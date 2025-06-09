Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

“We’re looking at alternative medicine”: VA Secretary reveals MAJOR changesplay icon
RADIOJune 09, 2025

“We’re looking at alternative medicine”: VA Secretary reveals MAJOR changes

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins joins Glenn Beck to review some of the major changes he’s making at the VA, including the possible approval of alternative medicine. For too long, veterans have felt that the VA has failed them. But Secretary Collins promises that’s “not going to be acceptable” anymore.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Doug Collins is with us. He's with the US secretary of Veterans Affairs. Can we privatize the VA? What's being done with the VA? We talk to Doug Collins in 60 seconds. First, let me tell you about the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. When you give to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, you're just not making a donation, you're providing essential support to Israel's most vulnerable. And your contribution helps deliver food to the hungry, medicine to the sick, and shelter to those who are displaced by conflict. Again, perfect and the possible. The perfect is everything, you know, goes back to what it should be, where we're all living peacefully, next to one another. That's not really possible, right now. But here's what is possible: If I help, maybe -- maybe we can strengthen the Jewish people to fight their own wars, and we don't have to get involved in it. Let them do their own stuff, so we don't have to get involved. If we want the government to do less, that means we have to do more. And I want to support the good people of Israel. I believe the Bible commands us to do it, or, you know, at least highly recommends it by saying, I will bless those who bless you.

Okay. So let's bless them. Because I don't know about you, but I need all the blessings I can get. Call 888-488-IFCJ. Our country needs these blessings. 888-488-IFCJ. Let's not have the government do it. Let's do it ourselves, through IFCJ.org. Every dollar helps.

IFCJ.org. 888-488-IFCJ.

Doug Collins is joining us now. US Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Doug, how are you, sir?

DOUG: I'm good, Glenn. How about you?

GLENN: I'm really good. I can't thank you for everything you guys are doing at the VA. I mean, I just think there are so many of our veterans that have been treated so miserably, they're killing themselves, like they've never -- never done before. I mean, I -- I know that you heard some of the things that we've talked about here, where, you know, people are just killing themselves trying to -- you know, trying to make a point, that we've got to -- the VA is -- it is in dire need of transformation. So thank you for caring, and thank you for doing everything you are to transform it.

DOUG: I appreciate it. I appreciate it. There's a lot.

GLENN: Can we get out of this? How can we get and privatize as much as of this as we can?

DOUG: Well, I think the issue of privatization is probably not the right answer in this. I think what we have is, is we have the tools that President Trump and I, frankly have worked on when I was in Congress, a couple years ago. Was actually beginning to make this system less about the VA, and more about the veterans. And that is getting care out of the centralization services all the time.

Everything having to do with coming to our hospital, but using our community. One of the big issues that's always brought up is privatization. It's a valid conversation, but it's not something we're looking at.

Mainly because, the thing gets separated so much from the VA is the VA has the other issue, the same issues as the private and the public hospital, and that's in recruitment doctors, a lot of other things going on.

But then the specialty nature of what's going on with them. The big thing we can do.

One, I think we can streamline this issue. To save money. That's what we're looking to do.

Literally, hundreds of millions of dollars of bad contracts. Bad subsidies. But it's the same as getting the veterans, especially those that you just talked about a minute ago, which are on my heart.

That are coming into a system that is not listening to their needs, and then in turn, believing there is nowhere else to turn for them, and many of them are taking their own life. And that's just something that will not be acceptable in anything.

But we're finally asking the right questions. And putting the -- the community. And our private doctors. Our public doctors, to help get these veterans the help they need.

GLENN: Okay. So let's talk about a couple of things that you are doing.

You know, you had a massive backlog of cases. And you've brought -- you've brought that backlog down over 25 percent in 100 days. What did you do? And what does it mean, to the veterans?

DOUG: Well, it means. It's several things. What it means is leadership. That what gets measured gets done. I think there was an accountability factor that we have. And I brought that to us now, an accountability factor that says, you will either do your job, or you will not work for us.

And so 260,000 backlogs. Let me explain what that means. So 260,000 cases of people asking or applying for benefits -- disability benefits, that went over 125 days. Okay? It should never have been there.

260,000. We've cut that to under 200,000, maybe 108.

We've also begun, because that is now freeing up work. We're now actually processing more. And you remember the greater scenario, that all the mainstream media, the New York Times, and the Post said, if you brought people back to work, it would be terrible.

It would be awful. We actually are processing more claims per day right now, than we ever have in our history. We actually are processing more than we are getting in, for the first time in a long time. What it took was simply saying, no, you're going to do this. It's not a choice anymore.

What I inherited, a department, in which -- how do you say it? If it feels good, do it. You know, everybody was just operating on their own time zones. And I said, we're not going to do that anymore. The VA is going to actually be about the veterans. So that's how we've done it, and it makes the difference. And not calling your congressman. Or calling everybody else. They're getting what they've earned, and we're fulfilling that promise

GLENN: So help me out on this. You know, we reached out to you and your team after I interviewed a dad from San Antonio last night, whose son Mark took his own life in April, right in front of the VA hospital. Because he believed he didn't receive adequate care for pain he was having. Mental health issues, et cetera, et cetera.

Speak to the dad who feels like the VA has failed his son, and what you're trying to do to make this right.

DOUG: I will just as I did one night, I was actually on with him. And it shows you a difference, Glenn. I do whatever I can, to say, look, when we're doing it wrong. Or we're doing an issue, that we need to at least address. And in this situation, I think this is something that we need to address. And I did this with him before. Is my heart hurts. And I think it shows that the problem we have in our system, that has drug itself into a point, where we have just sort of handled the mental health process.

We've handled the traumatic brain injury. The PTS issue. In such a way, that this is sort of the way we do it.

And, you know, I've got -- I'm telling our doctors. I'm telling our folks that we partner with, nonprofits and others, saying, we have to try something different. We're not moving the needle.

Since 2008, the suicide number has not changed in this country, and yet we're spending $588 million or more, every year, to quote, prevent it. But yet, in our services, still treating it many times with medicine.

We have got to do a better job of getting more counseling in there. We're getting more clinical. But also something -- I took from -- we've been looking at from many of our veterans groups and others, including folks we've been dealing with.

With Bobby Kennedy as well, and HHS. We're looking at alternative medicine. We're looking at possible use of psychedelics, along with counseling.

Anything we can, to get them the help that they need, so they don't feel like the VA is not listening to them. Or they're getting handed a bottle of pills. And that's something we don't need to be looking at.

They need to be getting help, and not just a medical condition.

GLENN: I mean, it's -- it's interesting to me. That the Germans look -- handed a lot of their soldiers, bottles of pills. So that they can fight, fight, fight, fight. And become animals. And we train our people differently. Humanely. But we train our people to be able to go in and pull the trigger when they have to.

But is it fair to say, we spend all that money doing that. But when they come home, we don't spend enough money and enough time to try to deprogram that. To bring them back into our society, and how to deal with all the stuff that they were trained to do.

Is that fair?

DOUG: Yeah. I think it's a fair assumption. And I think it's also the changing face of warfare. And I'll quit in just a moment here. In World War II, I had, you know, I've had -- they went with only two things in mind. They were either going to win or come home dead.

They had no time frame to come home.

As war as progressed. Now, it's -- you bring it up the last 20 years.

That you have generations.

Less than -- about one and a half percent of population, have participated in foreign soil, in the battle. But we've done it over and over and over again.

So what we're having, these folks, four to six, eight years who have all this stuff built up. We have broken them down to become the soldier, the marine, that we needed.

GLENN: The machine.

DOUG: The machine, and then they come back out, and when they're doing so much, they never have time to process. And for some of them, they get out within four, to six, to eight years. This is something that is not enough time to get into the system. To say, this is how I copy. So you've hit it exactly, in the sense that we're not spending the time in the transition.

This is why Secretary of Defense and I, on an unprecedented level, it did not happen that we found before, where us, as secretaries sat down and said, we've got a transition problem.

And so it's owned by the DOD. They do the transition of something coming out. If anything happens, then I get blamed for it. So I just don't think -- we've got to fix this. We've got to start working -- it may be -- you may own it. But I get blamed for it, and I'm not going to get blamed for something I can't do.

So right now, we're working on getting that transition better so we have a warm handoff, especially for those who are hurting already, to come into our system, and receive all of -- you know, white glove treatment, where they're coming in with a warm handoff, so they have a better chance of affecting change. And here's another thing.

I open it back up, to where we're going to parter with nonprofits. We will partner with groups, that are already doing good stuff.

And instead of us wasting money that we don't need. I will use other groups that are already in this arena to say, help us here. And connect them with --

GLENN: Yeah. It always -- it kills me.

When you have something. For instance, in a different subject.

When you have something like AA. That works. That always works.

And then you find these people, who are running these centers. Who are like, well, we're going to change it. We will do our own thing.

It's like, but that works. Why not just do that?

It's free! Why not just do that?

DOUG: Glenn, you would be amazed what I see here.

We're already starting to fix. And so, you know, we're taking out -- so that our doctors aren't having to go through a second opinion or third opinion, to get somebody to the help they need.

We now actually will be taking amputees. I have real experience with this. My daughter is in a wheelchair.

We will make them going to primary care. To PTs. Before they could just get reset for a new chair.

That's bullcrap. We're cutting that out. So they get a better experience.

We give them the earned respect that they have.

GLENN: Oh, my goodness.

You know, a lot of critics, Democrat lawmakers, especially look at the proposed 15 percent staff reduction, that you -- you know, are -- are championing here.

And they're saying, that will lead to a shortage of doctors and nurses.

How do you plan to protect the front line health care services for veterans and cut 15 percent of staff?

DOUG: Well, first off, the 15 percent is the goal.

That was something the president, we will see what you can do.

And if you don't set a goal, nothing gets done, Glenn.

Your listeners know that.

Can you do that? If you can, how do you do that?

What we did, we knew, and the president knew it, the VA is a really unique organization. With all this everyday facing department, that we have dealing with the medical kind of conditions that we deal with. So what we did early on, we said, we won't put in jeopardy, doctors and nurses, that the Democrats and others are lying about. We protected over 300,000 positions within our health care system and our disability rating system, that said, look, you're not even eligible to take an early retirement.

You're not eligible.

Because we're not going to cut the various things that we need.

But I've got literally thousands of other employees, on duplicated HR processes, contracting processes.

You know, human resource processes.

I mean, I was amazed here. And I talk about a permissive attitude.

We were supposed to centralize our payroll several years ago. The previous administration said, no. You want to -- I figured out, we had over 60 locations doing their own payroll!

GLENN: What!

DOUG: And a lot bigger expense. So this -- look, here's what has come up. Everybody talking about -- GAO has said, for ten years, we've been (inaudible). The Democrats, Republicans, everybody on the Hill, and I've said this in my hearings, all of you, I can show you comments where you say you want efficiency, you want the VA to work better. And yet the first moment I start saying, here's some changes that need to be made, then all of a sudden, it's about the worker. Well, I believe our VA workers are great folks. The VA is not a jobs program. The VA is a service organization.

And we're changing that mindset.

GLENN: Have you thought of -- I'm sure you have. But have you thought of doing things like in a private company, you know, I like to incentivize people and say, hey. We are way overbudget. Or we're trying to make this a better process one way or another.

Just tell us. And then we'll give you the employee, you know, a kickback, or a bonus, or whatever. If that works. And it came from you.

Have you thought about incentivizing the people to streamline, and to save?

DOUG: Yeah. We're looking at that. I've been saying it everywhere I go.

Identify been in 16 states. In our facilities, that I'm not even close to halfway yet.

Everywhere I go, that's exactly what I'm telling them.

Unfortunately, I'm bound on how I can offer incentives and such.

Also offering and saying, hey. How can we make this better?

I found that you empower American workers, Glenn. You empower our American people to do good. They will do good.

When you believe in them, like I believe in them. And say, I want you to go be the best that you can be. And if you see something stupid, you let us know. And we'll fix it.

They will go out and do things.

Also, here's the other alternative. Also, good people aren't working where bad people are tolerated.

And we're making it very much an emphasis to get rid of bad people who are not wanting to do good things. It used to be a culture of failure up here.

Or a failure sideways. If you failed, we just put you somewhere over the top.

That stopped, the minute I came in.

And we're getting rid of people who can't do the job.

GLENN: Doug, I really appreciate it.

I love the fact that you're a servant of the Lord. And, you know, so I know your priorities are right, and that's on people.

So thank you for what you're doing. We appreciate you.

DOUG: I appreciate it. Anything you need, you let me know, okay?

GLENN: You got it. Doug Collins. US Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Trump Budget Director addresses Big Beautiful Bill "confusion"play icon
RADIO

Trump Budget Director addresses Big Beautiful Bill "confusion"

Amid the heated debate between Donald Trump and Elon Musk over the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” Trump’s Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought joins Glenn Beck to clear a few things up. Is raising the debt ceiling a terrible move? Where are all the DOGE cuts? What happens to Trump’s agenda if the bill isn’t passed?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Russ Voit, how are you, sir?

RUSS: I'm doing well, thanks for having me.

GLENN: You bet. It's great to have you on. Yesterday was a tough day. Do you know, has the president has his phone call yet? Are they coming back together?

RUSS: Well, I think the president made some comments to the press this morning, that, you know, he's not looking to have a phone call any time soon. But, you know, I think he's expressed his disappointment yesterday, with regard to some comments made by Elon. Look, Glenn, we're moving forward.

And Elon has been an important ally and patriot throughout all of this. And we've got a job to do. And I think that's what we're most focused on right now, is making sure we can get the word out on this bill, get it across the finished line. Make improvements where we can, but get this thing home to the American people.

GLENN: So I agree with both the president and Elon Musk. I know there are things in this package that are really important. I think the president understands. And Elon doesn't understand, that politics are involved here.

And I don't know Elon was not going after the Democrats and saying, why don't you care some more. Come on. Come on. Help us.

But the president is now putting in a rescission package.

What does that mean? And what is that going to do to this bill?

Well, again, two things I would say. Just going back to your initial comment there.

I think the argument that the fiscal challenges of the country are so bad and we need to do as much as we can. I think there's alignment.

There is total agreement.

I think the issue is how much -- and it's to your second part. How much does this bill. This is not a budget bill.

People get confused because they think if they're using the budget process, it's an agenda bill, that uses a budget process.

It's not a budget resolution. It's not a fiscal picture. It cannot by law, include cuts to discretionary spending, which are all the DOGE permanent cuts. Right?

So that is something that has to be considered elsewhere.

And we're in the process of doing that.

So we just sent up our first recisions bill.

We will send up more.

This one is 9.4 billion.

Why is it so small?

It's small specifically because of the politics you mentioned. Which is that Congress hasn't passed these bills.

And we can do a lot of things ourselves, that we can do in Congress.

Procedurally, this is where you have people come into the party and the coalition.

They don't know the procedures of government.

If Congress does not pass a recisions bill, we lose the ability to just not spend the money. And use some of our tools, that this president is now talking about.

That we are polishing off, that we have not used since the 1970s, to just not use the money.

And so we had this whole side of effort on discretionary spending, making the DOGE cuts permanent. A lot of different ways you can do that. We're in the process of doing that.

That is another piece of the puzzle, fiscally. That you will not get from this reconciliation bill.

GLENN: So why are -- is -- Russ, I know you know this.

And I'm an infant compared to the way your understanding is. So please help me understand.

But we are -- we are up against the wall, with a gun to our head, when it comes to printing more money. Or borrowing more money.

And we've got to cut this budget. Can you explain to the audience why -- why we have to be careful on this.

We can't just go in. And maybe I've seen this wrong. But I don't think we can just go in and just take an axe to everything, until we get the economy to light the match in the economy.

Am I wrong on this?

RUSS: I don't think you're wrong. I think we can do both. But for people, why the bill is so important. So you cannot have a conversation of reducing debt and deficits when the economy is not going, period, end of story. It is a vital foundation. The economic growth gets you all of the way to where we need to go? No, it does not. But the notion that you're ever going to reform these big programs like -- that are welfare and social safety net without a growing economy. You can't impose a work requirement, when there are no jobs.

So this bill, and this is where our main thing that we're trying to correct factually. If you correct for CBO's artificial baseline. That assuming tax relief will expire.

They don't assume that. They assume spending is eternal.

Green new deal, spending through that, is assumed to continue.

Or the preparations. All the woke bureaucracy. All of that. But if you have tax components. All of those are presumed to sunset. Right?

So that is a fundamental. We've known this for decades.

The way that DC screws.

And misassess as our bills.

So you've got to pass this, otherwise we will have a recession. That said, this bill actually cuts spending. It has $1.7 trillion in savings.

Reduces the deficit by $1.4 trillion.

It is the biggest mandatory savings proposal in history in the 1997s.

We were only talking with the work requirements and Bill Clinton and the Republican Newt Gingrich House when we're talking about $800 billion in savings. Has the problem gotten worse? Yes, it has. But this is historic levels. And that's not even talking about the DOGE cuts.

So I think we can do all of them. But we've got to figure, oh, what's the bill doing? What's the maximum that we can do with it? The art of the possible is the three-seat majority in the House and the Senate. We are willing to go further, but we also know the bill has to pass.

And we -- the -- those are small majority. This is not 20-seat majorities. That's a real political constraint that you reflected earlier.

I'm very bullish. Glenn, I think at the end of this year, if this bill passes, and the cuts are maintained in it, we can end the year with a pair time shift on the mandatory spending.

And a paradigm shift on discretionary. We might have a first chance to actually cut non-defense spending by serious levels through the ability to just not spend money, or to send up recisions that don't need a congressional or permanent on through your pocket recisions.

That would dramatically change, and here's the thing: It would lead to results. What has caused the problem that we have. Is fiscal utility.

We don't get any wins. Let alone big wins. This is giving us big wins. It's why we will be able to change the trajectory this year.

GLENN: So the argument against that is it's raising the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

So why do you say we can raise the debt ceiling, add another 4 trillion in debt, and yet, at the end, have a big win by the end of the year?

What is in this bill, that is not connecting here?

RUSS: So any bill that you would have ever had, the Republican's budget, Rand Paul's budget. Whatever -- no matter what bill you cut, TAP and Balance from yesteryear, any of those bills act over a ten-year period.

And so over that ten-year period, you're giving to low balance levels. Right?

In the media, you all of them assume that in the short term, debt limits.

The debt is going up, while you make progress.

The debt limit. The debt ceiling is a warning sign.

It itself does not create debt.

Now, it is something that historically has been used. The president has views. And we agree that, we haven't gotten anything out of the debt limit.

In 20, 30 years. And so the notion that it should be done outside of reconciliation and Republican votes, is a -- is something that we've been challenging as an administration, that this is not serving our interests. This bill extends the debt limit.

But at his include what can historically -- if you ever got anything historically from the debt limit extension. It would be already in this bill.

That's why we're so excited about this bill.

GLENN: You know, I saw something from Goldman Sachs last week. And they said, we are dangerously close to not being able to sell our debt.

And then having to finance ourselves, and raise the -- you know, the -- you know, the interest that we're having to pay.

Do you know -- do you have any idea how close we are to that number, before this thing?

Because I think we're just really on the edge here. Where is that number? How close are we?

RUSS: I don't think anyone knows. And I don't think you can ever know. And I think this has been with us for a long time. And we obviously see the extent -- no one is arguing back against that. And no one is arguing back to the critics of -- of debt and deficit, at all. But I think what I would push back a little bit, you know, on -- I'll add Moody's to the list as well. Is that, the meta point is true. It's also one that you've been making for 20 years. And the conservative movements have been making. This president has been making. The point is true: The timing of these analysis I think are for a purpose.

And so Moody's kind of made that determination 15 years ago, in the Obama administration, they chose not to.

They chose to do it right before House passage on an agenda bill, that has incredible importance to the American people. And I think the president is getting his trust in that vein. And the notion that Goldman Sachs does not have a sense about the way the baselines work, is also not true.

And so I think what you have going on here.

Is the reality of our fiscal situation, and people continuing to rightfully educate on that.

I think, in the financial community, or some of the watchdogs, there is a timing aspect that is specifically designed to use the -- the legitimate concerns, to take down a bill that is otherwise fantastic. On the -- on a dishonest basis.

And that's one of the reasons we're working so hard to get our message out.

GLENN: I know your time is really tight.

Can you just tell me specifically, what are the things in it, specifically that you say are fantastic? That maybe people don't know.

RUSS: I think the biggest thing is the level of welfare reform that's in this bill.

The Medicaid reforms. The work requirement in Medicaid, to get people back into the workforce. The food stamp reforms. Both tightening the work requirement, and giving states a share of the cost of that -- of that program.

$1.7 trillion in mandatory savings. And then the second aspect of it is, you talk about the DOGE decisions.

And the only spending in this bill, is spending that is specifically designed strategically that is conservative. And -- like border security.

If that's an appropriations process, we're headed towards a shutdown. It looks like the first term. We can't actually have a non-defense fighter. We're cutting because we're fighting for the wall.

This bill criticizes that type of spending, so that it clears the field, strategically for us to have a massive fight on non-defense spending in the appropriations process.

We have talked very rarely about that dynamic, but I think it's one that your audience will find very exciting.

GLENN: Russ, I so appreciate the fact that you are there with the president.

I know the president has earned the right to get his -- we're, what? 120 days or something into his first term. I think he's earned his right to get his way.

I am worried about the debt and the deficit. But I do trust you. And I give my support to the president.

And I hope that we can get past yesterday, and move to get things moving in Washington.

Because I think if this doesn't pass. I haven't heard a better idea from anybody.

I've just heard noes. We've got to get moving on this.

Or we're in trouble.

Deeper trouble than we are right now.

RUSS: Well said. Thank you, Glenn. I appreciate you.

GLENN: You bet. Russ Voit, office of budget and management.

Musk/Trump feud EXPLAINED: Biggest rumors addressedplay icon
RADIO

Musk/Trump feud EXPLAINED: Biggest rumors addressed

The feud between Elon Musk and President Trump went nuclear on X after Elon claimed Trump was in the Epstein Files. “Why would he do this?” asks Glenn Beck. Glenn and Stu review the biggest rumors that came out after the fight.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So in chronological order, this is what happened.

Because Elon had been calling to kill the big, beautiful bill. So first thing yesterday, Trump is responding to Elon's criticism. Here it is, listen.

VOICE: Thank you, president. The criticism I've seen and I'm sure you've seen regarding Elon Musk and your big, beautiful bill. What's your reaction to that?

Do you think it any way hurts passage in the Senate, which, of course, is what you're seeking?

DONALD: Well, look, I've always liked Elon. And it's always very surprised. You saw the words he had for me. The words. And, yes. Said that thing about me that's bad. I would rather have him criticize me than the bill because the bill is incredible.

It's the biggest cut in the history of our country. We have never cut -- it's about 1.6 trillion in cuts.


It's the biggest tax cut, tax, you would say, people -- people's taxes will go way down. But it's the biggest tax cut in history.

We are doing things in that bill that are unbelievable.

GLENN: So Russ Voit is going to be on with us, by the way, in 30 minutes. So I think that's really mild. I mean, he's just responding to Elon's criticism. Look, I would rather have him criticism me than the bill. Because we disagree it.

Blah, blah. Then Elon responds. Whatever. Keep the EV solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil and gas subsidies are touched.

Very unfair. But ditch the mountain of disgusting pork in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation, that was both big and beautiful, and everyone knows this.

Either you get a big and ugly bill, or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way.

Then Elon reupped a bunch of old Trump tweets, where he announced raising the debt limit.
And then he made a poll.

Is it time to create a new political party in America, that actually represents 80 percent in the middle? Yes or no?

By this point, now Trump who was showing tremendous restraint has to respond. He writes, Elon was wearing thin. I asked him to leave.

I took away his EV mandate. That forced to everybody to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted. He knew that for months, that I was going to do this.

And he just went crazy. Then he writes, the easiest way to save money in our budget. Billions and billions of dollars is to terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts. I was always advised that Biden didn't do it.

Me too.

Well, Elon responded by threatening decommission his SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. He says, in light of the president's statement about cancellation of my government contract, SpaceX, SpaceX will be decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, immediately.

Now, this is -- this is crazy. This is crazy.

Then Elon, after he lost a lot of people on this. He writes, time to drop the really big bomb. Real Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That's the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.

Why would he do this? Why would he do this?

Elon says, mark this post for the future, because the truth will come out.

Now, Trump, again, who I think was pretty restrained all day, compared to Elon Musk. I don't mind Elon turning against me. But he should have done so months ago. This is one of the greatest bills ever presented to Congress. It's a record cut in expenses. $1.6 trillion, and the biggest tax cut ever given. If this bill doesn't pass, there will be a 68 percent tax increase. Things get far worse than that. I didn't create this mess. I am just trying to fix it. This puts our country on a path of greatness. Make America great again.

After that, everybody starts to calm down a little bit. Do you happen to have the -- Linda and David Sacks tweet?

Because they both kind of stand up for the big, beautiful bill. In saying, it needs to pass!
Now, she's a CEO, isn't she?

Or is she the president of X?

CEO of X. And David Sacks is a good friend of Elon Musk. And they're both saying, no, no, no.

We've got to pass the big beautiful bill. So then you have Bill Ackman stepping up.

Now, the White House said, they were trying to schedule a call with Elon sometime today, to work this out.

Which, if you look at the actual facts, Donald Trump was more restrained than I think I've ever seen him.

Would you agree with that, Stu?

STU: Yeah. He did not -- certainly, didn't go nuclear like Elon Musk did.

GLENN: No. No.

STU: I mean, he did address it. He started getting a little more critical about Elon.

GLENN: Right.

STU: But it seemed to be ramping up slowly. And all of a sudden, someone dropped nine nuclear bombs on to the -- the battlefield.

GLENN: Right. Right.

Bill Ackman writes, a support real Donald Trump and Elon Musk. And they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We're much stronger together than apart.

Elon writes, last night at 9:27, you're not wrong.

So hopefully, this is over. But look at the damage that this has done.

This has given the -- the left all kinds of ammunition.

You know, nothing, but talking points.

Elon Musk is never going to be reembraced by the left.

I don't think he really cares about that.

But he should care about -- you know, we need the guy to survive. He's one of the greatest minds of -- of our day. Of our lifetime!

He's probably the greatest scientific mind, as far as putting things into practical use, since Tesla!

The first Tesla, you know. The real Tesla.

And we have to have that, guys.

But we have to have Donald Trump. And we have to have a country!

Now, I -- I want at home cut more out of this budget. But let's not blow this damn thing up. Let's not blow everything up, out of the water. This is not good. Who does this chaos serve?

Certainly, not the country. Not the republic. And not anybody who is trying to navigate these crazy waters.

STU: Glenn, can we talk for a second about the specific allegation of -- of him being in the Epstein files.

GLENN: Yes.

STU: We've already known that, by the way.

STU: Number one, of course, technically, it's accurate that he was in there. They were friends. If you're looked at everything that -- that -- like every flight on Jeffrey Epstein's plane.

You know, Donald Trump flew on the plane.

I don't think there's any evidence he went to the island.

Certainly no evidence that he did anything illegal with Jeffrey Epstein.

They were friends before these accusations came out.

Technically speaking, Elon Musk has been saying something that has been well-covered in the media already.

And might protect him from legal consequences, because of that tweet.

I mean, if they really had a falling out, I mean, Trump -- Trump sued CBS of their editing of the Kamala Harris interview.

Being called a pedophile basically on the internet. Would I'm sure merit a lawsuit. If they really had a falling out.

Technically speaking, Musk would probably survive that.

Likely because, of course, Trump is in there.

It's something we've known for a long time. By the way, we should know. Probably dozens of other completely innocent people, that would be in those files.

It doesn't mean that everybody they ever interacted with this guy, slept with children.

GLENN: Yeah. So Musk was releasing these videos of him. And, you know, Epstein.

And nobody denies that he was around Epstein. Nobody denies that. But what nobody cares to recognize is that as soon as Donald Trump, you know, had an inkling of who this guy was really, and some -- one of the women, you know, at his club, abused by Epstein, he cut the friendship. Kicked him out!

And said, we're done. Get out.

I mean, he was the one guy that I know of, the one guy, with moral spine, around Epstein.

STU: Right. Yeah.

GLENN: And let's not forget, there's Elon Musk pictures with Maxwell. So, I mean --

STU: Is that even true?

GLENN: It's a very small circle.

STU: It's hard to know what's being Photoshopped. I don't even know.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Are you kidding me? Really?

STU: I don't know. I've seen photos of them. I honestly don't know. I always assume they're fake, until I know.

But who knows? Again, everybody has pictures. Especially famous people. Famous people hang out at the same parties.

That doesn't prove anything.

Honestly, if there is something here.

And you mentioned this earlier, Glenn.

If there was something Donald Trump, that he did something wrong with Jeffrey Epstein.

I can assure you the Biden administration would have found a way to release that.

And it even speaks poorly of Musk in a way. If there was terrible evidence here. I mean, was he going to just go along and not -- just, you know, be quiet about Trump's sexual abuse of children, if the cuts came through, the spending bill, the way he wanted them.

All of them is absurd. All of them is not real. It's a couple guys throwing insults at each other. In this particular case. Trump much more restrained than Elon Musk, I would argue.

Even though, again, lots of positives with Elon Musk.

He's the one that really went nuclear here. And I do hope cooler heads would prevail. Because it's good for the country, Glenn.

GLENN: Because I know you've -- you've really done your homework on Elon Musk.

And he has -- he has moments where he is not -- where he's manic. Is it possible that this is a manic episode with -- with Elon?

STU: I have -- you know, no evidence. Not --

GLENN: Yeah, I know.

STU: To be clear, I'm not accusing anybody of anything.

But, you know, to look at, if you read the biography. The Isaacson biography about him, there are periods during that time, times where he's sleeping on the floor of the factory. You know, that type of period, if you remember that period, Glenn. Where it does appear that he goes into what you might call, you know, a manic state. And makes a lot of poor decisions. Decisions that wind up really hurting the stock price. You know, tweeting out things, that he winds up getting sued for.

There are a lot of periods in Elon's life where that type of stuff seems to happen. Add on to that. The New York Times. Again, take it for what it's worth.

Elon has a lot of enemies inside the White House. That's something that you should know. We don't know where this came from. But, you know, lots of accusations of drug use and things of that nature as well.

GLENN: When you say drug use, it's really ketamine, isn't it?

STU: Ketamine was one of them. It was more than just that. I can pull the article up. But one of the interesting notes in the article is one of the ways the New York Times claims that they made this available to actually be reported and it wasn't just a rumor that somebody told them. Was they had photographic evidence of these pills.

Now, Glenn, how many times has someone, that you know, taken pictures of your pillbox, or your pill bottles?

GLENN: Oh, my gosh, that happens all the time. All the time.

STU: This is not something that occurs to normal people that doesn't have enemies around them. Right?

My speculation, is somebody around him, saw him taking pills. Took pictures of them. And sent them to the New York Times.

Supposedly. Now, the Times are like, his friends are concerned about him. That's their excuse. I don't buy that at all.

GLENN: I don't either. Nobody has friends at that level in Washington, DC. Nobody.

STU: Especially it would be like, you know what, I'm concerned about Elon, I will leak these photos to the New York Times.

Like, there's no friend of his, who would do that. It's absurd.

It's somebody who hated his guts, or wanted to destroy him. And wanted these bad things to come out about him, in my estimation.

So, you know, could that be true. There could be some truth to it. I don't know.

Could it be that he's in a manic period? Could it be that he's really frustrated? And this is how he operates with everybody else, and it's not that big a deal.

Most people shrug it off because it's just normal internet drama. When you're doing it to the president of the United States, it takes on a totally different shape.

GLENN: Not good.

Yeah. Here's the thing. Just pray for both men. And pray for our republic. This is not good for any of us. We need them both to get along.

Why Trump’s War on Harvard Is a MAJOR Threat to Elites | Glenn TV | Ep 436play icon
TV

Why Trump’s War on Harvard Is a MAJOR Threat to Elites | Glenn TV | Ep 436

The Trump administration is taking on Harvard University in a historic clash of power, politics, and principles. It’s an explosive showdown that is shaking the foundations of elitism. At the heart of it are accusations that Harvard has ignored rising anti-Semitism, has defied a Supreme Court ruling on race-based admissions, and has become a factory of radical left-wing orthodoxy. With over 6,700 foreign students and billions of dollars in frozen federal funds on the line, Harvard is feeling the heat like never before. From pro-Hamas protests to elite privilege, Glenn Beck reveals how the ivory tower has become an incubator for hatred and how the Trump administration is leveraging billions to demand change. But this isn’t just about Harvard — it’s about American higher education infecting the nation with divisive ideologies. Plus, the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro joins to debunk claims Trump’s war on Harvard is a war on free speech as well as to discuss his interview with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Elon Musk’s fight with Washington over the "big, beautiful bill.

What everyone is MISSING about the “Big, Beautiful Bill” fightplay icon
RADIO

What everyone is MISSING about the “Big, Beautiful Bill” fight

President Trump and Elon Musk are battling over the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” But Glenn Beck explains the one thing many on the Right seem to be missing about the bill: raising the debt ceiling again is terrible, but Trump’s economic plan will fall apart if the good parts of this bill aren’t passed.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Stu, the latest on the battle of the big, beautiful bill.

What the hell is happening now?

STU: Well, I mean, most of the coverage, the last 24 hours, has been that Elon Musk is tweeting about it, an awful lot.

That seems to be the focus of the media at the moment.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: And, you know, various lawmakers trying to wrangle Elon Musk and trying to get him to stop doing this.

They don't want him to message this, as this terrible bill. Because they -- they want to keep him within the walls. They want him to be involved, in the Republican movement and party going forward. They also feel like, this is the best they can do I suppose.

You know, it's -- the bill itself. It will be very hard to get this through. You have only 53 senators, on the Republican side.

We know basically for a fact, that Rand Paul is a no, almost any other circumstance. Right? So you're at 52. You can lose two more.

We know Mike Lee has already kind of indicated he's not particularly in love with this bill. Several others have as well.

So they're going to have to make changes to probably get those people on board. When they do that. You're going to have the House, which only passed the bill by one vote.

And already has two members, who did vote for it.

Who have said, they now would vote against it. Now that they know what's in it.

Which is another significant problem, that maybe we should try to avoid in the future. You should probably read the bill before you actually vote for it.

Especially, you don't have to read the bill on this stuff. Because people are talking about it, outwardly in the debate, about the bill. The particular problems that these two representatives cited. So you're already under the amount of votes you need in the House.

Before the changes. Several factions in the House are saying, they will not vote for the bill, if certain parts of it change. Like the SALT deduction we've talked about before. Where you get to deduct your local taxes in blue states basically for a very short subscription of it.

So, I mean, look, Donald Trump does have a way of coming in and saying, do it!

And Republicans have a way of stepping up and saying, yes, sir.

That's kind of the way the Republican Party works at this point.

GLENN: So I think there's a good chance it still gets through eventually.

But when you look at what the bill has. It has a lot of good.

It has an awful lot of bad in it, as well.

So can I just, let me pick it up from there, Stu.

That it has a lot of bad in it. A lot of good in it.

Here's the thing that I don't think you're getting from anybody, really.

You're not getting a balanced look.

I understand both sides. I really do. I understand the urgency from the White House. And I think Russ Voit is going to be on with us, in about an hour, or next -- or tomorrow. Depends on what his schedule is like, trying to squeeze him in today.

But I trust him. He knows what's going on.

And I understand the White House's point of view. I really do.

I understand that if this doesn't pass, that means the tax cuts will probably not be permanent.

They won't get them through.

Without the tax cuts, the entire thing falls apart.

Without regulation reform, the entire plan for the economy falls apart.

Okay? And Trump knows that. The White House knows that. The Democrats know this.

They have to have this pass. Because of the good stuff in it.

Now, the bad stuff that's in it. The biggest probably bad stuff, the debt ceiling being raised by another $4 trillion.

That's really bad!

That's really, really bad.

Because we're not going to be able to continue to fund our -- our country, if we can't -- if we keep raising the debt, and we can't sell our Treasury bonds. We can't sell our debt to anybody, because nobody believes us anymore. That we're serious about cutting spending.

Then the entire thing falls apart.

So damned if you do, damned if you don't. That's where we're at. Okay?

If we don't pass it, then the president's economic plans fall apart. If we do pass it, we run a very high risk of the rest of the world saying, you guys aren't serious! About your debt. And we can't buy your Treasuries anymore.

And that changes -- that changes everything.

That one is not the fault of this administration.

That one is the fault of every single democratic Republican, since -- since when I was first born, they have been talking about this!

They have been talking about the debt and deficit and everything else. We've been talking about our spending problem forever. And at some point, I mean, even FDR said this, at some point, this won't work. You'll have to stop it!

I remember Ronald Reagan saying, at some point, we're not going to have any good options!

Well, we're there. There are no good options. Damned if you do, damned if you don't!

Okay?

This is what Ronald Reagan said was coming. We've known this forever, as a nation. So I look at this, and say, who do I bet on?

Gosh. I mean, we're betting the future of our nation. We're betting the future of our children.

We're betting the -- you know, whether we're all slaves to debt or not.

I don't hear a good solution on either side. I don't trust that the Republicans -- I don't think they're serious about anything. At all.

There's a few people that are serious about the debt. And really, I think understand it. Rand Paul is another one.

Mike Lee is another one.

Chip Roy is one, but Chip is one who I think also really understands not just the dangers of debt, but also the dangers to the economy, if we don't pass this bill.

We've got to the tax cuts. Have to!

Or everything falls apart.

So what do you do?

Well, there is one thing here, that really bothers me. This is -- this is -- I give the benefit of the doubt, to Trump and the White House.

And that scares me! It does. Not because I don't trust Donald Trump. I do trust Donald Trump.

But the debt scares the hell out of me! Because it's real. And at some point, and I don't know if it's this 4 trillion-dollar debt ceiling raised, or the next one, but at some point the rest of the world is going to walk away and go, uh-uh. So I give the benefit of the doubt, pass the bill. Just pass the bill. Okay?

That could end up being wrong. I'm not going to tell you I'm write by any stretch of the imagination. I think this is something we all have to do our own homework. And then pray on.

I can't tell you what's right or wrong.

You want someone to do that. Listen to Sean Hannity or somebody else. Because I don't know. I don't know.

Here's what I do know.

Yesterday, Trump said, the debt limit should be entirely scrapped. That is colossally a bad idea! A bad idea.

And I can't give the benefit of the doubt on that one. No. If we scrap the debt ceiling and the debt limit, that means nobody ever has to pause. Now, he's right in this sense: That everybody is using that debt ceiling as a weapon.

So if you don't have to have the debt ceiling, then they can't say, you know what, we're going to default on our loans, if we don't spend all this money!

We're never going to default. Okay?

We're not going to default. We just will have to live through austerity.

We will just to have cut all the programs.

And just pay the interest on our bills.

So we won't default.

And if we do, we're even in more trouble than I thought. But if you take away the debt ceiling vote, then there's no restraint. And here's how the world will interpret this.

There is one thing to say, I'm getting into a car. And we're going to go down this canyon. And it's very, very curvy.

You know, it's in one of those really dangerous canyons. That just make my butt clench every time you drive down these steep hills and canyons. And in the West. Where you're like, we can drive over the edge, and then we're dead.

It's one thing to get into a car, where the brakes are fine. It might be leaking a little bit.

But the brakes are fine. And you get into the car, and you're like, okay.

I think we're okay. I think we're okay. And we have a chance of survival.

And then another one, inviting people into the car and saying, no.

Oh, the brakes are fine. I mean, they're leaking a little bit. But the brakes are fine. Some people get in. Some people don't.

But if I got you on the top of that canyon and I pull up in my car, and I'm like, hey, hop in. We're going to go down the canyon. By the way, I cut the brake lines. So there's really no chance of us stopping or tapping on to the brakes. Would you get into the car?

That's what other countries and other -- other sovereign funds and all of the big wealth management. That's the way they will look at us, if we have no debt ceiling! If we just like, yeah. We can spend whatever we want.

We don't even have to talk about it anymore.

You know, we just know that the debt is going to be okay.

I'm not getting into that car.

I'm not buying a single bond from you.

You're completely irresponsible.

And there's no tapping of the brake. There's no slowing the car down. It starts going down the hill. There's no slowing it down. It just crashes, period.

That's what happens. Okay?

We cannot scrap the debt limit. That will be the -- that will be the death knell of America!

It will be over.

You will see the interest rates go through the roof.

Because nobody is going to -- nobody will want to buy our tea bill.

So we will have to be able to offer them more money. Okay. We'll pay you 9 percent.

Well, what is paying 9 percent interest? Just say 6 percent.

Five percent!

What does it mean, if we have to pay 5 percent interest, on $40 trillion?

Nothing good!

We won't be able to afford it. We will all be paying our taxes, just to pay that debt.

That's the bomb that's about to go off.

Okay?

And that's why people who are, quote, fiscal hawks, that I happen to agree with are saying, we have to cut more out of the budget.

We have to! Because it might be this 4 trillion-dollar debt ceiling raised, that kills us.

The world is so close to just saying, screw, America.

And they want to say screw America. As soon as they're ready with their alternate version of whatever it is, Bitcoin, a CBDC, or central banks, you know, BRICS.

Whatever it is. As soon as they're ready. They are going to cut us loose.

So we're facing that, let's just not hasten that!

And here's why the president -- the president has never, in his whole life, had a problem with debt.

And in some ways, he's right!

If you have at the time, and you're not really working hard, you're not doing the smart things.

But you have all this potential. And all this talent.

But you're not doing anything. Debt is a problem. Because how are you going to pay for it?

You know, when you're -- when you're not making the -- even the minimum debt payment, you're just adding more debt, you're in real trouble.

However, you know, you're a deadbeat. And you're like, you know what, I'm going to go to school. I'm going to become a doctor. I'm going to become a brain surgeon. And you have the ability to do that. You know what, I will be a brain surgeon, and some Nobel Prize winning scientist on energy. Because I'm going to invent a new kind of energy. You have no problem with the debt you have. You can keep piling on debt.

Go ahead. You want to go to Harvard. Good luck with that. But go to Harvard, and pile that debt on.

Because you will be able to pay that off, with what you're going to make in the future.

But right now, where the deadbeats.

We're not doing anything to make more money. And you know this in your own life. You have to be able to make more money. You have debt.

You either have to refinance, and if it's at a higher interest rate, that could be a problem. You have to pay it off. Or you just have to default, and say, you know what.

Chapter 11. I'm out. Well, we can't file chapter 11.

We can't do that. But we can't default. The world won't allow us to. So what do we do?

We either cut our debt, and our deficit. And we get our spending way under control.

Or we get another job! And we reinvent.

That's why Donald Trump is letting these -- these AI companies build their own nuclear power plants.

We don't have the money to -- to build them!

They will to have build them. You want to build them?

You build them. I will clear the red tape. But I'm not paying for them. You build them. Because you will be using the energy for AI. So go ahead.

You build the power plants.

That's the way for us to not dig ourselves into a hole. And allow us to be in a position to where we can reinvent the world, and reinvent the way the world works. And be first on the scene, so we can pay this debt off! Because we now have another job.

Does this make sense?

But there's one problem with all of this.

And that is, we're spending so much money now, and what are we spending it on?

I'll finish that here in just a second. First, let me tell you about our sponsor.

Our sponsor this half-hour is the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. You know, what's going on right now in the world, is just really terrifying.

And if you've ever read the Old Testament. I mean, really read it. You know the story about Israel.

It's not about geography. It's about a covenant. It's about a struggle. It's about a people who have endured more than most of us have ever begun to understand. And right now, that struggle is not just in the history books. It's real. It's happening again. There are rockets in the sky.

Families huddled in shelters. Wait until I tell you in a few minutes, what's happening over in France and England.

It will blow your mind. When crisis hits, whether it's war, poverty, or terror.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is already on the ground. And they're giving aid to the elderly, the Holocaust survivors, the children who haven't seen a normal day in months.

These are Christians, standing with Israel, not just in prayer. But in action.

And your gift of only $45 will support their life-saving work by helping provide food, shelter, and so much more.

Bible says, I will bless those who bless you. Supporting IFCJ is a spiritual stand. It's showing up for God's people when it counts. So please, call 888-488-IFCJ. 888-488-IFCJ. Or go online at IFCJ.org. Every dollar helps. Don't wait. Be the difference.

Visit IFCJ.org. Or call 888-488-IFCJ.

(music)

GLENN: So the other problem that we have, and why we can't cut, and this kills me to say this!

One of the reasons why we can't cut so dramatically is because, between federal, state, and local, our GDP is 45 percent based on taxes!

On government. State, local, and federal spending. That's half of our GDP.

That's a crazy amount!

That's a dangerous amount.

So you start cutting all of these programs, you start cutting all of the -- you know, super fast bullet train that we needed in California.

It will take us another 20 years.

So give us some more money.

You stop spending this money. That money dries up in our communities.

And people lose their jobs. So we have to be very careful on how we cut. How rapidly we cut.

We don't want to cut too quickly, until we replace it with growth. But how do you grow without cutting the budgets?

I mean, we are in this really tough situation.

It's why I say to you, I'm not going to tell you, which way to go on this.

Because I don't know.

I don't know.

Who do you trust?

I don't know.

Who has the right idea?

I don't know.

I think it's a combination of everybody.

But I also know, that there's nobody on the Democrat side.

There's nobody on the Democrat side, that's ready to go.

You know what, I will do the responsible thing.

And I will cut. I will cut.

They're not.

So we're just negotiating with ourselves, as usual.

And will the Republicans screw it up?

Well, don't they always?