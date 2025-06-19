Is the world approaching its FINAL battle? From the anti-ICE rioters to Islamic governments like Iran, the message is the same: “Death to the West… death to America.” Glenn Beck gives an urgent warning about the radical ideologies threatening Western civilization and likens the chaos in American streets to Gotham. Asra Nomani, an expert on Islamic extremism, terrorism, and radicalization, joins Glenn to detail what she saw at a No Kings protest in Philadelphia. Nomani warns that “more blood will spill” due to the dangerous nexus between Democratic organizations, Islamic sympathizers, Marxists, communists, and socialists. “This is the tyranny that will come to your neighborhoods and streets unless we stop it.” Another issue dividing the country and President Trump’s MAGA supporters is the war between Israel and Iran. Should the U.S. help destroy Iran’s nuclear ambitions or let Israel go it alone? Iranian American journalist Nik Kowsar was arrested and threatened with death for his political cartoon critical of an Islamic cleric in 2003. He reveals the truth about the Islamic regime but tells Glenn why he believes bombs won’t bring democracy to the oppressed people of Iran.
Iran War & US Riots: An Urgent WARNING About the ‘Death to America’ Mob | Glenn TV | Ep 440
GLENN: Sean, welcome to the program.
VOICE: Thank you for having me, sir.
GLENN: You bet. I'm glad to have you on.
You know, I'm not sure -- I'm not sure of anybody's position, because the smart people, like I think you are, are asking questions. And not coming out with these bold declarations. They're just asking questions.
And sometimes, their own response, at least mine is.
It's very nuanced. And I'm not recommending anything.
I'm asking questions, and I'm warning about the mistakes of the past.
I don't trust anybody.
But I also think a nuclear armed Iran is really bad. But I want Israel to take care of it.
I want to be involved in that.
It's their direct right now. Let them take care of it.
What -- where do you go from here. What questions should we be asking ourselves, Sean.
SEAN: Yeah. I love your approach to it. Because it doesn't start with a conclusion.
It's kind of trying to build with what we should be doing from the bottom-up.
Which becomes a discussion of first principles. And I think that's really important.
I think we probably all agree, that we don't want bad people. And we don't our enemies, to have weapons, they use to destroy us.
I think probably everyone agrees in that.
GLENN: Yes.
Well, can I add a caveat to that?
Not just our enemies, but especially those who are batcrap crazy.
Or believe in the return of the Mahdi, and I can hasten his return by washing the world in blood. That kind of -- that puts you in a special category for me.
But, anyway, go ahead.
SEAN: And, again, I think I might even extend it. I'm not sure I want our friends and allies to have it. In a perfect world, we would be the only country, with these massive weapons.
(laughter)
GLENN: Okay. All right. I'll go for that. Okay.
SEAN: So the problem we have is that for, let's call 80 years. You know, 75.
The nuclear toothpaste has been out of the tube.
Soviet -- India, Pakistan. North Korea.
France. Israel.
In South Africa for a time, they all had nukes. And to me, the big problem that I have a really difficult time wrapping my head around, is how do you solve the problem we created with Gadhafi in Libya?
GLENN: Yes.
SEAN: That country gave up their weapons program, voluntarily after Iraq. Kind of before Iraq become another debacle and another cautionary tale. And they gave up their weapons in the US and NATO and our allies. We returned the favor, thanks to Hillary and Obama, by overthrowing Gadhafi and killing it.
I think what that communicated to every leader on earth, good or bad, if you don't ever want to be overthrown, you have to have nuclear weapons.
And so I start with understanding that fact, what is the best, most effective way to make our enemies -- make sure our enemies don't get nuclear weapons?
And I'll tell you, I don't have a good answer. Because we've heard for 40 years, that Iran is on the verge of a nuke.
They're about to have a nuke. They're about to have a weapon. So let's assume we go through with these attacks, and we bomb now or Israel bombs it.
What that doesn't get rid of is the incentive. It temporarily gets rid of a mechanism for I guess enriching uranium. But in four years or five years, how do we deal with that? I don't think regime change is a good idea. We've seen how well that works. It turns into an unmitigated disaster.
And so I think we just have to start with the question, what is the best possible way to incentivize people that we don't like, and don't like us, to not have weapons. And I genuinely don't have a good answer to it.
GLENN: You know what, I keep thinking. Every day I do this job. And I think what Reagan said when I was a kid.
He said, there's going to come a time.
And he was talking to Social Security at the time, but I apply it now to everything. There's going to come a time, where we've made so many mistakes. There won't be a good solution to everything. Every choice will be a bad choice.
And I think we're here. I think we're here. Everything we do, you're like, I don't know. I don't know.
I don't want to do to the mistakes of the past. But I don't know how to stop this now.
You know, regime change. Let me just take that one.
Regime change. It doesn't work. I loved your post. I think it was yesterday.
Yes, our military industrial complex lied about Vietnam. Killed Kennedy. Ran a coup against Nixon, then killed another Kennedy.
Tried to get MLK Jr. to kill himself. Ran drugs through the Americas to fund shenanigans in the Middle East.
Funded Bin Laden in the Taliban. Missed 9/11, and lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Got an ambassador murdered in Benghazi.
Then turned Libya into a slave market run by terrorists. Then created ISIS. Ran the Russia collusion hoax.
Tried to overthrow Trump with the Ukrainian hoax. Weaponized a bat virus that killed millions of people and lied about it. And used the virus they made to steal an election.
Then arrest Trump, tried to bankrupt him.
Try to make him die in prison, and then when they failed, they denied him adequate security, leading him to be shot in the head.
Yeah, they did all of those things.
The drug cartels, Iraq, Bosnia, in the 1990s.
Iraq and Afghanistan in the 2000s. Still Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010.
Plus, Libya, the whole moronic Arab Spring thing. Ukraine in the 2020s.
These were all disasters that cost millions of dollars and countless lives. You're right on every single one of those things.
Every single one of those things.
So how do we make a decision now'
SEAN: Right. And that's why I think it's important to get to first principles. Which is understanding our limitations.
Understanding history. Understanding how other nations view things. One thing that's driven me nuts in the foreign policy debates that we've had in the country, for 20, 30 years.
Is that there seems to be zero desire to put ourself in the position of our adversaries and our opponents. Saying, how are we looking at things?
Some people, if you try to do that, they'll say, oh, well, you're sympathizing with them. Or you're appeasing. Well, no. This is the basic stuff for negotiation.
You're playing chess against someone. You want to understand what they're going to do next.
So you can respond to it.
And we just never do that.
And I look at this. I think there's probably two major options. For either forestalling or preventing a particular regime for getting weapons.
The first one is regime change.
In the short-term, you can tell yourself, we will overthrow these people.
And then they won't want nukes anymore. Because we will put our friends in, and then it will be food.
Well, that's been ongoing in Iran for 100 years. The Brits and the Soviets were the ones who came in and put the original Shah in. It's been a mess over there.
So personally, I throw regime change out the window. Because it opens up pandora's box of just insanity, as we've seen in the Middle East.
GLENN: Okay. Hang on a second. Hang on a second.
Wait. Wait, on that.
Is there a chance that -- you know, I never saw it.
I kept saying. We headed to war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Show me the person that will have their face on the stamp. Show me the person that will have their face on the money.
I never had somebody stand up and say, we need to be free.
And we need to fight for our own freedom. You do have those people that are really tired of this, and much more Western.
I don't want to get involved in a regime change. And I certainly don't want you to say, hey. We're going to help you pick a leader.
Is there a chance this time is different? Or is that wishful, stupid thinking?
JASON: You know, I think it's probably wishful thinking, but I don't know.
I tell you, I have a hard enough time figuring out what's going on politically in my own country. Think about all the time we spent pouring over polls in our election. Talking to our neighbors.
This is a country we were born in.
We understand its culture without even thinking about it. We're fluent in the language. We can talk to anyone we want, whenever we want. And we have a tough time, figuring out what is going on here. I don't have a clue what's happening in Iran.
I don't speak any of the three or four languages over there.
I don't understand the culture. I've never been there.
I've not been able to talk to people over there.
I don't know thousand read the news there.
The idea that I, or really any other Westerner can look at Iran and with any confidence say what the people want or don't want, I think it's crazy.
And so I think you kind of have to be humble about your ignorance. And we are largely ignorant of just about everything happening within Iraq, and its culture and its people.
GLENN: I -- I have to say, I think you're right on that.
Okay. So that's out.
What's the next thing?
SEAN: We kind of set aside regime change, probably not a great idea.
Another option is maybe economic incentives. Yeah, we know you don't want to be overthrown.
That's going to be a hard incentive to overcome. So you're going want to regime change insurance. Maybe we can bribe you out of it. All kinds of economic assurances. This and that.
The problem with Iran is they're sitting on oil, which is probably the most precious resource on earth. I don't think that works.
And so I think what we're left with is probably the Whack-a-Mole that's been going on for years. And I think the nation that's probably best sighted to deal with that Whack-A-Mole. They're the ones at risk.
Iran can't reach us here in the US. They don't have the ballistic missile capability. They're not a direct military threat to us.
They're clearly a military threat to our friends and allies in the Middle East.
And so I think the least worst option is probably Israel doing what it does, every five to ten years, and going and trying to degrade their ability to mechanically make the stuff.
Wait to see what happens, do it again over and over. But to me, that's a regional issue.
And, yes, there are allies. And, yes, they're our friends.
But it's far more consequential to them, than it is to us. And so I have no problem with them, doing what they need to do, to address the threats to them.
GLENN: So I'm with you, 100 percent so far.
Now, I'm very -- you know, we're the only ones with the bunker buster that can get into that.
What does that go down, 12 stories?
20 stories, underground.
Can destroy anything with a 20-story footprint, underground.
We're the only ones that have it. It has to be dropped from one of our planes.
And I'm very uncomfortable with that. Very uncomfortable. I mean, you know what, you want to buy the bunker buster? I'll sell it to you. But you got to drop it.
Once we put that on our plane, and we drop it, aren't we then part of the war?
SEAN: Right. And that -- like I said, that might be the least worse option to the extent that we have to be involved.
GLENN: Yes.
SEAN: When it comes to foreign policy. I think a lot about what Mike Tyson says.
That everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face. Once you go and drop a bomb on someone, once you engage in offensive military capabilities. Now, you may rhetorically say, well, it's preemptively defensive. It's an offensive move, whenever you bomb another country.
You are creating the conditions for all kinds of chaos. Who knows how they're going to respond?
Maybe they're rational. They understand, look, we will have to take this one on the chin.
We don't want to fight with the US.
We don't want to fight with Israel. We will have to deal with it.
And maybe they decide. Hey, we were in the middle of negotiations. We thought we were trying to get somewhere.
And if they're going to do this stuff with us, then to heck with this.
We will just unleash hell. That can happen.
Now, I don't know if it will. It's probably less likely to end up taking it.
But it's a possibility. Whenever you go and punch somebody in the face, you now have to deal with the consequences of how they will respond.
GLENN: All right. Back with more in just a second. Can you stay with me for just a few more minutes, Sean?
SEAN: Of course.
GLENN: Before we go to back to Sean, Jason, I had to look up in the break, preemptive strikes.
Is that something new?
Because I know that's -- my age, maybe.
I remember, I don't remember people saying, we have to preemptively strike, more than when it -- when the nukes started coming. And that's when everybody was like, you have to do it before you get one.
Is this a new thing? Or has this been going on forever?
JASON: I want to start out with saying, I'm so glad for Sean in having this conversation.
Because it is sorely needed right now.
It's so bad.
There's a weird irony with preemptive or preventive strikes.
Because the first modern preventive strike, looking at the Cold War era was the start of the six-day war.
When Egypt blockaded Israel, amassed 100,000 troops in Israel.
GLENN: Wow.
JASON: Did the first modern preemptive strike. If they would not have, they would not be here right now.
It's another coal in the fire really.
What is the red line --
GLENN: Sean, what is the red line?
Is there a red line?
SEAN: For us. Or for Israel?
GLENN: You know, any society. Is there a red line?
I think the answer for Israel is a lot sooner than ours.
But is there such a thing as a red line, to go first, and preemptively strike?
I'm sure there is. I'm sure there is.
It's so situational, that I would have a hard time saying right now, this is a red line, that satisfies all conditions for all nations.
GLENN: How about just for Israel?
Red line?
SEAN: For Israel, I would think it would be a delivery mechanism and the actual developed warhead. That's probably what I would look at. Can this immunization at this moment, deliver a nuclear warhead to us right now?
That's what I would say is the red line.
But, you know what, I have not had a country trying to wipe me off the earth for, you know, the last 80 years, 75 years.
GLENN: 5,000.
SEAN: Right.
But hard for me, just given my position, to know exactly what their -- I would say, it's probably close to the same thing.
An ability to attack the US people. Now, you'll hear from the Pentagon and people saying, well, they can hurt our troops in the region.
My view is, well, that's probably a good reason to not be meddling in the regions all the time. Because --
GLENN: Hmm. Hmm.
Sean, thank you so much. What a great conversation.
I really appreciate it. Thank you for being reasonable, rational. And allowing people to disagree.
And learn from our disagreements. Thank you, Sean. Appreciate it.
JASON: You're very gracious. Thank you, sir.
GLENN: You bet. The CEO of the Federalist.
Sean Davis.
Will Trump HIT Iran with a “bunker buster” bomb?
Will President Trump get America involved in Israel’s war with Iran by helping drop a “bunker buster” bomb on Iran’s main nuclear facility? Would that cross a red line? Glenn Beck asks House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who explains why she believes such debates are pointless right now. Plus, Rep. Luna addresses a 1980s CIA "playbook" that exposes a strategy to "set off riots and destabilize governments."
GLENN: Representative Anna Paulina Luna is joining us now.
Congresswoman from the great state of Florida. You guys are kicking it, down in Florida.
I mean, you really -- you're making Texas look bad, quite honestly. But thanks for coming on.
ANNA: Thanks, Glenn. I would like to say, we're leading the nation not just in politics, but also the White House. So happy to be here.
GLENN: Yeah. All right. I have to ask you a little bit, about are we going to war? What's happening? Is this negotiation? What does your gut tell you on this?
ANNA: My gut is telling me, that we're not intervening. And based on the president's statement, he is still rightfully so, urging everyone to negotiate. Right now, he's definitely been very open about this.
But I don't want to -- what I will tell you, in the last 24 to 48 hours, I have seen so much disinformation circulating on the internet. Well, a lot of it not coming from security that is in the states, so I will tell everyone. That don't jump to conclusions, don't read into anything, that senator Lindsey Graham is saying or any other members of Congress, that are speculating, that there will be direct intervention. In fact, the White House just yesterday via Alex Sipher on X posted that the military is not intervening. We're simply defending our own. And so what I will tell Americans is first and foremost, President Trump has not changed his position on foreign policies. If he wanted to strike, he would have done it by now. So everyone needs to pray for him. Pray for our country. Pray for the millions in both Iran and Israel right now, and let the process play out.
GLENN: Can you tell me, do you think it's a red line to send over a bomber with one bomb?
Is that -- does that drag us into war?
Or is that just helping?
ANNA: I would say, as of right now, we need to not speculate, but continue to back the White House's position.
Because I think if I were to speculate on where the red line is, I don't think it helps.
I do think that our allies and adversaries are looking to see the members of Congress are doing. I will back the White House's position currently. Which is defending our service members and not intervening --
GLENN: It is. I'm so glad to hear you say that. That is exactly what I just said on the air. Just about three minutes ago.
ANNA: Oh, really?
GLENN: I said, yeah. The world is watching. You don't think the mullahs aren't watching everything that is said on X. You know, we must used to have these conversations where it was global. We're now in a global atmosphere.
And they're watching all of us.
And we can't eat ourselves up. Or they will -- if he's telling the truth.
I think a good negotiator, never bluffs. And he has to back it up.
You know, 60 days. You don't want to see what happens on day 61.
He wasn't bluffing.
And if they think, that we are eating ourselves, alive, they're more likely to go, no.
You know what, go ahead. Go ahead.
It's a really bad thing.
ANNA: What I will say, it's definitely a litmus test for our country right now. You're seeing a lot of people, jumping to conclusions. What I will tell you, there's only a very select few that fully understand what's happening in the situation room.
That's the president, his team, and it's left up there to you. What I will tell you, don't read in, don't speculate. And also too don't jump to conclusions.
Again, in the last 48 hours, I went online. I put out information, because I saw so much information circulating. Something that was said by Kash Patel. His CCP has engaged in basically election engineering. We just saw that in the 2020 election cycle.
They just got busted. This also comes on the tail end of these riots that are absolutely being hunted by the CCP. Neville Singham getting lots of money from them.
And it doesn't stop there.
We saw there was an -- so what I would say is that, you know, I'm partially inclined to think some of these accounts that are attacking the president, are foreign policy positions right now.
Are coming from China. Everything that we're seeing. Three times, that they've done things.
So we have to stick together. It's not, Democrat versus Republican right now. It's America, and fighting for Western civilization.
And so we need to make sure that we're very responsible about our commentary right now.
GLENN: Very good. Very good.
Can we talk a little bit about the -- let's start with Neville Singham.
The guy is -- he is an operative for the CCP. And he is pouring tons of money. And no one in the mainstream media, wants to talk about it.
They just -- oh, that's ridiculous. No, it's not.
Can you give us some information on --
ANNA: Yeah. Of course. So it's not ridiculous. In fact, there's a lot of money -- money at least back to Neville Singham. And I actually look at credit where it's due. So I was on X. And came across this account called Data Republican, and she actually pulled the money trail right to Singham. He also lives part time in Shanghai, China, and he's not registered as a foreign agent.
And so I was able to talk to Comer, and every single member of oversight after seeing the evidence that was presented, actually sent a letter, signed off on it, not just to Neville Singham, but also, to AG Bondi to also request an investigation.
And so what I will tell you is that this should have been done during BLM in Congress back then.
It was not. This needs to be replicated moving forward with everybody else who is engaging, who is not a registered foreign agent in this country.
Also, funding riots like this. In some instances have been acts of terrorism.
And so right now, it's not just a playbook for Neville Singham. We're also -- this is also up to Comer. Because Comer has subpoena authority. Whether or not he will send his subpoena to George Soros, which I've urged him to do.
Even though, Neville Singham is a Marxist and Soros is a globalist, but their end objective is, again, to dismantle the United States.
And so we're basically being hit from both sides right now.
GLENN: I am so -- it is so refreshing.
I mean, I've been talking about this stuff for 20 years.
It's so refreshing. Finally, to have some people step up, and present this in a credible way, in Congress.
And to the -- attorney general et cetera, et cetera.
You know, you had the playbook from 1983. From the CIA.
And this is -- you know, I think it was two or three years ago.
No. It was in 2019 or 2020.
I did a special on the -- you know, the Colour Revolutions.
And how there was the CIA playbook that was out.
And it looks exactly like what is happening here in the United States. I said -- I said, at the time, here's what's coming. And it's all here.
It -- where are you taking this?
And is there anybody, that, you know, can -- can stop this?
Because this -- we are -- we're using CIA tactics on ourself.
ANNA: Well, I would say, the CCP is using this against us.
Right now, just first and foremost.
Yes. We can stop it.
We have to go after the money stream. And I actually also found out via the data Republican.
That $270 million in the USAID fund, was issued to George Soros' NGOs prior to Biden getting out of office.
President Trump can stop that, sending a letter via executive order because Congress is moving very slow.
That's I think a separate conversation.
But we can stop the money streams. And if we don't do anything, though. If we don't do the investigations.
If we don't say, you cannot do this in our country, you're also, by the way, guilty of violating foreign agent registration, the Foreign Registration app, the FAR app. It's just going to continue happening.
So we have to do the due diligence on this.
And if not, every single member of oversight signed off on that.
And to Chairman Comer's credit, he will be playing ball with Singham. So it's going to happen.
It's just, When will it happen?
So the time line, it's possibly indicated on Friday. We're waiting for a response.
He's going to be called to testify.
We are looking at all transaction records.
That's the first thing. The second thing, I want to give some people hope. I actually know Director Radcliffe over at the CIA.
And the CIA back then, remember, there's both good and bad people at the intelligence agencies.
And to their credit, the people that he has appointed, actually are a people like you and I.
And so they are doing their best to weed out this corruption at the agencies. And so what's really been brilliant in all of this.
Kash Patel is also following up on these money trails, to see what outside foreign influences are engaging in this Colour Revolution here in the United States, and he's dropping that information now. So in previous administrations, this might not have happened.
But in this one, they're stopping it, and it's because of social media and kudos to Elon Musk, that we were able to get the information in time, in regards to the No Kings protest, who is funding that.
In regards to potential insider packets that were going to frame conservatives. Frame Republicans.
We are seeing this all unfold in real time. I will tell you, Hispanic Americans, specifically, are not used as pawns. So when you have basically BLM 2.0 happening right now at these ICE riots, and you realize that these are actually largely ANTIFA that are going to be questioned. They're why they're not Hispanic. They're not immigrant.
They have no ties to the communities, and they're simply interning, you know, Mexican flags or BLM flags. That doesn't bode well in the community.
Remember, Hispanic Americans are largely voted for in favor for President trump.
So there is hope. But you can't sit on your hands. You have to get active, you have to get engaged, and you have to be telling people that.
GLENN: You know, for years, I've been angry at the billionaires on the right. That have just not stepped up to the plate.
I really, I suspected with the tides foundation and then with Biden and you all of these green new deals, and everything going on. That money was being funneled off the top.
And then as soon as we appointed DOGE. I said, oh, my gosh. The money is coming from us.
Then he started to find him. That is so critically important. Are we going to stop that funding?
ANNA: Well, yes. And so that's what we've been doing with some of these rescission packages at the White House, that has authorized. We have to move quickly. And we have to be more aggressive with it.
I will tell you, remember, I think just in general, sometimes people can be lazy.
And so what I've been telling people, is you have no idea, the level of personal sacrifice, that Elon really took on.
From taking on DOGE. Especially going after USAID. Which is just like a pot of just corrupt nonsense.
He actually just released, as we were about to call in. He released drug testing results. He had himself drug testing. Because they were saying, he was doing all this crazy stuff.
And he wasn't. Right? They've attacked companies. They literally used his personal family matters in the press. And then they tried to drag a wedge between him and the president.
So what I will tell you is, it's not just him. It's any member of Congress of the Senate. You saw what happened with the president. They tried to assassinate him twice.
Okay?
So if you take this on, the American people need to back these people up.
Because it's not like we're taking it on, because we, you know, want to have our personal lives and our family members put on the line here.
It's because it's the right thing to do. And if we don't do it, who will?
You have to really make sure, everyone sitting together. Remember, look out for the disinformation campaign.
And keep supporting people who do the right went.
Because we need more of them.
GLENN: Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.
Congresswoman, thank you.
JEFFY: Thanks Glenn.
GLENN: You bet. We'll talk again.
The KEY to understanding Trump’s threats to Iran
Many Americans are debating whether President Trump will attack Iran and help Israel, or if he’ll keep his promise to stay out of this war. Glenn Beck explains what he believes is the key to understanding Trump’s
GLENN: I think America is all warred out. I know I am.
I'm all warred out. We've been the police. War's policemen since I've been a kid.
It's never helped us. It's never done anything, except push us towards bankruptcy, and more of our people killed.
You know, we've had Afghanistan. Iraq. Libya. And they ended for, what?
Nothing. Nothing.
What did we get out of that? Nothing!
Are we safer?
No. We're not safer. Look at our streets. Look what's coming across our border.
We have 8,000 terrorists, in our country, right now!
That didn't make us safer by any stretch of the imagination. What did we do that for?
We've also been lied to by our government, over and over and over again.
At least the last 100 years on this progressive nonsense, on the State Department, and how they want to fight wars now.
There hasn't been a real end of a real war, in how long?
Since World War II?
There's not -- are these all police actions. And they never -- they don't seem to work out.
I'm done with all of that. I think you are too. And we can't afford another war.
Now, that being said, I think Iran and I've said this since 2003, Iran is the head of the snake.
It wasn't Afghanistan.
It wasn't Iraq. You know, I thought the strategy from Bush was to take Afghanistan and Iraq and squeeze forever the government of Rand Paul.
Enough to have it topple and let the people take over, in Iran.
But that didn't -- I don't think that was even their strategy. I think that was me maybe hoping.
You know, and all the talk about the nukes in Iran, I have a hard tame. You know, weapons of mass destruction. George Bush. They weren't there.
They weren't there.
So now they have -- I mean, I've heard since, what?
Now. 2005.
Iran could be just days away from a nuclear weapon. Then once they have one, then they could produce all the -- I don't know. I've heard this since 2005. You have no credibility with me anymore, that they're just days away from a nuclear weapon!
Now, are they days away? Maybe!
I don't know.
So what do we do?
Well, I'm pretty happy with the current course.
Israel seems to be doing a bang up job.
You know, and have you noticed, it's not really causing any more problems in the streets.
In Saudi Arabia, or Egypt. Or any other place.
They all seem to be cool with what's going on.
And why is that? Because everyone in the Middle East knows this is right. What is Egypt doing? First of all, maybe we should be a little more like Egypt, you know, without the authoritarian regime. Maybe we should look at our borders the way Egypt looks at its border with the Palestinians!
You know, there's a two-story wall, all just -- I mean, it is razor wire everywhere.
Nobody is coming across that border, coming out of -- of -- of the Palestinian section, into Egypt.
They don't want them.
Strangely, neither does Jordan. Strangely, neither does the UAE. Strangely, neither does Saudi Arabia, or any other Gulf culture. They don't want them. Why?
Because revolution always follows.
Thus, let me again, bring you back to Egypt. What happened over the weekend.
All these Palestinian protesters. The kinds that are on our streets.
The Palestinians just -- I mean, the Egyptians just picked them up.
Put them on a bus. And said, get hell out of here. Or we'll throw you in jail.
We can't protest peaceful. No. Not in Egypt.
It's not America.
You're not doing that in Egypt. And one of the reasons why you're not doing that in Egypt. Egypt knows, the Palestinians, no matter where they go. They sew the he seeds of revolution.
That's been the pattern over and over and over again, when one of the Gulf states take them.
So why is that a problem for Donald Trump to do exactly what the Egyptians and the Saudis and the UAE, and everybody else is doing. Which is, hey, Israel, keep going!
I mean, I'm not going to say that out loud. But keep going.
Can we help you with anything on that one? Because don't turn around on us. We will deny it.
But go ahead. They're all doing that!
All of them! What is the other thing they're doing? They're not siding with the Palestinians. They're not letting the Palestinian, you know, revolution break out in their countries.
So why is it such a problem in our country? To do what they're doing!
Which leads me to believe, maybe, just maybe, there's a lot of anti-Semitism on this one.
I've never seen a country exercise a war this precisely as the one that Israel is doing. I mean, it's unbelievable.
It's unbelievable.
Okay. So now, let me take to you the third part of what I want you to really think about.
Are we actually preparing for war?
Because every sign says yes. And maybe we are. I don't know.
Every sign says yes. We are mobilizing.
We are moving assets in. Yesterday, I think it was the Israelis said, everybody needs to get out of Tehran. That looks like massive bombing coming there. That doesn't seem like Israel. Does it?
We're talking about maybe using one of our B52s. And the only bomb that can get into the plant, to be able to get under the mountain to take out their nuclear facilities.
We're the only ones that can do it, and we're talking about doing that. However, at the same time, Donald Trump said, no, to killing the leaders of Iran. Which were the leaders that put the plan in place for the assassination of Donald Trump.
So it doesn't seem like he's being vindictive here.
What is actually happening?
How do you make sense of the world?
May I just suggest, what do you know about Donald Trump?
What do you know at the core of his being, who he is?
You know that he is a pro-tariff guy.
You know that he hates war.
To the core.
You know that he's terrified of nuclear war.
And he's a negotiator. I don't think that's in the right order.
I think he's a negotiator first. And when you negotiate at this high level, you don't tell everyone what you're doing.
First of all, the first thing you have to do is establish credibility.
And especially in a country like Iran, where the American president has never had any credibility.
Because they say, you know what, you cross this red line. And you're done. Then they cross the red line. And they're like, okay. Well, don't cross this red line or you're done.
Then they cross that red line, and nothing happens! Okay. Well, don't cross it. Shut up with your red line. It means nothing to us anymore.
What did Donald Trump do?
He gave Iran 60 days to negotiate. Sixty days.
What happened at midnight on Day 61?
Israel unleashed hell on them.
Donald Trump said, you have 60 days. And please, get to the negotiating table. You don't want to see what happens on Day 61.
Don't do it. Don't. Don't.
I'm holding them at bay. Don't. Let's negotiate. Okay? Now he has credibility.
So now when they're talking about, you know what, what we might do. He will say, yeah. Well, I'm talked to Israel, about letting them use that bunker buster.
You know, I also think you're a really dangerous knight right now. I think, you know, put us on a war footing, would you?
Now the American people are looking at Donald Trump going, he just might do it. Are we going to war? He just might do it.
What do you think Iran is saying? Iran is saying the same thing! Oh, good God. He just told us 60 days.
He's not bluffing. He's not bluffing.
The guy does not bluff. He's nuts. He's insane.
Whatever you want to say about him. He's a negotiator. And the one thing that Iran really does not understand, I think is negotiating from the best negotiator in the world.
But I am afraid the American people don't understand that either.
Now, I could be wrong. So I'm not saying this is what's going on.
But I believe this is what's happening.
I believe he's negotiating.
And, you know, he will follow it up.
But what did he say?
As soon as the bombs went out. He said, I told them, 60 days. A, establish credibility.
Then the next statement was, please come back to the table. Or it's only going to get worse.
Okay?
Then while the whole world is watching the G7, something happens, and he flies back. He leaves the G7. And he flies back, at 3:00 a.m. He arrives, and he goes directly in to the situation room, and they're moving assets around the world.
And then says, hey. Iran, you should negotiate. You should negotiate.
We're still at the negotiation table. I would suggest you get back.
How freaked out do you think they are?
Now, here's the thing. Have you ever been in tough negotiations with somebody, and they start to say things. And you're like, wait. This wasn't part of the plan.
We didn't discuss this.
But they're the leader. What should you do? If you're in negotiations, you should be going, yeah.
Yeah. We talk about that. You know, all day long. You go out in a hallway. Or you go into another room, and you go, what are you doing?
What are you doing?
We didn't talk about this. But you never say it at the table. Never.
Because if they spot any division, that game is over. So what's happening online?
Right now, we're dividing ourselves. I think the president is negotiating. I -- I know the president hates war. I know the president hates nuclear war.
I know the president likes Israel, but he's not wanting to fight their wars.
I know the president knows how much trouble we're in, with Islamic extremism, especially the kind that comes from the Twelvers in Iran!
If I know all of those things to be true, he's negotiating. And he's hoping that Israel will do the job we won't have to.
But we can back them up by being tough negotiators. And saying, you know what, go ahead. Put us on a war footing.
Because then, their side is at the table going, what the hell, is this guy -- and somebody at the table is going, he told us 60 days. In sixty days, we were having bombs raining down on us.
He will do it!
But there's also somebody at the table that said, eh, just lost Tucker Carlson. That guy helped him get elected. Eh, just lost, you know, whoever, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin and Glenn Beck.
And they're all fighting against each other. He's not going to be able to hold his base together.
If he's -- if he's bluffing, fine. If he's not bluffing, it won't be long, because they'll tear him apart.
Now, how does that -- because you, and me, and Tucker, and Sean. And, I mean, it used to be just the big anchors, on CBS. ABC. NBC.
Now it's not just even us. It's you!
They're watching us, as we're sitting at the table. We're blinking.
Repeatedly. I -- I don't know what -- I don't know.
I have no inside information.
I just think, I know Donald Trump, and what he abhors. I know Donald Trump on what he is terrified of.
And that is nuclear war. And global war.
He knows that will be the end of us. All of us. I just don't see him as that guy.
And so I have to ask, is the world's best negotiator, now negotiating? And I believe the answer is yes. For the first time, you have a president that is a good negotiator.
Stop blinking. That doesn't mean I'm for war. It just means, stop blinking!