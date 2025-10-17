Canada’s Euthanasia CRISIS: Assisted Suicide and Organ Harvesting

Canada’s MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) program has crossed a moral threshold, and Glenn Beck is sounding the alarm. What began as a so-called “compassionate” option for the terminally ill has expanded into a dystopian system where citizens are being encouraged to end their lives over depression, poverty, or homelessness. As healthcare collapses, the government’s answer is to reduce the “surplus population” while even harvesting organs in the process. Glenn exposes how the normalization of euthanasia devalues human life, opens a dark ethical path, and serves as a chilling warning for America.
GLENN: It's -- getting really bad up in Canada. I was with some Canadians yesterday. I saw them. I was up in the Capitol after meeting with senator Lee. And I come out, and these people say, "That's Glenn Beck. Glenn Beck."
And I turn around. And they're like, "Oh, my gosh." And they come up to me, and they're Canadians. I'm like, "Can you guys still cross the border from Canada? I didn't even know that was legal, still."
STU: They love this humor, by the way.
GLENN: They loved this humor. But they were great. They were big fans, and, you know, I asked them about how things are going in Canada. And they said, "Really not good."
I said, "I'm really concerned about your MAID program."
And they were like, "Yeah. You think so?"
Canada is in a euthanasia crisis. The cheapening of life. This started out about ten years ago, in Canada.
You know, if you have a chronic illness and you are close to death. You're going to die, anyway, and I don't mean like from old age. I mean, you are close to death. And you are in massive death. You can end life.
Now, if you remember right, Stu and I talked about this in the days of Fox. One of the problems we had was the complete live system with -- with Obamacare.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: When you have -- when you have a government health care system, all it takes is a shortage of any kind. And then you start devaluing life on both ends of the spectrum. Up until 12 -- I think he's up to 12 years old, you get very little Medicare -- or medicine and care.
And over 50, they begin to cut your care. They keep the ones who are actually working hard. And making all the money. They keep all the care there.
Because that's what's with good for society. Okay?
This is exactly what is happening for Canada. And they're not saying it.
They can't keep up with the system of care that they have there. People are dying all the time. And so what they're trying to do is just reduce the surplus population. And so now you can go in and get euthanasia for -- I mean, pain. You can't conduct yourself with meaningful activities anymore.
You can't perform your daily activities.
You have depression. Autism. I mean, all kinds of stuff.
STU: Really, any reason.
GLENN: Any reason.
STU: It's at least expanding to that eventually.
GLENN: It just expanded. There were two people that were just cleared for euthanasia. Because they got kicked out of their home. Because their home was being given to illegals.
So these Canadian citizens. They get kicked out of the home. They can't find a place to live.
And they're getting depressed about it. They go to the doctor. And the doctor is like, we don't have any beds for you.
It will be months before we can see you.
You can't give me any kind of help on this?
No.
STU: My gosh, they should have illegally crossed into this country.
I would be happy to help them.
GLENN: Well, no. They're Canadians. If they're Canadian, they're probably white. And we can't help them.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: I know me too.
So they -- they convinced two of these people, just kill themselves.
STU: How --
GLENN: Because --
STU: So awful.
GLENN: Awful. Awful.
STU: But this is -- this is a -- can a long-standing. You know, you want to make a slippery slope argument.
This is a really easy place to be.
GLENN: And it's happening over and over again.
STU: It's the same place that happens every time.
GLENN: Yeah. Every time.
STU: You look at that, what is the movie, Million Dollar Baby, I believe it was. If I'm remembering right. It was Clint Eastwood. And so that was a really fascinating movie to watch, as someone -- in our position. If you're a conservative.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: Because she -- spoiler alerts, throughout, she was a female boxer.
This is a wrong time. A apologize if I get it wrong. She has a terrible why are in the ring. And is put on basically life support.
And kind of wants to die.
And he unplugs her at the end. If I remember right, basically.
And she dies. And it's the best possible case in a way, for euthanasia. You feel terrible for her. She had all this to live for. This awful thing happened to her. She was incredibly unhappy.
And, you know, you felt like, he was doing the right thing.
The movie presented it in a way that it felt like, this is a tough choice. But he did the right thing.
GLENN: I'm trying to remember the Rachel McAdams' movie about kind of the very same thing.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: It was very disturbing.
Life without you, or something. And she falls in love with this guy.
And, you know, she thinks he has a great life. But he's in a wheelchair. And they have a great time. But she doesn't know that she's just care-taking because his parents are trying to get him to find purpose in life again. He was in an accident. Find purpose in life again. But he just wants to kill himself. So they fall in love and everything else.
It in the end, he says, I want to kill myself. And he see. And you're made to feel like, that's an okay --
STU: Yeah. Hey. And I think those are valuable vehicles. They challenge you a little bit. You're like, okay. This is a tough situation. A tough call or whatever.
And I don't remember at the end of the movie, yeah. I'm pretty sure.
GLENN: Me too. Me too.
STU: You don't want to unplug people, when there's no reason to.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: And that is always where it starts. You feel like, there's a tough call to be made here. This person is in pain, they're suffering.
But if you don't prioritize above all else in these situations, above quality of life.
Above whether -- whether they feel that they have nothing to live for.
If you don't prioritize life. At least from a legal standpoint. You know, you -- you put your society, on slippery slope that ends this way, every single time. And, you know, we all kind of understand the truth of the situation, which is, it's very difficult to prevent over someone's life. If they want to take their own life. They will probably be able to do it.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
STU: But coming to a societal acceptance of something like this.
Put you on a road to darkness.
GLENN: Well, they -- they say that we're doing this scientifically we have three doctors that have to sign up on this. Well, that's exactly the number that the Nazis have to.
STU: And they trim that number.
GLENN: They did. They did. And I think they had one or two. They trimmed that number.
It may be back up to three. Here's the good thing. You get more doctors involved. Because now they are prepping the people for euthanasia with -- I think it's Heparin. Which you put a line in of Heparin. And that preserves your organs. And so as soon as the doctors off you. Other doctors take you. And take out your organs. And now Canada is becoming one of the biggest organ warehouses since Hammond.