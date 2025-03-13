Leaked Documents Reveal INSANE DEI Plan for NASA | Glenn TV | Ep 419

We knew the Biden administration was obsessed with DEI and CRT, but we didn’t know how deep those sinister policies infiltrated every level of the federal government — until now. Thanks to brave whistleblowers at NASA and the Department of Defense, the roots of cultural Marxism have been exposed. What started as whispers in the shadows under the Obama administration morphed into a $100 billion NASA propaganda playbook leaked to Blaze News and Glenn TV. Never-before-seen documents reveal the dangerous plan to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in NASA’s Artemis mission and “put the first woman and first person of color on the Moon” — complete with a Nike deal. President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have launched a fierce counterattack to slash DEI policies and spending, but is it too late? Retired Brigadier General Christopher Walker, a combat veteran turned mole in the Air Force’s DEI office, tells Glenn there are still woke activists at the Pentagon. He’s seen the screenshots from the DOD chatrooms, and activists are panicking.
“15 Smoking Guns”: Is Mahmoud Khalil a THREAT to America?
The Left and Legacy Media insist that anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who helped organize protests at Columbia University in the wake on the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, is just “supporting Palestine.” But Capital Research Center Investigative Researcher Ryan Mauro argues that the evidence is clear: he poses an actual threat to Americans’ safety and should be deported. Ryan lists 15 “smoking guns” that Khalil and his activist group, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, support taking radical action against Western civilization. They seem to have an affinity for arson, his group called for a repeat of the Oct. 7 attack on US soil, and one group in the coalition even declared itself a literal part of Hamas.
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Ryan, welcome to the program, how are you? Right, hey, it's great to be with you.
GLENN: It's great to be with you. This is an amazing article, the 15 smoking guns, that show, this guy is clearly a terrorist threat.
I think I got to number three, and I'm reading this. Like, how is this even an argument? How this guy even here, still? Honestly, why isn't he even in jail, here in America? Can we go through these, one by one?
RYAN: Yeah, absolutely. And I think -- I would preface this by saying, honestly, we're thankful that he's deported, and we can all applaud that. But we shouldn't necessarily be impressed by that.
(laughter)
GLENN: It is a pretty low bar here.
RYAN: It is. And the fact that the Trump administration hasn't involved to any degree that I'm aware of. Those are the monitored groups. That's why I have this information available. They came out with this, and kind of got put on the defensive. And now Mohamed Kahlil, a group he's a part of that we will talk about, is more powerful than ever. All the pro-Hamas seditionist groups are fundraising off of this.
GLENN: This is crazy.
RYAN: And this is -- they didn't work with those to justify what they were doing. They just kind of did it.
GLENN: Okay. So let me take this point by point with you.
First point, Kahlil's group seeks to incite and carry out terrorism on US soil, including copying the October 7th atrocities.
RYAN: Yeah. So the group that he is a leader of, Columbia University apartheid. Which is actually a coalition of 100 student groups.
They post odd their social media base. Multiple times, that they were telling their comrades, involved in this little intifada. Primarily to the United States.
They talk about Israel. To, quote, look to the tactics of the Palestinian resistance, which were inspired action, and to rise like a flood. When they think flood, what they're doing, is they're referring to the October 7th attacks because Hamas refers to it as Operation Jerusalem Flood.
So that's how that would be interpreted. October 7th, good idea, for US soil.
GLENN: Number two, his group praised the October 7th attacks and Islamist-backed violent uprisings in Bangladesh as part of the global intifada against American imperialism.
JASON: Right. So they view themselves as part of a global intifada that is both Marxist, Communist, actually some anarchist elements, and Islamist. It's all one thing.
They view this as a part of a network.
GLENN: His group said, quote, we must genuinely threaten the state, I imagine that's America.
So much, we are killed, jailed, tortured, disappeared, and targeted in America. End quote.
RYAN: I think they -- the goal is doing that. To approve a sacrifice. They called it to achieve liberation in America. What they're doing, they and their comrades talk about, they refer to America as turtle islands. And basically, if a native -- what they're saying, just as they want to replace Israel with an Arab state of Palestinian, their goal is to replace the United States with a Native American state of Turtle Island.
GLENN: Give me a break. First of all, can we just -- I'm sorry to do this here. But let me --
RYAN: Go for it.
GLENN: Can we stop with the Native Americans were so much better than every other human being alive?
They were humans.
They were warring all the time, just like every other race and group of people. They were enslaving. If they didn't kill you in war, they enslaved you after war.
Please, can we stop!
Humans are humans. This -- this ridiculous -- well, these were Native Americans. And so they were perfect.
Shut up!
Grab a book. Read a little history. Okay. I'm sorry. Go ahead.
RYAN: No. Thank you, for saying that. Especially -- a lot of these people, they hate religion.
But they model the characterization of Native-Americans on Jesus Christ.
When you look at, they describe it as a gay man. And Native Americans have decided. Because they were pure. They were killed by capitalism. But anyway --
GLENN: So is there any -- I mean, are people that stupid, that they think, that a Marxist, communist, Islamist group is going to hand over America?
To the Native American nations?
Are they that -- I mean, really?
RYAN: I mean, watching the way the protesters talk on their personal social media pages.
A lot of this is performative.
GLENN: Yeah.
RYAN: And it's more about they feel scared for the future. For legitimate reasons. They feel there's no safety net. They feel no one is coming to help them.
So they drive to which ever group is talking about the most far sweeping change.
It's not what they're -- and then saying, oh, that's a great idea. Let me join that group. It's more, I'm scared, because my God, what am I going to do? I don't know if I can -- and they speak the language, and they bring them in.
GLENN: Number four, Kahlil's group called for attacking the military and the police, en masse. And dismantling the state infrastructure, assuming it's America.
RYAN: Yeah. And you can tell. Because on a lot of these posts, these are several together. So they do keep bringing them back to America.
They will cite the violence in Bangladesh, or what Hamas did as an example to follow.
So that particular post, after going over and praising the Bangladesh were attacking the police and military and surveillance state.
They have the obligation to beat them there. After saying, this is -- they escalated in this way.
GLENN: So if this isn't -- if this hasn't been bad enough for you to shut the pie hole. To say, this guy, he's just a freedom fighter. There's no hope for you. Let me go on. Number six. Kahlil's group seeks the eradication of Western civilization!
RYAN: Yeah. I mean, what more can you say? It's right there. And they talk about burning a lot of things down, too. You'll notice that patterns throughout these points. The example they gave is a lot of burning down prisons, burn down this, burn that.
They're a big fan of anarchists. Or arsonists. Arsonist terrorists.
GLENN: I have a former Prime Minister of England, Liz Trust coming in, today, for a show. And I can't wait to talk to her because I would like to hear her opinion on, what the hell is wrong with all of you people over in Europe, and in England.
How do they not see that they're going to be an Islamic state, if they don't turn this around, right now.
And it may be too late.
I mean, how -- how are we missing this in the West.
RYAN: I think, part of it, is that there's an ability to recognize the degree to which all of the extremes, all the seditionist elements are kind of coming together.
It seems like, in people's minds. They're in separate boxes.
How the Islamists -- sad, but it's not that high.
GLENN: Oh.
RYAN: They're not putting together the anarchists. The white nationalists are increasingly in there. You put it all together, and you rook at the polls that show how many people support them and you add them up, then you will see the totality of the problem.
GLENN: Gosh.
Number seven, Kahlil's group asked violent extremists abroad for help in organizing uprising.
Number eight, his group asked for help from militants in the global south, in achieving its goal of eradicating western civilization. And fighting the fascism, engrained in the American consciousness.
RYAN: There's the Antifa reference. See, it's all coming together.
The antifascism, Antifa reference.
GLENN: Kahlil's group, number nine, threatened to shut down Columbia University, unless it eliminated the police presence on campus and severed all ties to the New York Police Department.
Which if they did that, just in Columbia, that accomplishes so many of the other goals.
RYAN: Yeah. Right. And just it's amazing that the schools even tolerate -- even the threat. How are you led to this on campus, at all.
GLENN: Kahlil's group really likes to see things set on fire. I love that one. Explain.
RYAN: Yeah. That's what I was alluding to before, where they're giving specific examples of what was going on in Bangladesh, that should be replicated. And how they set fire to the state broadcasting networks headquarters. And they set fire to the prison. They set fire to the government offices. Set fire to the state vehicle.
Then there was an arsonist terrorist in California who tried to firebomb a federal building, he firebombed a cop car.
Lit a building on fire. Looted a building. On college campuses. And that's all fine and dandy. They said, that's a wonderful thing, and everyone cheers.
GLENN: Number 11, Kahlil's group had terrorists teach Columbia students.
RYAN: Yeah, so he put together a virtual event. That future to leaders of this group. That anyone that knows this stuff. Thirty seconds, you would know this is a front. For the popular front for the deliberation of Palestine, which is like the Marxist counterpart to Hamas. They work together, and they're both backed by Iran.
To -- and there's some academic exercise. We heard the viewpoint, anything that was challenged. No, just come in, and tell the students what reality is. And that's what they did. And they taught the students that hijacking, that was done by the terrorists, are an inspiring thing.
GLENN: Number 12, Columbia protesters were told to riot by a Chinese communist party entity. And they complied hours later.
RYAN: Yeah. Yeah. Just the -- all you can do is laugh at it. It's so absurd in some cases. So over 100 protesters from Columbia University, went to the headquarters of people's forum, which we know from the Capitol Research Center profile on them, is heavily, if not completely funded by the Chinese Communist Party. Like the leader is over there in China and in Asia. And this is all known and proven.
And so they said, you know what you guys should do? You should riot. And then a few hours later, Kahlil's group goes and they riot. So they're incited by the Chinese Communist Party in that instance.
GLENN: Again, we're talking about a guy, Columbia University student that is -- that is really behind a lot of the stuff, that was happening in Columbia University. All of this really, you know, Jew hatred. Israel hatred stuff.
And the people on the left are going, you can't do that. How dare you do that. Well, yeah. You're -- you're either part of the problem, or you just are ill-informed or uninformed.
You're living in a self-contained box of ignorance. Where there's three more left. And I will get Ryan to comment on those in just a second. First, let me are just take 60 seconds to break and tell you. I've watched the real estate market spin out of control. Right itself. And then spin out of control again. Dozens of times. Over and over and over again.
And it's a minefield to say the least. And any real estate agent that can navigate it halfway well is a successful one.
GLENN: We're talking to Ryan Mauro. You can follow him on X, @RyanMauro.
His website is Ryan Mauro. That's spelled M-A-U-R-O. RyanMauro.com.
And we're down to the last couple of points that you're making in this great op-ed on -- on the Blaze News and Blaze.com.
Let's see. We have 13. Kahlil's Group -- their stated goal is to topple all institutions that benefit from colonial, racial capitalism, and dismantle the state.
JASON: Yeah, so it's an anti-government group, just like the left likes to talk about, the crazy right-wing militia type forces. But then it happens. The Islamist Marxist friendly group, saying the same thing, and civil rights icon.
GLENN: Kahlil's group boasts about vandalism of campus property.
RYAN: Yeah, and I included that just to show people that the same people that do that type of thing, you can't just dismiss it. Like, it's all part of the same thing. So there's broader implications. It's not just about the spray paint.
GLENN: The last one. Number 15, a large part of Kahlil's coalition declared itself a literal part of Hamas. Oh, my gosh.
RYAN: Yeah, so the Students for Justice in Palestine, which is biggest group behind all of these protests, and, by the way, I already spoke to you. I completed by study for Capital Research Center. Where I found over 150 pro-terrorism groups, were behind the protests.
Literally, 150.
So this group is one of them.
And so Kahlil's group is a coalition, and probably the biggest group within his coalition is sue for justice in Palestine, which is nationwide. Which is the biggest group involved in all of this stuff. It's kind of widely known that they celebrate the October 7th attacks, because people were shocked. But people were so shocked, they didn't read the rest of the statement that they put out.
Because the rest of the statement, they actually say -- let me clarify something. The resistance -- we're not saying that we're in solidarity with them. We are saying, we are part of them.
GLENN: Jeez.
JASON: They cleared themselves to be part of a designated terrorist organization, Hamas and you just say the other groups that are involved in October 7th.
They're part of all those groups that illegally -- illegal to be a part of. And here's the kicker that I just recently found out.
Do you know who else is a member of Kahlil's group?
GLENN: Satan.
JASON: Ilhan Omar's daughter.
GLENN: You have to be kidding me.
JASON: She was arrested for her activism with this group. She tweeted that she is an organizer with Kahlil's group, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, and the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Columbia.
So think of it this way. Students for Justice in Palestine, since they are a part of Hamas, and then Ilhan Omar's daughter is a part of Students for Justice in Palestine, what does that say about it?
GLENN: What does it say about Ilhan Omar?
JASON: Right.
GLENN: So are these -- because the language is so Marxist. It's strangely almost disarming, instead of it being Allahu Akbar. Which -- what is his center? Marxism? Revolution? Or crazy Islamist?
RYAN: They come all insane. Because I monitored all these extremists, all these divisionists. I call them the seditionist movement. But I bring them together. From the anarchist to the Communist to the Islamist to the white nationalist.
And I can't tell the difference in -- in the -- between them.
They switch out the nouns. But it's all the things. Revolution. Discovering along ethnic, racial, political lines. US isn't a legitimate state.
It's more this guy is aligned with the PFL, the Popular Front Liberation of Palestine, which is backed by Iran. But it's kind of like -- it worked in tandem with Hamas, or as close as they could be. But they're Communists.
GLENN: Unbelievable. I can't thank you enough for everything that you do. I mean, you are fighting the good fight. And doing all the heavy lifting on it, and I really appreciate it.
Ryan. Ryan Mauro. Capital research center. Investigative researcher and counterterrorism expert. You can find this op-ed at the Blaze.com.
Why the Department of Education & USAID Must be Dismantled
President Trump is doing all he can to dismantle the Department of Education and USAID, but the Left is up in arms! For instance, there's Rep. Hank Johnson, who tried to argue in favor of the Department of Education, but ended up revealing his true beliefs about illegal immigrants. Glenn, Pat, and Stu explain how the Dept. of Ed. has really affected our kids and why it, along with USAID, should be exposed for the destructive organizations that they are.
European Union Admits TERRIFYING Truth About Digital Currencies
The head of the European Central Bank just admitted that the EU has been planning to roll out a "digital Euro" for OVER 5 YEARS. Wait, we were told that was a conspiracy theory! But now that it's ready to go, the EU is bragging about it. Glenn explains why CBDCs are a dangerous pivot away from the emphasis on personal freedom that the West has long championed. If the EU adopts a CBDC, it should fracture our alliance, Glenn says. Anybody who's advocating for a currency that the government can PROGRAM and TURN OFF is no friend of America or the Trump administration. But it's not just the EU, Glenn warns. Our Federal Reserve is also developing one. Glenn makes the case that Trump and Congress must BAN THIS NOW.
GLENN: Let me start with Europe. With the president of the European Central Bank. The ECB. I love central banks. Don't you, Pat?
PAT: Oh, they're the best.
GLENN: Pat sitting in for Stu again, who is just so sick.
Yesterday, he was vomiting from all the truffles he was eating on the couch, while he was watching soap operas.
Anyway, Christine Lagarde. She's the president of the Central Bank. It's basically our Fed. And they're all the same. Here's what she said, and it's a lot of blah, blah, blah. So I don't know how long I can take it. I'll summarize it if I can't take it for two whole minutes. But here she is.
VOICE: Nature doesn't like vacuum.
GLENN: Vacuum.
VOICE: And we started working on the digital euro.
GLENN: Hmm.
VOICE: Way back.
GLENN: Way back.
VOICE: Actually when I started my term five and a half years ago. And I'm not claiming, you know, parental -- parentality on the digital euro, because my colleague Benoit Kura (phonetic) had already committed a speech on this matter before I arrived, but I certainly carried on with that project, and subsequently Fabio Panetta on the board, and then Piro (inaudible) who has replaced Fabio.
GLENN: Okay. Okay. Okay. I can't listen to somebody who is talking about Fabio. Look, here's what she's announcing. First of all, let's remember that for years, Christine Lagarde and everybody else, both here, foreign, and domestic, have said that any worry about a CBDC is just a conspiracy theory. They have silenced. They have discredited anyone who warned of the dangers of this. But now, all of a sudden, I guess we all forgot that. Because now they're ready! And the steaks cannot be higher. We, I'm telling you, 18 to 48 months, our whole world is going to be different. They are ready to launch this now, and the stakes for privacy, free markets, and individual liberty, especially anybody who kind of likes the Constitution, they're at risk. Okay? This is a really dangerous pivot that is going on right now, and I think it should fracture our alliance. Anybody who is advocating for small government, personal freedom. You know. Hey. Privacy.
I don't think you should be in bed, and Defending those who are going down the road of Europe right now.
Years ago, CBDC. That's central bank digital currency. That's like Bitcoin. Except, the point of Bitcoin is, it's untraceable.
It's completely private. And nobody can stop you from using it.
CBDC. That's a tinfoil hat conspiracy. I'll never do that.
Why would we do that?
In fact, in 2019, Mark Carney, who was the head of the Bank of England back then. He said, CBDC, you are so misguided with your fears.
And he said that, while he was at Jackson Hole. You know, they have that economic symposium, where all the really cool people go to. And they talk about things. And when we, who are not the cool people in attendance go, that sounds spooky. You're just a tinfoil hat person.
Anyway, that's where he made that speech. That it's just misguided.
There's nothing to fear here.
Because we are just experiment. Oh. Kind of like Mengele.
I'm sorry. That was bad. Kind of like, let's say, the atomic bomb. There is nothing to atomic bomb, we're just doing experiments. Why would you be experimenting, if you didn't think that it would be something that you would eventually use.
So, anyway, 2021, Jerome Powell, who is our central bank guy. The Federal Reserve.
He said, quote, CBDCs. I love this one.
Not on the immediate horizon.
Okay. So you're admitting that it is on the horizon!
So in 2024, she, Lagarde, she -- she comes out, and she told the European parliament, that CBDC skepticism stem from conspiracy theories. Saying, the digital euro is not going to be big brother, surveillance.
Remember, what a central bank digital currency can do, and will do, at least over in the Soviet -- I mean, in Europe. Will be that it will track everything that you buy. Everything you sell.
Everything you make. Okay. Not a problem. That's fine.
I don't have anything to hide. Except, it can be turned off! You don't own -- like, I can go to the bank and say, I want cash. I want my cash out. Okay?
You'll be suspected of being a terrorist, if you do that. What's the problem? Hey, that's freedom, baby.
But you can take the cash. With the central bank digital currency, you don't own that. There's nothing to take out. They own that. The central bank and the government, they own that. So you have no place to go, but through them. And if you decide with be I don't really like that, they can turn your currency off.
And make no mistake, that's not a tinfoil hat conspiracy, that's what's happening in China!
So people have been -- there's a guy, practice sawed, I think his name is. He wrote a book, The Future of Money.
It came out in 2018. We talked about it on the program. And he was made to look ridiculous.
Theft!
Anybody who is a Libertarian, they've been talking about, you're crazy.
Anybody who spoke about it, on any platform during the Biden administration.
They're crazy!
And you were throttled or suspended, because you were spreading misinformation. Okay?
So I got the message. It's a farce. It's not happening.
Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Except, now they've just announced that it is happening. Okay?
Back in 2020, the European central bank said, 86 percent of all central banks are working on this right now.
Oh! Okay.
Okay. Then as she said, in 2024, there's a two-year pilot. But now she said, there's a rollout coming for digital currency, from the central bank of Europe.
So it went from conspiracy, to reality, in a year!
Love how that works. And we're all just supposed to not notice it!
Okay.
So here's -- here's why this is so dangerous, and something you must pay attention to.
I am convinced that especially ASI, is going to be a tool. Remember, like everything. Like everything, even Scriptures. Scriptures, that's a tool.
It's a gift given to you, if you would like to use it. But know that that powerful gift that you have, can fall into the hands of somebody else.
And they can twist it, and use it for very powerful, nefarious purposes. That's just the written word of the Scriptures.
Okay!
It will always -- everything can be used for good or bad. It depends on the people who are holding it in their hands. All right.
And I really am convinced that ASI, digital currency, that's all found in the Bible!
I mean, I'm in Bible territory here.
Specifically the last part of the Bible.
That -- are these the tools that are very much like the tools foretold.
That will be employed by the Antichrist, to snuff out anyone who dares to say, I'm really not with him.
Now, so they are -- China has already done this. They launched in 2020, with their digital yuan. It tracks everything.
And that gives you your -- your -- your currency. But it also gives you the currency to be somebody in good standing. If you don't do exactly what the state tells you to do, you're tracked, you're monitored. And guess who doesn't get to go on an airplane. Guess who doesn't get to take the train.
If we say who can't go into certain buildings. You!
Because you're no longer in good standing. And it gets worse and worse and worse, until you are literally living on the streets, only because you disagree with the government.
Don't believe me! Look it up. Now, the US is not far behind. We have got to pass -- and Donald Trump said he would sign it. We have got to pass legislation right now!
No central bank digital currency, ever!
In America. No -- no digital passport, ever, in America!
Because we're already working on a digital dollar here.
Europe's move is not isolated. It is a chess move. Well, they're doing it. And China is doing it.
Or we will do it. Because we will be left behind. I want to be left behind. There is going to come a time where you will hear me -- you probably will. Maybe. I don't know.
There will come a time where I will be like, you know, the Amish have it right. Maybe we should all be Amish. Now, I might just be saying that in a barn with cows and people all dressed in black. I don't know.
But there's going to come a time where I'm like, I think we should all get out of here. And go the other direction.
And it could be coming quickly!
Because what that means for privacy, for free markets.
For your individual choice, is beyond most people's understanding, today!
But you've got to educate. Remember, I said, there's going to come a time, where things are happening so fast, you will not be able to keep up with them.
You've already seen this in a good way with Donald Trump.
He came in. And it's not just that he had a plan.
It's also that we're using AI to find all of these things to correct!
Okay. That's why Elon Musk is there!
Tech support!
That's what speeding things up. Does and you haven't seen anything yet.
So when I give you these warnings.
Saying, hey, you've got to -- please, bone up on it. Please, go ask Grok today.
CBDC from Europe. What does that mean?
What could it do?
What are the good things. What are the possible bad things?
I think, in this case, the bad outweighs the good. Because it takes away any kind of privacy whatsoever. And hands it directly to a government!
Really bad! We'll go more in this in just a second. And so much more, just left this hour on the podcast.
GLENN: Okay. So let me explain. CBDC, central bank digital currencies. Their digital dollars, or euros. And they're issued by central banks. It's like Bitcoin.
Except, not. Here's the big difference: This will replace your cash with what are called programmable, trackable tokens.
Programmable, meaning, hey. We have inflation for gas. Or we don't want you buying so much gas, because we have to reduce emissions. Who is a central person who needs to go to work?
Everybody who has money in their bank, that's not deemed essential. You no longer can fill your tank with gas.
It won't work with any gas pump.
Okay. That's a programmable currency.
Every single transaction from buying bread, paying rent, everything, is programmable by the state.
Now, they say, oh, there's not going to be any data access. That's a conspiracy theory.
I don't believe you on the conspiracy theory, anymore.
You've lied and lied and lied.
And, by the way, in parliament. When they were talking about this, maybe in 2018, they were arguing that we can't pass any of this, until it's programmable.
It must be programmable.
And that means the government can cap your spending, block purchases.
Because, you know, can't buy fossil fuels.
Freeze your account, because you're no longer in favor with the government.
And free markets die!
Because they have a complete monopoly on money.
I don't know if you know this, but monopoly, isn't just the longest, most frustrating, most boring game ever invented. It's also a bad thing, when it comes to free money, free markets.
Bad!
Tenth amendment, by the way, reserves the power to states and individuals. CBDCs. They centralize control. They undermine federalism.
This is a betrayal of everything our republic stands for. It replaces liberty with technocratic tyranny. And if Europe embraces CBDCs and they're still allies, I don't think they're allies to small government, freedom-loving Americans. They're not. They're not.
This path puts them right, directly in the path of every brutal dictator, every fascist. Every German who was on stage after J.D. Vance was speaking to them.
That wept and said, if they want freedom of speech. We don't have anything in common with them anymore.
Because we're about to roll out a CBDC. And that will make sure that everybody only says the things we want them to say.
It is no longer a conspiracy theory. Europe is rolling theirs out, a social credit system will be next.
ATF Whistleblower Reveals Where Cartel Weapons REALLY Come From
The Mexican government is suing US gun manufacturers for allegedly arming the Mexican drug cartels. But former ATF agent and whistleblower John Dodson tells Glenn that this is a complete lie! Dodson makes the data-driven case that it’s the Mexican government, not the US government or US manufacturers, that’s really responsible for arming the cartels. So, what can President Trump do to stop this? Dodson gives his plan …
GLENN: John Dodson is with us. He's been with us before. He's the whistle-blower on -- on Fast and Furious. He's blown a lot of whistles.
This one, now, he's a former ATF agent. And he's far enough away from things, to where he can legally say everything that he knows. I think, everything he knows.
But right now, the Mexican government is suing our gun makers. I believe this started, and the seeds were planted by the Obama administration, on this one.
But I could be wrong. But they're suing US gun makers. And they're blaming us now. The tariffs are going up.
Why? Because unfair trade.
Let's just have regular trade with each other.
When you charge us, we'll charge you. But in the case of Mexico, it is also mainly about the border, at this point.
You have got to declare those drug cartels, enemies of the state. And terrorist organizations. And you've got to stop them!
If not, we will! But you've got to stop what's happening on our border. What have they done?
They're blaming us for the drug cartel violence.
I'm sorry. They're blaming our gun manufacturers for this. John is here to tell us the whole story.
The author of The Unarmed Truth. Hello, John. How are you?
JOHN: Hey, I'm fine, sir. Thank you so much for having me on.
GLENN: Oh, yeah. I appreciate it. So tell me what's really going on.
JOHN: Well, what's really going on is actually complicated. But the just of it is, the Mexican government is far and away, responsible for arming the cartels.
The data that I have seen. And the way that the eTrace system works. So ATF has eTrace, which is where firearms tracing is conducted. And if I can give you a brief backup on it, if you don't mind --
GLENN: Yeah.
JOHN: So the only way we can successfully trade -- I say we, I mean ATF. I'm retired now. But the only way you can successfully trace a firearm is if it has a US nexus. It was either manufactured here or imported into the US at some point. Either way, it's stamped and manufactured in the US. Or imported into the US by the company that gets them. So to say that all the crime guns successfully traced in Mexico are US-sourced firearms, it's kind of a rigged ball game. Because the only ones we can successfully trace are US firearms anyway. If a firearm was made in the former Soviet bloc or China or --
GLENN: We wouldn't have access to that. We're not tracking that.
JOHN: Exactly. We can't trace that. So it doesn't come back. The numbers are skewed from the very beginning.
Now, put on top of that, of the US-sourced firearms. And this is where it comes into, what's the motive behind it?
Is it ignorance, or is it deception?
So to say that the vast majority of crime guns recovered in Mexico are traced back to US sources. Okay. Again, we can only successfully trace those that are US-sourced anyway.
But you are not discounting those ones that were purchased directly by the Mexican government.
Now, I have worked on the border for the past 12 years of my career.
Especially in firearms trafficking. In Fast and Furious, I was in a firearms trafficking unit. Like, that is all that we were supposed to do.
And if you look at the data, from eTrace, it's -- like it's clear.
It's so clear. And by the numbers. The reports that I ran before I retired, every year, any 12-month period since 2010, until the day that I retired in 2023, whatever 12-month period you want to run, the Mexican government accounts for about 70 to 75 percent of the prime guns recovered in Mexico.
And these are direct purchases by the Mexican government, or government-to-government sales. From the US government to Mexico.
The problem is, those weapons are considered US-sourced. An ATF doesn't delineate, doesn't take those out of the numbers when they speak to Congress. Or when they release the information. They count them as US sourced firearms. So the American civilians firearms market is left holding the bag and blamed for the cartel violence in Mexico.
GLENN: So wait. Wait. Wait.
So Mexico is buying this from us. And I assume that that -- those -- those guns are supposed to go to the Mexican government to fight cartels, et cetera.
Are these guns -- are these guns going into the hands of the cartels?
JOHN: Yes. 100 percent.
And I think on the take is, most of the money that they use to purchase these firearms is provided by the US government.
The Mexican government says, well, we need help fighting the cartels.
So we give them money to purchase equipment and weapons. They buy these weapons directly from manufacturers. And I'll just say coal just as an example. Just because everybody is recommending. They'll buy two boxes of -- you know, error variance from coal. These are military grade weapons.
Two -- one goes to the Mexican military, one is diverted in the black market. Those ones in the black market are recovered in crime scenes, and substantively traced, and then that's counted as a US-sourced firearm.
When they released the data about all the guns in Mexico, they count that as a US-sourced firearm.
GLENN: So do we have the serial numbers to prove that they were purchased by the -- by the Mexican federal government.
JOHN: 100 percent.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
JOHN: If you look at the E-Trade data. One of two ways, it will come back. And there are several different ways that this happens. So the Mexican government, the ATF has issued different entities of the Mexican government FFL numbers. They all begin with a Z. It has a Z as a first character. So they can purchase directly from manufacturers. Right?
And so when one of those firearms are traced. The trace comes back and says, this firearm was traced on a foreign government or law enforcement agency. Then the other way of doing is if they fight the government, the government fails.
So the firearms trace comes back and says, quote, the firearm is a US military weapon, end quote.
So those are weapons purchased by the US government. And then sold to the Mexican government, in order to support their effort to see the fight the cartels.
But, in fact, the vast majority of the guns that are being recovered in Mexico. Are stemming from these direct purchases by the Mexican government. And I'm not just -- it's at least 70 percent.
Every year that I ran it. And I've run it religiously, until the day I turned my computer in, and retired. I ran it. And it was 72 percent on that day. And it's always been 70 to 75 percent.
GLENN: So we're talking to John Dodson.
He is a former ATF agent. He was a whistle-blower on Fast and Furious. He's the author of The Unarmed Truth.
And we -- I think you were on the air. And we talked about this, and we talked about how the ATF was targeting and harassing whistle-blowers who were testifying in front of Congress.
And I think you made a slight reference to this.
But you couldn't talk about it. Or wouldn't talk about it. What's ranged?
JOHN: Well, if you remember, there was a different administration at the time.
(laughter)
GLENN: Okay.
JOHN: I was definitely worried about being prosecuted. For describing this information.
GLENN: All right. All right. So who is -- when they were doing this, is this because the Mexican government is the drug cartel?
The Mexican government is afraid of the government cartel?
Who is really afraid of pushing the government to sue our gun manufacturers here.
JOHN: Well, and those questions are what I refer to as echelons above Dodson.
Okay. So best-case scenario, the Mexican government doesn't know.
The current president of Mexico. The former president.
And the one before that, doesn't know.
They only know the data, that the ATF has released, that all these firearms are US-sourced firearms. And, therefore, they blame the US and firearms market. That's the best-case scenario. Then you have to make the argument. Or at least ask the questions of, well, why don't they know the freaking truth?
If they're buying all these guns. They're not getting them all. It's variations of the black market.
Why aren't they afraid of that?
GLENN: Well, you have to ask that of the Ukrainians too. I digress.
JOHN: That's a whole other issue. I can only imagine.
GLENN: Oh, my -- oh, my --
JOHN: So the Mexicans, either they're willfully ignorant. All right?
Or it's entirely corrupt. Either way, but what frustrates me the most, is especially now, during these current negotiations with the Mexican government over these tariffs and things like that.
Every time, you -- you hold them to account for something, the first response is, well, you have to stop the, quote, flow of firearms, end quote. You have to stop it.
And it's so hard. When we're negotiating. When we're negotiating with facts that aren't true. That aren't accurate. Or at least are disguised in a way, where they don't have the true story.
It's not fair to the American government. It's not fair to the American people. And it's not fair to the Mexican people at all.
GLENN: Okay. So then why don't we do this?
Because you can buy guns elsewhere, Mexico. Why don't we do this. If Trump knows this, and I don't know if he see, if Trump knows this, why doesn't he say, you know what, you're right.
We will stop all guns from crossing the border. You can no longer buy American arms. I know that would hurt the arms companies here's in America.
For maybe a year.
JOHN: Right. Right.
GLENN: But then things change, and the truth is out.
And Mexico doesn't want that. Why wouldn't he just say, okay. We'll stop all the guns coming across the border.
Buy your guns elsewhere. For the next 12 months. And let's see what happens.
JOHN: Well, I will be honest with you, because I don't think they know. That's part of the reason, I'm talking to you.
There's no way to tell them. They'll call ATF. And ATF will say, oh, yeah, 80 percent of the firearms are US-sourced firearms, but they don't take into account the direct purchases by the American government, or the government fails.
So whoever is handling negotiations with Mexico. If they would sit down at the table, and say, hey, we need you to work on fentanyl. And border crossings and border security and things like that. Then Mexico will do what they always do. Which will say, well, you have to stop the flow of firearms. Okay. Give me one second.
I just rescinded all the export licenses for your government, to purchase firearms directly. I have revoked the foreign FFLs of ATF, and I have cease and had desisted all government to government sales from the Department of Defense and the State Department there. Instantaneously, I have cut over 70 percent of the crime being supplied in Mexico.
So now, Madam President, it's your turn. What are you going to do? Put up or shut up.
GLENN: That's brilliant. Have you talked to anybody in the administration about this?
JOHN: No, sir. How does anyone talk to the administration?
GLENN: All right. Do me a favor. Give me a white paper on this, and you tell me who it needs to go.
JOHN: Okay. I have been pounding this for years. I have brought this to the attention of my ATF supervisors, as far up the chain as I could go. I even physically handed the printouts, the documents, the data to the highest-ranking DOJ official in Mexico City at the time, and nothing ever happened on it. And, again, this is the previous administration.
GLENN: Well, you don't expect anything from that, but I expect something from this.
So give me the names of who it should go to, and give me the best, sharpest white paper on it. Don't overwhelm with facts. Give me the, you know, executive summary on the front. So it could be understood and explained.
And then give me all the facts after that. I'll have it delivered to the right people. And then I'll -- I'll give them time to read it and digest it, or their people to digest it, and then I'll ask for an answer. What happened here? Why aren't you doing it?
JOHN: I have no problem with that, and I will work on this immediately, this afternoon.
In the meantime, sir. And I want to tell you, I know there are a lot of ATF agents that listen to your show. And people probably in the administration don't have to take my word for it. You can call any ATF agent. Someone in the administration calls the field office. Don't call headquarters. Call the field office. Call any ATF agent that has a trace account. And say, hey, I want you to run a report for me. Log on to e- trace, on the right-hand side, to generate a statistical report. Click on that. It will automatically go to your work code.
Change that default to recovery location. Put in Mexico, and put in any 12-month time period that you want. And you will see. The data is clear on this issue.
All right? The Mexican military is the number one source of supplying crime guns to Mexican cartels, hands down. And I mean, exponentially so. When you see the data, it will -- like, it -- it's -- it's flabbergasting.
GLENN: John, give me the data and get me those -- that white paper on it.
An executive summary. And I will -- I will get it -- I will get it to them. As soon as you give it to me. I will turn it right around, to all the leadership.
GLENN: Thanks, John, I appreciate it.
God bless.
John Dodson.
The unarmed truth.
If you're an ATF agent, if you can do that. You can verify what he's saying. Call us.
I would love to hear from you.
Mexico, is suing us. They're suing all our gun makers here in America for $10 million. No. I don't think so.
It's going to the Supreme Court. I think the Supreme Court will say, you don't have a leg to stand on.
Again, it's the same kind of corrupt mentality, of the last administration.
You know, of not actually addressing the issue. But going after little pet peeves.
And going after our guns. And our rights to guns.