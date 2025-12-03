THIS could COLLAPSE every major civilization at the SAME TIME

The United States, Europe, and China are all preparing for a coming global reset. Throughout history, civilizations have risen and fallen according to the same cycle of prosperity and debt. But never before has EVERY major civilization been on the verge of collapse at the same time. Glenn Beck breaks it all down.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Because for the very first time in world history. There's something new that has happened. The entire globe is riding the same wheel at the same time.
Okay? We're all in this debt cycle. And this has never happened before.
The cycle always begins the same way. The first step in this at the time cycle is discipline.
Discipline equals prosperity. Okay.
It goes right into prosperity. And every great empire starts with discipline. Rome did, you know, rebuilding after all the wars, strict budgets. Every great empire starts with discipline. Rome did. You know, rebuilding after all the wars. The strict budgets. Silver coinage. Land reforms. It helped restore, you know, the battered middle class. The Dutch Republic did the same thing: They invented modern finance, turning the swamp into the world's largest trade hub. Then the British empire did it after the glorious revolution. It brought fiscal stability and a gold-back pound, that the world trusted for over 200 years.
When that fell, America did it. After World War II, our debts were manageable, our currency was solid, backed by gold, productivity was unmatched, and we prospered. That is stage one. Discipline into prosperity. And prosperity if not darted, always leads to the second stage. Complacency into excess, okay? So excess creates this fatal illusion. The moment, you know, where we all look at each other, and go, this is great. It's going to be like this forever. It was always like this. It will always be like that.
Rome began borrowing heavily to pay for endless bread and circuses. France, funded the palaces and the pensions and the perpetual wars, through loans it could never repay.
Britain, in the late 19th century, took its global empire for granted, and levered -- levered itself into World War I.
Then came World War II. And then America beginning in the 1970s, untethered from -- untethered the dollar from gold. And discovered that debt could replace discipline.
So the second stage of the debt cycle is the age of entitlement, expansion. Imperial overreach.
Cheap credit.
And political bribery disguised as compassion.
Any of that sound like we've been there?
Done that?
The Dutch called it win handle. The trade in the wind.
Paper promises that replace real production.
We call it stimulus.
Easy money. Deficit spending.
Different words. Same exact sin.
That lees you to stage three. Financialization.
That goes to fragility. This is the most seductive stage. Rome debased its money until it was worth less than 2 percent of the original silver. The Byzantines watered down their unshakable dollar, if you will, and confidence collapsed. France printed their money, backed by land, until they were worth less and used as wallpaper.
Weimar, Germany, did the same thing. They destroyed a thousand years of savings in 18 months. Japan, 1990. Papered over its real estate collapse, with 30 years of zero interest rates.
And America, after 2008, discovered this intoxicating illusion, started by George W. Bush. I can violate the free market system, to save the free market system. That's quantitative easing. Money conjured up, without cost. Without any restraint. Without any consequence.
In stage three, nations convinced themselves, they're immune to any kind of gravity. Okay?
This time, it's different! We can manage this debt. Well, modern tools, you just don't understand. You know, the rules no longer apply.
You don't understand. Really?
Don't understand. The older rules always apply.
Because math is math.
And stage three always ends exactly the same way. Wherever it's tried!
The markets no longer trust the promises they're being fed, which leads us into stage four, the breaking point. Every empire eventually reaches a moment where its debts cannot be serviced. They can't be inflated away quietly. They can't be rolled over without consequence.
Rome reached it when they froze prices and shattered the last productive parts of its competent multiply France reached it in 1788, when it can no longer borrow. And that whole thing came to a head. Britain reached it in 1931 when it abandoned the gold standard.
Weimar reached it when inflation ate the soul of the nation. And extremism took over. Yap reached it, when its bond market effectively became nationalize. Propped up by its own central bank. Right now, America, Europe, China, Japan. And every other major power, listen to this carefully, have all hit stage four at the same time.
Never before in human history has this happened.
The bond markets are shaking. The currencies are all volatile. Politicians are praying that no one notices the numbers.
You know, that they no longer add up.
Stage four is not coming. We are now living inside the opening act. This is so important.
Yesterday, there was a story that said, that this is going to be the biggest Christmas season ever. And I'm wondering to myself, I see the prices. I go to McDonald's.
I go to the grocery store.
Any of us Walmart this weekend. I see the prices. And I'm looking at the prices.
And every time I'm looking at the prices, I'm like, how's the average person afford any of this?
And yet, we're spending. Spending. Spending.
And I don't understand it. And I fear we're doing what the government is doing. We're just spending because we can -- we think we can get out of it.
Then comes stage five. It's called the reset. Hmm.
Every debt system ends in one of three ways.
They inflate the money, so they can pay off the debt. And that's just an absolute wipeout. Weimar republic did it. France did it. Rome did it.
Just a wipeout. Then there's a hard default and political upheaval. Russia did that in 1917.
Argentina did it over and over again.
War leading to a new monetary order. That's another one.
And the neo -- the -- the Napoleonic wars. The British gold standard. World War II. Bretton Woods.
All of that. But there's always a reset. Always a new order that's born from the ashes of the old.
And here's what makes this moment unprecedented. Rome collapsed by itself. France collapsed alone. Weimar collapsed by itself.
Britain declined while America rose.
It was always one country coming down, and another one coming up.
This time, all countries. All countries, on both size, the free world and the not so free world, there's no one rising.
China is drowning in its local government debt. It's never going to say this, but it's a paper tiger.
Europe is fractured. And coming apart at the seams. Japan, demographic time bomb.
America is politically frozen and insolvent fiscally.
So for the very first time in world history. Every major civilization has reached its peak of the debt cycle.
This time, all at the same moment.
No one is coming up!
So what does that mean?
Well, for the very first time in human history, it means, when it arrives, it will not be regional. It will be global. It will not be slow. It will be systemic. It will be everywhere. Now, the hope, the history books don't tell, and nobody in the media will tell you this, is when every one of those resets, every collapse, every crisis, it created the conditions for renewal.
Rome, its fall opened the door for a new Christian civilization. France, the revolution there, birthed the modern nation state. Britain's decline cleared space for America's rise. The devastation of World War II led to the great expansion of prosperity, the greatest the world has ever seen. So the next chapter is not written. What happens to us is not written.
And it -- whether we rise or fall, from what's coming depends not on Washington. Not on Wall Street. But on us. In our homes, in our families. In our churches. And our communities.
The debt cycle is not prophecy. It is a warning.
You cannot borrow your way out of moral, fiscal, or spiritual bankruptcy.
Now, I don't feel like I chose this path. This -- with Bretton Woods and then 1972 coming off the gold standard. And what they did in 2008, to bail out all the banks. I didn't have anything to say. Did you have anything to say about that?
I didn't. I didn't. I wouldn't have chosen those things. But the world is putting something together.
And I want to show you what our choices are. Because right now, people say, you know, I don't like what Donald Trump is doing. Or, I don't like the World Economic Forum.
Or, I don't like what China. Okay. Great. But I want you to know, it's going to be one of these systems. Because it's being built.
It always happens. When one is coming down, some new system, usually a country.
But not a country this time. A new system begins to rise.
And it happens before the fall.