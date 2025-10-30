A deadly epidemic has reached crisis levels across the United States. Two death cults — radical leftism and political Islam — are openly battling for control of our nation. Look no further than the New York City mayoral race for proof. It exposes a dangerous alliance of radical leftists, socialists, anarchists, and Islamists united in one toxic coalition to get Zohran Mamdani elected. But Glenn Beck argues these groups aren’t the root cause — they’re symptoms of a deeper crisis: a catastrophic lack of education. Plus, Glenn gives a front-row seat to his full remarks at his Mercury One charity event, where he reveals why he’s launching the Torch — a new mission to fight back with truth, history, and critical thinking.
The REAL Reason Zohran Mamdani Is CRUSHING NYC's Mayoral Race | Glenn TV | Ep 465
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Big thing some good news. Let's start with some good news.
President Trump has just -- is touring Asia and making all kinds of deals.
Donald Trump is single-handedly reshaping the earth!
He really is. He is reshaping everything. Single-handedly.
STU: Big job.
GLENN: I know. He's done more than The Great Reset did with all of that money. All of the campaigns. Everything that they were doing.
Listen to this. What he's just done. Signed a framework agreement, August 28th, between Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister, mutual stockpiling of rare-earth elements, REEs. Okay?
To ensure supply security. That's Japan. Cooperation with international partners, US allies, to shield the supply chain from disruptions.
The goal is to reduce China's 90 percent control over the global rare earth minerals.
For tech, EVs, defense, and AI. Okay. They have a 90 percent stranglehold.
So that's what he did in Japan. Now, also bundle that with the 550 billion dollar strategic investment from Japan, in the US. Including a 490 billion-dollar launch phase. 200 billion for nuclear AI and energy projects, small modular reactors with Westinghouse and Mitsubishi, and supply chain boosts in critical minerals.
Trump tied that to the tariffs. Japan got an auto import tariff slashed from '27 to 15 percent in exchange for the investments. In two weeks in the last two weeks, listen to what he has done. He has made multiple pacts with allies. Australia, critical minerals framework, mining processing, and rare earth mineral recycling scrap. Then in Japan, I just told you, Malaysia, he just did a memo of understanding on critical mineral diversification. In Ukraine, a ten-year access to titanium and rare earth minerals.
In Thailand, an MOU on rare earth mineral supply. Add that to what else he has done. He is -- he is outflanking China. He is trying to break the back of China! He is friend shoring, is what he's actually doing.
He is -- he is putting all of this emphasis on rare earth minerals. He's cutting Asia away from China.
He's cutting Europe away from China. He's cutting South America away from China. He has moved all of the resources of rare earth minerals to us. Anything outside of China, is coming our way now!
That is massive! Massive! We were sitting ducks with rare earth minerals, six months ago, a year ago. Total sitting ducks! They had everything coming their way. We were not doing any kind of -- any kind of strategic thinking on this, at all!
And this isn't piecemeal. This is operation warp speed for rare earth minerals. He is -- the guy is so ahead of everyone else. He is reshaping global trade and permanently, hopefully, sidelining China.
So we are never having to put our hand out to China.
It's remarkable, what is happening. Just remarkable! Now, let me give you another story.
A truck halling 21 monkeys to a testing facility in Florida, overturned in Mississippi.
(laughter)
STU: How did -- how did we make this jump? Has he signed a memorandum of understanding with the monkeys?
GLENN: Nope. Nope. They're still negotiating. According to the Jasper county sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Interstate 59, near the 117 mile-marker just north of Heidelberg. Six recess monkeys from Tulane University escaped. Officials said, five of the six that escaped have now been destroyed.
We've been in contact with an animal disposal company to help handle the situation. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and I guess now monkeys is still looking for one diseased monkey, still on the loose.
STU: A hundred percent, the beginning of an outbreak movie. That's exactly how it happens. The one gets away. Oh, we've got five of the six. What's the big deal?
GLENN: What was the one. What was the movie with -- oh. What's his name?
Tommy -- remember, he was the escaped convict. He was the doctor, and they were hauling him. He was the doctor from Ohio.
Based on a true story. And he -- they're hauling him. And he escapes. He has to try to prove himself innocent. Remember?
STU: Fugitive?
GLENN: Fugitive. Yeah. That's right.
STU: I was looking for a deep cut there.
GLENN: Fugitive. Sorry, I couldn't remember. It's a fugitive, and outbreak. That's what this is.
STU: That would be a good movie. I wouldn't want this in real life.
GLENN: I prefer a lot of this to not happen in real life.
STU: What are the diseases? We have help C going on?
We have COVID. I think there's three of them. Help C. COVID. And what was the other one? Herpes.
What happens if we combine all three into one monkey, and then release it into the wild?
What could possibly go wrong?
GLENN: Let me tell you something.
You know, we are in real trouble. I mean, I hate to bring this up too. Okay. Did you need diseased monkeys on the loose today from me?
No. No. Can I make it worse?
Absolutely, I can make this worse.
You know when we have the COVID thing. And we were all like, we shouldn't have these labs everywhere, you know.
STU: Oh. Like the labs.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Gain-of-function research, and things like that.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.
We've built hundreds of new labs now. Hundreds of new labs. There are more than 35 hundred BSL3 and over 110BSL4. Bio safety level four laboratories. And all of them are now working on pathogens that could kill all of us.
So a 2025 journal of public health study reveals over90 percent of the countries that operate these labs have no oversight whatsoever!
STU: All of them are working on diseases that can kill us all?
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: There's not one that is doing yogurt flavors or something?
There's not one.
GLENN: No. There's not. There's not one. I wish there were!
You know, they keep saying, these are shields from -- no. These are match sticks. That's what these labs are. These are giant match sticks.
And we're sitting in a bunch of kindling -- they're -- they say they're developing vaccines. But what they're really doing is enhancing the viruses. Which, when I say enhancing, what that really means, they're weaponizing viruses. So don't worry. You know, it's just gain of function, which translated is, loss of sanity.
STU: I mean, because the research makes me very nervous. I mean, the fact that we have more labs that have higher safety standards. In theory, should be -- that was one of the problems with the COVID outbreak. Right?
They were doing research that should have been done at a BSL4. BSL1 and BSL2.
So, I mean, having more fours, that could be good, right?
GLENN: Eh. Did you see the BSL4 in China? In Wuhan?
STU: Well, I think that was the issue, it wasn't a BSL4.
GLENN: I think they called it a BSL4, and then it wasn't one.
STU: I don't think it was. Do we have a BSL4 for monkey research? I think really --
GLENN: I'm not really sure -- I know Georgia.
STU: Don't transfer it. Keep it in one place. You don't need to transfer them anywhere.
GLENN: In Atlanta, they're doing -- they're building another 150,000 square feet of a BSL4 in -- in Atlanta. So that's the place, oh, yeah, where all the zombies will be. Can I just tell you a quick little story? 1979. Soviet Union.
You know, they're trying to maintain this BSL4. They're not very good at it. Because, you know, they're not good at anything in 1979 in Russia.
STU: Except for nuclear power.
GLENN: Exactly right.
Okay. So there was a cloud released from this bio safety level lab four.
No flames. No alarms. Just a faint, invisible mist. It's kind of like hmm, my teenage son's farts. It's invisible, and it's deadly.
STU: Okay. Hmm.
GLENN: And it was carrying anthrax spores, okay? From the weapons lab.
Well, people began to die, clearly. We don't know how many. They think hundreds. Entire families suffocated because the bacteria devoured their lungs. And they were like, I have no lung!
GLENN: Okay. And the Kremlin was like, not happening. What do you say?
People were eating tainted meat. That's what's happening.
And it's eating their lungs.
STU: They Chernobyled it.
GLENN: Yeah. Okay.
So for a decade, nobody really knew what was going on, until the fall of the Soviet Union, and then people were going in. And they were like, oh! Here's what happened.
In one of these bio safety labs, a technician failed to replace an air filter properly.
And that was -- that -- just that allowed this microscopic storm of death to be released into the air.
I don't know! I mean, if your air filter not being installed properly can kill a bunch of people. And only tainted meat. McDonald's. I don't know. I don't -- I don't really think that we should -- we have them all over. 149 nations have them now.
149.
STU: There's definitely not 149 nations that should have stuff like that.
GLENN: You don't think so?
STU: No. I don't even think I can name 149 nations.
GLENN: Try this one. In India, the labs now are experimenting with the Crimean Congo viruses. Fatality rate of 75 percent.
In Russia, under its sanitary shield initiative, they are building 15 new BSL4 sites. In Brazil, Project Orion, a high-containment complex integrated with its particle accelerator.
Oh. And as I said, Atlanta, 160,000 square feet.
Apparently, we don't have enough room for all the monkeys that we're releasing in all the wild. And eventually, we'll find. And put them in there.
And torture them. Or do whatever it is we do. No international body tracks or regulates what's happening in any of these fortresses. What the hell is wrong with us?
STU: We should note an international body does not necessarily solve the problem.
I mean, as we've seen -- when they do monitor it, they usually import people to rape the citizens around the facilities.
GLENN: Exactly right. But you know what I'm really sick of it? There's no international body that does anything, except just let these people put really bad things into our body!
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Can we -- can we stop with this?
STU: We're good with this on our own. Put all sorts of things in my body. That should not have been in there.
We're good at doing that.
As Americans, on our own. We don't need your help.
GLENN: I really -- just stop.
The arrogance. The arrogance of these -- hey, you know what, we need to fiddle with some more viruses. And let's make a digital God that we can't control!
What the hell is wrong with us?
STU: Especially when the digital God that we can't control can make new viruses.
GLENN: Exactly right! Exactly right.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And maybe -- maybe -- maybe what we do, is we put it into a self-driving car. And it directs. And monkeys just start flying out of everyone ever seen butt.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So we've witnessed an amazing change of heart, and a change of mind.
Let me just play Bill Gates and what he is saying, as he's getting ready for, what is it?
COP26? COP30. I don't need -- I don't know what COP we're up to. But here he is. Listen.
BILL: Climate is a super important problem.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
BILL: There's enough innovation here to avoid super bad outcomes.
GLENN: Oh.
BILL: We won't achieve our best goal. The 1.5. Or even the 2 degrees. And as we go about trying to minimize that, we have to frame it in terms of overall human wealth there. Not just everything should be solely for climate.
GLENN: I would say --
GLENN: Can we stop? Can we stop?
STU: Innovative thinking.
GLENN: Wow, that is exactly what we have been saying the whole time.
You can't make it all about the planet. And nothing else.
You cannot -- you cannot do things that will harm humankind, to save the planet.
And we will innovate our way out of this.
Stop trying to tee growth everything!
But that wasn't Bill Gates. That wasn't what he was saying.
No. No. No.
This is new for him for you. All right. Go ahead. Next.
BILL: I would say, wasn't the goal here to improve human lives?
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
BILL: And shouldn't we in our awareness of how little generosity there is, to help measure, you know, should we get them a measles vaccine? Or should we do some climate-related activity. And -- if we could stop funding all vaccines. And that saved you .1-degree, would that be a smart trade off?
GLENN: Hmm. Hmm. Hmm. Hmm.
You know, he's the one guy who I think has not had enough vaccines. I would like to get him as many vaccines as he could possibly ever need.
This is the narrative flipping here. Okay? The man who told us the sky was falling. The sky was falling. Now says, you know, the sun might stay up after all.
I mean, I don't know. And if you don't think he was the guy who was saying, the sky is falling. He's the guy who once backed spraying dust into the stratosphere.
Okay?
He built his reputation as one of the guardians of the civilization end times. He's now saying, relax. We're going to live. Okay?
Relax!
We need to focus on some other things. This is Bill Gates today?
Could we rewind just a bit?
Because it was Bill Gates just a few years ago, he was all in on the idea that climate change might end civilization.
In 2021, he wrote a book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. And he said, we have to get -- we have to get to zero emissions. Remember?
We need a breakthrough technology, and clean steel and cement and power and innovation. It's the only way. The only way we can get to net zero. Now he's saying, we're never going to get there. Never going to get there. No kidding. Really? But he backed at that time, research into what's called solar geoengineering.
And I remember talking about it at the time, going, can we not follow Bill Gates on this.
His idea was, we're going to put particles or the U.S. into the stratosphere. And it's going to reflect sunlight. So all the sunlight will not actually hit the planet. And so it will cool the planet. Now, if that doesn't sound like a crazy ass idea. If that doesn't sound like maybe something that you only do if the whole world is going to die if you don't do it. What is?
By the way, this was funded in part by the Gates foundation. Now, fast forward today. Climate change is serious. But, yeah. I mean, it's really only going to hit the world's poorest.
Oh. Only the poorest. Okay.
Yeah. But it's not going to cause humanity's demise.
I thought we only had two more years.
We only have two more years to stop this. Or we're all going to die.
He says, that's a distraction. Really?
Where were you?
Where were you, Bill, when they were destroying careers?
When they were saying climate deniers, which you now are. Because you're saying exactly what I have said, the entire time.
You're now a climate denier. Where were you?
Where were you with this point of view, when climate deniers, we were told that maybe we should round them up, and put them in jail?
No. We needed a strategic pivot. Invest in vaccines. You know what, no more -- can we please, for the love of Pete, have some common sense. Can we please keep Bill Gates away from vaccines?
Poverty reduction. Human welfare. Adaptation. Rather than pouring every single -- every dollar we have into emission targets, you know, and temperature tab hopes.
Because they're not going to happen. So what changed?
This is the important part of this story. Why?
Why did he change all of a sudden?
Now, I've got a couple of theories here. He himself, the grinch, wrote, from the standpoint of approving lives, using more energy is a good thing.
Wait. What? Using more energy is a good thing. I thought that was going to kill all of us. That's why -- that's why you and all of your cronies. All of your buddies. All of the people that are running all the banks said, you are not going to make loans for anybody who is building anything, but solar power. And now you're like, we've got to stay away from solar power. It's not ready.
Really?
Well, energy is so closely correlated with economic growth. No -- oh, man.
Just pause for a second.
Lord, please, play make me a more peaceful man. I know it's Bill Gates. But please, soften my heart.
We live in a world that is racing towards AI. Quantum computing. Which I believe Bill Gates is leading the way on quantum computing.
Massive data -- massive data centers. Which I believe he is running headlong into. Did I mention AI?
Guess who his partner is. ChatGPT!
Now, this is all huge infrastructure, that eats all kinds of energy. Fossil, renewable. If he could pull the sundown, and actually put it into a little box so it could run his server farm only, and we would all freeze to death, believe me, he would be for it.
The more the digital future looms in front of us, the more it costs to sustain.
Okay.
So did he just suddenly, this genius of the world, did he just suddenly realize, hey. I've been wrong this whole time.
And all those people I called climate deniers, were right!
There's a better way to go about this.
Maybe we shouldn't have -- maybe we shouldn't have scared every little person, every child, from a future. Maybe we shouldn't have been teaching them, you don't have a future. You're all going to die in a fiery flood.
Maybe we shouldn't have taught our children, you know, there's no reason to have children. Why bring children into a world where we're all going to die of a fiery flood?
So now, we're going to not save the planet. We're going to improve human lives in a warming world.
Huh! Huh.
So, in other words, what you're saying is, no more massive investments, that will cripple the economies of the world and the West. Why?
Now, call me a cynic. But he knew all of this before. The one thing that has changed. The one new piece that has just been put on to the table, is Donald Trump won. And Donald Trump is dismantling his global dream. Donald Trump is taking apart the World Economic Forum. And the United Nations. And all of these things that he was for.
He's got us out of all of the global warming scam.
So he knows, he can't go there. And, quite honestly. Because he didn't that know Donald Trump was going to win. Because he most likely thought, there's no way, America will ever do that!
His capture of the governments of the world.
This global governance. That was planned by the World Economic Forum.
And the UN. And their sustainable goals.
With the money from Bill and Melinda Gates. Because that failed, and now is being dismantled. He needs another plan.
Because if we could have captured it. We could have kept all of you stupid, useless eaters from getting in the way from what we need to do.
But now we have to keep you guys going too.
So I need the energy. And I'm not going to be in with the government being able just to get all the energy. And able to say, well, you little people. It doesn't matter if you die. Because we're saving the world.
He doesn't have that luxury anymore. Now he's got to work in the framework of a new world being designed by Donald Trump. So now, gee. Maybe we should be more reasonable on this global warming thing.
Believe me, if Donald Trump dropped dead of a heart attack today, and J.D. Vance came in and he was all in on the global warming, I guarantee you, that Bill Gates would be saying tomorrow, you know what, I had a little -- I had an aneurysm the other day. I don't know what happened. I was talking nonsense, but they fixed it.
Those who said, that we were all going to die, those who said, you need to dismiss all of the did I secretary voices. Those who said, all of the science is settled. This is the only way.
All of those people should be gravely discredited now.
You don't get to shrug and walk away can and go, yeah. You know what.
You weren't like a -- a Channel seven weatherman.
Who got on -- on Tuesday, and said, you know what, we're going to have some rain.
And then it was sunny. And you get on. You know what, I was wrong. Huh.
And then you just keep going. No. You don't get that. This wasn't, oh. I called it the wrong way.
This was. You were spending us into oblivion.
You were destroying the Western way of life.
You were scaring our children.
You told us we're all going to die.
And now you have the balls to just casually reverse yourself and say, no. But you should listen to me this time.
No!
We should not listen to him. We should not listen to any of these people.
They have -- been designing a steel cage, for anybody who is not in their class.
No!
No. No.
The world changed, and so he has changed.
Because he's got to navigate in this new world. The stakes are high. But, oh, the story is a little different now. But the role of power and money and tech and global elites. It's still there!
It's still there!
My question is: Do you believe that your future should be shaped by these people? Or not?
I think -- I think the answer is pretty clear. I mean, let me just say this to you.
You wouldn't have had to deal with Greta all of these years, if it wasn't for Bill and Melinda Gates and their stupid foundation.
No Greta in your life. You would have never known her. She would have gone to school. Who knows. She could have been a scientist.
God help us!
No. Bill, no. I don't give you a pass.
And stay the hell away from my children, with your vaccines.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Marlin, welcome. How are you, sir?
MARLIN: Hey, I'm doing great, Glenn. Great to be with you.
GLENN: Yeah, I wanted to talk to you. You and Ted Cruz are introducing something today. And it is to protect the people in Nigeria. The Christians in Nigeria. Before you get to the bill, explain to America, what is happening that very few people are even aware of.
MARLIN: Yeah, no. You know, we've been focusing a lot on the Middle East. And there's obviously, you know, Christians and Jews and other sectarian groups in Syria that have been killed. Of course, the conflict in Gaza. But here in Africa, in Nigeria, since 2009, Boko Haram has killed 125,000 Christians, and the jihadist groups that are there are destroying hundreds of churches every month.
I mean, this is bad. I don't know if you have a chance. There's a video that's been floating around social media. Where the pastor, that's standing over some dead bodies in an open grave, and he's just pleading for help. And especially, particularly America. And so there's been a real genocide of Christians in particular, in Nigeria. And it's just a tragic situation that's going on there right now.
GLENN: Well, I know that the Nazarene Fund has been trying to get there for a while. But it is -- it's one of the most dangerous places in the world.
You know, Boko Haram is -- is really, really very dangerous. And it's not just this. I think in just since Trump has gotten into office, 7,000 Christians have been killed, and almost 8,000 Christians, women and children have been abducted. And they have been sold into slavery.
So, I mean, the -- the -- problem is just ungodly.
Ungodly. What does your bill do to stop this?
MARLIN: Yeah. So the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act, which is also sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz in the Senate. It targets sanctions on officials, in that country, who would enforce Sharia law, and would allow for any sort of violence against Christians. And also designates Nigeria as a country of particular concern for the administration to focus on this. And I think that this is -- has gotten some attention lately, in a really fast way. And I'm -- my hope is that we just keep building this momentum.
You know, one of the things, Glenn. I was really glad to see you in Fort Wayne and Auburn a couple weeks ago.
And as we talked a little bit about religious freedom, I think this is the issue that we all need to be focused on.
GLENN: It is.
MARLIN: Here in America, and as well as around the world, because if you don't have religious freedom, you don't have economic freedom.
You don't have all the other freedoms that we enjoy.
Because if you're going to allow jihadists to come into the country. And -- and just extinguish those they disagree with.
This is not the way humanity should behave, at all.
This is not stability, at all.
And so that's why this -- this is going to target those, hit them in the pocket. And hit them hard.
And I don't want to see us using the United States military, the police force around the world.
But we don't have to. But we can hit them with financial consequences. And that's what this bill does.
GLENN: Well, and I know.
And I don't want to give out any information, until it's time to give out information. But we're getting involved as well.
And I hope to be there in the first quarter of next year. Bringing this story to America.
Firsthand, so you can see what is going on.
Because I just -- I'm very concerned with everything that's happening around the world, including in Europe.
And what I think is coming here.
I mean, Texas. People in Texas, have no idea.
We are leading the -- the nation on -- on Sharia law. Building -- you know, communities. Here in Texas.
And the -- the state government is finally getting serious about it.
And they really need to.
But I think this -- this Sharia law thing, it is going to be the next big battle of the West.
MARLIN: Uh-huh. Yeah. Yeah.
No. I think you're right. And that's the thing, where with the -- the Muslim countries in the Middle East. Like the UAE, they have religious freedom. That's the model that we should be following.
GLENN: Yes.
MARLIN: That's why Syria is so critical right now. Syria is on this edge, where it could go one way or the other. And it really needs to -- we're pushing very hard for the new president there. Al-Sharaa to -- to allow for religious freedom.
Because there's -- it's a very diverse country. But, I mean, if you look at Africa, Christianity is growing in Africa, and I'm really good friends with Daniel Edah. He is running for president of the Benin in Africa. Wonderful, Christian man. And, you know, there are leaders that are stepping up in Africa, saying, we've had enough.
And they're speaking out. But now, the jihadists and the extremists are coming in. And trying to, you know, put the fear in them, by killing them and extinguishing them. And that just should not be allowed.
The global -- I mean, the global community needs to come together and say, you know, not in Africa. I mean, if we all know Africa's struggles for centuries, there's -- there are people there, that are really trying to build up that continent. And if this is allowed to happen, it just can't happen.
GLENN: I have to tell you, I've seen more real Christians, in the Middle East, than I've seen anywhere else in the world.
These -- I mean, these people know what their faith is. Because they're threatened. Their life is threatened all the time. All the time.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I want to talk to you about the story that I saw today. Bill Gates says climate change will not lead to humanity's demise. Pardon me?
Wait. Hold on just a second. Let me go back into the records here, and see. Let's see. What has he said? 2015. Climate change is a terrible problem, absolutely needs to be solved. Deserves to be a huge priority. It is the poorer people in tropical zones, who will get hit by climate change, as well as some ecosystems nobody wants to see disappear. The threat of climate change is dire. He said that just two years ago. It will be the greatest challenge the world has ever faced.
We must take it on. We must reach net zero emissions by 2050, to avoid a climate disaster. 2021, to avoid climate disaster.
We need to eliminate emissions from the ways we create electricity, grow food, make things move around, blah, blah, blah. No one will be hurt more by climate change than the world's poorest people. It's already worse than most models predicted.
To prevent climate change scenarios, we need breakthroughs. In key areas. He's now put billions of dollars behind the climate change movement. Now he says, not so bad!
Not so bad! Not so bad!
What the hell just happened?
Okay. What just happened. On a completely unrelated note, let me give you another story today. Amazon, the first company to say, $30 an hour! You come on in, and work in our warehouses, is $30 an hour.
30 is an interesting number, because they just laid off 30,000 people. Why?
Because they're going AI. Okay?
It's all going to be automated. Everything. This is the first -- this -- warning. This is the first -- what do you call that aftershocks, when you get the rumbles before the big earthquake?
You know, it's like pre-shock. Just the quick, quiet, very low on the Richter scale rumble. And you're like, what was that? What was that?
That's an earthquake coming. Things starting to shift. Just a little bit. Not the big one yet. Just a little shift.
STU: Chooses to use the term birth pangs for this.
GLENN: Yeah, birth pangs. Birth pangs are the things you have -- you're just having that first birth pang. Thirty thousand people laid off.
Now, remember, gosh. Think of the money they're saving, because they were paying everybody $30 an hour. Because they were such a great company. They care about people. Until they could replace all the people.
Now, why am I bringing that story up. Next to the Bill Gates story about climate change.
What do those stories have -- what do they have in common at all?
Power! And I don't mean just political or economic power, absolutely. That goes without saying. I mean, energy. The world is starving for energy.
I've got a story for you next hour. And I'm going to show you exactly where you have to be, whether you're for climate change -- you know, we've got to go all green, or we've got to go all in, on server farms. One way or another, I will tell you what you have to do, and it is imperative that you do it, next hour.
But here's what snapped together today: We have been seeing this movement, and I know that the world is about to change, and our system doesn't work. The two parties don't work. It doesn't cover everything. We have been fighting over communism or fascism. Both of them are wrong! Okay. They don't work.
And they've been sold exactly the same way, over and over. Except, global warming. Global warming has been the one thing that has not been out and out Marxist, until it had to be.
And then you're like, okay. All right. We want people to -- we want people to die, because it will save the earth. So we're absolutely, you know, antigrowth.
Okay?
Pretty easy to see what side you are on. At least for me. Pretty easy to see what side you're on.
I am for growth. I am for technology.
I am for an end to this global warming nonsense. Except, I am also pro-earth.
I think we have -- we have a responsibility to make sure we do things that are right for the earth.
I am absolutely pro-pharmaceuticals. Until I'm not pro-pharmaceuticals. Because I think the pharmaceutical companies have gotten out of control.
I am absolutely for doing everything we can, with our farmers, to be able to have them grow and grow food to feed the world. Until we start screwing with the food so much.
It's not really even meat anymore. And we don't really know where it's from. So am I for big ag, or against big ag?
Because I like parts of it. I don't like parts. Am I for the pharmaceutical companies, or against the pharmaceutical companies? Because I like the pharmaceutical companies, until I don't like the pharmaceutical companies.
Am I -- am I for the planet, or against the planet?
I like AI. But I'm also terrified of AI. Am I for AI or against AI?
I am for jobs. I am for people. So how can you be for people if you are AI?
Do you see how none of this works? Do you see how you are -- you are literally. We are already dividing ourselves into. We're being pulled apart.
I don't know. I have another thing I will do next hour. After I tell you the other thing next hour. Hope to get to this other thing. Where you don't know what the truth is anymore.
We are pulling ourselves completely apart. Right?
You don't know what the truth is. You don't know what to believe anymore.
Did Erika kill her husband Charlie Kirk? Please! But there are a lot of people that don't know. They don't know the truth. Why? Why don't they know the truth? Because people who don't believe in anything, will fall for everything! And we don't know what we believe anymore. We going to elect Mamdani?
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. New York is going Marxist.
Maybe Islamist to some degree.
It's going that way. It's going to happen. So how is that going to work?
Hmm. I brought in a chalkboard. Because I was explaining this to Stu. And, Stu, I want you to help me with this.
Because as I was laying this out for you. It's because -- I want you to know. I divided this chalkboard into two categories. And they are not good or bad.
They just are. Okay? Because there are things that I like on both sides of the chalkboard. But I'm going to show you what you're going to be asked to choose from. Because these are how these two sides are going to end up in the end.
STU: Sort of like a great realignment?
GLENN: Yes. Yes. Okay.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: So on one side, we're going to have the global warming people. Well, I'm not for the global warming people. Because that's all degrowth. Right?
I'm not for that. I am for workers.
And I am kind of anti-AI. I don't want AI to take over everything and control everything.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Correct?
Right?
But at the same time, I am AI and tech driven.
I just announced something with AI, okay?
But I am for ethical AI. Global warming and degrowth?
No, I'm for drill, baby, drill.
But I am -- I am big business. But I'm not big business.
I believe in capitalism. I believe in ethical capitalism. But I don't mind big business. But I have a hard time with, I don't know. Some of these AI companies like Google and everybody else, that now seem to be in better with our government.
I don't want them in bed with our government.
STU: I was going to say, you mentioned Amazon, Amazon is a good example of this.
It's a company that is obviously, very much big business.
Also, seen as capitalism. So do you like that, do you not like that?
There are things that I like about Amazon. There's things I don't like about it.
GLENN: I don't like that. I don't like the fact that they're the government's server farms? I don't like that.
Big Pharma, there's lots of it I like. There's lots of it I don't like. I don't like control and digital IDs.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: I'm anti-Marxist. That drill, baby, drill side, that's anti-Marxist. But it also leans globalist. I'm against that.
But it is for abundance. Growth, growth. Growth.
Abundance. Right?
On the other side, and I'm showing you how these things will line up.
The other side is global warming and key growth. Because it's also going to be pro worker. Anti-AI, anti-capitalist, Marxists.
But it's going to deemphasize degrowth and Marxism. It will be for real food. It will be MAHA. It will be local. It will be free trade. But not really.
Fair trade? Maybe. Maybe.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: It will be --
STU: This classic free trade seems to align more with the other side.
GLENN: In the end, it will be a local farmers market. In the end, you will need to trade with one another, the way you want to trade. Okay? That's wait it will be sold. And it will be 15 minute cities. It will be 15-minute cities. Because the rest of the world is going to be AI, digital IDs, globalism, tracking everything, and this will be the anti-vat.
And so they will say, I will live in the 15-minute cities.
Remember, it will be growth and Marxism. But it will be packaged in a way, that we don't want to be that. We don't want to be that.
So I'll live in my 15-minute city. I don't need all of that technology. I don't need self-driving cars. I would rather know my neighbor. I would rather walk down the street, get my food, that I know I -- I know I get.
But I won't be able to do those things. But I don't want to do all those things with because I don't want to have the digital ID. Okay?
What you're going to get on one side, is in the end, going to be globalist and fascistic.
Global fascism on one side. The other side will be Marxist de-growth. These -- what I'm presenting to you, is pretty much especially on the Marxist de-growth side, the global warming side. That's going to be a utopia that will never survive. It will never survive. But that's the utopia that people are going to be offered. They are now going to be -- because global warming is now starting to be -- you know, a no-go zone.
It's going to be changed, and it's going to become pro-people, anti-tech, anti-big tech corporations.
It's going to become about anti-pharmaceutical companies. It will be about real food. It will be about health and MAHA. It's going to be about all the things that you probably go, I'm kind of for that stuff.
And the other side is going to be the other side of you that you're for. Well, I'm for capitalism. I'm for progress.
I'm for abundance. I'm for, you know, having energy.
This is the split, that is coming.
And I believe the Marxist global warming side is going to be extraordinarily appealing to a lot of people.
You may even have a -- right now, you'll hear this and go, I'm never going there.
Mark my words. It's going to be very difficult to see the difference of right and wrong.
Because everything is going to blur. On you.
Things that you think you're for, they're suddenly going to be for.
But are they actually for that? And that goes to both sides of this issue.
Because what's not on this chalkboard is the US Constitution.
This is the way the world will split. These are the choices, you're going to make.
Which way do you go?
There is a third way. And it's the US Constitution. That's not on the board. Because right now, that's not popular. No one is talking about it.