This new bill should TERRIFY anyone with kids in California

Calvary Chapel Chino Hills founding and senior Pastor Jack Hibbs is sounding the alarms. Do you have children in the state of California? If you do, this is your warning: if California passes AB 495, you need to move out IMMEDIATELY. Pastor Hibbs joined Glenn to discuss the controversial bill, which Hibbs argues might be the "worst, most dangerous legislation that has ever come out of California." Hibbs breaks down what the bill says, or more importantly, what the bill DOESN'T say, and how the bills vagueness could be twisted in a way that can cause serious harm to your children. If you've been looking for a sign to move your family out of California, this may be it.
Transcript
GLENN: Anyway, Jack Hibbs is with us. He's from Calgary Chapel, Chino Hills. He's the founding senior pastor. Author of Call to Take a Bold Stand.
And he's been doing that for a while now. He's really been doing that. The book comes out next -- next month, September 16th.
Welcome to the program, Jack, how are you?
JACK: Glenn, thank you.
And thanks for the plug regarding the book. I just didn't have any idea that Gavin Newsom would help me get this book to the front of the line with all the antics in Sacramento.
GLENN: I know. It is. It is crazy. You have been -- you know, we were just talking to Chip Roy, who is now running for Texas Attorney General. He was in Congress during COVID, and the guy was a pit bull.
And Stu and I were saying, you know, imagine if he would have been governor.
When -- when this was going on, you know, in California with COVID, you were probably the -- one of the major people standing, that really made a difference. I mean, that -- that power didn't scare you at all.
JACK: Yeah, no. Listen. I mean, we had to stand, Glenn.
And you know this. Jesus said, I set before you an open door that no man can shut. He spoke that to the churches in the Book of Revelation. And, frankly, I have no authority to shut the doors.
It's his church, and so we kept -- we kept preaching. We kept teaching. And lo and behold, for well over two years, we were the -- the most populated church for a two-year period of time.
Glenn, we were seeing anywhere from 13 to 15,000 adults on a Sunday morning because people didn't have churches open. So they came to our church. And we were grateful to teach them.
GLENN: All right.
You're on today. Because you said something yesterday, that I found astounding.
It's about something called AB495. I will have to have you explain it here in a second.
But you went online. And you said, if this passes and he signs it in, you, as a Californian -- you have to take your kids and move out of the state.
That's quite a statement.
JACK: Yeah. Listen. It made me sick to say it. It's 100 percent true.
It's the last thing a pastor wants to say to his congregation.
It's that bad. As I explained in a moment to you, it's that bad.
And it's not my opinion. I've been counseled by legal on how bad it is.
And so when I said to the congregation.
Yeah. If you have a kid in school, you have to get out.
If Newsom does not veto this bill, you have to go to your kid out of California for their own safety. It's that bad.
GLENN: Okay. So the -- the left, the media is saying, now, he's making all this up.
Explain what's in the bill.
And let me play pushback on a couple of places.
CHIP: Yeah. Absolutely.
So the assembly bill, 495.
And here's the deal. It's known as the compassion bill. It's a bill that Rodriguez and the entire Democrat legislature of California crafted, and now these are my words. These words are my own, Beck. The next words.
It's a bill designed to stop the bad orange man, because it's all about ICE and its operations in California. And here it is: If an illegal alien is -- is abducted by ICE, and their child is in -- in a state school, or a private school.
Or even a -- a day care center, then this bill would allow an individual -- listen, any individual can go to the website, print out the affidavit from their home. They're going to be asked a question: Did you attempt to reach the parents or the custodians or guardians of this child?
Yes or no. Whatever they checked, then they sign their name.
They write their name. No address is required.
There's no driver's license required. There is no Social Security number required. There's no -- there's no phone number required. The person checks the box. Signs the name. And then writes downtown child's name that they are withdrawing from the school. For the child's own safety, under the whole ruse that their parents or parent was captured by ICE.
Here's the crazy thing, Beck. Glenn.
Is that in California, the -- the California education code. We already have this.
It's California's education code. 234.7: In the event of a child not being able to be picked up or taken in fear of a family member, being by accident, by death, whatever.
We already hit this block.
So the reasons we are freaking out about this law, and making it loud, is the fact that, who is that person that downloads and prints out that affidavit?
It can be anybody. The bill literally states, they don't have to be a relation. It can be anyone who is possessing this affidavit, that is downloadable and printable at your own home.
So theoretically, Glenn, somebody could be down the street from your grandkids or your grandchildren. And they can see you go to work at a certain time of day. They know your kid goes to a certain school.
They can go to that school with that affidavit. Extract your child out.
Here's the punch line.
Because it's an affidavit, the school cannot refuse the requester of that child.
When you, Glenn, go back to pick up your child at the end of the day. The school is under no obligation to tell you, who it was. Or where they went.
And that's why we've got -- and I'm not going to name the names yet. But we've got great legal minds. That are nationally recognized, that have reviewed this bill.
And, Glenn, they said this is so important.
In almost everything we do, the devil is in the details. President fine print. They said, not this point.
This -- this bill is so vague, that it would be hard to defend a parent trying to get their child or find their child. Because it is so loosely and so broadly written. So vague. And, Glenn, we have been told that's the worst thing that you could have happen in California's government. Because our legal systems, the judges. You name it. It is a dangerous bill, Assembly Bill 495.
GLENN: How well do people in California know this bill?
JACK: Well, I've got to tell you, on Tuesday, we called an impromptu rally at the state Capitol, and we had 6500-plus people show up.
So the sergeant-of-arms told us, that it was the largest gathering regarding legislation concern in 30 years. So, yeah. Good question, Glenn.
I'm grateful to -- to agencies like NewsMax and Fox, and KFI radio here in Los Angeles.
Was CBS there? Was NBC there?
No. So it's grassroots.
When people are finding out about it. And reading about it. They're -- I mean, they are getting involved.
Here's the cool thing, Glenn: People showed up. They were respectful, but they were loud.
They were smiling. But they made their point.
We had a series of speakers. Attorneys and lawmakers. And bottom line is this: The bill has now been placed in suspension. Which means, they -- they pulled it from its progress.
They are going to reconsider the bill.
It doesn't mean they're stopping it. They're reconsidering the bill. They're going to review the bill. It can either die of suspension. It -- by August 29th, it will either die in suspension, or they will advance it to the Senate.
And then the Senate will rubber stamp it.
Because they're all Democrats. I'm sorry if I'm offending any of your listeners right now: California is a Democrat stronghold.
They have a super majority. They don't even put things to our vote anymore. It's no longer we, the people, in California.
They rubber stamp things through. They get it to Newsom. And here's what I'm concerned about.
I was indicted in suspension, Glenn, for this reason.
They're getting so much heat. We've had four Democrat senators tell us, this publicity -- that on Tuesday is killing us. Hey, that's good news. But I don't want it to go to Newsom's desk, because you know what that sly dog will do? He may veto it and then come out and say, see, how moderate I am?
I put this bill away, so vote for me in 2028. Glenn, we're going to make sure that the Democrats in California. And Newsom at the front of the line wears the scarlet letter of AB-495.
GLENN: What are your plans now, the next two weeks?
JACK: Next two weeks, we have people praying. We have a website called realimpact.us. Please, everybody go to it. You can get your marching orders there. Realimpact.us.
It will show you the progress of the bill.
It's going to show you who to call. What state senator is your state senator. Give them a call. Tell them. Oppose it. Kill it. We are -- Glenn, we gave people, that day, after the public speakers. We then immediately held a 30-minute class at the -- at the State Capitol steps.
This is where you go to your legislator. This is how you lobby them. And let's go!
And hundreds and hundreds of people went to their state legislator on Tuesday and demanded, that their senator and their assembly person speak up against the bill. It was absolutely epic.
Again, the largest crowd in 30 years at the California State Capitol.
GLENN: Well, Jack, thank you for everything that you're doing. I -- I can't imagine what it's like to live in California, where it seems like every day, they're doing something else to injure the people and the families of California.
That's why I live in Texas. That's why I'm moving to Florida. I would live in either one of those states. But, man, I could never live in California. And I've always wanted to live in California. It was a beautiful, beautiful state.
Now, it's an insane asylum.
MARCUS: Yeah. Glenn, it is. Just flying up there. You know the state well.
Flying up there. So we left John Wayne Airport, absolutely gorgeous. We flew up the Central Alley, incredible crop fields growing, beautiful. I could see Half Dome to my right. We could see the fog along the California coastline to the left.
Come into Sacramento. Again, everything is beautiful. Growing fantastic. Until you get close enough to the ground, to see the devastation, that Newsom has allowed to happen to our cities, to our towns.
And even though we're still growing crops in California, that is in spite of his wickedness to cut off water to our growers.
To make life here as miserable as possible.
And this guy wants to run for president?
People need to wake up, Glenn, nationally.
And rally with us.
Because if you don't like California, people.
You need to help us. Because Newsom is coming for America.
And he's in the worst possible -- Glenn, I'm concerned.
Because he's tall, dark, and handsome, so to speak. He's got the hair. He's got the voice.
He looks like Batman. He's cool looking. Until you listen to his policies. The guy is diabolical, and we must stop this advancement of wickedness.
GLENN: I will tell you, I don't think the rest of America is falling for it. But then again -- then again, I didn't think that you could have a socialist and Islamist run and win in New York.
So what do I know?
Jack, thank you so much. Everything that you do.
You can go to JackHibbs.com. What is the -- what is the other website you just gave me?
JACK: Yeah. Real impact.
Like real. Reality. Real impact, like a punch. Impact. Realimpact.us.
GLENN: Thank you very much, Jack.