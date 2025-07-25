How California's inevitable FUEL CRISIS could affect YOU

California Democrats have done it again! The state is scrambling to find a buyer for two local refineries which were driven away by the Democrats’ ridiculous policies. Glenn Beck explains how a gas shortage in California would affect the rest of the country.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: Yeah. Let me talk to you a little bit about Democrats trying to find a buyer for a refinery. After they ran the refinery out of town, the California energy commission is reportedly actively seeking buyers to stop the closure of the Valero Refinery in Benicia, California.
Now, here's what happened: They're scrambling because they have driven all the refineries out of business in California.
They've got so much regulation, and more regulation coming.
They haven't built a new refinery in California, for decades he has
I think it's since the 1970s.
Now, this refinery is closing.
And the Phillips 66 refinery.
How many refineries are there in America? There's not a lot. The Phillips 66 Refinery is closing in -- at the end of this year. Valero is also closing. And they can't find a buyer!
Well, I wonder why, California. I mean, who would want to do that? Who would want to buy a refinery in California? Where they're constantly trying to put you out of business.
So you lose two refineries in California.
Who is going to make the gas?
Now, remember it's a special blend in California.
It's already $8 a gallon.
Because it has to be a special blend.
They have all of these things that are only for California.
So these refineries are making the special blend for California.
You lose two refineries. Two!
In the state of California. There's going to be a gas shortage everywhere else.
Why?
Because now it's going to go to the highest bidder.
Now they'll have to go out of state and say, to these other refineries, that are making our gas.
Can you make up for the loss of these two refineries?
Well, no. I'm providing gas for Texas, and Oklahoma. And New York.
And everything else. No, I can't. Look, we need gas. What would it cost?
Well, I mean, we could do it, but we will have to shut down for other customers. So, you know, I'm not going to charge you, the same I'm charging them.
You will see ten, 12-dollar a gallon gasoline, in California.
Because they will have to pay for it. They will have to pay for the refining, somewhere else.
And everybody else is at the top of their refinery.
Of their refining. So they have to put something offline. Which means, look, I'll do. I'll do a job for you.
You know, you need your house built. Well, I'm building this house over here.
And, I mean, I'm really. I have to take care of this house.
Yeah. What would it take for you, to build my house first?
Well, I mean, I don't know.
I've got to finish this one. I'll pay what it takes.
I have to have my house. That's what California is about to have to do.
I mean, what are you going to pay. And they still don't get it.
They still don't get it. They're still adding more EPA laws. More -- more laws about gasoline, in California.
And refining in California. Two refineries are about to shut down. And these people wonder why.
Oh, it's America. No, it's not.
No, it's not. I want you to -- if you happen to be under 30, I want you to listen to me, carefully.
Don't believe me, don't believe -- don't believe anybody.
Listen to yourself.
You have seen none of this works. And you have seen your older brothers and sisters, and they bought into all this crap that was taught in college. They bought into all of this stuff. And you see how empty it is for them.
Right?
You see it!
Be the exception. Because I believe the hero generation right now is between 12 and 30 years old.
These are the people that are going to change everything.
And I shouldn't design the country for you.
Because I'm going to be dead by the time this is fixed. I'll be dead.
It's your country. It's your future. It's your job.
So find truth.
You know -- you see your friends killing themselves. You see how empty everybody's life is.
You see how this is all falling apart. This is not capitalism's problem.
Capitalism -- we haven't done real, honest capitalism, like Wealth of Nations and moral sentiments.
We haven't done that in a while. This is captured capitalism. This is crony capitalism.
This is corrupt capitalism.
The free market. The free market works.
But what's happening is, you have these ruling classes. That are saying, nope.
I want it this way.
And you have dumb enough people to follow, and to not see, wait.
Those policies are putting me out of business. I mean, In-N-Out Burger.
Gone. Can't do business. It's a California company. Proudly Californian. Can't do business there anymore.
And you wonder why. It's not America's fault. It's not the Constitution's fault. It's your fault.
For voting that way, California. And these are the people like Gavin Newsom, I can guarantee you, they will not take responsibility. When gas is $12 a billion, they will be blaming it on somebody.
I mean, I wouldn't take had it their business as a refinery. Because I know, if I'm producing California fuel, at the top price, because I have to give up somebody else, and so they have to make it worth my while, I'm not going to take that. Because Gavin Newsom will say, you know who it is?
It's the Glenn Beck oil refinery that is charging us.
We have to go after him, because he's gouging us.
I'm not taking your -- no way. I'm not making anything for you.
Because you have no loyalty to the truth, at all.
You will not accept the fact that you put them out of business.
And now, when the people go, I can't afford 12-dollar a gallon gasoline.
You'll say, yeah. You know who is fault it is for him
That refinery with Glenn Beck in Texas.
They're just gouging our eyes. It's price gouging.
Get them!
No way.
You know this doesn't work.
You're smart enough to see what your brothers and sisters. And how miserable their life is.
They went to college.
I hope -- you know, I hope before you went to college. And you were indoctrinated.
But if you're watching your brothers and sisters go through college, and you see how they come back. And they're all screwed up.
And then you see them five years later, and they're empty inside. And they can't find a job.
And they don't have anything meaningful in their life.
You're finding meaning.
You're more conservative than I am.
You are finding God, at a time when God is lost, on most people.
And I'm not saying, finding church.
I'm saying finding God.
You know there's something spiritual out there, and you are searching for it. Don't listen to anyone.
Who is telling you, you're not good enough. Don't listen to anyone who is telling you, you don't get it.
Don't listen to anyone who says, the system is rigged against you!
Don't listen to anyone who says, vote for me, or your life is going to be a pile of dog crap. Only I can solve your problems. Don't listen to them. Don't.
The American dream was never about being rich.
It was about being free enough to make your own choices. Make your own choice. Carve it out. Your brothers and sisters. Who are slightly older than you. They've been convinced, they can't make it. You know what happens when you're convinced of something, and you keep saying it over and over again? It's not my fault.
I can't make it because of these guys. It becomes true.
What becomes true?
I can't make it. They'll never make it.
They'll never make it.
And I know this, because I grew up in a family that was really dysfunctional.
Alcoholics.
No one was successful in my -- in my family.
Nobody went to college in my family.
I didn't go to college in my family.
And believe me, I didn't get any special breaks. I worked my ass off. And I'm 13, 14, 15, 16 years old. And I'm sleeping on the conference room floor, on weekends, because I work six hours on, six hours off.
Six hours on. Six hours off.
From Friday afternoon, until 6:00 a.m. Monday.
And then go to school.
I worked my butt off.
But I knew if I worked hard, and if I could outthink everyone, that was in my business.
And I got a little lucky, I would be successful.
But it wasn't until my 30s, that I realized, no, it's not just that.
You have to be true to you.
You are special! Each one of us.
We're different.
We're born with what we need.
My first half of my career, I imitated.
I imitated. Because I couldn't do. So I imitated others. I took little ideas here and there.
And I pieced them together.
And I thought, that's a good idea.
That's a good idea.
And that worked to some extent, but until you realize, you are unique. You are the only one that can do you!
And in my case, you just don't care anymore, because you know what you're doing is not working. And so you just let go. I'm an alcoholic that lost everything. Believe me.
World is not stacked against -- you're stacked against yourself, when you listen to people who tell you, it can't be done.
You can't do it. System is rigged against you.
You'll defeat yourself every time.
Don't listen to those people.