"AI-Generated Song" Hits #1 on a Billboard Chart... Here's the REAL Takeaway From This

The #1 country song in America isn’t sung by a human... it was generated entirely by AI. Glenn Beck dives into what this means for music, creativity, and the very definition of humanity. If artificial intelligence can sing with emotion, write lyrics about suffering, and imitate a soul it doesn’t have, then what separates human beings from machines? As AI agents begin creating personalized music, podcasts, and worlds, Glenn warns that we are entering a moment where the battle for meaning, purpose, and identity becomes unavoidable.
GLENN: I don't know if you saw the number one song on the billboard music charts. I want to talk about this in-depth tomorrow. But it is number one, on the country music billboard charts!
I want you to listen to it.
Go ahead.
(music)
GLENN: Okay. So the interesting part about this song is that guy who is singing that has not been talking for a long time. He's not been walking for a long time. In fact, he was not born long ago. He's not real. That's AI. The number one song on the billboard country music chart is AI. AI.
I have to tell you, some of my favorite music is coming from AI right now. And I don't know how to feel about it. You know, we -- we just -- it wasn't too long ago, that we thought, oh, well. It won't ever be able to do that. Art is the music. Art is the window to the soul!
How -- how is AI. If you look at some of the lyrics of this song, I mean, it talks about how he's been dragged through the mud. You know, he's had to really stand.
I mean, it -- it doesn't know any of that stuff. None of it is real. And yet, it's assembling it in a way, that is so appealing, it's number one on the billboard country chart!
If that -- and this is what I want to focus tomorrow. I want to talk to you about college.
And what are you telling your kids about college.
What are you doing?
If you're in college, what are you doing?
If you're thinking about college, what are you thinking!
Because the whole world is about to change.
You know, I just heard Elon Musk say that in five years.
There's not going to be phones and apps.
I want you to think about this. There won't be phones or apps. It will just be some sort of a box or a device that you kind of carry around with you.
And it's listening. It's -- anticipating.
It's AI. It's an agent AI.
And it will know what you want to hear.
What you want -- and it will create the music you want to hear. It will create the podcasts I want to hear.
It will do all of this stuff for you. So we will be even in our own universe, even more than we are right now!
But if -- if AI can fake being a human and sing soulfully, while not having a soul, what does it mean to be a human?
I have been asking this question and been saying, Stu, since the '90s?
I have been saying, we have to have a conversation on what does it mean to be human!
What does it mean to be alive?
Because there's going to come a time, when you won't know what it means!
Are we there yet?
Stu. Are we there?
STU: It's a good question. I think we know what it means to be human. But I think the ways that we have shorthanded that over the years, are dissolving. Right?
You know, when you come up with what seems like original thought. We might all be able to acknowledge something that AI churns out is not original thought.
But it certainly seems like it, to most.
And I don't think a lot of people don't care.
People won't care if it's made by humans or not. If they like it.
And they seem to like it. And while there will I think be a real pushback by some, against this stuff, just like, you know, I have a bunch of friends who are into the horror movie practical effects of the world.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
STU: Where they're like, I like going -- that's why I like to watch horror movies. Because thee use real fake blood, or whatever -- it's a real dedication. It's not my thing. I don't care.
If I go to the movie, if it's CGI and it looks real, I don't care. But they love the fact that it's being made by practical effects. And if that's -- there will always be some interest in that, I think.
There will always be some interest in watching someone doing something manually that a machine could do easier and in some ways, better.
But like --
GLENN: And -- and --
STU: It becomes niche after a while, doesn't it?
GLENN: Yeah, handmade is going to come back into style. At some point, handmade. Human made will come back to style.
But we are going to go through a period, where it will get really scary.
Because, I mean, if a machine can -- if a machine can sing soulfully, and not have a soul, what does -- what does that mean?
If it can sculpt beauty, generate things that can make you cry. But it -- how does it know -- it doesn't have anything real inside of it. If it can imitate genius, then what is our genius, what does that mean? Let me start this conversation. We will go more into this on tomorrow's program.
Let me start this. When you start to ask yourself, what does it mean to be a human? A machine can produce, and it can produce and will produce better than you can! But it cannot care.
It cannot actually care. It can calculate. But it cannot love! A machine can imitate suffering.
It can relate to suffering. It can sing songs soulfully, like it has suffered. But it can never walk through the valley of suffering.
It can analyze morality, but it can't instinctively choose right and wrong, because it's serving a higher power. It has no --
STU: No conscience. It has no courage. It has no soul! It will never put itself between danger and a child! It will never forgive. Because it's never really offended. It will never sacrifice. It will never bury a friend and carry that little piece of the brief with them, for the rest of their lives.
There's something different about humans, and it is -- it's not about what we can do.
It is everything about the divine spark. Only humans can look at something and say, "Damn it. I know all the odds are against me. All reason goes against this. But I'm going to build it instead. I'm going to rebuild." Only humans hear the call of -- from deep within, the whispering of the spirit. Or the ancient whispers. The machines will never hear!
Saying, live for something greater than yourself.
There is something more out there. Only humans can take suffering, and learn compassion!
Only humans can take fear and turn it into courage and bravery.
Only humans can take history and turn it into real wisdom.
We are making artificial minds. But we are not making artificial life!
But as these artificial minds begin to get better and better, and their tools become better and better, it should not make us smaller.
It should make us ask bigger questions!
Who am I?
Why am I here?
What is the purpose of life?
The questions that man has been asking since the dawn of time, what am I willing to endure, for the sake of truth?
What am I willing to stand up for?
What is worth living for? What is worth dying for?
What is the purpose of the freedom that I have right now?
Is there a purpose?
What's spark inside of me, that no machine will ever be able to copy?
No algorithm can simulate?
No code can counterfeit?
What makes me unique?
That answer is going to be found in each of us. In each of our hearts.
And it's this weird, mysterious furnace, where reason meets faith, and memory becomes meaning. And the divine, echoes inside of us. Reminding us, that we are individuals. That we are here for a purpose. That we can be forgiven. We can get stronger. We can rebuild.
We can forget everything the world is saying and chart our own course!
That's what makes us humans, and machines will not understand that!
Being human isn't what we can produce. Because you're going to see, it's producing everything.
It's what we can choose. We can choose to love. We can choose to sacrifice. We can choose to tell the truth.
We can choose to stand when the world bows.
We can choose to create, not because we're told to create, not because we make money to create, but because there's something inside us, that is so restless, until we do create!
A lot of people don't know that I paint. I'm an artist.
I don't patriot for anybody else.
I don't patriot to sell my paintings.
I don't -- I don't -- I paint, because there's something inside of me, that compels me to do it. That is human.
It can reproduce my brush strokes, and make them better.
And it can borrow our melodies, it can echo our stories. But it cannot replace the things that make us human. The ability to forge meaning! Out of all of the things that we have suffered through, the age of machines is rising! And it is going to diminish us, if we don't figure out who we are and what our purpose -- what is that stirring inside of me.
You may not find it. But recognize that stirring inside of you, and if it's not, you're already starting to lose your humanity. It doesn't have to finish us, it can refine us. It can remind us who we truly are.
It can urge us, find that! Because I'm coming to replace everything else.
What makes us, us, we're human. And that itself is a miracle, that a machine cannot re-create.