WARNING: The Threat of Sharia Law in American Cities is Now a Reality

Texas is becoming the front line of a growing ideological struggle. While courts block the Ten Commandments from classrooms, public schools are opening Islamic prayer rooms as CAIR and other Islamist political groups gain influence across the state. Glenn Beck and Chip Roy warn that this isn’t about private worship, but rather a coordinated movement to weaken the nation’s Judeo-Christian foundations, undermine constitutional law, and smuggle Sharia-aligned norms into American institutions. As judges enable these shifts and political factions fracture, a broader conflict is emerging that most Americans refuse to acknowledge. Texas may be the battleground that determines whether the West wakes up in time.
GLENN: We're talking to Chip Roy about the Islamification of Texas and the United States. What's going to be done. A -- a -- a -- a new attitude from Governor Greg Abbott yesterday. And a new proclamation that came out and said, enough is enough.
On CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. We're going to deem them terrorist organizations. We were just talking about what's happening with the Ten Commandments. And before we -- before we switch here, one more thing on this -- this Muslim thing. In schools.
You know, we can't have the Ten Commandments, Chip.
However, at liberty High School in the Frisco ISD in Texas, they now have prayer rooms for Islamic prayers.
How is it we can't have the Ten Commandments in Texas, but Frisco ISD public school, Liberty High School, can have prayer rooms, and nobody says anything?
CHIP: Well, first of all, this is the double standard of the left. But let's take a step back. What you just said out loud. Frisco, Texas. Frisco. My daughter was born in Frisco.
GLENN: Yeah.
CHIP: Has now got Islamic prayer rooms, okay? That should concern you.
GLENN: It does.
CHIP: And by you, I mean the listeners out there. Like, Texas listeners.
And, yes, the Ten Commandments case. It's judicial activism. The Supreme Court has upheld the ability to have the Ten Commandments displayed in public form.
Again, the Ten Commandments sits on the grounds of the Texas Capitol. And the case like I said, Ted Cruz litigated as solicitor general. Working for then attorney general Greg Abbott. Governor Rick Perry, and we won that case.
And I think we will be able to win that case, when it goes up, and it's no doubt, it's being challenged in the fifth circuit.
Then likely the Supreme Court would look at it.
With past presidents and say, we have the Ten Commandments.
Look, we have to decide who we are as a people.
And we got to start acting like it. Because this nation has been blessed because we are a Judeo Christian people who formed a country. That is a -- liberal, in the classical sense. You know, republic liberal democracy.
And we allow the full range of views to be discussed. And for people to believe whatever they believe.
And you and I will die on the hill to protect that. To protect the government over the mind of man. But we are also are a group of people that's bound together by a common sense of ideals, in our history, in our founding. And when you break that down, you will no longer have a country. And that's what we've got to -- you know, when those men --
GLENN: Go ahead. Well, you were saying a minute ago. You know, that should concern you, that there are prayer rooms in Frisco, Texas. It doesn't concern me that there are prayer rooms.
What concerns me, this is a coordinated effort to bring Sharia law into our country.
I don't care if you're Muslim. And you respect the Judeo Christian laws that we have. That's what our country are built on.
That's what our laws are based on.
And you say, this is a really great system. Because it allows me and everybody else to worship God of our own understanding.
When you're part of a movement to subvert that law. And to fundamentally transform the United States into something that it is not.
That's when I have a problem! And that's when we should stand up, but that's one of the things that CAIR does. CAIR makes anything that we have said, Islamophobia. And so they shout you down, and make you afraid and try to paint you as a hater.
I don't hate. I don't hate Muslims.
I don't. I do despise Sharia Law, and I despise anyone who comes here, and wants to supplant the United States Constitution, and replace it with Sharia law. That's -- that's a no-go zone.
No. Sorry. Not going to do it.
JASON: And the history of Sharia law. And the history of those inherent to it, which would suggest that that is the goal.
GLENN: Yes.
CHIP: And that's what we've seen borne out in countries across the world. So we should recognize that in carrying out our policies and these activist judges, and they are going to cede the ground. Okay?
In the name of the First Amendment, they are going to cede the ground with a supposedly secular society.
And, you know, essentially, genuflecting to -- the Bill of Rights, while walking away from God.
They're going to cede the ground for a world in which we are going to invite those who wish to destroy America, to have a front row seat right here to do it, and we've got to stop those judges.
And we've got to act. And so, you know, the House of Representatives should act on such an obvious case like Boasberg.
We should -- and I know that my religious liberty friends will do that on the Ten Commandments.
And they're going to be litigating that. And I will be quite confident the state will litigate that to defend the state law and defend the schools.
Then you go to the -- you know, redistricting opinion. Right? It's really extraordinary. I don't know if you read the scathing rebuke of the two judges. The -- particularly, the one judge, Judge Brown by Jerry Smith, right? Who was dissenting judge in the three-judge panel. So for those of you who don't understand, when you have a case on the redistricting issues. Right? It goes to a three-judge panel. And this three-judge panel, it was a two-to-one opinion, and it was a Democrat appointee. Appointed judge.
It was a Trump-appointed judge. Judge Brown. And then Judge Jerry Smith, who has been on the bench for a long time. Very respected, conservative --
GLENN: Thirty-seven years.
CHIP: Yes, and Jerry was basically cut out. They didn't do their normal deliberation. He wrote a scathing letter yesterday.
In addition to them filing a dissent. Because he was blocked out of the process.
It was an extraordinary essentially power grab by the two judges.
Just to run this thing through. I don't think the Supreme Court will take kindly to that.
I think that the stay application that will be filed with the United States Supreme Court. I think that by tomorrow. They filed the stay last night with the strict.
In the district court.
But I think they will go to the Supreme Court, with the stay, probably tomorrow.
That attorney general Paxton and Abbott to strategize for the timing.
But I think that's right.
And, you know, I think the you court. Judge Roberts, his faults on many opinions, has been pretty good on race. You'll remember, the Supreme Court opinion that -- that struck down the abhorrent, you know, language in section five that was unconstitutional, Voting Rights Act. And they cleaned that up.
And in that opinion, Robert said, that divvying us up by race was a distorted business. That was his quote. And I think Roberts will be on the right side of this. I hope so.
Because this is very clearly political exercise by the legislature.
The judges tried to indicate that it was racial gerrymandering. No! It's the opposite.
Texas is trying to undo racial gerrymandering, which we believe is unconstitutional on its face. You've got California out there, who is taking five of the nine Republican seats away.
So it's currently, what?
I think, what? 45 to nine?
And it's now going to be something like 50 to four? My numbers may be off one or two. It's crazy.
And then in Texas, we were kind of trying to rebalance it a little bit.
Add four or five new states. A lot of growth in Texas. And now, they will say, that that's somehow not profitable. Because we somehow are doing racial gerrymandering.
We're undoing I think racial gerrymandering with a politically motivated goal of having more Republican seats in a very Republican state. So I hope the Supreme Court sees this for what it is.
And issues a statement. You know, we'll have to see what they do.
GLENN: Let me take to you Washington again. This Comey thing is driving me out of my mind.
Because once again, here's somebody, that looks like they will not pay a price for anything.
James Comey. A judge has said that the government has screwed this -- this up. In gathering information.
And filing.
And so now it looks like the Comey case will not move forward. Any thoughts on this?
CHIP: Well, look, I have not had a chance to dive into this as deeply. I know that the district Judge Nachmanoff, or whatever the judge's name was. Pressed, you know -- this -- this opinion forward.
And, you know -- or I'm sorry. Not pressed the opinion. Pressed prosecutors. A hearing.
And I don't know what the exact result is going to be.
The Biden appointee. And, you know, we're -- we're going it to see what the result is.
Obviously, Comey, we believe lied to I think the Senate judiciary committee, among others. Under oath.
And that is, in fact, an indictable offense.
And so, you know, I'll go look and see what they're claiming in terms of whether the grand jury got to see the final indictment.
Or whatever these issues are.
Obviously, the former prosecutor is important. You have to follow the procedures.
GLENN: You have to.
CHIP: Do it right. But also can't lose the forest for the trees. I think Comey very clearly lied. And so, we're going to -- hopefully, this will proceed. That's about all I've got on that one.
GLENN: All right. Chip, thank you very much. If anyone wants to get involved in your campaign for Texas attorney general, how do they do it?
CHIP: ChipRoy.com. C-H-I-P-R-O-Y.com. You can follow me at Chip Roy TX on X/Twitter.
And, Glenn, always appreciate what you're doing out there. Thanks for being on the tip of the spear. And the forefront of talking about this important issue. About defending Western civilization.
And all the issues. I'm deeply appreciative.
GLENN: I tell you, Chip. I -- I've been saying recently -- I've been saying it for a while, since I wrote the chalkboard on what was going to happen, back on Fox days. And I said, all these people will gather. And then they'll sort it out.
Once they think they have it, they will start eating each other.
And they're starting to see that with the left now eating the Democrats. So Democrats are over. Now it's just going to be Marxists. But it will come down to the Marxists and the anarchists and the Islamists. And as I said then, in the end, it will just be the Islamists, against the Western world.
Because I would bet on people who believe something, much more than the Marxists.
These people have religious zeal. And they will -- they will eat the Marxists. And then it will just be western world against the -- the Islamists. And I think, chip, we are in World War III.
We have just not declared it yet. And people haven't woken up to it yet.
We are in the beginning stages. You will see history in 100 years from now. Will write, this is the 1930s, if you will.
This is the beginning of a world war, and nobody has caught up with it, yet.
Would you agree with that?
CHIP: Yeah. Glenn, I agree with you. You have, and you were a long time ago -- others have caught up to it. And, frankly, caught up to where you were. And, look, it is one of the core reasons I'm running for attorney general.
Look, I can keep doing what I'm doing up here. God blessed me the ability to fight and make changes up here.
We've done some good things.
Look, we have to preserve in the state of Texas. And the battle is exactly what you said. You can't win a war. If you don't even acknowledge that it's happening.
That's the problem. People are asleep at it. Again, like I said, it's what I last talked about. Because of the reality that you just said.
And that vast network, we have got to follow the money and destroy that network. It's an integrated, related network. You know it. I know it. I can promise you, smart people in Washington are looking at this.
I can tell you, I'm building teams in Texas, to look at this right now. And connecting those teams in Texas and in Washington. And other AG's offices, which is what I'll do on day one of AG. Frankly, once I'm blessed with the nomination, I will be working on it all next year. We will build the team, and we will fight to dismantle it.