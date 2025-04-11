How Global Elites BETRAYED America on Trade and Immigration | Glenn TV | Ep 426

We have been lied to from the very beginning about globalization. From Europe’s Muslim no-go zones to America’s heartland, Glenn argues that unchecked immigration and deceptive NAFTA-era trade deals are dismantling Western society. To people and entities like Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, nothing was worth protecting. They wanted to “redesign the world.” But how’s that working out for them? Populist uprisings are happening in Germany, France, and England. And yet, it seems Europe’s fate may be our future with an Islamic foothold in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) opened an investigation into a controversial Muslim neighborhood development — EPIC City — proposed by the East Plano Islamic Center near Dallas. The developers say the community will follow the Constitution and local laws — NOT Sharia law. But an unearthed video from one of the Muslim leaders behind the project paints a different picture.
REVEALED: The Terrifying Anti-American Plans of Pro-Hamas Groups
Are pro-Hamas groups planning an intifada in America? Capital Research Center investigative researcher Ryan Mauro tells Glenn that many of these groups that called for the destruction of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack are now talking about restoring “occupied Turtle Island.” Ryan explains how this term is the American equivalent of calling Israel “occupied Palestine” and why these groups could become much more mainstream soon. Plus, he reveals whether they’re receiving government funding.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Ryan Mauro is a counterterrorism expert, investigative researcher from the Capitol Research Center, where he monitors extremist groups in the US.
He is also an adjunct professor at Regent University. Ryan, welcome to the program. Good to have you back.
RYAN: Of course, Glenn.
GLENN: You bet. Man, I read your story today. And America faces pro-Hamas intifada on its own soil. It is terrifying, the facts.
Do you want to take us through this? Right sure. So over at Capitol research center, where I work, we've done a series of studies. Because we wanted to collect data, to see just how anti-American the so-called pro-Palestinian movement. I think so-called. Because it's really not pro-Palestinian in groups. Don't even talk about that issue all that much.
But we want to see a level of altruism within that movement.
As I talk about in your program before, the latest study that we did, we wanted to see, how he has changed from the 15 months before the October 7th attacks. And then also look at the 15 months after the October 7th attack. Seeing, if they have changed. Who they found, based on their online postings. And their engagement and everything.
Anti-Americanism which they've always existed. Has now basically taken it over.
It's absolutely exploded. To the point where, it calls for anti-American violence, particularly towards the police has increased by about 3,000 percent.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
RYAN: When you look at about 500 of the so-called pro-Palestinian activists and organizations, charities, and groups like that.
GLENN: Oh, my goodness.
RYAN: And the overall within anti-American vitriol has increased by 186 percent since the October 7th attack.
GLENN: Okay. So tell me about these organizations. You say, they're not even really pro-Hamas anymore. They're anti-American.
Is this -- have these just been shill organizations, kind of Marxist organizations, from the beginning?
Or is this just a natural morphing from -- you know, we've got to get rid of baby Satan. To get rid of the great Satan?
RYAN: So many of them were Marxists or anarchists to begin with.
And you can tell, they weren't really forward about it. They have since become more forward about it. Many groups that have suspected terrorism are more open about it. They have a comfortable environment, an environment where it was rewarded. So the mask was able to be dropped. And October 7th was kind of like that, that tempting moment, where to show to your own radical audience, whether you're authentic or not.
You have to say something.
You couldn't just be silent anymore. And so the result is, that the mask has dropped on a lot of these pro-Palestinian groups, as to what they were really about. And they have a lot of new groups for them. Some as nonprofits. And some just as online groups that are unregistered as anything.
And so the anti-Americanism that was always there, is now a central focus.
And in some cases, more than the focus, than it is on Israel, even.
GLENN: So when you say they're really anti-American, your article talked about Fourth of July.
And how many of these anti-Israel groups, how they reacted to Fourth of July?
RYAN: As cynical as I am, I was even shocked by this. So I looked at, as many groups as I possibly could.
With a limited time frame. How they reacted to the Fourth of July holiday, last year. And what I found was over 250 anti-Israel groups, condemning the holiday. They refused to celebrate it.
In most cases saying, America is an illegitimate colonial state, using the same terminology, to delegitimize Israel.
They should -- so blatantly endorsing violence.
I saw one that was ridiculing Martin Luther King for being non-violent.
And so I look at all of this, and you can really see the infrastructure, and we're talking about easily hundreds of registered nonprofits.
And thousands of unregistered groups.
GLENN: Any of them getting money from our government?
RYAN: Yes. That has been seen in the past, particularly as regards to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Various organizations. I've done research into that. So that is certainly an issue. They get money from the big donors. The predictable names. Like the George Soros network.
And so you have these sort of mainstream left-wing democratic money powerhouses.
That are just giving money out, whether they realize, what they have to do with it or not.
They might say, oh, social justice. Then they might say, oh, you're a good guy.
But this is a business!
Like, they condemn capitalism. Either -- like, they get bonuses and raises as they fundraise more off of this.
GLENN: So tell me about the Students for Justice in Palestine. I'm trying to remember, because I know I have done in-depth stories on them.
But they now are just a blur.
Who is -- who are students for justice in Palestine?
And who is funding them? And what are they doing?
BRANDON: So Students for Justice in Palestine is kind of the back bone of the protest against Israel and the United States.
That you've seen since the October 7th attacks.
They have a presence on -- they claim, over 200 college campuses. So they're all over the place.
They're sort of the main focal point.
Not much is known of their leadership and fundraising or anything like that, because there is a particular arrangement, through complicit non-profits that they have, to make it like, you can't see anything.
I mean, there is no transparency.
We know there is a link to American Muslims for Palestine, which is run by people who come from the Hamas network, as groups are shut down. They then gravitated over to this group, that formed American Muslims for Palestine. And Students for Justice in Palestine is kind of part of that, even though we don't know too many details.
We know that they're tied to them.
And Students for Justice in Palestine did get some negative attention for their protest after the October 7th attack, especially because they openly supported them.
They were one of the first groups to actually celebrate them. Many of these groups before the Israelis even retaliated in large measure for the attack, were already saying, Israel is a genocidal state.
Stop them from retaliating. And these attacks are wrong. So what really wasn't noticed, because everyone was so shocked by them supporting the October 7th attacks, was that that same statement.
Also, where they said, they don't just support the groups that did it. They were part of that. They were part of Hamas. They were part of the popular front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is like the Communist counterpart to Hamas. And they called for violence, to resist occupied places. And then referred to the United States as occupied turtle island. That's a call for violence on American soil.
GLENN: Explain turtle island.
BRANDON: So turtle island is a terminology that comes from a Native American myth, that when the world was created. Particularly north and Central America. It was created on the back of a turtle during a global flood.
And the Native American tribes referred to it as Turtle Island collectively. Until the white man -- the settlers showed up. And then genocided them all.
And so when these groups refer to the US as Turtle Island, it's the same thing as saying, well, Israel shouldn't be called Israel. It should be called Palestine. Because this is an illegitimate country, that everyone's moral fiber is obligated to fight and to destroy.
GLENN: And truly, they're just at the beginning. And so it seems ridiculous.
But it -- it's not ridiculous. And it is working in many ways, over in Israel.
It's the erasing of the entire history, of a country.
Its legacy.
Everything about us.
By taking and saying, this is -- let me give you the quote.
Liberating colonized land is a real process, that requires confrontation, by any means necessary!
In essence, de-colonization is a call to action, a commitment to the restoration of indigenous sovereignty.
It calls upon us to engage in meaningful action, that goes beyond symbolism and rhetoric.
Resistance comes in all forms.
Armed struggle. General strikes. And popular demonstrations. All of it is legitimate.
And all of it is necessary!
Wow.
RYAN: It's unbelievable.
And the people involved in this. The students involved in this. Those are your future employers. Your future politicians. Your future influencers. I mean, that's where everything is headed. And the trend lines are not good. I was looking at a poll from 2017. And obviously, everything has gotten much more radical since then.
And they polled American results and asked them about various things related to that. And that poll in 2017, found that 8 percent of American adults supported Antifa.
Another 8 percent said that they liked white nationalism.
That's a total of about 16 percent, in 2017.
Now, if you consider the fact that Trump won the election by about one and a half percent, what that means is that -- and these groups coalesce, and form a voting bloc. Or even if they don't vote, they are just able to influence minds.
They can determine elections. And you better believe the political, industrial complex, and politicians are going to increasingly realize that and be tempted to pander to them.
GLENN: Is this why the Democratic Party seems to have just completely lost their mind.
And are going with AOC, and everybody else is a massive radical?
RYAN: I think so. I mean, this is the grassroots now.
These are the activists. The people that -- they may not represent the majority of the opinion. But they certainly, formed the majority of the online opinion makers.
GLENN: I -- you see the numbers of support for Israel.
Compared to support for the Palestinians.
And it's the support for Israel is now at record lows.
On both sides.
That -- is that a result of these organizations?
RYAN: I believe so. I think it's also a result of foreign governments that promote seditionist type beliefs and behaviors.
They want to achieve what's called discourse collapse. Where basically you fill the American news ecosystem with so much BS. That people just kind of believe what they want, or believe what appears upon their eyes most often. And I think that's why you're seeing these crazy fringe beliefs becoming mainstream.
That's great. I think if you put it all together, I would say -- when we hear death to America, we think it's crazy. But I would say, death to America is crazy as a belief system.
But as a goal, it's actually achievable. And I hope people wake up and realize that.
GLENN: Right as always. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. You're doing just God's work on this. Thank you. Ryan Mauro.
RYAN: Thank you.
GLENN: Capitol Research Center investigative researcher and counterterrorism expert. It is. It is truly something we need to be very, very aware of. We -- we have won a four-year period here. But that can change on a dime.
As we're seeing this week, you know.
Economy goes away.
And Donald Trump does not win. The Republicans don't win.
And you go back to crazy town USA.
That surrounds themselves with these kinds of people.
Do you want to live in a society, that is built on the backs of these kinds of people?
The answer should be a resounding no!
But because we have such a bad media, education system, and everything else, and we're so polarized in politics, that we can no longer see the truth, these people are going to -- they are going to be the -- well, they will make Thomas Jefferson's prediction of, if we don't fight the Muslims now, he was saying this. When he was president of the United States.
Our first foreign war was with the Muslims over -- with the Barbary pirates.
And he stopped it.
And he said, I want you to know, there -- they're never going to quit.
They're never going to end.
They believe all of these things in their Koran. And they have a right to enslave you. To kill you. To take over all lands.
They have a right to the entire earth!
And if we don't defeat them now, they are going to be our first foreign war, and maybe our last foreign war.
Dire warning from economist: Trump’s next move could save—or sink—the economy
President Trump suspended his global tariffs for 90 days, except for China. But is this strategy enough to win the trade war and fix the economy? Glenn speaks with renowned economist Richard Werner, who makes the case that Trump’s next move should take place here at home. It’s not enough, he argues, to pressure the big banks. He must also cut the government red tape and help local banks flourish. Plus, Werner also argues that Trump is fighting a hidden enemy in Europe: the CIA.
GLENN: Richard Werner. He is an economist. You can find him at ProfessorWerner.org.
ProfessorWerner.org. Richard Werner. Professor, how are you, sir?
RICHARD: Very well, thank you. Good to be on your program.
GLENN: Yeah. Good to have you on again. You are looking at the situation, and it is changing by the hour. What are you feeling, especially you're -- you're from Germany. Are you still in Germany today? Or are you here in the United States?
RICHARD: I'm actually in the US, in Florida as well.
GLENN: All right. What is happening in Germany and in Europe, and how is -- how this whole trade thing affecting everybody?
RICHARD: Well, it is affecting everyone.
Because actually, if you have the sort of lists of terrorists.
And where it was last week. Presently suspended.
If you look at the numbers. For some countries.
There were significant changes. And potentially, even now, that they're being suspended.
They're still in place with China. Very, very high numbers.
You mentioned, you know, in triple digit percentage. Tariff.
To China. And China retaliating. And as it's escalating. That's very dangerous.
Because China is part of the supply chains, across the globe. Even in other countries.
And, of course, the US.
Trump has a point. The US is the most attractive market. And exports being -- so it's true. That the US had some leverage there.
The question is, what do we want to achieve? And how do we go about it, in order to make sure we actually achieve it?
There is a risk, a situation which it will escalate, particularly if there's confrontation now.
Later coming from China, it's a bad guy. And, you know, it's -- it's in Asia. It's very important, not to lose faith.
And not to be publicly humiliated.
GLENN: Yes. Right.
RICHARD: And at the moment, you know, of course that's why they can easily give in. Want to shut the opportunity, the opening for compromise.
GLENN: So what would --
RICHARD: At the moment, the way it's done, it is very hard.
GLENN: President Trump said this yesterday. He said: Look, it's important in China, that they don't lose faith. That they're not humiliated. And he said, I feel like they're being humiliated right now.
So what should he be doing, while still staying tough?
What kind of opportunity, should be presented, to de-escalate this?
RICHARD: I think it's important to take it off the -- I mean, President Trump is very -- publicly. But maybe in this case, where we are at this point.
It's an important thing.
You know, the public focus.
And have some private conversations with China's leadership.
And maybe they even suggest a way in which they may be done. Essentially, someone needs to face a solution that makes both sides look good.
This can be done because the Chinese are as much interested in, you know -- as President Trump is, they are commoners, trading, sort of doing deals.
So it just has to be done, in such a way, that they're not forced into a corner.
And then they feel obliged to also, you know, stand up to all of these people. And to then -- they actually should be at this stage.
So I think it can be done.
I mean, I would be glad to help. You know.
Get me into the Trump team.
I had good relations. I was invited to be the professor of finance as well, the top university, Fudan in Shanghai met very senior people in China. And I've been in Japan for 12 years. And I know how to talk to Asia.
At the moment, it was perhaps -- yeah. This -- this lack of the right approach.
But it's about, as you mentioned, that President Trump is now acknowledging this.
And I think this -- this creates an opening.
And with the right advice. The other point I would like to make actually. Is that I think it is very smart of President Trump to raise fundamentally, you know, the tariff issue.
And how the US has not always been treated equally by other countries. Right?
When it comes to trade and tariffs. That is very valid.
And Paris in history, have been, well, actually mixed. They have been very successful and good for America and other countries. They use in combination with the right policies.
GLENN: Yes, uh-huh.
RICHARD: Domestic policies. That's where I think the Trump team needs some good advice. The Trump team knows the official mainstream neoclassical economics is not to be trusted.
And that's very true. But they're still acting with the right advice. I'm an expert of high brow economics, and I think the US can have 15 percent growth in 14 years like China had.
Which can be done. There is no real --
GLENN: What needs to happen? What needs to happen? What is he missing?
I think what is missing is the Congress doing their jobs. And putting other things in place. What are you saying, that is missing?
RICHARD: Yes. Well, a key thing is -- is to do with money.
And those who create money.
Now, the fed has created a lot of money.
Too much. And has caused inflation and everything.
But actually, normally central banks, only create 3 percent of the money.
97 percent of the money supply normally is created by the banks!
The banking system.
And the banks normally. And this is capitalism.
Where central planners are making decisions.
Private, commercially. Enterprises making decisions.
And so the more diverse banking system.
Particularly, the more small local banks you have, the stronger the economy. The stronger job creation.
GLENN: Yes.
RICHARD: And that's where in the past, the US has been extremely strong. But in recent years, you know, the -- have really reduced the number of small local banks.
And it's collapsed in the number of community banks. And local banks. Almost across the United States.
And that's very bad for job creation, and then competitiveness. And China is the best case in point.
You know, they used to have this centralized Soviet-style system, you know, in only one bank.
And then when they deleted -- you know, in 1978. He felt -- let's forget about all this ideology, under Mao. Chairman Mao. Let's deliver -- let's deliver performance and growth.
And how do we do it? Well, let's learn from those who did it.
And it went to Japan and ask China, what's your secret of success?
And they told them. You need -- you need banks. How many banks do you have?
One bank. Are you serious? For 600 million people at the time. Something like that.
You need more banks than that, how about 5,000. And that's what he did.
He went back to China to create this 5,000 small banks, local banks, billionaire banks. Credit unions. Regional banks. Rural savings banks. Conventional banks.
GLENN: So what does Trump need to do to do that here? What does he need to do to create that here? What should he be encouraging?
RICHARD: Well, first of all, one needs to take the pressure off the small banks to merge. Because the Federal Reserve and the FDIC have been closing banks. That's why thousands of banks have disappeared in the US. Job. Job creation. Job creation. But who is the main employer? It is small firms.
They've been employed between 65 and 75 percent of total employment. And there's a special thing about small firms, and they can't get money from Capitol markets.
GLENN: Correct.
RICHARD: Wall Street is not open to them. The only external source of funding is banks. Local banks that -- big banks don't lend to small firms. It doesn't make sense. So who lends to small firms?
It's only small banks. That's why American policy is very strong. They were going a few decades back. More than 20,000 banks.
And they need these thousands and thousands of small local banks. Community banks.
But the regulators. And the centralization. Have led to mergers. And the number of banks have been going down rapidly.
For some reason, they think it's a good idea. Same in Europe. You know, the European Central Bank says, we have too many banks. We have to close the small local bank. Well, that's how you kill the middle class.
That's really what happens to the middle class. That the small firms are not supported anymore. There's new technology coming out. The small firms. They're not necessarily, the innovators.
But they're ones that have to quickly adapt, adopt a new technology, but for that, you need money!
If you have a small local bank that knows you, you will get your funding. You can upgrade. You can maintain the market share and stay competitive. And expand jobs, basically.
But in countries, where the banking system gets too concentrated.
The US now is at risk of becoming one of those countries.
Looking at the UK.
Five big banks. The small firm gets nothing from these big banks.
They have to do big business.
They lend to the hedge funds. In billions.
And that works for the big banks.
Is it really good that the US is headed that way? No. We have to change that. So we have to change policies, at the FDIC. They have to be bank friendly.
And therefore small firm friendly. And therefore employment friendly.
If we combine tariffs with the right monitoring and banking policy, the US can be hugely successful.
You know, Glenn, just help me to get to the Trump team.
GLENN: I'll put a word in for you. But I'm lucky to talk to the janitor.
So, Richard, let me -- let me go to Europe here for a second.
Because I think what Trump is trying to do, on many of his things is to break this elite, almost world economic forum grip on dismantling the West. He doesn't believe in the -- you know, slow decline of the West.
He is looking to change directions, 180 degrees.
And I think that's part of what these tariffs on Europe and everything else. Is to say, look, we're going in a different direction. We have to go in a different direction.
Who is with me?
Die read it that way, or not?
RICHARD: Well, I think that is a similarly -- is one possibility. And it would be -- you know, that would be a good goal. Because Europe is really still under the World Economic Forum and Deep State.
GLENN: Yeah.
RICHARD: And including the US Deep State. You know, there's variations in Europe where you get that. Sometimes when President Trump ends up arguing with European leaders, he's still arguing with his old enemy, which is the CIA.
They're in Europe. They have all their assets in place.
In the CIA app. You know, the CIA funded his program, which brought Klaus Schwab to the floor.
GLENN: Jeez.
RICHARD: So it's something to realize.
He's still planting the old enemy. He won domestically. But the old enemy is strong in Europe and other places still.
Where they've had to have a foothold to -- to the traditional military foreign basis, where the US army is, and so on.
To kind of -- and that's -- that explains a lot of his friction. So, yes. In many ways. It's good that Europe sees, okay. There will be a change in policy.
But they're just going to now run this bill under instruction, from their minders at the CIA.
Just really engaged the United States, against Trump.
They're talking about, well, we have to decouple. We can't trust America anymore at all.
GLENN: I know.
STEPHEN: And when the reality is, they're now just totally still following their minders. The Deep State minders.
Reporter Reveals What Trump Said BEFORE “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
Reporter Salena Zito was with President Trump at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally when he was almost assassinated. Now, she joins Glenn to reveal some key moments from that day that the public doesn’t know about, which she details in her new book, “Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America's Heartland.” Salena tells Glenn what Trump said right before his famous “Fight! Fight! Fight!” line and why he decided to stand up: “I did not want to be the symbol of America being weak.” She also describes conversations she’s had with the President and why she knows that Trump believes “God saved him.” And…did you know Trump was not the first president to be shot at in Butler?
GLENN: We're talking to Salena Zito. She's the author of a coming book. We'll talk to her again, this summer, when it comes out.
A coming book, called Butler, the untold story of the near assassination of Donald Trump, and the fight for America's heartland.
I think that's chapter one. That's the longest title, Salena, I've ever heard.
And my books have long titles.
SALENA: I didn't come up with that.
GLENN: Yeah. Okay.
Anyway, you were talking about when he was shot. And you said, it was the next day, that was really telling.
Let me ask you first, before you go into the next day. You were close enough to see, when he was down on the ground.
I asked him recently, privately, what -- what was going through your head?
And he said, honestly, Glenn.
This is pathetic, it looks weak. Get up. You're not afraid. Get up. Get up.
That was amazing!
Has he talked to you about that?
SALENA: Yeah. It's in the book. I won't give too much away.
I want everyone to buy it.
GLENN: I'm ordering mine today.
Because Salena is a great writer. She's the one I would want to tell this story. But, anyway, go ahead.
SALENA: Yeah. Yeah. Preorder. You know how important that is, essentially if you don't live in New York or DC.
GLENN: Yeah.
SALENA: So -- so, you know, so we had that conversation. I'll tell you a little about it. Because I had the same -- the way he explained it was so powerful.
The first thing I think people should know is that he called me the first thing in the morning, the next day. And before I could even say hello, he said, Salena, are you okay? Is your daughter okay?
GLENN: Isn't that crazy?
SALENA: And I kind of swore at the president. My mom will be mad when she reads this part. I said, are you (bleep) kidding me? You're the one that was shot, right? But I was so stunned that that was the first thing that he would think of.
And it was o dark 30 in the morning. Like it was really early in the morning. We proceeded to have about seven more phone calls. I think maybe more. And, you know, one of the things he said to me was, I -- I -- one thing people don't know. Is before he said, fight, fight, fight. I could see him.
He says, USA, twice.
He's still on the ground.
And then I see him turn and get up. And say, fight, fight, fight.
And so we talk about that.
And I said, why?
And he said, well, Salena, with Donald Trump -- it was symbolic. Even though, I wasn't president yet, again, I had once been president.
I had an obligation to show that the country is strong, that we will not be defeated.
And that we are resolute.
I did not want to be the symbol of America being weak!
GLENN: Jeez. That does not happen.
SALENA: Chills, Glenn.
GLENN: You're bringing me to tears. That is not something that happens. That is either in you. That is either in you or not in you. And it's in very few people.
SALENA: Yes. Yes. And we talk a lot about faith, as well.
There is some very gripping emotional moments. That he and I have. Not only the next day. But also, I saw him probably a dozen times after that. At different rallies that I covered. And we had some very emotional conversations.
But -- but he believed, in that moment. And I think he believed that always.
You can tell by his swagger. You can tell by the way he talks.
He always believes that you have a responsibility. As the president of the United States, you are the -- you are a symbol of the country, and everything that it stands for.
You should project strength at all times.
And he had it in that moment.
GLENN: Isn't it weird?
SALENA: Yeah. Go ahead.
GLENN: Isn't it weird?
You know, there have been other world leaders that have had assassination attempts.
And it makes them egotistical.
This assassination attempt, actually humbled him. And yet, strengthened him.
It's -- it's the most bizarre thing I've seen.
You know, he could have easily gotten up and said, it was the most beautiful bullet of all time. But my superpowers, you know what I mean?
And he doesn't. He -- he was like, God saved me.
And doesn't use that as a -- that's why, you need to go stay at the Trump God Golf Course that I'm building. I mean, you know what I mean?
SALENA: No, no, no, no. You're exactly right, and people are wondering why he is so resolute on everything that he's doing and everything he's doing at such a warp speed. It's because he believes, and he told me, God was there. God saved him. Because he never uses a chart. He never turns away. He asks me several times, I don't know why -- like, I don't know why I did that, Salena. I don't know why I did that.
And the man you see today, and you see what he is projecting. And no matter who is sort of saying, this is terrible. You're going to break the country. Blah, blah, blah.
Whatever it is. He's like, no. I am supposed to do this.
I am supposed to save this country.
Ask I don't think you're going to see him, you know, waver. Now, will he change his mind on things?
Sure! He's not dumb!
GLENN: Yeah. He's pragmatic.
SALENA: Yes. He's incredibly pragmatic. There's also some -- by the way, people will find out, Trump, in his book, in Butler. That Trump is not the only president to be shot in Butler and almost die. George Washington did.
GLENN: Oh, you're kidding me!
Wait a minute. Wait. Wait. Wait.
He was shot. I didn't think George Washington was ever wounded.
SALENA: Oh, he did. They missed. Just like this guy did.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Wow.
SALENA: Yeah. That's -- that's the first chapter. George Washington, running through Butler.
GLENN: I think we need to make sure everybody knows. You're running for president. Don't go to butler, jeez. And the reason why Butler is also so important, is that Butler is a symbol of everyday America.
Right? This is -- this is a count, and a city that is a great big mix of -- of suburbs. But also, industrial, and farmer. And ranchers.
Right? This is -- this is -- if you wanted to feel like a melting pot of the country in one county, this is it. And he goes to places like that, and he lets people know that they are seen.
GLENN: Yeah. I know.
SALENA: Just like East Palestine. That was the moment that changed the trajectory of his election, was showing up in east Palestine in February of 2023.
People may not remember, he was down in the polls then.
This was before the primary process started.
And he was down in the polls.
One week after he went to east Palestine, he shot out above DeSantis and Haley and never looked back.
And that is -- that is that magic power that he has. In that, he makes places and people in those places, be seen. And so the book will also take you through what nobody saw during the election cycle.
GLENN: Hang on. Hang on. Let me go back to Butter for a second.
SALENA: Yeah.
GLENN: He also said to me, the one thing that cemented. Where he knew -- and I think this is part of where he got his swagger back. Where he knew the American people were with him. He said, I get back up. And I see the crowd is not a jumble of chaos, everybody stampeding toward an exit. I've never really seen the video of that moment, from the crowd perspective. Just I always seat video of him.
What was it like?
In the crowd. When that was going on. What was happening, to the crowd?
SALENA: It was like a miracle.
People were not freaking out.
People were cheering him on, as he left.
And after he was safely gone, they just quietly exited.
And what is really profound, Glenn. Is, you know, they kept me in the back, for a long time.
They were trying to make sure I wasn't hit. Because I never got down.
And, you know, because sometimes you don't know if you're hit, right?
GLENN: Right.
SALENA: And so I go out and walk with my daughter and son-in-law. We walk to our car.
And this is on a big farm, right?
And there's all the cars that are still there.
They hadn't let anybody still leave yet.
Instead of people blowing their horn.
This is an hour after it happened, right?
Instead of people freaking out. People were outside of their cars. They were hugging each other.
They were sharing waters and food.
And helping each other. And making sure everyone was okay.
It was -- it was incredibly moving. To be there.
And I talked to people, that were there, in the book. And it was absolutely -- I get chills even talking about it.
Because what you saw, in that moment, was -- was the way that people behaved, in -- in a crisis situation. To go one of two ways.
GLENN: Yeah.
SALENA: And many people said to me, that they felt the presence of something greater than self in that moment.
And they believed -- they weren't scared!
They weren't scared.
GLENN: That's amazing.
Salena, the name of the book is called Butler. It's coming out this summer.
You can preorder it now.
I am literally going to order my copy today.
SALENA: Thank you.
GLENN: Because Salena is fantastic.
She's one of my favorite writers in the world.
And just really, really good.
So this is going to be a great story. Do you get into the -- who the shooter was? And all of that?
SALENA: Yeah. The shooter actually grew up maybe 3 miles from -- from my -- my home of 30 years. There's not much to tell, in terms of motive.
But I really get into the family, the poor sportsman range. Where he went to.
You know, this is a kid, who, you know, I went and looked at the walls, of -- of when he went to the -- to the range.
He went on Thanksgiving.
He went on Christmas.
He went on Valentine's Day.
GLENN: You're with somebody.
SALENA: You're able to get more of a profile of this -- of this gentleman, but I also -- you know, this is -- like, this is a day, that had the windblown any other way.
You know, so many things could have been so wrong in that moment.
And that's the heart of Butler.
And you saw it elsewhere, throughout the election. With -- with the president.
And like I said, there's some funny spots.
He chases me with hair spray, all the time.
GLENN: All the time?
SALENA: Oh, yeah. Yeah.
He thinks -- he -- he thinks, that I have the greatest hair in America.
GLENN: Hmm.
SALENA: And he will tell you that. But he also is like, you need to wear hair spray.
I'm like, I don't want my hair any bigger.
(laughter)
SALENA: It's Italian. I can't help the way it looks.
And so, yeah. There's some very humorous moments in the book as well.
But also, just like really on the ground in Pennsylvania.
And really seeing what really was happening in that election. Not just with President Trump, but also with Harris and Walls. There are some stories there, that will blow people's minds, in terms of how inept and unprepared they were.
GLENN: We would love to have you back.
You know -- you know, when the book is out.
But thank you so much for sharing that. I know you didn't plan on sharing it today, but thank you so much. Appreciate it.
SALENA: Oh, my goodness. I really, deeply appreciate it.
GLENN: No, it's always good to talk to you. Good, good dear friend, and one of the best journalists out there, Salena Zito.
The name of the book is Butler. You can preorder it now. Get it now.
And be one of the first to have it. We will try to have her back on. When the book officially comes out.
It sounds like a great read.
Texas AG Defends Investigation into Muslim City Development
A planned development called EPIC City has caught the attention of the Texas government. Some officials have alleged that the city, being developed in connection with the East Plano Islamic Center in an area east of Dallas, Texas, will enforce Sharia Law over state and federal laws (something the development denies). Glenn speaks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s one of many Texas officials investigating EPIC City. Paxton argues that similar communities in Europe have turned into “no-go zones” for local officials. Paxton also addresses what actions he might take against EPIC City and whether there’s a conflict of interest between him and EPIC City’s attorney. Additionally, Paxton discusses his Senate run against Texas Senator John Cornyn and why the Republican establishment has promised to oppose him.
GLENN: Ken Paxton. Welcome to the program, sir. How are you?
KEN: Doing great. How are you?
GLENN: I'm great. I'm very excited to talk to you about your Senate candidacy.
KEN: Me too.
GLENN: Yeah. But first, let me talk to you about what is happening here in the -- the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With Epic. Epic is an Islamic center, and a community. And let me just play -- play some of the video as we're talking about this.
(music)
KEN: And now, we embark on a new chapter and vision of harmony. Homes and hearts unite.
GLENN: All right. So, as a -- you know, as a member of the church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints.
You know, they crossed the mountains. And started their own community in Salt Lake. But they don't have a Mormon separate law. You know what I mean?
It's all based on the Constitution. And the Bill of Rights. And it's -- it's not going against everything that the country was done.
So I have no problem. You want to start any religious community, not a problem.
Is this that kind of community? Do we know enough about it, yet.
KEN: So we're in the middle. We just started the investigation. I do agree with you. We are a free country. First Amendment. Like clearly First Amendment.
And you can -- you can -- you can believe whatever you want to believe in this country and still be free. On the other hand, you're right. We have laws in the country. The law matters.
Constitution matters. If you're not following the law of our country. Then we will have some controversy and some contention.
So in the end, whatever religion you want, and believe whatever you want, but still have to follow our laws. Our state laws and our federal laws and our Constitution.
GLENN: So the developments attorney, says that any investigation is just racial profiling.
I'm so sick of that stuff.
Because I don't think that it is racial profiling.
I think we have reason to be concerned. Look what's happening over in Europe.
And we can't let that happen here in America. Especially in Texas.
KEN: Well, yeah. Countries are being taken over. And the Sharia law is being taken over. Whatever country they're in.
And that certainly -- we can't let that happen here.
I mean, the rule of law, and our Constitution.
What our Founders put together, is so beautiful and wonderful.
Giving us freedom for so long.
We're not going to sacrifice that, for Sharia law.
It's just not going to happen in Texas.
So we will be very focused on that.
And make sure they're following our laws.
And at the same time, as you said, we want to be cognizant, that people have a right to have their own religion.
And we respect that.
GLENN: So where do you -- how do you possibly?
Everybody involved will say, of course, you won't have Sharia law. Of course, this won't be a no-go zone.
That has been what is said for decades in Europe.
And that's exactly what they have become. If you can't find a smoking gun with how to bring Sharia law into Texas.
You know, you're not going to find that pamphlet.
What could you possibly find, that would be solid enough to say, no!
GLENN: Well, what you say is different sometimes than what people actually do.
We will be looking at what people actually are doing out there. What are the developers. How are they implementing this know.
Are they discriminating based on whether you are a part of a certain religion.
Because that would create issues with family laws.
So we will be looking at, what is the actual practice?
Not, what are you saying? Not, what is your promotional material, lawed?
Although, the promotional material may tell us something.
It's actually what is happening on the ground out there. That's our focus.
What is the truth?
GLENN: So the multiple state agencies are involved in this.
And are we talking about fines, injunctions? Something bigger violation are his found?
KEN: Yeah. So I can't issue fines, but I can certainly sue a writ. And there's, you know, a reason, an injunction to stop it.
If it's doing imminent harm, you have to show imminent harm. You can win on the merits.
Otherwise, you know, we would sue over some type of consumer lay violation. If the governor had other violations through some of the other agencies that he's directing, we could represent those agencies and lawsuits. There's all kinds of different ways to address that, depending on what we find in our investigation.
GLENN: So when you were under investigation, here in Texas, your attorney, that represented you in the impeachment hearing, which was all cleared.
Is now representing the developers. Does that cause a conflict of interest with you, at all?
KEN: Look, I certainly didn't know about that until recently.
And I would say, it's obviously a little concerning. That I wasn't made aware of that.
And there definitely could be an argument. That there's a conflict. Because I'm still being kept the by him.
And he's representing clients that we are investigating.
Yeah. It complicates things.
GLENN: All right. Let me switch to Cornyn. This makes Stu very, very happy.
Makes me happy too.
I think when I found out, we were together.
We hugged it out.
KEN: Yes, we did.
GLENN: Anybody was saying, it was Cornyn.
KEN: I think I told I in person.
GLENN: Yeah. You did. You did.
But so, we have Cornyn in.
Have you heard anything?
Have you talked to the president about this?
Is he going to stand against Cornyn? Stand with you? Do you have any idea yet?
KEN: So I don't know. Obviously, what I've noticed about President Trump is typically he waits until later. Closer to the election. He likes to see how things are going, whether people are doing what they said they were going to do, and whether they're performing. So part of the reason I decided to get this over with, I think there was a big effort by John Thune, and some of the swamp to get John an endorsement before I got in. Or somebody else got in. And I wanted to make sure I was in the game before all these things got done in Washington. In my opinion, one of the frustrations I have is it feels like sometimes Washington wants to decide, oh, well, Ken, you can't run.
Because we haven't picked you.
I'm like, I don't care if you pick me. Right?
It feels like, they think that they get to decide, well, we picked John. So, sorry, you can't run. Well, I'm just not into that decision making, and never will be.
So they don't understand. It should be the voters of Texas, not John Thune and a bunch of Republican senators, that think they should know the world.
GLENN: So for anybody who hasn't been paying attention for the last 400 years, what -- why -- what would be different between you and Cornyn?
KEN: Oh, my gosh.
I've had this discussion many times.
Everything. I mean, he -- he and I -- his -- his focus is in DC.
His folks is not on the people -- my folks is on the people of Texas.
And that translates to him wanting to be happy and satisfied in DC.
So he can fight to have gutter restrictions on -- on Texans and all Americans. And he works with Joe Biden.
And Joe Biden says, hey, great job.
President Trump on the other hand said, no, you're a RINO. Don't -- this is bad legislation.
And so, not only did John pass legislation that hurt the rest of the country, but he also enabled the ATF to have angles to try to expand their control over gun ownership.
And I had to go sue them twice.
It's things like that.
Amnesty, it suggests that he's for.
It's the fight he fought, building a wall.
He fought Trump on that.
He's been unsupportive and critical of Trump when he ran both times, calling him an albatross. So fundamentally, John and I are very different. And we believe very different.
Our focus is on very different people. And he's part of the establishment. He was put there by the Bushes. And he doesn't look out for the interests of individual Texans. He's thinking people in Washington are his -- are his people.
STU: Ken, part of the establishment in this particular case, is I would say, an understatement.
And one of the benefits of being part of that establishment, is you have a lot of trends. Who have a lot of power.
A lot of money. They are going to come after you, really, really --
GLENN: Oh.
STU: I mean, I can't even imagine.
KEN: It's insulting. They told me, I should not run. I was not picked. And that I should not run. I was told, they would spend $120 million to make sure that they would keep John Cornyn. And I said, hey. Can you tell me why John Cornyn is running, I just want to know that.
And there was a quiet silence. He's like, well, we told him not to run. He's already been in there four terms. We told him not to run.
But he's our friend. So we will support him.
We will spend the money -- so you're telling me. You don't know why John Cornyn is running.
And you can't explain why he should be there. And you don't think he's already been there too long, but yet, you're still going to support him?
And the answer is yeah. And we will spend a lot of money to make sure it's not you.
STU: $120 million, that could go to defeating people on the left.
KEN: Yes. And, look, I don't know what the real numbers. That could -- 110 million a primary. I don't think that's the real number.
GLENN: I -- yeah. I mean, I wouldn't -- you have the pockets to go against that?
KEN: Right now, I'm doing quite well.
I mean, I -- you know, part of this has to be separate with super PACs, but I am anticipating that I will be very competitive on the fundraising side.
I already know I will be competitive.
Now, will I have 120 million?
I don't need 120 million.
But, you know, 20 to 40 million.
That's doable for me.
GLENN: Well, money can't -- money can't buy this.
You know, it's -- it's going to be whether -- just getting your name out. And making sure people understand what John Cornyn has done.
Who are your friends in the Senate, that would be your PAC?
KEN: So I doubt -- you know, the senators, most of them. They all kind of stick together.
Behind the scenes, they'll -- they will say they hope I win. The only one that I think that, you know, would openly support me is Tommy Chipperfield (phonetic), who said, I will support you!
And I think he -- obviously, he didn't run for governor. He's a rare breed out there.
And that's fine. I don't need Washington to support me.
GLENN: Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz won't do it? I mean --
KEN: I think Ted -- because he -- I don't think he will say anything. I don't think he'll endorse either way.
GLENN: Yeah, he will work with whoever wins, I guess. Is that the game we're playing?
KEN: That's the game we're playing.
And, look, I'm just happy. That's a win for me.
If Ted stays out of there.
I mean, I know he endorses Cornyn last time. If he doesn't endorse him this time, it's helpful.
GLENN: Yeah. Well --
KEN: And, by the way, I'm a benefit.
Because I will be supportive, instead of disruptive to what he wants to do.
Because I am a fan. He is the kind of senator that Ted Cruz deserves. He should have. He has a fantastic job.
And I support him, ever since he ran the first time. And John Cornyn, in contrast is opposite.
I mean, as you guys, I think I heard you guys say.
He was fine in Vermont. If he was a Republican. I would be happy to have him.
But not in Texas.
GLENN: I want to ask you one more thing.
If you can hang on for one second.
I want to ask you about the district judges. And where you stand with the district judges. And what should be done.
More with Ken Paxton who is running for Texas attorney general. I'm sorry. He is the Texas attorney general. He's running for the US Senate against John Cornyn.