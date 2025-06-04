Former CIA targeter warns ISIS & Al Qaeda are ALREADY in America

Former CIA intelligence analyst and targeter, Sarah Adams, joins Glenn Beck to warn that the US has “dropped the ball” in recent years when it comes to protecting America from enemies like Al Qaeda and ISIS. In fact, she predicts that at least 8,000 Al Qaeda and ISIS members have already come across our borders and are waiting to team up for the next 9/11.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome to the program. I want to introduce you to Sarah Adams. She's the author of Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy. She's also a former CIA intelligence analyst and targeter, which I think, Sarah, means if you watch the old show 24, you were Chloe, right?
SARAH: Oh, totally.
GLENN: Totally. Sarah, welcome to the program. I'm glad you're here.
I read a response from you yesterday. Eye tweet that was talking about both the assassinations in Washington, DC. And the firebombing in Colorado. And you said, quote, it's going to get a lot worse.
Coming from you, that carries a little more weight, than it would coming from me.
What does it mean? Why do you believe the attacks are about to escalate?
SARAH: Well, there's two pieces to it. One is just the fact that we've allowed kind of the radicalization around this pro-Hamas movement. As you know, if you don't nip that in the bud, it becomes militant at some point. Right? That's how the movements work. But the other thing is because of how we left Afghanistan, with this large terrorist infrastructure, bin Laden's sons are after 9/11 living on US soil. So if we don't get ahead of that, we have something much bigger. We found those two places, which were still ripe for that.
GLENN: So do you believe that people are already here? I mean, we've left our -- left our borders open. How many terrorists do you think have come in the last four years? Are there already here?
SARAH: Yeah. So I think the majority of them are already here. Obviously, every group has different numbers. If you point to al-Qaeda, they sent a thousand people here, to participate in that one event. According to ISIS, they have 2500 terrorists in the United States, who are not here on a legal status. So that doesn't mean they count any ISIS members who are US citizen. Green hold members.
Or US visa holders. And according to the former head of Afghan intelligence services, a thousand here, who are linked to terrorist organizations. So when you start putting these numbers together -- a lot of the Pakistani characters have come in. You know, the numbers probably allowed for easily over 8,000 terrorists have come in.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
SARAH: Yeah. It's insane.
GLENN: What kind of damage could 8,000 people do? Are they coordinated at all? Any parts of these groups coordinated, do you think?
SARAH: Some things are coordinated. There are some like joint agreements between ISIS and al-Qaeda. Like ISIS is supposed to do the attacks in the United States, kind of in big cities, while al-Qaeda's goal is going to be Washington, DC, aviation.
So they did divvy up some types of different attacks they would do. As you know, there's just a lot of people that are bad actors.
You could trigger them at any time. They just don't like we live. The way women have run. All these types of things of how society has worked here.
GLENN: I did a show back in the old days, when I was on CNN, around the turn of the century.
And it was about Beslan.
And that has been the thing that has really terrified me. The idea that actors could be here, and then go after our small cities and schools, and just cause terror in several small cities, unlike America has ever seen before.
Like Beslan.
SARAH: Yeah. No, that's a really great example. And obviously, terrorists in some schools. You know, we haven't talked to a lot of administrators at schools.
But we have had a lot of discussions over the last six to eight months of the different church surveillance incidents. And in some cases, they do have schools attached to that, and there are people there asking questions about the schools. They're trying to ask about the schools, who don't have children. Right?
It makes no sense. Why would you want to know anything about how a school operates, if you don't even have children put into the school? So that's very concerning.
GLENN: So what are we doing about it?
SARAH: Well, I'm worried we dropped the ball a little on terrorism.
Especially on al-Qaeda, right?
There really is no government collection or understanding of what al-Qaeda's leadership is doing. They don't even collect on them anymore. We have no collection. We're focused on the Bin Ladens at all.
So they live -- they're limited. And then, as you know, when you divert all your focus to one thing, then obviously you lose the path to other areas.
And the way we left Afghanistan, you know, the -- the commander of CENTCOM said this, we lost 98 percent of our humans. So we don't have the information to even get ahead of this, unfortunately.
GLENN: The -- the group that is most active in targeting us.
I saw something from who was it?
They were very concerned. Was it Saudi Arabia?
One of the countries overseas, said yesterday, they blamed this attempt on the Muslim Brotherhood.
SARAH: Well, I -- so the individual showed, you know, support for the Muslim Brotherhood. The thing with the Muslim Brotherhood, it's almost like a fabric of like a terrorist movement. Right?
So almost all of them support the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is almost like the PR firm of terrorists, right?
They're the ones who go into countries. They care for politicians. They create organizations to deport clubs, the NGOs. And they bring that influence into these countries, and they have a lot of effect in Spain, in France, to where the governments now actually can't pass all of the Muslim Brotherhood influence.
So it's kind of like two sides of the same coin, if that makes sense. The problem in the United States, is we've never banned the Muslim Brotherhood. So nobody is doing anything effective against them.
GLENN: What happens if we're -- how do you see this unfolding?
First of all, you know, I've got a story next hour about what is it?
Holland, I think. That is just on the verge of collapse.
And they have just -- they just will not, you know, do the right thing. And it's happening all over in Europe. I'm very concerned that Europe is just a ticking time bomb.
That something begins to falter there. And, you know, the -- the Muslim Brotherhood. Or whomever.
Gives word, go, go, go.
And it will just become a bloodbath over there.
Which is first?
Are they first? Or are we first?
Or does it matter?
SARAH: Well, there's multiple things going on, right?
So I do think there's probably some near-term ISIS-related attacks, in Europe before a huge attack in the United States. You know, especially in Germany. But there is very large spots in the United States. And there in Sweden, France, United Kingdom, and Norway.
So they do -- are targeting certain countries. And they are targeting the countries, as you can imagine. Where they have the most supporters.
They're able to bring in the most terrorists.
Law enforcement is very weak, right?
Like, they'll say nothing about Scott (inaudible) for five years.
Just like, about ten days ago, Germany picked up a terrorist. He actually is slotted to be one of the US Homeland commanders. The crazy part, they pick him up, and then they publicly say, oh, yeah. We detained a Syrian from ISIS. He's a Libyan from al-Qaeda-affiliated groups.
So they don't even know the people they're arresting, which is really scary.
This is all across Europe. Especially Sweden is a nightmare. This happens every day in Sweden.
GLENN: You know, I was over in Sweden, gosh, it's funny.
Because I left Iraq. And was going to do a I show you in Sweden. This was probably ten years ago. Because I thought, Sweden is a canary in the coal mine. They are so open.
They are so friendly. They take everybody in.
And my crew was accosted on the streets. It happened later to 60 minutes. And everybody talked about that one.
But the exact same. Yeah. The exact same thing happened to us, in the same place.
A year before. And it was out of -- it was out of control then.
I -- I think this thing, if it happens, it will just happen so rapidly, it will be hard for the West to watch its breath.
SARAH: And that's the way you need to do it.
Obviously, the fall of Afghanistan happened rapidly. The fall of Syria happened rapidly.
They're trying to make the fall of Leticia happen rapidly. Terrorists are starting to realize, these types of events are the better way to do some of these operations. So they're planning a lot more aggressively. I still think we're stuck in a 2001 terrorist mindset.
That he move slow. They're methodical.
And I think it's become a lot more aggressive.
And I think our assessments have evolved with the terrorist mindset.
GLENN: You know, I really wonder.
Because you see what Ukraine did in Russia over the weekend. I mean, they took out the estimates. Or they took out a third of the strategic air command of Russia.
That's something we would have loved to have been able to do years ago.
We -- you know, we don't think that way. And here's this almost now, third world country.
With no Army to speak of, doing that kind of damage. Miles. Thousands of miles inside of the borders.
My gosh. What could they do here?
SARAH: Yeah. They took out 7 billion equipment, just using drones. So low cost. And low cost is obviously a great alternative to terrorists. So, yeah. That's a very scary thing.
And it's no secret terrorists have used drones. Right?
Obviously, they recorded themselves. In Syria, they had drones camps.
In al-Qaeda, they have a camp solely for drones. Drones using them to deliver bombs and other types of things.
So, yeah. That's going to be the future, unfortunately. It doesn't just have to be nation states, right?
GLENN: If you were in charge today, what would you be -- what advice would you be giving the American people? What should we be hardening, doing, and looking for?
SARAH: Well, the way I look at it is, obviously, we don't exactly know when these attacks are going to happen. But we know what -- what different things the terrorists trained on. But that's -- so they train on attacking hospitals. They train on attacking like shopping centers. They train on schools. They trained on nightclubs, right?
So think about it. If you harden those types of locations, then if the terrorist was going to hit you, now they have to -- now they have to make a decision. Now you pushed off your time line. Right?
You made it harder for them. Hopefully, easier for law enforcement. To pick up something in the casing. Or something in the man.
So that's a lot that I like to focus on. And the other thing, really just be a force multiplier. Be someone who can help, right? Being able to help someone in an emergency. Because this is going to take time for first responders to arrive, like in Israel, you have to keep that in mind.
GLENN: You -- you just recently tweeted, there have been multiple incidents of suspected terrorists casing churches across the US. If this happens in your parish, don't brush it off. Report it. How do you harden your church?
SARAH: Well, a lot of churches have started making security and safety teams. That's a really good start. The best part is, if you have any sort of visitor, they have people that are registering outside the parish right?
So you know who is in the building. Anything you can do external is the best way to do it.
But it's also just common sense. Right?
If people show up with weird questions.
And I will just tell you, there are some similar situations. A lot of situations, two to four-men teams that come in.
They are not Christian, and they have from the cover story. They're like, oh, my religious elder told me I need to go explore the religion, and then they say, they're Muslim. Or they say they're Hindu. And then they start asking questions about the security team, which would be very strange about joining a church.
And then the main question that is the most concerning that we've seen in a lot of different locations is, do you live stream your service?
So we do think that some of those items, if they're talking about those. Get your photos. Take your driver's license. Right? Then report it to law enforcement. And the more people who can do pieces of this, so law enforcement can put it all together. Right? And see where things are connecting. Getting ahead of it.
None of this is terrorism. Remember, there's crime in part of these churches, in multiple ways.
GLENN: So you're thinking that the live streaming is a problem, because they want it to be viewed and reported?
SARAH: That's our assessment. It's a very strange question to imagine. If they're not intending to join and become a member of the church.
GLENN: Okay. Thank you so much for everything that you're doing, Sarah, and have done in the past. Really appreciate it. And please, if you see anything, let us know. We would love to get any warnings that we can help people prepare for. So thank you. Appreciate it.
SARAH: Thank you. Thanks for having me.
GLENN: You bet. You bet. Sarah Adams