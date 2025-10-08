Dr. Oz DEBUNKS government shutdown lies about health care

Democrats are playing "high-stakes poker" with the government shutdown, and they’re "running out of chips," says Dr. Oz, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator for President Trump. He joins Glenn on this week’s "Glenn TV" Friday Exclusive to debunk the Left’s lies — like is the shutdown REALLY about providing "lifesaving" care for illegal migrants? (Hint: No, no it’s not.) Plus, Dr. Oz explains why Americans are paying higher prices for medicine than Europeans and what the Trump administration is doing to remedy the situation, WITHOUT losing medical innovation here at home (there’s a reason why wealthy Europeans come to America for cancer treatment). He explains how TrumpRx — to be launched next year — will "bring transparency to the process" of finding affordable medicine, in an effort to ensure that no U.S. citizen has to "decide between groceries and medicine." Plus, Dr. Oz explains why the initiative will begin with Pfizer, despite the dark cloud COVID left over the pharmaceutical giant.
The FBI secretly SPIED on Republican senators?!
According to newly released information, the FBI under President Biden secretly obtained the phone records of 8 Republican senators as part of an investigation called “Arctic Frost.” But while the FBI claimed it was about “election integrity,” Glenn has another take: This could be a WORSE scandal than Watergate…
GLENN: I fell compelled to tell you today, that if your church, your synagogue, you know, is -- is not telling you these things and -- and helping you deal and navigate through the waters today, and showing you how the Bible actually is the answer to the things that you're dealing with in real life every day, you need to go find another church or synagogue. You must!
You must.
Anyone who is ignoring this, at this point, is either so under-equipped for the times. And so blind to the times, and clearly not getting any promptings from the spirit. Or they don't get it, or they are afraid because they're afraid of controversy. You know, in times where the truth is controversial, there's nothing you can do accept tell the truth. I mean, if you want to fix things. The truth right now is the most controversial thing you can say. A man is a man. Never will be a woman. Never.
The problem is: We keep conflating all of these problems with politics. And that's the problem!
I want you to just for a second play this monologue for your friends, who don't agree with me: You don't have to like Donald Trump to see the danger we're now in. You don't have to vote Republican or wear a red hat or cheer at rallies. You just really, all you have to do is love the idea of America. Not the flag-waving. The idea that man can rule himself, that we do not have a king or a dictator, or a cabal of people that run things.
There is no master. Government serves us! We are in charge of government, not the other way around. That's -- that's the American dream. That's what makes us different.
You also have to believe, that the scales of justice must stay balanced. I have told you from the first day, you know, after 9/11 when things got serious. I stand with the Constitution. Anyone who violates the Constitution, I will stand against. And I am a hawk on that! If the story that I'm about to tell you is true, and so far, all signs point that it is, then something has gone very, very wrong in our constitutional republic. The FBI under this administration, secretly obtained the phone records of nine Republican lawmakers. Sorry. Not this administration. The former administration.
They've released it, Trump has just released it. They have the phone records of nine Republican lawmakers, eight sitting US senators. They were not suspected terrorists. They're not foreign spies. They're elected officials. They're public servants. They work for you. People who work to represent millions of people, just like you.
And the FBI had a -- a vet investigation that we have now just found out, and all of the documents are there. It was called Arctic Frost.
The bureau said, this is about election integrity. But we now know, it swept up elective representatives, all from one party, without any -- anybody's knowledge.
Now, this is not 1972. We're not talking about a couple of thugs, that broke into a file cabinet, at Watergate.
This is much bigger than Watergate. And I want anybody who disagrees with Donald Trump to ask themselves: The documents are here.
If this was Donald Trump doing this, I would be with you and saying, this is authoritarianism, and it must stop now!
Why will you not join my voice with this? We're talking about digital surveillance. Invisible, vast, far more powerful than a hidden microphone in the Watergate building.
Chuck Grassley said, "It's arguably worse than Watergate."
And he's right! Because this time the government did not just spy on its political enemies from a smoky back room in DC in a hotel. It did it from inside the federal agencies that we're supposed to trust, that are supposed to protect people's rights. Now, if you have been told all your life that the real danger only comes from the right, that corruption, dishonesty, abuse of power is exclusive to conservatives, then I'm asking to you pause and to look again. Because the documents have just been released. When one side can weaponize the justice system and the other side cheers it on, justice dies for everyone. And it makes people who now want to say, "But look what they did."
They feel justified to get revenge. "Well, if they're doing it, we can do it."
And that leads all of us to hell. Then we're all in trouble.
People have been defending James Comey and have been saying, then this is just a political hit job by Donald Trump.
No, it is not. Again, look at the facts. He was accused to lying to Congress. It's not political persecution. When a grand jury recommends charges, that's not politics, that's the process! That's how our system is supposed to work. Now he goes to trial. That doesn't make him guilty. But it does mean, he has to face the same standard of justice, as you or I would! In America, no one is supposed to be above the law. Not Donald Trump. Not James Comey. Not Joe Biden or Hunter Biden. Not anyone sitting in the White House today or yesterday! Because in America, no one is above the law!
Now we have candidates. One running for attorney general in Virginia. Who openly flirt with violent rhetoric. And the media yawns! They call it, quote, colorful language. Quote, that's just politics!
No, it's not. When threats and intimidation become normal, when justice becomes selective, when the press decides who's innocent and who's guilty before the evidence is even in, the republic begins to rot from within.
So many people -- so many of our neighbors are just exhausted. And they've tuned everything out because it all sounds like noise. You know, they all lie. And nobody is going to pay.
That's what people say to themselves.
You stop caring, because the truth seems impossible to find. But when documents are -- are produced. And prove the truth! There is no argument. And the truth still does matter! If you want a civil society, justice still matters! And whether you voted for Trump or can't stand him. Whether you think Biden was a saint or a disappointment. None of that matters. What matters is: Do we still believe in equal justice under the law? Because if we lose that, we lose the promise of America itself, and you will get a dictator on the left or the right!
So I'm asking you, not as a conservative or a liberal, but as an American: Do not look away from this story. This is worse than Watergate. What happened in Watergate?
We had all kinds of hearings. Not to get the president. We had all kinds of hearings, to make sure that never happened again!
I can't tell you how many private conversations I have had with senators, who have said to me, whispered in my ear, they're monitoring everything I do and say!
No senator should ever feel that! No Republican, no Democrat, no independent, no communist. No one should ever feel that way in America!
But that will only stop when we demand fairness, when it makes you and your side uncomfortable, when you hold power accountable, even if it's your team holding it!
What will happen is: This story will go out. People will talk about it. The right will talk about it. They'll try to show the evidence. The left will not listen. The media will not report it. And then when it is all proven to be true, the media will say, "That's all old news."
And everyone will move on. And what does that do to the machine? It means the machine is never turned off. It means the machine gets more power. It means, next time, it could be you. If you don't punish whichever side is doing it, what happens? If you don't -- if Democrats don't tell the AG in Virginia, "This is unacceptable, and we do not tolerate that at all," what happens next? Stop dealing with what's happening now. Look over the horizon. What does that mean for tomorrow?
Justice can never be partisan. Never! Truth must never depend on who's in office. And America, this beautiful, fragile idea will only survive if both sides refuse to let blindness become loyalty.
Okay? Whether you like it or not, we are in this together. Gold just hit $4,005 an ounce. I have told you for 15 years, if gold hits $5,000 an ounce, you don't want to live in that world. That means the world is coming apart at the seams. Goldman Sachs just said their prediction is gold at $5,000 an ounce. That means, the trust of all of our institutions, the trust of our dollar. The trust of our government. The trust of our banking. The trust of our business.
All of that is up for grabs. You do not want to live in that world.
I told you yesterday, when I was talking about Civil War. That's not a TV show!
That means the end of all of the dreams that you have had for your children, coming to an end!
You no longer will be able to predict what their life will be like!
Now, you may not like it the way it is. But believe me, it is better than living in Somalia or Haiti!
Haiti is what revolution looks like.
Haiti is what Civil War leaves behind. Start looking at the news. What does this mean on what's coming next? And because of what that will lead to, what must I do today?
Today, you must look at the facts. Today -- today is an easy day. You must look at the facts of what was released yesterday on Operation Arctic Frost. And then you must demand Republican and Democrat, this must end!
Why national divorce or civil war must NEVER be considered
Over the past few months, Glenn has heard a lot of talk about national divorce, a great reset, or even civil war coming from both the Right and the Left. Glenn lays out in blunt terms why that “must NEVER be considered.”
GLENN: People are throwing around things like national divorce.
People are saying, let it all burn! We need a great reset. As if we're talking about a new season of television. But we are not. Let me be very, very clear of what we are talking about. That must never be considered.
(music)
I want to hit this early, before this becomes a trend.
Because the algorithms will reward talk like this!
National divorce.
You know, Civil War. Et cetera, et cetera.
We're not talking about a season of television, that you watch from your home, when you're talking about things like that.
We're talking about your life. Your -- your ordinary, miraculous, taken for granted life ending.
Everything you grew up knowing, believing, in, having -- having the opportunity to have, be, do, over!
It won't change. It ends!
That's what Civil War means!
The world your children expect to grow up in.
The one with school plays and Little League. And the birthday parties in the backyard. Gone!
And it doesn't come back with an election or a speech or a victory parade.
It doesn't come back at all. This is very fragile. This has never been done. A government with of, for, and by the people.
Has never been done before.
And I don't know if you've noticed this, but the entire world system systems to be against people, that want to rule themselves!
So it doesn't come back!
Civil War is not, you know, Gettysburg reenactors with quotes on social media.
It's neighbors!
It's culled sacks. It's the grocery store. And the gas station.
And the pharmacy.
It's the lights you never think about. Until they don't turn on. The water you never worry about. Until it comes out brown.
If it comes out at all.
I need you before things get crazier than they are, I want you to be firm on what you believe.
I want you to picture, not for shock. But for absolute clarity. Your day begins. And your bank app says, service unavailable.
Your ATM says, out of cash. The trucks have stopped coming to the grocery stores, because the highways have checkpoints and ambushes and rumors of both.
The gas station is a rumor too. One station has a line that is three blocks long. The other has a hand-lettered sign that says, cash only. Limit five gallons. You think, well, I've got some cash, until you realize, everybody else had that same idea, yesterday!
You must have a prescription for somebody in your family. Insulin, heart meds, chemo, whatever it is.
The pharmacy is closed. Why?
Because the pharmacist couldn't make it through the roadblocks. And the chain's distribution centers can't risk sending a truck without a police escort. And the police don't escort trucks anymore!
Because the police that do show up for work now, are triaging their own neighborhoods!
You call 911 about a domestic disturbance down the street. And the dispatcher says, if anybody even answers, we'll put you on the list. These aren't front lines in a modern Civil War. They are the intersections. They are our neighborhoods. They are the algorithms. The algorithm that sells rage by the pound! And it's being fed to both sides until both sides are blind with rage!
When the governor -- person running, Spanberger, running for Virginia, for the governor says, let your rage fuel you. No!
Rage will make you blind!
And we won't be fighting in uniform!
You'll be avoiding a rumor. The rules of the road become rules of the rifle.
Whoever controls the intersection controls that day!
Hospitals are now fortresses. Then targets.
Then shells.
Food becomes scarce. Then it's currency. Your children's school becomes a shelter. Do they even have school anymore?
No, your children now have memories of school and a new job of staying quiet when they hear a drone or a truck backfire. Childhood shrinks down to the safest room in your house.
Now, you think you're going to pick a side. You think you know what side you'll be on.
You think your side will protect you. But here's the truth: Sides protect themselves.
And both sides will ask you to prove your loyalty with things you promised yourself you would never, ever do.
Good people, just like you, will do them.
Because fear is a sculpture, and it carves away at conscience first. You think you know how the market works, until the market dies.
Markets die when trust dies. Pensions evaporate, not because of a bad quarter, but because the bond market can't price what's coming tomorrow!
The currency on your counter is now canned food. Bottled water, diesel, antibiotics. Your home value.
What's a house worth if there's nobody to ensure it? Nobody to mortgage it. Nobody to drive to it, without risking their life. And then there are the guests who are arrive when a great house is on fire. The cartels, the opportunists, the foreign intelligence services, the war tourists with passports and GoPros. They don't choose sides. They just choose opportunities and openings, and they open the opportunities you didn't know you had. Your grid, your water plants, your data center, your port, and they don't fly flags, they fly yours.
And then let you blame one another, to fuel the fire. Let your rage know, don't! Listen to me. There's no clean ending to this.
No, there's, there's -- there's no clean Gettysburg. Especially in a world of encrypted chats and weaponized rumors, there is just grinding. Bone-grinding pain.
There's the settling of old scores under new slogans. There's the permanent loss of innocence.
The moment you stop seeing your neighbor as a neighbor, that can never quite -- that you can never quite unsee the enemy that you have imagined.
I can't ever think of that person, any way other than that. Then you are headed for that outcome.
And if you imagine glory, war doesn't wound bodies. It wounds time. Ten years from now, the men and women who survive will still hear the sound of a truck at night and think checkpoint. Your children will flinch at fireworks. Weddings will be smaller. Funerals will be more frequent.
And hope -- real hope will be spoken in a whisper because it's learned to hide.
It is reasonable to ask what do we have in common anymore? But the next reasonable question is: How can we find common ground? How can we understand each other?
Before you retweet bravado, count the cost of where we could be headed.
And not in abstract numbers, but in faces. The old man on your street who needs oxygen, the single mom who works at night.
The kid who just made the team.
The clerk at the corner store, always remembers your brand, your face, your needs.
These are the casualties that -- that never make the headlines, because they disappear, one inconvenience at a time.
These are the times that try men's souls. That used to be a phrase, I didn't understand it. And it belonged in the past.
I say it to you today!
These are the times that try men's souls.
Those who stand today and shoulder the burden, who those stand today, and do the hard work, God's work of love and peace making. And uniting. And speaking the truth!
They will be owed a thanks for generations to come.
Turn town the algorithm and turn up the conversation.
Teach your children the difference between courage and recklessness!
Between justice and vengeance!
Make your county and your town resilient.
So relationally thick, that an outside arsonist. Foreign or domestic, will only find damp tinder there.
You must get serious about peace. Not the sentimental kind.
The muscular kind. Form covenants with churches and synagogues and community groups and clubs and counsels. And say it out loud. No violence in our name. It's not acceptable.
Not here. Not here.
Texts reveal DISTURBING fantasies of Virginia Democratic candidate
Glenn reviews disturbing leaked text messages from Democratic Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones about political violence and a concerning statement made by Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger. Glenn advises Virginians and all Americans: these Democrats warned you what they supported. So, don’t be surprised about what might happen if they gain power.
GLENN: It is shocking and shameful, especially in this day and age. With what we have seen with violence. And yet, there are those on the left that believe that violence is an okay answer.
Jay Jones, the guy running for attorney general, the guy would be enforcing the laws in Virginia.
Thinks that it's okay -- he says, to joke about killing people. But the way he did it, does not seem like a joke to me. He was asked by the person he was texting, to stop!
Stop. This really bothers me when you say things like this. Don't -- don't say those things.
Well, you know what, only when people feel the pain personally do they change their political opinions. You were just talking about killing this guy's children! So you get here, and you think, okay. What is headed our way?
Let me start with this: Back in 1999, I was on WABC, and I warned of Osama Bin Laden, and nobody listened to me. Nobody would listen to me.
They thought I was crazy. They thought I was actually, you know, sticking up somehow or another, for Bill Clinton. Because Bill Clinton was the one who said, you know, Osama Bin Laden, he's got to be eliminated, blah, blah, blah. And I went on the air at WABC in New York City. Nobody believed me.
And I said, in frustration, I said, at the end of the hour: There will be bodies and buildings and blood in the streets of this city in ten years! And the name on that will be Osama Bin Laden. Will you care and listen then?
So after September 11th, people started going, how did you -- how did you know that?
Very easy. This is life lesson number one.
If someone tells you, they are going to kill you, or they joke about it, but not retract.
Like, get -- hey. Don't joke about that. I know.
I'm sorry. I'm out of line.
Just stand by it. When they say things like, their children should be killed. Or in their case. Jay Jones not only said that. He said, his wife should have to hold his dying children. And maybe that will change his mind.
Okay? You must take those people seriously. You must believe them!
Because anything short of that is madness itself!
Because if they start doing -- this is Germany.
If he says, you know what, I've got a solution for those Jews. And you're like, eh. He doesn't really mean it. It's your fault!
He told you. When you're dealing with life and death, you always take it seriously. Always!
And we all say stupid things.
I've said stupid things.
Everybody has said stupid things.
And what do you do?
You immediately mea culpa. You immediately apologize. Oh, my gosh. I wasn't thinking. I'm sorry. But the guy running as the AG, the chief lawmaker for Virginia, he hasn't apologized.
In fact, he kind of doubled down in the -- in the throes of it! And he hasn't said anything about it.
And the woman running on the same democratic ticket for governor, in Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, she hasn't distanced herself.
Well, that's wrong.
Well, should we drop out?
I don't -- what do you mean? Yes! The answer is yes. We don't threaten people.
We don't say, their family and their children should be killed.
That's an easy call. If your governor, your AG cannot make a simple call like that about life and death, about people who disagree with them.
They cannot have any power in government. They cannot.
It's easy. If Virginia makes that mistake, when there's bodies in your streets, I guess you will come to me, and say, how did you know?
And I'll say, you disregarded rule number one. Somebody says those things. You take them seriously, every single time!
You must!
The governor actually has said, let your rage fuel you!
Now, good people in Virginia, when was the last time you went to church?
When was the last time you went to church, and you heard your preacher say, let -- Jesus says, let your rage fuel you!
My guess is, never!
Because Jesus said the exact opposite. What would Jesus do?
Not that! You have a politician that says, let your rage fuel you! In conjunction with, the other politician that they're linking arms and campaigning together. Saying, I would be happy -- happy if we killed him, his children, and his wife.
If they died, I would piss on their graves.
That's a quote. And let your rage fuel you. Virginia, you will get what you deserve!
They are telling you who they are. I don't want George Soros, nor any member of his family killed. Ever! And I think he's the biggest destructive force in the world for freedom.
I don't want him killed.
I want him exposed!
If he's broken laws, I want them to go to jail!
But I at least want the truth to be known about them.
I don't want to kill them.
If you've gotten to that place, to where your political enemy is somebody you want killed, you have a psychiatric or deep spiritual problem going on with you.
So now, we have people on our side. And I can say, I know what you mean.
Glenn, how do we work together?
How can -- we're running out of principles. To agree on.
I don't want to -- we can disagree all you want about policies. But principles must be universal.
That's our a plurbis unum. All men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They're all codified in our unum.
That's the one thing we all used to agree on. We don't anymore.
And we are running out of things to agree on, that are principled-based. I don't care if you like Game of Thrones or hate Game of Thrones. There's no relationship that is worth anything. That will withstand any storm, if that's what we have in common.
You know, I love trees. And you love trees.
When the storms come, we're all blown off.
People are throwing around things like national divorce.
People are saying, let it all burn! We need a great reset. As if we're talking about a new season of television. But we are not. Let me be very, very clear of what we are talking about. That must never be considered.
TikTok Is the New Tobacco | Jonathan Haidt Warns of a Generation Lost
Social media was supposed to connect us, but it’s destroying an entire generation instead. Glenn Beck and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt expose how TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat engineered addiction, rewired our kids’ brains, and created what Haidt calls “The Anxious Generation.” From collapsing attention spans to skyrocketing anxiety and loneliness, this conversation breaks down the devastating social, emotional, and spiritual fallout of the smartphone era and what parents can still do to fight back. This is the truth Big Tech doesn’t want you to hear.
Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Jonathan Haidt HERE