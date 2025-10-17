Did Ketanji Brown Jackson say black voters are DISABLED?!

MegynKelly joins Glenn Beck to discuss Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “unbelievable” comparison of black people’s ability to vote with disabled Americans, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s alleged romance, and Megyn’s upcoming stadium tour stop with Glenn.
GLENN: Hello, Megyn, how are you?
MEGYN: Hello, friend. I'm great. How are you doing?
GLENN: I'm good. I'm good. I'm glad to be with you. What is it? Next Saturday, we're going to be together here in Texas.
MEGYN: Fort Worth, baby! Let's do this thing.
GLENN: Could you get a bigger arena, have you been to the Dickie's arena?
MEGYN: No. I can't wait to see it.
GLENN: Yeah, well, there's a lot of it. There's a lot of it.
But we're going to be together, and tickets are still available. Grab your tickets now. I would like to know a couple of things. First of all, I'm going to making a pretty big announcement, breaking some news with you. Because you're a journalist, and everybody goes to you for these things. But I'm going to be breaking some big news.
And then -- what -- I'm only asking this, because I just got off, you know, one of the shows from Charlie Kirk. And the audience kind of threw me for a loop. I didn't even -- I've never even pondered before, Megyn.
MEGYN: Well, I think we're going to be doing some Q&A with the audience too. And I'm looking forward to that. I've been hearing a lot of folks commenting on our social media feed, that they would love to interact. And I thought, maybe we'll kick it off with Q&A, have people have their say, and then we can do our interview and all that. But my goal overall is to just make it a good time. I think people, if you're going to go out on a Saturday night, you want to have fun. You want to keep it upbeat. There's so much to make fun of.
GLENN: Well, I'm good at that. I'm with you on that. I can be with you all day long on that.
MEGYN: This administration, which has a very healthy sense of humor. And the bizarre attacks. Did you see the Bradley Whitford thing on The View just yesterday saying, there are internment camps going on right now in the United States. Are there?
Really?
GLENN: What!
MEGYN: He played a political hack on the West Wing.
And now, ever since, he's kind of like Yul Brynner in the King & I.
Remember when he had really started asking the king, he thought what he really was. That's what happened with Bradley Whitford. Martin Sheen too, who played the president in that same series. Now they've both gone so hard-core left. And saying all the worst rumors you hear from your great, great granddad on, you know, Facebook are true.
The internment camps across the United States, where?
Where specifically, Bradley? Walk me through it.
GLENN: Can you help me out on Ketanji Brown Jackson yesterday? I think she said that blacks are mentally handicapped or maybe physically handicapped. But she compared the Voting Rights Act with the ADA. What kind of -- how low can they go in insulting black Americans before black Americans are like, okay, come on!
MEGYN: No, it was unbelievable. If one of the white justices had said that, it would be on the cover of every magazine, the top of every newspaper. The fact that I guess she's black and a woman, they give her a pass.
She actually tried to say that we need ongoing scrutiny of all voting schemes in America, because blacks are like people with disabilities, with basically no rights. Because she was saying, when we passed the American with Disabilities Act, we had no requirements that building the handicap accessible. And that's basically the position of blacks in America in 2025. There must be a national mandate requiring them.
GLENN: How do you build a building so it's black accessible?
Because I think they already are. What -- what kind of special ramps are needed to be built here? I don't understand.
MEGYN: Yeah. Do our black friends know that they can't just walk right into the buildings. I'm not sure I'm aware of that. Or is it just Ketanji?
How did she walk into the US Supreme Court to make the point that blacks are not equal, and being permanently disabled, as she puts on her robe, to take one of nine seats.
GLENN: It's just crazy. Just crazy on that.
And then, you know, we have the shutdown which is completely bizarre, the way the Democrats are trying to do this. And I think they're holding it closed now, because of the no kings rally. They want the big no kings thing.
Is that violent, or how is that going to turn out this weekend?
MEGYN: Did you see the Trump tweet saying, I'm so relieved. Thank you so much to the no kings crowd. I thought somebody was trying to become king. But thanks to you, I remain the president.
I appreciate it. He's a master troller. You know, they did this in June, with all of the same numbers. And nothing happened. No one cared.
Didn't really get a lot of press. And that's exactly what will happen this time.
One thing I found interesting, about the no kings media promo they're doing. One of the groups that's helping is the human rights campaign. And of course this is like an LGBTQ anti-pride group. Used to be more about gay rights. And now it's gone completely trans. And this is the group, that gives everybody their score. You know, their DEI score.
GLENN: Oh, yeah. That's right.
MEGYN: The math is totally off. You're actively out there protesting against the president, and we're still going to have anyone in corporate America, pretend that you're just an impartial arbiter, that is worried about a civil rights issue? As you're out there marching against the sitting president, with -- with people like Bradley Whitford, who are in internment camps. I mean, the mask is completely off.
They've already been defanged, thanks to Trump. And his active pushes through executive or his. And de I agenda. That's what's going to be there. The move on crew.
GLENN: How long does this go on? How long do we need the government and control of the government before it's crushed, the spirit of this is crushed? I know people will always believe some of the craziness of this stuff. But this -- the whole delusion that we were all living under for a long time. It seems to be over. Or at least dying. How long before it's dead?
MEGYN: Yeah. We need two terms with J.D. Vance, post Trump.
GLENN: That's exactly what Trump said.
MEGYN: Yeah. We can't -- and as much a miracle worker as Trump is. He can't get it done in four years. And we've learned from him how to do it.
And that's working. Just yesterday, there was a headline about is yet another hospital. This one in Boston. Shutting down the puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for anyone under age 19. Because Trump is defunding these hospitals that continue to provide that.
It's amazing. He did that via executive order.
So going three years without those so-called services. Is great. But if you go an extra eight on top of that, without them doing this, and then we see the difference in our youth, we're growing out of their gender dysphoria, just one example.
The case will be so much stronger for never bringing this barbarism, back again. And same with DEI. That's dying a fast death. Every day, you open the paper. And you see more stories. Sob stories on the left. About another DEI program that's been eliminated. And now these people have nothing to do with their useless degree that they got from Brown University or NYU or Harvard. So if we have another, let's say, three plus eight, and we go 11 years without people getting hired for these roles. The programs get eliminated at the universities.
No one wants to major in something that is not salable, after the fact. So if that's the case, and Trump has gotten us a jump-start on it all.
Yeah, it could be done in '28.
STU: I think you're referring to the numbers that we were just discussing. That there does seem to be a falloff. A decrease since 2023 of people who are identifying as, you know, LGBTQQIA2+. Is this a sign that it was a social contagion?
And you think the dropoff is real, or just a temporary thing.
MEGYN: Well, first, I think we have to give a shout-out to Justin Trudeau for leading the way and dating Katy Perry, abandoning his earlier, obvious confusion.
GLENN: That lesbian love that he's got. I didn't know that he's lesbian.
MEGYN: Exactly. I mean, honestly, I can't think of a man on earth, I would rather sleep with less than Justin Trudeau. Sorry!
GLENN: I'm -- you know what, I'm with you on that, and Katy Perry too. I'm like, Katy Perry is not somebody -- no, thank you!
MEGYN: I mean, obviously she's the dominant one in that relationship.
GLENN: Yeah.
MEGYN: But, yeah, no, that was great news. But it's -- when I was in Portugal. I was so encouraged, of course. Because I love to see those numbers fall. Absolutely awful, what we've been doing to children.
GLENN: Yes.
MEGYN: But I also feel so sad for the ones who got sucked in. You know, I got sucked into trends where we wore V-neck sweaters and long pearls that we tied in a knot. These kids are getting sucked into trends where they're having double mastectomies or huge portions of their forearm cut out and try to be built into a fake phallic. And they will never have sexual enjoyment. Never have sexual function. They will live the rest of their lives deformed. And obviously manipulated hormonally, where you can tell what they've done with the voice and so on.
And, you know, I just can't imagine.
The vast majority of them are sterile. They can never have children. These girls can never breast-feed.
GLENN: It's crazy.
MEGYN: They're confused if they wind up ever having them. So it's like great. Well-done, Democrats and barbaric doctors and hospitals. You've got a bunch of money. You worked out your woke bona fide on a bunch of 16-year-olds who will now have to walk around with the scars of your practice. You decided to practice on them, for the rest of their lives.
The only solution here is massive lawsuits. Huge, devastating lawsuits against the people who did this.
GLENN: I have to tell you, I'm watching Canada, what's happening with MAID up in Canada. And it's become barbaric up there.
We are probably five more years of, you know, full, you know, just full sprint out, the way we were going. Maximum ten, before we were in really, really scary, you know, 1930s kind of territory.
I -- I think there will come a time, where people, hopefully, that history books will -- you know, we will see these shows, where all of these and their people, and everything else. And it was all this woke stuff. This time period, will be just this weird time capsule. That people will look back and be like, what the hell happened to society?
What the hell were people thinking?
MEGYN: You're so right, Glenn. Ten years ago, people would ask that question. What will we look back that we're doing now? In a way we look back at lobotomizing people and say, that's horrible?
The conventional wisdom, ten, 15 years ago. Was the way we treat animals, like the slaughter of animals for human consumption.
GLENN: Yeah.
MEGYN: Boy, has that changed. I mean, in just a short amount of time, it switched to the mutilation of healthy children. For what?
At the hands of their own parents, who are working out their mental issues, on their children!
It's like -- and maybe they don't know, because the left doesn't tell them. Read about this in the New York Times. That 90 plus percent of these children will grow out of any gender confusion.
GLENN: But you have every doctor.
You have every doctor, you can go to, saying, you will kill your child, if you don't -- and there's a lot of people that are just -- they don't what an to do. They don't know what to do.
MEGYN: I know. And on top of that. The same doctors are saying, the child will kill themselves, unless we let them do this.
And you seek out a doctor, just for your child to have individual consultations with. And they're being told by all the medical societies, the only proper standard is to affirm, you may not explore any other mental issue with the child claiming German Shepherd confusion. So these psychologists and psychiatrists have their hands tied now by their licensing organizations.
We just have to go up to the Supreme Court, out of Colorado, where we tried to actually pass a law.
They did, pass a law. Saying, you may not say anything other than affirm. I affirm. I affirm.
We're making it known, a violation of law, for I to try to explore, whether the kid really is gender confused.
You have to affirm his delusion, or you committed, quote, conversion therapy on him. That law is going to get struck down.
STU: It is.
GLENN: It actually could be a nine-zero ruling. But, I mean, that's how crazy we've gotten in our stories. I think you mentioned this, Glenn, in the past five years, we've lost our mind on race and gender.
I think the tide has turned more dramatically on race, and as on the gender mania. That's an example of that.
But it has -- I feel that it's happening.
GLENN: I do too. I do too.
Megyn, thank you so much.
