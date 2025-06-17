The One REAL "Nuclear Threat" that Everyone Ignores!

"Are you part of a culture of death, or a culture of life?" Glenn Beck exposes a new lawmaker-approved bill in New York that puts death over life in the name of "compassion" amid the loneliness epidemic.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: When you look at everything that is going on. The choice in front of us is so clear. And it is so easy to make.
It's just, which do you just, life or death? Life or death? Are you part of a culture of death or life?
Are you fighting for life in all of its forms? Or are you fighting for death in all of its forms?
And it's really clear to see which side is which. It really is.
You know, isn't that what God said, when the Israelites went into the Promised Land.
Choose life!
Isn't that what lakai (phonetic) means? Delight, delight. I think it is. Choose life. I don't know. Everything I learned about Hebrew, I learned from fiddler on the roof.
But that's a different story. Not exactly true, but almost true.
True in this case! Anyway, you have to choose life!
And the left is becoming more and more about death! In every way. Today, the more enlightened left. I mean, the more enlightened they become, the more left the doctrine. The more barbaric it actually becomes.
We've seen it on the streets of LA, right?
Look at that. That's not about life. That's about destruction of everything. According to their doctrine, the left believes that the only -- you know, that -- that not doing a thing to police, illegal immigration.
Is the only solution to compassionate, you know, service.
You know, you just can't do anything about it. That way, we're compassionate. And we're loving. And we're handling the situation. Okay?
And you can't do anything about it. And if not, well, we're going to prove how compassionate and loving we are, through mob violence. And arson and theft. And assaulting officers. It doesn't make any sense. Let alone standing up for the people who have -- who have horribly raped 14-year-old children.
I don't understand. How are you doing that?
How is that choosing life at all?
Now, in New York, things are even worse. In the legislature, where the people's representatives have passed a bill to make it easier for people to kill themselves.
The US Surgeon General's office calls loneliness and isolation in America an epidemic. How many people do you know that have either killed themselves or have had their children almost kill themselves?
I don't think I can count them on two hands. My mother killed herself when I was a child, and she was the only one I had ever heard of doing that except at TV shows and movies.
Now it's an epidemic. Yet, New York is choosing to declare open season on anybody vulnerable.
This bill is assisted suicide. And it is dressed up as always, as compassion.
But it's not mercy. It is absolute madness.
It's now sitting on the governor's desk of New York. Kathy Hochul. Waiting for her signature to make it law. But this bill is an absolute nightmare.
It requires no waiting period, after the first -- after the person's first request to die.
So, in other words, hey, I've got some bad news for you. You have cancer. Oh, and it's probably untreatable. Oh. I just -- I just want to die. Okay.
No waiting period. Nurse, can we bring that in?
No waiting period. Somebody who has a term I believe diagnosis, one day, can be handed the lethal cocktail the very next day.
Unlike -- unlike other states that are at least nodding to some other health evaluations, you know. No. New York will just check, make sure that it's an informed decision. What you know they're saying? Right? You want to kill yourself? Yeah, I do.
Okay. Good. You're informed.
I mean, when people are staring death and depression in the face, despair and depression clouds everything. You don't make a decision, when you're like that. And as somebody who has had major depression when I was young, you -- it is insane!
It's insanity.
And as somebody who was older, who has -- I mean, this week, my back has been so bad.
I went to my doctor, and I said, I can't live this way. I just -- I can't walk.
I can barely breathe. I just can't live this way. And I didn't mean I want to kill myself.
But I understand how people can get there. I get that. But is that who we are? Is that as a society, is that who we are?
I mean, it's crazy. You know, since when is the left concerned about patience being informed.
They don't want a woman who is considering an abortion to see an ultrasound of their baby.
I don't know.
Is that informed consent?
One guy, he's a bio ethicist from Washington State.
He's tracked these laws down for 40 years.
New York bill.
The bill in New York.
It's probably the worst law of its kind in the US.
What a surprise, their last governor, was killing people in nursing homes.
The language that is in this bill. The lies are disgusting.
They call prescribing poison, a quote, medical practice.
And the poison is medication.
Now, listen to this: It also prohibits referring to this practice, as suicide.
Hmm!
In the worst part of this bill, and remember, we're talking about killing people.
This shows you how they know they're lying.
Even when I write out the death certificate of a person who dies, through assisted suicide, you were only allowed to list the person's underlying condition or illness as the official cause of death. You cannot say it had anything to do with suicide or any medical aid in dying.
So if I have cancer, and I'm not going to treat it, and I just want to die.
If I have depression, I just want to die. I would die of depression or cancer.
You know what that does?
That hides the actual stats. It hides the crime. You won't be able to track, how bad is this getting?
They're trying to memory hole suicide. Making doctors lie about it. No!
Helping doctors lie about it.
I'm sorry. If you're a doctor. And you are going along with this. And you're not standing up. Where is your Hippocratic oath?
First, do no harm.
Are you kidding me?
Abortion, you excuse that. Now we're going to get on the other side and excuse that. And you don't even have to medically evaluate the person.
And then you cover it up. Wow!
New York State has been, you know, developing this culture of death, since 1970.
Three years before Roe vs. Wade they were doing it. More than half a century of month pro--choice messaging.
It greased the slippery slope. And we're now at the bottom of it.
According to the left, the compassionate thing, toward a pregnant woman is to allow her to kill her unborn child, that's just the short jump to assisted suicide being considered the compassionate way out for the terminally ill or mentally ill. After all, it's my body, my choice.
Right?
Dr. Lydia Dugdale, she's from the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, New York City. She wrote an op-ed last month. And she said, this is not compassionate policy.
Instead of investing in the infrastructure of support for the lonely, the depressed, the disabled, and the poor. We just offered them a prescription for death. And we call it autonomy. But it's nothing, but abandonment. The art of dying well cannot be severed from the art of living well.
And that includes caring for one another, especially when it's hard, when it's inconvenient or costly. It's not enough to offer the dying control. We have to offer them dignity.
And not by affirming their despair. But by affirming their worth!
Life is worth it!
She went on to say, even when they're suffering.
Even when they're vulnerable. Even when they are in worldly terms, a burden, to anyone who has common sense, left in New York. And California.
I mean, you seemed to be outnumbered by barbarians. It must be an awfully hopeless feeling. I'm glad we can be there for so many of you today.
Just don't give up.
Don't give up.
You are not without hope.
As long as you're still in the fight.
So I live in New York. Call your governor's office.
Urge her to veto this evil bill of death.
Choose life! Do not give up on trying to salvage a culture of life. Because once you do, we're completely done. Choose life!