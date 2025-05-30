Why Biden’s Autopen Scandal Changes Everything | Glenn TV | Ep 434

Was Joe Biden the first deep state-appointed president of the United States? According to the new book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, once Biden won, he only had to “show proof of life every once in a while. ... His aides could pick up the slack.” Tapper and Thompson called these shadow players running our government “the Politburo.” But despite the reaction of the mainstream media, this news is, unfortunately, not surprising. In fact, we’ve seen something like this before with President Woodrow Wilson and even the Clintons. In this episode, Glenn goes beyond the headlines to uncover the unelected bureaucrats who potentially directed policy, signed executive orders, and issued pardons for the Biden crime family without presidential oversight. He is joined by Ed Martin, who was selected by President Trump as the U.S. pardon attorney and to lead the Department of Justice’s “Weaponization Working Group,” to discuss the involvement of key players like Anita Dunn, Ron Klain, and Jill Biden in what could be the "biggest" and "most egregious" scandal. If these invisible influencers were running the show, are they to blame for COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, our open border, rampant inflation, and global wars? Was the Constitution violated by the use of autopen? Was there a massive, coordinated cover-up, and will ANYONE be held accountable?
RFK Jr. just RETURNED common sense to the medical field
Under RFK Jr., the Department of Health and Human Services is now recommending against WPATH’s pro-trans “gender affirming care” guidelines. “Welcome to the return of common sense in medicine,” Glenn Beck says. Glenn discusses the game-changing policy change and how America’s doctors got here in the first place.
GLENN: I've got some good news. There's a lot of good news today.
This one comes from the HHS. There's a huge victory announced yesterday.
All right. Let me give you some good news here. This is a post that came from X yesterday.
Came from the Health and Human Services department.
They -- let me just read them to you.
HHS sent a letter to health care providers. Risk managers. And state medical boards. Urging immediate updates to treatment protocols for minors with gender dysphoria. Based on HHS comprehensive review that found puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and surgeries have very weak evidence of benefit, but carry risk of significant harms, including sterilization.
Providers should no longer rely on discredited guidelines that promote these dangerous interventions for children and adolescents based on ideology and not evidence.
Wow!
Welcome to the return of common sense in medicine!
Now, RFK wrote that providers should avoid relying on the world professional health association for transgender health. That's WPATH. Remember?
We talked about that years ago when it first started coming out.
Ask it was insanity. So now health care providers should not rely on that from HHS.
It was one year ago, we did a special on -- exposing them for being ideological fraudsters.
WPATH.
And, you know, they were doing -- I mean, this is Frankenstein. This is Frankenstein-like experiments on children and the mentally ill. All done with the support of the medical community, in the name of science and gender-affirming care. It's over.
Our doctors took them seriously. They shouldn't have.
Now, here's what CNN said. Kennedy's letter warns providers to avoid relying on guidelines for the World Professional Association of Transgender Health on care, and transgender and diverse people.
These and other guidelines based on so-called gender-affirming model of care should not be relied upon for the harm of our children any further, the letter says.
Good, good.
Kennedy says, it's time for our doctors to update now all the protocols.
Amen.
This is big news.
This is the first big step, pulling us out of this death cult.
I mean, when you are chemically castrating our children in America. And the doctors are calling that a good step forward! That's a spiritual disease.
And a lot of people voted for Donald Trump. Because they wanted to see an end to this.
And I hope this means, that there's an end to it. Dr. Oz is working on this too, again from CNN.
The centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, also announced Wednesday.
That was yesterday. It was launching an oversight initiative into hospitals that perform experimental sex trait modification procedures on children.
Administrator Dr. Oz said CMS will not turn a blind eye to the procedures that lack a solid foundation of evidence and may result in life-long harm.
Good! We're not turning a blind eye to the children anymore. And we're saying, this is wrong to do.
And we're taking the right steps. Now, all of this can be changed.
In the next election. I mean, I hope not. But so much can change between now and 2028 when we elect another president. But I hope we start to see real improvement.
I know that a majority of Americans, for the first time. Can you tell me, when? Stu. We looked this up.
When Americans said, we're on the right track, wrong track. And we looked at it and we were like, wait. We haven't thought we were on the right track since when? Remember, it was a long time.
And for the first time, this is the majority. This is over 50 percent.
STU: That's not -- to be clear, not in every poll. That is a poll that came out that showed that.
Like the Gallup polls are very much in the negative.
GLENN: Well, let me rain on your parade too.
Yeah. Those pants do make your butt look fat. I mean, what is that?
STU: I would say, it's up a little bit. Even in the polls that show it's still negative.
It's going in the right direction.
GLENN: In the right direction.
STU: So that's good. That's a pop.
I'm glad that we are maybe catching up to Europe on this one. It's great to see.
GLENN: Well, we want to be more like Europe, right? I mean, jeez.
STU: In this one particular incident, oddly, we do.
They figure this out before us. Usually they're far to the left of us, and we're always tracking toward their left-wing positions.
It seems like they have actually woken up before us. Which is, I think stunning. But I'm positive -- I'm glad to see that -- certainly, you know, Trump is not on this bandwagon. And now that he's in office, he can start reversing this kind of nonsense.
GLENN: You know what is amazing is, you know, we've had so many discussions on this. How many of them have actually been based in science?
Most of them are shouting you're a hatemonger. Or you just want to kill people.
Or you just hate transgender, all that crap. Have you ever heard of the Dunning–Kruger effect?
STU: Yes. Yes. I have.
GLENN: You know what it is?
STU: Yeah, you probably can help me with a better definition. But my remembrance of it is people who know very little about a topic, tend to be the most confident at the beginning.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And then it kind of goes way down their confidence, as they learn more. And only when they become experts, do they kind of say, hey. You know, there's a lot of nuance in the way they speak.
GLENN: Correct. Correct.
And it's -- it carries another part to it. And my -- my who can't understand mother knew this. I mean, I think all of our grandmothers knew this. Stupid people just don't know that they're stupid. They have no idea that they're stupid.
STU: That's better. That's a better explanation.
GLENN: And we are living on the Dunning–Kruger.
Or we're living under the Freddy Krueger effect.
I don't know which our society is embracing, but stupid people just don't know they're stupid.
And they get just a little bit -- and I'm not talking about, oh, I forgot to cancel my free trial stupid.
I mean, butt stupid. And when you're stupid, you feel like a genius.
And when you know a lot, you feel like an imposter.
STU: Yeah. That's totally -- right.
GLENN: Right.
STU: I'm sure, did you notice this, Glenn, sometimes when you're out at a party or something. And you are talking to people.
And they probably come toy. And bring up topics they think I talk about on the air. They know who you are.
They'll bring up something about, I don't know. The Great Reset.
GLENN: Whatever.
STU: Yeah. Progressivism.
And they'll say things. And you're like, oh. Yeah.
No. Sure.
Well, I mean, that's not exactly it.
But I know what you're saying. And it's because you've studied it for a long time. They probably haven't.
They've heard bits and pieces. Maybe seen a little bit on social media. But a lot of times, what carries with that is certainty. Right? They've read a couple of things on social media. They're sure they're right. They bring it to you.
And you're like, you know, sure, I know what you're saying.
GLENN: You know, let me address this on the air. Where I can tell you apart.
What if you're here together, at a party.
No. That is absolutely true.
You remember what I said, everybody was making fun of me.
Glenn Beck was on an apology tour when I left Fox.
You do a lot of thinking. When you go from one of the most, you know, beloved people.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Visible people. To -- to a fat person, that, you know, is -- you know, is now hated by most people.
You know, you tend to think a lot.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: So what I'm saying -- and everything.
What I was saying at the time was, you know, I was so certain of things. And that doesn't mean that I was wrong.
It was just that my approach. I was so certain of things. And the only thing I'm certain of now, is that I'm not certain of anything.
You know what I mean?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And that's kind of the mantra of my life now. And it's really hard to do this job, and say that.
But it is -- it is what I believe. The only thing I'm truly certain of, is I'm not certain of figure.
STU: Right. And that doesn't mean you don't try to get to the truth. It means that you're constantly reexamining what you believe.
GLENN: Correct.
STU: I think that's where some of the social media world, in this era of media has -- has kind of lost the plot.
In that, you should constantly be pushing yourself. Right?
When you -- when you think you know something, you should constantly be pushing yourself the other direction, just to make sure, get the best arguments for the other side.
You know, there are policies that I agree with. And I want to hear the best policy arguments from the other side, to see if my opinion should change.
You should be thinking that way.
Even, you know, you're not necessarily going to be changing your viewpoint all the time.
You should be thinking, how -- not only to see if you're right.
But to strengthen your argument for what you currently believe.
GLENN: You know, I did an interview with Ro Khanna, last weekend on the podcast.
It was very good.
I don't really agree with him much on anything.
Except our fundamental principles of our country. And what we're founded on.
He's a big government guy. And everything else.
And a guy probably going to run for president.
That's why I did the interview.
You should know where he stands. Et cetera, et cetera.
Basil probably be one of the guys running for president in the democratic party.
And I want you to be informed on him.
So I do the interview.
And I read all of these leftist responses on this.
And saying, look.
You know, Ro Khanna. Can even get on Glenn Beck's Program because he's so reasonable. Well, yeah. That is true. I do like to have reasonable people on. But I really don't have a problem talking to anybody.
It's -- it's not that they're changing -- it's that night Ro Khanna changed me.
I'm open to talk to people I disagree with.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: But the left generally isn't.
You know, I'm open to talking to people.
If you can have a conversation.
If you enter the conversation with absolute certainty, well, then, I can't have a conversation with you.
Because all that it's going to end up being is a bash fest.
Well, you're just too stupid to understand.
Well, who is the stupid one, honestly?
This is where it gets uncomfortable.
Statistically speaking, someone in the room here is the dumbest person. And since it's just you and me, I've got some bad news for you.
You know, and -- and nobody -- nobody -- you know, everybody thinks that way.
And they don't think. Well, maybe -- hang on. Let me listen.
Because I might learn something from somebody.
And, you know, look at the arrogance on the doctors, going back to the original story. Which brought this up.
The doctors just started touting things they didn't actually know.
Because the science did not back it up.
Not enough science had been done.
The ones that weren't arrogant, were the ones honestly in Sweden. And the -- the Netherlands.
That actually looked at the science. They were doing it.
And then they looked at the science. And they looked at the studies. And they said, you know what, we have to stop this.
Because it's not right. It's not what we thought it was. But we continued to just double down and double down.
And it was without any information. This is why I asked earlier today.
What was I talking about?
Oh, we were talking about the new approach by the State Department.
Which Marco Rubio is just killing it. And they -- they are starting to pull the out these. You know, they've got a -- you know, a Substack.
And I read one of them, at the beginning of the podcast today.
And it was really, really amazing, that it was coming from our State Department.
And it should be something that everybody agrees with.
And, quite honestly, every Democrat, I know, would agree with it.
Would have agreed with it. But now that it's coming from the Trump administration, they won't agree with anything.
And I said, you know, I know why I've changed. I've changed my mind on a lot of things.
And I am a different person than I was 20 years ago. And I think that's good.
But I don't think Democrats are the same people either.
And what I would like to know, is what new information did you get, that has allowed you to abandon the freedom of speech, freedom of religion.
All of that?
What got you there?
What got you from a place, that these endless wars don't work, to, yeah. We've got to go in and kick some ass in Ukraine.
And we have to topple Putin.
What changed?
Because I'm not there.
And I would like to just say, I would like to meet you in the same room here, because this is the room. I always thought you were wrong on. You were right!
But now, you've changed! I really want to know, what new information came to you, that made you go, you know. I've been wrong all these years.
You know, what -- what new information came your way, that said, drag shows, in first grade is good for children.
What specifics?
What new information?
Because you would have said, anybody who did that, should have been arrested. It doesn't belong with first graders.
It doesn't matter with the fourth grade. We shouldn't be doing these things that we're doing with our children.
I'm still at that place.
I didn't change on that. I'm still there.
But you did change, if you're on the other side, if you're an average Democrat.
Please, specifically tell me, why?
What new information?
Those are conversations, I think, Americans would love to hear.
Instead of just calling each other names. Tell me, what new information.
Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I'm wrong.
I don't think I am, but maybe I am. So give me that new information that you got. And don't make it about Trump, and I won't make it about Biden.
How is that?
Terrifying truth exposed: Why America's economy faces a catastrophic collapse
“We are looking at losing the dollar,” Glenn Beck says. “And it’s gonna happen fast.” But there is a way to avoid this fate and fix the economy. Glenn reveals the 3 moves Congress and President Trump MUST make. But while cutting the government’s debt and spending is crucial, it’s not that simple for one TERRIFYING reason …
GLENN: All right. I want to talk to you about the big, beautiful bill.
I want to talk to you, instead of all the politics going around. I want you to understand what we are facing right now. What we are facing right now is collapse of -- you know, of our economy. Collapse, you know, they will say, what's coming is a collapse, that will be worse than 2008.
I believe, and I could be wrong. Remember, I'm an optimistic catastrophist. I believe that it doesn't have to be this way.
But we are -- we are looking at losing the -- the dollar.
And it's going to happen fast. How do people go bankrupt?
Over a long period of time, and then all of a sudden. And the all of a sudden part is coming our way. Now, the majority of Americans feel that the country is headed in the right direction. And I believe it is. But what we're looking at, is -- is a really difficult situation. So let me ask you: How did we become the world's leading economy?
What did we have that others didn't have?
Because it was very easy. And I want you to -- I want you to make a checklist in your own mind. This is what we used to have.
We had cheap energy. Cheap labor.
And an educated labor. We had small business entrepreneurs. We had individual inventors that were in their garage or in their barn. We had ingenuity. We had low regulation. A cohesive society, that was built around stable laws and a stable government.
That's what it took for us to become the leader of the world.
Now, let's go through those, and see how many of these we have, or are on the road to repairing. Cheap energy.
Yes. I think we -- we didn't have that. But, yes.
We are doing it now. Cheap labor. I don't know how to do that one.
Educated labor. Well, as soon as we get rid of all of the DEI crap that's going on.
Yeah. I think we could maybe reeducate ourselves.
Small businesses, no.
Small businesses are being choked by taxes and regulations.
Individual inventors. Not really.
Everything is being gobbled up by big government. Ingenuity.
Well, ingenuity happens when you don't have DEI. You don't have all of these things, regulations.
And when you have tax cuts and people realize, I can do this. And I can actually make more money. And I can get ahead. That's what ingenuity in America goes on. And I don't think we're there yet. Low regulation. No. The answer to this is not in the big, beautiful bill. The answer to this is in the REINS Act. And you will see at the end of this monologue, that's the most important thing we can do.
A cohesive society, I don't know.
That's our job. Are you feeling like you're making inroads on that one? And stable laws and government. Well, that is the DOJ.
That is the FBI. That is restoring trust in our institutions. Are we doing that?
Well, I think this is one of the reasons why people think that we are on the right track.
Because, yeah. We're starting to see it.
But we're making some real mistakes there as well.
And that has to happen.
That's why Donald Trump.
I mean, if you look at these. You can understand why Donald Trump has the agenda that he has.
He's got to repair these things.
Now, the old way of fixing an economy, because you are -- you are not in trouble. Right?
I mean, you are -- we know that the government -- the business in America is not good.
The dollar is not good.
Our debt is not good.
The people really don't understand why it is so bad. Well, let me show you -- remember I told you, at some point, it was right after 2008. I said, they're going to start precipitating money. And they will tell you that they're not printing money.
They're digitizing money, and everything I said they would do, and they denied that they would do.
They did. And I said, that would lead to inflation. Which it did. Our government debt would explode. Which it did. And our dollar would lose value and eventually lose its place. They would start to degrade. I'm sorry. Downgrade our dollar status. Which they are doing now.
And then eventually, we would lose the reserve dollar. The currency for the reserve.
And everybody said that would never ever happen.
And now, look at where we are.
Okay.
In the years, when I was growing up, how did you fix an economy?
Well, the government could step in.
And they would cut taxes. But when they would cut taxes and not cut spending.
That increases debt.
Then you have the fed lower the interest rates.
That helps people have cheaper money to be able to take loans and start businesses, et cetera, et cetera.
But instead, what our people did, is they just gave zero interest rates.
So all of the big corporations, just took on all kinds of debt. But it -- they didn't have to worry about it. Because they didn't have to have any interest payments. So they just took on all kinds of debt.
That inflated our dollar by pumping all of that money in.
It inflated our dollar. So if you lower the interest rates.
You have debt.
You have things like QE. Quantitative easing. Which puts debt on the fed.
And you have inflation. Which is our biggest problem.
Then the other thing you would do, is you would do a stimulus package.
Have you noticed that this is the first time in American history, this administration, that I know of, that nobody is talking about a big, beautiful stimulus package.
Why?
Because a big, beautiful stimulus package, that doesn't work anymore. Because all it's doing is adding money to the debt!
And then the last thing you would do, if you were a conservative, is you would cut regulation.
Now, we can't do.
Tacks cuts. He's doing. But is he doing the tax cuts, in a way that are -- I mean, he's just holding the tax cuts, right?
We're not getting new tax cuts. Why?
Because it will increase the debt.
So we're doing the same tax cuts. Just making them permanent.
So your tax will not change. That does not help spur the economy. But it does help stabilize the economy.
But he is then taking taxes and he's saying, hey. No tax on tips. He's giving tax cuts at the lowest level of the economy. That's not going to spur on the economy. However, because of all of the other problems.
It's really important because the people at the bottom of the ladder are really struggling. And they have to have relief!
So a way to that do is give them tax cuts, some sort of tax relief.
Because you can't do a stimulus package. So let's try this. And hope that people spend that money, wisely.
Okay.
The other thing that you do, when you have a troubled economy, like we have had in the past, and we do now.
Is you look for a black swan event.
You look for a game-changer out on the horizon. Something is going to change everything.
Sometimes that's war. Sometimes that's an invention. But what will change everything, to refigure the economy. Okay. So now, let me tell you why the president is doing what he is doing with the big, beautiful bill. Everybody is arguing that we have to cut the deficit. Everybody is saying, there's no debt reduction here!
And we have to have debt reduction.
That is great! And you're right. We absolutely do.
I am with you, 110 percent. We cannot continue spending this way! Now, let's look at the other side. Why wouldn't you cut the debt?
Well, there's a couple of reasons. You don't think it's a problem.
Nobody with a brain think it's a problem now.
And that's one or two brains between the whole lot of them, in Congress. But you -- you know that this is a problem. Okay.
So you don't care that it's a problem. That's another one. You don't care that it's a problem. You just think, it will go on forever.
And the sun is shining right now, so I will just keep spending. And just put my head in the sand.
And it doesn't matter, because the United States is an oppressor anyway.
Yada. Yada.
Whatever your reason is, you don't care. You recognize the problem, but you don't care.
That's the second reason. There is another reason why not to cut the debt. And it is one that is very hard for Americans to understand.
But I take you back, if you're my age, to Ronald Reagan, when he says, when this debt gets to a point to where we are spending more on interest, than we are on our national defense, there will be no good options left. We are here!
There are no good options left.
The other reason why you don't cut the budget. You look for ways to spur the economy on.
You don't cut the budget, at least radically at all.
Because right now, I ready for this one?
This won't improve your mood. The US government and the budget.
What we spend every -- every year, now accounts for 25 percent of GDP.
So if you want to cut the budget. Let's say we just cut it in half, which Coolidge did. That means, that we take 12 cents out of every dollar that is being spent and used in America. We take 12 cents out of the economy. Now we're going to have to do it at some point. But how are you going to do that? Because that will hurt the GDP. You will reduce the GDP.
Once you reduce the GDP, then you have problems again, with the budget. The taxes and interest rates. Okay.
So you have to spur the economy on, before you start to dramatically cut the budget. Now, if your mood didn't improve when I said your GDP is now 25 percent of spending. Let me include the state and local spending.
So when you include the tax money, that is being spent now, your dollars that are being spent in our economy, and you include the federal government spending. The state spending. And the local spending, the good news is, it might be at times, as low as 34 percent. But it's much closer to 45 percent of our GDP.
So almost half of our spending, almost half of our gross domestic product, being what we build. What we buy, almost half of it, is being spent and purchased by our government.
So you cannot cut the budget quickly, dramatically.
But you must cut the budget. Or we collapse!
Do you see what Ronald Reagan was saying?
We're in a place where there are no good options!
I'm going to tell you some things today, that you won't hear anywhere else.
That you need to hear.
Ten-second station ID. If we do not do the things we must do.
I'm going to give that list to you here.
In fact, let me do that now.
The number one thing that everybody should be asking for in this big, beautiful bill. Is not necessarily more cuts. I would like more cuts. But remember, we have to spur on the economy. How do we do that?
We have to stabilize our laws. Make sure that we are focusing on education. This is a longer term thing. The education. Stabilizing our laws to make sure they apply to everyone equally.
Do the exact opposite of what New York did, when they went after Donald Trump's business, even though other businesses do exactly the same thing.
You cannot have a growing economy, if you don't have stable laws. So you have to strengthen the DOJ and the FBI.
President Trump is doing that. You do have to cut. But you have to cut strategically.
That's what DOGE was doing. Congress is not doing their part by even passing the in my opinion of what DOGE did. That's Congress' fault. Then you need the REINS Act. Because the biggest thing that will spur on the economy, that we can actually do. We can't cut taxes anymore.
We can't cut the budget dramatically. Which we have to do.
So what do we do?
We've already lowered the cost of energy dramatically. We're already getting foreign investment, which will help us re-shore for our workers. That's longer term.
We have the game changer. It's AI.
Here's what we don't have: Low regulation.
We have to have low regulation. So I want you to call Congress, and the Senate. And say, put the REINS Act in the big, beautiful bill!
Because then you don't have to keep going, over and over again, and saying, well, will the Supreme Court allow us to do that. Will Congress pass that money?
Et cetera, et cetera.
It puts that power back where it belongs in Congress for all these regulations. And it defangs this out of control bloated government.
Because it requires that Congress passes all of the regulations.
Well, they're not going to pass a lot of them, are they?
That's why they got rid of them. This is a Woodrow Wilson progressive tool.
Get rid of it. Make it an administrative state.
The REINS Act is impaired. You want to subjective?
Pass the REINS Act. It is the only tool that we have, that will have positive consequences, and I can't think of many negative consequences. Because we restore the power, the way it is in the Constitution. And we cut all of the insane regulation quickly.
Which spurs on growth. That's what Donald Trump is trying to do.
He's like, we cannot cut our way out of this debt.
We have to grow our way out of this debt. And then begin to cut!
This is why the tariffs, this is his logic on the tariffs. I'm going to get foreigners. Foreigners to pay taxes. So we can put that in.
I don't believe in that. But he does.
That's what he's trying to do.
Everything he's trying to do, makes sense, if you understand the problems, that we have.
You may not agree with the solutions, but at least somebody is pursuing a solution.
You know, there was a great article out today, and we put it in the prep, because it is so -- so, so, so important. It's from Victor Davis Hanson.
And he said, look, historically, if you don't fix this now, historically, he said from Greece to Rome, through the Middle Ages to the Renaissance, there were only three ways of dealing with unsustainable debt, and none of them are good.
They're all civilizational killers.
Number one, Weimar Republic in cheap dollars. You inflate the dollar. The -- and then you bankrupt what really helped cause the Depression.
You can do that. You can pay back the $37 trillion in inflated dollars. It's just not good. It is the Weimar republic.
Number two, you can confiscate private wealth. People do that all the time throughout history.
This destroys the legitimacy of the government. It makes private investors, hide their money.
Confiscate the wealth. You're already seeing leftists say that that is exactly what we have to do.
It never works. Never works. It didn't work in Athens. It didn't work in Rome. It didn't work in Renaissance, Italy. It doesn't work. And the last one is the most drastic, and it's a killer too. South America has tried this one. And it just renounced the debt. It says, you know what, guys, we won't pay you back.
All through of those are civilizational killers. So pay attention to this, because your lifestyle is about to change!
Is Trump REALLY no longer interested in Fort Knox?
Back in February, President Trump promised to visit Fort Knox and make sure America’s gold was still there. But now, the Washington Times claims that Trump has no plans to visit. So, is that true? Glenn Beck analyzes the situation and suggests something Trump can do to provide radical transparency that would be a great companion to DOGE.
STU: So, Glenn, what do you make of what seems to be in the news today about Fort Knox? There's kind of like several stories, I saw over the past 24 hours, talking about how, you -- Donald Trump has decided, you know, this is maybe not the right thing to focus on.
Or maybe he's not concerned about it.
There's talk initially about bringing cameras. You were looking to bring cameras to try to document them for people. To make sure they have these reserves.
Is there a change in his position?
Is he just delaying it? What's going on?
GLENN: I don't know. I don't think he's delaying it.
If the story is true. If the story is true, you know, I think what -- let's take it at face value.
What the media is saying, is that because he knows the gold is there. Well, good. I'm glad the president knows the gold is there. I'm thrilled with that.
Now what he should do. Instead of saying, I'm moving on to other things. I think he should do an office of radical transparency.
And because we have to restore our trust in things. And let's just take the gold thing. I don't know if the gold is there or isn't there.
I have no idea.
You can make a great case both ways. That the gold is there and the gold isn't there. You can make a case both ways. That that was all legitimate.
And they just missed a few things. But then the next one seemed to be a little bit more shady and harder to explain.
But you can explain it. And the gold is there.
I don't know. I don't know.
I mean, I used to be much more willing to accept the official line. I'm not willing to accept that anymore.
It doesn't mean I'm saying it's not there. I'm just saying, I'm not going to accept that anymore.
So I won't take a stand on things that I just don't know. I'm not going to give anybody in government the benefit of the doubt.
So I think what he should do is let's say, let's say that the New York Times is -- say, he knew the gold was really there the whole time. So that's why he's backing off. Great. Then what the president should do. Is go to his office in radical transparency. And say, hey. You know what, I don't have any time to deal with this. I want you to deal with this. I want you to open up the vaults. They do this in England, all the time, in the bank of London. So I don't know why we're not doing that here. Let's set it up once a year.
People can go in -- not people. But cameras can go in, and select people.
And every year, we'll take from the audience, you know, from the American people. What are you saying, that we are hiding?
Okay. We'll show you that too next year.
I mean, I just think radical transparency should be the -- the MO of the day. That's why I said that about what I did about the FBI and DOJ on Epstein.
I don't know. I didn't see the evidence that those guys saw. I would like to see the evidence that those guys saw.
I trust them. I believe them.
But I don't believe institutions. But I do believe those guys. And, you know, if Dan Bongino says, guys, I say the evidence.
I believe him.
But to make sure that the entire country heals, they need to show that, and maybe it's an office of radical transparency, needs to show all of that.
And just say, here it is. And, yes, we did go to the moon. And you know how we know? How we can prove it. And just prove it. And I know there will always be naysayers. But at least we will get some of the people back to sanity on the things that we should believe in.
STU: So you're creating an ort?
GLENN: Yes, ort.
STU: Ort. Okay. We have ort.
We had DOGE. Now we had an ort. I'm ort.
So that's interesting. Because I think there is a fascinating balance that people are going the lie right now, trying to understand this stuff. In that, you know, obviously the left just doesn't believe anything that Donald Trump says, right? So they're going to be skeptical of anything that they say. But when it comes to someone who might be a Trump voter who looks at this and said, I listened to Dan Bongino's podcast every day. And I'm a big fan of him and Pete Hegseth, and all these people that he put in control. When they tell me these things, do I just believe them? Or is it a waste of time for them to come out and sort of really prove things that they say are actually true, just so we can all kind of -- you know, where his side might -- again, his side might agree.
Right? But there will still be lots of skeptics.
I don't know. A lot of these theories don't tend to get tamped down by more evidence.
GLENN: I know. I know. No. Because I think we have to make the effort. Whether you choose to believe it or not, you have to make the effort.
And, you know, I choose to believe Dan Bongino. I choose to believe Kash Patel.
Because I know them.
I choose to believe President Trump. I know him. I just don't think they are -- it's part of them in any way, shape, or form. To lie to the American people.
It's just not in their character.
And so I believe them.
But one of the things that is a big problem, is trust. We have no trust in any institution in this country anymore.
We have to do the thing. Remember, what was -- what was hope and change all about?
Remember? Transparency. Transparency.
We're not going to do backroom deals anymore. You're going to read -- none of that came true.
But in 2008, people were saying, I want -- I want some change here. Because there's no transparency.
Do you think that's gotten better?
No. So radical transparency. Is required.
STU: Yeah. I mean -- I think that's a good goal.
You think too, something like, you know, like the Fort Knox show, if you will.
Right? Where you're going and you're saying, hey. Hey, everybody, here's our goal. We swear we have it.
Doing that once a year. Or once every two years. You know, whatever it is.
Could easily be slid into something like the big, beautiful bill. At a very low cost. Obviously, it's not high.
It's not like it's going to cost you a lot to do that.
And maybe does push back one of these theories, a little bit. Right?
You're never going to get rid of everybody that believes these things.
GLENN: I would do this for free. You know how many people would do this for free?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And I would put together a group of people on all sides. You know, just get -- it can't be about politics. It just has to be about the truth. I don't care what your politics. I don't care who is harmed by it. I don't care. We have to do a special favor to this or that. We will just show the truth.
That's all we will do. We won't show you our opinions. We will show you the facts as we find them.
Here, they're in the malls. They're in the rooms. This is where it should all be.
There it is. Can you test one? Somebody come over here, pull a random brick, you know, three bricks back, two bricks back, whatever. Don't tell me.
Just pull them. Three random bricks for this pile. And then do it in this one, and then do it in the next room. And then let the chips fall where they may. I mean, that's the only way to cure what we have going on. I think.
STU: Yeah. I don't think -- and I know you noted this. But I don't think it cures it.
I think there will always be people that are skeptical of these things.
GLENN: 10 percent. Yes.
STU: Yes. Think of all the things that we have found on film.
Not to mention, with the rise of AI. Whether anyone would believe these videos as they came out.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: But you can take steps to make sure that people -- who want the truth, can try to find it.
And that is -- I think that would be -- that would be a helpful step. I am a little concerned if they spend too much time trying to track down every theory that's on the internet. And trying to disprove it.
Like, that's not --
GLENN: No. I'm not saying that.
I'm saying, there are some big things that are important. You know, the gold is important.
You know, the moon shot believe it or not, is important.
Do we have any faith in the moon shot anymore. I remember that at 7 percent. That's what I expect.
I expect seven to eight percent of the American people. Will not believe everything that is out there.
There are flat earthers. But when flat earthers become 20 percent. 18 percent.
That's a problem.
That's a problem. You know, you will never get rid of all the flat earthers.
But you should be able to answer some easy questions.
And it's not just by showing the people the facts. The government has to move in a transparent way.
The DOJ. The United States Senate. And the Congress.
They need to find ways to act in a transparent way.
I can ask my architect friend, who I have designed several buildings with him.
And he did something for me, years ago.
And we never published it.
I'll send it out today. I said, redesign the Capitol today, for maximum transparency.
And so he redesigned the Capitol. And the whole front of it is glass.
And so, you know, it just reminds everybody, you can see everything.
There is no dark places to hide here.
And that's the attitude that needs to happen. I mean, I didn't plan on redesigning the Capitol. I mean, I just wanted it for a point.
And it turned out to be a beautiful, beautiful architectural drawing of it.
And I'll send it to you, because it's beautiful.
But that's the attitude.
It needs -- the entire government needs to go, I can't hide anything.
There's no way to hide things. No way.
STU: You know, Hitler redesigned a lot of buildings in his Capitol as well. To point that out to the audience.
No. I think -- so walk me how this works in the age of AI though. You know, because I was watching a video the other day of a kangaroo trying to get on to a plane. And, you know, he was holding a ticket.
And, you know, a lot -- now --
GLENN: Was it real?
STU: Shockingly, it was not. And my thought initially was, this is obviously AI. There's not he really such a thing as a -- a -- it's not like the dogs that you bring on to soothe yourself. The personal support dogs.
The kangaroo is not really in that category.
But it would be an interesting flight.
However, that was my initial reaction. Was like, obviously, this can't be real.
It looked real.
It looked very real.
I will say, almost every comment under the video, was commenting on this is crazy. Can you believe this person, trying to bring a kangaroo to a plane.
Like, seemingly taking it seriously.
Now, the crazy part about this.
I don't know how many of those people were bots.
So I don't know, how many of those people were real that had the question about the thing.
How do you navigate that, in the world that is coming?
GLENN: Okay. Easy. Stop getting your news from social media!
Stop it!
The man who reads nothing at all, is better educated, than the man who reads nothing, but social media!
So many people are reading.
They're getting all of their news from social media.
Stop getting your news from social media. You can start there, and look at some of the things.
But then you have to pursue.
You have to read the stories!
You have to do research is.
It is -- you cannot be spoon-fed this stuff anymore. Or you're going to be a moron. Absolute morons. You cannot get your news from social media. Period.
It's that easy. It's that easy.
STU: But that's like a full-time job to check that stuff out.
I don't know that's that easy.
GLENN: I know. That's where you have to find some trusted sources.
You know, we have to do a better job.
Stu, you know the project I'm working on. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. And more expensive.
I really need your help. Here.
I'll explain it here in the next few months.
One of the things we have to develop, that is now on the list of things we have to develop, is a way to be able to put a tool in the hands of the average person.
Is this AI?
Is this a -- is this a real video? Or is this an AI generated video?
You know, you won't be able to catch all of them.
But there's got to be a way that the algorithms can spot a fake!
STU: I do wonder.
GLENN: And it will get better and better.
But we have to have some tools that other than just our gut going. Yeah. You know what, that seems crazy.
Kangaroo. I don't know.
Should I check that out.
Should I just be outraged? We need more than that.
STU: I will say, short-term, I think we have that type of stuff. For example, one of the posts -- this is available whenever you're on Twitter.
There's a Grok button there.
And you can -- you can kind of engage Grok on any individual post. And you can ask questions about it. Someone did that. And asked, is this an AI video. And Grok correctly said, it was.
So that's their -- at least now.
GLENN: Perfect. Off my plate. Good.
STU: At least now.
As you point out, this is not a technology that will get worse. It will get much, much better.
Maybe the detection also gets better. And this is just a long -- a big standoff over a long period of time. It will get hard for normal people.
GLENN: Again, one of the things that Grok has going for it. I think it's Grok.
It is all open source.
So you can check the algorithm. I mean, if you know what you're doing.
If you're not open source, and you're not showing these things, again, that's not radical transparency.
Because people will go. I mean, do you trust Grok?
Do you trust AI?
Do you trust Elon Musk?
Do you trust, you know, ChatGPT?
Do you trust any of this stuff?
Because I don't. I have more trust in Elon Musk and X, than anything else.
Because I've seen the hits that he's taken, just to be transparent and truthful. But we need to -- we need to be able to grow trust in one another again.
Glenn Beck remembers Phil Robertson's GREATEST moments
“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson has passed away at the age of 79. Glenn Beck gives a heartfelt farewell to one of the bravest men he has ever met and explains why he believes Phil “was the beginning of a new Jesus movement.” Plus, Glenn plays a highlight reel of Phil’s most inspiring moments on his BlazeTV podcast, "Unashamed".
GLENN: Speaking of those who have passed on, Phil Robertson died over the weekend. Phil, of course, was a friend and a member of the Blaze team for years. And we just loved him. Just absolutely loved him.
I wasn't -- I'm not a fan of reality TV, so I never really watched Duck Dynasty. Until I traveled the country. I went across the country, and every single gas station I was in, every truck stop I was in to get gas, they had like a whole section of Duck Dynasty stuff. And I was like, who are these Duck Dynasty people? And then I watched, and I realized, why it was so big. Not only was it real. And these guys were believably real, I think Phil Robertson was the beginning of the -- I don't know. The beginning of a new Jesus movement.
I mean, he was the first guy that I heard that was brave enough to end every single show on national television with a prayer.
And that was -- I think that was the deal. I think we won't do it, unless you say that we can end with a prayer every time.
Who does that? One of the bravest things I've ever seen, is the movie that he made, about himself.
It did not make him look good, at all.
Just showed who he had -- who he had allowed himself to be. And who had become, through Christ.
So our just are with Phil. Do we happen to have that montage? Can we play the -- here's the montage of some of the moments with Phil Robertson.
PHIL: There's a lot of people who are afraid. Is it possible the Lord is not their refuge and their fortress and their trust is not in him?
They're trying to make it without God. This coronavirus thing, I've seen more fear in the ungodly way more than I have from the Godly.
I will be with him or her in trouble. I'll deliver them and honor him. With long life, I will satisfy them. I'll show them my salvation. All that's required of you, is love God and love your neighbor.
And this country sorely needs it. I'm just watching how they're operating in the pandemic.
They're scared to death. No faith in the resurrection. That's why they're afraid. We're back to Jesus, and his death for us. Took away all of our mistakes, all of our sins. Buried in a tomb, raised from the dead. It's all we got! It's all we got.
Faith, hope, and love. The greatest of those is love for God and your fellow man. Lord knows, we need that. Look, we only live just a short period of time.
So don't fear plagues, pandemics. Pestilence, and all that.
Practice hygiene. Do all that. Common sense, you say. But as far as shutting down your work, your life, your freedom your pursuit of happiness, don't set that aside, ever.
Hold on to those things. I've seen this one come, and now it's time to break out and just move on.
It's killed some of us. But we're all going to die. It's just a question of when.
Jesus came to deliver you from your sin and from your physical death. He's conquered death!
He too shared in the humanity, so that by his death, he might destroy him who holds the power of death.
That is the devil. And free those who all their lives were held in slavery by the fear of death.
These ungodly people are scared to death of dying. And then they all die.
We have a hope beyond the grave. So take it all in stride.
Let's get back to work!
GLENN: Well done, good and faithful servant, Phil Robertson.