Are Antidepressants (SSRI's) Worsening America's Mental Health Crisis?

A former FDA psychiatrist reveals what Big Pharma never told the public: the “chemical imbalance” story behind antidepressants was never proven — and SSRIs don’t fix a biological defect, they numb the brain. Glenn Beck and Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring break down how America became the most drugged nation in the world and how millions are being overprescribed medications that can cause paradoxical agitation, emotional blunting, and even suicidal behavior. With 15% of Americans — including millions of children — on SSRIs, are we facing a public health crisis hiding in plain sight?
Cracker Barrel's internal crisis EXPOSED
Cracker Barrel’s massive public meltdown didn’t happen by accident. Behind the scenes, the company was bleeding institutional knowledge, taking disastrous advice from DEI strategists, and making decisions that alienated the very customers who built the brand. A major board shake-up, the quiet removal of DEI frameworks, and the sudden resignation of a key DEI-linked board member reveal how deep the problems ran — and how desperate the company was to course-correct. This breakdown uncovers what really went wrong, how Cracker Barrel was influenced internally, and why the Glenn Beck interview triggered major internal moves that the public was never supposed to see.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So, Stu, you can just questions about the special tonight.
STU: Yeah, for sure. I'm interested in this.
It's a big -- you know, a big special. You're back and forth with it. With them there. Was kind of fascinating. Right?
You have a situation where they -- they do seem to be sort of avoiding the question there on DEI. Is that how you read it? Oh, we lost connection with Glenn. Is that what's about to go?
Well, that's how I read it at least. You know, you listen to that clip of them going back and forth and it does appear to be them just sort of avoiding the question. We should get back to Glenn. Because I know he has this breaking news on this happen. Should we go to another clip on the Cracker Barrel thing, while we're waiting for Glenn to reconnect? Because it sort of sets the stage. You know, it was interesting to see their approach here, which is to try to explain themselves and try to work themselves through what is one of the biggest PR disasters probably in our lifetimes.
And let's go to this next clip.
VOICE: If we came out of COVID, A, trying to hire 50,000 people, we have a lot of our employees, original -- we did -- we lost a lot of very long tenured employees. A lot of them, a little bit older, and scared to come back into the -- into the environment.
And so --
GLENN: That's a lot of institutional knowledge.
VOICE: Oh, it hurt. I mean, it really hurt.
And in '22, as we started opening back up, we had the new menu that we had. So we lost a lot of people. We put a ton of training into that new menu.
Now we're coming back to open up, guests, any way we can get them. We had patio dining. We were testing a rock garden.
They were going to sit out in the landscape. And I always say that co-ed even made Cracker Barrel start drinking alcohol.
Because that's how -- it was out of COVID, that it was like, how are we figuring out how to drive top line sales and try to get a guest in.
GLENN: Okay. So that is a good example of you don't know any of the story. You think Cracker Barrel has never served alcohol before. Why are you shoving alcohol? That's a cultural. So it's easy to think, you're selling people alcohol now. What other values are you --
VOICE: And it's fair.
GLENN: That one, is at least understandable. Now that I understand the story.
VOICE: Yeah. Exactly. And so as we got into '23, I came out of my office administration role, and came into operations.
And I was leading field operations. And the best way for me to describe it, we were throwing Velcro balls at a wall to see what would stick.
STU: And it's understandable. You know, it's easy to kind of look at the Cracker Barrel situation and get lost at how badly it went.
A lot of these decisions come down to the information they had at the time. Right?
And they're looking at the time as a place that maybe people aren't coming into as much as they would like.
They are trying to -- maybe it's fading a little bit. Maybe some people find it's stale.
They think the situation at Cracker Barrel is not one that they're not necessarily trying to get involved with on a week to week basis, like they used to.
Maybe they had those warm feelings of the past. But they're not going in it anymore. Well, we'll freshen it up. We will do all these new things.
This will be great! And you realize, sometimes, when you're in that moment, you hit a -- you hate a vein. Right?
You're trying to do something positive for the company. And you hit a vein, and everything starts bleeding all over the place.
Let me give you another piece of this interview. Glenn Beck, up in the headquarters of -- of Cracker Barrel.
And somehow, I will give Glenn credit. Not eating throughout the interview.
I kind of thought, when they put food in front of him. He would just be shoveling it down his gullet the entire time.
You wouldn't be able to hear him. It would be like talking with his mouth full.
He got through it, without taking as many bites. Here is Glenn with the CEO of Cracker Barrel.
GLENN: Let's just get this out.
VOICE: Okay.
GLENN: What happened to the choices that were made?
I said on day one of this. I remember when they rolled out new Coke. And I thought, that was the dumbest marketing move, the dumbest thing I've ever seen.
We're taking the original formula and ditching it. And let's start over with a brand that people love.
The day this broke, I said on the air, new Coke!
That's what this is. And it was -- no offense. Stupid!
Just stupid from start to finish.
Can you walk me through how that happened?
VOICE: Yeah. Sure.
Look, our guests have every right to be upset.
GLENN: Yeah. You want to watch this. And I -- you know, what I really want to you watch for is a moment where I said to her, are you surprised you haven't been fired yet.
That spoke volumes. Her answer, and I hope it is captured on camera.
But that answer was the first non, you know, when you're a CEO. You know, I've -- Stu, do you remember when we used to have to do really important interviews.
And our PR people would be like, drill, drill, drill.
No, don't say that. Don't say that. And we would be like, yeah. Whatever.
And when you are in charge of a Fortune 500 company. And you're in the trouble that they're in, you do -- you know, you follow the people that you have hired to make sure crisis management. You don't make any more mistakes.
And so everybody was very, very careful.
They were very honest. But, you know, like that DEI thing.
She didn't really answer the question.
Of course, we want everybody to be welcomed. Yeah. I know. But that's not answering the question.
When I asked her, are you surprised you still have a job, and you haven't been fired yet. Her answer spoke volumes.
Now, the other thing that you need to know, that while she didn't answer me on the DEI thing. And I -- I -- you know, I can't tell you exactly how this happened.
I just know that they knew, that they didn't answer the question.
And somebody has been in touch with my people. And said, hey. You might want to watch the board meeting that is happening.
We can't tell you that anything is going to be happening. But the DEI thing may be solved. At the board meeting. That happened this morning. And they were going to release something at 11:15 today.
We didn't know exactly what it was.
We had -- we had an indication that it might be about DEI.
And what they've done, at first.
Remember, in August. You know, they just deleted the Pride pages. And the DEI pages.
And they just got rid of it all, at Cracker Barrel. That is just hiding who you are. The real problem was, they had a guy who was on the board of directors. Named Gilbert Davila.
And he's just resigned from the board, today!
Okay? They had a meeting with the board, and shareholders and everything else. And they voted on all of these people. And they did not renew him. And so he is -- he has resigned.
Now, his job -- he was a member of the standing board committee.
And his job was to assess the social and political risk to the company's business.
Well, who is he?
Well, he's also the CEO of a company called DMI Consulting.
That's a DEI strategy firm, that's been in business since 2010.
So he's one of the guys. He was the guy who, his job as the CEO -- as the CEO of DMI, is to promote, you know, DEI.
To make sure everybody is living up to the DEI standards. So Robby Starbuck, who is a friend of the program and, you know, great conservatives, who has been responsible for -- you know, getting a lot of these people out of these companies, or at least drawing attention on what these companies are really standing for.
He's been asking trial. What does he do to deserve this seat on the board?
Well, that's it. He owned a DEI consulting and strategy firm. That was pushing DEI and DEI advertising. So what's happened here is I think while she couldn't answer that question at the time, because the board hadn't acted, I think it's -- I think it's not not coincidental that the day the interview with her drops. With us.
Which they've known for a couple of weeks. This is when this interview would drop.
They -- they announced that morning, that seat has been eliminated. DEI is gone from Cracker Barrel. So I think that's really, really good news if you're a fan of Cracker Barrel.
And the things that I saw at Cracker Barrel, I'm -- I'm going to tell you some stuff tomorrow.
I just have to make sure that it's exactly accurate. Because I don't want to cause more problems.
For us!
And I want to make sure that I get it exactly right. But there were some things that I learned in the show prep.
And, you know, studying up for this interview.
That no one was prepared to talk to me on camera about. And always says to me, oh, well, there's something there.
And so we have done even more homework on it. And tomorrow, I will tell you about something that you might have heard about. This guy who owns, what is it?
Steak and Shake?
STU: Yeah. He's a big activist shareholder, isn't he?
Kind of against some of the leadership there at Cracker Barrel. I think I read about that.
GLENN: Correct. Yes. Yes.
And he has an interesting history.
And I want to -- I want to take you through some of that tomorrow.
I think by tomorrow, you're going to understand, what you saw with the DEI vote on the board today. Get that gone. That's gone.
The interview that you'll see tonight with Julie. The CEO. She's not who you think she is.
It doesn't mean she didn't make huge mistakes. She says she makes huge mistakes. But she's not who you think she is.
You may not agree with her or whatever. But it's important you know who she is. And what she said.
And the key tonight is that question: Are you surprised that you haven't been fired yet.
And really, what happened after she answers the question. And she's very uncomfortable. Answers the question.
And then she immediately switches topics. And I'm like, wait. Wait. Wait.
Stop. Stop. Go back. Why are you switching topics here?
Because it was an amazing moment. Is she immediately changes the subject. After she answers. And then she comes back, and she he says a few things. You'll see.
And then I bring it back to her again. And she switches topics again. And I'm like, why are you doing that?
Why are you doing that?
And she said a very interesting answer on all of that.
That is one of the most honest things I think I've ever seen a fortune five company or CEO ever say.
It was really uncomfortable. But really, really honest.
I think once you see this. And then I tell you tomorrow about the -- the board member, on the things that I can verify. I'm not sure what we can verify yet.
But the things that I've heard. And the things I think I can verify tomorrow. You will see that -- that I think they made stupid moves. They have really bad advice from DEI people.
And they were set up.
To some degree.
They were set up.
The company was. Not individuals. The company was set up.
I think it will -- I think you will have every question you needed to know about Cracker Barrel and what happened answered.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: We're talking to Chip Roy about the Islamification of Texas and the United States. What's going to be done. A -- a -- a -- a new attitude from Governor Greg Abbott yesterday. And a new proclamation that came out and said, enough is enough.
On CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. We're going to deem them terrorist organizations. We were just talking about what's happening with the Ten Commandments. And before we -- before we switch here, one more thing on this -- this Muslim thing. In schools.
You know, we can't have the Ten Commandments, Chip.
However, at liberty High School in the Frisco ISD in Texas, they now have prayer rooms for Islamic prayers.
How is it we can't have the Ten Commandments in Texas, but Frisco ISD public school, Liberty High School, can have prayer rooms, and nobody says anything?
CHIP: Well, first of all, this is the double standard of the left. But let's take a step back. What you just said out loud. Frisco, Texas. Frisco. My daughter was born in Frisco.
GLENN: Yeah.
CHIP: Has now got Islamic prayer rooms, okay? That should concern you.
GLENN: It does.
CHIP: And by you, I mean the listeners out there. Like, Texas listeners.
And, yes, the Ten Commandments case. It's judicial activism. The Supreme Court has upheld the ability to have the Ten Commandments displayed in public form.
Again, the Ten Commandments sits on the grounds of the Texas Capitol. And the case like I said, Ted Cruz litigated as solicitor general. Working for then attorney general Greg Abbott. Governor Rick Perry, and we won that case.
And I think we will be able to win that case, when it goes up, and it's no doubt, it's being challenged in the fifth circuit.
Then likely the Supreme Court would look at it.
With past presidents and say, we have the Ten Commandments.
Look, we have to decide who we are as a people.
And we got to start acting like it. Because this nation has been blessed because we are a Judeo Christian people who formed a country. That is a -- liberal, in the classical sense. You know, republic liberal democracy.
And we allow the full range of views to be discussed. And for people to believe whatever they believe.
And you and I will die on the hill to protect that. To protect the government over the mind of man. But we are also are a group of people that's bound together by a common sense of ideals, in our history, in our founding. And when you break that down, you will no longer have a country. And that's what we've got to -- you know, when those men --
GLENN: Go ahead. Well, you were saying a minute ago. You know, that should concern you, that there are prayer rooms in Frisco, Texas. It doesn't concern me that there are prayer rooms.
What concerns me, this is a coordinated effort to bring Sharia law into our country.
I don't care if you're Muslim. And you respect the Judeo Christian laws that we have. That's what our country are built on.
That's what our laws are based on.
And you say, this is a really great system. Because it allows me and everybody else to worship God of our own understanding.
When you're part of a movement to subvert that law. And to fundamentally transform the United States into something that it is not.
That's when I have a problem! And that's when we should stand up, but that's one of the things that CAIR does. CAIR makes anything that we have said, Islamophobia. And so they shout you down, and make you afraid and try to paint you as a hater.
I don't hate. I don't hate Muslims.
I don't. I do despise Sharia Law, and I despise anyone who comes here, and wants to supplant the United States Constitution, and replace it with Sharia law. That's -- that's a no-go zone.
No. Sorry. Not going to do it.
JASON: And the history of Sharia law. And the history of those inherent to it, which would suggest that that is the goal.
GLENN: Yes.
CHIP: And that's what we've seen borne out in countries across the world. So we should recognize that in carrying out our policies and these activist judges, and they are going to cede the ground. Okay?
In the name of the First Amendment, they are going to cede the ground with a supposedly secular society.
And, you know, essentially, genuflecting to -- the Bill of Rights, while walking away from God.
They're going to cede the ground for a world in which we are going to invite those who wish to destroy America, to have a front row seat right here to do it, and we've got to stop those judges.
And we've got to act. And so, you know, the House of Representatives should act on such an obvious case like Boasberg.
We should -- and I know that my religious liberty friends will do that on the Ten Commandments.
And they're going to be litigating that. And I will be quite confident the state will litigate that to defend the state law and defend the schools.
Then you go to the -- you know, redistricting opinion. Right? It's really extraordinary. I don't know if you read the scathing rebuke of the two judges. The -- particularly, the one judge, Judge Brown by Jerry Smith, right? Who was dissenting judge in the three-judge panel. So for those of you who don't understand, when you have a case on the redistricting issues. Right? It goes to a three-judge panel. And this three-judge panel, it was a two-to-one opinion, and it was a Democrat appointee. Appointed judge.
It was a Trump-appointed judge. Judge Brown. And then Judge Jerry Smith, who has been on the bench for a long time. Very respected, conservative --
GLENN: Thirty-seven years.
CHIP: Yes, and Jerry was basically cut out. They didn't do their normal deliberation. He wrote a scathing letter yesterday.
In addition to them filing a dissent. Because he was blocked out of the process.
It was an extraordinary essentially power grab by the two judges.
Just to run this thing through. I don't think the Supreme Court will take kindly to that.
I think that the stay application that will be filed with the United States Supreme Court. I think that by tomorrow. They filed the stay last night with the strict.
In the district court.
But I think they will go to the Supreme Court, with the stay, probably tomorrow.
That attorney general Paxton and Abbott to strategize for the timing.
But I think that's right.
And, you know, I think the you court. Judge Roberts, his faults on many opinions, has been pretty good on race. You'll remember, the Supreme Court opinion that -- that struck down the abhorrent, you know, language in section five that was unconstitutional, Voting Rights Act. And they cleaned that up.
And in that opinion, Robert said, that divvying us up by race was a distorted business. That was his quote. And I think Roberts will be on the right side of this. I hope so.
Because this is very clearly political exercise by the legislature.
The judges tried to indicate that it was racial gerrymandering. No! It's the opposite.
Texas is trying to undo racial gerrymandering, which we believe is unconstitutional on its face. You've got California out there, who is taking five of the nine Republican seats away.
So it's currently, what?
I think, what? 45 to nine?
And it's now going to be something like 50 to four? My numbers may be off one or two. It's crazy.
And then in Texas, we were kind of trying to rebalance it a little bit.
Add four or five new states. A lot of growth in Texas. And now, they will say, that that's somehow not profitable. Because we somehow are doing racial gerrymandering.
We're undoing I think racial gerrymandering with a politically motivated goal of having more Republican seats in a very Republican state. So I hope the Supreme Court sees this for what it is.
And issues a statement. You know, we'll have to see what they do.
GLENN: Let me take to you Washington again. This Comey thing is driving me out of my mind.
Because once again, here's somebody, that looks like they will not pay a price for anything.
James Comey. A judge has said that the government has screwed this -- this up. In gathering information.
And filing.
And so now it looks like the Comey case will not move forward. Any thoughts on this?
CHIP: Well, look, I have not had a chance to dive into this as deeply. I know that the district Judge Nachmanoff, or whatever the judge's name was. Pressed, you know -- this -- this opinion forward.
And, you know -- or I'm sorry. Not pressed the opinion. Pressed prosecutors. A hearing.
And I don't know what the exact result is going to be.
The Biden appointee. And, you know, we're -- we're going it to see what the result is.
Obviously, Comey, we believe lied to I think the Senate judiciary committee, among others. Under oath.
And that is, in fact, an indictable offense.
And so, you know, I'll go look and see what they're claiming in terms of whether the grand jury got to see the final indictment.
Or whatever these issues are.
Obviously, the former prosecutor is important. You have to follow the procedures.
GLENN: You have to.
CHIP: Do it right. But also can't lose the forest for the trees. I think Comey very clearly lied. And so, we're going to -- hopefully, this will proceed. That's about all I've got on that one.
GLENN: All right. Chip, thank you very much. If anyone wants to get involved in your campaign for Texas attorney general, how do they do it?
CHIP: ChipRoy.com. C-H-I-P-R-O-Y.com. You can follow me at Chip Roy TX on X/Twitter.
And, Glenn, always appreciate what you're doing out there. Thanks for being on the tip of the spear. And the forefront of talking about this important issue. About defending Western civilization.
And all the issues. I'm deeply appreciative.
GLENN: I tell you, Chip. I -- I've been saying recently -- I've been saying it for a while, since I wrote the chalkboard on what was going to happen, back on Fox days. And I said, all these people will gather. And then they'll sort it out.
Once they think they have it, they will start eating each other.
And they're starting to see that with the left now eating the Democrats. So Democrats are over. Now it's just going to be Marxists. But it will come down to the Marxists and the anarchists and the Islamists. And as I said then, in the end, it will just be the Islamists, against the Western world.
Because I would bet on people who believe something, much more than the Marxists.
These people have religious zeal. And they will -- they will eat the Marxists. And then it will just be western world against the -- the Islamists. And I think, chip, we are in World War III.
We have just not declared it yet. And people haven't woken up to it yet.
We are in the beginning stages. You will see history in 100 years from now. Will write, this is the 1930s, if you will.
This is the beginning of a world war, and nobody has caught up with it, yet.
Would you agree with that?
CHIP: Yeah. Glenn, I agree with you. You have, and you were a long time ago -- others have caught up to it. And, frankly, caught up to where you were. And, look, it is one of the core reasons I'm running for attorney general.
Look, I can keep doing what I'm doing up here. God blessed me the ability to fight and make changes up here.
We've done some good things.
Look, we have to preserve in the state of Texas. And the battle is exactly what you said. You can't win a war. If you don't even acknowledge that it's happening.
That's the problem. People are asleep at it. Again, like I said, it's what I last talked about. Because of the reality that you just said.
And that vast network, we have got to follow the money and destroy that network. It's an integrated, related network. You know it. I know it. I can promise you, smart people in Washington are looking at this.
I can tell you, I'm building teams in Texas, to look at this right now. And connecting those teams in Texas and in Washington. And other AG's offices, which is what I'll do on day one of AG. Frankly, once I'm blessed with the nomination, I will be working on it all next year. We will build the team, and we will fight to dismantle it.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Let me take you to Minnesota now.
I don't want to talk to you about politics. Our elections.
Culture wars. But something far, far more dangerous.
And more fundamental. Because the city journal has uncovered not a fraud scandal. This isn't waste. It's not inefficiency. This is a pipeline directly from your wallet. And this -- what I'm about to tell you, is all based on Ryan Thorpe. And Christopher Rufo's reporting.
That is some of the best reporting, I have seen. And this -- this is -- this is crazy!
The largest single funder. The largest single funder of that pipeline today, from your wallet to a foreign terror group, according to multiple federal sources, is the taxpayer of the state of Minnesota. Let me repeat that. Because it's not a punch line. This is not hyperbole. This is not a claim thrown around on social media. According to federal counterterrorism sources, quoted by the City Journal, quote, the largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer. What is Al-Shabaab? In case you don't remember.
It is the east African branch of al-Qaeda. This is the same group that bombs hotels. They slaughter Christians. They massacre schoolchildren. They publicly behead those who defy their authority.
And that, the major funder is you, in Minnesota!
And this is what happens when you mix a naive wide open, no questions asked welfare machine, with a political class, terrified of being called a racist.
And then a police class that's actually in on it, as well.
And then you throw in a media terrified of reporting anything that challenges progressive dogma.
And then a community where Klan networks and overseas loyalties operate underneath the radar of government. Because governments are unwilling to look there!
That is the perfect storm.
That's Minnesota.
And it is drowning inside of that storm.
Now, it started with a program called HSS.
The Housing Stabilization Services. It was launched in 2020 to help people on the margins. The addicts. The elderly. The mentally ill.
Noble idea.
But it was designed with everything a criminal enterprise dreams of! Low barriers to entry. Minimal requirements for reimbursement.
Billions in Medicaid dollars, with almost zero verification!
Now, before the program even started, bureaucrats estimated it might cost $2.6 million a year.
In four years, it went from 2.6 to 21 million.
Then the next year, in court 22 million. The next year 74 million.
To over $100 million every year.
2.6, to over 100!
This year alone, 77 HHS providers have been terminated for credible allegations of fraud. Seventy-seven.
I don't know if you saw this. The acting attorney. US attorney said, quote, the vast majority of this program was fraudulent.
Not over billing. Not paperwork. No mistakes.
Fictitious companies. Empty story fronts. Ghost clients. Stacks of faked claims. Six of the eight defendants indicated that they were members of the Minnesota Somali community, but this is the first ripple.
There was another scheme. The 250-million dollar mega scheme. That came from Feeding Our Future.
Feeding Our Future is a nonprofit that went from $3 million to $200 million in federal food aid dollars, in two years!
Three million to a straight line up to 200 million! To help feed the hungry in Minnesota, in two years. Wow! Fake meal accounts.
Fake attendants. Fake invoices. Dozens of defendants. Primarily, members of Minnesota's Somali community. Some of them bought luxury homes, fancy cars, properties in Kenya and Turkey. And when the state raised any kind of concern, the group sued, claiming racism. And everybody was like, racism.
I don't know what I call that.
The investigators were chastised. The politicians stayed quiet. The media -- by the way, that's government you could have had as vice president right now. Everyone knew the rule. Don't question. You can't criticize, okay? If you want to survive politically, no!
So the cost $250 million stolen, right there, hung on the backs of taxpayers, who believed they were feeding hungry kids.
Now add on to that. So we've got two scandals. Now add on to that, the autism scam.
Days after those indictments, another scheme exploded. Autism services. A Somali woman already tied to feeding our future was charged with leading a 14 million-dollar Medicare fraud ring.
That was invented diagnosis. They bought parents with kickbacks. They created a network of fake autism centers, autism spending. In Minnesota, jumped from 3 million, to 399 million in just a couple of years.
Providers ballooned from 41 providers to 328.
One in 16 Somalia 4-year-olds were suddenly diagnosed. One in every 16 suddenly had autism. That's triple the state average. And nobody was -- nobody is looking into that? What's happening in the Somali community? This wasn't CAIR. This wasn't treatment. This was a racket. And it wasn't isolated.
Let me tell you what the US attorney Joseph Thompson said. He said, these schemes form a web, that has stolen billions of dollars.
So why did nobody ask where that money went.
Where did the money go. Oh. You're not going to like the answer.
Somalia depends on remittances from abroad. $1.7 billion sent to Somalia last year alone. That is more money than the country's entire government budget!
Imagine somebody sending us $6 trillion.
That's what happened in Somalia. Investigators told Chris Rufo and the city journal that welfare recipients in Minnesota, were sending the money overseas.
Called Hawalla money transfer networks. They were moving tens of millions of dollars all the time.
And Al-Shabaab, the terrorist organization, takes a cut of every dollar entering the Somali clan channels. One terrorism task force investigator said, every cent, sent back to Somalia, benefits Al-Shabaab in some way. It's not speculation. It's not theory. It's not conjecture. This is the conclusion of multiple federal investigators, who have spent years tracking the money flow.
They said Minnesota Somali community runs a sophisticated money pipeline, directly from the pockets of US taxpayers, directly to Somalia!
Welfare dollars. Fraudulently obtained. Transferred to Somalia. Al-Shabaab benefits every single time, and here's the part that should terrify everybody. They warn that if one terrorist attack could be traced back to these funds.
The entire country will discover overnight.
That we were financing the very groups sworn to destroy us.
Gang, you're going to find this in Epstein. You're going to find this -- we already did with USA ID. You're going to find this everywhere. The greatest heist of human history, the largest robbery of wealth has been happening right under our noses and we didn't even know the bank turned off the alarms!
All of our wealth being transferred out. Why didn't Minnesota stop this. Why didn't the journalists investigate this?
Why didn't the officials sound the alarm?
Well, here's the reason. If you don't win the Somali community. You don't win Minneapolis. If you don't win Minneapolis, you don't win the state. That's it!
You're going to say anything about it.
Of course not.
Of course, you won't say a damn thing about it.
Ilhan Omar staff. Advocated for the later groups later charged with fraud.
State officials were looking the other way. Democratic leadership, refused audits. Oversight. Even any kind of scrutiny. Because the political cost of calling out fraud, if it occurred inside that Somali community, was considered higher than the cost of losing billions of your dollars. So they let it grow.
They let it metastasize. They let it intertwine with criminal and terrorist networks overseas.
You're just an Islamophobe. It's not about ethnicity. This is about a system that refuses to protect its own citizens. Enough is enough!
Is every Somali Minnesotan responsible? No, that's absurd!
But ignoring the fact that organized fraud rings have emerged inside a specific community, that doesn't have loyalty! Many times, to the United States of America, when nobody would look into it.
The FBI, investigative journalists.
That's not tolerance. It's negligence. It's cowardice.
And it's allowed billions of dollars meant for the poor of our nation. Your hard-earned money. To become an international money laundering system that helps finance the second largest al-Qaeda franchise on planet earth.
This is what happens when ideology replaces oversight. When equity replaces accountability.
When fear of being labeled a racist overrides the responsibility to protect -- to protect taxpayers or safeguard national security!
Minnesota didn't just mismanage welfare programs. It didn't just lose money.
It didn't just fall asleep.
It built through fear and politics and continual. The perfect getaway through which billions of our dollars could pour from American safety net programs, into overseas networks that feed, support, and expand the reach of violent jihadist organizations.
Wow.
I think it was the US attorney that said, it should take your breath away.
It does. It does.
Now, here's the -- here's the thing. I started talking to you today, about the Bubba Effect. You're seeing the Bubba Effect happening now in Dearborn. You have a guy who is wrapping a Koran in bacon, and all kinds of trouble is happening because of it. And I don't know any common sense individual on either side of the aisle, that thinks that's a good idea.
Okay?
But a lot of people including me, at times, is like, look what he's saying though. It's not about the bacon. It's about the Koran. Look at what's he's saying. This is out of control.
And nobody is saying it. At least he's saying it. No, no, no. That's the Bubba Effect.
No! He's wrong in what he's doing. He's not necessarily wrong in what it is highlighting.
But we can't be part of the Bubba Effect.
Let's just highlight the real stuff!
But people get so frustrated, it takes bacon and a Koran to make people pay attention again.
This is not a Minnesota story.
This is not even a story about Somalia. This is a story about USAID. This is a story about Epstein.
All of our money. And this is a story about silence. And fear. And institutional corruption and surrender.
And unless we confront it honestly. Unflinchingly. Immediately. With truth!
We're all going to be poor.
We will all end up being Somalia. Because in the end, every last time that we have, will be taken.
And shipped some place else, and used against us for our own demise.