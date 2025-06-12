Remember this old prediction from Glenn’s chalkboard on Fox News: “Marxists, anarchists, radical leftists, and Islamists will work together to destroy capitalism and the West”? Well, that movement has cascaded all over the world and has now arrived on American streets. As Los Angeles continues to spiral into violent riots, more anti-ICE demonstrations are popping up all over the country in cities like Chicago, San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York. Democrat politicians and rioters blame the violence on President Trump’s deportation agenda, but the chaos isn’t organic — it’s well-organized and well-funded. Interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli joins to separate fact from fiction on what actually ignited the protests. He also reveals an ongoing investigation into the organizers and their sources of funding and gives an update on the FBI manhunt for the suspect who hurled rocks at law enforcement vehicles.
A Riots: The Marxist Revolution Disguised as Anti-ICE “Protests” | Glenn TV | Ep 438
1992 Rooftop Korean SPEAKS OUT amid 2025 LA riots
"Rooftop Korean" Tony Moon, who helped protect his Los Angeles community during the 1992 riots, speaks out amid the 2025 LA riots. He tells Glenn Beck why today's riots are very different than those in 1992: "they're NOT organic."
GLENN: From 1992, I believe this is the NBC report on the '92 riots in LA.
Listen.
VOICE: March 16th, 1991, Latasha Harlans, a black teenager is shot and killed by a Korean store owner.
Sun Ja Do (phonetic). Do is convicted of voluntary manslaughter, but is sentenced only to parole and a small fine.
The black community is outraged and remembers.
VOICE: Six months probation?
I mean, the people were pissed then.
VOICE: Today, local Korean radio is broadcasting which stores in the area are threatened.
Young men like Eddie Kim rush over to try to defend them.
VOICE: I don't care about anything.
But it's not a riot. Okay?
You know, it's not a riot.
VOICE: He spent last night, and will spend tonight, guarding his appliance store.
A small battalion of employees and relatives will try to help.
VOICE: I only have one shotgun.
That's all I have.
What do they have?
They have hundreds of people. Hundreds of young people.
With lots of guns!
VOICE: After the destruction, many Koreans have lost all faith that the authorities can protect them.
GLENN: We have one of those Koreans that were protecting people.
Tony Moon, a rooftop Korean from 1992. Welcome, Tony, how are you?
TONY: I'm doing well, Glenn. Thank you for having me on the show. It's a pleasure.
GLENN: I've got to tell you what an honor it is to you have you on.
Can you take us through the experience that you had in the '92 LA riots?
TONY: Of course.
I was 19 at the time. And I was fairly similar -- a little familiar with Latasha's verdict.
But being 19, I wasn't really plugged into politics. Or current events.
Then when things blew up, after the Rodney King verdict, I came down on a Wednesday.
It's when we saw the outrage from the black community. And that's what it was in '92. It was basically the community, that had legitimate reasons to be upset.
And there was a rift between the black community and the Korean community, because the Korean community actually went into the black areas that were predominantly black, and open businesses there. And were doing businesses in the community.
Because of the cultural differences between the two. There was a lot of, I guess you can say, a lot of built-up animosity towards each other. And that's where I guess that's -- the riots, a lot of the pent up frustration was targeting Korean business owners because of that.
And it went on from Wednesday, until through the weekend. Until the National Guard showed up.
But we were fending for ourselves by Thursday.
And the call went out on Thursday. And it went out, when many of us answered the call. A lot of the misconception, is that it was just Korean shop owners. Which wasn't true.
There were a lot of young men like myself. Nineteen, 20. 22-year-olds that went out there.
That's kind of what I'm writing in my book right now.
From that perspective.
Growing up in Los Angeles, at that time.
And what the culture was like. And who some of these young men were.
One of them being Eddie Lee. Who gave his life that week.
You know, for the community.
And unfortunately, it was -- you know, through friendly fire. And I detailed that in my book. Regarding why that happened.
And who some of these young men were, like myself. And my driver, who was out there.
And we weren't always, always. You know, we weren't all on the roof.
Which is -- it's a misconception.
Some of us were out there. Literally --
GLENN: What do you mean, by we were hunting?
JASON: You know, they think -- a lot of people think we're just shooting at looters, which is not the case.
In '90s, LA it was a very gang-rich culture in the '90s. I mean, there were a lot of gangs. One of the large gangs that came out of LA.
And which is -- which is, a Salvadorian gang, that started in the mid-'80s.
And a lot of them, were shooting at these business owners. And some of us who had a background in the streets. Knew -- knew their territory. And knew who they were.
So we actually went into some of these areas. To basically let them.
Put them on notice.
That it's not just the older generation that is shooting at them.
But we actually will be actively hunting them down too. And LA is very layered and complicated. There's a lot of pockets and neighborhoods, where they have different ethnic groups.
And the rule is that, you don't go into other people's area, and mess around.
GLENN: Yeah.
TONY: And you stay in your own neighborhood. You be respectful of other people's different neighborhoods. You don't go there. And just start popping off shots. And that's kind of what they were doing. And it worked out, in the end. It worked out.
GLENN: No. I know. I lived in New Haven, Connecticut. That has a very rich Italian history. And that was what the way it was. You know, the it's not protected their neighborhood. And don't come into the Italian neighborhood and try to stir anything up, or you'll be in trouble with the Italians. And they won't mess with you and your neighborhood. Just everybody take care of yourself.
TONY: Exactly.
GLENN: So did you ever feel like a vigilante in any way? Did you feel that maybe this was questionable to take this on yourself?
TONY: No. Not at all.
When you -- you don't have law enforcement out in the streets anymore.
You know, the streets become a lot -- it's everybody for themselves. You become -- you kind of gain kind of a tribal sense of protecting your own.
Right?
So it's no longer a sense of vigilantism. Just protecting your own. And making sure there's any encroachment into your territory.
So I didn't see it as being a vigilante.
But just maintaining law and order.
Somewhat law and order, some semblance of peace.
And that was done through the barrel of -- you know, a firearm.
GLENN: Compare what you went through, you know, the Rodney King riots.
The George Floyd riots.
And this riot. Is there any difference?
TONY: Absolutely. Absolutely. The 1992 riots were organic. You had different parts of L.A. County that were upset. And you had fires and looting. Because the black community was spread out through south LA, Compton, south-central -- La Habra Heights.
Different areas. And you could actually see that. You know, when you are -- looked at the city, as a whole. From let's say Hollywood. You saw the fires from different parts of the city.
This -- these riots that are occurring now, with like the 2020, what I call the BLM riots. Now the 2025 LA riots are happening now.
They are very centralized. And they're not organic. They're being funded by NGOs. And it's a leftist Marxist agenda, that's being pushed to make it seem as if there's widespread support for this.
For example, the criminal rights that are occurring right now. It's just happening in downtown LA.
And the curfew that was by the mayor is only -- I don't know it off the top of my head. Two square mile radius. Right? One square mile.
Yeah. That's what it is.
Anyone outside that one square mile. Life always proceeds as it has been.
It doesn't look like there's anything going on. Where the difference in 1992, whether you were in Hollywood, Culver City, which is further out west.
And then Hollywood is up north, past downtown LA. August, you stop at downtown LA. You had fires. Looting. I mean, it was widespread.
This isn't anything like what's going on down to 1992.
And it just kind of shows the incompetence of the current leadership of not being able to get their arms around something like this.
Because of their lack of leadership.
And I would say common sense. They're letting these protesters spiral out of control.
Because many of them, the playbook is for them to start in downtown LA at City Hall.
Then make their way down, which really pisses off a lot of people. Because, you know, it's -- it's a highly traveled freeway in LA.
GLENN: I know. It's a parking lot.
You stop me from getting home, I don't care -- I don't care if you're for free candy bars. Reindeer and Santa. I hate your guts if you delay me on that how. I hate you when I'm driving home.
TONY: Absolutely. Absolutely. So there's no widespread recourse for this.
GLENN: Okay. So tell me about how the feeling -- what the feeling is on Trump and the National Guard coming in.
TONY: I think it's awesome.
I think this should have been done back in 2020. But obviously, you know, during that time. It was the administration.
First time going through this.
I posted it recently on Twitter. That, you know, when you take a shot at a man, and you try to assassinate him. He comes back different.
You know, and that's what he's shown.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. It is. It is.
Newsom and Bass both say, the riots are contained. Didn't need the National Guard.
This is Trump just trying to turn into a dictator. This is their communities having enough of the people being disappeared on the streets.
What do you say?
What is the average person that you talk to say about those kinds of things?
JASON: I would trust the meteorologist more than I would trust Newsom or Bass.
They -- they're in the same basket as Pelosi. They lie about what's going on. Because of social media. And because of, you know, the lack of reporting, from the local news.
Which covers for the current leadership in L.A. County.
Including the mayor and the board of supervisors. The people that are not getting 100 percent of the news.
And this is no different than what happened in early -- earlier this year with the fires. With what was going on in palisades. Altadena.
You know, the news, in order to get coverage for the local leadership. And to get on their good side, they're not going to report anything bad that's happening.
Currently, I believe there's a class-action lawsuit, gets an board of supervisors. The mayor. I think there are tons of lawsuits being filed right now.
And the problem is that it's not these individuals that will be detained for this.
It's the city and the county.
It will be a drain on the budget. And it will affect the social services, like paramedics, firefighters, you know, law enforcement.
GLENN: I can't imagine being those guys.
TONY: Yeah.
GLENN: Let me ask you for any advice you would give to mom and pop business owners that are vulnerable today?
TONY: A lot of them are downtown LA. I would say, board up. What I've noticed, 1992, the shops that were spared were the ones that had steel roll-up doors. Those do well.
Otherwise, lock your doors.
GLENN: Yeah.
TONY: And deterrence is really a great way to keep looters out. So you don't have to necessarily take shots at them. But displaying, I outlined it in my Twitter feed. I pinned it to my profile.
Deterrence is actually really great.
Because these individuals are looking for low-hanging fruit. So they're looking for an opportunity. So they want to go for the easiest shop or whatever they're going to loot.
So if they move -- you know, you have a shotgun or, you know, an AR. Right?
And they see you're armed. They will think twice before answering. And they will move on to the next target.
GLENN: By the way, you can follow Tony Moon @RoofKorean7. That's his Twitter handle.
RoofKorean7. When does your book come out? You have to send me a copy so I can read it in advance, because I want to have you back when it's out.
TONY: Absolutely. Absolutely. You've been most gracious to me.
I don't know if you know, but I did an interview with Morgan from three years ago in your studio, which turned into a museum, I think. You have some really great artifacts in there.
GLENN: I do, thank you. Yeah, thank you. I didn't know that.
TONY: Yeah.
I'm trying to release it. Well, I'm finishing it up by the end of -- near the end of this month.
My kids are going to read it. Because the book is tailored towards the next generation like Gen Alpha. Gen Z.
GLENN: Yeah, yeah.
TONY: Because these kids weren't alive during that time.
And they only see what online social media is portraying. And also, you know, what they may hear from the news. So I want to give them an account from being -- from a teenage perspective at 19, in terms of what it looked like, and how it played out. So my kids are read the first half.
Some of them are in my book. They will read it too, and once they give their blessing and they're okay with it, I will try to push it out before the end of the summer.
GLENN: That's great. Well, do me a favor. As soon as you're comfortable, send a copy to me so I can read it.
Because I would love to be ahead on it.
But, Tony, best of luck. Thanks for coming on with me, I really appreciate it.
JASON: Thank you, Glenn. Thank you for this time. I really appreciate it.
GLENN: You bet. Tony Moon. 1992. Rooftop Korean on the LA riots, then and now.
If you’ve watched the footage coming out of Los Angeles this week, then you know something’s wrong.
You feel it. You see the chaos. The organized protests that magically appear—funded and networked—hit the same cultural pressure points every time: violence in the streets, masked as justice. I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again now with even more urgency: this isn’t organic. This is orchestrated.
When I first began formulating what would become TheBlaze in 2010, Barack Obama was surrounding himself with Marxist radicals.
These were people who spoke like revolutionaries and moved like Islamists: Bill Ayers, Valerie Jarrett, Cass Sunstein, CAIR, George Soros, Code Pink, the Tides Foundation, and someone who just came up again in yesterday’s news, Ron Gochez. I stood in front of those chalkboards and said, “Watch this. Watch how the socialists, the communists, the Islamists, and the anarchists would work together—not because they love each other, but because they share a common enemy: the West.”
Israel would be the first target, then Europe, then the cascading violence would reach our own shores. When I laid that out, not one single voice in mainstream media—left or right—engaged with it seriously. Not one host. Not one outlet. Nobody asked, “Wait, why would Glenn say that? Is there any truth in it? What’s the evidence?” Nothing. It was like screaming into a hurricane while standing completely alone.
This was before podcasts meant anything—before Rumble, before Substack.
This was when Netflix was still mailing movies to people. Not a single serious media personality was making an impact online because they weren’t online. I had just left Fox, and someone over there—someone I respected—looked me in the eye and said, “You’re not seriously going to do that online thing, are you? It’s a fad.”
Funny how a few short years later, they didn’t say that when Tucker left. Or when Megyn did. No one called it a fad then. But when I did it, everybody said my career was over. Truth be told, some nights, in the dark, I believed it too.
I pushed forward anyway because my goal was simple: create a safe haven. Not just a single place where voices could be heard or A platform for those who had spent their entire lives working to tell the truth, but were forced to play ball with corporate media and big government. What I wanted to start was a movement. Someone has to show others it can be done, and others will do it.
Look at the army of truth-tellers that has risen: TheBlaze, with people like Allie Beth Stuckey, Steve Deace, and Nicole Shannahan. Did you know that our current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, started at TheBlaze? You have The Daily Wire, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson, Sean Ryan, Bari Weiss, and Dana Loesch—hundreds of independent creators, journalists, whistleblowers, and citizen investigators, all standing where there was once nothing but silence. Remember, the last election was not won by corporate debates, but by that “fad” called the internet and podcasts.
Thank You
To every person who supported us, who built this with us—I say this from the bottom of my heart: thank you. Mission accomplished. We used to say, “This is the network you’re building.” Now I can proudly say: look at what YOU built.
To be clear, this is not an ending. I’m not done—not even close—and neither is TheBlaze. I know some of their plans; TheBlaze will continue to grow and expand, just as I will. This is an expansion, not an ending.
Today, I’m announcing a new chapter—not a departure from our mission at TheBlaze, but an expansion of it.
While we’ve helped crack the back of corporate media, there’s another system just as broken, just as corrupted, just as dangerous: education.
We are going to do for American education what we did for legacy media.
This is not a new news network. This isn’t a Blaze 2.0. The Glenn Beck Radio Program will continue, stronger than ever. TheBlaze remains fearless and unshakable. What I’m building now is something new: a mission designed to spark a renaissance in how we teach and understand American history, civics, faith, and service.
Let me tell you—we are ready.
Since 2008, I’ve been quietly collecting rare documents and artifacts that tell the true story of America—the good, the bad, and the ugly. We need a place to find honest history, unfiltered and raw. In partnership with David Barton and WallBuilders, we now hold the largest private collection of early American founding documents in the world—from the Pilgrims through 1830. Only the Library of Congress and the National Archives hold more.
For the last three years, we’ve been digitizing it all, preserving it, and building systems and tools so you can access it directly—no gatekeepers, no ivory tower historians rewriting our past. Just you, the truth, and history that speaks for itself.
We have a team working day and night—literally. One team here, another on the other side of the planet, working while the first one sleeps—all toward one goal: putting this collection into your hands.
What I’m about to show you in the next few months will blow your mind. And yet, that’s just scratching the surface.
This is my next battle—and I’d like to enlist you to help me.
Something big is coming.
Something historic. Just like with TheBlaze, it won’t belong to me. It’ll belong to you: a movement to rekindle curiosity, restore critical thinking, and reignite belief in something higher than the chaos on our streets.
If you want to be part of this from day one, sign up for my newsletter.
Because if Los Angeles teaches us anything this week, it’s that the world we feared is here. But if history teaches us anything, it’s that ordinary people, led by truth, can still change everything.
Will you join me again on this venture?
Exposed: Gavin Newsom’s SHOCKING civil war plot slips out
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently dared President Trump to arrest him for protecting illegal immigrants. But Glenn Beck points out the bigger news that Newsom accidentally dropped: when he claimed Trump "wants a civil war,” he was self-diagnosing. That's what the LA riots are really about, Glenn argues.
GLENN: I want to take you back to Los Angeles here for just a second.
To Gavin Newsom. Gavin Newsom is -- I mean, what is he?
What is he playing at?
I don't even know what he's trying to do. He's all over the board.
Play cut 11. Here he is playing tough guy. Listen to this.
VOICE: Get your hands off these poor people who are just trying to live their lives, man. Live their lives.
Pay their taxes. Ten years. The fear, the horror, come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get this over with. Tough guy. You know, I don't give a damn. But I care about my community. I care about this community. The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up, they need to stop, and we need to push back. And I'm sorry to be so clear.
STU: I'm sorry to be so clear.
GLENN: I --
VOICE: So, Tom, arrest me.
GLENN: Tom, do it. Here he is, he is saying these are people who come in here and pay their taxes.
What was arrested on Friday?
A rapist. A murderer. People who are not here just paying their taxes, trying to live a quiet life and be who they are.
They are being who they are.
Unfortunately, every time they are who they are, they end up with another ten-year sentence.
And somehow or another, in California, you're not paying for those crimes. You're just out in the streets.
That's who was arrested on Friday.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And he's playing tough guy.
STU: It's important to note this. A lot of times, when these debates happen that we've had a million times.
We tend to go through the same different channels we've been in before.
This is -- we could have a debate about whether ICE should go to a random Home Depot and arrest 45 immigrants, legal immigrants, looking for work.
GLENN: Sure.
STU: I would support that.
Because I think the law is important.
GLENN: Me too.
STU: However, you can have that debate. And that is the debate that we have been having.
This particular grimace action, had nothing to do with that.
The one we're talking about, went after actual criminals.
They went after --
GLENN: Criminals.
STU: Rapists. And all sorts of terrible criminals.
That was the target of this action.
It has nothing to do with the people we're talking about. And I can't get over how bad Gavin Newsom is on this clip.
It is the performance is terrible.
He gave versions of this to like six different media sources.
And you can tell he's like struggling to find his way into, I want to say, arrest me tough guy.
He wants to say that so badly.
But like, what that was, was a much worse version of what Joe Biden tried to do over and over again.
With like, well, I meet him under the bleachers, at the football field. And I punch him in the face. It's that same terrible thing, where Democrats have like manifested what they believed tough men talk like.
GLENN: Right! Because they don't know --
STU: And they try to re-create it in person.
It's pathetic.
GLENN: Because they're not real men.
STU: No.
GLENN: They don't understand real strength.
They think men just talk tough like, go ahead!
I'll beat you up in the back of the school, at 3 o'clock this afternoon! That's not men.
Those are little boys.
And that's -- that's who the men on the left are: Little boys.
They have no idea.
And then he -- he starts with a little bit of truth. In this next clip.
He starts with saying, look, I'm sane, you're sane.
But listen to what it goes into.
Because they always do this.
They tell you who they are, and what they're planning on doing.
Cut three.
VOICE: Stop these guys.
These idiots, that are jumping up on cars. That are burning these way months. These people, that's a disgrace.
And the impact they're having on our democracy -- there's a lot at risk here.
I mean, this is not just a simple act of disobedience. They should be arrested, they should be held accountable.
Anyone would tax any innocent person, including a law enforcement person that is lawfully doing their job! They're members of our communities, just like everybody else.
They go to the same churches. They're good human beings. Just because we don't like Donald Trump. Just because we don't like their orders. Doesn't mean you have the right to hurt or harm people.
And that goes for them as well.
We're holding everybody to a higher level of accountability. But that's not what Trump is after.
He's not for peacemaking. He's here for war.
He wants a civil war in America. Not just here. He's testing the boundaries by nationalizing the federal guard.
GLENN: Okay. That's all you need to know.
What are they doing? They want war. They want Civil War on the streets.
And they're testing their boundaries.
That's exactly what's happening right now with the left.
They want Civil War. And they're testing their boundary.
Period.
STU: Remember, we do know of organizations that basically have advocated for this.
And many of them are on the streets right now.
GLENN: The ones that are printing the signs for the people who carry in the streets.
STU: Yeah. Yeah.
We know who the organizers are. This is why I said earlier today.
And Donald Trump and the FBI, they need to start arresting the organizers. Don't go after the people on the street!
Go after the money. Go after the organizers.
The ones who are -- look at this guy. This guy is one of the organizers.
I just would like to call him revolutionary Ron. That's what I called him when I first introduced you to him, back in 2010.
Here he is. At a UCLA, in defense of La Raza. Now, listen to this guy. This is 14 years ago. Listen to this.
VOICE: A revolutionary, Mexican organization here, we understand what they're saying. You're right. This is not just about Mexico. This is about a global struggle against imperialism and capitalism. Our enemy is the same enemy as Hugo Chavez. That Hugo Chavez said, our enemy is the same enemy that keeps Africa poor. Our enemy is the same enemy that keeps Asia poor.
Our enemy is capitalism and imperialism.
GLENN: Okay, that's this guy. Revolutionary Ron, back in 2011. He was talking about his revolutionary Mexican organization called del Barrio
Union del Barrio is involved in the organization of some of these -- these protests, if you will.
Okay?
So they're on the ground.
Now, here he is, recently talking about his community's resistance to ICE. Listen to this. Cut seven.
VOICE: But what they didn't think was going to happen, was that the people would resist and fight back.
And that's exactly what happened in Paramount and in Compton, California.
Where for eight and a half hours, the people combating a man in the streets, against the Border Patrol. And after eight and a half hours of battle, and it was a battle.
Because there were people throwing back tear gas. People throwing back anything they could to defend themselves and the workers that were surrounded by over 100 Border Patrol agents.
After eight and a half hours, the Border Patrol, the sheriffs had to retreat. They had to retreat because of the fierce resistance of the community. And the hundreds of workers that were in the factories around them. Were able to escape.
They were able to go to their cars and go home.
GLENN: Okay. So stop.
Did you hear what he was saying?
Remember, who was his enemy?
Capitalism. Imperialism.
All of the things that -- all of the institutions that make America, America. If you will.
Okay?
They are for the overthrowing of our government!
What is he saying this time?
He's saying, that we're only doing it because of these good people.
Exactly the same message, that Gavin Newsom is giving you.
But notice, neither of them are saying, we want revolution in the streets.
Both of them want revolution in the streets. Gavin Newsom, they always tip their hand, by telling you, what Trump is doing. Or what the left -- what the right is doing.
It's always projection. It's what they're doing.
Okay?
So Gavin Newsom says this. The guy from del Barrio. He is saying the same thing in all of his other speeches.
And we have it. We are going to be going over all of this on Wednesday night's TV show.
And he's only one of these clowns.
And I'm not saying that he's the leader of it, or anything else.
He's the leader of his little group, and they are involved with a whole bunch of other groups.
Those groups need to be investigated.
I mean, it's not hard. You have them on tape.
By the way, he's a high school history teacher in California.
And he talks about how he is making all of his students into revolutionaries.
That's their real -- that's their real goal. Okay.
So here's the high school teacher saying, revolutionary, enemy is capitalism. Imperialism.
We've got to resist Donald Trump and what they were doing. By arresting these people.
Again, look at the list of the people that they were arresting.
And tell me that you were for that.
And then the other turn of the table is to make this all again, look like Donald Trump's fall.
Listen to this representative of California, Democrat, of course.
Gill Cisneros, listen to this. Cut ten.
VOICE: The president of Israel, he tried to instigate a confrontation between, whether it be law enforcement, the National Guard, and the citizens of Los Angeles, Southern California.
To serve his purpose. And that could be -- as Lucia said. To distract from this horrible economy, that he has created.
The tariffs. Plan that isn't working.
I mean, he's even killing the Kennedy center right now.
But he is trying to distract this.
And really, he's trying to force California to borrow a term from Game of Thrones, bend the knee to his will.
And we're not going to do that. And I'm so proud of our governor right now. And the interview that he gave. But everything that's going on right now, is of Donald Trump's creation. And making.
And, you know, they are literally pulling people off the street.
GLENN: No. No. They're literally not doing that.
But okay.
So what is he saying here?
He's saying, Donald Trump is just doing this, so you will bend a knee.
And he's trying force a war between the federal government and the good people of California.
I'm sorry. Good people of California, but if that's you I see on TV, in the black garb, setting cars on fire. Dancing in the streets.
You know, how did -- what was it? CNN. No. ABC.
Please, play the ABC cut, on how they were describing these very, very good Californians, in the streets.
Listen to this.
VOICE: Large group of people. It could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there, in the wrong way.
And turn what is just a bunch of people, having fun, watching cars burning to a massive confrontation and altercation between them.
GLENN: Okay. Stop.
What are they saying there?
That if Donald Trump reacts and sends in the National Guard, or the police, you run the risk of having a confrontation, that will go poorly, and escalate.
That's exactly what the left wants to do. But listen to what he is saying.
He is describing these good people of California, as people who are just having fun, watching cars burn in the streets.
Okay. Well, let's just play that thinking out for a second.
A, I would be having fun, watching cars burn in the streets.
I would be asking myself, good heavens, what the hell is happening to our civil society. What is happening to our civilization?
So it wouldn't be fun.
But if you were having fun, just watching the cars burn in the streets, if police come in and say, hey.
Move along. Move along.
Why wouldn't you move along?
You weren't doing anything. You were just having fun, watching these cars burn in the streets.
Why would you suddenly have any kind of hostile intent. Or take the police of having hostile intent. If they were just saying, move along.
I would be expected to be told that, because a fire truck will be coming soon, to put that out. So all of California does not burn down again!
Their logic. There is no logic to anything that they're doing or saying.
Which brings me to this: Speaking of the teacher that was saying he was teaching kids how to be revolutionaries.
Let me read this.
This, I found incredible!
Apple has debunked AI reasoning hype. Apple is claiming that the New Age artificial intelligence reasoning models may not be as smart as they're making them out to be.
The study titled the illusion of thinking, understanding the strength and limitations of reasoning model via the lens of problem complexity. Blah, blah.
Here's what they say. Models, these AI large language models, they only memorize. They don't think!
Let me take you back to school.
Kids, remember this, write this down.
It's going to be on the test.
How is it that we're saying, that these large language models, are not really human.
They're not really capable of outthinking anyone.
Because they only memorize, and they don't think!
When our schools are teaching our kids, only to memorize, and not to think!
Caught in the crosshairs: Will YOUR city survive June 14th?
People like AFT president Randi Weingarten and Walmart heiress Christy Walton are promoting a “nationwide day of defiance” protest event called “No Kings Day.” But amid the chaos in Los Angeles, Glenn Beck warns that the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests are designed for only one thing: to sow more chaos on our streets.
GLENN: The Coming Insurrection. I think we are -- I think we're here.
We're getting awfully darn close.
Look at the things that are happening right now. And the things that we said would happen.
And would all start be playing into each other.
You know, this -- this no kings event, next week.
I'm looking into it here. Jason, I know and you the staff have really been looking into it.
But June 14th, this is -- this is it.
In America, we don't do kings.
And on June 14th, we rise up.
And this is -- this is headed by Randi Weingarten. Who is strange. The head of the teacher union. Why is she so passionate about all of this, I wonder.
Anyway, she -- on Monday, they are going to tell their governments and the communities, no kings! Because what is happening according to Randi Weingarten and this group, is that Donald Trump has defiled our courts.
Really? The ones who -- wait. Weren't you guys just trying to pack the courts.
Defiled our courts. Deported Americans.
We haven't deported a single American. Have we deported a single American?
Disappeared people off our streets! What the hell does that even mean?
I mean, I know what it means. We're not doing that.
Attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services!
I wish they would have slashed our services.
Corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No king. On June 14th, we rise up!
What do you suppose that is going to look like, in the midst of everything else, that is going on?
If you weren't for revolution, you would say, you know, guys, we've been working on the no kings thing, let's just hold off a little bit. Because we have California. LA.
Going on. This looks like it's starting to spread now. It's going to be in Boston. In New York.
Dallas. Last night.
And let's just -- let's just hold off on this.
Because we don't want to have, you know, another event, where we've got, you know, 150 cities, and these events going on.
And we're not at every event.
So we don't know who is actually organizing it.
Let's be very, very careful.
Let's take a breath.
They're not responsible people.
That is not their goal! To do reasonable things.
Their goal is to create as much chaos as possible.
I told you in 2000 -- beginning in 2008.
Look, the operative word for the future. The one word that you're going need to. Because it will describe almost everything, is chaos!
And anything that brings more chaos on the street, is not a good thing.
Stay away from people who are preaching chaos.
Law, order, constitutional principles. And principles that we find in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Those things run to.
Everything else, is going to be a real problem!
And isn't it amazing how all of these things are just suddenly spontaneously, all erupting.
We did a show, how many weeks ago?
Five weeks ago, where we said, what is your -- what's your goal, as a Democrat?
Because you don't get elected on these things.
You don't get elected by causing more chaos.
By saying, hey. We're for the murderers, and rapists.
You don't get elected. The people are not for these things.
And you are seeing it in poll after poll.
And in that special, I said, unless that's not your goal. Unless your goal is chaos.
Now is the time to strike!
And look where we are, right now.
You know, I have to say something about Dave Ramsey for a second.
I know this seems like a non sequitur, but it's not.
You know, the pro-Israel event, that I was just telling you, was being cancelled in Dallas.
There was one in Nashville.
And Dave is in Nashville.
And it was cancelled for the same reason.
Dave, apparently has a large compound, and could have a thousand people. Or 1500 people, at his -- at his place.
And so he hosted it.
And took great risk. And hats off to you. I've been sitting here, thinking, after I read that.
Can we put that many people into our studios. I just don't think we can.
But my gosh, there's a guy who is standing up for what he believes, and putting his money where his mouth is.
Putting his safety where his mouth is.
And thank you, Dave Ramsey, for doing that.
You're a great man. Truly a great man.
STU: Greater than you, apparently.
He could pull it off.
GLENN: Apparently.
Well, I've worked with too many wusses. People that are like, Glenn!
STU: No. I'm in Dallas, right now. Where are you? Hmm. Interesting.
GLENN: I'm in an undisclosed location.
(laughter)
STU: Probably the smartest place to be, these days.
GLENN: I was going to say. I'm smart. I'm up in the mountains, where really, if you haven't thought about it, maybe you should consider it!
I'm just saying.
Let's see. What else haven't we -- what else haven't we hit yet, Stu. That is important to get in. Before we lose our national broadcast time?
STU: That's a good question.
We hit the -- the -- how about Brian Stelter, this is a fun one.
Brian Stelter.
GLENN: What!
STU: Now, Brian Stelter. He's out there, making sure you understand these protests.
First of all, he wants to make sure you know, well, not you, Glenn.
His friends that are texting him.
He wants them to know, that he has come on TV, and said, it's just a very small slice of Los Angeles.
Most people in Los Angeles are going about their business absolutely.
Normally.
Their lives are normal. They're unaffected.
GLENN: Wow. That's insight I couldn't have gotten from anybody else.
Wait. So you're not saying every person in Los Angeles is on the streets?
GLENN: No!
GLENN: Wow.
STU: I find that to be a fascinating thing.
There's like a nice little -- I don't know.
Let them eat cake element to it. I like.
Oh. Let those poor people, hit with rubber bullets. While we cheer them on.
From our wonderful Hollywood mansion.
I love you that element, of don't worry!
It's just --
GLENN: It's just the plebes of society.
STU: Yes. So he wants you to know about that.
Look, there's some relevance to that critique generally, in these moments. Right?
At times, we do get -- news cuts out the perspective that entire cities aren't on fire.
I do remember being on tour with you one time, Glenn.
And we were -- we were doing theaters across the country.
And I flip on the news.
It was MSNBC at the time.
And I see a former, you know, cable news personality, Rita Cosby. Do you remember Rita Cosby.
She was on MSNBC a few years back in the day.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: I see her on a boat. She's on a canoe. And she's on a boat.
She's floating around, and I'm looking at it like, where is she?
It's not on a river! She's on a street!
There's so much flooding. She's on a boat on a street. And I'm like, oh, my gosh. Where is she?
And I realized, she's legitimately like a block and a half from my house.
GLENN: I remember. You came in. And you were like, I can't do the show.
My kids might be dead.
Help!
STU: I'm texting my wife, calling my wife. What is happening?
She's on a boat, right by the house. And she was like a block and a half from my house. I finally got my wife on the phone, panicked.
My house will be flooding. What will go on? What will we need to do?
And she's like, oh, well.
There's kind of like a big puddle at the end of our street.
Is that what she's talking about? And not only was there only flooding right there, in this one period.
Which floods all the time.
Every restaurant in our town was opened.
Everyone was going about their business normally. There was like, one or two houses that were affected, that are right on the water. Right on the river, where we lived. But that was it. But like, from my perspective, watching it on MSNBC, it appeared, my house and all of its belongings were going to be floating down the Delaware river at any moment.
So there is some level of context and perspective that is important in those moments.
But it seemingly only happens when you're trying to downplay the violence of a riot on the left.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And then today, Stelter is back on TV, saying one of the big problems with all of this is Twitter!
And X. Because what they're doing is echoing videos that could be, Glenn. You're not going to believe this. Could be up to hours old. So, I mean, you can't understand --
GLENN: Unlike television. Unlike television. Unlike television that is running -- that is running things from Friday and Saturday, you know.
STU: Right.
GLENN: It's up to hours old.
STU: Could be hours old. Maybe even a couple days old. And you shouldn't care, I suppose.
GLENN: Wow. That is amazing. Hey, can I ask you one of the shocking things that came out of what you were just talking about. Is that Brian Stelter was on TV.
Who knew that was still happening some place.
I want to ask your question on this. Get your thoughts on this.
Multiple people shot during DC pride parade. After gay activists rejected security measures.
Okay.
Have you heard about the shooting at the gay pride parade?
STU: I have not, no.
GLENN: Okay. That is odd to me.
Isn't that odd?
There's a big gay pride parade.
Shooting took place at DuPont Circle, a cite traditionally used by the LGBTQ+ community, leaving one male injured, according to the Washington, D.C. police department.
Shooting has occurred. Police also learned citizens of a stabbing that took place in the same area, which left two male victims suffering from stab wounds.
Okay.
So why haven't we heard about this?
Because you would think that that would immediately be turned into, see. Look, the gay pride parade.
They were told, they needed security, and they said, no!
We don't need security.
We're proud. And then, you know, nothing happened, except some right-wing extremists came out. And were stabbing gay people. And shooting gay people.
STU: Did the wrong shooter commit this crime?
Is that what occurred?
GLENN: When has that ever stopped.
STU: That's true.
That's the only thing I can think of.
Certainly, if a right-wing group decided to target a gay pride parade, it would be literally the lead story for months.
GLENN: For months.
STU: Yeah. So it has to be --
GLENN: For months.
STU: -- either just some general street crime, which wants to be ignored. Or it was -- you know, somebody else.
GLENN: It's got to be street. Just regular street crime.
Because that's crazy. By the way, the global gay pride parade that was apparently happening some place here in America.
And it happens every year. Some place globally.
And this year, it was America's turn. And they're saying, that the turnout, was about a third of what they expected.
Apparently, not so much pride, in the gay pride parade, this year, I guess.
I don't really know.
I don't really care, quite honestly.
But I would like to blame it on Donald Trump.
Because I -- I -- we haven't received any kind of, you know, official proclamation. Or -- or any kind of presidential dictate on what we were supposed to do with gay month.
With gay Pride Month.
And so I'm a little lost. Insular even have my tree up. Do you have your tree up?
I don't know which flags to fly. I don't know when to fly them.
I just don't know what parade to even attend right now.
And it's -- it's a little disturbing.
There's one other story that we haven't gotten to, and that is RFK Jr has -- has fired all 17 members of the CBC vaccine panel. I couldn't decide which one was worse, so he was like, eh. You know what, all of them. And I would just like to say, thank you very much.