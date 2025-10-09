The cities of Portland and Chicago are turning into war zones. Federal agents have been ambushed, police have been ordered to stand down, and mayors are defying the Constitution. It’s insurrection in plain sight. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to uncover the hidden support and funding networks propping up Antifa. Glenn debunks the myth that Antifa is decentralized and leaderless, tracing connections from Soros to Tides and other shadowy nonprofits. Plus, independent journalist Nick Sortor joins from outside an ICE facility in Portland, where he was wrongfully arrested by police following attacks by Antifa members.
Unmasking Antifa: The Dark Truth Behind Its Well-Funded Network | Glenn TV | Ep 461
This INSANE answer may have cost this Democrat her election
Katie Porter, a Democratic candidate for governor of California, was the most favored candidate to replace Gavin Newsom. But her recent meltdown during a basic interview may have cost her everything. Glenn and Stu give their commentary on this trainwreck...
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Can we play the audio of Katie Porter?
Katie Porter, she's a Democrat representative from California, who ran for Senate and lost. And now she's running for governor. Yesterday, about this time, she was the frontrunner.
Today, she's not. I just want to play a clip of the interview she did yesterday.
VOICE: What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters who you'll need in order to win, to vote for Trump?
VOICE: How would I need them in order to win?
VOICE: Unless you're going to get 60 percent of the vote.
Everybody who did not vote for Trump, will vote for you.
VOICE: In the general election?
VOICE: Yes.
VOICE: If it's me versus a Republican, I think that I will win. The people who did not vote for Trump.
VOICE: What if it's you versus a Democrat?
VOICE: I don't intend that to be the case.
VOICE: So how have you intended that not to be the case? Are you going to ask them not to run?
VOICE: No, no, I said, I will build the support. I have the support already in terms of name recognition, and so I will do the very best I can, to make sure that we get through this primary in a very strong position. But let me be clear with you.
I represented Orange County. I represented a purple area. I even stood on my own two feet and won Republican votes before. That's not something every candidate in this race can say. If you're from a deep blue area. If you're from LA or you're from Oakland, you don't have --
VOICE: You just said you don't need those Trump voters.
VOICE: You asked me if I needed them to win. I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?
VOICE: The question is the same thing I ask everybody, that this is being called the empowering voters who stop Trump's power grab. Every other candidate has answered this question. This is not --
VOICE: I said, I support it.
VOICE: And the question is, what do you say to the 40 percent of voters who voted for Trump?
VOICE: Oh, I'm happy to say that. It's the do you need them to win part that I don't understand. I'm happy to answer the question as you have it written, and I'll answer it.
VOICE: And we've also asked the other candidates, do you think you need any of those 40 percent of California voters to win? And you're saying, no. I don't.
VOICE: No. I'm trying to say, I will try to win every vote I can. And what I'm saying to you is that -- I don't want to keep doing this. I'm going to call it. Thank you.
GLENN: She gets up and walks away.
VOICE: You're not going to do the interview with us?
VOICE: No. Not like this, I'm not. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask.
STU: Oh, God forbid.
VOICE: Every other candidate has --
VOICE: I don't care. I don't care.
I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation, which you ask me about every issue on this list.
And if every question that you're going to make up a follow-up question, then we're never going to get there.
I've never had to do this before, ever.
VOICE: You've never had to have a conversation with a reporter --
VOICE: To any interview.
VOICE: Okay. But every other candidate has done this.
VOICE: What part of, I'm me -- I'm running for governor because I'm a leader. So I am going to make --
VOICE: You're not going to answer questions from reporters?
Okay. Why don't we go through -- I will continue to ask follow-up questions because that's my job as a journalist. But I will go through and ask these, and if you don't want to answer, you don't want to answer.
So nearly every legislative --
VOICE: I -- I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don't want this all on camera.
VOICE: I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you either. I would love to continue to ask these questions so that we can show our viewers what every candidate feels about every one of these issues that they care about.
And redistricting is a massive issue. We're going to do an entire story just on responses to that question, and I've asked everybody the same follow-up question.
GLENN: Didn't go well.
STU: Wow.
GLENN: Didn't go well.
STU: This is somebody who is -- she kind of even says it. She's never had to deal with follow-up questions before.
GLENN: No. No.
STU: What an amazing -- we sometimes don't appreciate what -- what a great life it must be on the left.
GLENN: Oh. I've thought about that a lot.
STU: You just go -- oh, my God. You never have to deal with anything. No one ever asks you a follow-up. No one ever pushes you on anything. You just say whatever you want, and everyone just walks away, as if it's the greatest thing of all time.
That must be so fun.
GLENN: You would be so intellectually weak. So intellectually.
STU: Oh. I mean, you see it there. She asked one minor follow-up question that isn't adversarial at all, and she pulls the plug on the interview. I'm not going to do this. I don't want all of this on camera.
GLENN: Well, there's a lot that I haven't wanted on camera. It didn't stop anybody else.
STU: Right. That's when they get most excited with you.
GLENN: Yeah, I know. I know. I know.
STU: That's so bizarre. The reporter wasn't even going at her hard. It was like, hey. What do you mean, you don't need -- it's such a -- what a layup of a question, Glenn. No offense. But it's like, do you need the 40 percent of people to -- Trump voters to win.
You say, well, I want to get as many of them as I can. And, of course, I want to get as many as I can.
But I want to stand on my principle.
Any politician. That's not even a follow-up question.
It's like, "Do you want more voters?"
That's the hard question she walked out of an interview for?
GLENN: But remember who she is. Remember who she is.
Okay.
STU: Must we?
GLENN: Well, I mean, I think we have just proven, everything they said wasn't true. According to people who had worked in her office, she has made several -- multiple staffers cry. People are so anxious to even -- to even staff her, because if anything goes wrong, she flips out on whatever staffer is present. She just talks to staffers however she wants. One criticism of Porter is that she allegedly is a terrible person, according to some accounts, abusive and racist. Separate text messages surfaced in which Porter scolded a staffer for giving the congresswoman COVID.
One message said, she was rage-prone and had a tendency to disparage staffers. Others suggested her expectations were wildly unrealistic. One message accused her of making racist comments.
Those are from her staffer. And remember, those are from 2022. I mean, we've seen this. And they just buried all of that. And now you're starting to see it. You know, when you force people into uncomfortable situations, you generally see who they really are.
And that wasn't really an uncomfortable. That was a normal situation for anybody who is -- you can't handle that, sweetheart, you can't handle anything.
But imagine, you're in California. She was the front runner yesterday!
That's who everybody was like, "Yeah, I'll probably vote for her."
It was yesterday!
STU: Yeah. Looking at Kalshi, running the prediction markets, and she was at a 40 percent chance to win, which was double anybody else in the race.
And today, she's now a slight underdog in the race from that interview. It was that bad.
Now, we don't know how the electorate actually responds to it --
GLENN: We don't know how much people will actually see it.
It can run and go away.
STU: Oh, conservatives will see that today. Because conservatives will play it like crazy. Will people who might actually vote for her see it, is a totally different question.
GLENN: How do we -- you know, we watch ABC, CNN. We have MSNBC on in front of us all the time. We listen to NPR. We listen to -- you know, the New York Times. We read the New York Times.
STU: Maybe it's time to appreciate us a little bit more. Just saying. We do that for you, every day.
GLENN: Yeah. We do it, so you don't have to. However, we bring those things up all the time. On the air.
We know where the other side stands.
There are stories that just don't hit that side.
STU: Yeah. They have no idea.
GLENN: And they don't listen to anything else. And so there are stories like that -- that stupid story of -- the judge's house burning down. There will be people forever, that believe that was a hate crime.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: There is no evidence of anything.
STU: Even of arson.
GLENN: There's nothing.
STU: Let alone some conservative that did it.
GLENN: It was a house that burned down.
That's all we know now.
They had to immediately jump to, it's a house of a judge. That judge stopped Donald Trump. Harmeet Dhillon wrote a really, absolutely innocuous, you know, hey, this judge just made this ruling.
We will fight that every way, we possibly can. That can't stand!
They took that and said, Harmeet Dhillon was targeting this judge. So somebody went on the right, and burned that judge's house down.
None of that -- there's no evidence of any of that. They don't even know what caused the fire yet. And I'll bet you, you're going to find out, that it wasn't arson, it was just a normal fire.
It was 11 o'clock in the morning.
It was just a normal fire. The house burned down. A tragedy. Glad that nobody was hurt. Well, her husband was hurt in it.
He had some broken bones and stuff, as he tried to get out of the house. And we wish them the best. But you're going to find, I think. And I'll correct it if we find differently. It wasn't any of those things.
But they have reported that now as fact. How many people are going to believe that forever?
I can guarantee you, I have members of my own family, who will bring that up to me. Well, you say violence. What about burning the judge's house down?
And I have to say, that's not true. Yes, it is.
And they won't believe me, because they heard it on MSNBC. They heard it on CNN. They heard it on the Washington Post. And so they just believe it. There are no facts to back them. None! Now, there may be in the future. Maybe in a couple of days. Let the process work. But there's none. These journalists on the left are so unbelievably irresponsible. And then because they have zombified their entire base, their base will not listen to the other side.
There are stories, I guarantee you. Think about how many people are going to believe from here on out, that Charlie Kirk was either killed by a Jew or somebody in his own camp or it was a left-winger. It was a Donald Trump MAGA killer.
Because that's what they said. And they're not listening to you.
They're not watching Fox. They're not getting their news.
They don't -- all news from major traditionally trusted sources. They watch all of that. And they think they're getting a variety.
Well, I read the Times and the Post. Oh, New York Post or Washington Post?
Well, not the -- the New York Post.
The Washington Post. There's no variety there.
STU: It's the same thing.
And this is how something like you can change your gender with a series of magical words comes into effect.
GLENN: It's how global warming is real.
STU: A liberal hears something like the gender stuff, for example. And they hear it for the first time.
And they just like you, react the same way. They -- what? What do you mean, you can just become a girl? What are you talking about?
They, in their minds, react the same way when they hear that. And then they hear it 500,000 times unchallenged.
GLENN: And saying, science is settled.
STU: And they're like, wow. I must have been wrong about that.
GLENN: If they have nothing to back it up, like in this burning down the house. They just say it over and over. And people go, well, they wouldn't say that, if it wasn't true.
STU: Right. And I don't hear anybody else. Oh, except for the crazy conservatives. That's what they're saying.
So, I mean, this is why -- I have hope, again. There's a lot of work to be done. She has a difficult job. But I hope for the Bari Weiss situation. It would be great if there was just an organization out of all of the ones that exist, that just comes out and gives you fair -- you know, balanced stuff. Now, I know Fox does that. But they're seen more as a conservative network obviously. But their slogan for years was fair and balanced. And it was seen by people who watched it and watched other networks. As the most balanced.
GLENN: Yeah. I think it was 40 -- 30 or 40 percent of the audience was Democrat.
STU: Democrat. So there's plenty of people who -- who will actually go and read and listen to other things.
But it's not particularly common. And I don't know -- what might happen is if the coverage by Bari Weiss over at CBS is, quote, unquote, too fair. They will be --
GLENN: They will be --
STU: They will be seen as a right-wing network and dismissed again.
GLENN: Yeah. That's how they will make them. And, by the way, congratulations, I was so glad to see GLAAD and everybody else, you know, LGBT celebrate Bari Weiss getting that position.
STU: Smashing another glass ceiling.
GLENN: Another glass ceiling. Yeah, it is amazing, what can be done.
STU: Too much fanfare. I was really overwhelmed by it.
GLENN: It really was. Yes. It's a first. But do we have to make that big of a deal out of it?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Or did you hear anything?
STU: I didn't hear one word about it. Not one word of celebration. No one -- no one -- again, this is a person who founded the free press. With her wife!
It was just bought by a major media organization for nine figures. And she's now the editor-in-chief. Or, yeah.
Is it editor-in-chief of CBS News.
Not a -- no flowery discussions about her sexual preference.
GLENN: No. No.
STU: Her sexual orientation.
GLENN: And she's not even conservative.
STU: No. She's not.
GLENN: She's just fair.
STU: She describes herself as center left. And this is how desperate we are in the race.
Wait. Someone who is center left, and actually kind of means something with her. She will actually say it, because sometimes conservatives are right on stuff.
We're like fine. We're not even asking for --
GLENN: Look at how desperate we are. But look at the other side. How authoritarian they are, on the other side.
You can't even say, occasionally they get it right!
No! Never.
STU: Never.
GLENN: And we're the authoritarians.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I fell compelled to tell you today, that if your church, your synagogue, you know, is -- is not telling you these things and -- and helping you deal and navigate through the waters today, and showing you how the Bible actually is the answer to the things that you're dealing with in real life every day, you need to go find another church or synagogue. You must!
You must.
Anyone who is ignoring this, at this point, is either so under-equipped for the times. And so blind to the times, and clearly not getting any promptings from the spirit. Or they don't get it, or they are afraid because they're afraid of controversy. You know, in times where the truth is controversial, there's nothing you can do accept tell the truth. I mean, if you want to fix things. The truth right now is the most controversial thing you can say. A man is a man. Never will be a woman. Never.
The problem is: We keep conflating all of these problems with politics. And that's the problem!
I want you to just for a second play this monologue for your friends, who don't agree with me: You don't have to like Donald Trump to see the danger we're now in. You don't have to vote Republican or wear a red hat or cheer at rallies. You just really, all you have to do is love the idea of America. Not the flag-waving. The idea that man can rule himself, that we do not have a king or a dictator, or a cabal of people that run things.
There is no master. Government serves us! We are in charge of government, not the other way around. That's -- that's the American dream. That's what makes us different.
You also have to believe, that the scales of justice must stay balanced. I have told you from the first day, you know, after 9/11 when things got serious. I stand with the Constitution. Anyone who violates the Constitution, I will stand against. And I am a hawk on that! If the story that I'm about to tell you is true, and so far, all signs point that it is, then something has gone very, very wrong in our constitutional republic. The FBI under this administration, secretly obtained the phone records of nine Republican lawmakers. Sorry. Not this administration. The former administration.
They've released it, Trump has just released it. They have the phone records of nine Republican lawmakers, eight sitting US senators. They were not suspected terrorists. They're not foreign spies. They're elected officials. They're public servants. They work for you. People who work to represent millions of people, just like you.
And the FBI had a -- a vet investigation that we have now just found out, and all of the documents are there. It was called Arctic Frost.
The bureau said, this is about election integrity. But we now know, it swept up elective representatives, all from one party, without any -- anybody's knowledge.
Now, this is not 1972. We're not talking about a couple of thugs, that broke into a file cabinet, at Watergate.
This is much bigger than Watergate. And I want anybody who disagrees with Donald Trump to ask themselves: The documents are here.
If this was Donald Trump doing this, I would be with you and saying, this is authoritarianism, and it must stop now!
Why will you not join my voice with this? We're talking about digital surveillance. Invisible, vast, far more powerful than a hidden microphone in the Watergate building.
Chuck Grassley said, "It's arguably worse than Watergate."
And he's right! Because this time the government did not just spy on its political enemies from a smoky back room in DC in a hotel. It did it from inside the federal agencies that we're supposed to trust, that are supposed to protect people's rights. Now, if you have been told all your life that the real danger only comes from the right, that corruption, dishonesty, abuse of power is exclusive to conservatives, then I'm asking to you pause and to look again. Because the documents have just been released. When one side can weaponize the justice system and the other side cheers it on, justice dies for everyone. And it makes people who now want to say, "But look what they did."
They feel justified to get revenge. "Well, if they're doing it, we can do it."
And that leads all of us to hell. Then we're all in trouble.
People have been defending James Comey and have been saying, then this is just a political hit job by Donald Trump.
No, it is not. Again, look at the facts. He was accused to lying to Congress. It's not political persecution. When a grand jury recommends charges, that's not politics, that's the process! That's how our system is supposed to work. Now he goes to trial. That doesn't make him guilty. But it does mean, he has to face the same standard of justice, as you or I would! In America, no one is supposed to be above the law. Not Donald Trump. Not James Comey. Not Joe Biden or Hunter Biden. Not anyone sitting in the White House today or yesterday! Because in America, no one is above the law!
Now we have candidates. One running for attorney general in Virginia. Who openly flirt with violent rhetoric. And the media yawns! They call it, quote, colorful language. Quote, that's just politics!
No, it's not. When threats and intimidation become normal, when justice becomes selective, when the press decides who's innocent and who's guilty before the evidence is even in, the republic begins to rot from within.
So many people -- so many of our neighbors are just exhausted. And they've tuned everything out because it all sounds like noise. You know, they all lie. And nobody is going to pay.
That's what people say to themselves.
You stop caring, because the truth seems impossible to find. But when documents are -- are produced. And prove the truth! There is no argument. And the truth still does matter! If you want a civil society, justice still matters! And whether you voted for Trump or can't stand him. Whether you think Biden was a saint or a disappointment. None of that matters. What matters is: Do we still believe in equal justice under the law? Because if we lose that, we lose the promise of America itself, and you will get a dictator on the left or the right!
So I'm asking you, not as a conservative or a liberal, but as an American: Do not look away from this story. This is worse than Watergate. What happened in Watergate?
We had all kinds of hearings. Not to get the president. We had all kinds of hearings, to make sure that never happened again!
I can't tell you how many private conversations I have had with senators, who have said to me, whispered in my ear, they're monitoring everything I do and say!
No senator should ever feel that! No Republican, no Democrat, no independent, no communist. No one should ever feel that way in America!
But that will only stop when we demand fairness, when it makes you and your side uncomfortable, when you hold power accountable, even if it's your team holding it!
What will happen is: This story will go out. People will talk about it. The right will talk about it. They'll try to show the evidence. The left will not listen. The media will not report it. And then when it is all proven to be true, the media will say, "That's all old news."
And everyone will move on. And what does that do to the machine? It means the machine is never turned off. It means the machine gets more power. It means, next time, it could be you. If you don't punish whichever side is doing it, what happens? If you don't -- if Democrats don't tell the AG in Virginia, "This is unacceptable, and we do not tolerate that at all," what happens next? Stop dealing with what's happening now. Look over the horizon. What does that mean for tomorrow?
Justice can never be partisan. Never! Truth must never depend on who's in office. And America, this beautiful, fragile idea will only survive if both sides refuse to let blindness become loyalty.
Okay? Whether you like it or not, we are in this together. Gold just hit $4,005 an ounce. I have told you for 15 years, if gold hits $5,000 an ounce, you don't want to live in that world. That means the world is coming apart at the seams. Goldman Sachs just said their prediction is gold at $5,000 an ounce. That means, the trust of all of our institutions, the trust of our dollar. The trust of our government. The trust of our banking. The trust of our business.
All of that is up for grabs. You do not want to live in that world.
I told you yesterday, when I was talking about Civil War. That's not a TV show!
That means the end of all of the dreams that you have had for your children, coming to an end!
You no longer will be able to predict what their life will be like!
Now, you may not like it the way it is. But believe me, it is better than living in Somalia or Haiti!
Haiti is what revolution looks like.
Haiti is what Civil War leaves behind. Start looking at the news. What does this mean on what's coming next? And because of what that will lead to, what must I do today?
Today, you must look at the facts. Today -- today is an easy day. You must look at the facts of what was released yesterday on Operation Arctic Frost. And then you must demand Republican and Democrat, this must end!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: People are throwing around things like national divorce.
People are saying, let it all burn! We need a great reset. As if we're talking about a new season of television. But we are not. Let me be very, very clear of what we are talking about. That must never be considered.
Ten seconds.
(music)
I want to hit this early, before this becomes a trend.
Because the algorithms will reward talk like this!
National divorce.
You know, Civil War. Et cetera, et cetera.
We're not talking about a season of television, that you watch from your home, when you're talking about things like that.
We're talking about your life. Your -- your ordinary, miraculous, taken for granted life ending.
Everything you grew up knowing, believing, in, having -- having the opportunity to have, be, do, over!
It won't change. It ends!
That's what Civil War means!
The world your children expect to grow up in.
The one with school plays and Little League. And the birthday parties in the backyard. Gone!
And it doesn't come back with an election or a speech or a victory parade.
It doesn't come back at all. This is very fragile. This has never been done. A government with of, for, and by the people.
Has never been done before.
And I don't know if you've noticed this, but the entire world system systems to be against people, that want to rule themselves!
So it doesn't come back!
Civil War is not, you know, Gettysburg reenactors with quotes on social media.
It's neighbors!
It's culled sacks. It's the grocery store. And the gas station.
And the pharmacy.
It's the lights you never think about. Until they don't turn on. The water you never worry about. Until it comes out brown.
If it comes out at all.
I need you before things get crazier than they are, I want you to be firm on what you believe.
I want you to picture, not for shock. But for absolute clarity. Your day begins. And your bank app says, service unavailable.
Your ATM says, out of cash. The trucks have stopped coming to the grocery stores, because the highways have checkpoints and ambushes and rumors of both.
The gas station is a rumor too. One station has a line that is three blocks long. The other has a hand-lettered sign that says, cash only. Limit five gallons. You think, well, I've got some cash, until you realize, everybody else had that same idea, yesterday!
You must have a prescription for somebody in your family. Insulin, heart meds, chemo, whatever it is.
The pharmacy is closed. Why?
Because the pharmacist couldn't make it through the roadblocks. And the chain's distribution centers can't risk sending a truck without a police escort. And the police don't escort trucks anymore!
Because the police that do show up for work now, are triaging their own neighborhoods!
You call 911 about a domestic disturbance down the street. And the dispatcher says, if anybody even answers, we'll put you on the list. These aren't front lines in a modern Civil War. They are the intersections. They are our neighborhoods. They are the algorithms. The algorithm that sells rage by the pound! And it's being fed to both sides until both sides are blind with rage!
When the governor -- person running, Spanberger, running for Virginia, for the governor says, let your rage fuel you. No!
Rage will make you blind!
And we won't be fighting in uniform!
You'll be avoiding a rumor. The rules of the road become rules of the rifle.
Whoever controls the intersection controls that day!
Hospitals are now fortresses. Then targets.
Then shells.
Food becomes scarce. Then it's currency. Your children's school becomes a shelter. Do they even have school anymore?
No, your children now have memories of school and a new job of staying quiet when they hear a drone or a truck backfire. Childhood shrinks down to the safest room in your house.
Now, you think you're going to pick a side. You think you know what side you'll be on.
You think your side will protect you. But here's the truth: Sides protect themselves.
And both sides will ask you to prove your loyalty with things you promised yourself you would never, ever do.
Good people, just like you, will do them.
Because fear is a sculpture, and it carves away at conscience first. You think you know how the market works, until the market dies.
Markets die when trust dies. Pensions evaporate, not because of a bad quarter, but because the bond market can't price what's coming tomorrow!
The currency on your counter is now canned food. Bottled water, diesel, antibiotics. Your home value.
What's a house worth if there's nobody to ensure it? Nobody to mortgage it. Nobody to drive to it, without risking their life. And then there are the guests who are arrive when a great house is on fire. The cartels, the opportunists, the foreign intelligence services, the war tourists with passports and GoPros. They don't choose sides. They just choose opportunities and openings, and they open the opportunities you didn't know you had. Your grid, your water plants, your data center, your port, and they don't fly flags, they fly yours.
And then let you blame one another, to fuel the fire. Let your rage know, don't! Listen to me. There's no clean ending to this.
No, there's, there's -- there's no clean Gettysburg. Especially in a world of encrypted chats and weaponized rumors, there is just grinding. Bone-grinding pain.
There's the settling of old scores under new slogans. There's the permanent loss of innocence.
The moment you stop seeing your neighbor as a neighbor, that can never quite -- that you can never quite unsee the enemy that you have imagined.
I can't ever think of that person, any way other than that. Then you are headed for that outcome.
And if you imagine glory, war doesn't wound bodies. It wounds time. Ten years from now, the men and women who survive will still hear the sound of a truck at night and think checkpoint. Your children will flinch at fireworks. Weddings will be smaller. Funerals will be more frequent.
And hope -- real hope will be spoken in a whisper because it's learned to hide.
It is reasonable to ask what do we have in common anymore? But the next reasonable question is: How can we find common ground? How can we understand each other?
Before you retweet bravado, count the cost of where we could be headed.
And not in abstract numbers, but in faces. The old man on your street who needs oxygen, the single mom who works at night.
The kid who just made the team.
The clerk at the corner store, always remembers your brand, your face, your needs.
These are the casualties that -- that never make the headlines, because they disappear, one inconvenience at a time.
These are the times that try men's souls. That used to be a phrase, I didn't understand it. And it belonged in the past.
I say it to you today!
These are the times that try men's souls.
Those who stand today and shoulder the burden, who those stand today, and do the hard work, God's work of love and peace making. And uniting. And speaking the truth!
They will be owed a thanks for generations to come.
Turn town the algorithm and turn up the conversation.
Teach your children the difference between courage and recklessness!
Between justice and vengeance!
Make your county and your town resilient.
So relationally thick, that an outside arsonist. Foreign or domestic, will only find damp tinder there.
You must get serious about peace. Not the sentimental kind.
The muscular kind. Form covenants with churches and synagogues and community groups and clubs and counsels. And say it out loud. No violence in our name. It's not acceptable.
Not here. Not here.