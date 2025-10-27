Should Americans REALLY prepare for a CIVIL WAR?

It may seem like every day, America is getting closer to a civil war. But is this really true? Glenn and Stu take a look at how divided America actually is and what the country could look like if vengeful Democrats take power again…
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Let me ask you something: You go to work. You're working with somebody. You've worked for 30 years.
And they say to you: You know, if you've ever really seriously considered alternative citizenship, you should really consider it right now.
How do you take that? What is that friend trying to say to you, Stu?
STU: I mean, it could be that I have information about your government, illegal poker games.
GLENN: What the hell is that?
STU: Well, I mean, I -- I was thinking about it, a little bit.
GLENN: Uh-huh. This is what he said to me in the break. We were talking about other things. Okay. We have to talk about this. We have to talk about this.
And, by the way, Glenn, if you've ever really considered alternative citizenship, now is probably the time to do it. I'm like, excuse me? What?
"Ten seconds!"
Wait a minute. What?
STU: Well, my thought process was --
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: -- you know, there was a makers of Relief Factor -- there was a truce of sorts in our country. Where you didn't go after your political enemies.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: With the force of law.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Democrats decided, if you remember recently.
GLENN: I do.
STU: That they were going to break that truce. And just dissolve all the traditions that we had in that area, by trying to throw Donald Trump in prison over and over again.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Now, you may have noted that, you know, we're having a situation where I think this is going to be the norm going forward.
And when the next tell me gets in office.
I'm not saying that you're at the top of the list, to get to a gulag. But you're not at the bottom of it.
GLENN: And you're just going to skate? You're just fine?
STU: Oh, I turn state's evidence immediately on you. The easiest thing in the world for me. Because I can just go in there and be like, oh, let me tell you all the stuff I know about Glenn.
And I'm free. I'm pretty sure that's how that works.
But I do think, you know. Donald Trump will not be president forever.
GLENN: What country. What country?
STU: Well, AOC is the president of the United States.
GLENN: Oh, please don't.
STU: Do you think there will be -- and, by the way, not completely outlandish.
She's right in the middle of the pack right now in the democratic primary, if she were to run.
And you never know what will happen.
There's a bunch of different things.
That could never happen.
By the way, Mamdani, it looks like there's absolutely no way of stopping him from mayor of New York. Anyway, what was your point?
STU: My point is, someone like that gets into office? They're going to come after anyone who has ever said anything about low taxes.
GLENN: If anybody thinks -- I mean, we must win the midterms. And we must win 2028.
I mean, because he has come after -- you know, when he starts saying, you're a terrorist organization.
Which I believe.
You know, Antifa is a terrorist organization.
When you say, I'm coming after George Soros, Bill Gates. And the Ford foundation, all of these things, you are -- you have declared war.
And they are not -- when they have the opportunity to punch back, they are going to punch back.
God help us! God help us!
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: He's either going to wipe it out. Or we're screwed.
We're screwed.
STU: Yeah. And look, we could all. You hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
GLENN: Yeah. So what country is going to be the country.
First of all, I would never shut up. So I go to Antarctica. I'm organizing the penguins. I'm like, look at.
We have to go back to America, and free America. I mean, where do you go, where the United States -- remember how they were uniting people, you know, under Biden, they were trying to get Elon Musk, you know, destroy him in like four different countries.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: So where do you go?
You go nowhere.
STU: Well, first of all, someone who has known you for 30 years. It's true. You never shut up.
Including movie theaters. And concerts.
GLENN: Not true.
STU: And funerals.
GLENN: Concerts.
STU: Yes. And so that's number one.
I do agree with you on that part of it.
I think your goal in a situation like that. You probably have put more thought into that than I have. Your goal into a situation, where a government has become weaponized to come after you, is to move your name down the list.
And one of the ways you do that, is you just add barriers. Like, if you're not -- if you're at your house in Texas, they just show up.
If you're in another country, they've got to make a few phone calls. Just add barriers. There's a lot of people they will target. Make yourself lower on the list.
GLENN: Yeah. You're in another countries. You know which country comes to mind?
Two words. Red mist.
That's what comes to mind. And if they're back in charge with big food, big Pharma, they're like, red mist? Put it on the Froot Loops!
STU: Yeah, it's very inexpensive artificial coloring.
GLENN: It's very good. Very good.
All right. Let me take some phone calls. Tammy in Virginia, welcome to the Glenn Beck Program.
CALLER: Hi.
GLENN: Hi, Tammy.
CALLER: Nice to be here.
GLENN: Thank you. It's your turn.
STU: Now is the time -- we've not done this in a while. It's more difficult --
GLENN: Now is your turn.
CALLER: I've got it.
GLENN: Okay. Good.
CALLER: What I was taught, I was thinking of -- if the Civil War came to the country, it would between the people on the streets. Never, have I ever dreamed, that the government officials, like in Illinois and California, not the administration.
GLENN: Yeah.
CALLER: And I'm wondering, where does this lead?
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Well, let me say this, Tammy. It's a little like, I'm an alcoholic. And for several years, before I admitted I was an alcoholic.
I would ask myself every day, am I an alcoholic?
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: When you're asking the question, hmm. Pretty good shot, you're deeply down that road. Okay?
So if you're asking, is this going to develop into a Civil War? I've never asked that before, up until recently, you know what I mean?
I've lived for 62 years. I've lived in America.
Never had that -- never had that thought. We going to go into a Civil War? Never had that thought. Okay?
Now you kind of ask yourself every day, if they're doing this and they are blocking the feds from actually doing constitutionally what they're supposed to do, and that is then triggers the Constitution on an insurrection, which would mean the government then has to -- has the right and the power to go into those states. And put down an insurrection.
Yeah. I don't think we need to ask ourself where that's leading. We know where it's leading.
And it's no place good. But there is a difference.
You know, are we in a Civil War? Again, I go back to the alcoholic thing. You don't need to ask that thing. You don't. You don't. When it comes, you don't.
STU: Wait. You're saying, we are in a Civil War, and you're going to ask that question? Or you're saying we're not?
GLENN: I'm saying, the likelihood of going into a Civil War, is higher than any time in my lifetime. Because we're all asking that question of, is this going to lead to a Civil War? I mean, what happens? Yeah, we're all asking this question, because we all have the same feeling. I can't find the way out of this because they're going -- they're using police to go against federal police. So you've got that conflict.
STU: It's bad. That's not Civil War.
GLENN: No, no, no. I know. I said, it's more likely to happen, because we're seeing these things. When you go into a Civil War, no one is going to ask, is this a Civil War? Because civil wars are quite obvious.
It's not like, oh, it's a police action.
No, Civil War will destroy everything.
It's how we turn into Haiti. You don't want a Civil War. You want to do everything you can to avoid a Civil War.
STU: So is it like, you know, Michael Moore, walks into a restaurant.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: First of all, the chefs are terrified. But walks into a restaurant.
GLENN: The owner is very happy. He's just like, we're going to run out of food. Somebody go out and get more.
STU: So Michael Moore walks into a restaurant, sit down at a table, looks across the restaurant. And across the restaurant, on the other side of the restaurant is Jennifer Aniston.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Now.
GLENN: I don't know where you're going with this, but it's an interesting scenario so far.
STU: Now, he eats Jennifer Aniston. No. So walking into the restaurant, the chances of Michael Moore having a fling with Jennifer Aniston were incredibly low. Like almost this year.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Now that they're in the same location, the odds are increased. However, still it's very unlikely. That's where we are with Civil War.
GLENN: If he's mixing her drinks, the odds go up. Now, who is mixing our drinks? You know what I mean? You know what I'm saying?
STU: You're saying, it's not necessarily a high probability event of a Civil War.
GLENN: No. But it is becoming more and more likely.
It doesn't mean that it's high. I think we're at 15 percent now.
STU: 15 percent! You think it's that high for Civil War!
GLENN: Yeah. Maybe 20.
STU: Holy crap. That's depressing. This is what I'm saying about citizenship. Let's go somewhere else.
GLENN: Yeah. War game this.
You have people who are intentionally funding a -- a Colour Revolution.
STU: But you've been talking about that for 20 years.
GLENN: Right. And notice things are starting to happen and come true? When I was talking about it, that's when everybody was like, that's crazy!
We're going to watch TV on our phones too.
Okay?
STU: Right.
GLENN: Now all this stuff is happening. And everything that I told you was like, these people are all going to work together to do this. And it's going to be a Colour Revolution.
We now have proof that they are doing a Colour Revolution, here in America. And they're funding it, to $300 million, for the No Kings weekend. Okay?
We know what their intent is.
So we also know that, you know, at you see the stuff on Snap.
Look at this. So they're now saying we're going to run out of money for SNAP.
STU: Right. We're starting to get to that point.
GLENN: Right. You look at X. And you'll see person after person after person, Americans, you got to get ready to loot after SNAP is going to get canceled.
STU: And SNAP is the food stamps. The new name for food stamps, if you don't know.
GLENN: So we can't get a job. We won't have any food. And there's people that are seriously now saying, we should riot.
STU: And lots of influence from foreign governments, that might own particular apps that you're on.
GLENN: Correct. So it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what's real. It's -- there was this book called positioning, the battleground of your mind.
It is -- it was what started, and explained the Cola Wars. Okay?
Pepsi versus Coke. Came out in the early '80s.
STU: And that's the kind of Civil War I like, by the way.
GLENN: Me too. And what it talked about was perception is reality. And, you know, when you perceive something one way. And society perceives it one way. Then it becomes reality.
The -- the perception here for a lot of people on the left is the only way to solve this is through violence.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And that's becoming more.
I would say that that's. I'm hopeful that it's less than 5 percent of our population.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Believes that violence is the answer.
But that number is growing. And the apathy toward violence, political violence is growing, probably faster, than the actual people that would commit the violence. Right.
STU: Yeah. And I do think. When you talk about social media. Perception is an interesting part of that. It's why when they say in relationships. In your marriage. Don't talk about divorce. Like don't threaten divorce when you mean it, because it becomes closer and closer to reality. So I can see what you're saying from that standpoint. I think a lot of people have this idea, maybe it's because some spend their weekends for free, reenacting the Civil War. That it might not be that bad.
It would be very bad, very bad. It's not something that you want to keep bringing to the forefront of our political conversation.
GLENN: No. No.
STU: I will say that. And have I know you're warning against it, for sure.
GLENN: I'm not advocating obviously.
STU: I know. I know.
GLENN: I am warning. That's my job. Is to warn for anybody who has eyes and ears, listen up.
This is the plan from the left.
The government has now recognized that. And is trying to now curb that. But they're dead serious about Colour Revolution. And so when you know that that is happening, you -- you have to put in gear, the opposite direction.
We -- we have to go the opposite direction, and try at all costs to hold things together, keep people peaceful, as long as possible, to hopefully turn this corner.
Because a corner is being turned.
But as the light grows stronger, would you agree with me, the light in Charlie's death, the light has grown stronger. Okay?
I believe it has. Good is starting to wake up. But at the same time, the darkness is growing darker. Can you disagree with that, in the last five weeks?
Have you not seen real darkness?
Of course. That's the way it always works. It's a race to the finished line. Let's stay on the right side of the light.