the disabled and infirm. He hid his disability out of fear the public wouldn’t accept a leader who couldn’t walk. But he led.

Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But Joe Biden wasn’t leading. He was a puppet played by faceless swamp creatures whose only concern was maintaining their iron grip on power.

Whatever you think of Tapper, the book reveals the chilling reality that we had no functioning president for much of Biden’s administration. Our commander-in-chief wasn’t just aging — he was declining. And the people around him — government employees, funded by your tax dollars — weren’t honest with you. They lied to you repeatedly and willfully because the truth would have guaranteed a second Trump term. That’s what this was all about.

Who signed the pardons?

Consider the implications of this revelation. We had a president signing documents he didn’t read — or even know about. We had an autopen affixing his name to executive actions. Who operated that autopen? Who decided what got signed or who got pardoned? Who was in charge while the president didn’t even know what he was doing?

Those are not minor questions. That is the stuff of a constitutional crisis.

The problem isn’t Biden’s age. The problem is that the people you elected didn’t run the country. You were governed by unelected aides covering up your elected president’s rapid cognitive decline. You were fed a lie — over and over again. And if anyone tried to blow the whistle, they got buried.

Don’t get distracted by the wheelchair. The chair itself is not the scandal. The scandal is that people inside your government didn’t want you to know about it.

They made a bet: Lie until November, and deal with the fallout later. That is an insult to the American people — and a threat to the republic itself. Because if your government can lie about who’s running the country, what else are they lying about?

We need further investigation and to hold these crooks accountable. If we don’t, it will happen over and over again.


A Mexican Navy ship has crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge and Glenn wants answers: Why are so many massive ships crashing into major US bridges?! Is it really just coincidence that these ships, including the Dali that hit Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge back in 2024, keep losing power around these bridges? Glenn demands investigations into these incidents that look for the possibility of foreign foul play. Are our enemies using these instances as “shark bumps” to show off their hacking capabilities and see how the US responds?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Wow. All right. Well, what was on the last episode was another giant ship hitting another giant bridge.

STU: What is happening?

GLENN: Now -- now, I've never seen this in my lifetime. Okay? I mean, I'm 62. I've seen it happen now, two times, and it's been recently.

I don't know about you, but I think -- I think there's a problem. Now, what's happening?

Two ships. Two major American bridges, less than, what? A year and a half apart from each other?

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Both ships lose power. Now, we've seen this happen before. We've seen other ships lose power. I'll get into that here in a second.

Recently, Baltimore. March 2024. Francis Scott Key bridge collapses into the river because a Singaporean cargo ship, the Dolly, loses propulsion, slams into the support column. Six workers are killed. The whole country watches in shock.

And you're like, wow! That doesn't happen.

Well, then again, on Saturday, it happens again. A Mexican Navy tall ship loses power while departing New York harbor.

It drifts straight into the Brooklyn Bridge. Two sailors die.

Dozens were injured. The mast shattered like match sticks. The Brooklyn Bridge, an icon of American resolve, shakes. But apparently, everything is okay!

Now, first of all, our condolences to all of those who were on the ship, that lost their lives or were injured.

We feel for you. That was an awful -- they were all standing there on the masts. Can you imagine standing there and going, we're not stopping. We're not stopping. I've got to get down. Then when the mast goes down, you saw them. They were all tangled in the ropes.

And they were just hanging there. Some of them upside down. It's nuts!

Okay. So the reason for that one, we're told.

Again, power.

Okay. Okay. Maybe once. Maybe twice.

Both on foreign vessels.

Both involved with high-profile American infrastructure. Now, we've been talking the last hour about trust. And I'm sorry. I just don't trust that this is -- if this is what it is. Then we should stop having computer systems run everything on these ships.

Okay? This is the only reason why -- you could say, well, no. We just put in these new computers, athat are running these ships, and nobody has ever seen computers run things like ships before.

And we don't know if they're safe and stable yet.

Then don't put them in the ship!

If there's a problem with that, why don't we know there's -- I can't use my phone an airplane.

Why?

Why?

Because the FAA couldn't come up with a reason, we had a plane crash.

I think it was in Long Island years ago.

And they were like, cell phones!

And we've been being told to turn off our cell phones and everything else.

Because it interferes with the navigation systems on the plane!

It does, what?

Excuse me?

What does it do?

Nobody believes that.

Nobody believes that.

Okay?

That is not true. Just not true. How come -- if you've ever flown in a private plane, they don't tell you that.

Is there something special in private planes that makes their super, super navigational systems so much better than it is on a commercial airliner?

No!

It's a lie. It's a lie. So what's wrong with these ships?

Do you remember the ship that also lost power, and then made like a loopedy-loop and then slammed into another ship, that was I think off the coast of Singapore?

Remember that? It happened like three, four years ago. It was this insane thing, where we lost power and navigation. I mean, it was two, like, large freighters. And I think it was a freighter and a Naval ship. And it just pounded into the Naval ship.

Well, we lost power, and lost navigation.

Okay. All right. There's something happening in the pit of my history section of my stomach that says, Hmm.

This isn't -- this isn't right. Warning bell. Okay? What history would tell me is these are shark bumps. Okay? Do you know what a shark bump is?

I worked with Anderson Cooper one time. And we were sitting, getting ready to -- he was doing his show on CNN. I was doing my show on CNN Headline News.

Which is strangely has better numbers now, than any show on CNN currently. But, anyway, so I'm getting ready to do my show on CNN Headline News.

And, and walks in.

And he was always very kind. You know, to me. And we had a nice relationship.

STU: Yeah. He always was.

GLENN: Yeah. And he said, what did you do this weekend?

And I said, I took my kids, I don't know. To the park or whatever.

I said, what did you do?

And he said, I went shark diving off the coast of Australia.

I was like --

STU: You get a lot of those weird stories.

GLENN: I was like, oh, okay.

I haven't done that. I said, why would you do that know.

He said, well, we were going to make a doc on it. And something happened. And he said -- you know, I justmented to be in the cage and have the sharks. You know, to see the sharks.

And I'm like, I could live my whole life, without ever doing that. And he said, and then when they pulled the cage up. I'm coming out. And he said, it was pretty wild when you're in the cage. And he said, then I see the captain of the ship, as the cage is coming up. He's getting ready to dive. And I said, what are you doing? And he said, I'm going to go dive and just be with the sharks for a minute.

Okay. What the hell is wrong with these people? All right. Maybe all the blood is constantly -- it can't get to their feet or something, coagulated in their head, because they're upside down?

What is wrong with you people? So he says, I would like to go with you. And he said, oh, this is only for experienced divers. And, and said, I'm an experienced diver. I got all my license and everything else.

And he was like, oh, okay. So come on. You can come with me.

Now, Anderson didn't have any of those things. He's not an experienced diver. This was his first time. He puts on everything, and he goes off the back of the ship with the -- the captain.

Just before they do that, the captain says, by the way, they're going to come up to you, and they're going to bump into you. Do not move. Because if you do, they'll eat you.

And he said, I'm sorry. What?

He said, don't move. They bump into things. To see the reaction. If you're just a floating, you know, bag of something they don't want to eat, it won't move.

But if you move, they'll eat you. He said okay.

All right. Now, this is, again, the time that I take off, you know, the -- the eye mask. And I'm like, okay.

Have a good time.

I'm staying here.

He goes down.

And the sharks do just that.

And he's -- I was sitting here and listening to him. And he was like, oh, you wouldn't believe what it's like, to have one of these great whites come up and bump you in the chest.

And I'm like, no. I can't imagine that. I may not have moved. But there would have been poop in the water everywhere, okay?

So that's what I get here.

So I think what's happening is these are shark bumps. These are, I don't know.

A, a country. Multiple countries. I don't know.

Can we collapse the navigational system on ships?

Can we cover it up enough, and can we take control of ships, and just let people in the upper end know, oh, boy.

Look what they're doing.

I think this is -- that's what this looks like.

This looks like the opening act to a war. A different kind of war.

But a war. That one we're not even allowed to call a war yet!

And what chills me the most is the silence on this.

The mainstream media. They didn't blink on this.

Government assures us, nothing to see here.

Same experts that tell you, that men can have babies. Are telling you, it's just a coincidence.

I'm sorry. Can you show me exactly how this is happening so many times?

Because maybe it is!

But if that's true, maybe we should stop with that kind of navigation system, on these ships! Maybe it's not ready for prime time!

And ideas it always seem to lose power and navigation right around an American bridge!

Right around a Naval ship. A US Naval ship. Or two US bridges.

Why -- why is that happening?

Now, there's a shipping giant, I guess it's Maersk. M-A-E-R-S-K. Right? Maersk. The shipping giant had its entire global system shut down by ransomware in 2017. Did you know that?

The Navy has had ships colliding multiple times since 2016. Again, what was blamed?

Steering loss, or loss of power. Ask the port of Los Angeles, which just last year, was under daily cyber attack from foreign adversaries. You don't need a missile to hit us anymore. You need somebody with a keyboard, and some bad code!

And let me ask you this: What kind of war doesn't even need a tent, just capability?

Because when infrastructure is digitized. When our bridges, our tugboats, our radar systems. Our engine controls, all depend on centralized code. It doesn't take a villain in a cape.

It takes a firmware update.

Or a rogue packet of data from a US bee sting. Remember, before 911, the intelligence community had over 40 separate warnings, that something big was coming. They just didn't connect the dots.

Well, we have several dots here, and they all seem to -- they all seem to lead to the same thing: power or steering loss.

Somebody should solve that, if it's a software, or a -- a hardware problem. Solve that.
How come I'm not hearing about that?

You can't just keep saying, yeah. That's a steering loss. And then we just accept it.

No, this is national security. Is anybody serious about national security? Anybody.

Now, I'm not saying that this was an attack. But this is -- this is exactly what it would look like, if it was.

This looks like a shark attack. Or a shark bump. Except, this time, the shark is seeing how you're going to move.

By us not moving, it makes that foreign shark. Or whoever might be doing it, more apt to eat us.

If we move and harden things, it makes them less apt to eat us.

So when a shark bump with a real shark bump. You don't move.

In this particular scenario, where it could be a foreign adversary, give is us a shark bump. You must move!

And I haven't -- I haven't seen anything, yet.

We need cyber forensics on all of those boats.

Independent experts. Not just the insurers or foreign governments.

Independent experts.

We need an immediate national audit of our port, bridge, and maritime infrastructure vulnerabilities.

So electromagnetic or cyber interference.

And we need -- we need people to at least start investigating the possibility of hybrid sabotage.

I believe we're being tested. Are we going to do the same thing with the 40 things that happened before 9/11.

And not connect the dots.

Or are we going to go, you know, it might not be that.

But we should be all over this.

Glenn Beck: EVERY TAXPAYER should stand up against thisplay icon
RADIO

Glenn Beck: EVERY TAXPAYER should stand up against this

“The Left is becoming so incredibly radical,” Glenn Beck laments in a fiery rant. “Every taxpayer should raise holy hell,” he says, over California’s latest change to its Medi-Cal program. After offering coverage to illegal immigrants, California’s Gavin Newsom has now realized that the program is bankrupting the state even more! But instead of ending it, he just ended SOME of it. California can destroy itself, Glenn says, but the rest of America shouldn’t give a DIME to bail out the state! Glenn also reviews a few more examples of how radical the Left has become: A mob of leftist protesters recently caused a scene at a congressional hearing with RFK Jr., a congresswoman tried to storm into an ICE facility under the guise of “oversight,” and AOC is threatening DHS for doing its job.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: There was some unhinged leftists.

Now, that's a little redundant.

But some unhinged leftists were at the RFK hearing. Where he's -- he's talking to the House appropriations committee.

And some crazy protester erupted, you know, in just what they do.

And if you're watching TheBlaze. I want you to watch this. Or listening to it if you're on the radio.
(music)
(inaudible).

VOICE: It will come to order. Members of the audience, may I remind, disruptions will not be tolerated.

GLENN: I guess they were saying RFK lies, people die. I don't. Maybe it was about Hamas. Maybe it was about too many umbrellas. I don't --

STU: It was. Too many umbrellas.

GLENN: Too many umbrellas?

STU: Far too many umbrellas for sun and for rain?

What is that?

That's everything!
(laughter)

STU: I'm with them, frankly.

Too many.

GLENN: So we have -- so we have JFK -- or RFK.

Now, did you see if you were watching, did you see his reaction?

Watch again just the very beginning of it.

VOICE: RFK!

GLENN: Stop.

STU: He looks terrified. He looks like he's going to be shot.

STU: As a Kennedy, I can see that.

GLENN: Yeah. You don't do that to a Kennedy.

Now, here's what's crazy. These are radical leftists. Stu, when did people stop considering his radical leftist lifetime record?

STU: I don't know. That perplexes anyone on this one.

GLENN: He has been a radical leftist for a very long time.

STU: Yeah. I would think, there's probably examples of other hearings back in the day. Where people were doing that type of protest on his behalf. Right?

Not that he asked for it. But thinking they were aligned with him certainly on climate issues. And now, all of a sudden. I guess you get involved with Donald Trump, and everybody turns.

GLENN: Yeah. So let me go back to the testimony. Cut one, please.

VOICE: So do you agree with the cuts that are being proposed for Medicaid right now?

VOICE: Oh, the cuts. This is -- I don't know if you understand this. Or whether you're just mouthing, you know, the democratic talking points. The cuts to Medicaid are for fraud, waste, and abuse. And I'll tell you what that means. It means, because of DOGE, we were able to determine.

It's about 8 million people, what would be affected.

Because of DOGE, we were able to determine, that there were million people claiming Medicaid from multiple states. It's illegal. It's theft. You're not allowed to do that.

There are another million people that are collecting both you under Obamacare.

VOICE: That has nothing to do with --

GLENN: These are the only cuts that are being made for Medicaid.

VOICE: That's not true.

GLENN: It is. Another million illegal aliens.

We announced a law yesterday. Yesterday, they were not going to pay illegal aliens. Guess what Gavin Newsom did this morning?

He said, we'll take all the illegal aliens off the California Medicaid policy, because the feds aren't paying for them anymore. So the compassionate --

VOICE: Let me focus to you --

GLENN: It's incredible!

How no one is actually listening to facts anymore.

I mean, it's one thing, when you're not listening to facts, you know, from Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Right? We can argue about facts all day. And we -- whatever.

This is RFK, arguing with Democrats about Medicaid, fraud, abuse, and he's saying, we're just taking people off that are illegally using Medicaid.

Who is against this?

Honestly, again, who is against this?

Now, Gavin Newsom is putting everybody on California aid. Excuse me, California?

How are you going to afford that? Every taxpayer, left, right, center, every taxpayer in California should be raising holy hell. Will they?

STU: No.

GLENN: No. They won't. They won't.

How are you going to pay for that?

Your state is going to collapse economically.

Now, you know why the Democrats are not worried about that, is because that's part of the plan!

That is Cloward and Piven.

Collapse and overwhelm, and collapse the system. And they -- they have already done it. They did it in New York City, back in the '70s. And New York City collapsed. Now they're doing it to states. And it's going to happen the same way.

And I'll be damned if I am going to send my taxpayer dollars to California, because you didn't have the balls or the brains to stand up. Not doing it.

I'm not doing it. Hey, dummy, only one of us is going to be right in the end, about your financial collapse. And everybody who can put two plus two equals four, down on a table, not seven. And even if you show me your work. But four, this is simple math.

You are going to collapse. Why am I going to pay for it?

You come to the United States of America. And you ask us to bail you out. And anybody in Congress, that is from my state, I will -- I will make it my mission to put you out on the street!

I will make it my mission, if you vote to bail California out. But we have to have California.

Do we? Do we?

Do we really?

Honestly, I'm not -- I didn't sign up for a suicide pact. I moved to Texas for a reason.

I didn't -- I didn't want to be a part of the suicide.

Well, no. They're committing suicide. So we all have to. What kind of cult are you in?

My gosh. And -- and look at what the Democrats are doing. Look at what the left is doing.

The left is becoming so incredibly radical, you had in Newark. You had, what was her -- what was her name?

The congresswoman. I wrote it down. Congresswoman, shoot. Something.

La Monica MacGyver.

This week on MacGyver. We assault ICE agents in Newark, New Jersey. So MacGyver went out.

Congresswoman goes out. And is pretty clear.

Assaults these officers. And tries to storm in, as part of oversight.

That wasn't oversight. That wasn't oversight.

You know what it really was? Pray setup.

Because I want you to play the AOC comment from a couple of days ago. Where she commented on this. Because Homan says -- in fact, play Homan first. No one is above the law. Listen to this.

VOICE: Did you want the Congresswoman, who was caught on camera, assaulting ICE agents, to be arrested for that?

VOICE: No one is above the law. (inaudible). We put our lives on the line for you. Be smart. The safety and security of -- some of the worst -- you can't destroy the city. I said day one, you can not support ICE. You can support Century City. Shame on you. But don't cross that line.

GLENN: Okay. So the government, you know, now the government that is sane, at least is saying, look, I don't care who you are. Right, left, pink, purple, black, white. It doesn't matter. You assault a police officer, you go to jail. But that's just something I've always grown up with.

STU: What about January 6th, Beck? January 6th. You didn't like those people go to jail.

GLENN: Yeah. I will have another conversation with you, about the rule of law and due process. But that's for a different time.

Now, what are they doing?

Now AOC comes out with this warming.

VOICE: And now what DHS is trying to say. Again, they're using public intimidation. Because they know they can't come for us all. Then know they can't come for us all. And recently, what they said is that DHS is looking into arresting members of Congress. Who are showing up for their legal and constitutional obligation to conduct oversight.

If is breaking the law in this situation. It's not members of Congress.

It's the Department of Home Security.

It's people like Tom Homan, and Secretary Kristi Noem.

You lay a finger on someone -- on Representative Homan on representative -- or any of the representatives that were here, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem. Because the people who are breaking the law. Are the people who are not abiding by it.

GLENN: Oh.

VOICE: And it is enshrined in the law, that members of Congress, who show up to ICE and CBP facilities are required to be granted access. Legally required to be granted access. And they legally cannot be inhibited from accessing these facilities, to conduct their constitutional obligation, to -- to investment and conduct oversight.

So if Kristi Noem wants to break the law.

That's on her.

GLENN: Okay.

STU: How can anyone take this person seriously?

GLENN: I know. I know.

STU: They just did a poll. Who was the face of the Democratic Party? She was number one. This complete moron, bartender from five years ago.

GLENN: Her.

STU: Is the face of the party now. Which, I mean, is perfectly just.

GLENN: It's reasonable.

STU: It should be.

GLENN: If you've been watching the Democratic Party, it's reasonable that she would be the leader now.

They're socialist. They're stupid. They're nothing, but activists.

They're nothing, but chosen puppets. For I don't know who is pulling all the strings on the democratic party. But that's who she is. She's just a little puppet. She's just a little chosen puppet. Hey. You know what, bartender, we can make you a star.

And we have that all backed up. We did a show on her, early on.

How she was selected.

How she was elected. I mean, she was selected. She's a little puppet.

It makes total sense. That she's the face of the Democratic Party.

“There are a lot of people out there who just don’t know how evil the world can be,” says Scott Payne, a retired undercover FBI agent who spent his career infiltrating violent motorcycle gangs and white supremacist groups. After growing up in a Christian home, he briefly fell into Satan worship until an encounter with a real demon sent him running back to his Baptist church. But that wasn’t his only face-off with a dark underworld in a career marked by burning Bibles, lighting crosses, and sacrificing goats, while undercover with the KKK and a new strain of young white supremacist chaos agents known as “accelerationists.” He and Glenn discuss George Floyd, Gretchen Whitmer's kidnapping, Aleksandr Dugin, and the humanitarian costs of an open U.S.-Mexico border. Scott reveals the connection between gangs, cults, extremism, and even radical jihad but says he remains an optimist through it all thanks to his family, the prayers of his wife, and his relationship with Jesus. In a time when so many don’t trust law enforcement or the FBI, Glenn asks Scott, “Is the FBI good or bad?” You’ll have to decide for yourself.

“Ben & Jerry’s” co-founder Ben Cohen was recently arrested while protesting Health & Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. during a congressional hearing. Oh the irony that the ice cream man is heckling the guy who’s trying to make America healthy! But even more ironic is he’s heckling someone who probably AGREES with him on many things! Glenn and Stu discuss why leftists have turned on fellow liberals like RFJ Jr. who have joined the Trump administration and whether conservatives should also keep an eye out.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So Ben Cohen. Do you know who Ben Cohen is from Ben & Jerry's?

STU: Oh, yeah.

GLENN: Okay. He was removed yesterday from the hearing with Robert F. Kennedy about 15 minutes into the hearing.

You have it? Go ahead. Go ahead. There's that. The -- love that he's the face of ice cream. There he is.

VOICE: Members of the audience.

GLENN: And he is eventually removed. There he is. He's saying, Congress! Congress pays for bombs! Congress pays for bombs! They kill people.

VOICE: Members of the audience! Reminded, disruptions will not be permitted while the committee conducts its business. County police are asked to remove the individuals from the hearing room.

GLENN: That's -- I mean, let me have some ice cream right now. Let me get some of that. You know --

STU: So bizarre.

GLENN: So bizarre.

STU: And he's protesting RFK Jr. Who would be completely aligned with him, I think on this issue.

GLENN: Yes. On that issue. On a lot of issues. You know what, they just took some things out, because RFK is forcing them to take it out of their ice cream.

Ben & Jerry's stuff in their ice cream, that's not healthy for you according to RFK. That's -- I mean, that's amazing.

STU: Ice cream, typically not seen as a healthy food.

GLENN: No. No. No.

STU: Generally speaking.

GLENN: But their rocky road Rockefeller. With just a little bit of petroleum in it. Might have been a little bit too much. Might have been too much.

STU: You know, then you can choose not to eat it.

That's a wonderful thing you can do.

It's just strange the alignments here.

GLENN: I know.

STU: Did I -- this may be a fever dream, honestly, at this point.

I'm out on a limb with this.

But did Ben and Jerry go on with Tucker recently?

Is this a thing that occurred? People are saying yes. It's amazing the conversations that are happening on there right now.

I mean, like, look, it's good that you should be able to talk to people.

I'm sure Tucker does not agree with most of what Ben believes of Ben & Jerry's.

GLENN: Was Ben and Jerry on?

STU: I think it was only Ben.

GLENN: That's like having the cat from Tom and Jerry.

I don't know which one was the cat. Which one was the mouse?

STU: I think Tom was the cat, and Jerry was the mouse. So you want to have both the cat and mouse at the same time?

GLENN: Yeah, they're a team really.

STU: We'll get with their movie department.

GLENN: All right. Thank you. Here's a text you might get from your current wireless provider, if they knew more about you, and they were being honest.

Hey. It's not you, it's me.

Actually, it is you. You believe in freedom.

You think the Constitution is like, I don't know.

Good. I think it's a little problematic.

I need customers who share my values. You know, who hate cops and stuff like that. And want to kill babies. Anyway, I think maybe we should break up. That's what your cell phone company. That's what they would write to you.

They would break up.

Okay. Instead of dumping you. You should be dumping them. It's them, not you.

Okay? Do you want your money to go to causes like Planned Parenthood?

Because if you're with Verizon, they give that.

Patriot Mobile is the only cell phone company that actually believes in what you believe. Faith, family, freedom.

STU: Go to GlennBeck.com. Get the free email news letter. All the stories we talk about on a daily basis. GlennBeck.com.
(OUT AT 10:29 AM)

GLENN: Right now, SCOTUS is listening to arguments on birthright citizenship. The focus really is on the judge's power to block policies nationwide. That's got to stop. That just has to stop. But we'll see what the Supreme Court has to say.

STU: That's really the focus too. It's really not about birthright citizenship. From what I'm understanding. It's more about injunctions.

GLENN: Yeah. And it will be very narrow, on the injunctions, I think.

STU: Really?

GLENN: Yeah. So we'll see. We'll see.

So welcome to the program. We're glad you're here. You know who is not here? Is Ben and Jerry.

STU: He's here in my heart. By that way, I mean the calcium buildup from all the heart disease I've seen from the company, over the years. Yeah. He's not here.

He was at that big hearing.

It's difficult to understand where anyone is anymore.

I feel like, this was easier back in the day.

Like, you can kind of -- heard Ben and Jerry, you knew, left. It was easy, right?

GLENN: Right. Right.

STU: Now --

GLENN: I miss the days when we could just put labels on people. It was easy.

STU: It was easy. It made things a little easier to keep track of.

You know, like some people would label anti-Semite, for example, on Ben and Jerry.

Over the years. That was a label that I thought was interesting.

You know, but it's -- he's now opposing RFK who, I mean --

GLENN: I think it's probably on Ben & Jerry's side on many things.

STU: On almost everything.

Right? There is some things RFK has obviously changed now, when it comes to the woke stuff.

Some of the censorship stuff.

Although, I think -- it could be wrong on this.

Ben might be one of those old school socialist types. That might even agree with us on some of the censorship stuff.

Maybe. Because part of the socialist movement in the United States, was kind of built on --

GLENN: Was.

STU: Right. Was built on the operation to the McCarthyism.

And so there was -- there's some ideological.

GLENN: Right. They were for that, when they were the ones being shut up.

Now that they're not the ones being told to shut up.

They are like, we have every right to tell you to shut up. Okay.

STU: Yeah. Let me ask you this though. Because he's also been embraced by some parts of the right.

And -- and, you know, like Tucker did an interview with him. That's not an embrace. You can talk to whoever you want to talk to. Right? There's nothing wrong with that. We've talked to people on the far, far left. Even much farther left, crazier than even Ben or Jerry over the years. I -- no problem with that.

As a journalist, you should do that. You know, Tucker talked to Vladimir Putin, right? So did Megan Kelly.

GLENN: Yeah, I would talk to America's biggest enemies.

STU: Yeah. How else do you know what held them up? You would ask tough questions. I'm sure Tucker did in the interview. But we are -- I've noticed this thing that we're doing.

And I'm a little concerned. Let me see if I can articulate this.

GLENN: Are you?

STU: Us on the right, the conservative side of the spectrum, find someone who has some crossover with us.

In some way. But is really a figure of the left. Okay?

And we kind of give -- saying, hey, come on over. We have got this thing. It's wonderful!

And then they sort of become part of the movement, and that's totally fine. Like, let me give you an example. Tulsi Gabbard.

I really like Tulsi Gabbard.

She's been on the show a bunch of times. She's in the administration right now. She's great. so this is not a criticism.

I'm glad Tulsi Gabbard has had this awakening over the years. I'm excited about that. But so she comes over. She's -- you know, she supported Bernie Sanders. Ran the Sander's campaign in Hawaii back in the day. Not that long ago.

But she's had a transition. She's come over, and obviously, in the Trump administration right now.

And so we look at that. And we say, hey. That's great. We brought someone from the left, over to our side.

And that's great, if that's what you're doing. If you're convincing someone on the left, to convert their ideas into something closer to your ideas.

That's a positive change. You're widening the tent in a way that we can all support.

But really, what Tulsi is doing, in the government right now, is she's being consistent with her old left-wing views on things like, you know, stopping wars and not -- you know, and being tough on intelligence issues in the government.

GLENN: Yeah. Because we woke up on that.

STU: Well, because we've changed.

GLENN: Right.

STU: And that's what I'm getting to here. What seems to be happening, is we're embracing things on the left. And it's not us changing their views into ours. It's us changing our views into theirs. And then embracing some of those people.

That's not necessarily bad if we were wrong the whole time. Right?

GLENN: Yeah, I don't think we were on the endless wars.

STU: Yeah. I mean, some of that I agree with. Right?

The phrasing of it, and maybe the -- the scope of it, maybe I'm not fully there. But generally speaking, I think, you know, we've definitely overstepped our bounds at times.

GLENN: A lot of times.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: I don't think that's improper to say.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: But, again, I look at the way that Trump handles it. And it's different than what Tulsi's vision of this is.

GLENN: Oh, no.

STU: Trump is tough on Iran.

GLENN: I think Trump is Ronald Reagan. I'll pound you into the sand. I will turn your sand into glass. Don't screw with us. But then he's like, we're buddies right now. So you don't want to be buddies? We'll be buddies.

STU: For example, this: His Syria move, I think, is fascinating. And I think -- I think the right move. I'm not 100 percent sure.

GLENN: Me too. I'm not 100 percent on anything.

STU: But like, I think it's worth taking a stab on this.

It's a new regime. The guy used to be literally in al-Qaeda. Okay?

GLENN: I know.

STU: However, maybe he's changed.

I think the chances of it are low. But why not pull that lottery ticket?

Because the downside is what we already had.

So give a shot. Give the guy a handshake. Say, hey, we will drop these sanctions. We're going to give you a chance to not turn yourself into the old regime.

GLENN: I think that's --

STU: I think that's the right approach.

GLENN: Nobody is ever turned by lectures.

STU: Yeah. Or like opponent's lectures in particular.

GLENN: Right. You turn people through love and understanding. And giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Until they prove you wrong.

STU: It's a great point.

And I think it ties back to my previous. The way we started this conversation.

Which is, a lot of people in our movement, are being won over to previous left-wing positions by new friends. And that is not bad, in and of itself.

But we've done it a lot lately.

And I'm concerned.

GLENN: So because I changed. Not because of Tulsi.

STU: No. But the movement has changed.

GLENN: The reason I liked Tulsi at first. Was I like the fact, that she was willing to stand up to her own machine. And say, no. You guys are wrong.

You guys are going down this fascistic route.

And I won't go there with you. You are changing all the rules.

You are not who you said you were.

That's why I originally liked her. Because she would take on her own people.

And that takes courage. So it shows you something about her character. Then when you get to know her, you realize, oh, we might disagree on taxes and everything else. But she loves the country. She loves and reveres the Constitution of the United States.

STU: Yep.

GLENN: If I could get you on the Bill of Rights, we don't have any differences too big to not be able to bridge.

STU: And, again, I don't think Tulsi is a problem.

GLENN: No. I don't.

STU: That's not what I'm saying.

But, you know, you have -- let's -- Tulsi is in DNI. You have RFK Jr. HHS. It's a big one. You know, you look at the way RFK approaches -- I mean, he -- I mean, he is awfully close to someone who -- like a Michael Bloomberg on public health issues.

This is something we -- now, he was kind of a Republican in New York at one point.

Obviously, it was something that I know we oppose. The audience loudly opposes, when he was trying to control what you eat. I think there's some differences.

I'm not saying there aren't any.

But, you know, going after food companies. And changing the way -- that's a change for -- if that's what the right is. That is a change for the right.

We were always in favor of people making their own choices. And having companies being able to produce the products within some guidelines.

GLENN: Yeah. As long as they're not killing people.

STU: Right. There are guidelines. There are guardrails, of course, to all of this.

But generally speaking, ours were wide. The left's were small. And now we've taken, the guy who was the voice of the left's view on those. RFK Jr. and put him in charge of the right's view of it.

Is that a good thing?

Maybe it's great. Maybe he's been completely right this whole time, and we should have been approaching things that way.

GLENN: I think if our society was not getting sicker and sicker and sicker. Then --

STU: There's reasons for all of this stuff.

GLENN: Right.

STU: But we should notice those things.

You know, he's a really -- I think big example of that. Because that is -- it's a massive change to the way that we've -- we've done these things.

Another one is trade. Peter Navarro ran as a Democrat over and over and over and over again.

On these trade whys.

Now, Donald Trump has been consists with these ideas since the day he was in the public eye.

GLENN: There's nobody who has been more outspoken on antitrade, up until recently, than me. And you.

You're still outspoken on it.

I think -- I think we have to give it a shot.

Because we're behind the eight ball here.

GLENN: Yeah. I don't like the policy.

I don't agree.

But again. It's separate from whether each individual one of these is right.

There's a lot of these.

And over time, I think, you can knowledge.

It will add up to a completely different formula.

It might be the right thing for us to do.

But we should notice each one of these changes, I think.

GLENN: And I think you're right on that.

But isn't this the same as -- I mean, you're not the same guy I met 30 years ago.

STU: Totally, we all change.

GLENN: We all change. And that's good. And we should notice when we change. Because we learn from. Wait. Why did I just change?

Did I change for the right reasons? Did something happen to me?

Is somebody around me, changing this? You do -- we do have to pay attention to the change.

But I think change is good.

STU: It can be.

You know --

GLENN: If it's -- if it's well thought out.

If it is still built on principles.

And evolving understanding. Not of truth.

But how to get to the truth. Like, I -- for instance, the foreign war thing.

I just know, right now. What we've been doing is not working. It's not going to make the world safer. Ever. Ever. Ever.

It's not.

STU: Sometimes, it has. Obviously, in previous wars. But, yes. I --

GLENN: The meddling of everybody.

STU: You can't control everybody.

GLENN: It just won't work.

And it's making things worse.

Now, pulling all the way back, and saying, you know what, we don't -- you know, we don't want to be involved in the rest of the world.

That doesn't sound good to me.

STU: Yeah. That's what Trump is doing.

GLENN: Right. But it might be the right thing.

I just know -- I know for sure, what we had been doing, doesn't work.

And I really believed in what we were doing.

Well, I believed in what I thought we were doing.

You know what I mean?

STU: For sure.

GLENN: And so we have to make changes. And changes in almost everything.

And as long as it's logical.

As long as you have really thought things out. As long as you're not just conforming.

You know, the really scary thing is when people begin to conform, for any other reason, other than logic.

I've reasoned this out. I've asked critical questions.

And I am sorry, I would love more information that might change me out of this position.

But this is where I find myself at.

And even if I'm uncomfortable, I have to stand here. Because this is my current understanding of what's best.

You know, and as long as you keep an open mind. And you're constantly seeking to have a better understanding, of deeper truths.

Then I think -- I think you're fine.

But, you know, one of the things we're going to face, especially with AI.

All of a sudden, we're going to conform.

Because Google would give you page after page after page after page of different information.

ChatGPT gives you one answer. And you just assume it's right.

They don't give you anything --

STU: That's got to be a fascinating development in our society.

GLENN: And it's already there.

STU: Oh, it totally is.

GLENN: You Googled, and you had to look at different things and everything else.

This is one answer. And I know it's right, because it came from AI. Very dangerous.