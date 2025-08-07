For almost a decade, Glenn Beck has tried connecting the dots between Ukraine, Russiagate, the Open Society Foundations, and the weaponization of government under Obama and Biden. Recent revelations from the ODNI disclosure from Tulsi Gabbard and the Durham annex reveal a scandal that goes deeper than Russiagate to expose the full scope of the operation to take out President Trump. Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of "Blood Money," reveals the depth of Hillary Clinton and George Soros' corruption and how it all ties into the Trump Ukraine impeachment. Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of the Federalist, discusses whether people like former CIA Director John Brennan or even Obama will face justice and what crimes the DOJ could charge them with.
©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Why Jim Acosta’s AI Parkland victim “interview” is GROTESQUE
Former CNN host Jim Acosta recently “interviewed” an AI-generated depiction of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver. Glenn Beck calls the stunt dystopian and sick, asking: “What does it truly mean to be alive if, in death, you’re more useful?”
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: So here's a story that I think, if we don't stop and pay attention to right now, just one small story, it may seem like something small. But if we don't pay attention to it right now. I don't think we recognize what it means to be human in a generation, from now, if that long. Journalist. I shouldn't say journalist.
Publicity hound Jim Acosta just did an interview -- I can't even say that. Just did -- I don't even know what you would call it.
Did a publicity stunt, not with a witness.
Not a grieving parent. He sat down with an AI ghost.
It's an AI recreation of a 17-year-old kid, named Joaquin Oliver. He was murdered in the Parkland Massacre.
And then he called it journalism. He called it a conversation, but it wasn't.
It was neither!
It was -- it wasn't even human. Let me play this grotesque pantomime for you. Listen.
VOICE: Joaquin, I would like to know, what your solution would be for gun violence.
VOICE: Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard.
It's about building a culture of kindness and understanding; what do you think about that?
VOICE: I think that's a great idea, Joaquin.
(laughter)
STU: That is the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. I had -- I had seen all the headlines. I hadn't actually seen the...
(laughter)
GLENN: Now, it is so --
STU: Sorry.
GLENN: It's so bad, it's funny, at this point. Right? It's just horrible.
I want to put this into perspective: This is a digital ventriloquist act. He's a puppet. It's the image of a dead kid, long buried, animated. Like a puppet, for the politics of those who are still living.
Now, let me ask you something, that, you know, we haven't dared to ask out loud yet.
And that is, what does it mean?
What his it truly mean to be alive?
In death, you're more useful.
What are the Republicans saying. Or sorry, the Democrats saying right now to some of the people in Congress.
They're saying, you need to take a bullet. Why?
Because you're more useful, if you're dead.
If somebody assassinates you. So what does it mean to be alive, if in death, you're more useful?
What does it mean when your image. Your voice. Your soul as captured by a memory or photograph, can be summoned back again.
Not by God. But by algorithms and agenda.
I hate to go all religious on you. But I have to tell you, if this isn't the making of a graven image, I don't know what is.
Thou shall not making a graven image.
You don't make for yourself an idol or any likeness of what is in heaven, above, or on earth beneath.
You know, the Native Americans used to -- they would never let you take your picture.
Some of them. Some tribes.
They would never let you take your picture. Because they thought it would steal your soul.
This doesn't have a soul. This is taking your image, bringing you back to life, without a soul.
When man starts creating a likeness, to wield power or emotion, we stop serving God. And we start serving ourselves.
And I'm going to be generous here. And say, don't blame the parents.
I don't -- I don't question their grief, in any way, shape, or form.
But this -- this -- this is no longer theirs.
This is not their son. This is a political puppet.
The minute Joaquin's AI avatar spoke political opinions into a camera, it stopped being about grief, and became propaganda!
And this, my friend, is only the beginning.
What happens when governments use AI resurrected faces for propaganda?
What happens when terrorists Use Deepfake hostages?
Hostages who are already dead? Pleading for help?
You don't think that could happen with Hamas?
You don't think that Hamas couldn't have made an image, in fact, the video that we say last week, could have very well been AI.
And the kid could be dead.
Now, it's not. But that's what's coming.
What happens when we begin to trust synthetic testimony, over human -- actual human experience?
This isn't just immoral.
This is very, very dangerous. This is soul-erasing.
This is post-human.
You are entering a world now, that is -- it's post-human!
This is the dystopian world. And we're just beginning to step into it. We're entering an age, where the dead can be programmed, to speak the words of the living.
Where the brief is nothing more than a marketing tool.
Where death is not your end!
But just the data set now, to be parsed and projected. And used politically.
And here's the real sick part of this: The more meaningful your death, the more valuable your ghost.
If that doesn't shake to you your core, nothing is going to.
If this doesn't wake you up to the dangers of AI, nothing will.
If this doesn't wake you up to go, oh, dear God, I've got to get back to the basics, I have to start asking the questions, what does it mean to be human? Nothing will!
We -- we have to draw really strong, ethical hard lines in the sand, on the use of AI. The use of likeness of the dead. It should be codified into law, internationally. And I'm not saying, you know, you're not bringing characters back. You know, you're not bringing -- you're not bringing things back to, you know, show them in movies, or for entertainment or whatever.
But when you're bringing dead children back, I don't know. I think there's a problem here.
There's a problem. We -- and we also have to teach our kids discernment here. Critical thinking.
You know, and more than critical thinking. Moral reasoning has got to be taught.
We need a generation that knows the difference between the real and the artificial.
Between the sacred and the synthetic.
Because that's going to be blurred.
All of it is blurred. How long before a Jim Acosta clown isn't the one doing it, but somebody serious? Transparency, from media. From tech.
Not after the fact. But before the images even appear on the screen.
Now, to his credit, he did say, this was AI. Of course. But it's a ghost!
We have to reawaken the soul, the concept of the soul. This is why I've said for years, that Ray Kurzweil is one of the scariest guys I have ever met. Because he doesn't believe in the soul.
He believes that that -- what you just saw, is just as real, as the real kid.
Some -- the soul can't be copied. It can't be coded.
It can't be commodified.
Because we lose our soul, in our culture.
If we lose it in our -- in our culture, in our politics. In our mourning. In our journalism.
Then you've got nothing left.
And doesn't Joaquin Oliver deserve dignity in life? Everybody knows he deserves peace in death.
Right?
What he didn't deserve, is to be animated by code, to deliver a political message like a branded mascot.
I'm sorry, but if this is the parents' doing, the parents -- the parents, shame on you. Shame on you.
I -- I understand your grief as much as a person can, that hasn't lost a child. I understand your grief, but this is sick.
You know where this road leads? It lees to a future where grief can be licensed.
Where every dead child becomes a campaign.
And where being alive, no longer requires a pulse.
Just a well-trained AI model.
You never die!
That's not compassion. That is not progress. That is hell, wearing the mask of empathy.
Shame on you, Jim Acosta!
Because out of all the people that could have done this, you're only doing it for PR. You're only doing it because you need the attention.
It's sick. And Americans have to stand up and say, no more. You have to at least, in your personal life, make a decision, what is life?
And what is death worth?
How Violent Mobs Took Over the Democratic Party — Expert's Warning!
Glenn Beck talks with Kyle Shideler, homeland security and counterterrorism expert at the Center for Security Policy, about the troubling rise in politically motivated physical attacks coming from the far-left. What truly unites all these groups which have seemingly interests, and what does the Trump administration do to eliminate this growing threat before the problem spirals out of control?
Watch This FULL Episode of Glenn TV HERE
Why Democrats SUDDENLY “care” about gerrymandering
What is gerrymandering? And why are Texas Democrats suddenly screaming about it while ironically fleeing to Illinois, the most gerrymandered state in the nation? Glenn Beck breaks down gerrymandering and why he believes the Texas Democrats don't really care about "justice."
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. I want to play a couple of sound bites that came out yesterday.
First of all, let me start here with cut seven. This is a state representative from Texas, Ron Reynolds. He went on CNN.
And said, he wasn't worried about anything that the State of Texas was -- was claiming to do to him, because they were fleeing the state. Because they're on the right side of history. Here's cut seven.
VOICE: I'm not worried about Governor Abbott's threats of going to jail, or a $500 fine, because we're standing on the right side of history, making our own trouble, to fight, to preserve, and protect our democracy. We're on the right side of history. We're not beholden to the MAGA extremists, that are trying to disenfranchise black and brown communities. We're doing everything we can, to protect Texans. And so we're not going to cower to Governor Abbott's attempts to put us into jail. This is worth our democracy. This is not just about Texas. As Dr. King said, injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. This is about protecting our democracy.
Because if they can do it in Texas, they can do it anywhere else. So we're going to stand strong.
We're not going to back down. And we're going to keep pressing forward. To protect every single Texan. So they won't be disenfranchised.
We won't go back to the days of Jim Crow. We will stand up to racial gerrymandering.
GLENN: Okay. This is -- this is crazy.
There's so much there.
I mean, first of all, be really careful when you say you're on the right side of history.
I mean, I don't know about you, but I question all the time. And I think this is really healthy. Am I on the right side of history?
I don't know. I don't know what the answer. History will tell me the answer. Am I on the right side?
Am I -- am I fighting for the things that are right, correct, eternally true, and righteous?
I don't know. I mean, there is so many things that I go back and forth on, that I just don't know.
And I think that's really important to question yourself. So anybody, when they are firm on, you're on the right side of history. And we know. We don't question. We're on the right side of history.
Really? Because you were the ones with ESG. Forcing people to follow these rules like, you know, there's no difference between a man and a woman.
You know, men in women's sports.
Men can have a baby.
Really?
That's not working out well.
You know, that you're on the side that Dr. Martin Luther King was wrong.
That -- that the color of the skin does matter. That was your position. And you said, you were on the right side of history.
I don't think you're on the right side of history won that one. You know, it seems to be falling apart on you. Because now you're quoting Dr. Martin Luther King.
I thought we didn't -- we didn't agree with Dr. Martin Luther King.
I mean, that was your position, two years ago!
So when you're -- when you listen to anybody who says, they're on the right side of history. Be very, very careful.
You know, the one thing that I'm absolutely certain of. 100 percent certain of, is I'm not certain of anything.
The more I learn, the less certain I become, on certain things.
Right side of history, I don't know. I'm going to do my best. And let God sort it out, at the end.
I don't know. And then they say, if they can do this in Texas. If the Republicans can do this in Texas, they can do it anywhere.
They have been doing it everywhere, since 1812!
If you knew the history of gerrymandering, it comes from elder -- or Gerry Elbridge. Right? Gerry Elbridge, I think. Or Elbridge Gerry, that's it. Elbridge Gerry. He was a founding father. 1812, he is the governor, I think of Massachusetts. They start to draw these squiggly lines for the Congressional map. It's later, in the 1840s, called gerrymandering.
But that's how it started. They've been doing it forever. And the worst place, well, I'll get to that here in just a second.
So let me play the second clip here. And that is, on the Don Lemon show. Who knew he still had a show?
Another Texas state rep. Yolanda Jones said this, cut six.
VOICE: Then immigration happened, and everybody thought they accepted this. They don't accept this. They are showing us who they are.
We should believe them. And we better have the courage to stand up. Otherwise, we will follow for anything.
And in this country, we will be defeated, deported. I mean, we will lose all of our rights. And if you think it can't happen. It can. And I will liken this to the Holocaust.
People are like, well, how did the Holocaust happen?
How is anybody in the position to kill all these people?
Well, good people become silent.
Or good people didn't realize, that what happens to them, can very still happen to me and somebody I love.
And so even if you made it, you have an obligation to help people who can't. Because God forbid, they end up targeting you, and your family.
VOICE: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
GLENN: Okay. I agree with everything she said, except what she's applying it to!
How is this the Jerry -- I mean, I think it's a little insulting to those who had relatives stuffed into ovens! To say, that gerrymandering is like the Holocaust!
But maybe that's just me!
But you know what this is all about?
This is all about when a group of people in the government, no longer believe in its own people!
When 57 elected Democrats from Texas, they didn't just walk out on their duties, they walked out on the people.
They fled the state to avoid voting on redistricting maps, they say, are unfair.
They say, they're standing up for democracy. But where did they run?
This tells you a lot in the story. Illinois. New York. Massachusetts.
The states, whose maps are textbook examples of political gerrymandering!
They ran to Massachusetts, where it was -- it was Elbridge Gerry, that gerrymandering is named after, he was the governor of Massachusetts!
They fled to the belly of the beast, while crying wolf back home. So the first thing you need to know, this is not about justice. This is about power. And they are betting that you are too distracted and your friends are too distracted or discouraged to notice.
So let me be clear on what is actually happening here.
GLENN: Okay. So the Department of Justice in Texas. This is what's really happening. They decided that the Texas congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act. Not because it eliminates minority representation. But because it doesn't create coalition districts where different racial groups are lumped together to form artificial minorities.
So what they're saying, in bureaucratic doublespeak is, Texas has to draw maps, that elect Democrats. That's the game.
This is not about race. It's about arithmetic. If a Republican map spreads voters to thin its race, but if a Democratic map does the same to Republicans, it's equity!
That's -- that's not -- that's not the law. That's manipulation. And our Founders talked about this. In Federalist Papers number ten, James Madison warned us of the dangers of factions. Organized groups that put their own interests above the public good, and that's what we're experiencing everywhere.
He said, let me quote: The instability, injustice, and confusion, introduced into the public councils, have been the mortal diseases which popular governments have everywhere perished, end quote.
That's what this is. This is a faction. A political machine. So drunk on power. That it can't even pretend to be consistent, anywhere.
They invoke democracy. And then they run away from their duty to vote. They wear shirts that say, let the people vote. While ignoring votes in New York, that ignore an independent redistricting commission.
This is the rot Madison warned us about. Faction over function. Power over principle.
So let's look at Illinois for a second.
In Illinois, they didn't try to just gerrymander there.
They eradicated the Republicans.
They drew a map, so surgical. So cynical.
That analysts have now said, this is the worst gerrymander in the country!
It's in Illinois.
Republicans, now. I want you to hear this.
Republicans now hold three out of 17 seats.
Okay.
Well, the voters spoke.
Well, did they?
They won over 40 percent of the vote.
40 percent of the vote!
But they only hold three out of 17 seats.
That's not representative.
That's gerrymandering!
And now, Texas Democrats, they're running for cover.
They're hiding behind the very injustice they claim to oppose.
They also don't recognize, that by millions, because of their policies. Millions of people have moved in to Texas.
Since the census.
There is no real representation of -- of the people. Because millions of people have moved in.
So what do we do?
Well, this is something I think you're going to hear me talk about a lot lately. Is look to the future. And rebuild.
First thing we have to do is expose the hypocrisy on this.
Not with shouting. But with actual facts.
You have to use your voice.
You have to first teach what gerrymandering is.
It's legal. Okay. I don't like it.
I wish -- I will do a beach blackboard today.
You know, I don't have a blackboard anywhere near my house. But I do have a beach near my house. And I was out explaining this to somebody the other day. And I just took a stick, and I wrote it out on the beach. And I'm going to do this today. Because there is a way to fix this.
But you have to share the map. You have to show the math. Because the truth still matters. We have to defend the Constitution. The tenth amendment. State sovereignty. It's not a throwaway line. Texas has the right to draw the maps without DC micromanagement. Okay? They can draw the maps the way they want to draw the maps. The same thing with Illinois. They can draw the maps the way they want.
It's not fair. I don't like it. But it is the law!
Then we have to call for local reforms. We have to have independent redistricting commissions, that actually mean something.
Not performative democracy.
But actual checks and balances. I don't know if you can get there.
But the more local we make this, the better!
See, you know, gerrymandering makes us more extreme.
Because they'll run a line of constituents through a neighborhood. One side of the street, because this group on this side of the street, votes for Democrats. And on the other side of the street, it's Republicans. They literally will run that line, through to gather up all of the Democrats on the street, and forget the Republicans.
So that means that that Congress person no longer has to moderate at all.
They don't -- they don't -- the more extreme they become, the better off!
Because they're only talking to their side.
When you gerrymander, which we have forever. Our Founders warned against it.
Because you're creating these factions. You're creating distance between each other, and you have to equip your neighbors on this.
If they don't understand this, walk them through it. Print the maps. Compare the numbers. Build an informed electorate.
That's what -- that's our job. That's our job. Nobody will do this for us. Don't look to the Republicans to do it. They will spin it their own way.
And the other way, is refuse to retreat.
If 57 lawmakers can run away from their posts, make sure everybody knows, you're not going to run away from yours. We stay. We vote.
We hold the line.
You know, this -- this whole thing. Everything we do today, everything. Everything in the news you see, this isn't about Epstein.
This isn't about redistricting. This isn't about immigrants. This is about the restoration of trust! Trust! All of it. Can you trust the people who are redesigning the maps?
No.
Why?
Because it's in their best interest to gerrymander.
Well, I'm only doing it because they're doing it.
Okay. Then maybe you do that, bit let's work towards stopping this. Let's -- let's work towards a system where we don't gerrymander. Okay? But that's only going to be solved at the state level, where it belongs. You know, America can't survive a political class that lies with one face, and governs with another. But it can survive if her people, the remnant of those who really understand America and understand our history. If we rise with open eyes, with strong backs. And hearts grounded in principle, when we realize, we're not powerless. We're not pawns.
We're the ones with power.
That's when everything will change.
And I will tell you, I think I said this earlier today.
I'm not sure where the storm is.
I know the storm is on the beach.
I know it's on shore.
I just don't know what part of the storm is on shore. I don't know if we're hitting the worst part of it yet.
I don't think so.
But I know it's onshore now.
We have to batten down the hatches, and then start, you know, piling supplies up. And I'm not talking about boards to board up the windows.
I'm talking about building up our supplies to rebuild. Because this storm is going to pass us.
And I don't know what the devastation is going to be like on the other side.
But, you know, just like Mercury One does.
We -- we put supplies, just outside of the storm's pattern.
Because we know, we've got to get them as close as we can, to where the storm is supposed to hit.
Without it being hit itself, so once the storm passes, we can push in, and we can rebuild fast.
When this storm is over, we're going to have trouble, if we're standing here with no supplies, nothing prepared.
To rebuild quickly.
Because that's when people will realize, there's nobody coming.
There is nobody going to rebuild.
There's no help.
If we're not there to help, that's when things get really nuts!
So I -- I just -- I'm very excited for next year.
And you'll understand a little more, you know, in the coming days and weeks of -- of why I'm not talking about it yet.
But I can't wait to get started. Because I just know what we have to do.
And that is something that I don't feel like I understood for a very long time. You know. I knew I was supposed to warn. But I always felt there was something more to do.
I think my mission has changed. I've been given a new calling.
And it's to rebuild!
Rebuild and rebuild right now.
How Democrats who fled Texas could be REMOVED from office
Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives have fled the state to delay a redistricting vote, which they claim is full of Republican gerrymandering. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Glenn Beck to debunk these claims and reveal a way Governor Greg Abbott could either bring the Democrats back or even remove them from office.\
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Ken Paxton. Welcome to the program.
KEN: Great to be back, Glenn. Hope you're doing well.
GLENN: The same. By the way, how are the polls going for you? How is the race? You're running against Cornyn.
KEN: Well, it's going well. I mean, the numbers -- every poll I've seen, even polls I haven't done, have me way up. My polls have me up 25 points, and we just continue -- I just continue to do the same job I've done over the last 11 years.
He's obviously changed his focus from being what he was, to being an all-in Trump guy over the past few months. It's a miracle.
GLENN: It's a miracle, I know. I know.
Okay. So, Ken, let's talk a little bit about gerrymandering. And what is happening here in the state of Texas.
The -- the -- go ahead.
KEN: No, no, no. Go ahead. And ask the question. I should at least wait for the question.
GLENN: The Democrats don't like the fact that the Republicans are going to do some gerrymandering here, which is done everywhere else. So they have left the state. This is the third time they've done it. So what is their plan?
What is -- what should happen?
And what are you, as the attorney general and the governor going to do about it?
KEN: First of all, it's pretty ironic that they're going to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts, three of the most liberal states.
And some of the most gerrymandered states in the country. I think Illinois might be the most gerrymandered. If you look at Illinois and how strong, I think 82 percent of the members of Congress are -- are Democrats. Whereas, 48 percent of the population votes Republican, so it doesn't match up closely.
So they leave Texas with Democrats. Some of them go to Chicago to a state, that is completely gerrymandered. So it's really, hypocritical in my view.
What they're doing, you already mentioned, in the prelude of talking to me. What the goal is -- honestly, I would have locked them up, when they were in the House, Ted's house, Peter could have shut the doors and kept everybody in. We have done that -- we did that back in 2003.
And once the doors are locked, you can't get out. And you spend the night there, and you vote. And they couldn't have done that.
They did not do that.
They let the cat out of the bag.
The cat is gone. So now you either arrest them, which you're not going to get help, from jurisdictions, like Illinois, Boston -- in Boston, you're not going to get help. Or New York.
So arresting them is not a likely scenario, until they come back.
What happened in the past is our governors have waited them out. Because ultimately, they -- many of them have to come back. They have jobs. They have families. They're not going to live in Illinois. It's cold up there. New York is cold. Boston is cold.
So they come back, and we vote. And every time, we ultimately have been successful.
Another option, we're looking at -- as a matter of fact, when I get off this call, anyway, a bunch of my lawyers talked about this.
This Koporento (phonetic), which is a possibility that we looked into, a couple of years ago. We suggested, it might be a way to take existing members out of their position. If they failed to show up, to perform their duties.
GLENN: Now, you take them out of the positions. Then there has to be a special election. So you can't go right to vote. Right?
KEN: Yeah. No. That changes the quorum. I think it will change the quorum.
So you have less members, your quorum numbers change.
So Abbott could also appoint. I think could appoint, and at least until a special election.
Some of these might be appointing position as well, for a period of time.
GLENN: Wow.
KEN: So there's a possibility. It's definitely not a fast process. Although, we're trying to figure out a way to fast track it.
So that we can get answers, sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it's just a waiting game. Either way, in the end, we know how it will turn out.
Because governor Abbott will not back down.
And they will just keep calling back, until they show up.
GLENN: This is a nuclear weapon, that they launched.
And all you're going to hear from the media, is if you launch back, they're just going to say, that you're using a nuclear weapon.
You're destroying the republic, et cetera, et cetera. But they're the ones that launch the nuclear strike.
And this is the third time, they've tried this.
And it doesn't work.
KEN: Well, what's interesting, Glenn.
I mean, I was in the Texas House, starting in 2003. Sort of 10 years in the house, two years in the Senate.
AG for 11.
And the only thing they've ever left on. It's not abortion.
It's not, you know, welfare.
You know what it is?
It's always this. This is what they care about.
They care about controlling Congress.
About controlling things through manipulation.
And these are the rules of the game.
The Supreme Court laid down the rules.
As you said, you can gerrymander, as long as it's political. The legislature has every right, to draw the lines however they want to.
And they can be really bad lines for the other party, but they're allowed to do it under Texas -- under US Supreme Court president.
GLENN: And it is a state's decision.
This is not a federal decision. This is a state's decision. Every -- every state can do whatever it is. What do you think about New York, which is already gerrymandered?
What do you think about New York that says, well, if Texas is going to do that, then we will just gerrymander even more?
KEN: Well, look, they -- they are entitled to do whatever their state Constitution, their laws allow them to do. There's always a risk.
You go too far. And you stretch those seats too far. There are Republicans in New York. I know. My family is from there. There are Republicans. And if you draw this too tightly, you can -- you can end up losing some of this down the road.
GLENN: I will -- I will tell you, that, you know, the problem with gerrymandering, in my opinion. And the Founders, you know, both Jefferson. And I think it was -- I think it was Adams. And Jefferson wrote about this.
And this is about 1820. So after gerrymandering. It started.
And they talked about how this was a flaw in the Constitution.
That they wish they would have put in, what are called stakes, and it comes right from the Old Testament.
Where, you know, you start with 500 people. And then that's a square.
And then when that becomes, you know, a thousand people, you cut it in half. And then it becomes another square.
And so it just -- you can't gerrymander. Everything just keeps growing. And you just keep cutting it in squares.
Because the problem is: When you gerrymander, all of a sudden, your neighbors don't matter. All of a sudden, you might be represented by somebody who is way away from your community, instead of somebody who is living right in your community.
And the other thing is, you no longer care about the middle.
You're only playing to the extremes. Because you have cut everyone else out, that would help balance you, at all.
It's really dangerous!
Do you agree with that, or no?
KEN: No, I absolutely agree with you.
That's just not the system that the Founders put in place, and as a result, you know, the Democrats are going to do it.
You can sit back and say, well.
Philosophically I'm against this.
And the Democrats are just going to control the House and the Senate forever.
Because we're against this.
So you can't let that happen.
GLENN: Right. Right.
KEN: So I agree with you.
It's not ideal.
But you play by the rules. Just like in football, you may not like the rules, but you play by the rules you've got.
GLENN: Correct. So you're going to decide -- so a warrant, or warrants have been issued, right?
But it's one where they come into the state. And you don't take them to jail. You take them to the House.
Right?
KEN: Yes. It's not a prison sentence. I mean, unless you consider being on the Texas House floor, which I often did, a prison sentence.
The doors are shut, and you're stuck with all those people, sometimes you wish you weren't.
Yeah. It's just -- once they step in the state, will be escorted back the House. Presumably, they'll do what I said to do.
And either, they already know -- if they come back, they are going to stay. They have made their decision.
So who knows when that will be?
But I think in the end, it won't matter, it will happen, the way -- the way Republicans appointed it.
GLENN: Ken, thank you very much.
Are we -- you're going to be looking into, who paid for these flights. It's my understanding, that some of them were flying private jets.
I would like to know who paid for those.
That just has to be declared, before the next election, or at the end of the year.
KEN: So during special session, we have to report on their campaign expenditures and their campaign contributions.
So that will all be seen by the public, but then I think a month after session, or something like that.
So the special session was 30 days. I forget exactly what they called it.
Sometimes -- I would say, some time in September, we should know that information.
GLENN: Wow. Thank you so much, Ken, I appreciate it.
Keep up the good work. God bless. Buh-bye.
So, Stu, I mean, it's nuclear war.
It's nuclear war.
STU: It's a very pathetic version of nuclear war, where you run away to JB Pritzker.
It's not -- it's not the day after exactly.
GLENN: It's sissy. It's sissy nuclear war.
It's Democrat nuclear war.
STU: It really is pathetic.
It's this -- you're scampering away, to hide behind a very large governor in another state.
And we should also highlight why it's Illinois.
There's a reason for this, right?
Like, you know, you could go -- there's an Indian -- a Native American reservation with a -- with the world's largest casino Glenn, right over the border at Texas.
They could go there, and stay there.
And they would be across state lines. They're in Illinois, because, you know --
GLENN: Fundraiser.
STU: Exactly.
GLENN: They're looking because they want JB Pritzker to be their sugar daddy.
And they also realize, that JB Pritzker's likely to run for president in 2028. These people want to be close to those types of -- that type of money. He's a billionaire. And that type of influence.
And so they're going there, to sort of scout, whatever the next gig is. Or wherever the next donation is coming from.
It has nothing to do with, you know, caring about any of this.
Like, of course, they care about the seats. You know, Ken is right. That's seemingly their most central interest is power.
But this is -- this is -- this works on multiple fronts, for their continued power.
And this is why they're doing it. Even though, they know they will fail.
There's no way, this ends with -- with Texas not having a quorum, for the rest of the term.
Like, that's not how this ends.
GLENN: No. No.
You know, and what's sad is, they're supposed to be talking about property tax relief.
But if you really want to help your constituents, you pass that. You -- you change the property tax rules.
The property tax in Texas, is just -- like, Florida, completely out of control. Completely out of control.
STU: Yeah. I certainly agree with that. But there's also the flood. These flood victims.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And it's funny, because, the way the media is spinning this. Is that Republicans are stopping it.
It's like, no. Wait a minute. The Democrats are in another state.
What do you mean the Republicans are stopping the funding?
They come back, and they can start as it does they will do the maps.
That will be part of it.
That will happen either way. This way will also give the money to the people that need it, in these flood zones.
That is -- and it's fascinating that the Republicans get the blame for that.
Just like Israel is getting the blame for the starving hostages now.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: You know, where wait a minute. Hamas is starving the hostages. But it's Israel's fault that they're starving?
It's hard to even follow the logic. But that's where we are.
GLENN: I know. I know.
The other thing is that they were getting rid of the star tests.
Which your kids have taken star testing. Stu?
STU: Maybe. I don't know.
I don't pay attention to it, much.
They come and go.
GLENN: Yeah. The star testing is the state of Texas.
The standard -- standardized test.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And everybody hates it.
Teachers hate it. Kids hate it.
Because you're teaching half of the year, just to that test.
And it's ridiculous.
You've got to stop teaching to tests!
That's what makes schools so depressing. Is you're just memorizing for a test.
You're just memorizing. And what is that teaching you?
That's not teaching how to think. That's teaching you what to think, and how to answer questions on a test, that you've memorized. It's ridiculous.
I don't know why we do it. And that's another thing that is on the list.
But, you know, the Democrats had to get out of town. So they could -- gosh darn it. So they could stand for their constituents!