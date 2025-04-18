How So-Called 'Free Trade' DESTROYED American Jobs | Glenn TV | Ep 427

As the markets spin from President Trump’s tariff strategy and the globalists clutch their pearls, Glenn Beck zooms out to see the bigger picture — the story of how elite-driven trade policies over the last 30 years gutted America’s middle class. Deals like NAFTA and China’s WTO entry sounded like progress to a lot of people, but they left devastation in their wake, killing jobs, draining small towns, and fueling an opioid epidemic in the heartland. To understand Trump’s tariffs, you have to understand the real human cost behind tens of thousands of shuttered U.S. factories and the erosion of the American dream. No one knows the toll of the real human cost better than journalist Salena Zito, who wrote in the Washington Post, “What I learned about ‘America First’ in a Pennsylvania steel mill.” U.S. Steel workers who once opposed Japan’s investment now welcome it because “if this deal doesn’t happen, these jobs will be gone.” She rejects the claim that Americans don’t want manufacturing jobs anymore and are scared of Trump’s tariffs. “There’s a very different feel in the middle of the country. ‘This might pinch now, but this is better not just for my kids, grandchildren — this is better for my country.’” Glenn argues Trump’s tariffs aren’t just policy — they’re a rebellion against managed decline and a high-stakes gamble to restore American self-reliance.
©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Glenn's POWERFUL Easter Message for the Lost & Lonely
This Easter and Good Friday, Glenn speaks to the lonely, those in despair, those who have dealt with pain for far too long. He was once in that same place. But the message of Easter, he says, isn’t just history. It’s our story, if we surrender and come to Christ. Glenn ponders the weight Jesus must have felt on Thursday night as he knew what was coming on Friday. As he walked through the garden, as he was betrayed, as he was beaten by the Romans, abandoned by his own people and disciples, and nailed to a cross. But he had a purpose for all of it. And just like he called Mary’s name at the empty tomb on Sunday, he calls to you today. “He’s alive and He’s waiting, scars and all, arms open,” Glenn says. “Give it up and walk away from all that haunts you. Surrender. Live.”
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So last night, Jews all over the world gathered for Passover. So I want you to picture Jerusalem 2000 years ago, at Passover. And the air is heavy with the aroma of unleavened bread. And the streets are buzzing. Because people have come from all over Israel, to be there.
The sun sinks. It's casting a golden glow. But a shadow is hanging over one man, because he knows what's coming.
Jesus. What must his -- what must the weight of last night have been like?
For the man, Jesus. Because he knows what's ahead. The nails. The thorns. All of it.
Yet, he presses on.
Why?
Because that's the deal he made.
That he loves us. He was the one that could bring us back home.
That's tremendous love.
And a love so relentless that it defies death itself. So it's Thursday night. Passover meal. Jesus gathers his 12 disciples in an upper room. Oil lamps flickering casting long shadows. They eat. They laugh. They're unaware of the betrayal that is sitting at the same table with them. And Jesus breaks the bread. His hands aren't shaking. His voice is steady. His eyes are heavy.
And he says something that must have been very odd. This is my body. Broken for you.
They each have some of the bread. Then he lifts the wine. This is my blood, shed for you.
What was going through their mind?
Remember, they're looking for the messiah.
They -- some of them believe that he is the messiah. The Son of God.
You know, I can't speak for Judas. But they're expecting a warrior. And they -- they're not expecting this.
They're waiting for something big to happen, that not this.
The weight of it, must have been crushing to him, being there alone.
Nobody understands. So he goes to Gethsemane. It's an olive who don't have to. And it's right on the top of the hill, overlooking the Temple Mount. And he leaves the Apostles, just says, pray with me.
And he leaves them. And goes off himself.
And he collapses to his knees, under the twisted branches of these trees. And the moon is hanging low by now. The night, silent. Except, perhaps for his silent and ragged breathing.
And that's when he says, Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me.
You know, it says that blood came out of every pore.
And I never understood that. I thought maybe it was a metaphor or something when I was younger.
It's actually, it's not a metaphor. It's a real, very rare condition, where extreme stress will rupture all of the capillaries right underneath your skin, so you actually sweat blood. That's the pressure he was under.
His body had to have been trembling and racked with anguish and pain. He's not just sweating. He's bleeding all of us clean. He begs for escape. And then he knows.
And he says, your will, not mine.
Why? Because he knew we were going to need it. And here we are with our secrets, our shame. He saw us, and he chooses the cross.
And Judas slinks in, his kiss, he knew.
He said somebody, earlier. Some -- one person at this table is going to betray me tonight.
So the soldiers swarming, torches are blazing, swords are drawn. Peter grabs one of the swords, and he actually cuts the ear off of one of the soldiers. And Jesus stops him. Stop it!
That's not my path. And he picks up the ear, and he hears. He heals the soldier.
They bind him. They drag him through the streets. Sanhedrin's trial. Just total farce. False witnesses.
You know, spit, fists, everything else.
Caliphas nears. Are you the Son of God? And Jesus says something that seals his fate: You have said it yourself.
Truth, not blasphemy. Truth. That saves us. Not him. So my -- he's before Pilate.
Bloodied and silenced. This happens. Back and forth, until this time of day. And the crowd is beginning to gather. And they're screaming crucify him.
And Pilate washes his hands.
But no water erases that stain. Jesus is then scourged.
Whips, studded with metal. Just shred his skin.
I'm on my way, in two weeks, to see the shroud of Turin.
The actual shroud of Turin.
And I believe that to be actually the burial cloth. After you study it, a little bit. Just even a little bit.
You see what has been done to prove or disprove. And the best they can say is, you know, on the -- on the negative side is, I don't know.
I don't know how it happens.
They mock him. They drape him in a purple robe.
His back is just shredded. His legs, on both sides, his chest.
They jam a crown of thrones into his scalp. And these aren't little roses. I think they're called Bethlehem thorns. And they're like three, 4 inches.
And they just push it into his scalp. Blood is streaming down his face now.
But he still has burning eyes, purpose for you. The cross -- part of the cross, lay across his shoulders. Splintered. It's heavy. He stumbles. Every single step is a testament to love. Somebody is pulled out of the crowd, Simon is pulled out of the crowd. He's forced to carry it.
But Jesus is still bearing all the weight of what's coming. At Golgotha, the place of the skull, nails are actually put through his wrist. And then through his feet.
Can you imagine what that he felt like to just have the -- the -- the vibration of that hammering? And I've always seen when they slide the cross into the ground. And it settles. You know, his shoulder was dislocated, they think, in the streets. So, you know, the only way you breathe, on a cross, is you have to force yourself to stand up straight, as much as you can. Because once you start to sag down, your lungs start to collapse.
And so with a dislocated shoulder. He's pulling himself up, so he can breathe.
Jeez. The sky is darkening now. He's -- he's executed with two thieves, one on each side.
One mocks him. The other one says, remember me!
And at that moment, Jesus is offering grace. Can you imagine? Today, you'll be with me in paradise.
He's dying, and he's saving. He sees his mom, standing below.
John is beside her. Praise again. Jesus looks down and says, woman, behold your son.
Love, even in agony. The crowd cheers. Save yourself! Save yourself! If you're God, save yourself! He doesn't, because of us. Because of me. Because of you. He saw us. He knew we were going need to this. He takes it. For him to really be man and suffer, he had to be separated from God at this point. My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?
Jeez. God didn't turn away from him. He turned from the sin that he was bearing, our sin. And at the ninth hour, he just says, it is finished! Victory, not defeat. The debt is paid.
The temple veil tears. God's presence is unleashed. The earthquakes. Rocks split. Centurion stands at the foot. Says, surely, this was the Son of God.
They pierce his side, just to make sure that he was dead.
Joseph of Arimathea lays him in the tomb. And they sealed him up. Sealing hope, away. Disciples have no idea what's going on. No idea. They're hunted now. Are we going to die like that? I thought he was the savior? What is happening? Now he's dead. Nothing more humiliating than being crucified to a tree. That was the most humiliating thing that could happen. That's clearly not the savior. The disciples scatter, broken, the world falls silent. Is this the end? No. More in a minute. You know, selling your house used to be simple. You mowed the lawn. You vacuumed all the carpet. Shoved everything into a closet, and hoped nobody noticed.
Done. Now, mood lightning, seasonal throw pillows. Story yard for the dining room. Strangers walk in and feel like your home is, you know, a cozy candle commercial, I guess.
Someone has to navigate all of that. And that's why we have real estate agents you can trust.
We've found these real estate agents all across the country. They don't just know the market. They live it. They've done the hard work. They've seen it all. And they don't treat your home like it's just an HGTV audition. They treat it as a most important sale of your life. If you're buying or selling, don't go it alone. Get somebody who really gets it. Go to RealEstateAgentsITrust.com. That's RealEstateAgentsITrust.com. Ten-second station ID.
(music)
GLENN: So imagine, just on Easter. On Palm Sunday. He's riding in triumphant. And everybody is so high. And saying, wow. This is going to be great.
Now he's dead. Now he's in a tomb. Now it's sealed. Silent.
The apostles are like, what just happened?
It's only been 24 hours!
Disciples are -- they hide.
Hope buried with Jesus. Mary Magdalene weeps. Her heart is just raw. Her world now feels empty.
But there's a pulse in the air. There is a pulse in the air. Mary has been sleepless, broken. She walks to the tomb, sits pre-dawn. She has spices in her hand to anoint his body. Final act of love, and the ground quakes as she gets close. She falters, her breath catches. What is it? And the stone is rolled back.
Now the tomb's mouth is gaping open. And her heart lurches. Oh, grave robbers?
She runs to Peter and John. She says, they've taken him! They race. John outruns Peter.
Pierced inside the linen cloth, folded. The head cloth, separate, but empty.
Peter barrels in. Baffled. The tomb is hallow. No trace of Jesus anywhere! They leave. Days.
Mary is just stunned. She just stays there. She doesn't know. She can't abandon him. Where is he?
She's sobbing, and the sobs are echoing off the stone, and then there was movement.
Two radiant figures are sitting where Jesus was supposed to be laying.
Woman, why are you weeping?
She turns. She thinks it's a gardener.
She says, sir, if you have moved him. Just tell me where.
It's not a gardener. It's Jesus. And he just says one word. Mary. Soft, alive. Her breath stops. Those eyes that voice. It's Jesus.
Rabbi! Teacher! He's alive. Flesh and bone. Scars and all.
He says, go tell the others.
She runs, bursting, I've seen him!
The disciples have locked themselves away, fear choking them. Suddenly, you know, Jesus is amongst them.
He shows them the hands, the feet. The nail marks remain proof of his love. How could he live?
This is a very rough and short telling of probably the most story -- not probably. The most important story in all of human history. But it's our story.
It's -- the only story, probably that matters. He's already done all the hard work. He bled, literally from every pore, carried our sin, faced the cross, shattered the tomb.
Death couldn't hold him!
Nothing can!
And just like he said, Mary. He's calling your name.
I don't need it. I'm fine.
And perhaps, maybe that's try for you right now. But there will come a time, in all of our lives where despair will overtake us. Where our mistakes will just seem to be just too overwhelming.
Lay it down. Lay down all of the lies that you now believe about yourself, that you're not enough, that your mistakes define you, that your pain and loneliness are yours forever. Because that's who you are, really.
They're not with you forever. It is the strangest thing. Everything true with God is usually the opposite.
Don't fight. Surrender.
Surrender. It's hard to let go of the shame that you've carried your whole life. Or the wounds you've nursed. The voices that you whisper to yourself.
Because at least it was in my life. That's all you know. They probably have been with you for so long, that you believe that that's all you are. And without them, what are you?
Nothing. There's nothing else inside. I'm not good enough.
There's nothing else good inside.
I'm just this. Lies.
This Easter, I just want to leave with you this message: I've made that awful, awful journey. And it is not easy. But it is so worth it. This weekend, I encourage I to listen to hear his voice. Soft as it was for Mary. Fierce as it was on the cross. Let it go! Come to me. Step out of the shadows. Lay down the weight. It's not about being perfect. It's about being his. And he's already paid the price. He's fought the battle. Won the victory. Now all you have to do is surrender, because he is alive. He is waiting. Scars and all, open arms, come to him. Give it all up, and walk away. Surrender. And live.
The Media’s LYING to You About the “Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man”
The Legacy Media has been reporting nonstop about a “Maryland man,” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration “wrongfully deported” to El Salvador. But they’re leaving out many key details, including how he’s an illegal immigrant with alleged ties to MS-13, how he allegedly beat his wife, how he faced deportation in 2019, and how he could have been deported anywhere else without issue. Glenn separates what we know from what’s still unproven. Plus, he and Stu comment on Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who took a completely unsuccessful trip to El Salvador to try and free this man instead of listening to a woman from his state whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Is this really what the Left is standing for?!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. So Stu, help me out on the Maryland man.
Because --
STU: You're talking about the Maryland father?
GLENN: The Maryland father. The Maryland father.
STU: Why didn't you include he was a father? You have to include that he was a father.
GLENN: I know. He was a father. And he's an immigrant.
STU: And a husband.
GLENN: And a husband.
Okay.
STU: Thank you.
GLENN: Well, there are some things that we know. And some things that we don't know.
You know, the media will, for instance, his wife swore out of, you know, a -- a protection order against him.
You know, but only a couple of -- you know, only a couple of them.
You know, bays he was apparently beating her. But, you know, that -- you know, that's without any new answer.
I don't know. Do you need nuance with the domestic abuse thing?
STU: Not really, no.
GLENN: No. I really don't. You know, the one thing that you -- I don't know. I don't know.
We know that he entered the US illegally.
We don't know when he entered.
STU: Yeah. There's some reports between 2011 and 2014, some places are reporting both numbers.
GLENN: Yes, correct.
We know that he was working as a roofer.
Okay.
We know in 2019, he faced deportation proceedings in Baltimore. But was granted a withholding of a removal order.
So he couldn't be deported to El Salvador. The MS-13 affiliation. That's unproven.
It is based on some evidence. But weak.
You know, unless you believe in the informant.
I mean, we had to believe every single whistle-blower under Biden.
But this one. No. No. No.
STU: Yeah. They released some documents too, that basically say, he was an MS-13.
Those are, of course. Essentially, the accusations, of course.
They come from the police.
These are the -- these are their observations of him.
It doesn't mean it went through.
It was proven in a court of law or anything.
This is what they believed.
They believe, he was arrested, I believe, one time.
With someone who was a known MS-13 member.
GLENN: That happens to all of us.
STU: That happens to me all the time.
GLENN: Yeah. But he's a good guy.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: We bowl every single Tuesday night.
STU: I got a couples massage the other day. With a known MS-13 member.
GLENN: Or a couple.
STU: No. The price -- you get a discount.
GLENN: Oh, you get a discount.
STU: Together.
(laughter)
I mean, it is unlikely.
GLENN: Right. Right.
STU: It's not impossible. But unlikely that he was not affiliated with these -- they don't -- I will say though, they don't have like the greatest evidence of all time on this. This is not like an open and shut, we definitely know. I would say, it's more likely than not.
GLENN: What. What.
STU: Again, the standard here, when you are an illegal immigrant is you don't get all the Constitutional protections that are against.
GLENN: Right. You're an illegal.
STU: You're an illegal immigrant. And we do know, for certain.
This is something that he has admitted.
He -- he crossed into the country, illegally.
Which is a crime.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: That we know, he has admitted to it.
And there's no disagreement on whether he should have been really deported or not.
Now, of course, the family is saying all sorts of things. His defenders are saying some stuff.
But like, there's no question, that he could have been deported.
The question was, whether he should have been deported to El Salvador or not.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, he's from El Salvador, so I guess he could work that out.
STU: Well, I mean, when Trump was president, they went through a hearing. And said, he shouldn't be deported to El Salvador. Now, I believe that this was based on, this guy lying a lot.
And saying that his mother's pupusas stand was being harassed. Yes, it was being harassed.
She was being harassed, back in 2011.
GLENN: Yeah. Pupusas.
Isn't that what Native Americans carry their babies in? Like a pupusas stand or something like that?
SARA: That's a papoose.
STU: What's a pupusas?
SARA: A food, I guess.
GLENN: Wow, don't go across those cultures, it could get very dicey quickly. Sorry, mistranslation.
STU: Just like when you mess up humus and Hamas. Like, there's only one letter, but there's a lot going on there.
GLENN: Right. But it's a big difference. It's a big difference.
STU: Pupusas is a thick, grilled, or fried tortilla from El Salvador, particularly made with cornmeal, or rice flour.
And stuffed with various fillings like beans, cheese, or pork.
GLENN: Don't really need to know all of this. You can stop at any time.
STU: That was the best part of the story. What are you talking about? It kind of sounds interesting.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Her pupusas stand was being harassed by a local gang.
Again, this is his telling. And they were threatening to kill this guy. He left. And he believes, if he goes back to El Salvador, they will kill him. Now, of course, the pupusas stand is not even open anymore. So it doesn't even exist.
GLENN: Yeah, so they're probably not carrying that grudge.
STU: What a weird grudge to carry all these years.
GLENN: Pupusas stand still bothers me -- I've been retired over ten years, but still bothers me to this day.
Let me ask you, if he was -- because he claimed that he was here for asylum. But he never claimed asylum until they arrested him, and then he was like, have you heard the story of the pupusas stand?
STU: Right. So it sounds awfully fishy to me. And if I were the immigration judge, I would probably not have said, he cannot be deported to El Salvador.
That being said, a judge, and this was when Trump was still president. This is not a Biden thing. Said, you can't deport him there.
So we probably should not have deported him there.
By the way, this is something the Trump administration has admitted to.
Admitted to making a mistake.
That's okay. It sucks for the guy. This is why the family is upset about it.
GLENN: Yeah. Welcome home.
STU: That being said, there's not a lot of evidence, that he's a wonderful human being. And should be treated as they're treating him.
GLENN: Sure. Domestic violence.
But that wasn't really proven.
STU: It was just accused by his wife. Who is now -- now, it's, of course -- accused him of domestic violence before.
Now, I can't believe --
GLENN: I walked into a door.
Happened to me all the time. Fell down the stairs. That happens.
Anyway, Patti Murin. Well, her daughter was killed. And here's what she said, yesterday, from the White House.
Listen to this.
VOICE: Tell the truth. Tell -- (inaudible).
VOICE: This is subjecting our children. It's more than just politics or votes. Or just anything.
It's about national security. Protecting Americans. Protecting our children.
Thank you.
VOICE: Thank you.
GLENN: Please tell the truth.
VOICE: Share your daughter's story. And I think the country hears you loud and clear. So thank you. Does anyone have any questions for Patty, or for me? No.
STU: No questions.
GLENN: No questions.
STU: Questions whatsoever.
GLENN: Not going to ask the mom, because I'll lose in that argument, because it's not really about finding the truth. It's about fashioning an argument, and I'm not going to be the one that questions mom with the dead daughter. Yeah, that's what they were thinking. No. No questions here. Don't look at me.
STU: Well, they're not interested.
Same thing with -- you know Chris Van Hollen, right? Would you have known his name last week?
GLENN: No. Uh-uh.
STU: I love this one, because I -- Chris Van Hollen is a senator.
GLENN: Uh-huh, from a state. Right.
STU: From a state. Who would have known?
GLENN: Yeah. Not even that state.
I'm not even sure that the people in his state are all that quick.
STU: I think if you went to the political media apparatus of this country and asked, who is Chris Van Hollen? 95 percent of them would have said, who?
As of last week, but what I -- he's actually become my favorite part of the story. Which is this pathetic attempt to take a vacation to El Salvador. And try to free him or something.
He will bring him back. And he goes into El Salvador. And just nobody pays any attention to him. He just is totally ignored.
It's like if John Cusack went up and held up the boom box bit window. And Say Anything. And the girl was just not home. It's just a pathetic -- what a loser this guy is. And he goes down there, and gets absolutely nothing done. He flies all the way down there for them to tell him, what are you even doing here? No. We're not going to listen to you. Who are I, by the way?
Who is Chris van Hollen? Then the entire time, he's ignoring the families of people who have been murdered, in -- his own constituents.
Family members that have been murdered by illegal immigrants.
They don't get calls. They don't get mentions on his Twitter. They get nothing.
And he flies all the way down there, to try to free this guy, who is beating his wife. Allegedly, and was -- was here, illegally, not allegedly, he admitted that. And maybe most likely was a member of MS-13. Okay. We see the priorities of the left. This is what it is.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: They care about that type of person. But not the family, who had their -- their, you know, daughter or son.
Or other family member murdered.
They don't care.
GLENN: Isn't it -- isn't it fascinating what they're choosing to stand for?
STU: It is.
GLENN: I mean, it really -- you just can't -- how do you argue?
You're on the other side.
Hang on just a second.
So you're with the guy who came here illegally. Maybe we don't have everything rock solid here. But this is the pattern, and he's also not an American citizen.
So, you know, ship him back.
But what -- what, you're standing up for. That's the most important, out of all of the things that are going on.
And you're not -- you're reporting on that, day and night. But you're not reporting on the mother, who had her daughter killed. Brutally killed.
You're not reporting on that at all?
Really?
Wow! That's -- that's incredible! Incredible!
I mean, you can't -- you cannot make this stuff up.
STU: Also, I just want to let you know. We're 3 miles away from a pupusas stand.
GLENN: Are we really?
STU: We can get pupusas to the studio, at any moment.
GLENN: The babies?
STU: No. We're not going to get -- why -- no, why would we -- we're not going to bring the babies in. No.
GLENN: Okay. I just want to make sure. Because I don't want you eating any babies.
Because I've heard you. I can just eat you up. And I'm like, no, don't do it. Don't do it. I've got a whole stand of babies.
Yummy. Yummy. Yummy. Yeah. I've heard it from you.
Oh, who will eat the leg? Who will eat leg? That's you.
STU: No. No.
Glenn, I don't think people necessarily know, that when you chose to move the studios here to Texas, you decided to put them in the most diverse city in America.
GLENN: That's what I chose. That's what I chose. I said, where could we find?
Where? What ZIP code is the most diverse in the entire country?
I said, that's where I want to build my studios! And lo and behold, they were built right here in 1982, and we occupied them as soon as we got here.
STU: Yes. Well, you could have moved anywhere, Glenn. This is literally the most diverse city in America.
GLENN: Do you have a pupusas stand, within 3 miles of you?
STU: Probably not. We do.
GLENN: I can get Korean barbecue, pupusas stuff.
STU: Indian food. Asian food. Anything we want.
GLENN: Anything we want right here. Barbecue. Whatever we want.
STU: It's all right here.
I'm afraid if we go to the pupusas stand. Will we get terrorized by a gang?
Or will we just get a bunch of babies?
GLENN: No, I think they might terrorize us with a bunch of babies. Here, eat this. Wait. I don't want --
STU: A gang of babies.
GLENN: Yeah, that's what happens.
This is the mean streets. It's the life we live. You know, don't cry for me Argentina.
Exposed: How Schools Are Failing Boys and Fueling the ADHD Crisis
Is ADHD a scam? As diagnosis levels (and Adderall sales) have skyrocketed, the New York Times recently reported that experts are now questioning whether they’ve been thinking about ADHD all wrong. Glenn and Stu debate whether the real cause of ADHD symptoms is not a chemical imbalance, but instead how we treat our boys. As pointed out in commentary from the Daily Wire, our education system has been feminized, our kids have been distracted by smart phones, and our doctors have pushed medication on them. Maybe the real solution is much simpler: let boys be boys!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So even though Stu doesn't want you to hear this news.
STU: I don't.
GLENN: Doesn't want you to hear this news. Because he hates children.
STU: I do? I have two of them.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, Mengele liked them in pairs too. So...
STU: Wow. That went really dark, really fast.
GLENN: I do have --
STU: We're like ten seconds into the hour.
GLENN: I'm like launching nuclear weapons. Yeah. We should probably build up to that one.
Anyway, there's a new article out now that talks about ADHD. And it's come from the left.
And the experts. That they're now starting to say, I don't know.
Maybe -- maybe -- maybe not everything we thought was true, about ADHD. And I think this story was written by Matt Walsh, who was great.
Whoever wrote this for the daily wire was great.
More than 21 percent of 14-year-old boys in this country, now supposedly suffer from ADHD. The number goes up to 23 percent for 17-year-old boys. As a result, prescriptions for drugs like Ritalin and Adderall has skyrocketed. Just want you to know, that's speed.
From 2012 to 2022, the total number of prescriptions for stimulants, to treat ADHD increased dramatically by nearly 60 percent. From 2012, in a ten-year period, we've gone up with 60 percent prescription.
Between the ages of 10 to 14, the demographic saw the highest increase in these prescriptions. So he writes, and I think this is such a great observation. For decades, you have been instructed to believe that there's no significance to this correlation whatsoever. And here it is: As women increasingly enter the workforce and replace men in teaching jobs, we're not supposed to dray any conclusions about how the behavior of male children is now being addressed.
The truth is, we've been told, not that effeminized education system has increasingly punished normal male behavior it doesn't understand. It's not that schools have lost their capacity to educate male students, it's that -- it's not that smartphone use and electronics in general have become distractions. Teachers have been unable to control.
Instead, we're led to believe that boys have suddenly become afflicted with a severe psychological disorder.
Okay. I -- you know, this is the first time, I had ever heard this about, you know, how we effeminized things. And we have. We have diminished boys, but I grew up in a school. I don't think I had a male teacher until I was in high school. I had all-female teachers. There weren't a lot of nuns that were, oh, my gosh. I remember that really -- I remember that really male-like -- maybe she was a man, but identified as a nun.
I'm not sure.
STU: You, of course -- to put it gently, are not exactly a recent student -- you know.
GLENN: It's better than where I thought he was going, Sara. I thought he was going, you're not really a man.
STU: No. But you're right. There are --
GLENN: Right.
STU: There are surely more female teachers just because of the workforce changes. That was a pretty -- all my teachers that I could remember were female too.
GLENN: Right. One thing that has changed though, is we just dismiss boys entirely.
I mean, it's all focused on girls, right now. All of it. It's science. Everything is just push the girls. Push the girls.
You can be anything. Shut up, sit down. Have some Ritalin. To the boys.
And that's a problem. I have to tell you, as a parent, you probably have recognized this. Does Lisa understand your daughter better than you do, and I understand your son?
STU: I get the point you're going at. I don't necessarily that it -- some ways she understands my daughter. We talk about this often.
GLENN: Because I walk in. I am just clueless. I have no idea. I walk in as a dad, and I'm like, hey, put some pants on, will you? And my daughter is like (crying). And I'm like, what the hell did I just say?
And my wife just looks at me like, you don't say that to her. I'm like, okay. But she'll say that to my son, and my son doesn't go (crying).
STU: Right. They're different.
GLENN: I know. They are. They are.
And I can relate -- for instance, my wife she will say something. And I know how she means it. Because I'm an adult.
But I can hear what Rafe hears.
STU: Right. Yes.
GLENN: Because I heard it from my mom, and I realized, no, that's not what my mom meant.
But you hear, pick up your room! You're always a mess. You're always this. And that's not what she said, you know what I mean? It's true.
It's not --
STU: As they get sound bite teenage years, in particular. It's really difficult.
GLENN: That's what I mean. Is the teenage years.
I have no idea.
Like I had no idea how mean girls are. Oh, my gosh.
They are vicious. I would much rather be put into a room of rabid boys.
Than normal girls. They are dangerous!
STU: Guys can be jerks, but they are --
GLENN: They're stupid jerks.
STU: Yeah, it's just kind of nonsensical stuff.
Girls dig. They dig for the wounds.
Yeah.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. They'll cut you open, and then they'll eat your heart while you're still watching.
I mean, it's horrible.
Anyway, so the article goes on to say, about how some of these -- some of these studies.
And they point one out.
The University of Central Florida conducted a grand experiment where they put a child in front of a computer. And it shows the video in this.
The research -- by the way, you can get this article at GlennBeck.com. You just sign up for my free email newsletter. Get all the stories we talk about every day.
Research shows the child two separate videos. One was a video about mathematics, and it involves a teacher talking about basic addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
The other video was the pod racing scene from Star Wars.
Now, you'll never guess what they discovered.
STU: Oh, what did they discover?
GLENN: They discovered that when the math lecture was going on, the kids started spinning in his chair. And he was fidgeting, and not paying attention. But when the child was watching the pod --
STU: Oh, my gosh. ADD.
GLENN: Yes. Something deeply psychologically wrong that kid, right?
STU: You're telling me, when they showed the one good scene from the first prequel, they were interested. Wow, it's shocking.
GLENN: The rest of the movie is like math.
STU: Yeah, give me the one that is the pod racing scene versus the trade dispute scene from the Star Wars. Why go to anything else? Just do the Star Wars scene.
GLENN: Right. It doesn't prove anything.
STU: It proves, that there wasn't a lot of good scenes in the first Star Wars.
GLENN: Wait a minute. I just did a study with my kids. They like sugary cereal over Bran Flakes.
STU: Oh, my gosh. They can't stand focused on the Bran Flakes.
GLENN: No, I have to get them on LSD or something.
STU: We are looking for these diagnoses. To diagnosis kids in this way, I think often. It doesn't mean that there aren't some that have these types of issues. You know, when you refer to that article. You said Matt Walsh wrote this?
GLENN: I don't know. It's from Daily Wire.
STU: Daily Wire is great. We love The Daily Wire guys. Obviously, the one I had read was some scientific -- I thought you were referring to a different story, where they didn't say it was a scam.
Obviously, it's an opinion to say it was a scam.
GLENN: No, yeah, it's a pretty strong opinion.
STU: It might be the right one. I don't know. But I was referring to a different article, which is why I was confused, as to the framing of it.
GLENN: Right. Right. Right.
STU: I think there are kids that are affected with -- real trouble in school. Focusing on things.
GLENN: Of course.
STU: That was maybe a little bit more than they could handle.
GLENN: But that's not a psychological disorder.
STU: Right.
GLENN: It's not.
All kids are wired differently. Boys and girls are wired differently in the first place.
That's one of the things that AI can produce. That will be good.
With you as a parent, overseeing it every step of the way.
Is it will -- it will adapt to the way you learn. Because everybody learns differently. You know. There are kids that just -- they're into math. And I don't get it.
And they can talk about math all day long. And they've lost me.
But a kid that likes to learn through stories, I'm there all day for them.
I'm there all day.
And I was the same way. I'm a visual learner.
I'm a story -- you know, I learn from stories. And if I have a really boring teacher, some of the kids are really going to love that teacher, because he's just all about facts, and just gets it all out and can explain it in facts. That doesn't help me. It doesn't help me.
It doesn't mean I have a psychological.
Well, let me make it clear.
That by itself, does not indicate that I have a deep psychological problem.
Okay?
Other things, might.
But not that. That's just everybody is different!
Especially the difference between boys and girls.
And here's what they said, the conclusion was that ADHD is triggered by cognitively demanding tasks.
No. No, it's not.
No, it's not. I was painting yesterday. And I can't tell you how many times, I just kind of like was holding the brush. And I walked around the house, and I was like, oh, wait a minute. I was painting. I mean, I just get -- you know, lose train of thought. I start thinking about something else. And, oh, wait. I've got to go back into the art room and paint.
You know, I don't know if anybody else is like that. But, you know, it's honestly, it's kind of like going to the fridge all the time.
You know, there's no reason to go to the fridge and just stare at the fridge that you just opened up and stared at, you know.
That's not a deep psychological problem.
It's just the way you're wired.
STU: Is that fat?
GLENN: Yes, the fat is directly wired right to my brain. Right to the brain.
STU: Right to the brain.
GLENN: Right to the brain. So I personally think a lot of things are solved -- and not for everybody.
Not universally. But are solved by understanding that we're all different.
And then, you know, just not being such a namby-pamby, wishy-washy society.
That's trying to understand everything.
Did you ever see the south park episode on ADHD? Listen to this.
VOICE: Hello, I'm Dr. Richard Shea, here to tell you about my exciting new drug-free treatment for children with Attention Deficit Disorder.
VOICE: This treatment is fast and effective. And do not use -- apply treatment to the first child.
VOICE: Sit down and study!
Sit down and study!
Stop crying and do your school work!
If you would like more information on this treatment, please wait for this free brochure, entitled --
GLENN: So part of it is, part of it is --
STU: You should hit kids more is what you're saying.
GLENN: No, what I'm saying is -- and this is a very broad brush. One of the things we have a problem with now, is just saying, knock it off. Study. Knock it off.
Focus. And I know not everybody can.
But if you couple that with actually knowing that kids are different and trying to find the best way for your kids to learn.
Because it's not. That's the problem.
Honestly, with big class sizes. And a lot of public schools. Public schools are made for everybody to be the same.
Okay? Everybody has to be the same. Well, they're not the same. Some kids, some kids learn really well in that atmosphere. Some kids don't.
It's not one-size-fits-all.
And they're not teaching you, you know, it's a lot more exciting when you are learning things. I mean, honestly, how many times have you heard your kids say, your kids aren't teenagers yet. So you'll start to hear this.
STU: One is, yeah.
GLENN: Really? How old?
STU: Zach is 13. About to turn 14, yeah.
GLENN: Wow. He's about to be married and have kids, or at least just have kids.
STU: Please no.
GLENN: So, you know, you'll hear from your kids, why am I -- why do I have to know this?
Why am I memorizing this?
I'll never use this. I'll never use this.
And as a parent, you want to say, you're right.
There's no reason you need to know. Memorize that name and that year.
STU: I tell my kids all the time, AI is coming. You're not going to have to know anything. All you have to do is type it in, and it will do all the work for you. Don't worry about it. Never learn another thing, son.
GLENN: Might not be a good idea. see, I don't tell them it's coming. I tell them, it's already here. Why are you working on that? Why are you questioning?
Have -- just take a picture of it, give it to Grok, and it will finish it!
But there's -- we have to start -- we have to start going back to a lot of the common sense, you know, that we used to have.
And there's a lot of things that were really bad.
I mean, you know, I was afraid of our principal. It was Sister Una. Okay. That just says enough right there. Sister Una. And she had a paddle that she hung up in her office, that she made herself.
And it was a wood paddle, and she had drilled holes in it to pick up speed, so there wasn't real resistance.
STU: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: Oh, my. And, you know, she was proud of it. She was proud of it.
But you know what I was more afraid of? I mean, I would have taken the paddling, give it to me twice as hard, sister, just let's keep this between us. Just don't call my parents. Okay?
We don't have that anymore. We don't have that anymore.
And there's some things that come from discipline.
Some things that come from kids being different.
And some, you know, because they do have an issue.
You know, you can't -- you can't talk a kid out of, you know, dyslexia.
You can't understand your way out of dyslexia.
You can't, you know -- you can't do anything, except understand that that makes your child different. And there are ways for them to learn.
But the worst thing for them to do is to medicate your child, so they don't adapt.
They have to -- you either are wildly successful, or you're going to live under a bridge, if you have ADD.
You decide. You either adapt to it, and use it as a strength, or you just, you don't adapt to it, and you just are crushed by the rest of your life.
Why Trump Was RIGHT to Freeze Harvard’s Taxpayer Funding
President Trump has frozen $2.2 billion in taxpayer-funded grants for Harvard University after it refused to stop its DEI initiatives and make other policy changes. But does Harvard even need our money? Glenn explains why he believes the government shouldn’t fund ANY Ivy League school. Plus, he dives into Harvard’s sketchy history that proves the radical protests on its campus are nothing new.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So the Trump administration has -- has frozen billions of dollars in federal funding for Harvard.
Because, the Ivy League is refusing to comply to, hey. Let's not let people say, let's kill all the Jews on campus. I don't know.
Seems pretty easy. You know, if you want your money spent, you know, there. Go ahead.
I'm -- I'm really done with the university thing. I'm way past that.
You know, Harvard, you know, you have more money than Jesus.
Okay? And I know, at the time, he didn't have pockets. So he didn't have a lot of money. But the guys who were out there, collecting money for them. Now they have a lot. And you have more!
I'm done bailing your ass out. You don't pay taxes. And I'm still paying for you?
No!
You get no federal money.
STU: Absolutely no reason to be giving Harvard one dime, ever.
GLENN: No. Not a dime.
None of these ivy leagues. No.
Not a single dime.
STU: They have $50 billion in endowment. That they could just milk forever. And let everyone go to the college for free if they wanted to.
GLENN: I think it's more than that.
They should look it up. It's a lot more than that. But these Ivy League schools. There's no reason, that they're paying for them.
None. None.
Why?
Why should we send them a dime? Especially when they're doing the same thing.
Look, this is not new. This whole thing of hating the Jews.
This is exactly what they did in the 1930s. You know, they were -- they were overlooking any kind of anti-Semitism.
And it was all driven by elitism. It was all driven by anti-Semitic thought.
There was even -- you know, they embraced the Nazis. Harvard -- the person that was running Harvard. The Harvard president at the time, James Conant.
You know, he was -- he was keeping ties with the Nazi-controlled universities. And then he brought people in, from the Nazi Party, including a Harvard alumni.
And a Hitler confidant. To canvass in 1934. Well, anti-Nazi students were like, hey, this is a problem. And so what did Harvard do?
Called in the police. Beat the protesters. Protests were suppressed. They tore down the signs.
They arrested the demonstrators. You know, all because they had a Nazi on campus.
And they thought, maybe that's a bad thing.
So also, Harvard, who, by the way, Trump is thinking about defunding.
Thinking?
There should be no thought in that. I'm sure there's no thought in there.
I'm sure he's already went.
I don't have to think about it very long. Cut it!
Anyway, back in the 1830s. Too many Jewish students.
And just too many Jews that are, you know, teaching from all over the world. That are now coming here.
We can't have all this, quote, Jewish thought.
Oh.
Okay.
All right. That sounds -- okay.
Then you have Columbia. They were just as good.
They had Nicholas Murray Butler.
He had the Nazi ambassador on campus. And then did exchanges with the Nazi universities.
And it was great. Because they had all these Nazis on the campus. And they were good for the Jewish population.
They loved it. They loved it. And it -- the Columbia University said, well, you know, we have academic ties.
We're not talking politics.
Okay. Well, they're -- do you know they're gassing the Jews over there know.
And it started with the universities, getting rid of the Jews.
Yeah.
Yale, they were big-time in eugenics. Like Stanford. They were the eugenics leaders. And those guys all had ties with only the best medical people in Germany.
So nothing has changed. Nothing has changed.
This is who they are.
They're the elites. And I say, they're the elites. But not all the elites. Like, they didn't want to hire any of the elite professors. That came from Heidelberg. They're Jewish and out of a job. They're not getting a job out here.
Because they're the wrong kind of elites. We don't want to play golf with them. Or be around them. Or hear any of their Jewish thoughts. This should be a no-brainer on several levels.
Why are we giving Harvard, that is just making money, hand over fist, and putting it into a big endowment, so they can -- they can last forever. They could live off of their endowment forever.
Why are we paying them money?
Why?
I'll tell you why, because we're in bed, with the -- the educational industrial complex.
We're producing people, the government wants produced. That's why.
That's why that's happening, period.
You know, these are the -- these are the same kinds of people that berate in all these operation paper clip people.
When we had -- we win the war, and we find some of the worst of the worst. And we find them over in Germany.
We're like, oh, we have to have that guy. We have to have that guy. Let me give you a couple of them. Herbert Strughold.
He was known as the father of space medicine. Oh. How did he become the father of space medicine?
Well, he oversaw all the experiments at Dachau, where all of the prisoners were subjected to extreme conditions. High altitude. Hey, how high can we fly before somebody pops?
Hey, let's put them outside, pour water on them, and see how long it takes them to freeze.
Or let's just -- just force seawater in them, and see how long they can last, with just seawater?
Okay.
They didn't end well for the patients that were there, but it didn't matter.
You know, Columbia didn't mind because they're all Jews. They're all Jews. So we can get rid of those guys.
So he is -- he's one of the guys that oversaw all of the doctors. He then went to the Air Force School of Aviation for medicine, where he was the guy, here in America that advanced all of our space medicine. He's the guy who said, hey. You know, we did this with Jews. We saw how high you could go, before they popped. Before their heads exploded. You know, what happens to them, if they get really, really super cold. So I kind of know. I have a little expertise in this. So let me design all of the regulations and all of the safety protocols, you know, for Mercury and Apollo. That's it. By the way, he also -- he has an award named after him.
The Strughold Award. This is still being given out. But, you know, don't worry about that. So then you had the Surgeon General of the Third Reich.
He was brought over. He was the guy who supervised all of the medical experiments, including typhus and plague weaponization.
He improved all of the tests, exposing the prisoners to lethal pathogens in camps like Buchenwald. High-ranking SS kind of guy. Don't worry. He just came over, he was doing stuff with our medicine. Kurt Blome came over. He was great. Nazi biological warfare guy. He was the tippy top of that. You know, strangely. All these guys worked at the concentration camps.
I don't know what. I don't know what was going on in those concentration camps, why they were working there. But this guy was working at Auschwitz.
And other camps. And he was just exposing people to all kinds of biological -- he's the guy who came over here, and he helped us make aerosol bioweapons. Isn't that great?
All this guys were academics. All of them were academics. All of this needs to be burned out of our society. All of them!
We should not have any awards named after Nazis. I'm sorry. I'm not a guy for tearing down statues.
I want people to remember who these people are. I want the building, you know, the names of all of the buildings in Stanford. I want the building to remain with those names on it.
Because I want everybody to know. They named them after the worst eugenicist in the world!
Stanford University. And in the meantime, I don't think we pay for any of it. Myself.
I don't think we pay for any of this stuff. They haven't changed. They're exactly the same people. And they keep reintroducing the same pathogen, anti-Semitism.
Over and over and over again.
No. By the way, I don't know if anybody has noticed. They have plenty of money in their pockets.
How much money do we have in our pockets?
Okay? None!
We're borrowing money to give money to people who have all the money.
I don't think so.
I don't think so.
Are we going to give grants, to Bill Gates?
I don't think that would be very smart.
I bet you, we would be doing it.
Wouldn't be real smart, would it? That's what we're doing. So we've got that going for us. Let's see. What else is going?
Oh, while we're here on medicine and Nazis and universities, a transgender activist that was employed as the community navigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Children's Hospital, suggested that women should be allowed to donate their wombs to be transplanted into transgender women, otherwise known as men to allow them to give birth.
Now, I don't think you can just sew those parts in, and it works. You know.
I don't think so.
Might be able to a little bit more complex than that.
But what do I know? I'm not a doctor. Oh, I am a doctor.
No. No.
So Alice and Kathleen Simpson, reportedly made the comments that surfaced in a video on social media.
She said, the possibility of womb transplants was theorized in the trans community.
Yeah. You know when they did this the you first time? 1925.
You know where they did it? Berlin, Germany. Whoa! Wait a minute.
Are you saying all of this sexology and transgenderism, and all that stuff was being done in Berlin, Germany, right before the Nazis took over?
Yes. Honey. That's exactly what I'm saying. That's exactly -- and, you know what, when the Nazis came in, and they decided that this was unacceptable. See, the homosexuals do have gay community.
You do have a reason to fear Nazis. They're not your friends. I don't know why you march for them.
You know, the new Nazis are just the Palestinians. I don't know why you march for them. But you do have a reason to be afraid of Nazis. Because they don't like you very much. And when it got completely out of control and all of the literature about sewing wombs into people were in the schools and the -- the sexology university, I think of Berlin.
All of this stuff was coming from them.
And it went, and it permeated their schools, just like it's doing now. That's when the Nazis came to power.
And so many Christians were like, I -- I can't fight this. It's completely out of control. You know what, these guys will. The first book burnings were all the burnings of the stuff that we're pumping into our society, right now.
So you don't want to grow Nazis.
You might want -- you might not want to be an extremist. And then shut everybody down, who says.
Hey. That's extreme.
Because you produce extremists. The natural consequence is the other side produces extremists.
And then all of us in the middle are like, oh, dear God.
That's what's happening. So it's -- it's good.
She went on social media, and she said. I have these parts. I don't want them. I want you to have them because you need them. What if I gave you my womb?
Well, if you did, he probably would die.
I think his body would reject the womb.
That's what happened to the first guy they tried to sew it into.
In 1929 -- 1925 is when they started putting breasts on him, and everything else.
And in 1929, finally, you know, he got that womb. And they sewed it inside of him. For some reason, the male body rejects a womb. Who would have seen that coming?
And he died, in 1929. But, hey, let's do it again.
Because what did she say? The transgender community has been theorizing about this for a while.
Yeah. Yeah. Since the 1920s.
Not a lot has changed.
Science doesn't change.
Real science doesn't change.
A man will always be a man. All right. Back in just a second.
Imagine you leave the faucet running. Just a drip.
It's barely noticeable. You come back a few months later, and your water bill looks like you've been running a car wash, outside of your kitchen sink.
That's what high-interest debt is like.
A few credit cards here. A personal loan there. A balance transfer that never got paid off.
It doesn't look like much. Until you realize you're pouring hundreds of dollars a month down the train. And that's where American Financing comes in. They're not trying to sell you anything. They're not pushing products at you.
They're just helping you to find ways to get out of debt. And start building up your financial house. So you can have future success.
The call is free.
The process is simple. And the savings could be absolutely life-changing. You wouldn't let your sink run all day, right? For months.
Why on earth, would you let your money run that way? Why keep throwing the money away on debt? Money that could help you and your family in the years to come.
It's American Financing. 800-906-2440. 800-906-2440.
Go to AmericanFinancing.net. AmericanFinancing.net. 800-906-2440.
VOICE: NMLS 182334. NMLSConsumerAccess.org. APR rates in the five, starts at 6.725 for well-qualified buyers. Call 800-906-2440 for details about credit costs and terms.
GLENN: Ten-second station ID.
(music)
GLENN: I'm going to go to -- I'm going to talk to you about another taxpayer-funded debacle that should go away.
STU: Let down quite a bit.
GLENN: That's PBS and NPR.
Donald Trump is talking about ending the taxpayer funding for that happen.
There's no reason. There is absolutely no reason!
You know, they're violating all of their noncommercial bullcrap.
They're not supposed to be able to talk about the benefits of a certain you product.
They can say, paid for by people just like you.
Like, you know, George Soros foundation.
That's all they could say.
They can't say, the George Soros foundation.
Which specializes in such-and-such. And is making the world a better place.
They can't say that. By law, they can't say that. They've been saying that for years.
And they're making money. Lots and lots of money.
Can we stop giving funding, to people that are already making money?
STU: Yeah. But we did this with Big Bird. Remember when Mitt Romney said something about PBS or something. And they said, they will try to kill Big Bird. And it's like, well, Big Bird, they make billions of dollars a year, just on merchandising.
GLENN: Merchandising.
STU: Right?
They should be able to function with a budget, you know, like other sources.
GLENN: Right. I know we can run TheBlaze on just a fraction of Big Bird plush toys.
STU: Oh, gosh, yes. 100 percent.
GLENN: I don't know why they can't run their whole thing.
STU: And that's the thing. Do you have a list of things? I have a list of things loosely in my head of what the government. We shouldn't even consider spending money by the government, unless you hit certain things.
Like, for example, no one else can do it.
Right? Like the military.
No one else can really do that.
GLENN: Well, they can. But we don't want them to.
STU: We don't want them to.
We expect and will afford ourselves and whatever program is being funded, some level of inefficiency.
Like the military is another good example of this.
Some people would argue, medical research is. Like I'm kind of okay with the government and its military, wasting some money, on some new weapon system that doesn't wind up working out.
I'm like, okay -- I want the DARPA stuff. I want that in that particular category.
GLENN: Yeah, you have to.
STU: So that makes sense. If -- the arts are a great example of what you should never fund. Because, A, people already like doing them. Right?
People do art all the time. They pay to do art. They like doing art.
People enjoy it. You don't need to pay for it by the government, if there is already --
GLENN: You know, I really like Dallas.
I like Texas.
You know, Rick Perry came to the Dallas people, because Boeing rejected moving to Dallas.
Because there weren't enough arts. And he came to the community. And he said, you need to build some stuff. And they did, without any taxpayer funds.